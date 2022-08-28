Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending July 8, 2022.

ALDEN

• 632 Countyline Road, Peter A. Pahr; Susan C. Pahr to Britnie Peltier; Nicholas D. Peltier, $390,000.

• 296 Four Rod Road, Carol A. Kwitowski; George M. Kwitowski to Eli C. Sugg; Heather R. Sugg, $275,000.

AMHERST

• 39 Lockhart Circle, Andrew J. Luisi Jr.; Joann S. Luisi to Amanda D. Singleton; Steven T. Singleton, $850,000.

• 70 Wynngate Lane, Lexia Monique Littlejohn to Alison Stoute; Steve Stoute, $714,000.

• 70 Chapel Woods, Deborah D. Filocamo; Peter A. Filocamo; Paf&ddf Family Irrevocable Trust 012519 Tr to Katherine Bonfiglio; Jordan Zaprowski, $567,500.

• 248 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Clare Elizabeth Battle; Turner Anthony Battle, $533,640.

• 151 Wood Acres, Patti V. Draper; George P. Koster to Matthew L. Wiese; Sarah L. Wiese, $525,000.

• 144 Shire Dr N, Eckhard Krotscheck; Friedlinde Krotscheck to Ya Gao; Zhuoyuue Zhao, $512,000.

• 216 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Lopez Ivy Akua Safwa; Jonathan Peter Lopez, $494,785.

• 255 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Dana Paige Nguyen; Long Duc Nguyen, $490,455.

• 65 North Union Road, Janet G. Mcglone; Jerry L. Mcglone to Michael Peter Brown; Sarah E. Granchelli, $475,000.

• 16 Britannia Drive, Sultan Mahmood; Rutaba Tajammal to Aditya Karan Sharma; Neha Lahoti Sharma, $440,000.

• 19 Dogwood Road, Aditya Vaze; Neha Vaze to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $433,000.

• 19 Dogwood Road, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Joseph John Giliforte, $433,000.

• 245 Wedgewood Drive, Heather D. Mann-Everett to Maria Guzzetta, $427,000.

• 255 Cadman Drive, Leonard A. Castrianno to Alexander R. Smith; Samantha L. Smith, $380,000.

• 258 Burroughs Drive, Kelly Lignos Ziv; Ofer Ziv to Devin Daniel Zelasko; Lauren Margaret Zelasko, $380,000.

• 5695 Main St., Febohy Inc to 5695 Main St. LLC, $380,000.

• 193 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Debbie Opoku, $373,940.

• 317 Patrice Terrace, Jennifer D. Was to Sahil Bhat; Yashasvi Zutshi, $370,000.

• 213 Mac Arthur Drive, Muhammad Naveed Aslam; Amany K. Hassan to Matthew Newmark, $352,100.

• 94 Palmdale Drive, Bernard J. Wojtkowiak; Karen M. Wojtkowiak to Anwar Hossain, $325,000.

• 31 Park Forest Drive, John L. Jurgens to Rin Suphankomut, $314,999.

• 299 Northill Dr #, Maithridevi Rasalingam to Martha Sayles; Robert Sayles, $313,000.

• 265 Kings Hwy, Felicia Hall; Matthew Hall to Robert C. Freeman, $303,000.

• 701 Paradise Road, Mikhail Melnitski to Jesse Huntz, $276,000.

• 1388 Eggert Road, Ariel K. Shoemaker; Michael C. Wittmer to Victoria Trabucco, $264,000.

• 89 Layton, Joseph C. Gagliano III; Emma M. Oconnor to Derron N. Hilts; Lauren A. Hilts, $261,000.

• 245 Lamarck Drive, Stephan D. Bell; Gregory J. Soden to Shamina Chowdhury; Liton Khan, $260,000.

• 5085 Sheridan Drive, Jason J. Kale to Rachel Lynn Bluestein; Joseph H. Ostroff, $256,000.

• 2550 Dodge Road, Carol A. Gaulin; Frederick S. Gaulin Jr.; Gregory J. Gaulin; Paul M. Gaulin; Annette L. Gaulin-Kelley; Marie Gaulin-Leising to Daniel Connor, $253,000.

• 57 Springville Ave., Andrea M. Binner to Red Maple Asset Management LLC, $225,888.

• 73 Manning Road, Carolyn M. Fabiano to Rezvi S M Thanon, $221,600.

• 455 Springville Ave., Daniel J. Hooper; Marlene M. Hooper to Brandon Bors, $220,000.

• 241 Royal Pkwy E, Donna M. Schnell; Paul H. Schnell to Meenaxi Shah; Pareshkumar Shah, $220,000.

• 940 Hopkins Rd Unit L, Gary&barbara Whitcher Revocable Trust 102519 Tr to Thomas James Haver, $210,000.

• 32d Georgian Lane, Joanne M. Gelia; Joanne M. Streich to James Joseph Christopher, $205,000.

• 4547 Chestnut Ridge Rd #117b, Vesna Knezevic to Jacqueline Anstey, $200,000.

• 125 Layton Ave., Oscar Lee to Danielle J. Singer, $185,000.

• 8 Brookedge Road, Franca Maddalena; John A. Maddalena to Lmsm Propertys LLC, $180,000.

• 4669 North Bailey, Sg6 Holdings LLC to Kazi Shahajahan Akhtar; Shamsun Nahar, $150,000.

• 45 Guilford Ln #2, Deborah Zepp; Deborah S. Zepp to Annmarie Naples, $140,000.

• 73 Old Lyme Dr Unit 4, Azardokht Ariania; Ahmad Khansari Nejad to Alexander Giokas, $140,000.

• 61 Cadman Drive, Eric A. Stumpf; Kurt A. Stumpf to Patricia A. Pantano, $125,500.

• 108a Foxberry Drive, Lindsay S. Reynolds; Sandra Reynolds to Jacqueline Rogers; Tracy S. Wood, $119,000.

• 46 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 210 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 130 Corsica Way, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $60,187.

• 172 Aegean, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Town of Amherst, $11,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 992 Mill Road, Colleen M. Blizniak; Blizniak Colleen M Oconnor to Brandon Gollwitzer; Megan Gollwitzer, $162,000.

BLASDELL

• 1 Marlowe Ave., Jaclyn Locke to Reza Abdulla Al; Mohamed Imran, $115,000.

BUFFALO

• 26 Irving, Azzaher Real Estate LLC to Allentown Capital LLC, $2,560,000.

• 1750&1756 Genesee St., Mcmj LLC to Ns Retail Holdings LLC, $2,106,860.

• 273 Richmond, 273 Richmond LLC to Allentown Capital LLC, $1,440,000.

• 116 Oakland, Maria Laura Feltri to Jennifer E. Attea; Jonathan M. Attea, $1,175,000.

• 84 Middlesex, Susan C Wellington 2011 Trust 032211 Tr to Ryan A. Miller, $1,130,000.

• 201 Huron West, Kanandague Interests LLC to Kbas 201 W Huron LLC, $1,110,000.

• 157 Highland Ave., Elaine T. Stathopoulos; David A. Zubin to Mark Diiulio; Meegan Diiulio, $775,000.

• 442 Parkside Ave., Ryan A. Miller to Marie J. Zmyndak; William H. Zmyndak, $661,000.

• 1161 Abbott Road, 1161 Abbott Road LLC to 2015 Battin LLC, $515,080.

• 363 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Anika H. Patterson, $445,200.

• 66 Rugby, Charles H. Roberts; April M. Seelbinder to Casey A. Rials, $405,000.

• 427 Potomac Ave., Michael D. Grimble to Julio Luis Esquilin, $380,000.

• 67 Wellington Road, Ryan A. Miller to Benjamin A. Clement, $380,000.

• 361 Taunton Place, Nicasio Renaldo; William Renaldo to Taylor Margaret Russo; Craig Paul Rybak, $330,000.

• 431 Massachusetts Ave., Crush Distributing Inc to Jonathan Corbi; Mary Jo Corbi; Michael Corbi, $330,000.

• 1562 Delaware Ave., Samuel Anthony Ministero; Susan C. Ministero to Claire Kirby; Samuel Andrew Ministero, $315,000.

• 499 Fargo Ave., Optimum Scotia Enterprise LLC to Hoyt 3 LLC, $275,000.

• 42 Duluth Ave., Holly M. Klein to Ray Robinson, $260,000.

• 723 Crescent Ave., Francis X. Doherty; Francis X. Doherty Jr. to Aaron R. Swenson; Caitlin R. Swenson, $250,000.

• 61 Turner, Melissa L. Schultz to Paul Mcmahon, $245,000.

• 1064 Tifft, Smith WNY Properties LLC to Paul Mccaslin; Stephanie Mccaslin, $232,000.

• 59 Ludington St., Chubbuck Theodore Harold Jr to Setara Begum, $226,500.

• 64 Roanoke Parkway, Gerald W. Biles; Gerald W. Biles Sr. to Daniel Gacek, $225,000.

• 770 West Ferry St Unit 2, Kenneth P. Keller to Jennifer Castillo, $200,000.

• 160 Auburn Ave., Bin Abdul Rahim Mohamad Hassan; Hassan Rahim to Ayeshia J. Brown, $200,000.

• 43 Junior, Aracelis Camacho to Saleh Alawi Elzahiri, $200,000.

• 34 Tamarack, WNY Property Associates Inc to Megan E. Whalen, $190,000.

• 91 Beverly St., Lucretia Williams; Lucretia P. Williams to Mckayla A. Mulhern, $190,000.

• 122 Lonsdale Road, Nuru Delelegn to Amir Si Alsbekhawe, $185,000.

• 543 Stockbridge, 48 Devonshire LLC to Jamaar Carrier, $185,000.

• 95 Forman, Lataisha Alexander to Dream Atari LLC, $180,000.

• 54 Hayden St., Husted Builders Inc to Hugh Stead Housing LLC, $180,000.

• 116/128 Macamley St., St Jude Episcopal Church; St Judes Church of Buffalo New York to St Mary Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church Inc, $175,000.

• 796 Tonawanda, Abdulhadi Jassim to Mgm Property Management LLC, $170,000.

• 800 #7dd West Ferry, Betsy Swanson; Mark Swanson to Antonios Fotiadis; Savvas Fotiadis; Ekaterini Fotiadis-Rajotte, $169,900.

• 166 Elk St., Christie Lynn Miller; Christie Lynn Tirado to Virginia Alvarado, $167,000.

• 2259 South Park Ave., Joan A. Bruce; Joan Anne Bruce; Joan Bruce to Kazi A. Ahasan, $162,259.

• 406 Benzinger, Suraiya T. Akhi; Muhammad A. Hossain to Kathy A. Washington, $155,000.

• 20 Minnesota Ave., 20 Minnesota LLC to Sala Uddin, $141,000.

• 164 Ideal, Theresa L. Pavalonis to Ashraf Chowdhury, $140,500.

• 55 Hager St., Jannatul Ferdaous to Muhammad Z. Zaman, $140,000.

• 340 Martha Ave., Jacqueline E. Campbell to Mary Handley, $140,000.

• 27 Dignity Circle, Petrina Hill-Cheatom; Dwayne D. Sawyer to Sandra Allen; Elizabeth Green, $138,000.

• 111 Dart St., Against All Odds Enterprises Inc to Julien B. Green, $137,000.

• 314 Florida, Patricia Osullivan; Patrick Osullivan to Mohammed S. Islam; Rokhsana Nasrin, $125,000.

• 11 Hazelwood, Jerry L. Linder; Jerry Leanne Linder to Brian Nazrul, $110,000.

• 165 Koester St., Maryann Padak to Jeanne M. Liberati, $105,000.

• 66 Erb St., Leslie M. Butcher to Zahurul Alam, $105,000.

• 944 Kensington, Sabrina L. Haynie-Young to Ismail Dhali Ripon, $100,000.

• 31 Navel, Chaundra M. Bishop to Salma Begum; Amena K. Nishi, $96,000.

• 252 Fifteenth, Ky Pham to 252 15th St. LLC, $90,000.

• 403 Grider, Naser Saleh to Grider Community Gardens LLC, $85,800.

• 2021 Niagara St., Donald J. Lovullo to Rre Holdings III LLC, $81,500.

• 1240 Kenmore Ave., Matthew S. Brooks to Prime Designs WNY LLC, $80,000.

• 68 Central North Ave., Tofa Business Group Inc to Misbay U. Shaine, $80,000.

• 395 Grider St., Naser Saleh to Grider Community Gardens LLC, $79,200.

• 241 Roslyn St., Louis A. Haremski; Dorothy A. Leonard to Joy Mahmud LLC, $70,000.

• 35 Clifford, Bonnie A. Klubek to Michael Nicholas Malacaro, $59,500.

• 2 Eller, Nur Home Inc to Abul Kalam, $50,000.

• 26 Hewitt, Tracy Barber to Emmanuel Erwin Williams, $48,000.

• 226 Vermont, Mohammed Shafie to 224 Vermont LLC, $45,000.

• 1161 Abbott Road, 1161 Abbott Road LLC to 1984 Battin LLC, $40,460.

• 23 Kingsley St., Nfn Tareq to Fair Ahmed; Raisul Hoque Rashel, $25,000.

• 975 West Ave., Lopez Jesus J Santiago; Lopez Jesus Javier Santiago to Jesenia M. Gonzalez; Natanael Medina Gonzalez, $22,000.

• 402 Curtiss, Alan G. Jerge to Ori S. Litzman, $20,000.

• 136 Benzinger, Irene A. Pryce; Irene Pryce; Walter J. Pryce to Afsana Akther; Afzal Hussain Rumon, $16,500.

• 224 Keystone, Nur Home Inc to Ayesha Khatun, $15,000.

• 289 Mills St., Kysean Stroud to Lwrk LLC, $10,000.

• 2874 Bailey, City of Buffalo to Mohammad Ali Sajib, $5,300.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 99 Lou Drive, Del Bello Peter W; Del Bello Peter William to Barbara A. Homan, $295,000.

• 116 Allendale Road, Anna L. Baroudi to Rebecca M. Wright, $235,000.

• 120 Brentwood Drive, Sandra Brown Crocker; Sandra J. Crocker to Joseph Quinton Lee; Sally Delisle Weiner, $234,000.

• 67 Schlenker Ave., George S. Nicholas to Mmk 6856 LLC, $225,000.

• 678 Mount Vernon Road, Stephen M. Yager to Jerome Kissenga; Makanda Nzolani, $220,000.

• 18 Harris Court, Jason M. Desiderio to Ryan A. Martinucci, $215,853.

• 43 Surfside Parkway, Mary Ann Mueller; William A. Mueller to Justin Bell; Cameron Murphy, $200,000.

• 237 Orchard Place, Catalano Michael Thomas Jr to Megi Endeladze, $187,237.

• 80 Midland Drive, Kim M. Lang to Shahanaz Parveen Sheuly, $160,000.

• 14 Celina St., Kara W. Silvestri to John Abdullah, $156,500.

CLARENCE

• 6085 Strickler Road, Scott J. Berchou; Stacy L. Berchou to Susan Callan, $665,000.

• 5840 Bradford Court, Filip Grzelak; Lingling Qin to Madhavi Vadlamudi; Koteswara Vepuri, $521,111.

• 5940 Thompson Road, Laurie Adornetto; Mark Adornetto to Holly Adornetto; Joel James Adornetto, $500,000.

• 5405 Alderbrook Lane, Cheryl Forell-Tomasulo Revocable Trust 080415 Tr to Joseph F. Mullen Jr.; Luann Mullen, $500,000.

• 5241 Shimerville, Richard D. Freeman to Attaullah Syed; Naseera Syed, $400,000.

• 8305 Ericson Drive, Lynn Mitcham; Lynn Salerno to Sandra L. Mohan, $390,500.

• 5472 Village Station Circle, Santo Monica Del to Satyendrasinh Mahida, $312,000.

• 10350 Main St., Jack E. Wilcox; Tracy M. Wilcox to Larry Jaipaul; Danuta Rajska, $275,000.

• 8495 Stahley Road, Brenda Klepser; John Specht; Paul Specht to Corinne Marie Fiegl; Alex Patrick Killion, $255,000.

• Vacant land Dillon Court, 5700 Strickler Road LLC to Andrew Charles Burke; Maryam Mobarhan, $200,000.

COLDEN

• Vacant land Phillips Road, Leah R. Johnson; Cheryl A. Johnson; Larry R. Johnson; Phillip S. Johnson to Nards Tree Service LLC, $40,000.

EDEN

• 3987 Schintzius Road, David Yonkosky; Mary Yonkosky to John D. Nowak; Katherine S. Nowak, $427,000.

• 3959 Eckhardt Road, Robert M. Dee; Sara N. Ogden to James T. Dee, $420,000.

• 8386 Cobblestone Court, Artina V. Ellsworth; Marshall Ellsworth to Robert Szymanski, $402,000.

• 2263 Eden Evans Center Road, Ann M. Morrow; John C. Morrow to Lee J. Scheffler; Mary F. Scheffler, $380,000.

• 2763 Oakland Drive, Martha S. Muck; Phillip Muck to Hurd Income Trust Tr, $325,000.

ELMA

• 3155 Bullis Road, Frederick Dahleiden; Judette Dahleiden to Sarah Henneberry; William Henneberry, $1,200,000.

• 131 Blossom Road, Catherine Schrader; David J. Schrader to Heather D. Levrant; Peter E. Levrant, $480,000.

• 341 Jamison Road, Joshua T. Harman to Vanessa Staples, $458,247.

• 100 Kirkwood Drive, Brian Armison; Leah S. Armison to Penelope Singer, $314,000.

• 7531 Seneca St., John P. Ward to 7531 Seneca LLC, $179,900.

EVANS

• 8061 Erie Road, New Era Cap LLC to Chk Land Holdings II LLC, $2,500,000.

• 6550 Lake Shore Road, Michael Amarante to James Mcnamara; Jeanne Mcnamara, $225,500.

• 1287 Pontiac Road, Jacob Price Maricle; Ashley N. Murphy to Christopher Hughes, $75,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 104 Bishops Gate, Brett C. Rimes; Jocelin Rimes to Alexander Meyer; Krysta Meyer, $505,250.

• 2141 Harvey Road, Mark D. Vecio to Engin Ozkan, $410,000.

• 124 Tracey Lane, Jessica Fry; Kevin M. Fry Jr. to Dominic Goree, $265,100.

• 1158 Stony Point Road, Pamela A. Germain; Victoria E. Strada to Abigal J. Dallessandro, $206,000.

• 119 Waterford Park, Deirdre A. Cotroneo to Francis J. Cotroneo, $92,750.

• 2275 Staley Road, Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Robert Mcdonald, $39,500.

HAMBURG

• 1161 Abbott Road, 6175 South Park Ave. LLC to 2017 Battin LLC, $644,460.

• 6476 Taylor Road, Thomas D. Bettino; Karen L. Markiewicz to Ericalynn Genovese; Brenna Oneill, $500,000.

• 6090 Woodford Drive, William D. Duncan; Jennifer L. Mulawka-Duncan to Candice Lackie; Justin M. Lackie, $410,000.

• 6265 Sunnyside Drive, Jeffrey T. Koss; Lois A. Koss to Abbie L. Koss; Stephen L. Koss, $369,000.

• 4317 Beetow Drive, Gary T. Jordan; Lorraine E. Jordan to Brian Bellagamba; Lindsey Bellagamba, $342,000.

• 4264 Polly Lane, Bridget E. Migas; Nicholas P. Reed to Alexander David Dempsey, $308,000.

• 2157 Buttermilk Lane, Jennifer L. Baker to Amanda C. Spence; Randall P. Spence, $295,000.

• 236 George St., Kelly Maureen Dever; William Clark Dever to Ashley Hittner; Luke Hittner, $294,000.

• 48 Norwood Ave., Suzanne Barry; Patricia Bonner; Andrew Hector; David E. Hector; Hector E. David; Thomas Hector to Peter Francis Hector; Deborah Rae Urban, $275,000.

• 5960 Elmhurst Road, Lauren Wallace to Kelly Anne Sitarski; Anthony David Zaccaria, $254,400.

• 2142 Ganymede Lane, Christopher J. Cronin; Carol F. Schanbacher to Alexis L. Gaul; Jacob J. Sawicki, $210,000.

• 4287 Linwood Ave., Eugene J. Schubbe; Eugene Joseph Schubbe to John Joseph Jewett, $196,100.

LACKAWANNA

• 97 Bedford Ave., Elizabeth M. Canella; Joseph P. Canella to Isaiah Shawn Corcoran; Julia Leeann Young, $257,500.

• 280 Franklin St., Joseph R. Dey; Amanda L. Hiller to Thomas Mazaris; Tom Mazaris, $155,000.

• 1 Albright Court, City of Lackawanna to Albright Court LLC, $100,000.

LANCASTER

• 13 Henslow Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Brian T. Sokolowski; Michelle Sokolowski, $498,204.

• 240 Schwartz Road, Esther Young to Lori A. Skubis; William E. Skubis, $350,000.

• 43 Country Place, Diane E. Sagliani; Nicholas J. Sagliani to Eric Daniel Fetes; Anna Lucille Smolka, $205,000.

• 368 Schwartz Road, Edward Wittmeyer to Terrence P. Sullivan, $180,000.

• 115 Norris Ave., Dolores R. Chavez; Linda A. Palma to Aaron Chaney; Siera Rogers, $131,000.

• 43 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Kim Collins-Jones, $71,000.

MARILLA

• 11574 Porterville Road, Lisa A. Huber; Michael K. Huber to Amanda L. Dey; Joseph R. Dey, $310,000.

• 11684 Shannon Drive, Renee M. Flannery; Thomas P. Flannery to Michael Mroz, $292,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 11205 Hiller Road, Kirk J. Kubiak to Anthony M. Gugino; Alexandra A. Krier, $390,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 2263 Thiel Road, Angelo F. Smielinski to Danielle R. Jackowski, $190,000.

• 2149 School St., Gary Wentland to Trainosky John Robert III, $90,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 15 Hearthstone Terrace, Harvey Beldner; Theresa Beldner to Ckk Real Estate LLC, $860,000.

• 21 Airmont Drive, Park Angela J Nader; John E. Park to Jason William Lent; Jennifer Lynn Lent, $756,000.

• 89 Graystone Lane, Lisa A. Jennings; Richard A. Jennings to Michael Mcnamara; Terry Mcnamara, $750,000.

• 13 Rock Dove Lane, Christopher M. Beckage; Jennifer A. Beckage to Angelique M. Byrd, $750,000.

• 6206 Newton Road, Frank A. Kaczmarczyk; Lynn M. Kaczmarczyk to Audrianne Eddy; Larry D. Eddy, $415,000.

• 4 Saville Drive, Jonathan Orlow to Ariel Wittmer; Michael Wittmer, $385,000.

• 6251-6253 New Taylor Road, Ronald J. Epstein; Theresa A. Epstein to Joseph M. Graber, $315,000.

• 106 Southwick Drive, John C Canney Revocable Trust 021507 Tr to Paul Fumanti; Susan Fumanti, $275,000.

• 156 Bridle Path, 156 Bridle Path LLC to Allison Edsell; Laura Lukasiak, $274,900.

• 108 Burmon Drive, Gary Weiser; Laura Weiser to Brianna Fish; Jeffrey Fish; Robert Tracy, $267,000.

• 5023 Chestnut Ridge Road, Michelle Loncar to Timothy Baer, $256,000.

• 7971 Behm, Behm Road Farm Corp to John K. Atkinson; Jaclyn M. Steele, $250,000.

• 3951 Taylor Road, US Bank Trust NA Tr; Vrmtg Asset Trust Tr to Mohammed Harbi Abdellatif, $211,049.

• 5408 Lake Ave., Justin Arnold Hilliker; Kali Ann Hilliker to Sawyer Eric E J; Lauren C. Sawyer, $200,000.

• 400 Summit Ave., Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Matthew Krauss, $92,500.

SARDINIA

• 13659 Miller Ave., Frank Broom; Jeanne Broom; Jeanne R. Broom to Daniel P. Broom; Deborah Broom, $50,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 24 Murray Terrace, Belmari Mendez-Olivo; Juan Ramos to Krista Dalton; Sean Dalton, $255,000.

• 5 Clarence Harder, James D. Gillie to Tanya L. Perry, $155,500.

• 523 Fletcher St., Kenneth Budziszewski to Henry T. Budziszewski, $125,000.

• 48 Fremont St., Andrew M. Filer; John Patrick Filer to Lielah Carroll, $120,000.

TONAWANDA

• 380 Vulcan St., Austin Development I LLC to Carrier Terminal Services Inc, $1,350,000.

• 1089 Brighton Road, Parker Auto&marine Service Center Inc to Willow Ridge Auto Group LLC, $575,000.

• 129 Newell Ave., Kirsten Felsman; Raymond Felsman to Edward Slowinski, $330,000.

• 71 Wardman Road, Diana S. Strablow to Michael J. Tanke; Natalie C. Tanke, $320,000.

• 111 Mayfield Ave., Melanie A. Devictor; Samuel R. Devictor to Christine E. Mcdonald; Timothy Robert Melber, $320,000.

• 258 Irvington Dr-1412, Olive Burkholder Trust Tr to Mahmuda Begum; Mohammad Islam, $310,000.

• 650 Harrison Ave., Jeffrey F. Lewis to Cannon Willie James III, $301,000.

• 975 Delaware Road, Stephen M. Doherty to Jacqulene Sondel; Patrick Wirth, $285,000.

• 106 Idlewood Drive, Kathy Bumbalo; Andea L. Hourigan; Brian Hourigan; Carol Marien to Pamela Mcintyre; William Mcintyre, $265,000.

• 2301 Parker Boulevard, Michael J. Hettel to Nicole Marie Capece; Eric Joseph Howe, $260,000.

• 50 Roxley Place, Michael J. Cook to Patrick Rowland, $235,500.

• 127 Broadmoor Drive, Catherine M. Boehmer; Lynn P. Boehmer to Sharon D. Toth; Steven M. Toth, $230,000.

• 483 Zimmerman Boulevard, Colleen H Frey Irrevocable Trust 030916 Tr to Hunter Warner, $220,000.

• 255 Wabash Ave., Bricks&mortar Properties LLC to Evan A. Wright, $219,000.

• 137 Orchard Drive, Lmsm Propertys LLC to Bryan Busch, $215,000.

• 122 Vicksburg Ave., Kry-Del LLC to Timothy M. Chewens, $215,000.

• 169 Thurston Ave., Lorianne Eichinger to Nichole Kerruish; Luis Schrock, $210,000.

• 165 Dalton Drive, Camp Corina Van to Charleen M. Clarke; George Domingo-Oquendo; Meagen M. Trimper-Oquendo, $205,000.

• 101 Fries Road, Stuart L. Allen Jr. to Jason R. Sole, $200,000.

• 2523 Parker Boulevard, Linda L. Allgood; Ronald Paul Wills to Jbh Partners LLC, $190,000.

• 35 Floradale Ave., Corrin M. Billi; Andrew Hurst to Thaddeus J. Swartmeyer, $185,000.

• 65 Lincoln Boulevard, James M. Maloy; Margaret S. Maloy to Anne Stefanski; Richard R. Stefanski, $156,400.

• 53 Warren Ave., Michael V. Cannici to WNY Development LLC, $140,000.

• 96 Kenton Road, Gail Gugino; James Gugino to Gail Gugino, $46,000.

• 297 East Park Drive, Heinz Diehl to Judith L. Macaluso, $38,700.

WEST SENECA

• 5 Chambers Road, Amanda Jean Grover; Nathan Alan Grover to Dodge N P Jr Tr; National Equity Inc 101485 Tr; Oakley Vicky L Tr, $465,000.

• 5 Chambers Road, Didge N P Jr Tr; National Equity Inc Tr; Oakley Vicky L Tr to Christian Milioto; Jessica Milioto, $465,000.

• 19 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Chun Lin Huang, $458,046.

• 311 Allendale Road, Cynthia L. Olow; Felix R. Olow to Michael Kinsley Jr., $375,000.

• 1 Liberty Lane, John J. Armitage; Rosalie Armitage; Thomas E. Armitage to Davina Development Associates LLC, $330,000.

• 24 Marlin Drive, Chelsea J. Crance; Damien M. Crance to Barbara R. Gauthier; James E. Gauthier, $305,900.

• 46 Joann Drive, Geraldine Brennon; Patricia Obrien to Thomas J. Mudd Jr., $290,000.

• 146 South Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to John August Rizzo; Lisa Marie Rizzo, $275,845.

• 4740 Seneca St., Darrin R. Stock to Joas Nathan Adou, $230,000.

• 311 Tudor Boulevard, Lynn Kashino to Jillian Loraine Miller, $225,000.

• 153 East&west Road, Raymond L. Vogt to Kimberly D. Lampman; Nicholas J. Lampman, $190,000.

• 21 Willowdale Drive, Maryann Bonner; Maryann Bonner-Hicks to Gabriella Kiraly, $190,000.

• 143 Edson St., Caleb Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Cassandra D. Ferby, $185,000.

• 541 Harlem Road, Sandra L. Klinshaw to Wilfred Morales, $182,900.

• 15 Eldred Ave., John Jurkowski; Mary Jurkowski; Stanley Jurkowski Jr. to Kristy Wheeler; Nicholas Wheeler, $179,000.

• 64 Lein Road, Ms Properties of WNY Inc to Cole Anger, $159,000.

• 51 Orchard Ave., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to WNY Development Inc, $150,000.