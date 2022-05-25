Erie County's storefront revitalization initiative flooded with small-business applications

Dozens of small retailers across Erie County have applied for funds from the county's new Storefront Revitalization Initiative in its first few weeks, indicating strong demand for the $10 million effort to help businesses spruce up their facades.

Daniel Castle, the county's commissioner of planning and economic development, told Buffalo Place board members Wednesday that the program has received 144 applications since it launched early this month. Most are in Buffalo, he said. If all of them qualified, that would mean the effort would be halfway to its goal in less than a month.

The program was announced last November and is backed by a 23% increase in sales tax receipts last year. It will offer grants of up to $40,000 for 200 to 250 small businesses that want to improve the look of their stores. Eligible businesses have fewer than 75 employees and less than $5 million in revenues.

It's meant to build upon state initiatives like the New York Main Street program, which is designed to help landlords and developers renovate their buildings and facades along central commercial corridors. But the new venture is aimed at the business owners – not necessarily the building owners – and doesn't require a matching contribution.

