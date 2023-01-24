Evergreen Health planning expansion in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood

One of Western New York's largest community health care providers is expanding in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.

Buffalo-based Evergreen Health and its affiliate Community Access Services recently purchased four parcels – 1096, 1098 and 1102 Kensington Ave. as well as 3074 Bailey Ave. – where it plans to construct a health care services building.

The land was purchased by Evergreen Health Foundation from J-P Group LLC for $870,000.

Evergreen and Community Access Services have had a presence nearby at 3297 Bailey Ave. since 2018, but the organizations will depart that location once the new building is constructed.

Evergreen has not yet determined a construction date and site plans, though the organization expects the building could be up to 35,000 square feet in size.

The organization has retained Art Hall of Hallmark Planning & Development, a Buffalo planning consultant firm, to lead the project's community engagement efforts.

As part of that process in the coming months, Evergreen, Community Access Services and Hallmark plan to host public meetings and listen to community feedback as the organizations work to develop the site.

Evergreen expects the project to cost around $10 million, and it intends to fund the development of the project from several sources, including a capital fundraising campaign.

"Since we opened our doors 40 years ago, our mission has been to provide quality care to those who are underserved and undervalued by the health care system," Evergreen President and CEO Ray Ganoe said in a statement.

"We're only able to provide this comprehensive care because of community partnerships like the one we formed with Community Access Services years ago," he said. "Together, we have and will continue to provide that unconditional care that the community deserves at our new site which will build upon our mission to provide inclusive, compassionate, respectful and judgment-free care."

Why is Buffalo's Evergreen Health snapping up primary care clinics? Evergreen, which employs nearly 500 people, now has 10 locations, including five primary and specialty care clinics – three in Buffalo and one each in Cheektowaga and Jamestown.

Evergreen Health provides medical, supportive and behavioral health services to patients in Western New York.

Community Access Services, which was established as an affiliate of Evergreen in 2000, focuses on efforts to address HIV and other chronic conditions that challenge the health and welfare of urban communities in Buffalo and Erie County.

"We are at the beginning stages of this development project, but we are looking forward to talking more with the community about the services needed at our expanded location," Community Access Services Executive Director Kim Brown said in a statement.