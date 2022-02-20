Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Dec. 31, 2021.
AKRON
• 7 Stoneridge Lane, Christine M. Hanlon; James E. Hanlon to Chad L. Flores; Jessica R. Flores, $455,000.
AMHERST
• 1185-1195 Sweet Home Road, Station At Buffalo LLC to 1185 Sweet Home Road (ny) Owner LLC, $102,134,000.
• 4220 Sheridan Drive, Leemilts Petroleum Inc to Hawley Development Corporation, $750,000.
• 6024 Main St., Wayne C Felle Holdings LLC to Western New York Pharmacy Specialists LLC, $650,000.
• 43 Brookshire Court, Svetoslav P. Valkanov to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $555,000.
• 43 Brookshire Court, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Margaret Kaczmarek; Matthew Kaczmarek, $555,000.
• 158 Canalview Terrace, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kenneth A. Weiskerger; Lisa C. Weiskerger, $506,147.
• 108 Boxelder Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Denisse Carmona; Luis M. Carmona III, $456,558.
• 16 Twin Bridge Lane, Alfred Weber; Helen Weber to Alison Basil; John Basil, $450,000.
• 107 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Guntejinder J. Dhillon; Gurupdesh Singh Dhillon, $407,735.
• 210 Crystal Springs, Jane Antonovsky; Vladimir Antonovsky to Gary J. Sadeckas; Vanessa Renee Sadeckas, $395,000.
• 180 Primrose Lane, Tracie D. Palmer to Caitlin E. Mikulski, $380,500.
• 53 Tupelo Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Palak V. Butala, $378,730.
• 49 Rankin Road, David J. Hill; Laura H. Rao to Joly Zakaria; Kashem A. Zakaria, $375,000.
• 216 Ivyhurst Road, Kathleen M. Galarneau; Kathleen M. Lisborg to Lindsay E. Carr; Reginald X. Williams Jr., $350,000.
• 58 Laurie Lea, Ann Kellman; Richard A. Kellman; Richard Kellman to Gilberto Olvera; Jane Murray Olvera, $350,000.
• 49 Carriage Hill East, Edl 2021 Trust 062821 Tr to Holland Hanes, $350,000.
• 79 Bywater Drive, Bryan M. Newton; Elizabeth K. Newton to Jian Chen; Yuan Ping Chen, $346,000.
• 142 Jordan Road, Daniel E. Hoffman; Debra E. Hoffman to Brian A. Vaccaro; Rachel Vaccaro, $340,000.
• 16 Ranch Trail, Chabad Lubavitch of Utah Inc to Gon Ron Erez; Shay Kahani, $325,000.
• 64 Ayrault Drive, Rose Ann Omara to Mohammad Hossain, $312,500.
• 9 Dogwood Road, Christine A. Wittmann-Rausch to Katherine Zizzi; Philip M. Zizzi, $285,000.
• 51 Saber Lane, Abigail A. Purcell to Nicholas J. Cino; Sarah Cino, $270,000.
• 98 Misty Lane, Marjory D. Bellafaire to Imam A K M Kamrul Hasan, $269,000.
• 327 Windermere Boulevard, Michael J. Collis to Sujit Das, $265,000.
• 95 Castle Court, Elaine H. Rote to John W. Bosela, $260,000.
• 201 Siegfried Drive, Margaret R. Stackhouse; Stackhouse P. Thomas; Margaret K. Stackhouse to John Edward Legarreta; Laura Lynn Legarreta, $257,000.
• 227 Seabrook Drive, Sondra M. Wunder to Gordon Williamsville LLC, $212,000.
• 391 Lakewood Parkway, Bonnie Lynn Besmanoff; Janet A. Frisch; Robert W. Frisch; Deborah S. Keller to Ryan J. Dandrea; Lisa M. Zabelny, $195,000.
• 37 Hillcrest Drive, Joseph P. Mosey to 275 Wabash LLC, $190,000.
• 40 Hillcrest Drive, Dolores Kurzdorfer to Philip G. Ward, $189,000.
• 64 Gresham Drive, Laura B. Marinaccio; Michael P. Marinaccio to Rachel Elizabeth Blovsky, $185,000.
• 352 Old Meadow Drive, Judy Scales-Trent to Patrick Lipomi, $175,000.
• 2475 Kensington, Pasquale Bochiechio; Stacey L. Kosiorek to Shatkin Land Development Company LLC, $170,000.
• 155 Smith Road, Theresa M. Kilroy; Connie M. Michlin; Susan C. Tanner to Connie M. Michlin; Gerald Michlin, $166,667.
• 606 5 North French Road, North Forest Properties #5 LLC to Rainbow Sprinkles LLC, $165,000.
• 368 Callodine Ave., Carol A. Caputi to Mangali Rai; San Rai, $164,100.
• 82 Hartford Road, Judith E. Gutowski to Northeast Property Partners LLC, $160,000.
• 4585 Chestnut Ridge Rd14228, Colleen Mashlonik to WNY Properties LLC, $155,000.
• 124 B Foxberry Drive, David A. Schichtel Jr. to Alexandra Burch; Theron J. Burch, $121,800.
• 192 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 39b Beehunter Court, Jay F. Christopher; John P. Jeffery to Jay F. Christopher, $55,000.
• 175 Smith Road, Theresa M. Kilroy; Connie M. Michlin; John A. Tanner; Susan C. Tanner to John A. Tanner; Susan C. Tanner, $13,322.
ANGOLA
• 61 York St., Northwind Holdings LLC to Avery Development LLC, $109,000.
• Vl Terrylynn Drive, John Szydlowski; John Saturnin Szydlowski to Ingrid L. Carlson; Ronald G. Carlson, $19,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 3 Creekstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Curry M. Jesse, $588,211.
• 13 Millstone Drive, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to James C. Stegner; Kathleen A. Stegner, $543,089.
• 243 Cazenovia St., Kathryn A. Deegan; Neal H. Young to Caroline Taggart; Zachary Taggart, $410,000.
• 385 Mill Road, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Aaron M. Barnett, $359,036.
• 355 Davis Road, Dawnnee M. Weber to 4050 Seneca St. LLC, $340,000.
• 1906 Center St., Diane Janiak; Garrett W. Janiak to J&k Krouse LLC, $335,000.
• 270 Buffalo Rd #49, Barbara Olson; Douglas Olson to Susan Zolnowski; Thomas Zolnowski, $152,500.
• 1467 Olean Road, Debra H. Thompson; Ross E. Thompson to David Thompson; Paula Thompson, $100,000.
• 757 Ellis Place, David E. Adamczyk to Carrie Walko; Russ Walko, $78,910.
BLASDELL
• 118 Miller, Linda K. Hanley to Jacob Ryan Benoit; Nancy Jean Mason, $196,000.
• 36 Miller Ave., Richard&anna Cieczka Irrevocable Trust 051517 Tr to Sjr Four LLC, $145,000.
BOSTON
• 4872 North Boston Road, Carol Demler; Marilyn Hoelscher; Gregory Reed; Robert Reed to Cara Leigh Beitz, $183,500.
BUFFALO
• 1290 Delaware Ave., Kissling Interests LLC to Gold Wynn Gate Circle LLC, $9,600,000.
• 274 Delaware Ave., Touraine Apartments Associates Limited Partnership to Vesta Touraine LLC Ave, $9,000,000.
• 869 Delaware, 2nd Floor Wish LLC to Sloan Mansion LLC, $2,133,000.
• 106 Kirby Ave., Lisa Fucina to Peninsula Property Holdings Corp, $1,500,000.
• 87 Oakland, Evolve Properties LLC to Jason G. Chebat, $999,999.
• 357 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Ashley J. Perla; Brett A. Perla, $595,622.
• 163 Lexington, Elizabeth I. Swift to Lia J. Morelli, $537,000.
• 291 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Nicholas A. Yant; Victoria K. Yant, $462,393.
• 259 Lexington Ave., John P. Gerken Jr. to Jeremiah E. Lenihan; Polly S. Lenihan, $453,200.
• 31 Jewett Parkway, Valerie Fahey to Kaysar Ahmed, $450,000.
• 585 Breckenridge St., Matthew Bolton; Juliane Nguyen to Christina Saarinen; Lasse Saarinen, $436,000.
• 156 Highland Ave., Erin M. Denig; Jeffrey P. Ware to Rachel M. Kistner; Corey J. Mcauliffe, $415,000.
• 2383 Seneca St., Daniel W. Saunders; Sandra A. Saunders to Cynthia Olow; Felix Olow, $350,000.
• 1088 Delaware Ave Unit 8e, John R. Mcclive; Louise H. Mcclive to Elizabeth R. Shallowhorn; Karl Shallowhorn, $310,000.
• 204 Colvin Ave., Maria Rosa to Kimberly Ventresca, $297,000.
• 1285 West Ave., Laith Al-Khalidi to Monica R. Krug; Kriss Ann Welch, $280,000.
• 156 Winston Road, Mary Diane Eckert; Wilfrid L. Eckert to Sandra L. Sigurdson; Wade Sigurdson, $269,000.
• 573 Linwood Ave., Judine D. Agostini; Orin A. Agostini to Andrea Ronsisvalle, $265,000.
• 236 Wallace Ave., Kathleen Crimmen; Kevin Crimmen to Audrey Jaworski; Matthew Jaworski, $250,000.
• 263 Minnesota Ave., Cory R. Michael to Syedul Hoque, $230,000.
• 222 Heath St., Leonard J. Saluzzo Jr.; Maureen L. Saluzzo to Thamanna M. Ahmed, $220,000.
• 85 Hamlin Road, 716 Estates LLC to Hussain Tanzim; Hussain Tawsif, $209,500.
• 188 Geary St., Gina M. Acosta; Xavier Gonzalez to David M. Kalenda; Melissa A. Kalenda, $207,000.
• 99 North Drive, John P. Feroleto; Paula L. Feroleto to Chetta Kathleen Therese Feroleto; Rosario Chetta, $200,000.
• 1345 Fillmore Ave., Marlene Miloro to Fillmore NY Realty LLC, $200,000.
• 248 Auburn, Annmarie L. Notar; Annmarie L. Ryan to Alisa N. Officer, $189,900.
• 404 Madison, Carmelita T. Burgos to Donna M. Bradley, $185,000.
• 184 Norwood Ave., Danette A. Driscoll; Sean S. Driscoll to 238 Normal LLC, $180,000.
• 41 Hollywood, Mary E. Carosa; Robert Carosa to Anne M. Orsene; Joseph Anthony Orsene; Ursula Orsene-Anderson, $177,500.
• 407 Newburgh, Basit International Corporation to Tiarra M. Adams, $152,500.
• 16 Glendale, 64 Florida Trust Tr to Charles Sanfilippo, $150,000.
• 1911 Bailey Ave., Derrick D. Piosca to Mohammad Nabi, $150,000.
• 88 Germain St., Ryan James Joseph to Sean Ryan, $150,000.
• 112 Spaulding, Diane C. Podosek to Parvez Rahman, $145,000.
• 87 Dempster, Aida Tadros to Daniel Nguyen, $141,000.
• 235 Cable St., Tracy D. Ham II to Amanda J. Oleary, $134,000.
• 344 Pine St., Broadway Oasis LLC to Lee Tringali, $130,000.
• 67 Dash, Noreen Elling; Tim Elling to Hannah M. Elling; Timothy Elling, $125,000.
• 140 East St., Dearborn Development LLC to Richard M. Ahrens, $125,000.
• 631 St Lawrence, Gloria E. Orta to Jennifer Kate Simpson, $122,500.
• 488 Shirley, Dawn L. Newman to Ahmed Dawood, $120,000.
• 383 Guilford, Martin C. W to Mohammad T. Islam, $120,000.
• 75 Bradley St., Dana E. Clark; Ronald J. Schaeffer to Mitchell R. Fachko, $114,000.
• 60 Parkridge Ave., St John Kathleen E to Belayet Hossain, $112,000.
• 46 Crossman Ave., Gale Macmullin; Gale F. Macmullin; Kathy Szablewski to Salma Sadia, $108,500.
• 14 Fleming Alley, Douglas P. Scheer Sr. to 14 Fleming LLC, $107,000.
• 56 Jones St., Mohammad Lashkar; Arif A. Nowrose; Rownok Shah Nowrose to Mohon K. Das, $105,000.
• 79 Ladner Ave., Hft Property Specialist LLC to Joshua P. Esplugas; Patrick J. Leary, $102,400.
• 89 Sattler Ave., Jennifer Lynn Dixon to Nasrin A. Ety; Sakil Ahmmad Khandaker, $102,000.
• 100 Kelburn St., Lynette M. Zane to Rukshana Sardar; Anisuz Zaman, $101,000.
• 53 Woodside St., Bronshtein Real Estate LLC to Gac Buffalo Group LLC, $100,000.
• 138 Clark St., Mohammed Jahurul Amin to Josna Akther; Mohammad M. Rahman, $95,000.
• 173 Northland, Clifford W. Hornick to Md Raju Ahmed; Md Shahidul Islam; Md Abdur Rahim, $87,500.
• 72 Wescott St., K&s Holding US Lp to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $85,000.
• 42 Gesl St., Farzana Jubaed to Kamal Uddin, $85,000.
• 116 Berkshire, M&m Batim Inc to Mosaddequl Mowla, $80,000.
• 53 Ullman St., Stevan Visic to Osvaldo Torres, $80,000.
• 378 Gold, Jst Property Group LLC to Faisal Ahmed; Nurjahan Begum, $80,000.
• 16 Connelly, Buffalo Greens LLC to Emerald Property Collection NY LLC, $75,000.
• 76 Navel Ave., James E. Brooks III to Mohammad Ismail, $69,000.
• 989 Walden, Yk Batim LLC to Jubly Enterprises Inc, $62,000.
• 1822 William Diverted, Dst Buffalo Group LLC to Bronshtein Real Estate LLC, $60,000.
• 103 Guernsey St., Thomas W. Lenz to Katemarie Montalvo, $60,000.
• 65 Alma Ave., Treon LLC to Md J. Sikder, $55,000.
• 76 Hilton, Aminur R. Bhuiyan; Hazera Rahamn Junu to Sumeta Property Inc, $55,000.
• 347 Newburgh, Mitchell Ford Jr. to Denice M. Taylor, $54,000.
• 200 Brunswick Boulevard, Deborah Tunstall to This Ones For The Boys LLC, $50,000.
• 63 Condon, Precious Hub Inc to Bd USA Housing LLC, $50,000.
• 891 Walden, Walco LLC to Jubly Enterprises Inc, $48,000.
• 330 Davey, Jst Property Group III LLC to Mahmuda Akter Sarmin; Tazul I. Tazu, $45,000.
• 272 Sumner Place, Back To Basics Outreach Ministries Inc to Mohammad J. Amin; Habibur Rahman, $30,000.
• 444 Berkshire, Robert D. Reese Jr. to Ferdoaus Begum; Ezabul Hoque, $30,000.
• 319 Plymouth, Kfmre LLC to Paul R. Hosking, $21,000.
• 138 Colorado, Ruby Culverhouse to Farjana Alam, $20,000.
• 18 Elmer, Tosh Smith to Md Alam; Shamsu Uddin, $12,000.
• 14 Elmer, Tosh Smith to Md Alam; Shamsu Uddin, $12,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 200 Whitney Place, Mary Ellen Ryan to Cynthia E. Tysiak; Gerald Tysiak, $339,999.
• 44 Wedgewood Drive, Gregory M. Croce; Norine L. Croce to Jacquelin Renee Gullotti; Aleksander Peck, $325,000.
• 120 Cayuga Creek Road, Margaret M. Solecki; Richard B. Solecki to Phuong-Dung Le, $279,900.
• 87 Yvonne Ave., Kristen Mohring; Robert Mohring to Kamrun Nahar, $262,000.
• 4 Old Farm Court, Janice Samit to Pedro Morales, $260,500.
• 84 Goering Ave., Lynn Biondolillo; Debra Zgoda to Douglas Walker, $240,000.
• 35 Deer Trl, Winifred H. Lina to Darraji Bahaa M Al; Fadel Dhahir, $235,000.
• 228 Woodridge Ave., Wassim Khechen to Sheik Sumon, $235,000.
• 7 Floreis Court, Khayber Adil to Newaz Sabbih, $225,000.
• 60 South Ellington St., Katherine Woloszynski; Michael Woloszynski to Decmar Properties LLC, $225,000.
• 1253 George Urban Boulevard, Marilyn Krauss to Shafi Mahmud; Sharmin Mahmud; Shazmin Mahmud, $216,000.
• 307 Pine Ridge Road, Devi M. Mainali to Mohammed J. Alam, $210,000.
• 55 North Seine Drive, Keith Kashuba to Jessica Oleary, $207,000.
• 121 Lydia Lane, Brian J. Jankowski; Brian James Jankowski; Bruce M. Jankowski; Susan Pudlak to Mohammed Hayder, $200,121.
• 154 Temple Drive, Scott M. Rogers to Denise V. Cobbs, $196,000.
• 36 Allendale Road, Demetria Burgin to Leslie Petties, $182,000.
• 66 Markus Drive, Gedon Kabangira Rugadju to David Banks, $180,000.
• 27 Sugnet Road, Feng Shi; St John Michael Lloyd to Senait Kesete; Antonios Yohannes, $180,000.
• 50 Kingston Lane, David Mcelligott; James S. Mcelligott; Michael A. Mcelligott to Barish Ali; Felicia Ruth Delibero, $175,000.
• 135 Mapleview Road, David Garrison; Robin G. Garrison to Mursheda Akhtar; Md Rabiul Alam, $170,000.
• 1064 Cleveland Drive, Miri Salamone-Burnett to Niyas Fathima Rikasha Mohamed; Zain Mohamed Muhujees Mohamed, $161,000.
• 34 Carolyn Court, Kenneth Ritchie to Zachary Robert Lewis, $160,000.
• 45 Marne Road, Natasha Adams to Davis Larry Lydell Jr, $158,000.
• 31 Dania Drive, Richard C. Vitale to Edna M. Vitale; James A. Vitale, $152,500.
• 40 Avery Place, Gail M. Baker; Timothy P. Baker to Rk Dream LLC, $145,000.
• 207 Halstead Ave., Rachel E. Dahl; Nicole S. Young to Afra Jahan, $141,572.
• 295 Burke, Timothy D. Smeal to Gias Uddin, $130,000.
• 13 Ivanhoe Road, Basher Asset Management LLC to Amina Begum, $130,000.
• 105 Hedley St., Joseph Hoefner; Amanda Meyers to Julie Lipka, $126,000.
• 231 Terrace Boulevard, Yara Developments 1 Inc to Mohamad S. Almohammad; Yara Developments 1 Inc, $125,000.
• 126 Willowlawn Parkway, Janet M. Moxley; Robert Moxley Jr. to Habibul Islam, $121,500.
• 65 Montfort, Melinda A. Franz-Witte to Md T. Islam; Afsana Maria, $120,000.
• 24-26 Windcrest Drive, Lmp Maintenance Inc to Sakif Realty Inc, $110,000.
• 70 Melcourt Drive, Edward T. Kowalski to Janice L. Kelly, $95,000.
• 17 South Kokomo St., Earnest Buyers LLC to Ym Property Group LLC, $43,000.
• 105 Main St., Depew Properties LLC to Mcmain LLC, $40,000.
• 2375 Union Road, Garden Gate Manor Partnership to 2355 Union Road LLC, $30,000.
CLARENCE
• 9390 Wolcott Road, Jeannine M. Kelkenberg; Thomas C. Kelkenberg to Charles C. Marazzo, $735,000.
• 5726 Waterford Lane, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Michael M. Madden; Karen A. Madden, $656,980.
• 8998 Willyoungs Overlook, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kimberly A. Bowers; Kyle C. Bowers, $613,718.
• 8196 County Road, Meridian Development LLC to Devonshire County Road Estates LLC, $594,000.
• 8993 Willyoungs Overlook, Forbes Homes Inc to Alicia Ann Kenney; John Richard Kenney, $497,275.
• 5755 Woodruff Drive, Cindy A. Aiken; Kevin Aiken to Ronald R. Kiener, $475,000.
• 5572 Chatham Lane, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Charles J. Rocco; Christina D. Rocco, $439,125.
• 8185 Wolcott Road, Virginia D. Bottita to Gilbert Bottita; Vincent M. Bottita, $394,000.
• 5302 Vista Ave., Mary Lou Schlierf to Marilyn Krauss; Debra Ann Phillips; Lary Phillips, $235,000.
• 10821 Main St., Emily A. Levandusky; Stephen J. Levandusky to Alexander Rankie, $225,000.
• Vacant land Main St., Denise Seager; John Seager to Rock Oak LLC, $200,000.
• 8135 Transit Road, Randall J. Bolt; Richard J. Bolt Jr.; Steven D. Bolt; Nancy A. Key to Anna M. Linde, $175,000.
• 8990 Willyoungs Overlook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $134,000.
• 8990 Willyoungs Overlook, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Nicholas James Sagliani; Whitney Marie Sagliani, $134,000.
• 10480 Alexander Drive, John P. Flitton to Karen M. Szudzik, $95,063.
COLDEN
• 8788 Finch Road, Julie A. Roberts; Steven J. Roberts to Mikayla Powell; Thomas J. Zak, $400,000.
• 9830 Holland Glnwd, Jill Macswan; Jon Macswan to April Pagano; Paul G. Pagano, $145,000.
• Vacant land Stanfield Road, James F. May; James Ferrier May to Hill Kathryn Tucker Hitchings; Thomas I. Hill, $100,000.
• Vacant land Irish Road, Lawrence J. Calleri; Paula Calleri to Melissa T. Stepanski; Thomas J. Stepanski, $65,000.
• 8795 State Road, Bread of Life Outreach of Colden New York Inc to Christian J. Fabiano, $60,000.
COLLINS
• Vacant land Kerr Warner Road, Thomas D. Bartlett II to Buy Great Land LLC, $18,000.
CONCORD
• 8444 Abbott Hill Road, Donald F. Jaehn; Shirley S. Jaehn to Amelia Giardino; Shawn Giardino, $340,000.
• 0 Groth Road, Lance W. Baker to Buy Great Land LLC, $42,000.
• 12020 Smith Road, Steven W. Clark; Wendy T. Clark to Nathan D. Cammarano, $10,000.
EDEN
• 8171 Sisson Hwy, Paul Roskowicz to Elizabeth Czerwonka; Travis Anthony Czerwonka, $275,000.
ELMA
• 2921 Transit Road, Daniel Mcnamara; Kevin Mcnamara; Thomas E. Mcnamara Jr. to Barker Storage LLC, $1,816,002.
• 3240 West Blood Road, Susanne V. Augustine; Timothy A. Augustine to Anne Cronin, $645,000.
• 510 North Davis Road, Phyllis Guido to Donna Tarr; William Tarr, $550,000.
• 140 Winspear Road, Anthony N. Quagliana to Candice C. Kelleher; Michael J. Kelleher, $276,000.
• 7910 Clinton St., Della M. Taber; Leonard O. Taber to Gmr Properties LLC, $65,000.
EVANS
• 9641 Kenmore St., Diane L. Aliquo to Alex P. Haley; Dana T. Haley, $230,000.
• 7002 Hamilton Drive, Genevieve Capitano; Peter Capitano to Heidi E. Tschopp, $130,000.
• 594 Kennedy Ave., Michael P. Kowalski to Sarah B. Skowronski, $126,000.
GOWANDA
• 37 Allen St., Jason D. Hauck; Theresa J. Hauck to Caitlin A. Goodrich, $148,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 159 White Tail Run, Diedre A. Rutherford; Paul A. Rutherford to Satwant Singh; Reenu Taheem, $425,000.
• 2259 Sixth St., Antonio Roberts; Tamara L. Roberts to Jennifer A. Insalaco; Paul C. Soto, $420,000.
• 65 Windham Court, Forbes Homes Inc to Karen A. Schenk; Kevin Schenk, $401,760.
• 153 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Briana Boutros; Phillip Andrew Boutros, $335,880.
• 848 Amy Drive, David J. Barabasz; Mary D. Barabasz to Juliana R. Alioto, $322,500.
• 753 Alt Boulevard, Louis C. Niro III to William M. Stanley, $197,000.
• Vacant land Love Road, Carl P. Lamancusa; Carl Phillip Lamancusa to Leithan Holdings LLC, $140,000.
• 190 Sandstone Court, Gun Creek LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $92,400.
HAMBURG
• 358 Buffalo St., M&rbova LLC to 358 Buffalo LLC, $2,025,000.
• 206 Lake St., Sp Properties Inc to 206 Lake St. LLC, $1,950,000.
• 2 Grimsby Drive, Grimsby LLC to Staub Two LLC, $1,000,000.
• 485 Sunset Drive, Evans Bank NA to Holiday Village Holdings Lp, $625,000.
• 5410 Sycamore Ln5, Forbes Homes Inc to Murray J. Cutler; Cindy S. Yip, $623,225.
• 4726 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Gavin Chau; Samantha Chau, $538,268.
• 5260 Columbia Ave., Shea A. Daniel; Linda A. Shea to Angela Catuzza, $439,900.
• 4654 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Daniel A. Gallardo, $427,084.
• 4591 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Gregory A. Pawelek; Penny E. Pawelek, $407,205.
• Vacant land Sunset Drive, Grimsby LLC to Staub Three LLC, $350,000.
• 73 North St., Russell H. Bickert Jr. to Amy Jessica Smith; John Matthew Smith, $337,000.
• 6245 Boston State Road, Nina R. Pelc; Richard J. Pelc Jr. to David Gibson; Shannon Gibson, $335,000.
• 5122 Overlook Pt, Michael Dunz; Kristine Sautter to Bradley A. Dunz; Susan M. Dunz, $280,000.
• 2964 Cloverbank Road, David Mcdowell; Richard Mcdowell to Cynthia L. Nistor, $240,000.
• 184 Highland Ave., Robert Gilham; Robert E. Gilham; Ralph Mohr to David Robida, $239,000.
• 4299 Tisbury Lane, Marie T. Schumacher to Jeanne M. Schumacher; Richard K. Schumacher, $235,000.
• 5918 Dover Road, Susan Flack to James Paul Tokasz, $208,000.
• 4708 Lakeshore Road, Elizabeth A. Hoerner to Tina D. Orr, $200,018.
• 424 Sunset, David R. Petrick; Diane L. Petrick to Howard Albert; Jeanne Albert, $200,000.
• 4009 Willowdale Ave., Karen Fladd to Susan E. Young; William K. Young, $185,000.
• 4165 Walker Place, Leon H. Wilkinson to Rachel A. Mangus, $180,000.
• 3668 Grafton Ave., Sandra L. Bieganski to Eric Gallion, $175,000.
• 4976 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Daniel A. Gorcica; Helen E. Gorcica to Miller Natalie L A; Raymond C. Miller, $175,000.
• 74 Kenton Place, Adelaide A. Krouse; Andrew D. Krouse to Andrew W. Meller; Kelly A. Meller, $175,000.
• 4319 Linwood Ave., Joel T. Bus to David French, $172,200.
• 4330 E-2 Berkley Place, Nancy L. Deyo; Sandra L. Vaccaro to Janice L. Voorhees, $170,000.
• 5965 Lakeview Terrace, Brian Mastrangelo; Maria Vecchio to Lisa M. Lowry, $165,000.
• 3201 Trenton Road, Mary Ann Macdowell; Scott Macdowell to Damien L. Judson, $149,250.
• 5059 Morgan Parkway, Kathleen A. Sarvas; Paul Sarvas to Dorothy D. Bruno, $137,000.
• 2782 Cloverbank Road, Chery L. Kromke; Wendy R. Procknal to William Grant Sim, $120,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 557 Martin, Jill M. Janus to 557 Martin LLC, $250,000.
• 56 Weber Road, Frances Scheible to Daniel A. Pawlowski; Kay A. Pawlowski, $200,000.
• 674 Ridge Road, Frank L. Bybel to Neda Nagi, $120,000.
• 19 Gibbons St., Darrell L. Ford; Paul E. Pieczonka to WNY Estates LLC, $87,500.
• 1510 Electric Ave., David Ernst to Josephine Ellis, $60,000.
LANCASTER
• 8 Greenbriar Drive, Frank J. Sardina; Lenore L. Sardina to Md K. Khan; Ferdousi Afroz, $485,000.
• 552 Pavement Road, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Jennifer Darlene Lafratta; Mark V. Lafratta, $449,900.
• 15 Stony Brook Drive, Jennifer M. Schmidt; Thomas J. Schmidt Jr.; Jennifer M. Schmitt; Thomas J. Schmitt Jr. to Dawn Corbett; Ryan J. Corbett, $384,000.
• 177 Nichter Road, Ferry Builders Inc to Barbara J. Robinson, $355,000.
• 55 Kennedy Court, Edward D. Odonnell; Katie A. Odonnell to Bradley Gebhard Gibson; Candace Rose Gibson, $353,000.
• 6125 Genesee St., Redland Quarries NY Inc to Esg Properties of WNY LLC, $225,000.
• 27 Hawthorne Trail, Christine G. Manchester; Anne M. Bond to Betsy M. Connors; Michael E. Connors, $219,900.
• 6467 Broadway St., Character Homes LLC to Caleb J. Cray, $185,000.
• 55 Fairfield, Elisa M. Kugler to Sfr3-040 LLC, $131,500.
• 579 Lake Ave., Joan Bentkowski to Jesus Molina Jr., $130,000.
• 245 Erie St., Charlene B. Robinson; Charlene Brandel Robinson; Larry P. Robinson; Larry Paul Robinson to Giuseppe Holdings LLC, $120,000.
• 3901 Bowen Rd Unit #67, Traci A. Calandra; Donna M. Nardozzi to Tam Tran; Thu Tran, $112,000.
• 267 Iroquois Ave., Deborah A. Domino; Deborah Ann Domino to Manbir Singh, $87,500.
• 267 Iroquois Ave., Denise Mussari to Manbir Singh, $87,500.
• Vacant land 40 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Jason Shurmatz; Julie Shurmatz, $71,000.
• 75 Central Ave., Maria Mulaniff to Village of Lancaster, $30,000.
• 1 Pleasant Ave W, Benchmark Lancaster Towers Lp to Village of Lancaster, $6,400.
MARILLA
• 2160 Two Rod Road, Brian L. Tulowitzki; Denise A. Tulowitzki to Jordan L. Neudecker; Daniel J. Przbylski, $365,000.
• 11192 Sunrise Lane, Eleanor J. Mitchell; Eleanore J. Mitchell; Eleonore J. Mitchell to Elizabeth M. Ilecki; Geoff M. Ilecki, $290,000.
• Vacant land Eastwood Road, Gloria L. Specht to Ashtin Jarmusz; Camille Jarmusz, $60,000.
NEWSTEAD
• Vacant land Maple Road, John J. Potera to Dennis J. Hudomint; Eunice G. Hudomint, $6,500.
NORTH COLLINS
• 4433 Belcher Road, Brett M. Casey to Kylie Mitchell; Ryan D. Mitchell, $325,000.
• 11207 Quaker Road, Suzanne E. Bennett to Kyle Lull, $229,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 5 Chisholm Trail, Donna M. Dillon; Mark T. Everett; Richard L. Everett to Jeana Dare, $600,000.
• 4478 Freeman Road, Carrie B. Occhino; Gary P. Occhino to Kelly A. Ruh; Steven M. Ruh, $425,000.
• 6750 East Quaker St., Molly E. Schmidt to Michael Shea Ahern; Mariely I. Downey, $420,000.
• 16 Silverbell Circle, Anilkumar I. Dholakiya; Gitabahen A. Dholakiya to Aneri Dholakiya; Atit Dholakiya, $400,000.
• 85 Maple Drive, Antoinette Syracuse; Richard A. Syracuse to David Francis Hill; Melissa Louise Hill, $348,000.
• 3229 Baker Road, Monilarz LLC to Robert P. Brandel; Candace E. Gregg, $320,000.
• 5882 Lake Ave., Cyril P. Sobczyk to Henry E. Snyder Jr., $269,000.
• 104 Burmon Drive, Zachary J. Myers; Toni C. Smith to Alexa M. Ventura, $192,500.
• Vacant land Seufert Road, Deborah Debergalis to Timothy J. Gardner, $150,000.
• 11 Hearthstone Terrace, Brompton/caesar Associates Joint Venture to Thomas J Johnson Construction Inc, $116,000.
• 7 Hearthstone Terrace, Brompton/caesar Associates Joint Venture to Thomas J Johnson Construction Inc, $114,000.
• Vacant land 3955 Southwestern Boulevard, Vincent Guerrasio to Lesley Wurstner; Scott Wurstner; Ashford Ventures LLC, $40,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 66 Murray Terr, Anthony Galbo to Eric Benson; Emily L. Welch, $201,000.
• 37 Tussing Lane, Caleb J. Canfield to Dawn Bluhm, $196,000.
• 209 Franklin St., Naela Otabachian; Ohanes Otabachian to Gary L. Foster, $193,000.
• 584 Broad St., Marilyn Bialo; Marilyn Calandra to Ryan Vara, $147,000.
• 102 Morgan, John W. Bacon Jr.; Joseph N. Bacon; Jill A. Spira; Susanne Tranter to Susanne Tranter, $126,450.
TONAWANDA
• 2426 Colvin Boulevard, Bedrock Homes Inc to 2424 Colvin LLC, $540,000.
• 107 Bathurst Drive, Istabraq H. Saeed to Mohammed D. Islam; Ruma Islam, $400,000.
• 870 Brighton Road, Ghugh Inc dba; Express Gulf; Sunoco Mini Mart dba to Hassan M. Mohamed; Abdulla Mothanna; Saleh Mohamed Ali A, $350,000.
• 54 Lorelee Drive, George C. Adams to Dipa Lawoti; Krishna B. Tamang, $281,000.
• 329 Argonne Drive, Daniel R. Reisch; Robert D. Reisch; Susan L. Reisch to Caitlin M. Daly, $280,000.
• 86 Knowlton Ave., Ryan C. Grosse; Chelsea O. Kowalik to Jeffrey D. Johns, $260,000.
• 319 Stillwell Ave., Jennifer L. Dickinson; Sarah Gibson to Karl G. Heigl, $235,000.
• 1605 Kenmore Ave., Futurus Foundation Inc to Kathi Ravelu Muraleetharan, $225,000.
• 220 Cornwall Ave., Lois Aichinger; Lois E. Aichinger to Shawn R. Donovan, $220,000.
• 100 Ensminger Road, Paul Georgeades to First Out Rescue Equipment LLC, $210,000.
• 74 Rockne Road, Stefanie Brown to Joseph J. Warner, $201,000.
• 153 Moulton Ave., Mary E. Sanders; Michael G. Sanders to Malinda Mcdonald; Thomas M. Mcdonald Jr., $200,000.
• 6 Bellah Place, Kristie B. Donovan to Rachel Cheff, $195,994.
• 193 Shepard Ave., Emmett R. Cotrange; Jacqueline Cotrange to Abdalsslam Abdalla, $193,000.
• 226 Renwood Ave., Anthony C. Albano; Louis F. Albano to Majdoulen Alhussein; Mohammad Alkrad, $190,000.
• 106 Twyla Place, Robert M. Molnar Jr. to Daniel P. Puccio, $187,500.
• 375 Kinsey Ave., Jane M. Coughlin to Petar Pajic, $182,000.
• 117 Shepard Ave., Mark S. Carrow to Christina M. Vinci; David Vinci, $180,000.
• 52 Overbrook Ave., Janet C. Cimerin; Katherine Fiordaliso; Katherine G. Fiordaliso; Robert A. Fiordaliso; Judy C. Sterner to David J. Johnston; Tracy E. Johnston, $175,500.
• 191 Victoria Boulevard, Charles Wolfmueller; Dolores E. Wolfmueller to Howard Wharton, $170,000.
• 135 Moore Ave., Neiman Family Holdings LLC to Buffalo Empire LLC, $165,000.
• 261 Cornwall Ave., Beverly J. Dally to Jack E. Dally, $163,000.
• 330 Stillwell Ave., Judith Ann Penna to Anthony Swain, $162,000.
• 729 Starin Ave., Stephen R. Kalinowski to Yaser Mohamad Najib, $160,000.
• 715 Highland Ave., Bonita Strauss; Edward Strauss to Deja Smith, $160,000.
• 45 Glenhurst Road, Justin D. Mazur to Geeta Sadan LLC, $155,000.
• 1095 Woodstock Ave., Catherine A. Brownell; James G. Burke; Keith E. Burke; Timothy L. Burke; Karen J. West; Colleen M. Zielkiewicz to James G. Burke, $150,000.
• 253 Wellington Ave., Stacy A. Soeder to Rachel Spies, $149,900.
• 267 West Hazeltine Ave., House2home Investing LLC to Joshua Rak, $142,000.
• 377 Brighton Road, Connor P. Ruhland to John Walter Maedl; Mary Regester Maedl, $140,000.
• 241 Irving Terrace, Geraldine M. Graziano to Old City Properties LLC, $140,000.
• 2 Newbury Walk, Norman C. Graesser to Matthew Paul Tripi, $135,000.
• 232 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Lisa M. Poppleton; Jaclyn Frances Silver to Acm Prime Alamosa 2018 Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr, $126,193.
• 126 Oakview Drive, Carol M. Szymanski to Vicki A. Dimaria, $125,000.
• 728 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Yingkai Yang to Vazquez Manuel Omar Exposito, $105,000.
WEST SENECA
• 181 Dover Drive, Michelle Dentice; Robert Dentice to Dover Meadow LLC, $400,000.
• 87 Burch Ave., Ryan P. Oconnor to Kamrul Hassan Bhuiyan, $251,002.
• 120 Woodcrest Drive, Katherine A. Quinn; Thomas Quinn to Maureen M. Barnes; William J. Barnes, $211,000.
• 28 Briarwood Drive, Kaitlyn R. Cruz; Michael R. Cruz to Robert R. Altenburger, $210,003.
• 135 Westcliff Drive, Gail Reese to Jon Mclellan; Teresa Mclellan, $156,000.
• 400 West Ave Unit-&garage Unit 32, Sawyer Family Trust 1/28/06 Tr to Mark Dixon, $155,000.
• 148 Lyndale Court, Maria Behm; Edward J. Perillo; Joseph T. Perillo; Michael P. Perillo; Patricia Ann Snyder; Patricia Ann Synder to Caitlin M. Behm; Michael A. Klein, $140,700.