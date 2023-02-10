Erie County is seeking a developer to convert the historic Wendt mansion and stables on Lake Erie into a lakefront destination that will make it a "regional recreation and tourism asset," after County Executive Mark Poloncarz directed more than $6 million of federal stimulus funds be used to restore and rehab the late-1800s estate.

County officials on Friday released a "request-for-expressions-of-interest" to find one or more firms to take on the next phase of revitalizing the mansion and stables at Wendt Beach Park in Evans.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

That follows a series of improvements at the park, including repaved roads and parking lots. Other structures have also been renovated.

Potential options identified by the county after an initial market analysis include "glamping" or overnight accommodations; a brewery, winery, distillery or cidery; a full-service restaurant with both indoor and outdoor seating; a retreat center; or a wedding venue.

Developers, business owners or others who want to rehab and operate a new venue at Wendt can submit a letter of interest for these or other concepts that fit the county's vision, officials said. Responses are due by March 8.

Wendt Beach Park, with 164 acres, includes the 6,000-square-foot historic mansion and horse stables, as well as a log cabin, a caretakers' cottage, a garage with chauffeur's quarters and additional buildings. It also offers a rocky beach, big open lawns and soccer fields, a wooded area near the lake, and parking for 186 cars.

“Wendt Beach Park is a jewel and has been the site of millions of happy memories for families for decades," said Erie County Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel. "The potential for this one-of-a-kind site is limitless.”

The once-elegant Wendt estate was built in the late 1800s for Buffalo Forge owner Henry Wendt Jr. It was deeded to Erie County in 1968, becoming a county park that drew visitors to its beach and grounds for years, while the mansion was reused as an activities center for seniors.

But it deteriorated from decades of neglect and vandalism resulting from a lack of county investment and maintenance, plus inadequate security. In recent years, its windows were smashed, copper piping was ripped out, and water flooded the finished basement, among other damages. A former log cabin used as a children's play house and guest house was torn down, the stables-turned-park-office were locked up, and the beach became more rocky over time.

A private developer proposed in 2006 to convert it into a bed-and-breakfast, but the controversial plan fell through because of questions about public access to the park. In the meantime, it largely sat boarded up.

Improvements started after Erie County received $57 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan in September 2021, and invested it into repairs and upgrades for more than a dozen parks and park buildings in Buffalo and the county. That included the $6 million for Wendt, which received one of the biggest single allocations.