Evans Bank reports record profits
Evans Bank reports record profits

Dave Nasca, Evans Bank president and CEO, in the lobby of the branch that is part of a larger economic development called Westminster Commons in Buffalo.

 Robert Kirkham

Evans Bank reported record-high net income of $7 million in the third quarter, up 54% from $4.5 million a year earlier.

The bank's results were supported by strong loan production, Paycheck Protection Program fees and credit quality improvements, said David J. Nasca, the bank's president and CEO.

The bank said its hotel portfolio continues to show improvement, and moved about a quarter of its total portfolio back to normal paying status.

Matt Glynn

