Like other banks, Evans Bank is coping with the pressures brought on by a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

"Overall, we believe we are executing well against stiff competition, as our team has continued to retain key deposits while accumulating net new customers and accounts," David Nasca, president and CEO of the Amherst-based bank said.

Evans' deposits at the end of the second quarter were $1.79 billion. That figure was down $63 million, or 3%, from the first quarter.

But Evans officials said the drop wasn't due to a wave of customers shifting deposits to other lenders – a concern that swept through the banking sector after the failures of SVB and Signature Bank earlier this year.

Nasca called Evans' deposit base "solid and stable."

"We’re not taking it for granted, but we’ve gone past the discussion of failed banks," he said.

In Evans' case, $48 million of the $63 million drop in its deposits was due to seasonal outflows by municipal customers, such as towns and school districts. Those customers in the second quarter tend to put to use funds they had collected during the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer John Connerton said. An additional $11 million of the decline stemmed from customers reclassifying deposits to a different account, he said.

Evans reported second quarter profits of $4.9 million, down from $5.8 million a year ago.

Along with keeping and growing deposits, Evans is focusing on managing expenses, prudent asset growth, maintaining its credit standards and strengthening capital amid the environment created by the interest rate hikes, Nasca said.

"We’re continuing to try to talk to our customers and stay close to our customers, because we want to keep growing," he said.