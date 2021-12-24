Erie County sets record for daily Covid cases as Omicron takes hold

"You know you're the ones that got us through the first many months of anxiety," Hochul said of frontline workers. "We need you again. We need you to be able to go to work."

The news surely comes as a sigh of relief to health care employers across the state. Many hospitals, for one, already have struggled to staff enough beds, which has stretched capacity amid rising Covid-19 hospitalizations, sicker-than-ever non-Covid patients who put off care earlier in the pandemic and a difficulty discharging certain patients into nursing homes.

Dr. Brian Murray, chief medical officer at Erie County Medical Center, told The Buffalo News on Wednesday that the organization was concerned with more Covid-19 cases among staff members with the arrival of Omicron, which is expected to lead to more breakthrough infections and has already caused cases to skyrocket in New York City. Before the guidance issued Friday, a health care worker who tested positive could be out up to 10 days.

"We have actually seen with the announcement of the Omicron that we're seeing more and more people getting boosters," said Murray, noting that 40% of ECMC's staff had received boosters as of Wednesday.

