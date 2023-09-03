AKRON
30 Cedar St, Charles Mcconnaughey Jr to 911 Restoration Of Wny Llc, $210,000.
ALDEN
Part Of 88 Two Rod Rd, Anna J Marzec, Paul D Marzec to Lawrence Toole, Sarah Toole, $495,000.
AMHERST
2691 N Forest Rd, Menorah Campus Inc, to 2635 North Forest Road Llc, $3,500,000.
141A California Dr, Natale Building Corp, to Wendy B Griffin, $848,650.
107 Oakgrove Dr, Jerauld S Mann to Christopher George Schunk, $725,000.
115 Mill St, Cjsg Family Trust to Ross W Martin, Rachel A Martin, Gail A Martin, $675,000.
60 Prince Of Wales Ct, Cheng Qian, Xing Li to Maha Khedr, Amro M Elshoury, $670,000.
218 Landings Dr, Hongyue Sun, Xinran Shi to Teng Wu, $625,000.
139 Greenaway, Amelia D Kermis to Carey Bernini Dowling, Conor Matthew Dowling, $500,000.
160 Shellridge Dr, Daniel A Domino, Nicole M Domino to Mst Rumana Parven, Md Sujon Sarowar, $455,000.
261 Londonderry Ln, Galina Gukhman, Leonid Gukhman to Mohammed Aryan Khan, Sanjida Khanam, $450,000.
38 Opal Ct, Stephen W Poissant to Qiaoyan Zhang, $415,000.
131 Chapel Woods St, Sam R Sears to Rasoul Aljanahi, $400,000.
198 Shady Grove Dr, Christine M Cutrona, Anthony J Cutrona to Ryan Matthew Richey, Lily Tran, $395,000.
116 Heritage Rd, Mohammad Hasanujjaman to 116 Heritage Llc, $385,000.
100 Deer Ridge Ct, Daniel Puglia to Richard J Ruby, Karen D Higgins, $380,000.
6490 Main St #5 & #6, Mary Candace Collard to Nigalye Real Estate Llc, $378,000.
33 Hardt Ln, Keisha Kelschenbach to Benjamin Scott, Felicia Scott, $352,500.
76 Frankhauser Rd, Ericka Macpeek, to Briana Miskey, Thomas Miskey, $351,100.
299 Clearfield Dr, Jeffrey Crossett to Katherine Mccauley, Ross D Mccauley, $350,500.
44 Spicebush Ln, Lenore Polk, Bernard Sur Polk to Milena Venditti, $345,000.
124 Cadman Dr, Carolyn M Celeste, Kale David Mcnaney to Cheryl L Lillis, $335,000.
461 Vine Ln, Renee F Greene, Rashidi K Greene, to Brandon Gilliland, $335,000.
158 Mt Vernon Rd, Mary Jane Laing AKA Mary June Laing to Megan S Schleicher, $315,000.
479 Mt Vernon Rd, Brenda M Onnen to Diane Marie Ramos, $285,000.
187 Seabrook Dr, Barbara A Schaus, Rene Petties-Jones to Northwest Bank, $281,212.
2635 Sweet Home Rd, Bibi Shameeza Baksh, Bibi Hakeeza Ashrafally, Bibi Munerah Parsooram to Hongli Zhang, Hui Yu, $275,000.
13G Hickory Hill Rd, 1991 Norma Stern Trust to Kathleen M Sison, $233,500.
27 Hickory Hill #F, Joan Smith, Molly Eldridge, James E Dec Carney, James E Carney Jr, Patrick O Carney, Molly Carney, Joan M Carney to Farhad Mamershafaei, Tracy L Shafaei, $220,500.
26 Spruce Rd, Erica Fordham to Manjula Kahandawalaarachchi, Dunura Kahandawalaarachchi, $212,500.
554 Charlesgate Cir, Diana L Ganzenmuller to Jessica Murphy, $184,900.
1301 N Forest Rd Ste 2, 1301 North Forest Associates Llc to Legarreta Properties Llc, $180,000.
250 Bucyrus Dr, Michael Christopher Walsh to Daniel D Vanill, Victoria L Guagliano, $180,000.
14B Foxberry Dr S, Helen P Billingham, John Billingham, Sarah P Billingham to Michelle Margaret Sapienza, $160,000.
95 Greenwich Dr Unit 3, Boats&More Llc to Stephen Phillips, $135,000.
3920 Ridge Lea Rd Unit C, Ronald G Thomas to Aditi Chauhan, Amit Chauhan, $122,450.
74 Ava Ln, Robert J Wojnar, Susan A Baird to Robert J Wojnar, $100,000.
AURORA
5 Morningside Ct, Michael T Stanz, Kim D Stanz to Nicholas Militello, Danielle Militello, $330,000.
V/L Reed Hill Rd, Jewett Holmwood Llc, Aurora Creekview Development Llc to Steve Musso, $50,000.
BLASDELL
81 Maple, Care For Credit Llc to Home Rehab Llc, $200,000.
3506 South Park Ave, Care For Credit Llc to Home Rehab Llc, $125,000.
BOSTON
9151 Boston State Rd, John J Jr Dempsey, Marylou Hooper to Michael P Nelson, $239,900.
V/L West Tillen Rd, Daren T Kelleran to Colleen B Eder, Jeffrey Scott Eder, $43,260.
V/L Back Creek Rd, Thomas L Kyle to Joseph Iurato, $15,000.
BRANT
410 Commercial St, Letitia K Bartlett to Jonathan Bartolotti, Jessica Bartolotti, $86,000.
BUFFALO
1425 Hertel Ave, Conley Interiors Inc to 1425 Hertel Avenue Llc, $2,500,000.
1111 Elmwood Ave U407, Affinity Elmwood Gateway Properties Llc to Alice Jacobs, Jeremy Jacobs Jr, $868,350.
20 Argyle, Stephen Halpern, Elizabeth P Stanton to Vogelsang Revocable Living Trust, $860,000.
498 Ferry West, Beaville West Llc AKA Beville Llc, to Home Rehab Llc, $725,000.
50 Jewett Pkwy, Adam W Perry to Huntley L Mcnabb, Jennifer Duggan, $660,000.
5 Brittany Ln, Michael J Bonilla 2019 Trust Tr to Grace Dunbar, $569,900.
604 West, Care For Credit Llc to Home Rehab Llc, $500,000.
68 Anderson Pl, Dina M Owcarz to Karen Lynn Craik, John Craik, $450,000.
97 Chenango, Beville West Llc to Home Rehab Llc, $395,000.
187 Wellingwood Rd, David J Spiering, Amy M Glidden to Carly Militello, Garrett Doolittle, $360,000.
89 Traymore St, David Wissner Ruta to Tenso Japadjief, Jane Japadjief, $350,000.
1088 Delaware Ave Storage Uni, Arlene T Poje, Christopher P Poje to Michael J Bonilla 2019 Trust, $300,000.
34 Choate Ave, Devin Cosegilia, Taylor D Coseglia to Lauren E Apt, Ashley E Reformat, $295,000.
610 Main Unit 701, Neil Zyskind to Derek Williams, Mallory M Dawson, $292,500.
770 W Ferry 35A, Benmar Wf Llc to Stephanie P Pfalzgraf, $290,000.
349 Potters, 4Th Line Properties Llc to Ashley Gostomski, $270,000.
172 Whitney Pl, Jim B Nalvarez to Jacob Mikula, $255,000.
218 Abbott Rd, South End Floral Inc, to 216-218 Abbott Road Llc, $250,000.
849 Delaware, Richard Elsner to Jerrold Lerman, $230,000.
88 Coolidge Rd, Michael H Skotarczak to Floyd Huntz, Julie Knapp, $228,000.
727 Mckinley Pkwy, Buffalo Gates Llc to Savannah Spyres, $226,000.
100 Bakos Blvd, Jennifer Ann Runfola, James Robert Jr to Rokeya Begum, $208,466.
310 E Delavan Ave, Joseph L Slovich to Azeem A Lewis, $200,000.
409 Eden St, Ellen Jane Stoupa, Mary Ann Murphy, Ellen F Murphy to Molly Kessel, Joseph E Kessel, $199,000.
483 Southside Pkwy, Melissa Whiddon, Shawn Anthony Whiddon to Steven R Lownie, $190,000.
7 Lilac, Robert T Walker, Ashley Walker to Shaleke N Sims, $188,620.
33 Rickert, Md Mohosin to Hamid Abaiyan, $185,000.
117 Pries, River Street Enterprises Llc to Hadgu Gebru, $180,000.
46 Fifteenth St, Benjamin Kaiser to Eric G Gima, Laura K Lutcha, Cecilia M Pershyn, $179,900.
268 Mckinley Pkwy, Martha L Hejna, to Michael A Gatti, $175,000.
53 Dart St, Salim Khan to Yaydalice Balines, $167,000.
18 Chadduck Ave, Bros Pros Investment Firm Inc to Courtney R Shed, $160,000.
27 Com, James Colantuono to Jeco5 Llc, $150,000.
14 Chadduck, Mayer Avenue Llc to Ntizimpa Therence, Nahimana Jacqueline, $145,000.
79 Ogden North, Bonifaz Investing Endeavors Llc to Bogo Properties Llc, $140,900.
987 Tonawanda, Fast Link Usa Inc to Walker Business Solutions Llc, $131,000.
101 Stanley St, Son&Mom Llc to Mahbuba Beauty, $130,000.
321 Woodside Ave, Deborah Ann Hewson, to Gina M Smith-Pozderac, Harris P Pozderac, $125,000.
29 Sobieski, Zaidur Rahman to Liaquat Khan, $124,000.
687 Northumberland, Christine Camm to Hazel M Glover, $120,000.
511 High St, Queen City Invest Llc to Milenur Bhuiyan, Ruma Akter, $119,900.
170 Esser, Jeannette Dantes to Bogo Properties Llc, $105,000.
410 Goodyear Ave, Ahmed Hossain to Ishtiaq Ahmed Chowdhury, $105,000.
91 Sage Ave, Feeley Property Llc AKA Feeley Properties Llc to Queen City Invest Llc, $100,000.
207 Leroy Ave, Joseph Dale Harns Jr, Connie Harns to Fazle Rabbi, $100,000.
2255 Genesee, Vision Niagara International Inc to Rashids Family Inc, $80,000.
1804 William, Us Bank Trust Company Na, Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-Wfhe3 Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-Wfhe3 Tr to Sultan Ahmad Bin Zaherahamed, Faisal Sultan Ahmad, $72,500.
412 Cornwall, D&J Rubens Trust to Sofiqul Islam, Asma Aktar, $68,000.
296 Riverside, Dyl Realty Llc to Ali Arab, $66,000.
461 Connecticut St, Cheryl A Mages to Lyoh Llc, $65,000.
264 E Amherst St, Abdulla Mothanna to Hamri Abdulhakim S Al, Abdulla Mothanna, $60,000.
300 Jewett Ave, Mohammed H Kabir to Muntakim Ul Shams, Md S Alam, Laila A Banu, $60,000.
417 Bailey Ave, Russell Keefe Jr, Peter Vasilion to Laelia Llc, $52,268.
840 Jefferson Ave, Yahya S Mohamed AKA Yahya Mohammed to Fadel M Shaibi, $50,000.
198 Forest Ave, Richard Smith to Farida Yeasmin, Syed Khaliquzzaman, $45,000.
383 Wyoming, Vision Niagara International Inc to Rashids Family Inc, $40,000.
635 Fulton St, Santo Soto Sanchez to Victor Lorenzo, $40,000.
937 Walden Ave, Morgan Woodson, Rose Ann Woodson to Aleena Alam Inc, $38,000.
216 Woltz, Alice Grzebinski, Leonard Sur Grzebinski to Ra Ziz, $32,000.
519 E Utica, Haim Began, Yehudit Began to Lmsm Propertys Llc, $30,500.
1394 Niagara St, Pfeffer Lourdes S Dba, Belts Plus Health to Nichols Group Llc (The), $25,000.
93 Amber 1, City Of Buffalo to Gerald J Ciulla, $5,150.
CHEEKTOWAGA
185 Dartwood Dr, Cheryl K Szaflarski AKA Cheryl K Roncone to Jakia Begum, Mohammed Nurul Karim, $375,000.
16A-D Windwood Ct, Lewin Brothers Inc to Forge On Llc, $290,000.
1353 George Urban Blvd, Gary A Lawicki, Candi M Lawicki to Thomas H Cassata, Sheila L Cassata, $286,000.
4-16 Allison Dr, Lewin Brothers Inc to Forge On Llc, $280,000.
5-17 Allison Dr, Lewin Brothers Inc to Forge On Llc, $280,000.
205 S Roycroft Blvd, Renata M Canaday to Angel Mendez, $265,000.
121 Nadine Dr, David A Lease, Roberta Lease to Md Fazlul Hoque, $260,000.
505 Cleveland Dr, Nancy L Corriere, Susan G Regan to Emily Slowinski, Joshua Slowinski, $253,000.
457 Darwin, Michael J Sliwinski to Riza Jiffry, $250,000.
138 Cathedral Ln, Angel Mendez to Nicholas Knudsen, Nicole Knudsen, $245,000.
32 Groell Ave, Barbara Scharlau, Scott A Scharlau to Julia Engler, Kenneth Thomas Engler, $240,500.
31A-D Windwood Ct, Thomas E Lewin to Forge On Llc, $240,000.
25 Isabelle Rd, Maribeth Lino-Coyle to Erica Fordham, $225,000.
1380 Harlem Rd, James B Mccartney to Asiya Begum, Islam Safiul, Nahar Samsun, $221,000.
23 Pinewood Ter, Ritchie G Watts to Abdul Hannan, $203,000.
1735 Kensington Ave, Rooted Rei Llc to Kathid T Metz, $200,000.
147 Northcrest Ave, Senahid Sur Mehmedovic, Senija Mehmedovic, Merka Mehmedovic to Carol Nottingham, Gary Nottingham, $199,900.
67 Westchester Dr, Julie Rybicki, Anthony Rybicki to Solomon Leatherland, $185,000.
92 Willowlawn Pkwy, Zahid M Qureshi, Shumaila Z Qureshi to Md Aslam Uddin, $180,000.
239 Temple Dr, Barbara Helen Oneill, Arlene T Oryszak Est to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust, $179,708.
39 Parkedge, James A Cendrowski Jr to Hame Na, $175,000.
90 Roland St, Timothy J Doering to Freddie Maclin, $160,000.
V/L Hemenway Rd, Irene M Beilman, Kenneth M Beilman to Karen Kowalski, $159,000.
48 Parkview Ter, Steven P Dlugosz to Zayan Wny Inc, $156,000.
2079 Broadway St, Le M Chau to Karl R Korta, $150,000.
721 Cleveland Dr, Joyce D Bestine to Amicus Qubella Llc, $140,000.
52 Roswell, Key Bank Na to Lhr Properties Llc, $126,000.
12 E Toulon Dr, Mary B Fink to Mrr Property Solutions Llc, $120,000.
2449 Genesee St, Leonard Mitchell Marks to Md Nazmul Hossain, $90,000.
17 Francis Ave, Gerald J Neumann to Mary Jane Tates, $15,000.
CITY OF TONANWANDA
464 Delaware St, Eleanor Zeis, Frank J Zeis Jr to 464 Delaware Llc, $260,000.
17 Milton, Teresa M Diaz, Victor E Diaz Jr to Allison Halterman, $230,000.
101 Follette Ln, Alvina Ruth Joss to Eoin P Rapp, $193,900.
316 Adam St, John B Andalora to Peter Jay Sparacino, Jennifer J Walters, $185,500.
181 William St, Patricia A Britton to Jf Dickinson Construction Management Inc, $124,000.
CLARENCE
5368 Marguerites Way, Essex Homes Of Wny Inc to Sean Marshall Broderick, Courtney Elizabeth Broderick, $864,900.
6162 Bridlewood Dr S, David E Ledesma, Laura Grace Ledesma to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $590,700.
6162 Bridlewood Dr S, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Miyoko Ohtake Beetem, Robert Beetem, $590,700.
5454 The Village Station Cir, James W Mackinnon to Astha Chaulagain, Mukesh Chapagain, $330,000.
5255 Strickler Rd, Magoo Properties Llc to Kevin P Krantz, $240,000.
8305 Stahley Rd, Thomas E Dibble to Lake Fx Properties Llc, $210,000.
CONCORD
10401 Manchester Rd, Robert C&Rita Germann Irevocable Living Trust to 10401 Manchester Road Revocable Living Trust, $375,000.
6050 Zoar Valley Rd, Linda A Thomson, Daniel G Thomson to Omar M Abu-Sitta, Michael C Huntress, $250,000.
DEPEW
63 Mary Lou Ln, Edward S Wybieracki, to Jordan W Schmidtke, $220,000.
144 Harvard Ave, George E Ii Weber to Eugene Harold Suchora, $217,117.
144 Elmwood Ave, Tsar Properties Llc to David J Rizzo Jr, $200,000.
17 Erie St, Terry Commiskey to Wny 18 Llc, $100,000.
5041 Broadway St, Ttp Homes Llc to Broadway Property Holding Llc, $90,000.
291 Olmstead Ave, Rudy Cormier to Young Lion Development Llc, $79,000.
EDEN
2854 Bauer Rd, Janice V Mayer, Paul S Mayer to Christy Devader, Jordan B Lengel, Daniel T Lengel, $439,000.
3939 Eckhardt Rd, Carolyn Schoenthal, Edward J Wesolowski, Donna M Mahoney to Linda M Hooper, Mark J Hooper, $388,750.
ELMA
90 Stoneridge Ln, Naveen Bakshi to Jeffrey M Balen, Marie Balen, $779,700.
170 Kinsley Rd, Judith A Ziemba, Joseph Ziemba to Chris Christie, Kelly Christie, $530,000.
1 Lakeside Cir, Darlene L Ungaro, Peter J Ungaro to Tana M Yount, Michael M Yount, $412,500.
641 Chairfactory Rd, Rita E Bofinger to Ann Marie Ricotta, $365,000.
31 Sigman Ln, Pamela A Hamman to Kristy L Petit, $325,000.
2580 W Blood Rd, Lisa A Massucci, Timothy J Massucci to Justus Hoffmann, $265,000.
241 Rice Rd, Darie Fay Moody Strauss, Denise Carol Moody, Dawn Marie Moody, Clifford Lewis Moody, Bret Alan Moody to 460 E Center Llc, $150,000.
EVANS
9383 Lake Shore Rd, Jessica L Pignone, Jacob M Pignone to Tracy Montour, James E Montour, $510,000.
9675 Kenmore St, Donna J Patterson to Amy Lynn Bair, Nicholas M Bair, $189,000.
1189 Peppertree Dr, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust to Marsha Lorraine Vona, Mark Robert Vona, $136,503.
1281 Peppertree Dr, David D Stout to Christopher Travis, Jessica Muschaweck, $129,500.
548 Herr Rd, Dennis Mark Bernhard to Mrr Property Solutions Llc, $60,000.
V/L Lot 1 Backus Rd, Sharon L Steen, William J Steen to Mindy M Kohl, Kevin A Kohl, $60,000.
7238 Lake Shore Rd, Derby Club Inc (The) to Daniel Weimer, $45,000.
1950 S Creek Rd, Pirincci Deniz, Pirincci Gail M to Home Rehab Llc, $35,000.
GRAND ISLAND
1850 Webb Rd, Lyudmila Kushnir, Vladimir Kushnir to Dennis Woodard, Sherrie Woodard, $350,000.
2559 Stony Point Rd, Alfred R Bykowicz to Cheryl L Redlein, Roy M Redlein, $215,000.
HAMBURG
6505 Boston State Rd, Bryan C Wittman, Kathleen G Wittman to Michelle Liberatore, Samuel Bova, $1,200,000.
4151 Ridgefield Terrace, Mark Bevilacqua, Jennifer Bevilacqua to Marissa Surdyke, Jason J Surdyke, $889,000.
174 Union St, Sherry Snyder, Kenneth Snyder to Kathryn M Rooth, Paul E Dickson, $725,000.
4249 North St, Jak Ventures Llc to 4249 North Llc, $575,000.
5472 Sycamore Ln, Forbes Homes Inc to Steven Klimtzak, Jamie Stewart, $550,000.
4036 Ockle, Louis R Licata, Elizabeth A Licata to Amanda J Witt, Stephen Kelly Marshall, $376,000.
V/L&4620 Dorothy Pl, Mary Jane Partridge to Scott J Courteau, Sarah M Courteau, $350,000.
5209 East Pkwy, Timothy B Lynam, Pamela S Fusco to Jamal Hamideh, $315,000.
5679 Maelou, Eugene T Connors, John P Connors to Certified Safety Products Of Ny Inc, $300,000.
48 East Union St, Andrew Cortellucci to 48 Union Llc, $289,900.
3960 Washington Ave, Joseph Zarcone to George W Ryan, $260,500.
5877 South Park Ave, Raymond J Brown, Charles W Perison to 81 Buffalo Avenue Llc, $220,000.
4968 Morgan Pkwy, Jeffrey Kuebler, Ashley Kuebler to Robert Peter Michalski Jr, $215,000.
4525 Lewis Dr, Smng Holdings Llc, to Joseph Michael George, Jonathan Joseph George, $131,000.
3331 S Creek Rd, Timothy J Hooge, Corinna M Hooge to Jesse L Schmidt, Heather M Mcguire, $100,000.
5414 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development Llc to Forbes Homes Inc, $75,000.
4169 Robin Ln, Mary R Claroni to Danielle M Buncy, $75,000.
5754 West Ln, Divitta M Alexander, Raymond P Schiedel to Lasalle National Bank Na, Bank Of America Na, Salomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII Inc Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 1997, $67,025.
KENMORE
141 Nassau Ave, Andrew T Korman to Joshua Bruce, $267,000.
245 Wardman Rd, Anthony J Bellia, Maureen E Bellia to Joseph J Battaglia, Jennifer L Battaglia, $265,000.
30 Courier Blvd, Marian Green, Thomas J Green to Evan E James, Caitlin M James, $244,500.
385 Tremaine Ave, Henry Uk to Shannan L Laing, $175,000.
LACKAWANNA
120 Della Dr, Nathan A Corral to Rashid Ali, Anes Ali, $213,000.
2811 South Park Ave, Care For Credit Llc to Home Rehab Llc, $105,000.
110 Center St, Mrr Property Solutions Llc to Wny Snow Properties Llc, $42,500.
LANCASTER
16 Arrow Trail, Tana M Yount, Michael M Yount to Gregory Rusky, Raymond J Flynn, Maureen A Franchell, Carol L Ksiazek, $549,000.
43 Cedarbrook Dr, Tonia M Pacer, James F Pacer to Tyree R Jackson, $476,000.
154 Pavement Rd, Sandra M Urquhart to Gerald W Gorecki, Dana L Ryan, $440,000.
8 Hanover St, Crystal T Jowdy to Martin E Mutka, Brenda M Freedman, $352,000.
28 Hedge Ln, Daniel Glushefski to Amy Taylor, Willcox William, $330,000.
18 Eastwood Pkwy, Lee Broad to Naveed M Islam, $304,500.
532 Lake Ave, Lucius J Jones III to Jodie Zolnowski, $255,000.
7 Birchwoo, David R Mary to Plum Bottom Creek Properties Llc, $235,000.
36 Wren Ave, Raymond J Otto, Elizabeth M Otto to Heather Marie Morath, Nicholas Robert Morath, $191,000.
5799 Broadway St Unit #4, Susan E Oconnor to Tina Miller, $150,000.
53 Stutzman Rd, John D Travis, Beth D Travis to John Percy, Cheryl Ann Percy, $145,000.
3911 Bowen Rd Unit 22, Eric M Hoinski, Kristy M Hoinski, Mitchell G Hoinski to Marissa Kazmierczak, $120,000.
Vl Pavement Rd, Teds Quarry Llc to Border Associates Llc, $26,800.
NEWSTEAD
11071 Howe Rd, Anthony D Coker, Jennifer J Coker to John Schaf, Roberta Rumfola, $710,000.
5020 Havens Rd, Nancy R Fell to Laura C Appleton, Wayne G Appleton, $545,000.
7444 Sand Hill Rd, Marissa Pendergrass to Jessica Starba, Jonathan Starba, $275,000.
3620 Eggert Rd, Colleen L Carota, Richard J Carota to Michael J Piccirillo, Lynn M Piccirillo, $495,000.
5204 Big Tree Rd, Sarah Borowiak to Kurt Armstrong, $229,000.
Vl Gartman Rd, Ramesh H Shastri, Nina Shastri to Thomas Poules, Carol Poules, $91,500.
SARDINIA
10459 S Protection Rd, Jason A Staples to Kerri Ann Dekdebrun, Shane Matthew Baran, $465,000.
TONAWANDA
77 Alder Pl, Mary E Woronowski to Henry A Zomerfeld, Nicole L Zomerfeld, $370,000.
501 Kenmore Ave, Best Home Wny Inc to Home Base Reality Llc, $370,000.
1567 Colvin Blvd, Julie A Eberle, Deborah Anne Neubeck to David T Piatek, Cecely O Piatek, $347,000.
169 Calvin Ct N, David Frank, Jenna Frank to Natalie Foster, Kyle Davis, $335,500.
106 Parkhurst Blvd, Dim Lam Lun, Daniel Leong to Adam Hegemier, Karin Wellman, $300,000.
415 Highland Ave, Mari Kim Moore to Matthew D Lashway, Jennifer N Lashway, $293,000.
325 School St, Wny 18 Llc to Brendon Diabo, Jessica Diabo, $290,000.
330 Fairfield Ave, David T Piatek, Cecely O Piatek to Minh Tran, $286,000.
2540 Parker Blvd, Leandra Braham to Brian Edward Cotter, $285,000.
50 Greendale Ave, Mary Ellen Zettel, Martha L Zettel, Michael J Zettel to Steven C Valerio, Judith Louise Neal Valerio, $284,000.
54 Hampton Pkwy, Christine Meidel to Matthew Distasio, $281,000.
148 Puritan Rd, Emanuel G Tassiopulos, Fay Tassiopulos to Timothy N Henesey, Barbara Henesey, $268,000.
314 School St, James C Doherty to Anthony M Cataffo, $260,000.
162 Dale Dr, Patricia Tinney, Alan R Tinney to Molly Barton, Reece Bly, $250,000.
2101 Colvin, Aaron J Beauregard to Laurie Kozakowski, $250,000.
1209 Tonawanda St, Lynette Lodestro, Church Jackualine, Theresa Baranyi to Charanjot Tiwana, $247,000.
349 Hartford Ave, Amanda Gene Jaworek to Samantha L Guyett, $243,500.
585 Highland Ave, Jessica L Stockmeyer, David L Dellow to Ahmed Altaim, $240,000.
514 University Ave, Peter D Popovich to Anthony Servedio, $227,500.
192 Moore Ave, Dagmar E Ulicky, John E Ulicky to Sean M Magierski, Kathleen M Magierski, $225,000.
201 Mayville Ave, Bricks&Mortar Properties Llc to Julia Schipani, $222,000.
24 Greenleaf Ave, Kristin M Ferreri to Idel Burgos Jr, Francis Rivera, $215,000.
336 Woodcrest Blvd, Mark C Vara to Angela C Terranova, $215,000.
189 Evergreen Dr, Keith M Valint to Providence Uwimana, Innocent Muharareni, $210,000.
301 Newell Ave, Paula Canaski to Emily L Merchant, $205,300.
727 Moore Ave, Nancy D Auger, Jean Peter Auger to Jimmie Coble, Allison Fraser, $185,000.
84 Koenig Rd, Leong Li, Siu Lung Lo to David T Greetham, $180,000.
60 Alder Pl, Amanda Shaw-Juen to Clara Y Heath, $175,000.
738 Montrose Ave, Sean M Magierski, Kathleen Magierski to Dillon H Szpaicher, $171,000.
494 Woodstock Ave, William Carl Fritzinger to William C Fritzinger II, Amy S Fritzinger, $160,000.
447 Kenmore Ave, Arm Inc to Ambition Properties Llc, $160,000.
200 Pilgrim Rd, Frances L Wilson to Nichole Novene Henderson, $148,400.
169 Joseph Dr, Judith Thurston to Carli Home Renovations Llc, $125,500.
WEST SENECA
6 Rolling Woods Ln, Christopher Rumble, Kirsten Rumble to Latavius Murray, $631,000.
115 Greenspring Ct, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Elizabeth A Rine, Christopher M Rine, $567,627.
41 Sunset Creek Dr, Eileen G Healy, Thomas H Healy to Sarah Crance, Jeremy Crance, $415,000.
99 Liberty Ln, Kelly L Christie, Christopher S Christie to Jonathan T Allport-Cohoon, Holley R Mcallister, $379,000.
111 Treehaven Rd, Joann Kuzina to Rebecca B Rose, Andrew W Rose, $355,555.
449 Meadow Dr, Louis A Commendatore to Jason Kazmierczak, Desiree Pinkert, $250,000.
80 Schultz Rd, Jane E Galley, Warren A Galley to Margaret C Bebak, Robert A Bebak, $250,000.
2 George Dr, Lorraine M Brubaker, George W Sur Brubaker, Laurie Andres, Nancy Warner to John J Dempsey Jr, Mary Lou Hooper, $235,000.
1 Cresthaven Dr, James R Diegelman to Nicholas Kramer, $207,000.
687 Center Rd, Diana L Murrett to Kj Properties&Services Llc, $127,300.
V/L Seneca Creek Rd, Heather Marie Pappa to James Pochylski, Karen Pochylski, $7,500.
V/L Seneca Creek Rd, Heather Marie Pappa to Carolyn Drews, Scott Drews, $7,500.