Estate of late developer Mark Croce sells Byers Building

At one time, the late Buffalo developer Mark Croce had planned to convert the former Byers Building in downtown Buffalo.
The century-old building was to have a rooftop patio, 29 loft-style apartments and a first-floor business.
But that was before his death in a helicopter crash in January 2020 left the building's future in question. Now another owner will get a shot at redeveloping the brown-brick structure that was once part of the city's film industry.
Jessica Croce, the widow of the restaurateur and entrepreneur, sold the six-story building formerly used for distribution, storage and manufacturing for $1.3 million on Thursday to an as-yet undisclosed buyer.
The vacant 41,580-square-foot building – which had been owned by Croce's estate through Rhino Room Inc. – was acquired by 505 Pearl Street WNY LLC, which is registered to a Buffalo post office box address.
The buyer's attorney, Adam Walters, declined comment about the deal or the buyer's identity and plans, and Croce's attorney, Robert Knoer, declined to reveal more at the buyer's request.
Located across from Ellicott Development Co.'s 500 Pearl and adjacent to the rear of Shea's 710 Theatre, the building was originally constructed in 1921 for James Byers & Sons, a local film distribution and storage company. It was part of the larger “film exchange” district, when Buffalo was a major national hub and distribution center for movies.
It was later used by Metro-Goldwyn Distributing Corp., and even still has "MGM" printed on it, Croce had told The News several years ago. Similarly, he had said, the nearby Dinosaur BBQ building had been used by Universal Studios, while the D'Arcy McGee's building was used by Warner Bros.
Later, the building was occupied for many years by the Saturn Jewelry company – hence its other name, the Saturn Rings Building.
Croce bought it more than 20 years ago for $200,000 and held onto it while focusing on other projects, including his Franklin Street restaurants. Then, in 2014, he introduced a $6.5 million proposal to renovate it into apartments and commercial space. But the project never came to fruition, as his focus then turned to Statler City and the Curtiss Hotel.
In January of this year, a year after the crash that killed her husband, Jessica Croce listed the building for sale, for $1.3 million. The listing promoted the building as a prime site for "transit-oriented development," noting that the 0.18-acre site is close to the Metro Rail line on Main Street a block away. It's also located within an Opportunity Zone, and may qualify for historic tax credits for redevelopment.
However, it's "undeveloped and outside the core area," Knoer said Sunday, noting that it had been under consideration for sale even before the developer was killed.
Jessica Croce also put two other properties on the block in January: the former home of Laughlin's and Buffalo Proper Restaurant, at 333 Franklin St., and the former St. Paul's and St. Mark's United Church of Christ at 187 Niagara St.
The restaurant building was listed for $725,000 – now reduced to $650,000 – while the church was listed for $675,000.