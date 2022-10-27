 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evans Bank in 'really good shape' amid economic uncertainty

With unclear signals about where the economy is headed, Evans Bank feels ready for whatever comes, said David Nasca, the bank's president and CEO.

"The news is sort of mixed, and we're staying very close to our clients, because we know it's impacting them all differently," Nasca said. "But we know there's going to be an impact. It's going to leave a mark if we do go into recession.

"We think we're in really good shape. We think we have good collateral. We think we have good operators and we fell well secured and expect we can help these folks through this time."

Evans Bank on Wednesday reported third quarter net income of $5.9 million, down from $7 million a year ago. Its quarterly results were dragged down by a $1.5 million charge-off related to a single, government agency-guaranteed commercial loan.

"We think it was a really strong quarter," Nasca said. "There is a fly in the ointment with that one loan."

Evans was notified that the government had denied the bank's claim for reimbursement of the guarantee of that loan, said John Connerton, Evans' chief financial officer.

The bank's hotel portfolio continues to get healthier, Nasca said. After the pandemic hit, Evans classified $81 million of loans to clients in the hotel industry as criticized in 2020, amid slowdowns in travel. 

More than half of that loan portfolio has since been upgraded or paid off, leaving $38 million worth of loans in criticized status as of the end of the third quarter.

"Some of these (hotels) are more seasonal than others, and we want to be sure that their performance status is elevated to normal status kind of pre-pandemic," Connerton said.

Evans expects to see the hotel portfolio keep improving through the rest of this year and into early next year, he said.

Matt Glynn

