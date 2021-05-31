Estate of late developer Mark Croce sells Byers Building

It was later used by Metro-Goldwyn Distributing Corp., and even still has "MGM" printed on it, Croce had told The News several years ago. Similarly, he had said, the nearby Dinosaur BBQ building had been used by Universal Studios, while the D'Arcy McGee's building was used by Warner Bros.

Later, the building was occupied for many years by the Saturn Jewelry company – hence its other name, the Saturn Rings Building.

Croce bought it more than 20 years ago for $200,000 and held onto it while focusing on other projects, including his Franklin Street restaurants. Then, in 2014, he introduced a $6.5 million proposal to renovate it into apartments and commercial space. But the project never came to fruition, as his focus then turned to Statler City and the Curtiss Hotel.

In January of this year, a year after the crash that killed her husband, Jessica Croce listed the building for sale, for $1.3 million. The listing promoted the building as a prime site for "transit-oriented development," noting that the 0.18-acre site is close to the Metro Rail line on Main Street a block away. It's also located within an Opportunity Zone, and may qualify for historic tax credits for redevelopment.