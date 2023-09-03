AKRON

30 Cedar St, Charles Mcconnaughey Jr to 911 Restoration Of Wny Llc, $210,000.

ALDEN

Part Of 88 Two Rod Rd, Anna J Marzec, Paul D Marzec to Lawrence Toole, Sarah Toole, $495,000.

AMHERST

2691 N Forest Rd, Menorah Campus Inc, to 2635 North Forest Road Llc, $3,500,000.

141A California Dr, Natale Building Corp, to Wendy B Griffin, $848,650.

107 Oakgrove Dr, Jerauld S Mann to Christopher George Schunk, $725,000.

115 Mill St, Cjsg Family Trust to Ross W Martin, Rachel A Martin, Gail A Martin, $675,000.

60 Prince Of Wales Ct, Cheng Qian, Xing Li to Maha Khedr, Amro M Elshoury, $670,000.

218 Landings Dr, Hongyue Sun, Xinran Shi to Teng Wu, $625,000.

139 Greenaway, Amelia D Kermis to Carey Bernini Dowling, Conor Matthew Dowling, $500,000.

160 Shellridge Dr, Daniel A Domino, Nicole M Domino to Mst Rumana Parven, Md Sujon Sarowar, $455,000.

261 Londonderry Ln, Galina Gukhman, Leonid Gukhman to Mohammed Aryan Khan, Sanjida Khanam, $450,000.

38 Opal Ct, Stephen W Poissant to Qiaoyan Zhang, $415,000.

131 Chapel Woods St, Sam R Sears to Rasoul Aljanahi, $400,000.

198 Shady Grove Dr, Christine M Cutrona, Anthony J Cutrona to Ryan Matthew Richey, Lily Tran, $395,000.

116 Heritage Rd, Mohammad Hasanujjaman to 116 Heritage Llc, $385,000.

100 Deer Ridge Ct, Daniel Puglia to Richard J Ruby, Karen D Higgins, $380,000.

6490 Main St #5 & #6, Mary Candace Collard to Nigalye Real Estate Llc, $378,000.

33 Hardt Ln, Keisha Kelschenbach to Benjamin Scott, Felicia Scott, $352,500.

76 Frankhauser Rd, Ericka Macpeek, to Briana Miskey, Thomas Miskey, $351,100.

299 Clearfield Dr, Jeffrey Crossett to Katherine Mccauley, Ross D Mccauley, $350,500.

44 Spicebush Ln, Lenore Polk, Bernard Sur Polk to Milena Venditti, $345,000.

124 Cadman Dr, Carolyn M Celeste, Kale David Mcnaney to Cheryl L Lillis, $335,000.

461 Vine Ln, Renee F Greene, Rashidi K Greene, to Brandon Gilliland, $335,000.

158 Mt Vernon Rd, Mary Jane Laing AKA Mary June Laing to Megan S Schleicher, $315,000.

479 Mt Vernon Rd, Brenda M Onnen to Diane Marie Ramos, $285,000.

187 Seabrook Dr, Barbara A Schaus, Rene Petties-Jones to Northwest Bank, $281,212.

2635 Sweet Home Rd, Bibi Shameeza Baksh, Bibi Hakeeza Ashrafally, Bibi Munerah Parsooram to Hongli Zhang, Hui Yu, $275,000.

13G Hickory Hill Rd, 1991 Norma Stern Trust to Kathleen M Sison, $233,500.

27 Hickory Hill #F, Joan Smith, Molly Eldridge, James E Dec Carney, James E Carney Jr, Patrick O Carney, Molly Carney, Joan M Carney to Farhad Mamershafaei, Tracy L Shafaei, $220,500.

26 Spruce Rd, Erica Fordham to Manjula Kahandawalaarachchi, Dunura Kahandawalaarachchi, $212,500.

554 Charlesgate Cir, Diana L Ganzenmuller to Jessica Murphy, $184,900.

1301 N Forest Rd Ste 2, 1301 North Forest Associates Llc to Legarreta Properties Llc, $180,000.

250 Bucyrus Dr, Michael Christopher Walsh to Daniel D Vanill, Victoria L Guagliano, $180,000.

14B Foxberry Dr S, Helen P Billingham, John Billingham, Sarah P Billingham to Michelle Margaret Sapienza, $160,000.

95 Greenwich Dr Unit 3, Boats&More Llc to Stephen Phillips, $135,000.

3920 Ridge Lea Rd Unit C, Ronald G Thomas to Aditi Chauhan, Amit Chauhan, $122,450.

74 Ava Ln, Robert J Wojnar, Susan A Baird to Robert J Wojnar, $100,000.

AURORA

5 Morningside Ct, Michael T Stanz, Kim D Stanz to Nicholas Militello, Danielle Militello, $330,000.

V/L Reed Hill Rd, Jewett Holmwood Llc, Aurora Creekview Development Llc to Steve Musso, $50,000.

BLASDELL

81 Maple, Care For Credit Llc to Home Rehab Llc, $200,000.

3506 South Park Ave, Care For Credit Llc to Home Rehab Llc, $125,000.

BOSTON

9151 Boston State Rd, John J Jr Dempsey, Marylou Hooper to Michael P Nelson, $239,900.

V/L West Tillen Rd, Daren T Kelleran to Colleen B Eder, Jeffrey Scott Eder, $43,260.

V/L Back Creek Rd, Thomas L Kyle to Joseph Iurato, $15,000.

BRANT

410 Commercial St, Letitia K Bartlett to Jonathan Bartolotti, Jessica Bartolotti, $86,000.

BUFFALO

1425 Hertel Ave, Conley Interiors Inc to 1425 Hertel Avenue Llc, $2,500,000.

1111 Elmwood Ave U407, Affinity Elmwood Gateway Properties Llc to Alice Jacobs, Jeremy Jacobs Jr, $868,350.

20 Argyle, Stephen Halpern, Elizabeth P Stanton to Vogelsang Revocable Living Trust, $860,000.

498 Ferry West, Beaville West Llc AKA Beville Llc, to Home Rehab Llc, $725,000.

50 Jewett Pkwy, Adam W Perry to Huntley L Mcnabb, Jennifer Duggan, $660,000.

5 Brittany Ln, Michael J Bonilla 2019 Trust Tr to Grace Dunbar, $569,900.

604 West, Care For Credit Llc to Home Rehab Llc, $500,000.

68 Anderson Pl, Dina M Owcarz to Karen Lynn Craik, John Craik, $450,000.

97 Chenango, Beville West Llc to Home Rehab Llc, $395,000.

187 Wellingwood Rd, David J Spiering, Amy M Glidden to Carly Militello, Garrett Doolittle, $360,000.

89 Traymore St, David Wissner Ruta to Tenso Japadjief, Jane Japadjief, $350,000.

1088 Delaware Ave Storage Uni, Arlene T Poje, Christopher P Poje to Michael J Bonilla 2019 Trust, $300,000.

34 Choate Ave, Devin Cosegilia, Taylor D Coseglia to Lauren E Apt, Ashley E Reformat, $295,000.

610 Main Unit 701, Neil Zyskind to Derek Williams, Mallory M Dawson, $292,500.

770 W Ferry 35A, Benmar Wf Llc to Stephanie P Pfalzgraf, $290,000.

349 Potters, 4Th Line Properties Llc to Ashley Gostomski, $270,000.

172 Whitney Pl, Jim B Nalvarez to Jacob Mikula, $255,000.

218 Abbott Rd, South End Floral Inc, to 216-218 Abbott Road Llc, $250,000.

849 Delaware, Richard Elsner to Jerrold Lerman, $230,000.

88 Coolidge Rd, Michael H Skotarczak to Floyd Huntz, Julie Knapp, $228,000.

727 Mckinley Pkwy, Buffalo Gates Llc to Savannah Spyres, $226,000.

100 Bakos Blvd, Jennifer Ann Runfola, James Robert Jr to Rokeya Begum, $208,466.

310 E Delavan Ave, Joseph L Slovich to Azeem A Lewis, $200,000.

409 Eden St, Ellen Jane Stoupa, Mary Ann Murphy, Ellen F Murphy to Molly Kessel, Joseph E Kessel, $199,000.

483 Southside Pkwy, Melissa Whiddon, Shawn Anthony Whiddon to Steven R Lownie, $190,000.

7 Lilac, Robert T Walker, Ashley Walker to Shaleke N Sims, $188,620.

33 Rickert, Md Mohosin to Hamid Abaiyan, $185,000.

117 Pries, River Street Enterprises Llc to Hadgu Gebru, $180,000.

46 Fifteenth St, Benjamin Kaiser to Eric G Gima, Laura K Lutcha, Cecilia M Pershyn, $179,900.

268 Mckinley Pkwy, Martha L Hejna, to Michael A Gatti, $175,000.

53 Dart St, Salim Khan to Yaydalice Balines, $167,000.

18 Chadduck Ave, Bros Pros Investment Firm Inc to Courtney R Shed, $160,000.

27 Com, James Colantuono to Jeco5 Llc, $150,000.

14 Chadduck, Mayer Avenue Llc to Ntizimpa Therence, Nahimana Jacqueline, $145,000.

79 Ogden North, Bonifaz Investing Endeavors Llc to Bogo Properties Llc, $140,900.

987 Tonawanda, Fast Link Usa Inc to Walker Business Solutions Llc, $131,000.

101 Stanley St, Son&Mom Llc to Mahbuba Beauty, $130,000.

321 Woodside Ave, Deborah Ann Hewson, to Gina M Smith-Pozderac, Harris P Pozderac, $125,000.

29 Sobieski, Zaidur Rahman to Liaquat Khan, $124,000.

687 Northumberland, Christine Camm to Hazel M Glover, $120,000.

511 High St, Queen City Invest Llc to Milenur Bhuiyan, Ruma Akter, $119,900.

170 Esser, Jeannette Dantes to Bogo Properties Llc, $105,000.

410 Goodyear Ave, Ahmed Hossain to Ishtiaq Ahmed Chowdhury, $105,000.

91 Sage Ave, Feeley Property Llc AKA Feeley Properties Llc to Queen City Invest Llc, $100,000.

207 Leroy Ave, Joseph Dale Harns Jr, Connie Harns to Fazle Rabbi, $100,000.

2255 Genesee, Vision Niagara International Inc to Rashids Family Inc, $80,000.

1804 William, Us Bank Trust Company Na, Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-Wfhe3 Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-Wfhe3 Tr to Sultan Ahmad Bin Zaherahamed, Faisal Sultan Ahmad, $72,500.

412 Cornwall, D&J Rubens Trust to Sofiqul Islam, Asma Aktar, $68,000.

296 Riverside, Dyl Realty Llc to Ali Arab, $66,000.

461 Connecticut St, Cheryl A Mages to Lyoh Llc, $65,000.

264 E Amherst St, Abdulla Mothanna to Hamri Abdulhakim S Al, Abdulla Mothanna, $60,000.

300 Jewett Ave, Mohammed H Kabir to Muntakim Ul Shams, Md S Alam, Laila A Banu, $60,000.

417 Bailey Ave, Russell Keefe Jr, Peter Vasilion to Laelia Llc, $52,268.

840 Jefferson Ave, Yahya S Mohamed AKA Yahya Mohammed to Fadel M Shaibi, $50,000.

198 Forest Ave, Richard Smith to Farida Yeasmin, Syed Khaliquzzaman, $45,000.

383 Wyoming, Vision Niagara International Inc to Rashids Family Inc, $40,000.

635 Fulton St, Santo Soto Sanchez to Victor Lorenzo, $40,000.

937 Walden Ave, Morgan Woodson, Rose Ann Woodson to Aleena Alam Inc, $38,000.

216 Woltz, Alice Grzebinski, Leonard Sur Grzebinski to Ra Ziz, $32,000.

519 E Utica, Haim Began, Yehudit Began to Lmsm Propertys Llc, $30,500.

1394 Niagara St, Pfeffer Lourdes S Dba, Belts Plus Health to Nichols Group Llc (The), $25,000.

93 Amber 1, City Of Buffalo to Gerald J Ciulla, $5,150.

CHEEKTOWAGA

185 Dartwood Dr, Cheryl K Szaflarski AKA Cheryl K Roncone to Jakia Begum, Mohammed Nurul Karim, $375,000.

16A-D Windwood Ct, Lewin Brothers Inc to Forge On Llc, $290,000.

1353 George Urban Blvd, Gary A Lawicki, Candi M Lawicki to Thomas H Cassata, Sheila L Cassata, $286,000.

4-16 Allison Dr, Lewin Brothers Inc to Forge On Llc, $280,000.

5-17 Allison Dr, Lewin Brothers Inc to Forge On Llc, $280,000.

205 S Roycroft Blvd, Renata M Canaday to Angel Mendez, $265,000.

121 Nadine Dr, David A Lease, Roberta Lease to Md Fazlul Hoque, $260,000.

505 Cleveland Dr, Nancy L Corriere, Susan G Regan to Emily Slowinski, Joshua Slowinski, $253,000.

457 Darwin, Michael J Sliwinski to Riza Jiffry, $250,000.

138 Cathedral Ln, Angel Mendez to Nicholas Knudsen, Nicole Knudsen, $245,000.

32 Groell Ave, Barbara Scharlau, Scott A Scharlau to Julia Engler, Kenneth Thomas Engler, $240,500.

31A-D Windwood Ct, Thomas E Lewin to Forge On Llc, $240,000.

25 Isabelle Rd, Maribeth Lino-Coyle to Erica Fordham, $225,000.

1380 Harlem Rd, James B Mccartney to Asiya Begum, Islam Safiul, Nahar Samsun, $221,000.

23 Pinewood Ter, Ritchie G Watts to Abdul Hannan, $203,000.

1735 Kensington Ave, Rooted Rei Llc to Kathid T Metz, $200,000.

147 Northcrest Ave, Senahid Sur Mehmedovic, Senija Mehmedovic, Merka Mehmedovic to Carol Nottingham, Gary Nottingham, $199,900.

67 Westchester Dr, Julie Rybicki, Anthony Rybicki to Solomon Leatherland, $185,000.

92 Willowlawn Pkwy, Zahid M Qureshi, Shumaila Z Qureshi to Md Aslam Uddin, $180,000.

239 Temple Dr, Barbara Helen Oneill, Arlene T Oryszak Est to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust, $179,708.

39 Parkedge, James A Cendrowski Jr to Hame Na, $175,000.

90 Roland St, Timothy J Doering to Freddie Maclin, $160,000.

V/L Hemenway Rd, Irene M Beilman, Kenneth M Beilman to Karen Kowalski, $159,000.

48 Parkview Ter, Steven P Dlugosz to Zayan Wny Inc, $156,000.

2079 Broadway St, Le M Chau to Karl R Korta, $150,000.

721 Cleveland Dr, Joyce D Bestine to Amicus Qubella Llc, $140,000.

52 Roswell, Key Bank Na to Lhr Properties Llc, $126,000.

12 E Toulon Dr, Mary B Fink to Mrr Property Solutions Llc, $120,000.

2449 Genesee St, Leonard Mitchell Marks to Md Nazmul Hossain, $90,000.

17 Francis Ave, Gerald J Neumann to Mary Jane Tates, $15,000.

CLARENCE

5368 Marguerites Way, Essex Homes Of Wny Inc to Sean Marshall Broderick, Courtney Elizabeth Broderick, $864,900.

6162 Bridlewood Dr S, David E Ledesma, Laura Grace Ledesma to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $590,700.

6162 Bridlewood Dr S, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Miyoko Ohtake Beetem, Robert Beetem, $590,700.

5454 The Village Station Cir, James W Mackinnon to Astha Chaulagain, Mukesh Chapagain, $330,000.

5255 Strickler Rd, Magoo Properties Llc to Kevin P Krantz, $240,000.

8305 Stahley Rd, Thomas E Dibble to Lake Fx Properties Llc, $210,000.

CONCORD

10401 Manchester Rd, Robert C&Rita Germann Irevocable Living Trust to 10401 Manchester Road Revocable Living Trust, $375,000.

6050 Zoar Valley Rd, Linda A Thomson, Daniel G Thomson to Omar M Abu-Sitta, Michael C Huntress, $250,000.

DEPEW

63 Mary Lou Ln, Edward S Wybieracki, to Jordan W Schmidtke, $220,000.

144 Harvard Ave, George E Ii Weber to Eugene Harold Suchora, $217,117.

144 Elmwood Ave, Tsar Properties Llc to David J Rizzo Jr, $200,000.

17 Erie St, Terry Commiskey to Wny 18 Llc, $100,000.

5041 Broadway St, Ttp Homes Llc to Broadway Property Holding Llc, $90,000.

291 Olmstead Ave, Rudy Cormier to Young Lion Development Llc, $79,000.

EDEN

2854 Bauer Rd, Janice V Mayer, Paul S Mayer to Christy Devader, Jordan B Lengel, Daniel T Lengel, $439,000.

3939 Eckhardt Rd, Carolyn Schoenthal, Edward J Wesolowski, Donna M Mahoney to Linda M Hooper, Mark J Hooper, $388,750.

ELMA

90 Stoneridge Ln, Naveen Bakshi to Jeffrey M Balen, Marie Balen, $779,700.

170 Kinsley Rd, Judith A Ziemba, Joseph Ziemba to Chris Christie, Kelly Christie, $530,000.

1 Lakeside Cir, Darlene L Ungaro, Peter J Ungaro to Tana M Yount, Michael M Yount, $412,500.

641 Chairfactory Rd, Rita E Bofinger to Ann Marie Ricotta, $365,000.

31 Sigman Ln, Pamela A Hamman to Kristy L Petit, $325,000.

2580 W Blood Rd, Lisa A Massucci, Timothy J Massucci to Justus Hoffmann, $265,000.

241 Rice Rd, Darie Fay Moody Strauss, Denise Carol Moody, Dawn Marie Moody, Clifford Lewis Moody, Bret Alan Moody to 460 E Center Llc, $150,000.

EVANS

9383 Lake Shore Rd, Jessica L Pignone, Jacob M Pignone to Tracy Montour, James E Montour, $510,000.

9675 Kenmore St, Donna J Patterson to Amy Lynn Bair, Nicholas M Bair, $189,000.

1189 Peppertree Dr, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust to Marsha Lorraine Vona, Mark Robert Vona, $136,503.

1281 Peppertree Dr, David D Stout to Christopher Travis, Jessica Muschaweck, $129,500.

548 Herr Rd, Dennis Mark Bernhard to Mrr Property Solutions Llc, $60,000.

V/L Lot 1 Backus Rd, Sharon L Steen, William J Steen to Mindy M Kohl, Kevin A Kohl, $60,000.

7238 Lake Shore Rd, Derby Club Inc (The) to Daniel Weimer, $45,000.

1950 S Creek Rd, Pirincci Deniz, Pirincci Gail M to Home Rehab Llc, $35,000.

GRAND ISLAND

1850 Webb Rd, Lyudmila Kushnir, Vladimir Kushnir to Dennis Woodard, Sherrie Woodard, $350,000.

2559 Stony Point Rd, Alfred R Bykowicz to Cheryl L Redlein, Roy M Redlein, $215,000.

HAMBURG

6505 Boston State Rd, Bryan C Wittman, Kathleen G Wittman to Michelle Liberatore, Samuel Bova, $1,200,000.

4151 Ridgefield Terrace, Mark Bevilacqua, Jennifer Bevilacqua to Marissa Surdyke, Jason J Surdyke, $889,000.

174 Union St, Sherry Snyder, Kenneth Snyder to Kathryn M Rooth, Paul E Dickson, $725,000.

4249 North St, Jak Ventures Llc to 4249 North Llc, $575,000.

5472 Sycamore Ln, Forbes Homes Inc to Steven Klimtzak, Jamie Stewart, $550,000.

4036 Ockle, Louis R Licata, Elizabeth A Licata to Amanda J Witt, Stephen Kelly Marshall, $376,000.

V/L&4620 Dorothy Pl, Mary Jane Partridge to Scott J Courteau, Sarah M Courteau, $350,000.

5209 East Pkwy, Timothy B Lynam, Pamela S Fusco to Jamal Hamideh, $315,000.

5679 Maelou, Eugene T Connors, John P Connors to Certified Safety Products Of Ny Inc, $300,000.

48 East Union St, Andrew Cortellucci to 48 Union Llc, $289,900.

3960 Washington Ave, Joseph Zarcone to George W Ryan, $260,500.

5877 South Park Ave, Raymond J Brown, Charles W Perison to 81 Buffalo Avenue Llc, $220,000.

4968 Morgan Pkwy, Jeffrey Kuebler, Ashley Kuebler to Robert Peter Michalski Jr, $215,000.

4525 Lewis Dr, Smng Holdings Llc, to Joseph Michael George, Jonathan Joseph George, $131,000.

3331 S Creek Rd, Timothy J Hooge, Corinna M Hooge to Jesse L Schmidt, Heather M Mcguire, $100,000.

5414 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development Llc to Forbes Homes Inc, $75,000.

4169 Robin Ln, Mary R Claroni to Danielle M Buncy, $75,000.

5754 West Ln, Divitta M Alexander, Raymond P Schiedel to Lasalle National Bank Na, Bank Of America Na, Salomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII Inc Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 1997, $67,025.

KENMORE

141 Nassau Ave, Andrew T Korman to Joshua Bruce, $267,000.

245 Wardman Rd, Anthony J Bellia, Maureen E Bellia to Joseph J Battaglia, Jennifer L Battaglia, $265,000.

30 Courier Blvd, Marian Green, Thomas J Green to Evan E James, Caitlin M James, $244,500.

385 Tremaine Ave, Henry Uk to Shannan L Laing, $175,000.

LACKAWANNA

120 Della Dr, Nathan A Corral to Rashid Ali, Anes Ali, $213,000.

2811 South Park Ave, Care For Credit Llc to Home Rehab Llc, $105,000.

110 Center St, Mrr Property Solutions Llc to Wny Snow Properties Llc, $42,500.

LANCASTER

16 Arrow Trail, Tana M Yount, Michael M Yount to Gregory Rusky, Raymond J Flynn, Maureen A Franchell, Carol L Ksiazek, $549,000.

43 Cedarbrook Dr, Tonia M Pacer, James F Pacer to Tyree R Jackson, $476,000.

154 Pavement Rd, Sandra M Urquhart to Gerald W Gorecki, Dana L Ryan, $440,000.

8 Hanover St, Crystal T Jowdy to Martin E Mutka, Brenda M Freedman, $352,000.

28 Hedge Ln, Daniel Glushefski to Amy Taylor, Willcox William, $330,000.

18 Eastwood Pkwy, Lee Broad to Naveed M Islam, $304,500.

532 Lake Ave, Lucius J Jones III to Jodie Zolnowski, $255,000.

7 Birchwoo, David R Mary to Plum Bottom Creek Properties Llc, $235,000.

36 Wren Ave, Raymond J Otto, Elizabeth M Otto to Heather Marie Morath, Nicholas Robert Morath, $191,000.

5799 Broadway St Unit #4, Susan E Oconnor to Tina Miller, $150,000.

53 Stutzman Rd, John D Travis, Beth D Travis to John Percy, Cheryl Ann Percy, $145,000.

3911 Bowen Rd Unit 22, Eric M Hoinski, Kristy M Hoinski, Mitchell G Hoinski to Marissa Kazmierczak, $120,000.

Vl Pavement Rd, Teds Quarry Llc to Border Associates Llc, $26,800.

NEWSTEAD

11071 Howe Rd, Anthony D Coker, Jennifer J Coker to John Schaf, Roberta Rumfola, $710,000.

5020 Havens Rd, Nancy R Fell to Laura C Appleton, Wayne G Appleton, $545,000.

7444 Sand Hill Rd, Marissa Pendergrass to Jessica Starba, Jonathan Starba, $275,000.

3620 Eggert Rd, Colleen L Carota, Richard J Carota to Michael J Piccirillo, Lynn M Piccirillo, $495,000.

5204 Big Tree Rd, Sarah Borowiak to Kurt Armstrong, $229,000.

Vl Gartman Rd, Ramesh H Shastri, Nina Shastri to Thomas Poules, Carol Poules, $91,500.

SARDINIA

10459 S Protection Rd, Jason A Staples to Kerri Ann Dekdebrun, Shane Matthew Baran, $465,000.

TONAWANDA

77 Alder Pl, Mary E Woronowski to Henry A Zomerfeld, Nicole L Zomerfeld, $370,000.

501 Kenmore Ave, Best Home Wny Inc to Home Base Reality Llc, $370,000.

1567 Colvin Blvd, Julie A Eberle, Deborah Anne Neubeck to David T Piatek, Cecely O Piatek, $347,000.

169 Calvin Ct N, David Frank, Jenna Frank to Natalie Foster, Kyle Davis, $335,500.

106 Parkhurst Blvd, Dim Lam Lun, Daniel Leong to Adam Hegemier, Karin Wellman, $300,000.

415 Highland Ave, Mari Kim Moore to Matthew D Lashway, Jennifer N Lashway, $293,000.

325 School St, Wny 18 Llc to Brendon Diabo, Jessica Diabo, $290,000.

330 Fairfield Ave, David T Piatek, Cecely O Piatek to Minh Tran, $286,000.

2540 Parker Blvd, Leandra Braham to Brian Edward Cotter, $285,000.

50 Greendale Ave, Mary Ellen Zettel, Martha L Zettel, Michael J Zettel to Steven C Valerio, Judith Louise Neal Valerio, $284,000.

54 Hampton Pkwy, Christine Meidel to Matthew Distasio, $281,000.

148 Puritan Rd, Emanuel G Tassiopulos, Fay Tassiopulos to Timothy N Henesey, Barbara Henesey, $268,000.

314 School St, James C Doherty to Anthony M Cataffo, $260,000.

162 Dale Dr, Patricia Tinney, Alan R Tinney to Molly Barton, Reece Bly, $250,000.

2101 Colvin, Aaron J Beauregard to Laurie Kozakowski, $250,000.

1209 Tonawanda St, Lynette Lodestro, Church Jackualine, Theresa Baranyi to Charanjot Tiwana, $247,000.

349 Hartford Ave, Amanda Gene Jaworek to Samantha L Guyett, $243,500.

585 Highland Ave, Jessica L Stockmeyer, David L Dellow to Ahmed Altaim, $240,000.

514 University Ave, Peter D Popovich to Anthony Servedio, $227,500.

192 Moore Ave, Dagmar E Ulicky, John E Ulicky to Sean M Magierski, Kathleen M Magierski, $225,000.

201 Mayville Ave, Bricks&Mortar Properties Llc to Julia Schipani, $222,000.

24 Greenleaf Ave, Kristin M Ferreri to Idel Burgos Jr, Francis Rivera, $215,000.

336 Woodcrest Blvd, Mark C Vara to Angela C Terranova, $215,000.

189 Evergreen Dr, Keith M Valint to Providence Uwimana, Innocent Muharareni, $210,000.

301 Newell Ave, Paula Canaski to Emily L Merchant, $205,300.

727 Moore Ave, Nancy D Auger, Jean Peter Auger to Jimmie Coble, Allison Fraser, $185,000.

84 Koenig Rd, Leong Li, Siu Lung Lo to David T Greetham, $180,000.

60 Alder Pl, Amanda Shaw-Juen to Clara Y Heath, $175,000.

738 Montrose Ave, Sean M Magierski, Kathleen Magierski to Dillon H Szpaicher, $171,000.

494 Woodstock Ave, William Carl Fritzinger to William C Fritzinger II, Amy S Fritzinger, $160,000.

447 Kenmore Ave, Arm Inc to Ambition Properties Llc, $160,000.

200 Pilgrim Rd, Frances L Wilson to Nichole Novene Henderson, $148,400.

169 Joseph Dr, Judith Thurston to Carli Home Renovations Llc, $125,500.

WEST SENECA

6 Rolling Woods Ln, Christopher Rumble, Kirsten Rumble to Latavius Murray, $631,000.

115 Greenspring Ct, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Elizabeth A Rine, Christopher M Rine, $567,627.

41 Sunset Creek Dr, Eileen G Healy, Thomas H Healy to Sarah Crance, Jeremy Crance, $415,000.

99 Liberty Ln, Kelly L Christie, Christopher S Christie to Jonathan T Allport-Cohoon, Holley R Mcallister, $379,000.

111 Treehaven Rd, Joann Kuzina to Rebecca B Rose, Andrew W Rose, $355,555.

449 Meadow Dr, Louis A Commendatore to Jason Kazmierczak, Desiree Pinkert, $250,000.

80 Schultz Rd, Jane E Galley, Warren A Galley to Margaret C Bebak, Robert A Bebak, $250,000.

2 George Dr, Lorraine M Brubaker, George W Sur Brubaker, Laurie Andres, Nancy Warner to John J Dempsey Jr, Mary Lou Hooper, $235,000.

1 Cresthaven Dr, James R Diegelman to Nicholas Kramer, $207,000.

687 Center Rd, Diana L Murrett to Kj Properties&Services Llc, $127,300.

V/L Seneca Creek Rd, Heather Marie Pappa to James Pochylski, Karen Pochylski, $7,500.

V/L Seneca Creek Rd, Heather Marie Pappa to Carolyn Drews, Scott Drews, $7,500.