Erie County seeks developers for second phase of Bethlehem Steel business park

Erie County is kicking off its second phase of development at the former Bethlehem Steel site, weeks after agreeing to sell another large parcel of land to Uniland Development Co. for its second warehouse project there.
The Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp. – the land development arm of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency – is seeking developers for two more parcels of vacant land at the new Renaissance Commerce Park.
County officials want to market the park as shovel-ready land ripe for commercial or industrial use, at a time when those sites are in short supply.
The properties, totaling 24 acres along Route 5 and the new Dona Street Extension, are part of a 30-acre purchase that the ILDC completed late last year from Tecumseh Redevelopment.
The two parcels are located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone, and are also eligible for lucrative tax credits under the state Brownfield Cleanup Program.
The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.
“We are pleased to begin redevelopment on Phase II of Renaissance Commerce Park,” said John Cappellino, president and CEO of both the ECIDA and the ILDC. “Manufacturing and warehouse interest for this location is high, due to the shortage of this type of acreage in Erie County."
Officials have been working since 2012 to revive the former Bethlehem Steel property.
The county initially purchased 148 acres, added another 30 in late 2021, and is now negotiating for another 50 acres, also for Phase II. That will enable ILDC to extend the Shoreline Path Bike Trail to Woodlawn Beach.
Support Local Journalism
Local manufacturer TMP Technologies – which produces the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser for Procter & Gamble – bought 28 acres in 2020, and built a 280,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which opened last year just west of the Uniland parcels.
Amherst-based Uniland is currently building a 150,000-square-foot warehouse on 9.5 acres at 8 Dona that it bought from the ILDC. The foundations are now being laid, and that $17 million project is expected to open this summer.
Meanwhile, it has now agreed to pay $200,000 to buy up to 10.75 acres of additional land next to that project, for a second $20 million warehouse of 170,000 square feet. Both are "spec" projects, which means there is no tenant yet.
But officials are confident of the demand, and that's why they're moving ahead. The agency said it is seeking firms to buy and redevelop the land for large projects that require rail access, water-based transportation from a port, process cooling or untreated water.
It also prefers projects with light manufacturing or other less intensive uses that will employ at least 100 people and will work with local workforce organizations to promote jobs for Lackawanna and Erie County residents.
And it wants buildings that will cover at least 20% of the lot.
However, the agency said it will not consider land-speculation acquisitions. All responses are due by April 1.