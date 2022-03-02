Evans Bank to end retail operations at two branches

Evans Bank will close a branch in Derby and convert a downtown Buffalo branch to a business and relationship center.

Evans will close its branch at 6840 Erie Road effective Aug. 1. Until then, the location will remain open for ATM and drive-thru service and appointment banking. Its lobby has been closed since Feb. 14.

The bank will combine the Derby branch with a location five miles away at 8599 Erie Road in Angola.

Evans' branch in the Main Court Building, overlooking Lafayette Square, will no longer serve as a retail location effective March 18 but will continue to provide other services.

The office will be open by appointment only for business purposes including commercial and consumer lending, wealth management and insurance.

The branch opened in 2018. Its lobby has been closed since Dec. 1.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.