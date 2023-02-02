Manufacturers are holding up strong amid choppy waters in the economy, said David Nasca, Evans Bank's president and CEO.

"Manufacturing is still going," Nasca said. "We're seeing good (commercial and industrial loan) prospects.

"They're feeling pretty resilient right now," he said. "Maybe not super confident, but at least resilient. They think things are going well."

Higher interest rates have impeded demand for consumer mortgages, and those rates are also increasing the cost of commercial real estate projects, Nasca said. "It's causing some concern over the numbers penciling out on a project, so they're slowing down a little bit."

Evans on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profits of $6.04 million, essentially unchanged from $5.9 million a year ago.

For all of 2022, Evans reported net income of $22.4 million, down 7% from $24 million in 2021. "We did all that in a highly variable economic environment last year" that included interest rate hikes, inflationary pressures and the war in Ukraine, Nasca said.

As of the end of 2022, about $30 million of Evans’ loans to clients in the hotel industry were in criticized status, a term that refers to loans considered at risk of defaulting. That was down from $81 million in 2020.

"We're being conservative in making sure that we're getting a good indication of what the results are, and we fully expect that we'll continue to improve there," said John Connerton, Evans' chief financial officer, referring to loans still in criticized status.

A single, $8 million loan in the hotel category is in nonaccrual status, Connerton said. But he said the bank feels confident of turnaround, following a management change at the unidentified property.

"We think the property's a good property, it's just that the management needed to improve," Connerton said.