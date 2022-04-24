Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending March 4, 2022.
ALDEN
• 11680 Parkwood Drive, Ryan M. Sheedy; Jennie L. Yockey to Daniel Weaver; Jennie Weaver, $70,000.
AMHERST
• 40 Knollwood Lane, Kristen R. Read; Lawrence R. Read to Linda Wiggers Mccarley; Trent D. Mccarley, $690,000.
• 5672 Main St., Plaza Group 155 LLC to Jakku Properties LLC, $675,000.
• 15 Blacksmith Drive, Denise D. Francani; Enrico J. Francani to Sean Dooley; Adria Francani-Dooley, $550,000.
• 26 Berwin, Claire L Gareleck Revocable Trust 082419 Tr to Md Hafizur Rahman, $374,900.
• 40 Forest Stream Drive, Margaret M. Brooks to Nicholas J. Brooks, $295,000.
• 148 Hopkins Road, Alvin J&betty E Mccarthy Living Trust Tr to Azardokht Ariania; Ahmad Khanasari Nejad, $285,000.
• 430 Capen Boulevard, Andrea E. Kearney; Patrick Kearney to Mouaid Alshikh Koidar; Emad Alshikh Kwaider, $279,000.
BLASDELL
• 114 Lake Ave., 114 Lake LLC to Wasif A. Khan, $117,500.
BRANT
• 1253 Milestrip Road, Dominic Govenettio; Jennifer Govenettio to Melissa S. Grover; Michael R. Grover, $100,000.
BUFFALO
• 12 Bedford Ave., 2040 Delaware Ave. LLC to Trent M. Voelkl, $625,000.
• 340 Bird, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to Kayla R. Kisenwether, $380,000.
• 1735 Hertel, 1735 Hertel Ave LLC to Rsi Assets LLC, $297,500.
• 90 Fuller, Shui Chun Ng to Wavelle Parchment, $250,000.
• 297 Fifteenth, Samuel J. Coronado Jr.; Jason Miller to Marc C. Farfaglia, $225,000.
• 159 Crowley, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Fadega W. Fadega, $215,000.
• 654 William, Mohssen Ghorab to United Assets Corporation Manhattan 002, $185,000.
• 800 Ferry St., Nikolina M. Gjorgievski to Joseph Palumbo, $175,000.
• 57 Floss Ave., Md Rakibul Hasan; Mohammed Mozahidul Islam to Md Abul Kashem; Mst Dilruba Khanam, $160,000.
• 81 Abbott, Griffin Enterprises Inc to Jennifer M. Mariani, $150,000.
• 154 Plymouth, Mary Pantano to Gamal Naji, $150,000.
• 106 Riverview, Queen City Invest LLC to Lyrion A. Mcclenney, $146,400.
• 37 Progressive Ave., Carol Ann Kortum to Christina Barraco; Laurie Kozakowski, $140,000.
• 84 Crystal Ave., Dorothy A. Davis to Casey A. Wiles, $140,000.
• 182 Stockbridge, Rzz Realty Inc to Mosammad Moyna Aktar; Mohammad Saiful Islam, $125,000.
• 136 Altruria St., Jacqueline S. Fenzel to Jeffrey Avolio, $121,000.
• 136 Peter, Ym Property Group to Tiger Development Group LLC, $93,500.
• 141 Fisher St., Shirajum Monira to Amena Khatun; Mohin Uddin, $85,000.
• 19 Florida, Ym Property Group to Tiger Development Group LLC, $70,000.
• 24 Houghton, Md Azmal Khan; Sonia Khan to Ahmad Mohamad Muslim Bin Rashid; Hashim Rabiah Khatu Binti Mohamad, $70,000.
• 34 Marigold, George Searles Jr.; Lucile Searles to Mohammad Kawsar Howlader, $65,000.
• 125 Fleming St., Jacqueline Ellis to Prime Properties Buffalo Inc, $58,000.
• 53 Littell Ave., Sherry Dingeldey to Siyaamðan Brother Properties Corp, $55,000.
• 36 Moselle, N M Atm Group Inc to Menaj Corporation, $50,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 11-17 Elkins Drive, Mohammed Halim to Mohammad M. Khandaker, $220,000.
• 129 Milsom Ave., Michele L. Dipirro to Elizabeth D. Bishop; Leonard P. Bishop, $170,000.
• 179 Curtiss St., John W. Bermel; Savannah Krieger to Sean P. Dorsey, $160,000.
• 1477 Cleveland Drive, Ann Walton to Sean D. Hanley, $130,000.
• 99 White Road, John J. Gross Jr.; Carol G. Schwartz to Joseph D. Gross; Susan M. Wielgosz, $90,000.
CLARENCE
• 9291 Pine Breeze Lane, Kathleen E. Duffy; Patrick S. Duffy to Christopher L. Gelsomino; Tara Gelsomino, $516,000.
• 8631 Sunset Drive, Amber S. Hamilton; Michael L. Hamilton to Franconia Real Estate Services Inc, $332,500.
• 8631 Sunset Drive, Franconia Real Estate Services Inc to Alex Mullins; Kyle Mullins, $318,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• Vl East River Road, Lambros Apostolopoulos to Kenneth Scott Aladeen, $520,000.
• 77 Countryside Lane, Mackenzie R. Hassan to Andrew Grinchishin; Mariya Grinchishin, $301,000.
HAMBURG
• 6692 Burke Road, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jonathan C. Gruchy; Stefani R. Gruchy, $406,163.
LANCASTER
• 43 Hidden Trail, Carmen R. Gerace; Lu Ann Gerace to Frank R. Simmeth, $355,000.
• 136 Sawyer Ave., 136 Sawyher Ave. LLC to Victor Kozak Bandriwsky, $301,000.
• 3911 Bowen Road, Harvey D. Menzies to Justin S. Kopit; Tisha M. Zawisky, $127,579.
ORCHARD PARK
• 10 Stepping Stone Lane, Richard Leonard; Patricia Ryan to Jonathan Orlow, $188,000.
SARDINIA
• 13089 Genesee Road, Klaus D. Nolle; Linda M. Nolle to Christopher W. Hartman; Laura M. Hartman, $250,000.
TONAWANDA
• 115 Woodcrest Boulevard, Mary Jo Grundle to Sarah A. Bertozzi; Matthew M. Hoffman, $325,000.
• 699 Glenalby Road, Daniel J. Krajewski; Tracy L. Krajewski to Jonathan E. Deluca; Alyssa M. Preziotte-Deluca, $275,000.
• 354 Abbington Ave., Dennis L. Wilcott III to Talisa King, $240,000.
• 144 Marjorie Drive, Joyce A. Christopher; Matthew F. Christopher to Jennifer E. Czapla, $211,777.
• 290 Newell Ave., Taras Waszkurak to Joseph&eleanora Salerno Family Trust Tr, $197,000.
• 66 Princeton Boulevard, Miguel Lugo; Nancy A. Lugo to Sadok Mejri, $165,000.
• 268 Shepard Ave., Lisa M. Mellott; Shawn E. Mellott to Timothy D. Griffin, $164,500.
• 135 Lyndale Ave., Kevin Harrald to Jerica J. Barber; Joyce J. Toney, $144,500.
WEST SENECA
• 214 Tampa Drive, Mary M. Connors to Margaret Mary Batt, $179,900.
• 90 Greenfield, John Goedtel Jr. to Laurie A. Goedtel, $110,000.