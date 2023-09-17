AKRON

72 Eckerson Ave, 72 Eckerson Revocable Trust to Kristin Groff, $165,000.

ALDEN

13290 Colonial Woods Dr, Sandra J Kaminski to Nikki G Simano, Matthew R Simano, $285,000.

299 S Woodside Dr, Earsing Trust to Jessica Anzalone, Richard Anzalone, $280,000.

AMHERST

Part Of 200 Irw, Ds&Ds Properties Llc, David E Phillips to 180 Irwin Llc, $2,000,000.

7 Bentley Ct, Carol Brown, Nicholas Campanella, Luigina Campanella, Rosemary Pecoraro to Jacqueline Blaszak, $660,000.

12-48 Sundridge Dr, The Ywca Of Western New York Inc to John G Szalay, Susan L Szalay, $600,000.

104 Hampton Hill Dr, Leo A Bradley, Ann Q Bradley to John T Obrien, Susan F Obrien, $600,000.

31 Stubwoode Dr, Juan Eguino, Ana Barragan to Evan Michael Walsh, Mina Kumari Divan, $550,000.

77 Canalview Ter, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Paul A Smith, Rosemaire J Smith, $527,628.

128 Wagon Wheel Dr, Kimberly A Dwyer, Robert Ziezula to Dalton Holler, Paige Russell, $500,000.

33 Randwood Ct, Jill Joyce, Jubal Myer to Jonathan Carpenter, Brittany Quinn-Carpenter, $480,000.

100 Cheshire Ln, Amar Y Siam, Rehab F Siam to 100 Cheshire Lane Llc, $470,000.

157 Coriander Ct, Nadezhda Danilovich, Leonid Danilovich to Deyon Benson, Tara Benson, $465,000.

241 Northington Dr, Kenneth Goldstein to Jessica Strychalski, Michael Strychalski, $460,000.

122 Telfair Dr, Vishwanath M Yaragatti to Adam J Minneci, Timothy C Minneci, $415,000.

45 French Oaks Ln, Nancy A Mamula to Diana L Smith, Smith Vincent M, $405,000.

42 Jack Rd, Jon R Kemp, Judith M Kemp to Andrew M Mazurek, $400,000.

56 Shade Tree Ct, David G Angerbauer to Jing Guo, Qi Yan, $400,000.

48 Hirschfield Dr, Jenny Carrigan Walsh, Owen Lee Mayer to Anthony J Luksch, $385,000.

75 Maple Rd, Buflex Llc to 75 Maple Road Llc, $385,000.

21 Redwood Ter, Nicholas Repasi to Matthew John Mcelligott, Melissa Mcelligott, $380,000.

210 Schimwood Ct, Michele Iannello-Ward, Michael Iannello to Alexandria Awad, $375,000.

63 Thomas Jefferson Ln, Barabara Obannon to Brittney Hays, William Hays, $370,000.

547 Park Club Ln, Gerald E Stevens Revocable Trust to Elizabeth Caila Costanzo, $348,500.

293 1F Northill Dr, Paul R Rothschild, Susan L Rothschild to Adrian Farsaii, $340,000.

133 Fleetwood Ter, Scott M Griffiths to Lynne M Wieszala, $321,633.

613 Forest Edge Dr, David L Willis to Samantha Lee Mitri, $315,000.

1070 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Wny Partner Holdings Inc to Anthony Christopher Sturniolo, Bridget Quinn Sturniolo, $309,900.

112 Hartford Rd, Tara M Benson, Deyon S Sr Benson to 112 Hartford Holding Llc, $305,000.

4202 Harlem Rd, Zachary Linder to David E Kozar, Jessica R Kozar, $235,000.

368 Willow Ridge Dr, Amanudin Said to Aliaksei P Belavus, Alesya S Belavus, $230,000.

270 Dodge Rd, Marie C B Evans to Edward D Evans, Gabriella J Cilento, $223,000.

1719 Wehrle Dr, Marjorie L Buscher to Mareena Paluszynski, Shannon M Miller, $210,000.

359 Park Club Ln, Timothy J Anderson, Maribel Anderson to Lindsey M Foley, Lawrence D Gillen, $210,000.

33 Park Lane Ct, Jennifer J Brown to Carrie V Rexford, $180,000.

3 Homer Lane Unit G, Michael E Roy to Kc Buffalo Enterprises Llc, $166,000.

124 Manser Dr, Gerald M Cheney to Christopher Pawlak, Jenny C Pawlak, $160,000.

23 Coolbrook Ct Unit D, Li Qing Jiang, Bradley S Beardslee to Courtney Gracz, $159,000.

5 Southcreek Ct Unit A, Randolph Chojecki to Jenna Reiner, Shari Reiner, $134,000.

155 Charter Oaks Dr Unit 1, Connie Kugel, Gerard Kugel to Jeffrey R Zielinski, $90,000.

1520 Eggert Rd, Peter A Muth, Lorraine Hr Jacobs to Wolcott Development Llc, $85,800.

AURORA

213 Beech Rd, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Vecchio Joseph N Del, Vecchio Catherine Ann Del, $928,335.

1524 Sweet Rd, Christine L Totaro, Michael R Totaro to Stephanie M Small, Travis K Small, $450,000.

321 Grover Rd, Margaret Dye Meade to Louis Zimmerman 2016 Family Trust, Donna Zimmerman 2016 Family Trust, $174,000.

BLASDELL

96 Helen Ave, Charlotte Fasciana to Ryan P Manspeaker, $207,000.

BOSTON

5845 Herman Hill Rd, Genevieve House, Leroy Sur House to Marc Kunchev, $130,000.

BRANT

V/L Versailles Rd, Robert P Martin, to Phillips Wny Farm Properties Llc, $1,300,000.

962 Brant Farnham Rd, Shirley Ann Trask to Adam G Czech, $130,000.

BUFFALO

1182 Amherst St, Lida T Petrella, to Nichols School Of Buffalo, $1,999,000.

Portion Of 61 Terrace, Urban Renewal Agency Buffalo to Jemals Loop Llc, $1,071,000.

284 Rivermist Dr, D Bruce Johnstone to M Elizabeth Flannery-Hughes, Donald L Hughes, $885,000.

176 Park St, Beverly M Hughes to Marcelo Araujo, $815,000.

75 Beard, Aditya Johri, Nira Samir Johri to David Wolf, $800,000.

85 Inwood, Aimee C Capelli to Aaron Zukoff, Emily Bolduc, $580,000.

750 Delavan West, Gabrielle A Mattina to Mattina Property Management Inc, $495,000.

357 Crescent, Jean Covelli, Christopher Covelli to Wendy S Reitano, Rachel Reitano, Michael Reitano, $470,000.

179 Cleveland Ave, Ajay Kumar Thakur to Colin Quinn, Lacey Carpenter, $470,000.

70 Huntington, Adam W Perry to Erin Curry, Andrew Athinodorou, $455,000.

406 West Utica, Ryan M Mcqueeney to Alexander Gasowski, Lindsey Graziano, $410,000.

Portion Of 61 Terrace, City Of Buffalo (The) to Jemals Loop Llc, $407,000.

462 Parker, Jeremy J Witt, Melissa A Witt to Michael Justin Palamuso, $385,000.

1088 Delaware A, Molly Barrett, Donald R Mcswain, Karen Mcswain, Maureen Ziemba to Alan P Gerstman, $325,000.

152 Park, Heffler Management Llc to Jakku Properties Llc, $325,000.

20 Florence Ave, Daniel W Szymanski to Kayla M Boedner, Dakota F Lord, $300,000.

108 Spann, Elizabeth Matthews to Chelsea Catherine Reinhardt, $255,000.

497 Suffolk, 48 Devonshire Llc to Anaiah Swygert, $225,000.

102 Macamley, 416Homez Inc to Matthew Kulhanek, $220,000.

324 Martha, Md Shazaman to 324 Martha Ave Intervivos Revocable Trust, Mohammed Yousef Tr Yousef, $220,000.

200 Brunswick, Emerald Property Collection Ny Llc, Eminent Proerty Collection Llc to Mebrake Woldemichael, $219,900.

89 Sage Ave, 89 Sage Llc to Brittany M Sainz, $197,000.

84 Reiman, Shut Up&Drink Llc, Shut Up&Drink Llc to James C Webb, James C Webb, $180,000.

563 Tonawanda, Berhan Yohannes, Gebre Michael to Nai M Lwin, Yang Marta, $172,000.

51 Avondale, Tracy C Funderbirk to Theodore Iv Duke, $171,000.

74 Langfield Dr, Kay A Butler to Serena M Billingsley, $167,500.

299 Easton St, Equity Trust Company Cust, Canazzi Ira Ben Caleb to Abdullah Al Forhad, $165,000.

77 Domedion Ave, Niagara Falls Holdings Llc to Mohammad A Bhuiyan, $165,000.

363 Koons Ave, Bd Plaza Llc to Md F Ahmed, Morioum Begum, $155,000.

189 Lockwood, Molly M Pieri to Lisa J King, $150,400.

100 Geary, Sarah E Bos to Lawrencine R Yarborough, $150,000.

2746 Main St, Elaine D Hennie-Megna, to Rosemary Cruell, $150,000.

317 Gold St, Donald J Weber to Joyce M Horney, $149,000.

66 Bickford Ave, Brett Browning, Khemkumarie Habeebullah to Jetson Lawrance Ii Bryant, $145,000.

26 Hazelwood, Sumana S Ahmed, Tasnova Akter Shorna to Jessica E Velez, $140,000.

1792 Bailey Ave, Fortunes America Properties Llc to 1792 Bailey Ave Intervivos Revocable Trust, $140,000.

1610 South Park, 1610 South Park Llc to Allan A Sesay, $127,500.

56 Donaldson Rd, Elaine D Hennie-Megna DDS, to Md Ashraful Islam, Sabrina Ahmed, $125,000.

441 Benzinger St, 441 Benzinger Llc to Crystal Moye, $119,000.

368 Cornwall, Iqbal Hossain to Basit International Corporation, $101,500.

50 Argus, Sharon R Brice AKA Sharon R Aljoe, Gary L Aljoe, to Zubaidah Binti Abdulshukur, Noor Mohammad Bin Noor Islam, $95,000.

549 La Sall, Arteixodos Llc to Kweb Properties Llc, $90,000.

378 Dartmouth, Robert J Bennefield to Mohammad S Rahman, Morzina Begum, $88,000.

57 Domedion Ave, Ayesha Begum Taher to Mosammet Sultana, $85,000.

173 Hertel, Maria S Torre to Maung Htwei Khin, $80,000.

238 Schiller, Aboud Agali to Abdul Khalique, $80,000.

50 Weiss, Lmr Capital Llc to Devin Kelley, $75,000.

157 Dartmouth, Edard J Goldsmith to Queen City Nivest Llc, $74,000.

87 Hazelwood, Shirley Ann Marie Smith, Divitta M Alexander to Hopeful Property Corporation, $73,000.

172 Barnard, Edward M Komisarof, Norma E Komisarof to Community Realty 716 Llc, $71,000.

374 Hertel Ave, City Liquor Inc to Umniah Inc, $70,000.

169 Brinkman, Bigat Inc to Mosammet Sultana, $70,000.

290 Willett, Jean M Will, Mark A Will to Diesenbruch Ira Ben David, Equity Trust Company Cust, Reitz Roth Ira Ben Matthew, $70,000.

86 Person, Steven Butler to Mohamad Ali Shafiullah, $50,000.

24 Matejko, Of Veterans Affairs Secretary to Joseph Bain, $45,000.

124 Baitz, James Skinner, Sherry Skinner to Buff Real Llc, $40,000.

152 Philadelphia, Buffalo House Inc to Business World Inc, $36,179.

24 Schauf, Debbie Buckley to Tp Gas Llc, $25,670.

389 Fourteenth, Lawrence R Duff Jr, Holly A Massett to De Flores Mary M Esteves, $22,000.

43 Wick St, Carl S Harrison to This Ones For The Boys Llc, $12,000.

95 Spruce, Renaissance Lp Tatanka to Boats&More Llc, $11,000.

519 Genesee St, John Henry Hackney, Ladonna Y Clements, to Community Hope Builders Cdc Inc, $8,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

116 Parwood Trl, Susan Kerrigan-Meany Trust to Stephen J&Sherry A Zimmerman Irrevocable Trust, $365,000.

38 Jessica Ln, Cheryl A Nichy, W Nichyjon to Katherine Dunning, $305,000.

130 S Prince Dr, Lisa M Giardina AKA Lisa M Dlugosz, Paul V Dlugosz to Tara Pecoraro, $305,000.

428 Huxley Dr, Eric Ingalsbe to Christina M Weber, $268,400.

110 Brentwood Dr, Jonathan W Johnson, Cassandra M Johnson to Abigail Head, Joshua Head, $258,500.

68 Joel Dr, Linda Kipler, Richard Kipler, Constance Malkowski, Nicole Spaulding to Kristiana E Kraus, Michael V Kraus, $258,000.

58 Rosemead Ln, Robert J Klein to George Tolsma, Aaron J Shortz, Nancy K Shortz, $257,500.

34 Kingston Ln, Mary H Bkr Tr Zolnowski, Mark J Bkr Tr Schlant, to Shakil U Ahmed, Mahmuda Sultana, $255,000.

34 Kingston Ln, Mary H Zolnowski, Joseph J Zolnowski Jr, to Mahmuda Sultana, Shakil U Ahmed, $255,000.

177 Kennedy Rd, Aubrey R Mcguire to Martin Asare, $245,000.

254 North Willowlawn Pkwy, Christopher Santora to Leslie A Kerling, Juan G Torres, $240,000.

44 Meadowlawn Rd, Amber S Murphy Crisman, Shaun P Crisman to Jonathan Rossi, Caroline Lowes, $230,000.

30 Saint James Rd, Immaculee Ndayisaba, Richard Ndayisaba to Sami Z Khan, $229,900.

3641 Harlem Rd, Harlem Office Building Inc to Mvazquez Properties Llc, $226,500.

12 E Cherbourg Dr, Pauline E Schilling to Matthew Turk, $225,000.

78 Kendale Rd, Claire E Finnegan to Andrew C Herr, $220,000.

36 Delmar Ave, Alfred J&Dorothy Grassinger Living Trust to Elizabeth A Dobrzanski, $220,000.

107 Colette Ave, Janet Storm to James Pocobello, Mary Pocobello, $215,000.

50 Coralwood Ct, Bal Niroula, Krishna Niroula to Brianna Poole, $215,000.

65 Vern Ln, Ross D Oar to Susan Locke-Scott, $204,500.

163 Eastland Pkwy, Rna Property Management Inc to Khaylek Inheritance Llc, $201,500.

158 Joseph St, Ruth H Hitzel to Brittany Smith, Patrick Fred Smith, $198,660.

171 Seton Rd, Kristine T Dipasquale to Franklin T Dalton, Alexandra K Samsonik, $190,000.

67 St Boniface Rd, Bikash Karki to Salman Jahid, $188,900.

134 Standard Pkwy, S Sheila Ann Power, Ronald D Walters, Lisa Marie Walters to Brian Ghiandoni, $185,000.

14 Elkhurst Dr, Mary B Cosgrove to Kris Dlugosz, $170,000.

201 Melcourt Dr E, Douglas Bruch to Erika Salansky, Jonathon A Haynes, $170,000.

24 Starcrest Dr, Us Bank Trust Na, Master Participation Trust to Christopher F Commisso, $149,900.

109 Hemenway Rd, Betty J O Mcewen, Sharon Mcewen to Anthony J Roccoforte, $140,000.

85 Ivanhoe Rd, Michael Williams Jr to Gulam Sorwar Shibbir Ahmed, $135,000.

26 Marne Rd, Equity Trust Company Cust, Pruitt Ira Ben Craig to Shaheena Hannan, Md Abdul Hannan Miah, $130,000.

443 Shanley St, 716 Epd Llc to Ali Jaward Arab, $116,750.

100 Preston Rd, Sandra Claire Johnson to Benjamin M Phillips, $110,000.

48 Allison Dr, Ronald J Burns to David C Morris, $75,000.

234 Wagner St, Daniel J Westphal to Mrr Property Solutions Llc, $52,000.

CLARENCE

9705 The Pines, Alexandra L Borowski, Robert L Borowski to Marc Cassidy Dudek, Jessica Rae Dudek, $700,000.

5945 Monaghan Ln, John V Klompstra, Sarah E Heximer Klompstra to Edward J Sakocius, Shelley L Sakocius, $665,000.

4955 Red Tail Run, Gerald P Smith, Elaine F Smith to Xu Wang, Qing Yang, $602,000.

5396 Raintree Ct, Nivedita Vichare, Vikrant Vichare to Sirisha Cheruvu, $570,000.

9218 Clarence Center Rd, Norine Eichelkraut to Matthew L Whaley, Michele B Ryan, $535,000.

8760 Wenner Rd, Alwin H Thiemke, Susanne D Thiemke to Keith B Oswald, $517,500.

4846 Clearview Dr, Thomas R Sieczkarski, Sallie A Sieczkarski, Susan D Paone to Danielle Buchbinder, Eric Buchbinder, $513,000.

10175 Clarence Center Rd, Katherine T Sherry, Timothy A Sherry to Sriram Tatavarthi, Swathi Karamcheti, $475,000.

5531 Privet Dr, Glenn Goldman to Katherine Sherry, Timothy A Sherry, $470,000.

8880 Candlewood Ln, Linda E Bosinski, Paul Bosinski to Chad N Miller, Cynthia Miller, $444,000.

4939 Clearview Dr, Nancy Bogey to Colleen Masich, Michael Peter Masich, $414,000.

4252 Susan Dr, Maley Family Trust to Frank A Schiappa, Madison Vilardo, $390,000.

4284 Trailing Dr, Brittany R Miller, Justin C Miller to Rebecca M Campbell, $379,000.

V/L Howe Rd, Katherine Braun, Martin C Braun to Eric J Braun, Kelly L Braun, $165,000.

COLDEN

13986 N Division Rd, Ashley Lynn Torres, Vicente Torres to Andrew P Bacon, Colleen M Bacon, $360,000.

CONCORD

6723 Wagner Rd, Megan Moss, Steven Moss to Danielle Nicole Gonzalez, $475,000.

V/L Wyandale, William J Magavern III, to Joanne Magavern, David B Magavern, $26,255.

DEPEW

153 Princeton Ave, Lisa M Ventrice, Timothy J Ventrice to Kristen G Morgus, $282,000.

38 Lehigh Ave, Aurelia S Sturman to Olivia Holmwood, Connor M Carcaci, $233,000.

101 Olanta St, Leo J Gabriel, Phyllis Gabriel to Nicole Marcheson, $220,000.

125 Cornell Dr, Jerome Ott Jr, Sarah Feness to Linsy Rene Simanowski, $145,000.

EAST AURORA

150 Elmwood Ave, Jonathan Puleo, Rosanna Puleo to Menachem Katz, $690,000.

392 Girard Ave, Joseph A Albrecht Jr to John T Vickerd, Renee R Vickerd, $475,000.

4121 Four Rod Rd, Lynch Family Trust to Michael Nolan, $381,000.

592 Oakwood Ave, C&C East Aurora Llc to Cassidy M Mechtler, Gabor B Mechtler, $360,000.

EDEN

2926 Wood Spirit, Deborah D Biastre, Re J Biastre to Ronald C Rohloff, Lisa L Rohloff, $560,000.

8922 Jennings Rd, Ann M Pierce, Rodney P Pierce to Adam C Skipper, Devon Skipper, $477,000.

2960 East Pleasant Ave, Christina M Lamattina, Shawn E Lamattina to Kelly Lavigne, Terrance Lavigne, $309,900.

8695 Elizabeth Pkwy, Patricia Paddock to Matthew J Rombkowski, $300,000.

2048 Eden Evans Ctr Rd, Deborah A Olin, Chanel T Mccarthy to Life Insurance Company Metropolitan, $78,934.

ELMA

1240 Girdle Rd, 460 E Center Llc to William J Martinez, Paula A Martinez, $493,000.

2080 Hall Rd, Christina Gentz-Elia, Jessica Gentz to Michael T Dwan, $280,000.

6631 Seneca St, Donna G Waver, Robert W Jr Waver to Christopher J Waver, Kelsey M Waver, $259,550.

38 Esther Dr, Florence Merkle to Gregory H Merkle, Denise E Marshall, $212,000.

121 Winona Rd, Eleanor E Mcnerney to Lindberg Enterprises Llc, $115,800.

EVANS

9172 Applewood St, Marylou W Hess, George K Hess to Marc A Smaldino, Lindsey W Smaldino, $288,000.

6643 Lake Shore Rd, Nicole R Ulrich AKA Nicole R Tomasik, Jesse Tomasik, Nancy L Sargent to Jessica L Lovallo, Anthony S Beutler, $240,000.

1429 Burns Rd, Kathleen A Sliwinski AKA Kathleen A Kubik Joseph T Sliwinski, to Daniel W Berlad, Kristin R Berlad, $230,000.

804 Beach Rd, Queen City Remodeling Inc to James Mitchell Bonga, Chelsie A Cloutier, $220,000.

6652 Putnam Dr, Alimonti Vincent Jr to Karen E Ostrander, Ronald R Ostrander, $210,000.

Vl Lakecrest, Holly A Bird, Robert J Carr to Kimberley A Hodges, $207,500.

948 Cain Rd, Eric J Small, Louis W Small to Amanda K Hoegel, Timothy E Hoegel, $185,000.

6626 Wellington Dr, Jessica Lynn Arlotta to Jennifer L Graf, $160,000.

95 Long Beach Ln, John E Moore to John Moore Jr, $95,000.

140 Reeves Rd, Nicholas A Mcananey to Beachy Paw Properties Llc, $60,000.

7185 Erie Rd, Beachin Bay Bungalow Llc to Ronald M Smith, $8,000.

GRAND ISLAND

65 Greenside Dr, Gregory J Lewis to Eric M Hajnos, $395,000.

151 Fieldstone Dr, Thomas A Hull to Joseph Manzella, Shelby Manzella, $350,000.

1477 Red Jacket Rd, James C Dilbeck, Tina M Dilbeck to Carolina Alejandra Hawkes, Kyle Hawkes, $270,000.

15 West Park Rd, Erin Goldwater, Matthew J Goldwater to Aria Property Holdings Llc, $241,000.

1088 Delaware, Mary Beth Parrinello to Terence Molkenthin, $175,000.

HAMBURG

5511 Sycamore Ln, Forbes Homes Inc to Lkatee E Tiballi, $817,790.

4745 Carlyes Ct, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Kristine L Still, Craig R Still, $509,840.

3348 Brookfield Ln, Jane M Thompson, Daniel F Thompson to Principale Karlyn, Principale Nicholas M, $500,000.

2290 Agassiz Dr, Jason T Staab-Peters to Franconia Real Estate Services Inc, $452,000.

2290 Agassiz Dr, Franconia Real Estate Services Inc to Devin Coseglia, Taylor Coseglia, $452,000.

5571 Cooper Ridge, Forbes Homes Inc to Toni L Sojda, Kevin F Sojda, $441,225.

3382 Creekview Dr, James Edward Steffan to Jeremy L Valone, Michelle M Valone, $371,000.

149 Euclid Ave, Karen Lanham, Scott Lanham to Shaun P Crisman, Amber S Crisman, $370,000.

4615 Mckinley Pkwy, Nicholas T Cooper to Gerald Jimerson Jr, $367,000.

2192 Foxchase Rd, Scott D Vuich to Megan E Wolfe, Brian E Wolfe, $360,000.

3011 Cloverbank Rd U13L, Rmds Llc to Anne M Schichtel, Michael P Schichtel, $325,000.

3878 Allendale Pkwy, Mrr Proeprty Solutions Llc to Steven Neumaier, $310,000.

1918 N Creek Rd, Jacob A Podger, Rylie P Podger to Christopher Andrew Haynes, Haylee Haynes, $258,500.

5743 Walden Dr, Lynsey A Cybulski, Thomas B Cybulski to Janelle Manspeaker, $250,000.

2271 Pleasant Ave, David Deutschlander to Jacob S Vullo, $245,000.

29 Burton Ln, Barbara A Redmond to Rocky A Macri, $225,500.

4423 Clark St, Edward Dempsey to Loretta Lange, $220,000.

4894 Chapman Pkwy, Danielle Baker to Pamela J Sparks, $210,000.

238 Brookwood Dr, Matthew R Simano, Nikki G Simano to Maxim L Reilly, Erin C Metz, $200,000.

5678 Stilwell Rd, Matthew Rombkowski to Jeremy Michael Grazier, $191,000.

3852 Columbia St, Dennis Eberhardt, Wendy Eberhardt to Brianna C Angelo, $175,000.

5894 Camp Rd, Michael F Howie to Christopher Leone, $165,000.

3988 Monroe Ave, Debra J Lickfield, Kim W Lickfield to Kenneth J Drummond, Riley Drummond, $45,000.

HOLLAND

8250 Vermont Hl, Carolyn E Leed, Mark Diaz to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust, $164,448.

KENMORE

180 Shepard Ave, Gerard L Odonnell to Noah Fence, $276,000.

191 Wardman Rd, Chelsea Rae Schake, William Joseph Schake to Shanna A Mansouri, $249,900.

96 West Hazeltine Ave, Bricks&Mortar Properties Llc to Teresa M Crean, $210,000.

409 Tremont Ave, Tnglg Llc to Claire Elizabeth Harlach, $159,900.

LACKAWANNA

105 Highview Cir, Peter E Giovinazzo, Richard Giovinazzo, Cynthia A Solomon, Sandra Giovinazzo Yates to 105 Highview Circle Llc, $250,000.

197 Kirby Ave, Mohammed Rahman, Syeda Julekha to Abdurrub Abbadi, $225,000.

82 Saint Jude Dr, Scott E Baldwin, Abigail E Rojek-Schultz to Paulette Reed, $220,000.

59 Lynn St, John P Delmonte, Judy Delmonte to Silvia B Delwar, Sharafat Bin Zaid, $215,000.

7 Gravel St, Landsview Properties Llc to Lawrence R Murphy, Leeann Murphy, $85,000.

77 Roland Ave, Mrr Property Solutions Llc to Gordon R Spivey, $74,000.

2019 Abbott Rd Rear, City Of Lackawanna to North Fisher Properties Llc, $33,000.

LANCASTER

101 Avian Way, Bryan R Breedlove, Amanda I Breedlove to Eric R Schlegel, Madelyn Rose Schlegel, $575,000.

18 Sedge Run, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Alice C Magierski, $564,255.

13 Tranquility Trl, Christopher D Hamp, Kelly L Hamp to Alexandra A Karnyski, Steven T Karnyski, $560,000.

20 Southpoint Dr, Stacy Anne Moore, Martin R Moore to Kyle Tolbert, $522,700.

21 Mary Rachel Pl, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Mehwish Jilani, Numan Mubashar, $411,707.

48 6Th Ave, Alan M Eckert to Cameron Laderer, $405,000.

26 Mary Rachel Pl, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Elaine Smith, Gerald Smith, $372,500.

5 Trentwood Trail, Robert J Mordino to Patrick Joseph Logue, Catherine Ann Tybor, $365,000.

55 Brunck Rd, William Mekarski to Patricia I Switzer, Wolfgang A Switzer, $340,000.

37 School St, Alexandra B Spina, Daniel C Spina to Nicole Marie Gawel, $303,275.

28 Northwood Dr, Lorraine C Stempniak to Robert C&Rita Germann Irrevocable Living Trust, $245,000.

325 Ransom Rd, Mark C Schleicher 2019 Revocable Trust to Milidami Llc, $150,000.

V/L Ransom Rd, Carol Mclaughlin to Marc Beebe, $70,000.

Vl Westwood Rd, Cmk Builders Of Alden Inc to Sharon A Steck, $50,250.

325 Ransom Rd, Geraldine S Schleicher to Milidami Llc, $45,000.

MARILLA

650 Two Rod Road, Tbg Alabama Llc AKA Broadway Group Llc to 650 Two Rod Road Llc, $1,935,430.

1205 Two Rod Rd, Sarah Lynn Regdos to Aaron Gilbert, Kasey Webb, $322,500.

NEWSTEAD

13626 Steiner Rd, Rochelle M Denzler, Steven W Denzler to Sara Ellen Durandetto, Steven Kurtis Durandetto, $300,000.

13081 Main Rd, Jack Willert to Northgreen Eco Farm Llc, $275,000.

Vl 13151 Main Rd, Kelly Schultz to Northgreen Eco Farm Llc, $250,000.

5078 Crittenden Rd, Donald Clark Holmes, to Kathryn M Griffin, Wilfred J Griffin, $45,000.

5070 Crittenden Rd, Wilfred J Griffin, Kathryn M Griffin to Edward Griffin, $30,000.

NORTH COLLINS

2184 Main St, Jennifer M Kain, Ryan J Kain to Nolan Robert Lubberts, Elizabeth Francesca Bantle, $161,000.

ORCHARD PARK

30 Lakeridge Dr, Jeffrey S Bosworth, Margaret A Whalen-Brady to Richard L Catalano, Jensen L Catalano, $780,000.

5855 Seufert, Arr Holdings Llc to John M Schultz, Sarah Schultz, $741,298.

7 Sandpiper Ct, Diana M Rotterman, James E Rotterman to Kevin Sheehan, Chelsey Ciambella, $730,000.

82 Arrowood Ln, Luis A Cervantes, Carmen T Cervantes to Matthew John Dinardo, Seungjoo Lee Dinardo, $645,000.

5 Silent Meadow Ln, Branko G Karakas AKA Bronko G Karakas to Robert Louis Wilson, Victoria Wilson, $439,000.

4840 Abbott Rd, Ryan Szczygiel to Kevin T Enser, Amanda M Feider, $417,000.

4155 Liberty Dr, Nadine M Doetterl to Amanda Fountain, Brian Vaughn Fountain, $345,000.

8 Lakewood Dr, Rosa A Gonzalez to Ryan M Roof, Nicole D Roof, $340,000.

35 Errington Ter, Amy L Zaprzal to Timothy Buckley, Meredith Buckley, $270,000.

6053-1 Webster Rd, Douglas Eberhardt, Ronald P Eberhardt to Richard Zawislak, $265,000.

200 Burmon Dr, Nicholas T Nosbisch to Mary Mckee, Stephen Mckee, Thomas Mckee, $230,000.

562 Lakeview Ave, Renee S Hartnett to Joseph D Ciraulo, $200,000.

SARDINIA

12329 West Ave, Francesca Silano to Ronald J Szustakowski, $234,520.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

130 Syracuse St, The City School District Of The City Of Tonawanda to Serices Of Erie County Child&Family, $850,000.

2 Hackett Dr, Spaulding Business Park Llc to 2 Hackett Drive Llc, $400,000.

16 Summit St, Carrie Rexford to Victoria Spada, Michael Grunzweig, $260,000.

245 Wadsworth Ave, Melissa A Stolfi, Everson N Kalman to Katherine A Gross, Jeffrey W Noworyta, $240,000.

169 Syracuse St, Ann M Lee to Jacob G Buli, $227,900.

3 Tussing Ln, Judy Phakousonh to Chandler Pryce Durio, $185,000.

548 Adam St, Rita Rivers to Jonathan Kasmore, Kelly Kasmore, $155,000.

395 Young St, Diane M Wadhwani to Jai Wadhwani, Priya N Wadhwani, $110,000.

TONAWANDA

691 Woodland Dr, Karen M Rusin Revocable Living Trust to Scott Springer, Diana Springer, $353,000.

145 Wrexham Ct S, John Robert Gerke Jr, Stacy Forrest Gerke to Simone Fried, $332,000.

1252 Colvin Blvd, Roekel London Van, Roekel Nickolas Van to Martha Cassata, $325,000.

24 Fairbanks Ave, Kevin V Ausanio to Alexandra M Hood, Alan S Vlieg, $305,000.

292 Clark St, Amy Marie Novak, Timothy Edward Novak to Alison O Ward, $302,000.

8 Wayside Ct, Juliet M Esquibias to Alisa M Murphy, Jae Murphy, $301,000.

133 Grimsby Rd, Edwin G Miller to Robert Laruche, $287,000.

44 Wellington Ave, Lakhwinder S Multani to Alecia M Page, David A Page, $285,000.

1014 Parkhurst Blvd, Lisa M Sosnowski, Michael Sosnowski, AKA Skrzydlewski to Rachel Booker, Samuel Cucinotta, $280,000.

176 Parkhurst Blvd, Jordan E Rakowski to Andrew G Pendergast, Elizabeth Crummins, $272,640.

1 Nimitz Ct, Tsar Properties Llc to Chao Qi Lu, Dave Zhang, $271,000.

104 Old Colony Ave, Walker&Friends Llc to Joseph E Quader, Allison B Quader, $270,400.

632 Lynbrook Ave, Delehanty Family Trust to Gabrielle Lucia Mantione, Joseph R Mantione, $260,000.

67 Princeton Blvd, Chloe A Clauss, James L Clauss to Michael James Butler, $250,000.

120 North Ellwood Ave, Kevin Morreale, Nicole E Morreale to Jessica Obgurn, Joseph Phister, $245,000.

377 Cleveland Dr, Mark K Zimmer, Carly J Zimmer to Ras Closing Services Llc, $235,000.

377 Cleveland Dr, Ras Closing Services Llc to Patrick Graham, Alexis Vaccarella, $235,000.

115 E Monmouth Ave, James T Greenzweig, Daniel G Greenzweig to Tyler D Wunsch, $210,000.

121 East Somerset Ave, Daniel S Collins to Shaonu Li, $198,000.

2829 Niagara St, Nick Macaluso to 549 Indian Church Llc, $180,000.

1411 Parker Blvd, George Patti, Angeline Patti to Gaetano Augello, $177,500.

291 Coventry Rd, Pkp Property Solutions Inc to Samil Kalieris Romero Carrion, Efrain Hernandez Trinidad, $173,200.

226 Coventry Rd, Suzanne Carol Kamman to Beau Fleuve Llc, $125,000.

WEST SENECA

130 Orchard Park Rd, Carubba&Sons Llc to 130 Op Rd Llc, $890,000.

95 Greenspring Ct, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Scott G Caruana, Lauren A Caruana, $730,896.

60 Brook Ln, Ming Xin Zhang, Ren Hui Zhang to Shawn Hoerner, Kaitlyn Hoerner, $460,000.

2979 Clinton St, Julia Ruhland, Kirk R Ruhland to Danielle M Hawco, Brendan Barren, $325,000.

261 Tim Tam Ter, Dennis L Kester, Kathleen F Kester to David L Nye, Tracie L Nye, $315,000.

33 Joann Dr, Amy L Foster to Dawn Donaldson, Christopher R Salerno, $289,000.

41 Burch Ave, Susan J Bevilacqua, John J Blando to Anthony Galbo, $270,000.

47 Savona Ave, Elizabeth J Schwaibold, Gerhard Schwaibold Jr to Patrick K Bartholomay, Stephanie B Wheeler, $260,500.

879 East &West Rd, Brianna Mccormick, Neil Mccormick to Eric D Ruelle, Mary R Ruelle, $260,000.

129 Willowcrest Dr, Elizabeth Miller AKA Betty J Miller to Jessica Lynn Arlotta, $255,000.

104 Crofton Dr, John J Kuryak to Paul Wright Jr, Courtney Wright, $250,000.

86 Electric Ave, Nicole Roof, Ryan Roof to Edward Smigiel, $210,000.

1255 Seneca Crk Rd, David James Long to Christopher J Owczarczak, $193,000.

68 Thorndale Ave, Jeffrey S Gunterman to Beth Holmwood, $180,000.

1101 Reserve Rd, Michael J Curry to Liam Mcmanus, $40,000.

170 South Dr, 1000 Queens Grant Llc to Ryan Homes of New York, $37,500.