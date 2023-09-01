College football fans were swearing a blue streak Thursday, after ESPN channels cut out on Spectrum – right during kickoff between Florida and Utah.

ESPN is one of more than two dozen Disney Entertainment channels that has gone dark on Spectrum due to a carriage dispute between the outlet and provider Charter Spectrum.

Bills fans who live on the outskirts of the Buffalo Niagara region and subscribe to Spectrum could be dealing with similar disappointment: The Buffalo Bills season opener against the New York Jets is scheduled to be carried on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 11.

That won't be a problem for those in the WKBW-TV viewing area, since Channel 7 will broadcast the game over the air. But it will be an issue for fans elsewhere, such as in Rochester and Syracuse, since stations there can't carry the game.

In addition to all ESPN network channels, ABC-owned stations, Disney-branded channels, Freeform, FX and National Geographic channel have gone dark on Charter Spectrum.

Charter Spectrum said this is "not a typical carriage dispute," which involves companies moving content out of their linear channels and into their a la carte direct-to-consumer offerings, with fewer commercials and "permissive" password rules, as consumers move away from traditional cable and into streaming services.

"The current video ecosystem is broken, and we know there is a better path that will deliver video products with the choice consumers want," Charter Spectrum said in a statement.

"The Walt Disney Co. and Charter are uniquely capable to lead the way, which is why we are disappointed that thus far they have insisted on unsustainable price hikes and forcing customers to take their products, even when they don’t want or can’t afford them," Charter Spectrum said. "They also want to require customers to pay twice to get content apps with the linear video they have already paid for."

Both Charter Spectrum and Disney said they have been trying to negotiate a deal for a while, but couldn't come to an agreement.

“Disney Entertainment has successful deals in place with pay-TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace. We’re committed to reaching a mutually agreed upon resolution with Charter and we urge them to work with us to minimize the disruption to their customers,” Disney Entertainment said in a statement.

But Charter Spectrum said Disney wants an "excessive increase." It said Disney's cable portfolio has seen "significant viewership declines" across the board, and especially in children's programming since launching Disney+.

"Nonetheless, as we entered negotiations, the Walt Disney Company proposed a long-term deal that continues to ignore the realities of a shifting marketplace," Charter Spectrum said.

ESPN traditionally has had the highest carriage fees for cable companies. According to S&P Global, Disney gets an average of $2.2 billion per year from being carried on Charter Spectrum under its 2019 carriage deal.

A highly anticipated tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Lloyd Harris at the U.S. Open was airing on ESPN2 when the station cut out.

“We’re very disappointed for our fans and viewers around the country that Spectrum and Charter could not resolve their dispute with Disney, resulting in a loss of ESPN coverage of Thursday night’s matches. We’re very hopeful that this dispute can be resolved as quickly as possible,” said Chris Widmaier, U.S. Tennis Association spokesperson.

On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, customers vented their frustration about losing channels.

"Irritated by this ESPN Spectrum contract fight. Would be more supportive of Spectrum’s stated position for keeping customers costs down if they hadn’t raised my rates last month," said user @AndrewMac7523.

Others had similar sentiments.

"I pay $300 a month for Spectrum Cable and don't get ESPN? And spare me the 'being fair to our customers' garbage when the CEO is pulling in $40M a year. Time to cut the cord," user @Buckeye45 said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.