ALDEN

827 Two Rod Rd, Andrew Olsen, Kyla Olsen to Scott Zotara Jr, $215,000.

12284 Broadway, Patricia Jane Willow to Denise Moscicki, Dennis Moscicki, $205,000.

AMHERST

1340 Millersport Hwy, Rss Ubsc2011-C1-Ny Pny Llc to Amherst Lodging Partners Llc, $14,433,000.

385 Maple Rd, Mensch Capital Partners Llc, to Town of Amherst, $7,750,000.

56 Canalview Ter, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Kuy Dan Wong, $638,694.

550-600 Essjay Rd, Ciminelli Network Lp to 550 Centerpointe Corporate Park Llc, $595,200.

60 Roxbury Park, Joseph J Mancuso Jr to Leonard T Lovullo, $585,000.

160 High Park Blvd, Shannon C Piazza, Christopher M Piazza to Amanda M Cappelletti, Bryant T Cappelletti, $490,000.

172 Haverford Ln, Julie Bradley Living Trust to Tina A Davolio, $485,000.

5700 Main St, Kimberly M Addelman to Earmark Development Llc, $450,000.

10 Beachridge Dr, Jun Xia, Xiaodan Zhou to Nenghuang Yang, $438,888.

2931 Hopkins, Alexander Wyse to Holly Wyse, Kevin Wyse, $438,672.

218 Smallwood Dr, Nancy S Campbell to Justin Olson, Alexis J Adams, $365,000.

444 Rambling Rd, Robert J Cordera Revocable Living Trust to Yulong Zhong, Qian He, $340,000.

3 Brookside Dr, Robin M Miller, Kathryn M Bucierka to Heidi S Rodriguez, John Rodriguez, $319,000.

85 Lexington Ter, This Ones For The Boys Llc to Dana Beth Widmer, $300,000.

152 Lafayette Blvd, Anthony J Vesona Jr to Aurora E Bewicke, $266,000.

126 Monroe Dr, Henry A Lopian to Joseph Ball, $250,000.

930 Hopkins Rd Unit D, Charles A Gallo, Thomasina Gallo to Elise Martin, Mitchell Martin, $240,000.

4583 Chestnut Ridge Rd #3, Thomas H Jackson to Deborah P Weir, $200,000.

22 Coolbrook Ct Unit A, Lynda Michelle Steinhart to Marissa M Henesey, $132,000.

AURORA

V/L Grover Rd, Allen A Ott Jr, Susan D Ott to Jude T Jacobs, Marlane A Jacobs, $60,000.

BOSTON

7731 Zimmerman, Jasmine M Printup-Michalski to Laura Ciminelli, $170,000.

BUFFALO

49 Saybrook Place, Barry O Heneghan to Caitlin S Wilber, Michael O Wilber, $1,115,000.

285 Middlesex, Keith Cross, Matthew S Thurman to Ann M Bauer, Michael J Bauer, $775,000.

261 Manhattan Ave, 243 Manhattan Ave Properties Llc, to Buffalo Go Green Inc, $725,000.

80 Lancaster Ave, Kenneth R Kahn, Linda A Kahn to Barry Owen Heneghan, $665,000.

196 Rachel Vincent Way, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Alison M Ulatowski, Jason G Ulatowski, $580,946.

242 Norwood Ave, Megan Saddleson to Jill R Roloff, $470,000.

345 Middlesex Rd, Dawn Littlefield, John Littlefield to Ba Zan Lin, Win M Thant, $402,500.

1983 South Park, Richard Magyar to Amin Mohammed Al, Md Mamun Bepari, $400,000.

2 Agassiz Cir, Medaille University to Trocaire College, $355,128.

91 Humboldt Pkwy, Medaille University to Trocaire College, $325,641.

283 Fourteenth, Just Nail It Llc to Jaylen J Jackson, $310,000.

95 Humboldt, Medaille University to Trocaire College, $306,410.

152 Indian Church Rd, John P Regan to Eric Labrie, $305,000.

75 Ojibwa, Tahsin Syeed to Nancy S Campbell, $290,000.

297 Choate Ave, Garrett T Breindel to Michael Nagai, Amy Nagai, $260,250.

37 Commonwealth Ave, Fanesta B Perlstein to Paul Locke, $235,000.

92 Ramona Ave, Thomas M Lawson to Laura E Gartelman, Blake E Greenawalt, $218,000.

240 Trenton Ave, Ramon Ramirez-Cabrera, to Buffalo Home Rentals Llc, $200,000.

369 S Ogden St, Henry Joseph to Shikita R Howell, $190,000.

82 Rosedale, Soe Win Soe, Maung Htwei Khin to Nyirampeta Ruth, Niyonzima Focus, $185,000.

366 Northampton, Deion A Hopkins, to True Value Realty Llc, $183,000.

644 Humboldt Pkwy, Vera Marshall to Sharif J Alam, Sayeda R Ara, $180,000.

76 Wyoming Ave, Queen City Invest Llc to Covina Grimes, $172,000.

456 Shirley Ave, Felicia Whittaker to Katherine Lawson, $172,000.

489 Dartmouth Ave, Minos Properties Llc to Ggsk Properties Llc, $165,000.

374 Florida St, Kdm Property Management Llc to Nile Jay Daniels, $159,000.

283 Peach, Florence D Johnson to Corey E Kirkwood, $155,290.

139 Gilbert, Jc Global Enterprises Llc to Zachary Kaiser, Kelsey Brass, $153,700.

224 Esser, Niyonzima Focus to Casey Callanan, $150,000.

523 Minnesota Ave, Sabrina Property Inc to Roksana Akter, Md Ali Akbar, $150,000.

355 Massachusetts, Visente Rodriguez to Bryan Olivero, $145,000.

232 Geary St, Brittany Lee Penberthy, Dolores T Odonnell to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust, $144,842.

133 Baitz, Lisa M Wlostowski to Tara M Hatten, $142,000.

167 Dewey, Melissa Johnson-Baldon to Jeremy S Martin, $137,000.

103 Sweet Ave, Col Matt Urban Human Services Of Wny Lt to Eden Yemane, $135,000.

90 Wheelock St, Rita Leona Mendel-Dzwigal to William C Macy, $116,500.

515 Hinman, Maryam Alfatlawi to 1900 Seneca Properties Llc, $115,000.

59 Riverview Pl, Sara I Rivera to Drc Re Holdings Llc, $107,500.

19 Gallatin Ave, Md A Razzak, Nur Montakim to Lynn Carol Drajem, Michael David Drajem, $106,700.

229 Davidson, Md Rohizul Islam to Israt Jahan Joney, Md Mainul Islam Mamun, $100,000.

137 Carlyle Ave, Todd Crane, Chris Crane to James Dingeldey, $100,000.

208 Gold St, Christina Christopher to Bsb Enterprises Llc, $99,000.

466 Ontario St, 13 Germina Realty Llc to Elizabeth Green, Sandra Allen, $98,300.

217 Gold St, Anthony L Porzio to Nayma Ahmed, Mohammed Aphu, $95,000.

438 Dartmouth Ave, Lillie Rucker to Ahsan Ullah, $95,000.

68 Gold St, Rred Properties Llc to Scott N Walker, $90,000.

320 Shirley Ave, Shirley Eller Llc to Md Biplob Sardar, $87,000.

21 Watson St, George Edward Stokes to Nds Asset Corporation, $85,000.

302 Riley, 302 Riley Llc to Md Nazimul Huq, $85,000.

28 Palos, Pamela E Kimball to Yusuf Harun, Husna Begum, $80,000.

156 Fougeron, Ymr Homes Llc to Ahmad Bin Yusuf, Shafikah Binti Abdul Siddiq, $80,000.

295 Locust, Mohammed B Rahmand, to Vicky Mai, $70,000.

40 Rejtan, Debra Hillyard, to Sarah Billingham, Connor Mentel, $70,000.

626&628 Goodyear Ave, Jennifer A Glover to Carmen S Wallace, Terrance J Wallace, $70,000.

429 Fargo Ave, Mds Assets Inc to Ju Wai Dia, $60,000.

79 Pennsylvan, Md S Lasker to Aplu Ahmed, Aklasur R Khan, $60,000.

609 Norfolk, Carolyn K Small to Md Didural Hasan, $45,000.

71 Domedion, 25 Bid Llc to Mosamat Mahmuda Begum, Alaya Begum, $37,500.

112 Pacific St, Anthony J Andree to Preyad Group Buffalo Ltd, $20,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

1685 Walden Ave, Aldi Inc (New York) to Quick Service Realco Llc, $675,000.

118 Northern Pkwy, Rsbd Llc to Shamim Al Mamun Jewel, Aklima Akter, $270,000.

1694 Kensington Ave, Jun Hwang, Ashley Yohn to Joshua Beres, $251,100.

61 Elaine Ct, Geraldine M Oddo to Brittany Roche, Steven Roche, $200,000.

101 Briarcliff, Ali Mehsin, Dhifaf Al Qaysi to Eva Clay, $178,000.

82 Nokomis Pkwy, Nicholas J Edsell to Lahoucine Tahri, $177,000.

33 Chardon Dr, Emily R Wroblewski, John P Wroblewski to Jesse Radecki, Kathleen Radecki, $170,000.

333 Reiman St, Fnu Kwayo Ithe Bonkuka to Mst Sultana Akter, Md Mamunor Rashid, $150,000.

54 Olcott Pl, Nicholas Mauro Vespa, Jillian Marie Vespa to Md Golam Mostofa, $130,000.

45 Mafalda Dr, Robert R Kaun to Tyler R Kaun, $110,000.

1341 Lovejoy St, Us Bank Trust, Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2020-Sl1 Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2020-Sl1 to Rozy Akhter, $72,500.

CLARENCE

5438 Center Pine Ln, Ibrahim Maouad to Zhen Dong, Yu Chen, $890,499.

8547 Quincy Ct, Reiko Komiya, Takefumi Komiya to Alan B Jackson, Tracey A Jackson, $679,999.

8931 Galway Ter, Sarah J Solberg, Tyson M Solberg to Cartus Financial Corporation, $565,000.

8931 Galway Ter, Cartus Financial Corporation to Matthew Campana, $565,000.

5531 Privet Dr, Earl F Behringer to Glenn Goldman, $450,000.

Lot 1 Sorellina Layne, Westover Development Llc to Fricken Kurt Von, $350,000.

9230 Clarence Center Rd, Adria M Campana, Matthew J Campana to Scott T Bagley, Nicholas M Zubin, $240,000.

8930 Tonawanda Creek Rd, Aryn Rott to Daniel Thom, Tiffany Lynn Thom, $230,000.

4610 Shimerville Rd, Joseph A Antolik, to Doreen Bukowski, Jesse Bukowski, $121,000.

COLDEN

7674 Irish Rd, Hilary A Hays to Kevin J Murphy, Amanda A Murphy, $363,400.

V/L&7709 Hayes Hollow Rd, Jeffrey A Schwartzott to Bonnie E Smith, Steven A Smith, $7,100.

CONCORD

6378 Zoar Valley, Rechelle Frerichs AKA Rochelle Frerichs to Nathan T Bateman, $9,000.

DEPEW

106 Dorset Dr, Harry William Sutton to Carmelina Persico, $325,000.

28 Susan Dr, Bernard A Walker to Julie K Walker, $200,000.

133 Bissell Ave, Michelle Smith to Austin J Deer, $170,000.

70 Alys Dr E, Wny Real Property Holdings Llc to Aaron H Czekaj, $145,000.

V/L Buchanan St, Ronald Horrigan to Khanngeun Phonpaseuth, Phayvanh Phaphanthong, $15,250.

EAST AURORA

13-19 Olean St, The Jerrold R&Barbara A Thompson Irrevocable Trust, to 13 Olean Street Llc, $946,000.

V/L Reiter Rd, Tina L Bonifacio to Kathleen Miller, $330,000.

V/L Elmwood Ave, Sharon A Cosimano to Jennifer M Jones, Michael T Jones, $250,000.

21 Olean St, The Jerrold R&Barbara A Thompson Irrevocable Trust, to 13 Olean Street Llc, $88,000.

27 Olean St, The Jerrold R&Barbara A Thompson Irrevocable Trust, to 13 Olean Street Llc, $66,000.

270 Buffalo Rd, Nancy W Hughes to Chelsea L Monheim, Jonathan Monheim, $11,000.

EVANS

7356 Derby Rd, Dennis Lotempio Jr, Kelly Taylor to Shannon Labedz, Darren Labedz, $335,000.

6900 Wayne Dr, Alice M Achtziger 2023 Trust to William D Nolder, $195,000.

6923 Revere Dr, Joseph F Brogcinski AKA Joseph E Brogcinski to Margaret Bellus, $139,900.

142 Reeves Rd, Christopher Stolarski to Kathleen A Moline, $70,000.

GOWANDA

48 Caroline Rd, Michelle M Valone to Gregory Jimerson, Michelle Jimerson, $249,900.

GRAND ISLAND

949 Ransom Rd, Lijun Dangelo, Dangelo Vincent P to Torey Lovullo, Kristen Lovullo, $745,000.

1758 Bedell Rd, Michael Sendlbeck to Kuljot Grewal, $231,000.

87 Jenell Dr, Elizabeth J Cantrell, Marcus J Branch to Michele M Gibney, $215,000.

V/L Grand Island Blvd, Ingrid C Kinney, Keith E Kinney to Thomas S Rall Sr, $80,000.

HAMBURG

75 Elmview Ave, J Milligan Properties Llc to Play Safe Surfacing Inc, $450,000.

4393 Rushford Dr, Ernie J Negron to Andrew Parks, Erin Parks, $405,000.

3471 Heatherwood Dr, Donald C Wagonblott to Dawn M Woods, $390,000.

6070 Mckinley Pkwy, Austin J Landis, Christina M Landis to Alexandra Fiore, Jacob Fiore, $382,500.

164 Buffalo St, Tanner Management Corporation to James K Roberts, $322,500.

4889 Winterway Ln, Faisal Mollaie to Matthew Johnston, Sarah Johnston, $310,000.

4274 Tisbury Ln, Nancy E Prusak to Linda Spencer, $309,000.

201 Maple Ave, Amanda A Murphy, Kevin J Murphy to Wendy Roberts, John G Pirraglia, $272,500.

2257 Harbor R, Wny 18 Llc to Michael Damato Sr, Robin L Damato, $245,000.

5914 Camp Rd, Kevin F Klispie, Linda A Klispie to 5914 Camp Rd Llc, $200,000.

3455 Emerling Dr, Erin S Parks, Andrew J Parks to Cynthia M Langsdorf, $190,000.

3002 Avery Dr, Deborah A Hilbert, Scott Miklasz to Deborah A Hilbert, Linda S Brandle, $45,000.

3002 Avery Dr, Mark J Bkr Schlant Tr , Scott T Miklasz Bkr Tr to Linda S Brandle, Deborah A Hilbert, $40,000.

KENMORE

58 Hiler, Michael Petronella to Barbara A Roberts, $295,000.

280 Hamilton Blvd, Matthew John Johnston, Sarah Johnston to Neve S Kaplan, Zachary A Kaplan, $235,000.

28 Mang Ave, Queen City Invest Llc to Anthony J Lapiana, $150,000.

208 Victoria Blvd, Roger L Adornetto to Victorious Properties Llc, $81,000.

LACKAWANNA

30 Kane St, Gobran Albanna to Xcipiter Development Llc, $350,000.

33 Lemon St, Adam A Ahmed to Waleed Hamood, $145,000.

39 Franklin St, Alexica Juenis Perez, Alexis A Perez to Daniel J Kowalski, $135,000.

95 Holbrook St, Gloria Yvonne Giles-Garris to Jnjam Llc, $65,000.

189 Center St, Michael J Musiak, Patricia A Musiak to Mrr Property Solutions Llc, $30,000.

LANCASTER

4907 Transit Rd, Gp Portfolio Landlord #4 Llc to Agree Stores Llc, $1,749,582.

1 Nicholas Ln, Isabelle Caruso to Finch Kelly, Phillip Swain, $489,000.

27 Newberry Ln, Jonathan J Kroll, Ashley L Kroll to Clare B Saxer, Scott J Saxer, $430,000.

6217 Genesee St, Christy Sapone-Amacher to Allen James Oberg, Kaitlin Anne Oberg, $340,000.

359 Lake Ave, Maximillian G Tresmond, Lea M Capozzi to Tim Mroz, $166,000.

12 Northfield Ln, Cross Creek Eight Llc to Heather M Cecere, Nicholas E Cecere, $107,500.

73 Sawyer Ave, Michele Harrington to Residential Credit Opportunities Trust Viii, Savings Fund Society Fsb, $85,300.

93 Norris Ave, Ronald F Nogaro, Susan A Nogaro to Jamie Francis, $60,000.

MARILLA

11209 Coleman Rd, Daryl M Oar, Rachel L Oar to Brian Kintzel, $430,000.

NEWSTEAD

4914 Schutt Rd, Stanley R Tatara to Manjinder Sandhur, $125,000.

NORTH COLLINS

11375 Jennings Rd, Anne-Marie Chapman, to Daniel Stevens, $295,000.

2021 Vermont St, Robert F Bourkney to Melissa M Cataldo, $123,600.

ORCHARD PARK

5837 Seufert, Arr Holdings Llc to Jacob Steffen, Erinn Steffen, $643,150.

6590 Scherff Rd, Arr Holdings Llc to Brittney A Cluckey, Patrick Price Cluckey, $625,400.

81 Hunters Ridge Rd, Bradley Mcclean, Lisa Mcclean to Matthew J Mancini, Tracey L Mancini, $500,000.

9 Daisy Ln, Kelsey Erin Fink, Samuel Voorhies Fink to Matthew David Matzek, Bridget Nicol Petruczok, $402,550.

4658-4660 Duerr Rd, James J Chwojdak, Kathleen A Chwojdak to Duerr Southtowns Llc, $330,000.

4451 S Buffalo St, Luann M Simone to Melissa A Nason, $291,500.

V/L Scherff Rd, Mary Jarosz, Kenneth Jarosz to Empower Business Solutions Llc, $180,000.

3865 Sheldon Rd, Mark S Aquino, David J Wisniewski to Daniel Horan, Douglas Barry, $160,000.

SPRINGVILLE

45 E Main St, David C Batterson, to The Union Block Svl Llc, $725,000.

12-14 N Buffalo St, Theodore J Winkey, Kathleen A Winkey to Dhaliwal Property Holdings Llc, $250,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

330 Canton, Keith J Schultz to Peter M Sparks, $178,000.

TONAWANDA

1609 Colvin Blvd, Kim Marie Catalano, Karen A Adams to Eva I Conboy, Joseph M Conboy, $272,000.

107 Brockett Dr, Jason A Carlson, Victoria Ellen Carlson to Nathaniel Thomas Palmer, Jennifer Meyn, $265,000.

182 Willow Breeze Rd, George F Aman Jr, Florence M Sortino-Aman to Claralouise Crowe, $250,000.

31 Rye Pl, Louis F Vazquez, Regina M Vazquez to Jose Carlos Salas, Alisa Salas, $250,000.

665 Moore Ave, Dawn M Woods to Dallen Johns, Jessica Johns, $243,000.

221 Midland Ave, 2019 Dimmig Family Trust to Ashley Tallarico, $192,000.

23 Marlee Dr, Arlene E Ptaszkiewicz to Kelly Michno, $189,000.

597 Loretta St, Advanced Gutter Systems Inc to Suzanne M Pfleger, Patricia A Pfleger, $184,000.

74 Krehmore Pl, Dennis D Hain to Lynette Torres, $171,000.

51 Greenleaf Ave, Manufacturers&Traders Trust Company to Timothy Martin, $150,600.

49 Dupont Ave, Gloria E Burns to Megan Watson, Tony Ii Watson, $67,000.

WALES

5890 Hunters Crk Rd, Edna E Hyer to Jill M Laufer, Mark J Laufer, $65,000.

WEST SENECA

109 South Dr, Ryan Homes of New York to Abdulmohsin Alnajjar, Taghreed Alqurashi, $269,370.

62 Wimbledon Ln, Lauren Fronczak to Maureen A Reinhart, Timothy P Reinhart, $192,000.

144 Flohr Ave, Joan C Tighe to Thomas P Fox, Debra H Fox, $168,000.

127 East Center Rd, Deborah A Clifford, Daryl P Clifford to Dean J Clifford, $142,000.

103 Aurora Ave, Equity Trust Company Cust, D Koch Ira Ben Leonard to Jeannette Smith, $82,000.

Vl Rusk, Daniel T Gawel, to Jennifer L Hasse, $60,000.

148 South Dr, 1000 Queens Grant Llc to Nvr Inc ,Ryan Homes of New York, $37,500.

150 South Dr, 1000 Queens Grant Llc to Ryan Homes of New York, $37,500.

1 Grant Ct, 1000 Queens Grant Llc to Ryan Homes of New York, $37,500.

3 Grant Ct, 1000 Queens Grant Llc to Ryan Homes of New York, $37,500.