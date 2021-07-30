Erie County takes another Covid-19 hit: Cases now at 'substantial' level

Erie County recorded 496 new cases of Covid over the last week, 99 of them on Thursday. The rising numbers came as the Health Department issued a public notification that families, staffers and volunteers at a July 23 youth event at the Tabernacle Church in Orchard Park may have been exposed to Covid and should get tested.

Statewide, 2,677 new positive cases were reported Thursday, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

He pointed to the spread of the Delta variant and reinforced that even though it's possible to catch Covid-19 while vaccinated, it is still the best way to slow the spread.

"There's ample supply and vaccination sites conveniently located across the state, so I urge everyone who can to get the vaccine as soon as possible," Cuomo said.