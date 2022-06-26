Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending May 6, 2022.
AKRON
• 103 John St., Charles R. Yaeger to Andrea L. Fisher, $195,000.
• 00 East Ave., Charette LLC to Chad Cummings; Kristen Cummings, $135,000.
ALDEN
• 1054 Countyline Road, Diana Hartle; Matthew D. Hartle to Jeremy Tylec, $300,000.
• 1435 Elm St., Lauren M. Hack; Ryan A. Rogers to Zachary Dusza; Michaela R. Smith, $251,000.
• 12236 South Blossom Lea Drive, Annette Thuman to Anthony V. Mancuso, $231,550.
• 750 Exchange St., Hecm 2020 LLC to Ellen Engelhart, $151,500.
AMHERST
• 30 Bryant Woods N, Bryant Woods Partners LLC to Lmjje LLC, $1,600,000.
• 208 South Cayuga Road, Mary B. Sippel to Cayuga Bend LLC, $999,900.
• 97 Halston Parkway, Jamie L. Parisi; Matthew J. Parisi to Michael Dlugosz; Robert Dlugosz, $800,000.
• 35 Raine Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Cheryl A. Forell-Tomasulo, $585,543.
• 187 Hampton Hill Drive, 187 Hampton Hill LLC to Marilyn Downing; Terrence Downing, $585,000.
• 580 Klein Road, Thomas M. Tzetzo to Autumn L. Mariano; Michael N. Mariano, $465,000.
• 79 Crown Royal Drive, Thomas N. Herr Jr.; Heather Snyder-Herr to Nuovo Anna Del; Nuovo Nicholas Del, $460,000.
• 111 Clearfield Drive, Adam C. Carbone; Danielle L. Dvorak to Anna Farber; Austin Farber, $447,300.
• 245 Shady Grove Drive, Ashley M. Best; Zachary S. Best; Ashley M. Rocco to Nicole L. Owens, $403,000.
• 192 Scamridge Curv, Gerard J. Logan; Lynne M. Logan to Jean Grela; John Grela, $385,000.
• 45 Cree Ton Drive, Jaclyn L. Elson; Jaclyn L. Sax to Niaz Mohammed Gazzali, $365,000.
• 172 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Orniece M. Hill, $331,150.
• 290 Berkley Road, Karl M. Stoehr; Nancy E. Stoehr to Patricia C. Freeman; Richard D. Freeman, $330,000.
• 259 California Drive, Cynthia A. Adams to Heinco Properties LLC, $305,000.
• 18 Limestone Drive, Enrico J. Francani to Tsg Management Group Inc, $300,000.
• 1249 Eggert Road, 3959 Main St. Inc to 1249 Eggert Road LLC, $300,000.
• 165 Ridgewood Drive, Eric W. Sakovics; Naomi Ruth Sakovics to Andrew J. Tice, $300,000.
• 68 Dellwood Road, Via Savoia Company LLC to Kimberly A. Zeigler; Ronald J. Zeigler, $289,000.
• 168 North Long St & Vl, Benjamin Trojan; Samantha Trojan to Sweet Surroundings LLC, $280,000.
• 72 Wellington Court, Alison E. Strell to Christine Carey; Frank Brenner, $272,000.
• 119 East Summerset Lane, Amherst Rental Group LLC to Xuanang Liu, $239,900.
• 687 Sweet Home Road, Surendra B. Gutta to Vincent Lu, $220,000.
• 24 Fairchild Drive, Thomas G. Childs to Nkechinyere M. Oriaku, $218,000.
• 403 Third, David William Whipple; Virginia Rubino Whipple to Katharine Helen Bull, $215,000.
• 153 Amherstdale Road, Julian Forbes to Melanie M. Merrill; Michael D. Merrill, $215,000.
• 4785 Chestnut Ridge Rd #11, Kaitlyn Reinhardt to Arlene M. Nowak, $165,100.
• 1280 Youngs Rd Unit E/g-29, Paul J. Faber; Paul Joseph Faber to Thomas M. Mahoney, $150,500.
• 27 Rosemont Drive, Irene A. Seitz to Sai Realty 5 LLC, $150,000.
• 4613 Chestnut Ridge Road, Lajpat Prasher; Surinder Prasher to Kaitlin A. Silver, $141,000.
• 61a Old Lyme Dr #2, Steven Voglmayr to Michelle Ann Pera, $140,000.
• 590 Longmeadow Road, Dolores M. Rudd; Jerald E. Rudd to Thomas J. Durkin, $115,017.
• 646 North French Ste 6, Lloyd Darrel to Irem Solutions Inc, $90,000.
• 3901 Main St, G#2, Jacqueline M. Winkle; Mark P. Winkle to Ariyaratnam Gnanapragasam A K; Juliet S. Ariyaratnam, $79,000.
ANGOLA
• 123 North Main St., John S. Szydlowski; John Saturnin Szydlowski to On Track Real Estate Solutions LLC, $34,700.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 788 Martin Drive, Jennifer L. Kmicinski to Patrick Fowler; Jennifer Schafer, $395,000.
• 1528 Blakeley, Michael Phillips; Sara Phillips to Melissa L. Bartolucci, $210,000.
• Vacant land Cornwall Road, Anne M. Rogers; Rogers M Bradley Jr to Christopher Tunkey, $72,500.
BRANT
• 1155 Brant-farnham Road, Kenneth Paradiso; Tamra Michele Paradiso to Sheryl Marie Gleason, $73,000.
BUFFALO
• 1500 Main St., Bristol Home Inc to Jericho Road Community Health Center; Jericho Road Ministries Inc dba, $2,050,000.
• 788 Columbus Parkway, Nickel City Properties Inc to Christopher S. Contento; Jesse M. Imes, $875,000.
• 197 West Utica Unit 4, Salvatore Gandolfo to Kyle A. Jeziorski, $570,000.
• 1845 Hertel, Anthony Scime; Marianne Scime to Odalaigh Real Estate LLC, $532,500.
• 9 North Pearl St., Bingyi Huang; Huamei Wang to Carlos Pena, $470,000.
• 120 College St., Sarah Fleming to Zachary J. Dewey, $422,500.
• 186 North St., Brian Mietus; Jeffrey Mietus; Jonathan M. Mietus to Andrew Gaddi; Mary Louise Lenahan, $405,000.
• 3124 Main St., Linda R. Barker; Michael Barker to Auburn Initiative LLC, $405,000.
• 292 Norwood Ave., Charles L. Davis II; Jeehyun Lim to Nishant Batsha; Emily S. Hamilton, $379,000.
• 24 Putnam St., Kyle Christner to Delaney Lynne Finewood, $375,107.
• 174 Norwalk Ave., Frederick Marschner to Carrie Classer; Daniel Classer, $375,000.
• 383 Linden Ave., Jason D. Cefaly to Andrea M. Bonner; Joseph E. Bonner Jr., $370,000.
• 297 Bedford, Standford Properties 297 LLC to Michael Battaglia, $360,000.
• 340 Bird Ave Unit 204, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to Sean P. Mccabe, $355,000.
• 340 Bird Ave Unit 205, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to James C. Gerlock, $349,900.
• 726 Amherst St., Linda Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Gerard Enterprises LLC, $333,000.
• 15 Fifteenth St., Robert Karp; Eric Szafranski to Brett P. Neubeck, $300,000.
• 40 Hedley Place, Dana E. Clark; Ronald J. Schaeffer to Nasir Miah; Fatema Talukdar, $275,000.
• 212 Villa Av, Dustin W. Osborne; Lindsay R. Osborne to Joe A. Franco II, $272,212.
• 20 Harvest Ave., Catherine Cluster; Curtis J. Cluster to Benjamin Freedman, $269,200.
• 8 Admiral Road, Paul M. Giglia; Alice E. Giglia to Michael Lionetti; Adeline W. Cudeck, $263,000.
• 1936 South Park, Thomas Olszowy to Angelique Schweikowsky; Michael Schweikowsky, $250,000.
• 167 Commonwealth Ave., Jean Poltorak; Joseph Poltorak to Chelsea N. Giaraffa; James C. Flynn, $250,000.
• 99 Villa Ave., Silver Lining Homes LLC to 402 Hinman LLC, $225,000.
• 98 Rutland St., Judith A. Horrigan to M&k Cruz Properties LLC, $220,000.
• 340 Bird Ave14213, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to Ryan R. Klass, $219,900.
• 148 Hertel, Silver Grass Development LLC to David Htoo; Mu Paw, $215,000.
• 117 Mercer Ave., Nkechinyere M. Egwu to Kamal Hasanov; Ruslan Rustamov, $215,000.
• 73-75 La Force, Tami L. Tate to Fatumo K. Abukar; Kabirow A. Kaboke, $210,000.
• 269 Grote St., Del Valle Melisandra Nadia; Melisandra M. Moore to Julie Christine Brady, $175,000.
• 136 Pomona, Jeanette Cheney to Collins Larinzo Damond Sr, $165,000.
• 285 Weimar St., Ivonne Dauhajre; Michael J. Hoffman to Nicole G. Mindemann, $160,200.
• 295 Walnut, Barbara Miller-Williams to Jashmine Gates, $160,000.
• 151 Kamper Av, Donald L. Dicarlo to Bess Elhalawany, $160,000.
• 229 Timon St., Jjmslg Properties LLC to Isabella Starr Wilklow, $159,000.
• 191 Condon Ave., Mohammed Mollah; Mohammed H. Rashid to Alisha Beth Beatty, $159,000.
• 86 Kingston Place, Richard F. Mazella; Suzana J. Mazella to Cjs Development LLC, $155,000.
• 136 Stockbridge, Jana L. Blaha; Scott A. Kurchak to Mohammed Abdul Quader, $151,250.
• 123-125 Greeley, Freddy E. Vasquez to Ryan J. Schmidt, $151,000.
• 22 Evanston, Raymond S. Miranda; Salvatore Raymond Miranda to Molly Jane Miranda, $150,000.
• 289 Okell St., Carol A. Johnson; Donna M. Rigby to Happliarino Properties LLC, $150,000.
• 16 Hillside Ave., Elizabeth A. Reiter; Leo Reiter to Thomas B. Smith, $140,900.
• 70 Lafayette Ave., Flavia A. Meyer to WNY Development Inc, $140,000.
• 114 Edison Ave., Brett Browning; Khemkumarie Habeebullah to Cassandra C. Williams, $138,500.
• 27 Bolton Place, David J. Mcmahon to Dean Puleo, $137,300.
• 77 Choate Ave., Carol M. Hanrahan; James D. Hanrahan; Joseph P. Hanrahan to Nicole Lockhart, $132,500.
• 22 Willink Ave., Dorothy Kelley to M&s 716 Inc, $130,000.
• 12 Clifford St., Robert Mcdonald to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $130,000.
• 94 Oconnell, Maureen Barren; Maureen F. Barren to Marc A. Brocato, $123,000.
• 80 Albany St., Herb Mendolera to Exks Ventures LLC, $120,000.
• 450 Gold St., Dunedin LLC to Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $118,000.
• 1022 Kensington Ave., P&p Buffalo LLC to White Land Inc, $115,000.
• 3288 Bailey Ave., Everyone Eats Uptown LLC to Taqwa Property Inc, $110,000.
• 141 Phyllis, Mohammed Rahman to Sabrina Ahmed, $110,000.
• 308 Easton Ave., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Shaidul Islam, $109,450.
• 255 Olympic, David Moore to Amran H. Khan, $105,000.
• 121 Larchmont, Raymond E. Marzec to Wolcott Development LLC, $104,500.
• 98 Carl, Maria Mcllwain to Equity Asset LLC, $100,000.
• 80 Hinman, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Jason Jurek, $92,800.
• 132 Pries Ave., Ali Hizam Aljamali to Mitu&sons Inc, $91,000.
• 940 West, Dunedin LLC to Jern LLC, $90,000.
• 38 Langmeyer Ave., Glendell E. Johnson; Glendell E. Williams to Maqsood Ahmad, $80,000.
• 198 Grape St., Noaida Feliciano Bonilla to Ar22 LLC, $80,000.
• 75 Sixteenth St., Samuel Ralat; Carmen Dec Rentas; Maria C. Rivera to Jose G. Rivera, $75,000.
• 98 Briggs Ave., M&a Property Solutions LLC to Buffalo Niagara Mgmt Inc, $74,000.
• 236 Weston Ave., Martha Ann Sayles to Mizanur Rahman, $70,000.
• 83 Rich St., Mahbuba Beauty; Mafiz Uddin to Mohammed S. Islam, $68,500.
• 1189 West Ave., Samuel Guarino to Cmjf Holdings LLC, $68,000.
• 242 Detroit St., Erica Jones to Hasibur Rahman, $65,000.
• 70 Frank Ave., Joseph Beres Jr. to 716 Estates LLC, $65,000.
• 708 Perry, Brenda Yamin to Kevin L. Todd Jr., $65,000.
• 93 Farmer, Kristen M. Higgins; Kristen M. Homa to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $63,000.
• 59 Wex Ave., Ox Real Estate LLC to Eio Holdings LLC, $60,000.
• 475 Winslow Ave., Ox Real Estate LLC to Eio Holdings LLC, $60,000.
• 327 Moselle St., Betty Brown; Betty C. Brown; Betty Catherine Brown to Nafesa Properties LLC, $60,000.
• 190 Central, Beth Stachowiak to Muhammad Tamim Zaman, $60,000.
• 42 Spann, Noble House Property Group Inc to North East Wave Holding LLC, $60,000.
• 1328 West, Royal Seven Firm Inc to Charles Ellis, $59,900.
• 410 Downing St., Theodore P. Ryan to Sarah E. Dejesus, $55,667.
• 410 Downing St., Joseph J. Ryan Jr. to Sarah E. Dejesus, $55,667.
• 410 Downing St., Patricia A Ochoa-Minuth Trust 082306 Tr; Patricia A Ochoa-Minuth Trust Tr to Sarah E. Dejesus, $55,667.
• 98 Fennimore, Alami Corporation to Mohammed Foez, $50,000.
• 825 Fillmore Ave., Ashraf A. Sardar to Jabm Corporation, $45,000.
• 38 Cornwall Ave., Ansar Ahmed; Belal Ahmed to Ansar Ali, $42,000.
• 2245 Bailey Ave., Lamanda National Enterprises LLC to Baker Development Group LLC, $40,000.
• 52 Krupp, Timothy D. Kubiak to Howlader Property Inc, $35,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 2580 Walden Ave., Tmw Ventures LLC to Creek Bend Realty LLC, $1,375,000.
• 3370 Broadway St., Jh Black Properties LLC to 3370 Broadway LLC, $785,000.
• 204 Whitney Place, Marvia Hakeem; William J. Hakeem to Huey M. Land; Mary I. Land, $425,000.
• 27 Fairway Lane, Megan M. Wilson to Brenda J. Christopher, $300,000.
• 1388 Losson Road, Hiu&kai LLC to Ridge Road Development Group Inc, $285,000.
• 105 Lynncrest Terrace, Anthony J. Marinaccio to Amy R. Chao; David F. Chao, $285,000.
• 128 North Creek, 128 Creek Trust Tr to Najeha Begum Chowdhury, $273,000.
• 78 Barbados Drive, Anthony J. Siracuse; Karen A. Siracuse to Brian Rybak, $261,136.
• 164 Meadowlawn Road, Ann D. Kohler; Ann Kohler to Ayasha Siddika, $260,000.
• 28 Leonard Drive, Buffalo Group LLC to Julie R. Matson; Alexandria P. Matyas, $259,900.
• 4 Mona Court, Bruce D. Krzeminski; Jill Krzeminski to Mohammed Samad, $255,000.
• 7 Village Lane, Md Ajraful Alam to Sohid Miah, $255,000.
• 389 Mcnaughton Ave., Kelsi E. Torgerson to Cassandra Cox; James Harb, $240,000.
• 91 Temple Drive, Chad D. Blackley to Kristen Rose Picciano, $215,000.
• 16 Joseph St., Adam D. Kehrer to Stephen Soos; Courtney Tester, $213,125.
• 28 Doyle Court, Brian J. Bartella; Judith M. Jones to Jason R. Lamb, $207,500.
• 2133 Broadway St., Bonnie L. Marciniak; Michael D. Marciniak to Lsis of WNY LLC, $195,000.
• 270 South Huxley Drive, John P. Wegrzyn Sr. to Mgs 1380 LLC, $181,000.
• 140 Toelsin Road, Katherine E. Kishbaugh to Eddie Vazquez, $175,000.
• 123 Concord Place, Rosa Iriarte to Majifa R. Nizam; Mohammed Nizam Uddin, $170,000.
• 145 Beryl Drive, Martin L. Allen to Pedro O. Alequin; Julyelvys Guzman, $167,000.
• 332 Ellen Drive, Donna L. Mcculloch; Walter F. Mcculloch to Jeffrey M. Mcculloch, $166,400.
• 2307 Broadway St., Howard Cadmus; Walter Manuel Gonzalez Argudin&laura Urbano Revocable Living Trust to Walter Manuel Gonzalez Argudin&laura Urbano Fernandez Revocable Living Trust, $159,214.
• 67 Fradine Drive, Linda M. Lechner; Ralph M. Mohr to Shahid Ullah, $147,000.
• 11 Mary Lou Drive, Louise G. Segit; Stanley Segit to Teeranuch Dickson, $143,000.
• 236 Roland St., Christopher Mesi to Cameron Kukla, $130,000.
• 2277 William St., Taneff Family LLC to Jtdds Inc, $125,000.
• 139 Hedwig Ave., Noble House Property Group Inc to Brannon S. Augustus, $115,000.
• 123 Peach Tree Road, Rosemarie Bacon; Linda Sacco to 154nfb LLC, $106,500.
• 3433 Harlem Road, Barry M. Steves to Jarred Reed, $62,000.
• 171 Roland St., D Avid Properties LLC to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $50,000.
CLARENCE
• 5034 Rockhaven Drive, Michael D. Geiger; Nicola Geiger to James P. Behr; Sabina Behr, $1,385,000.
• 9548 Cobblestone Drive, Patricia M. Macy; Thomas M. Macy to Peter Ferris; Yeoun Ferris, $750,000.
• 5639 Creekwood Ct E, Natale Building Corp to Jeffery D. Palumbo; Kathleen J. Palumbo, $650,000.
• 5071 Harris Hill Road, Calvary Baptist Church to Ahmadiyya Movement In Islam Inc, $550,000.
• 9430 Lapp Road, Steven Marks to Timothy Lamere, $410,000.
• 10860 Boyd Drive, John J. Pulli; Patricia J. Pulli to Catherine A. Holmes, $369,500.
• 10660 South Park Ave., Jeffrey F. Plewak to Cory Baker; Emily Kopp, $356,111.
• 7765 Goodrich Road, Stately Builders Inc; Stately Farms LLC to Richard S. Gajewski, $60,000.
COLDEN
• 8680 State Road, Broadway Group LLC dba; Tbg Alabama LLC to Gorhar Realty Corp, $2,084,245.
COLLINS
• Vacant land Rt 39, Ann Andolina to Doumit Chayban, $90,000.
• Vacant land Rt 39, Ann Andolina to Doumit Chayban, $45,000.
CONCORD
• 12298&12300 Springville Boston Road, Kenneth W. Haberer; Pamela E. Haberer to Adam G. Tillinghast; Melissa A. Tillinghast, $270,000.
• 8150 Abbott Hill, Cameron Trinkle; Marissa Trinkle to Nicholas S. Anger, $213,000.
• 12889 Dowd Road, Patricia Elkins; Michelle K. Morton to Cynthia A. Dewitt; Gerald B. Dewitt, $137,200.
• Vacant land Manchester Road, Brian C. Connors; Donna L. Connors to Michael Woltz, $35,000.
EDEN
• 8680 Elizabeth Parkway, Eleanor Girard to Jenna Lynn-Adymy Kufuor; Kwame Osei Kufuor, $125,000.
• Vacant land Gowanda State Road, Keith E. Reinhard; Kevin K. Reinhard to Michael S. Laing, $10,000.
ELMA
• Clinton St., Kathleen Majchszak to Karen Giczkowski; Thomas Giczkowski, $7,000.
EVANS
• 1309 Peppertree, Andrew R. Tiedt; Holly M. Tiedt to Cody Lee Patterson; Meghan M. Patterson, $225,000.
• 170 Reeves Road, Shawn Keefe to Charles R. Kukoleca, $17,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 2340 Grand Island Boulevard, 2340 Gib LLC to Plaza Group 187 LLC, $2,481,818.
• 343 Havenwood Lane, Dennis M. Mccarthy; Donna E. Mccarthy to Brian Neal Ginsberg; Sally Ann Ginsberg, $510,000.
• 2400 Fix Road, Florence Prawel; Florence L. Prawel to Chad Perkins; Rebecca L. Perkins, $415,000.
• 24 Continental Lane, Jody E. Decker; Jody E. Fogarty; Thomas R. Fogarty to Kenneth Campbell, $401,000.
HAMBURG
• 4615 Brompton Drive, Esther Rondinelli; Joseph Rondinelli to Christie L. Pelow, $430,000.
• 4240 Bayview Road, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jennyann Linton; Michael A. Linton, $357,489.
• 5518 Coachmans Lane, Gretchen Demeo to Terry C. Kadwell, $342,000.
• 3613 Fox Run Drive, Gustavs S. Rhodes; Teresa A. Rhodes to Cole J. Rury; Rachael G. Rury, $330,000.
• 4791 East Highland Parkway, Mary E. Hulse to Donna M. Gannon; Susan Gannon; Thomas J. Gannon, $250,000.
• 3646 Center Ln Drive, David P. Franklin; Elizabeth C. Franklin to Colleen Dosch; Ruth Dosch, $221,000.
• 3923 Allendale Parkway, Anna Piniewski; Gerald Piniewski to Jeanine Colley; Scott Colley, $220,000.
• 5631 West Lane, Judith Genovese; Peter Genovese to Karin J. Hill; Wayne S. Hill, $165,000.
• 4741 Morgan Parkway, Dorothy Davis; Dorothy M. Davis to Emily Bannister; Katrina Smith, $149,350.
• 3706 Salisbury Ave., Terry Ann Adrian; Thomas J. Smolarek to Matthew J. Adrian, $130,000.
• Vacant land Nash Road, Sanju Varghese Epsp 401k to Jessica Bolsei; David Ryerse, $60,000.
HOLLAND
• 13424 Ward Road, Nicholaus Jackson to Erich R. Nuernberger, $250,000.
• 152 Capitol Hts, Alford J. Flaig Jr.; Patricia A. Flaig to Walter Robert Lewis, $187,000.
• 11288 Holland Glenwood, 8975 Boston State Road LLC to Anthony V. Cinotti, $149,900.
• 12345 Vermont St., Lisa Harrer to Emmer Farms LLC, $55,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 1101 Ridge Road, 2285 Elmwood LLC to Yeah No LLC, $595,000.
• 110 Leonard St., Genowefa Cenczyk to Francis Menard, $190,001.
• 69 South Drive, Romaine T. Lillis to Ashley A. Hudson; Jacob W. Theisin, $180,000.
• 56 Arnold Place, Kevin J. Buncy; Lindsay K. Cosenza to Alonda Mceachin, $175,000.
• 30 Fisher Road, Anthony Dipronio; Anthony F. Dipronio Jr. to Melanie Hunger; Richard G. Shingleton Jr., $172,500.
LANCASTER
• 11 Camner Ave., Severyn Development Inc to Erik W. Snyder; Lisa J. Snyder, $389,900.
• 24 Hedge Lane, Timothy R. Geyer; Kathleen M. Rowse to Anne M. Kajfasz; Dennis W. Syracuse, $360,000.
• 4 Mary Rachel Place, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Alexandra M. Krazmien; Andrew J. Krazmien III, $339,630.
• 83 Stutzman Road, Dennis Nosbisch; Scott D. Nosbisch to Cheryl Amber Cleveland; John J. Grucza, $250,000.
• 101 Northwood Drive, Chantal White to Sarah Hacket-Brior, $245,000.
• 5225 William St., Thomas Mccarthy to Janice Cooper; Tommy Cooper, $230,000.
• 10 Kurtz Ave., Savana Czekalski to William H. Gitchel Jr., $201,000.
• 15 Hampton Court, Marjorie A. Dowling; Marjorie Dowling to Andra D. Dowling; Patrick M. Dowling, $154,000.
• 3905 Bowen Rd #39, Joan B. Goembel to Annie Szczesny, $150,000.
• 44 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Gail Petschke, $71,000.
NEWSTEAD
• Vl Utley Road, Utley Acres Inc to Chad T. Comeau; Siobhan M. Comeau, $170,000.
• Vl Greenbush Road, Richard E. Thoma to Anthony F. Consiglio; Laura A. Consiglio, $130,000.
• Vacant land Utley & Keller, Aaron J. Muck; Aaron Jacob Muck to Donna Schaefer; Randy Schaefer, $75,000.
• 7768 Fletcher St., Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr to James Richard Binner, $50,001.
NORTH COLLINS
• Vacant land School St., Donald F. Blasz to Thomas Blasz, $12,100.
• 2175 Seneca St., Christian W. Strohmeyer; Rebecca L. Strohmeyer to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $10,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 18 Woodthrush Trl, Pamela S. Murphy to Aaron Kromer; Dawn Kromer, $990,000.
• 28 Woodthrush Trail, Forbes Capretto Homes to Fernando Haeming Gerent; Liana Ventura Gerent, $691,200.
• 14 Cypress Ln Fka 93 Autumn Lane, Oak Orchard Development LLC to James Gormley; Elizabeth Watts-Gormley, $655,510.
• 256 Hillside Drive, Jerald Morrison; Rodney L. Nash to Skylar Christine Hamill; Stuart James Hamill, $421,000.
• 6832 Gartman Road, Michael Delvecchio; Michael E. Delvecchio to Cherie A. Kadi; Joseph S. Kadi, $401,046.
• 6100 Newton Road, John Helfrich; Melodee Helfrich to Mabel G. Wood, $340,000.
• 110 Lawrence Place, Victoria A. Twarog to Devin C. Prevost; Tiffany A. Prevost, $330,000.
• 49 Eaglebrook Drive, Melvin C. Schrader; Shirley J. Walter to Irish L. Wernet, $260,000.
• 3951 Taylor Road, Keith Bond; Rae A. Hartman; Rae Hartman; Robert C. Hartman; Robert Hartman to US Bank Trust NA Tr; Vrmtg Asset Trust Tr, $245,752.
• 167 Vistula Ave., Elizabeth M. Mustillo; Frank R. Mustillo; Louis A. Mustillo; Michael J. Mustillo; Gloria M. Persico to Erik Jensen, $215,000.
• 4991 Chestnut Ridge Road, David P. Hill to Michael J. Parete; Molly K. Parete, $175,000.
• 21 Edgewood Farm Lane, Thomas J Johnson Land Development LLC to Kristine A. Buchband; Randy F. Buchband, $155,000.
• 5886 Seufert Road, Robert L. Santuci Jr. to Roberta L. Santuci, $65,000.
SARDINIA
• 12340 Pratham Road, Robert L. Bencini; Debbi A. Hutchinson to Lmsm Propertys LLC, $130,300.
SPRINGVILLE
• 112 Elm St., Sauni W. Kota to Kristine M. Klein, $275,000.
• 56 Newman St., Gbtb Properties LLC to Craig G. Richardson, $243,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 66 Syracuse St., Sharon I. Hawley to Ivette Hernandez, $240,000.
• 340 Ellicott Creek Road, Steven Matteson to Kristin Miller; Peter Miller, $170,000.
• 39 Broad St., Colin Y. Monroe; Larry K. Monroe; Sidni M. Monroe to Julie A. Gregg, $145,000.
• 19 Schuler Ave., Melissa B. Graci to M&a718 LLC, $140,700.
TONAWANDA
• 262 Paradise Lane, Alfred Kroll to Cristina Vandemortel; Derek K. Vandemortel, $365,000.
• 215 Springfield Ave., Jordan Elliot; Jordan Elliott; Steven J. Elliott to Melissa J. Beckman; Nicholas C. Beckman, $346,000.
• 1759 Kenmore Ave., 1759 Kenmore Ave. LLC to Kenmore 1759 Holdings LLC, $340,000.
• 44 Marquette Ave., Terrance J. Bowman to Tracy E Ardalan Renshaw Revocable Trust 071619 Tr, $310,000.
• 412 Traverse Boulevard, Garrett M. Sokolowski to Caroline Rivard; Jonathan Usiak, $310,000.
• 54 Hampton Parkway, Joseph T. Osika III to Christine Meidel, $278,000.
• 52 Fairbanks Ave., Derek K. Vandemortel to Jason Martin, $272,000.
• 100 North Ellwood Ave., Anna Decarolis to Jocelyn Beach; Cyril Dunham, $255,000.
• 1657 Parker Boulevard, Frank Sabatini; Frank Sabatini Sr. to Kasey D. Elersic, $250,000.
• 672 Woodland Drive, Tracy A. Connolly to Kara Sciog; Jeff White, $243,500.
• 110 West Girard Boulevard, Caroline E. Rivard; Jonathan E. Usiak to Andrew N. Wall, $240,000.
• 83 Westgate Road, Frank Briandi Jr.; Lisa Ann Briandi; Michelle Maggioli to Wendell Anderson, $209,000.
• 64 Hoover Ave., Akkar Holdings LLC to Kyle Cote; Nicole Cote, $202,000.
• 490 West Hazeltine Ave., Nicholas Leonard Hersey to Caroline J. Bosmajian; Neil W. Bosmajian, $200,000.
• 630 Loretta, Adam Hedrich; Brandi Hedrich to Teresa Kahle, $190,000.
• 148 Nassau Ave., David Tredo; Michelle Tredo to Morgan Olson, $185,000.
• 251 Kenmore Ave., Led Wu LLC to Valerie Sgarlata, $170,000.
• 247 Lowell Road, Walter N. Franusiak to Isgm Holdings LLC, $89,000.
• 107 Riverdale Ave., Joseph M. Cribbs to Rivera Hilda D Garcia; Vega Luis A Billoch, $80,000.
• 542 Lynbrook, William M. Hothow to James M. Blount; Richard L. Pinto, $25,000.
• 497 Englewood Ave., National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation to Town of Tonawanda, $10,800.
WALES
• 5070 Hunters Creek Road, Matthew C. Monnat; Sara M. Monnat to Adam Wilson; Erin Wilson, $620,000.
• 11770 Strykersville Road, Craig M. Callahan to Ashton Shae Devall; Anna Lee Raeman, $310,000.
• 12288 Big Tree Road, Wales Center Enterprises LLC to Wales Center Volunteer Fire Company Inc, $125,000.
WEST SENECA
• 1881 Ridge Road, Middleton Income Investors West Seneca LLC to Agree Portfolio LLC, $21,278,710.
• 2500 North America Drive, J&m Distributing Co Inc to Worksport New York Operations Corporation, $8,075,000.
• 4036-4050 Clinton St., 4040 Clinton LLC to Clinton French Lea LLC, $1,100,000.
• 3100 Transit Road, David B Laufer Revocable Living Trust 040220 Tr to Lubsha Corp, $750,000.
• 16 Veronica Drive, Homes By Walter Inc to Mary Ellen Ryan, $437,500.
• 27 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Alan Azralon; Victoria Azralon, $431,144.
• 601 Carriage Lane, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Cynthia A. Will, $301,980.
• 502 Carriage Lane, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Alonzo B. Robertson, $294,360.
• 38 Lyndale Court, Debora M. Pitzonka; James P. Pitzonka to Michael Jusiak, $210,000.
• 4470 Seneca St., 130-136 Scotia Ave. LLC to Will2win LLC, $199,000.
• 294 Emporium Ave., James Bertozzi; Francene Rodgers to Heather Carmelia, $193,000.
• 33 Burch Ave., Nahomi Navarro Agosto to Caprisha Feagins-Johnson; Jaye Johnson, $192,500.
• 2984 Transit Road, Robert M. Schultz to Transit Property Holdings LLC, $90,000.
• 521-527 East&west Road, James Malczewski; Michele Malczewski to William J. Sahlem, $45,000.