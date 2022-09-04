Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending July 15, 2022.
ALDEN
• 12319 Broadway, Mary Jo Petschke; Richard Petschke to James Paprocki Jr., $89,900.
AMHERST
• 85 Galileo, David F. Schneeweiss; Hallie F. Schneeweiss to Aurelis Damperon; Damien Damperon, $1,200,000.
• 79 Roxbury Park, Gilfillan M. Caroline; Peter S. Gilfillan to 79 Roxbury Park Revocable Trust 071222, $855,000.
• 91 Avalon Meadows Lane, Puneet Talwar to Benjamin K. Pilat; Li Pilat, $630,877.
• 47 Brandywine Drive, Jaclyn Kingsley; Matthew Kingsley to Charles T. Garling; Laura W. Garling, $627,500.
• 160 Sunburst Circle, Justin M. King; Stefanie J. Lewczyk to Benjamin A. Sadd; Jennifer D. Sadd, $571,700.
• 254 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Ashley Sedar; Brian Sedar, $524,335.
• 23 Covent Garden Lane, Neil J. Bernholz; Julie A. Valenti-Smith to Shruthi Giridhar; Giridhar Venkateshmurthy, $520,000.
• 67 Mapleton Drive, Rosenthal Living Trust 080320 Tr to Yu Yang; Ning Yu, $475,000.
• 32 Meadowstream Court, Diana L. Tracz; Gordon T. Tracz to James R. Marshall; Kathryn A. Marshall, $462,000.
• 79 Mapleton Drive, Anne T. Anderson to Jacqueline Lauria; Louis Lauria, $451,000.
• 94 Lamarck Drive, Monica R. Johnson to Angela Cihiwsky; Timothy Cihiwsky, $428,500.
• 66 Insbrook Court, Filippo Andrew San; Filippo Salvatore San; Salvatore Sanfilippo to Brianna Meyer; Matthew Meyer, $420,000.
• 48 Ashbury Court, Azevedo Rafael De Souza Oliveira to Bernhard E. Weinstein; Sandra H. Weinstein, $412,000.
• 34 Harding Road, Evan Gianturco Laczi to Fatema Zohora, $398,000.
• 207 Shetland, Frank Oddo to Aida Feneziani, $386,000.
• 136 Klein Road, Robert A. Greene; Virginia A. Greene to Elise M. Johnson; Eric Johnson, $372,500.
• 38 Barberry Lane, Jessica Rose Niesser to Sinan Altamimi, $370,000.
• 163 Lehn Springs Drive, Dianne M. Ayers to Brandon Seiferth, $368,000.
• 31 Catherine St., Buum Ventures LLC to Michele Cilurzo, $365,000.
• 5 Bluebird Lane, Eunwoo Jung; Aeri Woo to Heather Marie Maloney-Stassen, $350,000.
• 112 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes of New York to Margaret M. Kenney, $329,130.
• 7078 Transit Road, Kdr Enterprises LLC to Alix Holdings 7078 LLC, $325,000.
• 395 Roycroft Boulevard, Cindy A. Chichelli; Trevor L. Chichelli to Alexander Robert Seward, $320,000.
• 29 Hyledge Drive, Amber M. Morreale; Amber M. Rector to Elizabeth Martin Savino; William F. Savino, $305,000.
• 29 Rockdale Drive, C&a Management Solutions LLC to Li Yang; Mei Hui Zheng, $305,000.
• 35 Hancock, Joan Marie Schierer; Thomas J. Schierer to William Amsel; Natalya Rose Vrbsky, $300,000.
• 405 Muegel Road, Transit Valley Country Club Inc to Courtney Danielle Ward-Sutton, $300,000.
• 334 Burroughs Drive, Laura Mary Bielecki; Matthew John Costa to Scott James Jarrett, $290,000.
• 13 Wellington Court, Edward M. Izsak; Rachel S. Izsak to Patricia A Jordan Living Trust 042716, $289,900.
• 80 Indian Trail, Eugene L Gaier Revocable Trust 061912 Tr to Kristeen Webb; Matthew Webb, $286,500.
• 207 Ridgewood Drive, Robert G. Stricko Jr.; Sandra Lynn Stricko to Jordan Patrick Halligan; Kelly Margaret Quinn, $281,000.
• 506 Sprucewood Terrace, Georgiaadm Yeager to Brendan Mcmaster; Caitlin Mcmaster, $275,000.
• 2 Partridge Run, Anne Marie Schiraldi; Anthony Schiraldi to Saeed Darbo, $274,900.
• 86 Amherstdale Road, Joyce Parada to Michael Gjorgievski; Sarah M. Gjorgievski, $270,000.
• 35 Highland Drive, Doreen E. Green to Elizabeth A. Richardson, $262,000.
• 330 Sundridge, Amherst Rental Group LLC to Abdul Hamid; Shakhawat Hossain, $261,000.
• 48 Sedgemoor Court, Colleen I. Morrison; Dustin M. Morrison to Arlie Kathleen Schrantz, $250,000.
• 990 Hopkins Rd Ue, Elizabeth A. Kerchoff to Ferdinando Cimato, $245,000.
• 98 Sunrise Boulevard, Terrence Johnson to John C. Kleindinst; Linda M. Kleindinst, $235,000.
• 799 Edgewater Drive, Sheila L. Forbess; Larry C. Gaines; Paulette E. Masich to Li Zhang; Ming Zhang, $230,000.
• 81 Forest Hill Drive, Helene M. Macdonell; Thomas A. Macdonell to Vanja Pavlovic, $229,000.
• 207 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst Rental Group LLC to James E. Keller, $220,000.
• 5 Keph Dr Unit 7, Rita J. Earsing to Elizabeth L. Schmidt; Gregory J. Schmidt, $195,000.
• 261 Callodine Ave., Susan Schasel; David Joyce Sturm to Sarita S. Biswa, $195,000.
• 106 Bernhardt Drive, Gail Hofmar to Candida Davis, $195,000.
• 45 Guilford Lane Unit 8, Matthew Donald Roberts to Helen Rovillo, $190,000.
• 9a Foxberry Drive, David A. Feinstein; Deidre M. Pitman; Elizabeth H. Pitman; Mark C. Pitman; Pamela K. Pitman; Paul T. Pitman; Susan M. Pitman; Michael Sonberg; Sara L. Sonberg to Ruth H. Pagliaccio, $187,000.
• 501 Charlesgate Circle, Armen Gallucci; Sara Gallucci to Franklin A. Lopez Jr.; Vanessa M. Mansour, $180,000.
• 4623 Chestnut Ridge Rd #c, William J. Schurmatz; William J. Shurmatz to Elmira M. Dewes, $149,000.
• 36 Old Lyme Dr Unit 4, Saidurga Subramanian; Amrit V. Vinod to Frances Spano, $140,000.
• 36 Old Lyme Dr Unit 2, Leslie Garfinkel to Michael Thomas; Sunita Thomas, $137,500.
• 73 Henel Ave #3, Darian R. Wilkom to Nicolas Baron, $132,000.
• 30a Coolbrook Court, Koorosh Cyrus Madnia to Janet A. Weislo, $130,000.
• 136 North Harvest St., Patricia Aldridge to Redbird Properties LLC, $100,000.
• 8c The Tradewinds, Gerald R. Brown to Paul J. Tagliarino, $91,000.
• 204 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 16 Bristol Dr Unit A, Lynn S. Clark to Brendan T. Doyle, $67,500.
• 16 Bristol Dr Ua, Horwitz Morris L Bkr Tr; Schofield Robert D Bkr Tr to Brendan T. Doyle, $67,500.
• 3895 East Robinson Road, Dale Radecki; Jennifer Radecki to Sergey Busko, $15,000.
• Vacant land North French Road, Edmund A. Leising; Marie B. Leising to Christie J. Steger; James M. Steger, $6,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 760 Lawrence Ave., Daniel Dobey; Sharon Raimondi to Kelly C. Mcgrath; Patrick H. Mcgrath, $650,000.
• 1000 Cheval Road Unit 47, Burke Homes LLC to Anita M. Weppner; Matthew B. Weppner, $649,500.
• 25 Roycroft Circle, Alicia Peterson; Brian Robert Peterson to Christine Alicia Smyczynski; Justin Robert Smyczynski, $455,000.
• 483 South St., David Lazenski; Patricia Lazenski to Timothy A. Ball; Timothy Alfred Ball, $425,000.
• 129 Hamlin Ave., Justin R. Smycyznski; Christine A. Smycyzynski; Christine A. Smyczynski; Justin R. Smyczynski to Christopher Kaleta; Natalie Kaleta, $340,000.
• 152 West Fillmore Ave., Michael A. Pagliaccio; Ruth H. Pagliaccio to Karen L. Spencer; Paul J. Suozzi, $326,000.
• 2174 Grover Road, Donald E. Welshans; Marsha A. Welshans to Susan Lamb; Timothy Lee Lamb, $225,000.
• 333 Old Glenwood Road, Thomas J. Kearns II; Jody A. Majka; Rodney O. Personius to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Saco I Inc Series 1999-5 Tr, $166,050.
• 1838 Davis Road, James F. Beck; James Beck; Lisa A. Valvo to Fannie Mae, $129,113.
• 1555 Center St., Katherine Szczesny to Barbara Anne Dufrane; Michael Dufrane, $47,524.
BLASDELL
• 36 Pearl Ave., Andres Cintron; Corinne S. Cintron to Joseph N. Bogdan, $230,000.
• 87 Grafton Ave., Ryan Marranca; Sara Marranca to Reazul H. Rubel, $230,000.
• 43 Mcgurk Ave., Shad Garner; Robert Sireika to Andrew S. Havenner, $215,000.
BOSTON
• 4604 Eckhardt Road, Alice J. Skuse; Hal B. Skuse to Elizabeth Powers; Nicholas Powers, $270,000.
• 6721 Redwing Drive, David J. Shenk; Polly N. Shenk to Elizabeth M. Sanderson; Matthew Sanderson, $251,000.
• 6208 West Tillen Road, Anthony P. Renaldo to Stephanie Jovic, $211,000.
• Vacant land Cole Road, Lauren Mulawka; Michael J. Mulawka to Jason Rice; Meghan Rice, $170,000.
BUFFALO
• 370 Dingens St., Smith Donald H Agt; Gordon F Smith Trust 050313 Tr to Haza Bell Realty LLC, $2,775,000.
• 309 Nottingham, Timothy Odonnell to Shawn P. Cannon; James V. Sherwood, $725,900.
• 177 Lancaster, Nora L. Roberto; Vincent J. Roberto to Rocio Cortes; James Degarmo, $595,000.
• 363 Norwood, Nicholas Varelakis to Erok Holdings LLC, $525,000.
• 203 Woodward Ave., Patricia Keane Polowy to Jacob Matthew Buscaglia; Michelle Judith Polowy, $455,000.
• 410 Abbott Road, Abbott Road LLC to Leithan Holdings LLC, $450,000.
• 348 Prospect Ave., Du Nguyen; Duviet Nguyen to Joseph A. Orsene, $425,000.
• 174 St James Place, Charles J. Zappo; Mary R. Zappo to Gianna Augello; Dylan Markle, $410,000.
• 9 Cottage, Oakley Vicky L Tr to Matthew A. Script, $405,000.
• 9 Cottage, Kevin H. Eng to Oakley Vicky L Tr, $400,000.
• 340 Bird14304, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to Joseph A. Ghosen; Melanie Henderson, $371,340.
• 765 Hertel Ave., Jollip LLC to Uniland Development Company; Uniland Partnership of Delaware Lp dba, $350,000.
• 491 Porter, Paul R. Hosking to Alexander Moyer; Meghan M. Moyer, $350,000.
• 15 West Oakwood, Kaysar Ahmed to Stephan Bell, $349,000.
• 202 Hoyt, John L. Paget to Jonathan Reff; Christine Stellrecht, $320,000.
• 64 East Depew Ave., Stephanie Pennington to Jacob E. Warner, $315,000.
• 4 Union Place, Christine A. Delano; Michael J. Delano to Christopher Schmitt, $315,000.
• 20 Culver Road, Sharon A. Siuda to Jesmin Ara Begum, $300,000.
• 355 North Park, Mark S. Smail; Nancy J. Smail to Janice M. Sedita; Salvatore Sedita, $300,000.
• 239 Oxford Ave., 239 Oxford LLC to Ryan Kenton, $275,000.
• 57 Standish, John R. Guastaferro to Jeffrey W. Miller, $265,000.
• 146 Como Ave., Ann M. Kin to Artie M. Chandia, $265,000.
• 176 Highgate Ave., Nicholas Ryan to Jennifer L. Baniak-Hollands; Steven G. Hollands, $260,000.
• 507 Parker, Zachary L. Chapman to Eric N. Freeland, $260,000.
• 654 Taunton, Gregory Scarpace to Daniel P. Kelly; Yvonne A. Kelly, $260,000.
• 77 Greeley St., 77 Greeley LLC to Pineapple Properties LLC, $258,000.
• 1905 Clinton St., 1905 Clinton St. LLC to Titan Enterprises of WNY LLC, $250,000.
• 53 Laurel St., Benjamin O. Igwe to Burke Properties Fl LLC, $250,000.
• 132 Como Ave., Brandon Mancuso; Lindsay Pass to Danielle Berst; Adam Novak, $245,000.
• 1468 Kenmore Ave., Santana Guercio to Louise Galuski, $240,000.
• 251 Auburn, Thomas D. Cranston to Anthony Mattei Ramos, $235,000.
• 118 Fargo Ave., WNY Pro Home Improvements LLC to Michael Thompsett, $226,000.
• 653 Jefferson, Barnes Rea Estate Group Inc; Barnes Real Estate Group Inc to Makenna Marie Davis, $225,000.
• 81 Meriden St., Nina M. Simoncelli to Lisette Mota-Nephew, $225,000.
• 139 Holly St., Eric R. Zenicki to Julie Koscielny, $219,000.
• 45 Argus St., Lucy Mawi; Cung Nawl to Hagos Zerizgi, $210,000.
• 122 Davey St., Alvin E. Robinson II; Vivian D. Robinson to Jennifer Nitkowski, $209,050.
• 55 Kamper, 1dmt LLC to Karrie Hall, $203,500.
• 3 Newport, Edward W. Becker; Jennifer A. Becker to Sara Colon, $202,059.
• 322 Taunton Place, Joanne C. Battaglia to Brandon Sosa, $195,000.
• 137 Lasalle Ave., Fallsconnection Holdings LLC to Mohammed A. Mahbub, $192,000.
• 59 Verplanck, Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to Louise Irafasha; Innocent Kaberuka, $192,000.
• 30 Chadduck Ave., Donna Fitzpatrick to Tiffany N. Banks; Dennis J. Lacerre, $190,000.
• 69 Deerfield Ave., Queen City Invest LLC to Shantelle Workman, $190,000.
• 53 Revere, Maria Rozanov to Joanna B. Gaff; John R. Gaff, $185,000.
• 415 Wohlers, Mohammad Y. Almamun to 415 Wohlers Ave Intervivos Revocable Trust 060222 Tr, $185,000.
• 36 Freeman St., Ali J. Hunter to Jocelyn Swans, $177,500.
• 363 Glenwood Ave., Nojabe Inc to Jacqueline L. Max, $175,000.
• 198 Stevenson St., Shawn P. Martin to Mahfuza Akter; Mohammed A. Masum, $170,000.
• 109 Unger Ave., Towne Housing Real Estate Holdings LLC to Geoffrey Buscho, $160,000.
• 34 Lyth Place, Nubad Enterprise LLC to Ku USA Corporation, $155,000.
• 369 Olympic, Shafiqul Alam to Marzina A. Mitu, $150,277.
• 591 Walden Ave., 1545 Broadway Inc to Amin K. Hassan, $150,000.
• 578 Perry St., Jason Jerome Green to Fairsis Corp, $150,000.
• 130 Oconnell St., Helen Mercado; Milagros Mercado-Dolan to Watson&watson Properties LLC, $150,000.
• 16 Kermit, Colin K. Rhodes to Yahaira Vazquez, $146,000.
• 185 Ludington St., Martin E. Heck to Sahanaz Aktur, $140,000.
• 215 Englewood Ave., Stephanie Golombek; Daphne Pacheco; Dara Pacheco; Deborah Peterson to Ho Le; Linh Le, $140,000.
• 232 Humboldt Parkway, Saif Commercial Inc to Mid City Market LLC, $130,000.
• 223 Davey St., Prime Properties Buffalo Inc to Talukder Mohammad Sohel Rana, $129,000.
• 17 Garfield St., Clcre LLC to Christ Htoo, $127,000.
• 1079 East Lovejoy St., Lovejoy 1079 LLC to Mitu&sons Corporation, $125,000.
• 343 Dartmouth, Diamond Acer Inc to Tracy A. Fletcher, $125,000.
• 450 Shirley Ave., Momena Begum to Hassina Akhter, $125,000.
• 77 Lakeview Ave., Bishnu P. Kapri to Hszwn LLC, $120,000.
• 243 Peach, Paz Properties17 Inc to Humaira Katun; Ambia Parvaz, $117,000.
• 247 Florida, Mary Vance Boyd; Robert L. Boyd to Mosammot S. Mourium, $117,000.
• 68 Baynes St., Benjamin P. Indelicato to Queen City Invest LLC, $115,000.
• 48 Elmwood, Thank Properties LLC to Buffalos Tremigos LLC, $110,000.
• 683 South Ogden St., Diane E. Myszka; Lawrence A. Myszka to George G. Howze Jr., $109,900.
• 263&265&267 Grape St., Andrew Turley; Andrew Turley Jr. to Exabiel Gonzalez Hernandez, $107,000.
• 698 Hopkins St., Stefano Rossoni to Md Mohsin, $105,000.
• 80 St Joseph Ave., Edward A. Penkalski; Roberta Penkalski; Cynthia E. Stelmach; Peter J. Stelmach to Zakir Ruman, $100,100.
• 317 East St., Robert Loeb to Maria Quiros, $92,000.
• 116 Thatcher Ave., Rbco Group LLC to Ruksana Begum, $92,000.
• 147 Wecker, Allen King III to Mohammed Shaiful Alam; Golam Bayes; Mohammed Jashim Uddin, $90,000.
• 97 Roosevelt, Moshe Kauffman to Shahida Begum; Tamanna Nasrin, $85,000.
• 46 Glor, Nairn LLC to Abbotsinch Rental Housing Spv LLC, $80,000.
• 111 Eller Ave., Sun Moon Buffalo LLC to Nazmoon Nahar Hira; Azad Khan, $80,000.
• 79 Comstock, Olene Lewis to Runa Akter, $80,000.
• 88 Hoyt St., Demichy Maldonado; Ibeliz Maldonado to Demichy Maldonado, $80,000.
• 156 Shirley Ave., Eslie Rozier to Nubad Enterprises LLC, $80,000.
• 41 Unger Ave., David A. Steinwandel to Kmw Properties of WNY LLC, $70,000.
• 425 Schiller St., Roy E. Bosch; Laura L. Wachowski to Northern Realty Solutions LLC, $65,000.
• 182 Wyoming, Danny L. Cannon to Sumana S. Ahmed; Tasnova A. Shoma, $63,500.
• 143 Cantwell, Donald R. Clancy; Lois A. Clancy to Michael P. Kunz, $55,000.
• 170 Hughes Ave., Andrew Fletcher; Tony Watson II to Cram Castle LLC, $55,000.
• 1800 Bailey, Myles Brooks to Bismillah Properties USA Corp, $53,000.
• 140 Arthur St., Panacea 140 LLC to 140 Properties LLC, $50,000.
• 107 Walter St., Karen Stief to James Harrington, $40,000.
• 1302 Kensington, Shamsuddin Tomal to Firoz Uddin, $40,000.
• 190 Leroy Ave., Mona Brinson to Ayet Properties Inc, $35,000.
• 235 Columbus, Cash Buyers of WNY LLC; Daniel Granville LLC; Daniel Graville LLC to William Macy, $12,000.
• 381 Utica East, Barbara Miller Williams to Fb Community Land Trust Inc, $11,000.
• 385 Utica East, Barbara Miller Williams to Fruit Belt Community Land Trust, $11,000.
• 35 Longnecker St., Darlene A. Dischner to Adrienne Massey, $9,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 204 Como Park Boulevard, Dreamco Development Corp to Al Di La LLC, $650,000.
• 27 Park Place, Jahad Khoury to Brandon Guzda, $435,000.
• 100 Mildred Drive, Christian F. Dandrea; Diane M. Dandrea to Alfred J. Brodeur; Sheryl Brodeur, $361,000.
• 1874 Kensington Ave., Gail Bielanin; Michael A. Bielanin to Helen C. Kolarz; Scott E. Kolarz, $282,000.
• 372 Argus Drive, Joanne F. Norek; Zenon J. Norek to Jonathon R. Karwick; Victoria Kennedy, $280,000.
• 521 Roycroft Boulevard, Nicolette M. Scerra; Ryan P. Sharrow to Sierra H. Schmidt; Zachery A. Schmidt, $280,000.
• 17 Strasbourg Drive, Gerald Lunetta Jr. to Bishnu Subedi; Dhan Subedi, $275,000.
• 4865 Union Road, Charles J. Ciotta; Louis Vinci to Patrick Territo, $265,000.
• 66 Babbette Drive, Melissa Marr to Ashley M. Hoelscher; Jacob J. Maryniewski, $255,000.
• 50 Sandra Drive, Gary Doster; Martin Doster to Jarrod Charsky, $244,900.
• 13 Mary Lou Drive, Christine Stuber to Robert Michael Burton, $236,300.
• 402 Mcnaughton Ave., Andrew S. Morris; Kassandra L. Szafranski to Matthew E. Costantino, $230,000.
• 96 Standard Parkway, My Place of WNY LLC to Michael B. Mcmillen; Saprina L. Mcmillen, $212,500.
• 7 Kuhn Road, John T. Szablewski to Mohammed A. Khan, $205,501.
• 41 Karen Lane, Michelle Leonard to Eric S. Dibben, $205,000.
• 62 Madeira Drive, Rose M. Twardowski to Jessica A. Blewett; Corey R. Zagst, $199,000.
• 90 Lou Ann Drive, Deborah Welt; David Wojnar; Mary Anne Wojnar to Kara L. Kowalski, $190,000.
• 52 Stewart Drive, David B. Ignasiak to Mariya Synyshyn, $190,000.
• 41 Rutland Ave., Dale C. Gretch; Theresa M. Gretch to Tufa Hussain, $190,000.
• 124 Albert St., Jacob Kurczewski; June Kurczewski; Dominic Sardina; Edward Sardina to Dale Fisher; Renee Fisher, $187,500.
• 16 Gierlach St., Eric M. Dybalski to Tyler Larson Holmes, $172,000.
• 48 Brown Ave., Keith M. Gordon; Keith Michael Gordon; Cherie Lavalley; Michelle Schnitzer to Rebecca L. Clemons, $170,000.
• 1 Ellen Drive, Roberta Fuhrman to Hasan Sohel, $165,100.
• 37 Birkdale Road, Dennis Brady to Brooke D. Atkins, $151,000.
• 62 Freda Ave., Julianne P. Milligan to House2home Investing LLC, $150,000.
• 24 Dartwood Drive, Joan D. Biryla; Norbert J. Biryla to Lauren E. Jaracz; Chase A. Protas, $150,000.
• 107 Edmund St., Deborah Est Jakubowski; Philip D. Leone to Limosa LLC, $139,973.
• 39 Marsdale Road, Catherine Carey; Francine Hr Gittere; Gittere Kathleen J Est to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb7, $123,358.
• 12 Gardenvale Drive, Linda M. King; William L. King to Am Realty Management Services LLC, $110,000.
• 44 Eggert Road, Mark Mitchell to Abdul Aziz; Asmatul Zannat, $75,000.
• 80 Hemenway Road, Christine B. Mohr to Lynnmarie Funk, $15,976.
CLARENCE
• 4794 Thompson Road, Karen E. Jones to Thompson Home Properties LLC, $1,400,000.
• 8830 Cambridge Court, Donna Lee Levy to David Andres; Melanie Andres; Joseph Dangelo; Mary Dangelo, $1,275,000.
• 5065 Kraus Road, Larisa Pollak; Val J. Pollak; Natalya Rosen to Jaimee L. Reidy; Shawn R. Reidy, $765,000.
• 5573 Oak Dale Lane, Mark D. Bezbatchenko; Paula K. Bezbatchenko to Kenneth Schmidt; Paige Schmidt, $760,000.
• 8309 Parliament Circle, Abhishek Singh; Nidhi Singh to National Transfer Services LLC, $635,000.
• 8309 Parliament Circle, National Transfer Services LLC to Hea Jung; Jimmy J. Park, $635,000.
• 9025 Orchid Ledge, Elisabeth Armbruster; Michael Armbruster to Fesmire Mary Pietra A; Robert I. Fesmire, $565,000.
• 4450 Harris Hill Road, Michael C. Angrisano Sr.; Patricia E. Angrisano; Patricia S. Angrisano-Ossa to Elizabeth L. Romanek; Richard J. Romanek, $400,000.
• 4780 Margaret Drive, Sharol G. Martell to Jasmine Kaur; Anthony Miliotto, $387,000.
• 4270 Oakwood Drive, Adam D. Wilson; Marissa A. Wilson to Michael Williams, $380,000.
• 4115 Elma Road, Karen Schimpf to Jordan Gaiser; Alexandra Thuerck, $360,000.
• 4260 Fairfield Road, Jessica N. Notarius to Brenda J. Kohl; Dennis R. Kohl, $337,500.
• 4520 Gentwood Drive, Elizabeth Glass to Linda Kordus; William Kordus, $330,000.
• Vacant land Stage Road, Kelly Schultz to Holly A. Evans; Paul W. Evans, $125,000.
• Vacant land Stage Road, Kelly Schultz to Elizabeth Evans; Ryan M. Evans, $115,000.
COLDEN
• 9535 State Road, Claudia L. Petersen; Richard G. Petersen to Clayton J. Young; Rebecca M. Young, $225,000.
• 9291 Hayes Hollow Road, Bruce E. Zehnder; Kim M. Zehnder to Kalei Brautlacht, $150,000.
COLLINS
• 15223 Armes Court, Melissa L. Peters to Katherine M. Duszkiewicz; Michael J. Duszkiewicz, $220,000.
CONCORD
• 7480 Abbott Hill Road, Timothy J. Gavin II to Paul J. Zipp, $306,000.
• Vacant land Chase Road, John Lipoff to Nancy Yager, $28,000.
EDEN
• 3017 Schoolview Drive, Donna M. Gannon; Susan M. Gannon; Thomas J. Gannon; Nora Gannon-Slater to Kathryn Elizabeth Lickfeld, $250,000.
• 8503 East Eden Road, Daniel K. Pepper; Janette Pepper; Janette L. Pepper to Brandon J. Pepper, $239,000.
• 2826 Roswell Parkway, Jeanne M. Herman to Rhonda Chamberlin, $218,000.
• 2105 Hemlock Road, Gary Rice; Susan Rice to Glenn S. Cowdrick Jr., $91,500.
ELMA
• 1221 Maple St., Maple Road Elma Holdings LLC to 1221 Maple Road LLC, $993,600.
• 1231 Maple Road, Maple Road Elma Holdings LLC to 1231 Maple Road LLC, $662,400.
• 811 Girdle Road, Christine Stynes; Christine L. Stynes; Thomas J. Stynes to Benjamin W. Chapman, $467,000.
• 7570 Seneca St., Ronald C. Fox to Jm Properties Plus LLC, $432,000.
• 10 Old Mill Circle, Russell L. Marquart to David G. Baker, $190,000.
EVANS
• 6456 Hamilton Drive, Diana R. Deleon; Oscar A. Deleon to David Bachowski, $360,000.
• 1411 Independence Drive, Robin L. Kitson to Sarah E. Needham, $140,000.
• 6557 Wellington Drive, Craig Chudoba; Jeffrey E. Marion to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $129,095.
• Vacant land Overhead Road, Ashley Kennedy; John Kennedy to Robert J. Compise, $25,000.
GOWANDA
• 27 Bader Ave., Eric R. Rohauer to Lauri Owsian, $107,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 5040 East River Road, Arunkumar D. Patel; Dina A. Patel to Marcos Marques; Marques Nicole Terese Capton, $515,000.
• 3421 Calvano Drive, Edward Walgate; Patricia A. Walgate; Patricia Walgate to Stephen M. Allen; Tracy L. Allen, $425,000.
• 2590 Baseline Road, Kathleen M. Mehltretter; Michael J. Mehltretter to Samantha Kaye Fagiani; Louis F. Monti, $375,000.
• 2922 Baseline Road, Kanakray K. Pandya; Pushpalata Pandya to Katie Marie Welsh, $336,000.
• 84 Regency Drive, James W. Hooper Jr.; Susan L. Hooper to Alexandra K. Quackenbush; Joseph M. Quackenbush, $317,500.
HAMBURG
• 4942 Waterford Lane, Waterford Pines Community LLC to Rachel J. Miller; David F. Zacharczyk, $535,900.
• 6385 L#14 Boston State Road, Wetzl Boston State Road Development LLC to Josette Cunningham, $499,859.
• 3607 Lakeview Road, Patrick Donovan to Wendy Miller Backman, $463,000.
• 4593 Logans Lane, Justin Kelly; Michelle Kelly to Amanda Swygert; Reginald Swygert, $450,000.
• 4709 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Justin T. Ejbisz; Melanie M. Ejbisz, $419,511.
• 5068 Overlook Pt, John A. Spaulding; Lou Ann Spaulding to Jackie Lee Antonelli; Jeffrey Aaron Antonelli, $400,000.
• 2175 Buttermilk Lane, Jillian J. Mack to Michael T. Koch, $385,000.
• 41 Allie Lane, Elizabeth Martinez; Raul Martinez to Sabrina Settle; Timothy Lee Settle, $380,000.
• 57 Janice St., Laura E. Cornwall; Robert K. Cornwall to Walsh Erin M Devine; Matthew X. Walsh, $350,000.
• 4060 Towers Place, Stahl David Edward Jr; Heather Ann Stahl to George W. Stroebel; Shannon M. Stroebel, $336,000.
• 197 Kenton Place, Emily C. Jordan; John S. Rice to Gerald Kane; Michele Mercer, $315,000.
• 18 Stelle St., Dawn Renee Ganoe to Sharon A. Taylor, $307,500.
• 3458 James St., Randy Geitter to Md Eddrish, $301,000.
• 5818 Mckinley Parkway, Erik J. Kosobucki to Timothy Jay Newman, $267,800.
• 4923 Chapman Parkway, Nikolai G. Piekarski to Regis J. Armbruster Jr.; Lyu Xuan; Fang Zhichen, $250,000.
• 5505 Southwestern Boulevard, Southwestern Properties LLC to Spruce St. Properties LLC, $248,000.
• 4351 East Frontier Drive, Phillip E. Dutson; Alyssa M. Lawrence to Denise M. Lawrence; Gary K. Lawrence, $230,000.
• 6425 Mayflower Lane, Dawn N. Melin; Timothy E. Melin to Steven P. Rutz, $220,000.
• 3702 Horton Ave., Ibrahim Omerhodzic to Zachary Edward Manning, $210,000.
• 5054 Thurston Ave., Kirk F. Ellis; Beverly A. Houser; Barbara A. Staffeldt to Shauna Parkinson, $200,000.
• 4330-berkley Place, Gabrielle P. Saeli to Jeanne Herman, $200,000.
• 5772 Mckinley Parkway, Nicholas J. Baldo; Constantine G. Kalonaros to Rachael Otto, $182,500.
• 3681 Sixth St., Bnr Productions LLC to Marquis Carmichael, $150,000.
• 22 Prospect Ave., Richard W. Clark; Richard W. Clark Sr. to Thomas Taylor, $126,000.
• Vacant land Harvard, Christopher Dils to Melanie Wilkinson; Brock Wilkinson, $10,000.
LACKAWANNA
• P/o 2303 Hamburg Tpke, Buffalo&erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation to Uniland Partnership of Delaware Lp, $207,250.
• 19 Grant Boulevard, Heather A. Smith to Amber Chella; Brendan Chella, $189,000.
• 39 Norfred Drive, Kamel Abuhadbah; Hanan Ahmed to Ridhwan Fadel, $130,000.
• 22 Wiesner Road, Susan Delvalle; Brian Suffoletto; Matthew Suffoletto; Matthew S. Suffoletto to Jr Management USA LLC, $125,000.
• 27-29 Lebanon St., Tasnim Ara to Eliviat 27 Lebanon LLC, $105,000.
• 19 Pine St., Ali H. Ahmed; Mutee H. Ahmed to Gaber Property Inc, $60,000.
LANCASTER
• 17 Via Donato West, David R. Christopher; Patricia M. Christopher to Donald William Monheim; Victoria Grace Monheim, $490,000.
• 8 Henslow, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Laurie A. Barone; Mark K. Barone, $484,686.
• 33 Gale Drive, Justin W. Smykowski; Nicole A. Smykowski to Laura Devic, $425,000.
• 2 Stony Brook Drive, Brenda Cornell; Brenda J. Cornell; John Cornell; John R. Cornell to Michael J. Cook; Charlotte Lynn Martinez, $390,000.
• 40 Pheasant Run Lane, Edward J. Zack; Joyce T. Zack to Susan C. Pahr, $351,500.
• 304 Broezel Ave., Chad Robinson to Hannah E. Evenhouse; Adam R. Kremer, $315,000.
• 6 Ravenwood Drive, Nadine Leone to Ryan Marmion; Sara Marmion, $300,000.
• 23 Pardee Ave., Cassandra M. Martin; Zachery A. Raiber to Cody William Clement-Sanders; Megan Joyce Lamb, $279,000.
• 687 Ransom Road, Thomas P. Kedzierski; Thomas P. Kedzierski Sr. to Steven Duntley, $250,000.
• 19 Oakwoo, Karen Gallager; Karen Gallagher to Adrienne Gallagher, $250,000.
• 318 Broezel Ave., Kristi A. Sydor; Matthew R. Sydor to Brett Joseph Szumigala; Shannon Renee Szumigala, $240,000.
• 8 Newell Ave., Jordan Behringer; Mark Enders to Kathryn A. Gillies, $220,000.
• 31 South Irwinwood Road, Nancy E. Biecke; Rebecca L. Hermann; Barbara J. Klas; Donald W. Maryanski Sr.; Robert C. Maryanski Jr.; Thomas P. Maryanski Sr. to Tyler J. Spear, $202,000.
• 25 Irwinwood Road, Kathy Ann Damstetter; Donald A. Darcy; James D. Darcy; Micael P. Darcy; Michael P. Darcy; Kathy Ann Grimm to Lorriane M. Darcy; Eric Dybalski; Janice Walleshauser, $195,000.
• 10 Brady Ave., Justin J. Selapack to Joseph N. Lee; Samantha A. Lee, $190,000.
• 49 Oxford Ave., Brenda Cansdale; Barbara Corona; Edna R. Groth; James C. Groth to James Cansdale, $165,000.
• 31 Laverack Ave., Stutzman Family Trust 021518 Tr to Steven Simme, $145,000.
• 29 Deepwood Place, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Alicia E. Hulme; Justin L. Hulme, $73,000.
MARILLA
• 340 Exchange St., Beth L. Pfuelb to Theodore S. Dirienzo; Grace K. Kinsella, $422,000.
• 1539 Greenwood, Er Horizons LLC to Troy Maccagnano, $315,000.
• S 1763 Two Rod Road, Gail Renn; Roger Renn to Trevor Schumacher, $185,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 10252 Main St., Gloria J. Bard to Justin A. Hilliker; Kali Ann Hilliker, $325,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 3 Sandpiper Court, Samantha Innes; Scott Innes to Berti Nathan W G; Rebekah M. Berti, $860,000.
• 49 Potter Ave., Denise M. Bement; Mark W. Bement to Elisabeth M. Britton, $496,000.
• 49 Fox Chapel Drive, Keith J. Kosco; Deborah Shapos to Zimmerman Family Trust 031318 Tr, $480,000.
• 95 Squire Drive, Marjory H. Sgroi to Jacob Breindel, $433,000.
• 55 Jolls Lane, Kristie L. Mcardle; Robert J. Mcardle to Angela L. Papia; Stephen C. Papia, $361,716.
• 70 Canterbury Court, Lesley L. Harrigan to Candace Inge; Ryan Inge, $341,000.
• 151 Stepping Stone Lane, Betty A. Weber; Ronald P. Weber to Laura E. Cornwell; Robert K. Cornwell, $327,500.
• Vacant land Sterling Drive, Acquest Management Inc; Orchard Park Commerce Center Inc; Orchard Park Commerce Center Joint Venture to Jnr Sterling LLC, $285,000.
• 3975 North Buffalo Road, David P. Bailey; Sharon B. Smith to Katherine Johnson; Kevin Johnson, $268,000.
• 6531 Michael Road, Daniel R. Hanna to Timothy J. Steiner, $250,000.
• 76 Bridle Path, Steven A. Eastman to Barbara S. Bray; John R. Bray, $250,000.
• 76 Bridle Path, Steven A. Eastman to Barbara S. Bray; John R. Bray, $250,000.
• 183 Burmon Drive, Nicholas P. Paolini to Dylan Jerome Wagner, $230,000.
• 6127 Lake Ave., Kelly A. Skomra to Matthew Dennis Skomra, $218,000.
• 10 Carriage Dr #6, Nichole A. Geiger; Mitchell A. Kerner to Bailey Rose Dolegowski; Yvette M. Dolegowski, $155,010.
• 3894 North Freeman Road, Pukalo John III Ben; Ashley Nicole Pukalo Trust 041014 Tr; John Pukalo III Trust 041014 Tr to Ashley Nicole Pukalo; John Pukalo III, $83,505.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 256 Brookside Terr, Ryan J. Thuman; Shannon M. Thuman to Natalie L. Pilski, $255,000.
• 19 Patton Road, William J. Cramer to Trilogy Group Properties Lp, $114,600.
• 14 Evelyn Court, Leslea Carney; Leslea E. Vizzini; Sam A. Vizzini; Sammie A. Vizzini; Samuel A. Vizzini; Sharon Vizzini; Sharon Wierzba; Sharon N. Wierzba to Donald Page; Kristy Page, $65,000.
TONAWANDA
• 29 Sweet Briar, Christopher B. Michaels; Erin E. Michaels to Inderjeet Singh; Jessica Singh, $385,000.
• 144 East Monmouth Ave., Kaitlin J. Hollenbeck; Anthony E. Johnson to Jeffrey S. Lanham; Mary E. Lanham, $355,000.
• 256 Louvaine Drive, Jessica Collins to Karen Kukoda, $315,000.
• 63 Fries Road, Caryl A. Dahlin to Joshua Brodsky; Julia Slezak, $300,000.
• 13 Fallwood Court, Brianna Meyer; Matthew Meyer to Jesse R. Lewandowski, $300,000.
• 224 Paramount Parkway, Ryan J. Gutt to Shayan Ghose; Laura L. Nemmer, $286,500.
• 12 Greenhaven Terrace, Deborah V. Kish; John Timothy Vaeth; Margaret Mary Vaeth to Jennifer L. Mills; Zachary D. Mills, $280,000.
• 255 Blackstone Boulevard, Robert M. Howe to Evan William Shaw, $247,500.
• 184 Wrexham Ct S, Laura Fron; Paul J. Fron to Rajeepan Antony, $245,000.
• 293 Dushane Drive, Christine A. Mergler; Michael F. Mergler to Karen L. Priebe, $245,000.
• 162 Keller Ave., Robertson Trust 032389 Tr to Jerrod Baldwin; Anthony Giambrone, $241,000.
• 62 Somerville Ave., Timothy Dean to Thomas Comfort; Madison Green, $240,000.
• 47 Fairmount St., Angela M. Stefano; David L. Zimmer to Gregory A. Scott; Shannan T. Scott, $237,000.
• 174 Irvington Drive, Stephen J. Galbo to Elaina Davis-Givens; David R. Givens, $235,000.
• 22 Tremaine, Bricks&mortar Properties LLC to Richard C. Ebeling Jr.; Tamara K. Ebeling, $230,000.
• 201 Ferndale Ave., Fernande R. Thompson to Dina Dahal, $225,000.
• 31 Stillwell Ave., Jacquelyn Conti; Righetti Charles C Est; Maria Righetti to Sai Realty LLC, $225,000.
• 227 Renwood Ave., David A. Wurthmann to Christine Jacob; Ethan Jacob, $215,000.
• 228 Puritan Road, Kristen Marie Cardarella to Sarah Fulcher; Justin J. Selapack, $215,000.
• 103 Mayfair, Dominic J. Eusanio to Dillon J. Coughlin; Julia M. Coughlin, $212,000.
• 1739 Parker Boulevard, Northern Realty Solutions LLC to Goodson Philippe; Sydney Philippe, $195,000.
• 118 Grandview Drive, Marc A. Varisco to Melissa Christian Malloy, $185,500.
• 35 Floradale Ave., Corrin M. Billi; Andrew Hurst to Thaddeus J. Swartzmeyer, $185,000.
• 29 Wellington Ave., Marilyn A. Curcio to Alex Kostek; Madison Obrien, $185,000.
• 619 Loretta St., William R. Hedges to Joseph A. Smith, $185,000.
• 40 Drew Place, John D. Dobson to Abnel Febres; Marisol Febres, $175,500.
• 14 Dolphann Drive, William J. Mayer to Nicole Hu Wilson, $175,000.
• 1185 Tonawanda St., Future Land Inc to Kevin M. Bush Jr.; Shelly R. Harris, $161,500.
• 94 Tremaine Ave., Joseph F. Phillips Jr.; Timothy D. Phillips; William J. Phillips; Melinda Taylor to Melinda Taylor, $157,500.
• 3728 Delaware Ave., Aung Kyaw Soe; San San Win to Green Handle Holdings LLC, $155,000.
• 189 Tremaine Ave., Luba A. Japadjief to Joshua Kinal, $136,000.
• 286 Zimmerman Boulevard, Laura L. Servis to Kerry Hughes; Ryan Nigro, $132,500.
WALES
• 6825 Olean Road, Kathryn M. Bleyle; Robert J. Bleyle to Kelsey Quinn, $250,000.
WEST SENECA
• 8 Diane Court, Deborah A. Yost; Michael K. Yost to Karyma A. Almontaser; Nadare S. Alwan, $480,000.
• 4801 Clinton St., Anthony Scaccia; Anthony Dec Scaccia; Charles Scaccia to Sherry Bolognese, $410,000.
• 15 Rene Drive, David P. Zinzola to Christie Lewis; Evan Lewis, $395,000.
• 7 Crownland Circle, Kinga K. Muhl; Timothy I. Muhl to Bridget E. Migas; Nicholas P. Reed, $375,000.
• 745 Center Road, Alden State Bank to 745 Center Road LLC, $340,000.
• 234 Ehinger Drive, Jeanene M. Dirienzo; Theodore Dirienzo to Todd Michael Hodge, $310,000.
• 20 Vermont Place, Melissa Huttenlocker to Dylan M. Hund, $280,000.
• 78 Princess Drive, Katy Laporta to Rachel P. Kingston, $252,000.
• 77 Carla Lane, Aimee Blackman to Jiang Yangqupi; Zha Any Wang Qu Zha, $251,000.
• 73 Boncroft, Kendra M. Korzeniewski; Brian M. Schmidt; Kendra M. Schmidt to Benjamin B. Blarr; Lauren Grace Jeanette, $245,000.
• 107 Brookside Drive, Kathleen M. Engasser; Darrel R. Rygielski to Elizabeth S. Cichon; Rachel Cichon, $235,000.
• 20 St Davids Drive, Margaret M. Boorady; Joseph D. Meckle; Ellen M. Zawodzinski to Jack Bracci; Shannon Lynn Smith, $210,000.
• 724 Main St., Janis D. Harmon to Dawn M. Dixon, $210,000.
• 291 Tampa Drive, Kathleen B. Farnsworth; Jeremiah J. Sullivan III; Kelley A. Sullivan; Susan A. Sullivan to Dawn Witkowski Rusaw; Matthew Rusaw, $199,500.
• 621 East &west Road, Zachary J. Dudziak to James A. Brennan Jr., $192,017.
• 400 West Ave Unit14224, Cynthia R. Robinson to Sean Devine, $177,500.
• 139 North Ave., Christine Hill; Richard Viggato to Jason Stabler, $168,000.
• 68 East Center Road, Kenneth Schmidt; Maria Schmidt; Marie Schmidt to Matthew Joseph Kwiatkowski, $157,000.
• 1120 Indian Church Road, Mary V. Genovese to Aimee Murch, $126,000.
• 1160 Indian Church Rd #12, Rachel P. Kingston to Karina A. Vaught, $122,000.
• 840 Wilson St&dangelo St., Gregorio Rombola; Pasquale Rombola; Sabatino Rombola; Domenica Punturiero to Marcus E. Davis Jr., $19,500.