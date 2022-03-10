Erie County seeks developers for second phase of Bethlehem Steel business park

Officials have been working since 2012 to revive the former Bethlehem Steel property.

The county initially purchased 148 acres, added another 30 in late 2021, and is now negotiating for another 50 acres, also for Phase II. That will enable ILDC to extend the Shoreline Path Bike Trail to Woodlawn Beach.

Local manufacturer TMP Technologies – which produces the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser for Procter & Gamble – bought 28 acres in 2020, and built a 280,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which opened last year just west of the Uniland parcels.

Amherst-based Uniland is currently building a 150,000-square-foot warehouse on 9.5 acres at 8 Dona that it bought from the ILDC. The foundations are now being laid, and that $17 million project is expected to open this summer.

Meanwhile, it has now agreed to pay $200,000 to buy up to 10.75 acres of additional land next to that project, for a second $20 million warehouse of 170,000 square feet. Both are "spec" projects, which means there is no tenant yet.