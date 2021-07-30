Erie County takes another Covid-19 hit: Cases now at 'substantial' level

Here we go again.
The Covid-19 virus is now spreading through Erie County at a "substantial" level – 54 cases per 100,000 people as of Friday – and as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county said starting Saturday it would require anyone entering a county building or facility – whether an employee, vendor or visitor and regardless of vaccination status – to wear a mask while indoors.
So far, the county is not requiring masks inside private establishments.
Friday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in an online presentation to members of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership that the county is "not at that point yet." However, the county executive added, "if these numbers continue to grow exponentially, it's something I'm going to consider."
The uptick in positive cases isn't as widespread in Erie County as it was during the winter and not as dramatic as parts of the Southeast and the lower Midwest, he said.
But it is causing alarm.
"This is not good. We were hopeful we would be able to crush Covid with herd immunity. We don’t have herd immunity. It’s pretty disappointing to see the numbers in some other states," he said.
Positive cases have been creeping up in the region along with the rest of the state over the past few weeks, and Poloncarz warned repeatedly this week that it was likely that the county's transmission rate, which had been at "moderate," would likely hit the "substantial" level by the end of the week. The CDC considers 50 cases per 100,000 "substantial."
Erie County recorded 496 new cases of Covid over the last week, 99 of them on Thursday. The rising numbers came as the Health Department issued a public notification that families, staffers and volunteers at a July 23 youth event at the Tabernacle Church in Orchard Park may have been exposed to Covid and should get tested.
Statewide, 2,677 new positive cases were reported Thursday, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
He pointed to the spread of the Delta variant and reinforced that even though it's possible to catch Covid-19 while vaccinated, it is still the best way to slow the spread.
"There's ample supply and vaccination sites conveniently located across the state, so I urge everyone who can to get the vaccine as soon as possible," Cuomo said.
At the Partnership meeting, Poloncarz said he has been in conversations with other county executives across the state and "we're all in the same boat."
In the meantime, he urged businesses to use their own legal authority to require masks and 6 feet of social distancing for all indoor settings.
“That’s workplaces, restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, movie theaters,” he said. “If you’re inside where the public’s coming together, everyone – regardless of whether or not they’re vaccinated – should wear a mask.”
That applies even for manufacturers, law firms, accounting firms and others where the general public doesn't just walk in.
"It’s not the same as a supermarket, but people are coming from across the community to workplaces, and they are exposing themselves," Poloncarz said. "Early on, we saw a lot of Covid transmission in workplaces."
The county's new mask rules for its facilities comes as both federal and state leaders are issuing increasingly dire warnings about the new Delta variant of Covid that is proving far more dangerous and contagious than early versions, even as transmissible as chicken pox. Infections and hospitalizations are rising sharply across the country, although the rates of serious sickness and even death are not as high as before – in part because of the vaccination drive.
Even worse, though, is the discovery of "breakthrough" infections, including in Erie County, where even a fully vaccinated person can get and transmit the Delta variant, with 1,000 times the viral load in their nasal cavity and mouth than with the original variant.
Anywhere from one-quarter to half of new cases locally in Erie County are being found in fully vaccinated individuals, which "is concerning," Poloncarz said. Many aren't showing symptoms. He cited a July 4 celebration in Provincetown, Mass., on Cape Cod, that resulted in 882 new cases – 74% of them among vaccinated people.
And since those willing to get vaccines also tend to be those more willing to get tested, Poloncarz said there are probably more.
"We think there are people out there who are walking around sick and won't get tested," he said. "There's just a portion of the population that doesn't want to get tested. They don't believe it."
Hospitalizations in the county have tripled in almost two weeks, and are expected to continue to rise. He said 42% of the hospitalizations are among those under age 65.
Still, the number of people admitted to intensive care remains "extremely low," which is good news, Poloncarz said. "What we are seeing is even if you catch Covid and you're vaccinated, you can get sick but it's probably not enough to get hospitalized," he said.
Of the 190 people who have died in the county since April, 96% or 182 were unvaccinated. More recently, 17 of the 18 deaths in June and six of the seven fatalities so far in July were unvaccinated. One was an immunocompromised 44-year-old woman, who died within a week of going into the hospital, leaving behind an 11-year-old daughter.
As of Friday, 60.6% of all Erie County residents – and 71.8% of those over age 18 – have received their first dose, while 56.6% of all residents – 64.9% of those over 18 – are fully vaccinated.
Poloncarz noted Friday that the federal government has made "pretty strong statements" that businesses can also mandate that workers get the vaccine, citing a ruling by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that traditional protection categories don't apply because the country is still in a state of emergency.
That's a particular concern for some employers worried about liability and exemptions for medical or religious reasons, said Dottie Gallagher, CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, who hosted the webinar.
"The information that we've seen is that businesses can require vaccines, just like they can require masks," Poloncarz said. "And because of protections that were issued early on and reissued lately, it will protect them from civil suits."
John Scannell, the CEO of Moog Inc., said the Elma aerospace company is not ready to require employees to be vaccinated.
"We strongly encourage people to get vaccinated, but it's difficult to force people, and I'm not sure we want to do that, anyway."
As for children, Poloncarz said he expects schools to be open in the fall, but to require masks for everyone – teachers, support staff and children – regardless of vaccination.
He urged people to get tested and not come to work if they are sick or have traveled to one of the "hot zones," and also reiterated the continued availability of vaccines locally, primarily the Moderna and Pfizer doses. Quarantine rules are still in effect for anyone who tests positive, even if they're vaccinated.
To schedule a test or a shot, call 858-2929.