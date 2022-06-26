 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending May 6, 2022.

AKRON

• 103 John St., Charles R. Yaeger to Andrea L. Fisher, $195,000.

• 00 East Ave., Charette LLC to Chad Cummings; Kristen Cummings, $135,000.

ALDEN

• 1054 Countyline Road, Diana Hartle; Matthew D. Hartle to Jeremy Tylec, $300,000.

• 1435 Elm St., Lauren M. Hack; Ryan A. Rogers to Zachary Dusza; Michaela R. Smith, $251,000.

• 12236 South Blossom Lea Drive, Annette Thuman to Anthony V. Mancuso, $231,550.

• 750 Exchange St., Hecm 2020 LLC to Ellen Engelhart, $151,500.

AMHERST

• 30 Bryant Woods N, Bryant Woods Partners LLC to Lmjje LLC, $1,600,000.

• 208 South Cayuga Road, Mary B. Sippel to Cayuga Bend LLC, $999,900.

• 97 Halston Parkway, Jamie L. Parisi; Matthew J. Parisi to Michael Dlugosz; Robert Dlugosz, $800,000.

• 35 Raine Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Cheryl A. Forell-Tomasulo, $585,543.

• 187 Hampton Hill Drive, 187 Hampton Hill LLC to Marilyn Downing; Terrence Downing, $585,000.

• 580 Klein Road, Thomas M. Tzetzo to Autumn L. Mariano; Michael N. Mariano, $465,000.

• 79 Crown Royal Drive, Thomas N. Herr Jr.; Heather Snyder-Herr to Nuovo Anna Del; Nuovo Nicholas Del, $460,000.

• 111 Clearfield Drive, Adam C. Carbone; Danielle L. Dvorak to Anna Farber; Austin Farber, $447,300.

• 245 Shady Grove Drive, Ashley M. Best; Zachary S. Best; Ashley M. Rocco to Nicole L. Owens, $403,000.

• 192 Scamridge Curv, Gerard J. Logan; Lynne M. Logan to Jean Grela; John Grela, $385,000.

• 45 Cree Ton Drive, Jaclyn L. Elson; Jaclyn L. Sax to Niaz Mohammed Gazzali, $365,000.

• 172 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Orniece M. Hill, $331,150.

• 290 Berkley Road, Karl M. Stoehr; Nancy E. Stoehr to Patricia C. Freeman; Richard D. Freeman, $330,000.

• 259 California Drive, Cynthia A. Adams to Heinco Properties LLC, $305,000.

• 18 Limestone Drive, Enrico J. Francani to Tsg Management Group Inc, $300,000.

• 1249 Eggert Road, 3959 Main St. Inc to 1249 Eggert Road LLC, $300,000.

• 165 Ridgewood Drive, Eric W. Sakovics; Naomi Ruth Sakovics to Andrew J. Tice, $300,000.

• 68 Dellwood Road, Via Savoia Company LLC to Kimberly A. Zeigler; Ronald J. Zeigler, $289,000.

• 168 North Long St & Vl, Benjamin Trojan; Samantha Trojan to Sweet Surroundings LLC, $280,000.

• 72 Wellington Court, Alison E. Strell to Christine Carey; Frank Brenner, $272,000.

• 119 East Summerset Lane, Amherst Rental Group LLC to Xuanang Liu, $239,900.

• 687 Sweet Home Road, Surendra B. Gutta to Vincent Lu, $220,000.

• 24 Fairchild Drive, Thomas G. Childs to Nkechinyere M. Oriaku, $218,000.

• 403 Third, David William Whipple; Virginia Rubino Whipple to Katharine Helen Bull, $215,000.

• 153 Amherstdale Road, Julian Forbes to Melanie M. Merrill; Michael D. Merrill, $215,000.

• 4785 Chestnut Ridge Rd #11, Kaitlyn Reinhardt to Arlene M. Nowak, $165,100.

• 1280 Youngs Rd Unit E/g-29, Paul J. Faber; Paul Joseph Faber to Thomas M. Mahoney, $150,500.

• 27 Rosemont Drive, Irene A. Seitz to Sai Realty 5 LLC, $150,000.

• 4613 Chestnut Ridge Road, Lajpat Prasher; Surinder Prasher to Kaitlin A. Silver, $141,000.

• 61a Old Lyme Dr #2, Steven Voglmayr to Michelle Ann Pera, $140,000.

• 590 Longmeadow Road, Dolores M. Rudd; Jerald E. Rudd to Thomas J. Durkin, $115,017.

• 646 North French Ste 6, Lloyd Darrel to Irem Solutions Inc, $90,000.

• 3901 Main St, G#2, Jacqueline M. Winkle; Mark P. Winkle to Ariyaratnam Gnanapragasam A K; Juliet S. Ariyaratnam, $79,000.

ANGOLA

• 123 North Main St., John S. Szydlowski; John Saturnin Szydlowski to On Track Real Estate Solutions LLC, $34,700.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 788 Martin Drive, Jennifer L. Kmicinski to Patrick Fowler; Jennifer Schafer, $395,000.

• 1528 Blakeley, Michael Phillips; Sara Phillips to Melissa L. Bartolucci, $210,000.

• Vacant land Cornwall Road, Anne M. Rogers; Rogers M Bradley Jr to Christopher Tunkey, $72,500.

BRANT

• 1155 Brant-farnham Road, Kenneth Paradiso; Tamra Michele Paradiso to Sheryl Marie Gleason, $73,000.

BUFFALO

• 1500 Main St., Bristol Home Inc to Jericho Road Community Health Center; Jericho Road Ministries Inc dba, $2,050,000.

• 788 Columbus Parkway, Nickel City Properties Inc to Christopher S. Contento; Jesse M. Imes, $875,000.

• 197 West Utica Unit 4, Salvatore Gandolfo to Kyle A. Jeziorski, $570,000.

• 1845 Hertel, Anthony Scime; Marianne Scime to Odalaigh Real Estate LLC, $532,500.

• 9 North Pearl St., Bingyi Huang; Huamei Wang to Carlos Pena, $470,000.

• 120 College St., Sarah Fleming to Zachary J. Dewey, $422,500.

• 186 North St., Brian Mietus; Jeffrey Mietus; Jonathan M. Mietus to Andrew Gaddi; Mary Louise Lenahan, $405,000.

• 3124 Main St., Linda R. Barker; Michael Barker to Auburn Initiative LLC, $405,000.

• 292 Norwood Ave., Charles L. Davis II; Jeehyun Lim to Nishant Batsha; Emily S. Hamilton, $379,000.

• 24 Putnam St., Kyle Christner to Delaney Lynne Finewood, $375,107.

• 174 Norwalk Ave., Frederick Marschner to Carrie Classer; Daniel Classer, $375,000.

• 383 Linden Ave., Jason D. Cefaly to Andrea M. Bonner; Joseph E. Bonner Jr., $370,000.

• 297 Bedford, Standford Properties 297 LLC to Michael Battaglia, $360,000.

• 340 Bird Ave Unit 204, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to Sean P. Mccabe, $355,000.

• 340 Bird Ave Unit 205, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to James C. Gerlock, $349,900.

• 726 Amherst St., Linda Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Gerard Enterprises LLC, $333,000.

• 15 Fifteenth St., Robert Karp; Eric Szafranski to Brett P. Neubeck, $300,000.

• 40 Hedley Place, Dana E. Clark; Ronald J. Schaeffer to Nasir Miah; Fatema Talukdar, $275,000.

• 212 Villa Av, Dustin W. Osborne; Lindsay R. Osborne to Joe A. Franco II, $272,212.

• 20 Harvest Ave., Catherine Cluster; Curtis J. Cluster to Benjamin Freedman, $269,200.

• 8 Admiral Road, Paul M. Giglia; Alice E. Giglia to Michael Lionetti; Adeline W. Cudeck, $263,000.

• 1936 South Park, Thomas Olszowy to Angelique Schweikowsky; Michael Schweikowsky, $250,000.

• 167 Commonwealth Ave., Jean Poltorak; Joseph Poltorak to Chelsea N. Giaraffa; James C. Flynn, $250,000.

• 99 Villa Ave., Silver Lining Homes LLC to 402 Hinman LLC, $225,000.

• 98 Rutland St., Judith A. Horrigan to M&k Cruz Properties LLC, $220,000.

• 340 Bird Ave14213, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to Ryan R. Klass, $219,900.

• 148 Hertel, Silver Grass Development LLC to David Htoo; Mu Paw, $215,000.

• 117 Mercer Ave., Nkechinyere M. Egwu to Kamal Hasanov; Ruslan Rustamov, $215,000.

• 73-75 La Force, Tami L. Tate to Fatumo K. Abukar; Kabirow A. Kaboke, $210,000.

• 269 Grote St., Del Valle Melisandra Nadia; Melisandra M. Moore to Julie Christine Brady, $175,000.

• 136 Pomona, Jeanette Cheney to Collins Larinzo Damond Sr, $165,000.

• 285 Weimar St., Ivonne Dauhajre; Michael J. Hoffman to Nicole G. Mindemann, $160,200.

• 295 Walnut, Barbara Miller-Williams to Jashmine Gates, $160,000.

• 151 Kamper Av, Donald L. Dicarlo to Bess Elhalawany, $160,000.

• 229 Timon St., Jjmslg Properties LLC to Isabella Starr Wilklow, $159,000.

• 191 Condon Ave., Mohammed Mollah; Mohammed H. Rashid to Alisha Beth Beatty, $159,000.

• 86 Kingston Place, Richard F. Mazella; Suzana J. Mazella to Cjs Development LLC, $155,000.

• 136 Stockbridge, Jana L. Blaha; Scott A. Kurchak to Mohammed Abdul Quader, $151,250.

• 123-125 Greeley, Freddy E. Vasquez to Ryan J. Schmidt, $151,000.

• 22 Evanston, Raymond S. Miranda; Salvatore Raymond Miranda to Molly Jane Miranda, $150,000.

• 289 Okell St., Carol A. Johnson; Donna M. Rigby to Happliarino Properties LLC, $150,000.

• 16 Hillside Ave., Elizabeth A. Reiter; Leo Reiter to Thomas B. Smith, $140,900.

• 70 Lafayette Ave., Flavia A. Meyer to WNY Development Inc, $140,000.

• 114 Edison Ave., Brett Browning; Khemkumarie Habeebullah to Cassandra C. Williams, $138,500.

• 27 Bolton Place, David J. Mcmahon to Dean Puleo, $137,300.

• 77 Choate Ave., Carol M. Hanrahan; James D. Hanrahan; Joseph P. Hanrahan to Nicole Lockhart, $132,500.

• 22 Willink Ave., Dorothy Kelley to M&s 716 Inc, $130,000.

• 12 Clifford St., Robert Mcdonald to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $130,000.

• 94 Oconnell, Maureen Barren; Maureen F. Barren to Marc A. Brocato, $123,000.

• 80 Albany St., Herb Mendolera to Exks Ventures LLC, $120,000.

• 450 Gold St., Dunedin LLC to Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $118,000.

• 1022 Kensington Ave., P&p Buffalo LLC to White Land Inc, $115,000.

• 3288 Bailey Ave., Everyone Eats Uptown LLC to Taqwa Property Inc, $110,000.

• 141 Phyllis, Mohammed Rahman to Sabrina Ahmed, $110,000.

• 308 Easton Ave., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Shaidul Islam, $109,450.

• 255 Olympic, David Moore to Amran H. Khan, $105,000.

• 121 Larchmont, Raymond E. Marzec to Wolcott Development LLC, $104,500.

• 98 Carl, Maria Mcllwain to Equity Asset LLC, $100,000.

• 80 Hinman, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Jason Jurek, $92,800.

• 132 Pries Ave., Ali Hizam Aljamali to Mitu&sons Inc, $91,000.

• 940 West, Dunedin LLC to Jern LLC, $90,000.

• 38 Langmeyer Ave., Glendell E. Johnson; Glendell E. Williams to Maqsood Ahmad, $80,000.

• 198 Grape St., Noaida Feliciano Bonilla to Ar22 LLC, $80,000.

• 75 Sixteenth St., Samuel Ralat; Carmen Dec Rentas; Maria C. Rivera to Jose G. Rivera, $75,000.

• 98 Briggs Ave., M&a Property Solutions LLC to Buffalo Niagara Mgmt Inc, $74,000.

• 236 Weston Ave., Martha Ann Sayles to Mizanur Rahman, $70,000.

• 83 Rich St., Mahbuba Beauty; Mafiz Uddin to Mohammed S. Islam, $68,500.

• 1189 West Ave., Samuel Guarino to Cmjf Holdings LLC, $68,000.

• 242 Detroit St., Erica Jones to Hasibur Rahman, $65,000.

• 70 Frank Ave., Joseph Beres Jr. to 716 Estates LLC, $65,000.

• 708 Perry, Brenda Yamin to Kevin L. Todd Jr., $65,000.

• 93 Farmer, Kristen M. Higgins; Kristen M. Homa to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $63,000.

• 59 Wex Ave., Ox Real Estate LLC to Eio Holdings LLC, $60,000.

• 475 Winslow Ave., Ox Real Estate LLC to Eio Holdings LLC, $60,000.

• 327 Moselle St., Betty Brown; Betty C. Brown; Betty Catherine Brown to Nafesa Properties LLC, $60,000.

• 190 Central, Beth Stachowiak to Muhammad Tamim Zaman, $60,000.

• 42 Spann, Noble House Property Group Inc to North East Wave Holding LLC, $60,000.

• 1328 West, Royal Seven Firm Inc to Charles Ellis, $59,900.

• 410 Downing St., Theodore P. Ryan to Sarah E. Dejesus, $55,667.

• 410 Downing St., Joseph J. Ryan Jr. to Sarah E. Dejesus, $55,667.

• 410 Downing St., Patricia A Ochoa-Minuth Trust 082306 Tr; Patricia A Ochoa-Minuth Trust Tr to Sarah E. Dejesus, $55,667.

• 98 Fennimore, Alami Corporation to Mohammed Foez, $50,000.

• 825 Fillmore Ave., Ashraf A. Sardar to Jabm Corporation, $45,000.

• 38 Cornwall Ave., Ansar Ahmed; Belal Ahmed to Ansar Ali, $42,000.

• 2245 Bailey Ave., Lamanda National Enterprises LLC to Baker Development Group LLC, $40,000.

• 52 Krupp, Timothy D. Kubiak to Howlader Property Inc, $35,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 2580 Walden Ave., Tmw Ventures LLC to Creek Bend Realty LLC, $1,375,000.

• 3370 Broadway St., Jh Black Properties LLC to 3370 Broadway LLC, $785,000.

• 204 Whitney Place, Marvia Hakeem; William J. Hakeem to Huey M. Land; Mary I. Land, $425,000.

• 27 Fairway Lane, Megan M. Wilson to Brenda J. Christopher, $300,000.

• 1388 Losson Road, Hiu&kai LLC to Ridge Road Development Group Inc, $285,000.

• 105 Lynncrest Terrace, Anthony J. Marinaccio to Amy R. Chao; David F. Chao, $285,000.

• 128 North Creek, 128 Creek Trust Tr to Najeha Begum Chowdhury, $273,000.

• 78 Barbados Drive, Anthony J. Siracuse; Karen A. Siracuse to Brian Rybak, $261,136.

• 164 Meadowlawn Road, Ann D. Kohler; Ann Kohler to Ayasha Siddika, $260,000.

• 28 Leonard Drive, Buffalo Group LLC to Julie R. Matson; Alexandria P. Matyas, $259,900.

• 4 Mona Court, Bruce D. Krzeminski; Jill Krzeminski to Mohammed Samad, $255,000.

• 7 Village Lane, Md Ajraful Alam to Sohid Miah, $255,000.

• 389 Mcnaughton Ave., Kelsi E. Torgerson to Cassandra Cox; James Harb, $240,000.

• 91 Temple Drive, Chad D. Blackley to Kristen Rose Picciano, $215,000.

• 16 Joseph St., Adam D. Kehrer to Stephen Soos; Courtney Tester, $213,125.

• 28 Doyle Court, Brian J. Bartella; Judith M. Jones to Jason R. Lamb, $207,500.

• 2133 Broadway St., Bonnie L. Marciniak; Michael D. Marciniak to Lsis of WNY LLC, $195,000.

• 270 South Huxley Drive, John P. Wegrzyn Sr. to Mgs 1380 LLC, $181,000.

• 140 Toelsin Road, Katherine E. Kishbaugh to Eddie Vazquez, $175,000.

• 123 Concord Place, Rosa Iriarte to Majifa R. Nizam; Mohammed Nizam Uddin, $170,000.

• 145 Beryl Drive, Martin L. Allen to Pedro O. Alequin; Julyelvys Guzman, $167,000.

• 332 Ellen Drive, Donna L. Mcculloch; Walter F. Mcculloch to Jeffrey M. Mcculloch, $166,400.

• 2307 Broadway St., Howard Cadmus; Walter Manuel Gonzalez Argudin&laura Urbano Revocable Living Trust to Walter Manuel Gonzalez Argudin&laura Urbano Fernandez Revocable Living Trust, $159,214.

• 67 Fradine Drive, Linda M. Lechner; Ralph M. Mohr to Shahid Ullah, $147,000.

• 11 Mary Lou Drive, Louise G. Segit; Stanley Segit to Teeranuch Dickson, $143,000.

• 236 Roland St., Christopher Mesi to Cameron Kukla, $130,000.

• 2277 William St., Taneff Family LLC to Jtdds Inc, $125,000.

• 139 Hedwig Ave., Noble House Property Group Inc to Brannon S. Augustus, $115,000.

• 123 Peach Tree Road, Rosemarie Bacon; Linda Sacco to 154nfb LLC, $106,500.

• 3433 Harlem Road, Barry M. Steves to Jarred Reed, $62,000.

• 171 Roland St., D Avid Properties LLC to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $50,000.

CLARENCE

• 5034 Rockhaven Drive, Michael D. Geiger; Nicola Geiger to James P. Behr; Sabina Behr, $1,385,000.

• 9548 Cobblestone Drive, Patricia M. Macy; Thomas M. Macy to Peter Ferris; Yeoun Ferris, $750,000.

• 5639 Creekwood Ct E, Natale Building Corp to Jeffery D. Palumbo; Kathleen J. Palumbo, $650,000.

• 5071 Harris Hill Road, Calvary Baptist Church to Ahmadiyya Movement In Islam Inc, $550,000.

• 9430 Lapp Road, Steven Marks to Timothy Lamere, $410,000.

• 10860 Boyd Drive, John J. Pulli; Patricia J. Pulli to Catherine A. Holmes, $369,500.

• 10660 South Park Ave., Jeffrey F. Plewak to Cory Baker; Emily Kopp, $356,111.

• 7765 Goodrich Road, Stately Builders Inc; Stately Farms LLC to Richard S. Gajewski, $60,000.

COLDEN

• 8680 State Road, Broadway Group LLC dba; Tbg Alabama LLC to Gorhar Realty Corp, $2,084,245.

COLLINS

• Vacant land Rt 39, Ann Andolina to Doumit Chayban, $90,000.

• Vacant land Rt 39, Ann Andolina to Doumit Chayban, $45,000.

CONCORD

• 12298&12300 Springville Boston Road, Kenneth W. Haberer; Pamela E. Haberer to Adam G. Tillinghast; Melissa A. Tillinghast, $270,000.

• 8150 Abbott Hill, Cameron Trinkle; Marissa Trinkle to Nicholas S. Anger, $213,000.

• 12889 Dowd Road, Patricia Elkins; Michelle K. Morton to Cynthia A. Dewitt; Gerald B. Dewitt, $137,200.

• Vacant land Manchester Road, Brian C. Connors; Donna L. Connors to Michael Woltz, $35,000.

EDEN

• 8680 Elizabeth Parkway, Eleanor Girard to Jenna Lynn-Adymy Kufuor; Kwame Osei Kufuor, $125,000.

• Vacant land Gowanda State Road, Keith E. Reinhard; Kevin K. Reinhard to Michael S. Laing, $10,000.

ELMA

• Clinton St., Kathleen Majchszak to Karen Giczkowski; Thomas Giczkowski, $7,000.

EVANS

• 1309 Peppertree, Andrew R. Tiedt; Holly M. Tiedt to Cody Lee Patterson; Meghan M. Patterson, $225,000.

• 170 Reeves Road, Shawn Keefe to Charles R. Kukoleca, $17,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 2340 Grand Island Boulevard, 2340 Gib LLC to Plaza Group 187 LLC, $2,481,818.

• 343 Havenwood Lane, Dennis M. Mccarthy; Donna E. Mccarthy to Brian Neal Ginsberg; Sally Ann Ginsberg, $510,000.

• 2400 Fix Road, Florence Prawel; Florence L. Prawel to Chad Perkins; Rebecca L. Perkins, $415,000.

• 24 Continental Lane, Jody E. Decker; Jody E. Fogarty; Thomas R. Fogarty to Kenneth Campbell, $401,000.

HAMBURG

• 4615 Brompton Drive, Esther Rondinelli; Joseph Rondinelli to Christie L. Pelow, $430,000.

• 4240 Bayview Road, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jennyann Linton; Michael A. Linton, $357,489.

• 5518 Coachmans Lane, Gretchen Demeo to Terry C. Kadwell, $342,000.

• 3613 Fox Run Drive, Gustavs S. Rhodes; Teresa A. Rhodes to Cole J. Rury; Rachael G. Rury, $330,000.

• 4791 East Highland Parkway, Mary E. Hulse to Donna M. Gannon; Susan Gannon; Thomas J. Gannon, $250,000.

• 3646 Center Ln Drive, David P. Franklin; Elizabeth C. Franklin to Colleen Dosch; Ruth Dosch, $221,000.

• 3923 Allendale Parkway, Anna Piniewski; Gerald Piniewski to Jeanine Colley; Scott Colley, $220,000.

• 5631 West Lane, Judith Genovese; Peter Genovese to Karin J. Hill; Wayne S. Hill, $165,000.

• 4741 Morgan Parkway, Dorothy Davis; Dorothy M. Davis to Emily Bannister; Katrina Smith, $149,350.

• 3706 Salisbury Ave., Terry Ann Adrian; Thomas J. Smolarek to Matthew J. Adrian, $130,000.

• Vacant land Nash Road, Sanju Varghese Epsp 401k to Jessica Bolsei; David Ryerse, $60,000.

HOLLAND

• 13424 Ward Road, Nicholaus Jackson to Erich R. Nuernberger, $250,000.

• 152 Capitol Hts, Alford J. Flaig Jr.; Patricia A. Flaig to Walter Robert Lewis, $187,000.

• 11288 Holland Glenwood, 8975 Boston State Road LLC to Anthony V. Cinotti, $149,900.

• 12345 Vermont St., Lisa Harrer to Emmer Farms LLC, $55,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 1101 Ridge Road, 2285 Elmwood LLC to Yeah No LLC, $595,000.

• 110 Leonard St., Genowefa Cenczyk to Francis Menard, $190,001.

• 69 South Drive, Romaine T. Lillis to Ashley A. Hudson; Jacob W. Theisin, $180,000.

• 56 Arnold Place, Kevin J. Buncy; Lindsay K. Cosenza to Alonda Mceachin, $175,000.

• 30 Fisher Road, Anthony Dipronio; Anthony F. Dipronio Jr. to Melanie Hunger; Richard G. Shingleton Jr., $172,500.

LANCASTER

• 11 Camner Ave., Severyn Development Inc to Erik W. Snyder; Lisa J. Snyder, $389,900.

• 24 Hedge Lane, Timothy R. Geyer; Kathleen M. Rowse to Anne M. Kajfasz; Dennis W. Syracuse, $360,000.

• 4 Mary Rachel Place, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Alexandra M. Krazmien; Andrew J. Krazmien III, $339,630.

• 83 Stutzman Road, Dennis Nosbisch; Scott D. Nosbisch to Cheryl Amber Cleveland; John J. Grucza, $250,000.

• 101 Northwood Drive, Chantal White to Sarah Hacket-Brior, $245,000.

• 5225 William St., Thomas Mccarthy to Janice Cooper; Tommy Cooper, $230,000.

• 10 Kurtz Ave., Savana Czekalski to William H. Gitchel Jr., $201,000.

• 15 Hampton Court, Marjorie A. Dowling; Marjorie Dowling to Andra D. Dowling; Patrick M. Dowling, $154,000.

• 3905 Bowen Rd #39, Joan B. Goembel to Annie Szczesny, $150,000.

• 44 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Gail Petschke, $71,000.

NEWSTEAD

• Vl Utley Road, Utley Acres Inc to Chad T. Comeau; Siobhan M. Comeau, $170,000.

• Vl Greenbush Road, Richard E. Thoma to Anthony F. Consiglio; Laura A. Consiglio, $130,000.

• Vacant land Utley & Keller, Aaron J. Muck; Aaron Jacob Muck to Donna Schaefer; Randy Schaefer, $75,000.

• 7768 Fletcher St., Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr to James Richard Binner, $50,001.

NORTH COLLINS

• Vacant land School St., Donald F. Blasz to Thomas Blasz, $12,100.

• 2175 Seneca St., Christian W. Strohmeyer; Rebecca L. Strohmeyer to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $10,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 18 Woodthrush Trl, Pamela S. Murphy to Aaron Kromer; Dawn Kromer, $990,000.

• 28 Woodthrush Trail, Forbes Capretto Homes to Fernando Haeming Gerent; Liana Ventura Gerent, $691,200.

• 14 Cypress Ln Fka 93 Autumn Lane, Oak Orchard Development LLC to James Gormley; Elizabeth Watts-Gormley, $655,510.

• 256 Hillside Drive, Jerald Morrison; Rodney L. Nash to Skylar Christine Hamill; Stuart James Hamill, $421,000.

• 6832 Gartman Road, Michael Delvecchio; Michael E. Delvecchio to Cherie A. Kadi; Joseph S. Kadi, $401,046.

• 6100 Newton Road, John Helfrich; Melodee Helfrich to Mabel G. Wood, $340,000.

• 110 Lawrence Place, Victoria A. Twarog to Devin C. Prevost; Tiffany A. Prevost, $330,000.

• 49 Eaglebrook Drive, Melvin C. Schrader; Shirley J. Walter to Irish L. Wernet, $260,000.

• 3951 Taylor Road, Keith Bond; Rae A. Hartman; Rae Hartman; Robert C. Hartman; Robert Hartman to US Bank Trust NA Tr; Vrmtg Asset Trust Tr, $245,752.

• 167 Vistula Ave., Elizabeth M. Mustillo; Frank R. Mustillo; Louis A. Mustillo; Michael J. Mustillo; Gloria M. Persico to Erik Jensen, $215,000.

• 4991 Chestnut Ridge Road, David P. Hill to Michael J. Parete; Molly K. Parete, $175,000.

• 21 Edgewood Farm Lane, Thomas J Johnson Land Development LLC to Kristine A. Buchband; Randy F. Buchband, $155,000.

• 5886 Seufert Road, Robert L. Santuci Jr. to Roberta L. Santuci, $65,000.

SARDINIA

• 12340 Pratham Road, Robert L. Bencini; Debbi A. Hutchinson to Lmsm Propertys LLC, $130,300.

SPRINGVILLE

• 112 Elm St., Sauni W. Kota to Kristine M. Klein, $275,000.

• 56 Newman St., Gbtb Properties LLC to Craig G. Richardson, $243,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 66 Syracuse St., Sharon I. Hawley to Ivette Hernandez, $240,000.

• 340 Ellicott Creek Road, Steven Matteson to Kristin Miller; Peter Miller, $170,000.

• 39 Broad St., Colin Y. Monroe; Larry K. Monroe; Sidni M. Monroe to Julie A. Gregg, $145,000.

• 19 Schuler Ave., Melissa B. Graci to M&a718 LLC, $140,700.

TONAWANDA

• 262 Paradise Lane, Alfred Kroll to Cristina Vandemortel; Derek K. Vandemortel, $365,000.

• 215 Springfield Ave., Jordan Elliot; Jordan Elliott; Steven J. Elliott to Melissa J. Beckman; Nicholas C. Beckman, $346,000.

• 1759 Kenmore Ave., 1759 Kenmore Ave. LLC to Kenmore 1759 Holdings LLC, $340,000.

• 44 Marquette Ave., Terrance J. Bowman to Tracy E Ardalan Renshaw Revocable Trust 071619 Tr, $310,000.

• 412 Traverse Boulevard, Garrett M. Sokolowski to Caroline Rivard; Jonathan Usiak, $310,000.

• 54 Hampton Parkway, Joseph T. Osika III to Christine Meidel, $278,000.

• 52 Fairbanks Ave., Derek K. Vandemortel to Jason Martin, $272,000.

• 100 North Ellwood Ave., Anna Decarolis to Jocelyn Beach; Cyril Dunham, $255,000.

• 1657 Parker Boulevard, Frank Sabatini; Frank Sabatini Sr. to Kasey D. Elersic, $250,000.

• 672 Woodland Drive, Tracy A. Connolly to Kara Sciog; Jeff White, $243,500.

• 110 West Girard Boulevard, Caroline E. Rivard; Jonathan E. Usiak to Andrew N. Wall, $240,000.

• 83 Westgate Road, Frank Briandi Jr.; Lisa Ann Briandi; Michelle Maggioli to Wendell Anderson, $209,000.

• 64 Hoover Ave., Akkar Holdings LLC to Kyle Cote; Nicole Cote, $202,000.

• 490 West Hazeltine Ave., Nicholas Leonard Hersey to Caroline J. Bosmajian; Neil W. Bosmajian, $200,000.

• 630 Loretta, Adam Hedrich; Brandi Hedrich to Teresa Kahle, $190,000.

• 148 Nassau Ave., David Tredo; Michelle Tredo to Morgan Olson, $185,000.

• 251 Kenmore Ave., Led Wu LLC to Valerie Sgarlata, $170,000.

• 247 Lowell Road, Walter N. Franusiak to Isgm Holdings LLC, $89,000.

• 107 Riverdale Ave., Joseph M. Cribbs to Rivera Hilda D Garcia; Vega Luis A Billoch, $80,000.

• 542 Lynbrook, William M. Hothow to James M. Blount; Richard L. Pinto, $25,000.

• 497 Englewood Ave., National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation to Town of Tonawanda, $10,800.

WALES

• 5070 Hunters Creek Road, Matthew C. Monnat; Sara M. Monnat to Adam Wilson; Erin Wilson, $620,000.

• 11770 Strykersville Road, Craig M. Callahan to Ashton Shae Devall; Anna Lee Raeman, $310,000.

• 12288 Big Tree Road, Wales Center Enterprises LLC to Wales Center Volunteer Fire Company Inc, $125,000.

WEST SENECA

• 1881 Ridge Road, Middleton Income Investors West Seneca LLC to Agree Portfolio LLC, $21,278,710.

• 2500 North America Drive, J&m Distributing Co Inc to Worksport New York Operations Corporation, $8,075,000.

• 4036-4050 Clinton St., 4040 Clinton LLC to Clinton French Lea LLC, $1,100,000.

• 3100 Transit Road, David B Laufer Revocable Living Trust 040220 Tr to Lubsha Corp, $750,000.

• 16 Veronica Drive, Homes By Walter Inc to Mary Ellen Ryan, $437,500.

• 27 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Alan Azralon; Victoria Azralon, $431,144.

• 601 Carriage Lane, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Cynthia A. Will, $301,980.

• 502 Carriage Lane, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Alonzo B. Robertson, $294,360.

• 38 Lyndale Court, Debora M. Pitzonka; James P. Pitzonka to Michael Jusiak, $210,000.

• 4470 Seneca St., 130-136 Scotia Ave. LLC to Will2win LLC, $199,000.

• 294 Emporium Ave., James Bertozzi; Francene Rodgers to Heather Carmelia, $193,000.

• 33 Burch Ave., Nahomi Navarro Agosto to Caprisha Feagins-Johnson; Jaye Johnson, $192,500.

• 2984 Transit Road, Robert M. Schultz to Transit Property Holdings LLC, $90,000.

• 521-527 East&west Road, James Malczewski; Michele Malczewski to William J. Sahlem, $45,000.

Mortgage borrowers have become accustomed to rates of 3% to 4% – sometimes even lower – that have granted them far more buying power on a house than ever before. And they've used that to bid up home prices in an often desperate attempt to beat out rival buyers that swoop down on almost every available house as soon as it hits the market.

According to its application to the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, the frozen foods company is seeking to build a 20,000-square-foot building on land it already owns adjacent to its current manufacturing, warehouse and office facility.

