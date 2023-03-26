Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Jan. 7, 2023.
AMHERST
• 37 Brockton Rdg, Equity Corporation (The) Marrano/Marc to Suzanne M Quirk, Jean-Luc Urbain, $788,105.
• 181 Forestview, Joseph Gennaro, Thomas Genaro AKA Thomas Gennaro to Peng Chin, Feng Fin, $425,000.
• 154 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes Of New York to Jose David Lugo Goitia, Adriana Esther Rivera Aguayo, $420,360.
• 326 Berryman Dr, Rachael Pikuzinski, Rudy Pikuzinski to Cassie L Hannon, Daniel F Hannon, $400,000.
• 47 Winterbrook Dr, Ryan Homes Of New York to Ryan David Biniecki, $398,290.
• 290 Randwood, Ping Ping Hwang Lee, Ming Ting Lee to Jillian L Murray, Murray Jeremy Vincent, $376,000.
• 155 Fairgreen Dr, Daniel A Palumbo, Diane M Palumbo to Fatema Ahmed, Kohinoor Ahmed, Shakhawat Hossain, Abdul Hamid, $331,000.
• 110 Tristan Ln, Cynthia A Rebak, Linda M Orszulak, Susan M Schmitt, Nancy R Lauer to Cathy Bersani, Nicholas C Bersani, $311,000.
• 61 Newgate Rd, Erik Victor Scheuneman to Giash Uddin Haider, $290,000.
• 143 Coventry, Joseph M Lipiec to Geneder Wilson, Gary Allen Wilson Sr, $281,000.
• 164 Hartford Rd, Shalex Hfs Inc to Saif Alazzawi, $275,000.
• 2289 Kensington Ave, Jeremy J Tabak, Khrista L Tabak to Sierra Esposito, Nicholas Esposito, $272,000.
• 52 Pheasant Run, Mmj Home Improvements Inc to Ali Holdings Llc, $266,000.
• 167 Fairgreen Dr, Mmj Home Improvements Inc to Al1 Holdings Llc, $266,000.
• 50 Cascade Dr, Mmj Home Improvements Inc to Al1 Holdings Llc, $266,000.
• 210 Culpepper Rd, Roderick L Peoples to Silvia Peoples, $264,657.
• 256 Catherine St, Aimee E Erlandson, Ronald K Erlandson to Austin Christopher Enders, Kacy Scarpa, $260,000.
• 9 Park Forest Dr, Forest Drive Irrevocable Trust to Md F Islam, $255,000.
• 58 Fairgreen, David Heim, Diane L Gordon, Alfreda A Farrell to Trinh Real Estate Llc, $240,900.
• 1125 Youngs Rd Uh , Dorothy M Gruszka to Barbara A Shanahan, $208,000.
• 4917 Harlem Rd, Annette T Est Mussachio to Nafis Md Wasiq Taha, Md Mohiuddin, $200,000.
• 453 Charlesgate Cir, Daniel Schupp to Janet Cousineau, $199,500.
• 1280 Youngs Rd Unit 8G G30, Maureen Rademaker to Ann X White, $155,000.
• 20 Violet Ave, Jane Ciotta-Wheeler, William T Wheeler to Kyle Ferchen, $138,000.
• 4660 Harlem Rd, Diana Giess to Michael Ferguson, $137,000.
• 689 Paradise Rd, William P Brady, Nancy M Brady to Via Savoia Company Llc, $135,000.
• 136 N Harvest St, Redbird Properties Llc to A&J Realty Of Erie Inc, $104,000.
AURORA
• V/L Stoneybrook Rd, Aida J Corey AKA AJ Corey to Rah&Rah Llc, $2,700,000.
BLASDELL
• 117 Orchard Ave, Kristilynn Reed, Deborahanne Wicher to Ryan J Winnicki, $195,000.
BOSTON
• 7906 Lower E Hill Rd, Lisa M Schmid, Mary M Walter, Christopher T Walter, Mary E Vanslyke to Peter A Fasolino, Emily E Maksymik Ranieri, $398,000.
• 5388 Valley Circle Pl, Patrick J Tr Wooldridge to Ronald W Samson, Mary Jo Miller, $150,000.
• 7865 Cole Rd, Judith A Smith to Justin R Smith, $125,000.
BUFFALO
• 61 Irving Pl, Jennifer E Attea, Jonathan M Attea to Christopher Tyson, Tara Tyson, $699,000.
• 237 Lafayette Ave, Peter Sorkin, Ira Lee Sorkin to Andrew Colin Stewart Ii Watt, Elyse Kristine Watt, $501,000.
• 8 Winston Rd, Investr Property Group Llc to Lisa A Grahnert-Mullen, Renson M Arroyave-Mullen, $424,000.
• 93 W Northrup St, Pjm Housing Llc to Sre Management Llc, $410,000.
• 288 West, Aurea N Benbenek to Kimberly Pecorella, $342,000.
• 5 St Johns Pl, Jennifer A Bruce to Jamie Lynn Quider, Aaron E Zyglis, $324,900.
• 63 Shoshone St, Robert G Winkler to John Kelley Mosher St, John Nathan Andrew St, $324,000.
• 123 Mariner, Suzanne Tucker to Alyssa M Nicotera, $315,000.
• 49 Days Park, Julie L Murray to Tamara Chappius, Joseph Paul Chappius, $298,000.
• 19 Blantyre Rd, Gary Shleser, Rose Calma to Robert S Conigliaro, Allison M Hansen, $279,000.
• 245 Tacoma, Daniel F Segal, William Franklin Segal Est to Jordan Amir Tyson, $250,000.
• 35 Monticello Pl, Gary A Wilson, Geneder Wilson to Derek Beverly, Toya Beverly, $225,000.
• 67 Stewart, Terence Brian Newcomb, William J Walters Jr to Us Bank Na Tr, Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust, $208,840.
• 96 Pooley Pl, Ambreen Faruqi, Salim Faruqi to Osman Abdul Rashid Mal, $205,000.
• 229 Heath, Derek Ferullo, Derek Ferullo, Jamie A Ferullo, Jamie A Ferullo to 227 Heath Llc, 227 Heath Llc, $195,000.
• 679 Hopkins, Shatasha Lenise Cole to Jaleesa Findley, $190,000.
• 17 Custer, 17 Custer Associates Llc to Firdous Kamal, $180,000.
• 20 Folger St, Buffalo Group Llc to Debra Tufts, David Tufts, $179,900.
• 19 Downing St, Tiffany R Leipler to Teresa E Martinek, $175,000.
• 350 Prospect, Ryan J Caprio to Kathryn Vergo, $174,900.
• 68 Glor, Murtadha Khaleel to Deylan Pitkin, $170,000.
• 27 Ontario St, Irene Tesluk Living Trust to 238 Normal Llc, 238 Normal Llc, $167,000.
• 15 Woodette Pl, Ritha Herringer, Russell P Marra, Steven Marra, Diane Marra to Patrick Dimatteo, $165,000.
• 56 Rebecca Park, Mark S Perla to Ymr Homes Llc, $163,600.
• 17 Houston St, Delores Bertha Kess to Anuradha Mendu, Siva Harsha Yedlapati, $145,000.
• 74 Avery Ave, Dianne M Rizzo to Wny 18 Llc, $145,000.
• 268 Seventh, Lucky Brothers Property Management Inc to Mary K Voltz, $145,000.
• 147 Sears St, War Hee Da, Ha Sha to Mohammed H Ali, Latifa Abdul Jabar, $134,000.
• 212 Sprenger Ave, Mohammed Y Hossain, Shamima Sultana to Mizanur Rahman, $130,000.
• 316 Dearborn St, Robert S Weiss, Ted Weiss to Thet Hnin Aye, Aung Aung Hlaing, $125,000.
• 2020 Clinton St, Josiah J Schauman to Madina Abdullahi, $124,000.
• 224 Weiss, Donna M Mcguire, Dennis K Mcguire to Patrick Ii Weisansal, Andrea Billittier, $122,000.
• 83 Peace, Annie Hardy to Hasan Muhammad Majba-Ul, Mohammad Raihan Kabir, $121,000.
• 146 Austin St, Amy G Goodrich to James Szymanski, Emily Szymanski, $120,000.
• 126 Longnecker, Dolores A Szpara AKA Delores A Szpara to Gopal Enterprise Inc, $115,000.
• 62 Crossman Ave, Robert B Gleichenhaus, Henry Boyd Jackson to Njcc-Nys Crf Ii Reo Subsidiary Llc, $106,829.
• 139 Hayden St, Philip Goldman AKA Phillip Goldman to Tasneem Banu, $106,000.
• 21 Erskine Ave, James Dematteo, Jonnie C Story Est to Jarna Begum, $102,500.
• 56 Rickert Ave, Natalya S Dean to James Singleton, Lindsay Singleton, $95,000.
• 463 W Utica St, Island Income Holdings Llc to Scott Anderson, $90,000.
• 2967 Bailey, Ayet Properties Inc to Md Mizanur Rahaman, $90,000.
• 71 Bennett Vlg Ter, Property Corporation Hopeful to Abdul Muktadir, Jaheda Begum, $80,000.
• 19 Trowbridge St, Renee A Hutchinson to Routt Llc, $70,000.
• 36 Ericson, Abdul Malek to Mohammad O Ripon, $70,000.
• 504 Ferry East, Mohammed M Alam, Sultana S Alam to Sharmin Sultana Rokshana, $65,000.
• 961 West Ave, Margie A Coleman, Ronald J Coleman to Arisy Holdings Inc, $59,000.
• 8 Norway, Of Buffalo (The) City to Lazare Adingono, $50,000.
• 366 Landon, Latasha M Richardson, Anthony Cleckley, Harold Cleckley Jr, Sarah A Cleckley to Alif Lam Property Inc, $35,000.
• 116 Jewett Ave, Robert M Lathanh to Anthony L Lathanh, $33,000.
• 145 Weiss St, Lisa M Murray, Donald T Murray to Mrr Property Solutions Llc, $19,000.
• 24 Schmarbeck, James C Kistner to Mohammed K Munshi, Lia A Khan, $16,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 444 Huxley Dr, William Tso, Courtney Garlock Tso to Patricia Marie Larkin, Ivan Larkin Ristow, $272,000.
• 13 Lois Dr, Julianna Prestia to Grace Tychinski, Ryan Hanlon, $235,000.
• 46 Caprice Dr, Norman J Dressler to Ismael Jasim, Mina Mohammed, $235,000.
• 81 Bernice Dr, Lisa M Welsh, Jennifer L Adolf, Deborah A Harris, Ronald W Endle, Geraldine F Endle to Buddha Bir Rai, Purni Rai, $235,000.
• 67 Fradine Dr, Shahid Ullah to Mohd S Islam, $224,900.
• 38 Paula Dr, Kimberly A Phillips, Paul J Mamon to Imtiaj A Belal, $223,000.
• 95 N Seine Dr, Muhammad Haque to Kh R Rahman, $220,000.
• 94 Surfside Pkwy, Gregory Grzechowiak to Benjamin Wieand, Ashley Bereziuk, $220,000.
• 32 Mayberry Dr East, Leslie Vigneron to Mark Joseph Chmiel, Kellie Roll, $215,000.
• 60 Meaford Rd, Nabintu N Namwira, Joseph B Tembo to Md Markarram Hossain, $215,000.
• 50 Cathedral Ln, Donna Scibilia, Cynthia Territo, Karen Roll, Kevin Lorka, Kenneth Lorka to Mizanul Hoque, $210,900.
• 103 Sable Palm Dr, Kurt R Damstetter to Dolores Webb, Timothy M Webb, $200,000.
• 43 Colette Ave, Diane M Dennehy, Carol Ann Fullex to Scott E Castilone, $195,000.
• 11 Crisfield Ave, Nathan Shanley to Amanda Klein, $190,000.
• 39 Clearvale, Cassandra Mcelligott AKA Cassandra Block to Mary Ann Huey, Donald H Huey, $189,000.
• 64 Highview Rd, Nola M Provost, Paula Marie Provost to Anthony Szykowny, $185,000.
• 60 Marilyn Dr, Jeremy M Kasprzyk to Marion Lott, Nicolle Lott, $179,900.
• 147 Kennedy Rd, Carolyn J Hurley to Md Rahman, Shafin Ahmed, $161,000.
• 33 Pinehurst Ave, Kara M Desiderio to Matthew J Rivers, $156,000.
• 113 Campbell Rd, Joe B Lee Jr to Jo Noni Llc, $154,000.
• 44 Lois Dr, Umar J Wilson Jr to Sabrina A Moitry, $149,900.
• 910 George Urban Blvd, Willcox Mary to Mofaqkharul Islam, $149,900.
• 20 Gierlach St, Linda Beth Magierski to Matthew Girardi, $120,100.
• 254 N Willowlawn Pkwy, Erie County to Christopher Santora, $110,000.
• 172 Aris Ave, Doris Fuchs to Mrr Property Solutions Llc, $70,000.
• 111 Ridge Park Ave, Kevin Guadagna, Brian Keyes Parker to Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc, $32,956.
CLARENCE
• 8928 Williams Ct, Re Christopher Di to Megan Whitmore, Richard Whitmore, $2,600,000.
• 9715 Rocky Pt, Maria Pitman Revocable Trust, Roy A Pitman Revocable Trust to Anthony Nanula, Holly Nanula, $1,750,000.
• 9648 Carmelo Ct, Marlene J Kupkowski, David G Kupkowski to Nicholas J Ryan, Rachel E Ryan, $662,000.
• 8973 Willyoungs Overlook, Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Emma R Warner, Scott W Hans, $652,850.
• 9487 Greiner, Geoffrey M Hicks to William Tso, Courtney G Tso, $450,000.
• 8719 Nottingham Ter, Patricia J Pettit to Magliulo Vincent, Sherri Tiedemann, $270,000.
COLLINS
• 2873 W Becker Rd, Sandra A Hadley to Joshua L Walsh, Rachel C Brown, $215,000.
• 14112 Mill St, Aaron J Neyman to Brent Geise, Cheyanna Kiley, $120,000.
DEPEW
• 102 Dorset Dr, Dan J Woods, Lisa J Woods to Erin Marrali, Gregory Grzechowiak, $350,000.
• 282 Argus Dr, Sharon S Est Strauss to Md Obaidur Rahman, $237,568.
• 3039 George Urban Blvd, Karen Bezik Smith to Afsana Bari, Rubel Miah, $205,000.
• 271 Terrace Blvd, Donna M Gorski, Barbara J Pitingolo to Cody W Burnett, Rebekah Agliata, $198,000.
• 476 Goul, Latinka P Genchev, Ivo A Genchev to Clyde A Mays, $195,000.
• 341 French Rd, Ronald D Chiari to Carl T Elsaesser III, $175,000.
• 21 Karen Ln, Melissa Cavagnaro, Carol A Wnuk to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust, $157,221.
• 31 Rumford St, Integrity Property Group Llc to Martin J Florian Jr, $130,000.
• 62 St James St, Cust Equity Trust Company, Canazzi Ira Ben Linda to Paola Monserrate, $118,000.
ELMA
• 1730 Bullis Rd, Rebecca Evers to Sara A Benson, $250,000.
EVANS
• 168 Lancaster Ave, Erie County to Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation Buffalo, $883,400.
• 2048 Shadagee Rd, Amy L Shaffer to Kevin Antonio Dulinawka, $200,000.
• 8344 Erie Rd, Randy M Grupp to Njs Holdings Llc, $142,500.
• 979 Meier Dr, Constance E Smith to Sharon M Fox-Schiedel, Keith A Schiedel, $115,000.
• 675 Kennedy Ave, Lawrence Mascio to Timothy Patrick Gamble, $90,000.
• 9637 Maplewood St, Ruth E Odonnell to Sandra L Odonnell, $90,000.
• 1993 S Creek Rd, Erie County to Christopher Santora, $30,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 2961 Baseline Rd, Brandon M Schmiedel, Lisa M Schmiedel to Kailyn Verost, Bradley Verost, $260,000.
• 2859 Baseline Rd, Ronald Cope to Andrae F Hall, Kelisha A Hall, $237,500.
• 3488 Greenway Rd, George K Ostertag to Karen Milovich, $168,000.
HAMBURG
• 6385 #23 Boston State Rd, Wetzl Boston State Road Development Llc to Charles J Lagreca, Lynette E Lagreca, $594,762.
• 4677 Carlyes Ct, Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Robert Maier Jr, Megan Starr, $444,734.
• 5227 Briercliff Dr, Donald E Neureuther III, Joanne T Neureuther to Ras Closing Services Llc, $310,000.
• 5227 Briercliff Dr, Ras Closing Services Llc to Samuel Peyton Mccranie, Anna Elizabeth Kraus-Mccranie, $310,000.
• 72 North St, Raymond Myers to Vittorio Bueme, $285,000.
• 3576 Connie Trail, Peter A Fasolino to Kim Bonus, Mark Bonus, $243,000.
• 5079 Mount Vernon Blvd, Jessica L Burzynski, Matthew L Burzynski to Kristin Benoodt, Adam Donovan, $235,000.
• 3722 Blair Ct, Elaine Maclaughlin to Claire M Morano, Eric Morano, $226,000.
• 4832 Holly Pl, Neil Gallineau to Mariana Zupetz, Zachary Carl Zupetz, $226,000.
• 5177 Parker Rd, Ann Marie Tobin to Alison B Hibit, $195,000.
• 3175 Glenwood Ave, Ronald J Oneil Jr, Michael Oneil, Deborah A Gilcrist to Michael J Oneil, Debra K Lemke, $170,000.
• V/L Fairview Pkwy, David A Cuoco, Patricia Cuoco AKA Patricia Cuoco-Rosen, Margaret Czosek to Collin D Cuoco, $135,000.
• 3661 6Th Street, Salvatore T Giolando Jr, Sarah T Giolando to Sean A Perez, $99,000.
• 3869 Princeton St, George G Granica, Michael D Denz to Mr, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba Cooper, $76,953.
• 3158 Seaford Terr, Ruth M Young to Timothy J Young, $60,000.
KENMORE
• 402 Argonne Dr, Gail F Fudge to Lexi R Craine, Christopher A Craine, $320,000.
• 178 Stillwell Ave, Alexander L Rubin, Joyce C Beers-Rubin to Linda Byamungu Preto, Gerard Hardick, Nana Aluma, $280,000.
• 36 Marquette Ave, Christine H Hr Burns, Rita H Dec Moskal to Eric Bauth, $192,000.
• 45 Lincoln Blvd, Diane Sharon Damore, Frank Damore to Ellen Tucker, John Vogt, $125,000.
• 274 Mang Ave, Jennifer Ann Runfola, Dale C Feher to Ymr Homes Llc, $96,458.
LACKAWANNA
• 29 Currant Ave, Robert Santmyer, Toyuba Sikandar to Tracy Smith, $140,250.
• 30 Currant Ave, Robert Santmyer to Mohammed S Ali, $50,000.
LANCASTER
• 47 Chicory Ln, Carmelina Persico, David M Persico to Scott S Jarmusz, Martina D Waldriff, $523,500.
• 9 Grafton Ct, Michael Skibicki, Ronald Skibicki, Thomas Skibicki, Frances Skibicki, Donna Zimmer to Christopher M Polizzi, Rita G Polizzi, $275,000.
• 99 6Th Ave, Kimberly A Stribing to Chanelle Josette Ortez, Bobby Joe Ortez Jr, $225,000.
• 69 6Th Ave, Chanelle J Ortez, Bobby Ortez to Guntis E Innus, Jennifer A Innus, $215,000.
• 99 Pleasant View Dr, Property Shop Of Wny Llc to Pleasantview Crest Llc, $150,000.
• 65 Sawyer Ave, Heidi L Rust to Nicolas Michael Magle, $118,000.
• 5799 Unit 3 Broadway St, Carol Lou Barnes to Melody M Doughty, $116,000.
• 3907 Bowen Rd, Erie County to Mrr Property Solutions Llc, $80,000.
• 84 Church St, Janet R Gilligan to Colleen A Helwig, $70,000.
MARILLA
• 2114 Fawn Dr, Diane L Jones to Kailee P Juzdowski, Michael Wirth, $320,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 2014 Orchard Pl, Julie Mariani, Keith D Mariani to Trey D Bley, Ashley N Woodward, $230,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 53 Hillsboro Dr, Anne V Mccune to Andre Samoel, $858,000.
• 275 Lawrence Woods , James Dematteo, Eva C Raymond, Joseph V Raymond to Bank Northwest, $440,000.
• 41 Bittersweet Ln, Tracy D Sammarco to Blue Sky Reno Llc, $236,000.
• 5375 S Freeman Rd, Carol F Schuster, David E Schuster to Bryce M Hartung, $80,000.
SARDINIA
• 12730 W Schutt Rd, Jean Clara Schuster to Levon E Hulton, $68,500.
• 12759 Van Slyke Rd, Dawn F Degolier, Duane F Degolier to Kameron Fisher, $19,900.
TONAWANDA
• 201 Bering Ave, Mondich Family Trust to Charles J Mallia, Louise A Weaver, $360,000.
• 15 Tussing Ln, Jennifer Cruz, Adam Cruz to James Robert Stevens, Janelle Marie Stevens, $314,000.
• 208 Louvaine Dr, Allison Harmon to Syed Shakhawat Hussain, $297,000.
• 404 Forbes Ave, Kristen M Hulbert to Martial V Codjovi, $290,000.
• 689 Glenalby Rd, Heidi Keleher, Graidi Keleher to Dineen M Harvey, $246,000.
• 620 Highland Ave, Daniel Glushefski, Redbird Properties Llc to Mary Abousaid, $244,900.
• 108 Woodmere Dr, Zlatan Sadibasic to Jeremy Chandler, Melanie Chandler, $225,000.
• 259 Koenig, Danny Chayban, Michael Miranda to Chris Maciejewski, Kaitlynn Dawn Maciejewski, $220,000.
• 291 Glencove Rd, Ralph N Mauro to Michael J Mauro, $220,000.
• 678 Parkhurst Blvd, Florence Devries to Clifford S Mayle Jr, Doroth T Mayle, Jason A Mayle, $220,000.
• 223 Rogers Ave, Justin Karcher, Nicole Karcher to Kristin Jason, $211,000.
• 621 Cornwall Ave, Evelyn T Fildes to Sandra Lorraine Cooper, Timothy Michael Lopez, $200,000.
• 166 E Somerset Ave, Todd B Hoeltke to Kathleen Weber, $190,000.
• 98 Vicksburg Ave, Ellyn Duprey to Mazin H Awad, $175,000.
• 747 Harrison Ave, Nicholas T Heins to Mehedi Hassan, Saifun Suborna, $165,000.
• 19 Grove St, Nancy A Rolando to Emily J Churco, $140,000.
• 23 Benton St, Rooted Rei Llc to Melissa Woods, $125,000.
WEST SENECA
• 784 East&West Rd, Matthew D Dorr to Linda J Krupski, $370,000.
• 401 Carriage Ln, Equity Corporation (The) Marrano/Marc to Jessica A Leone, $349,603.
• 404 Carriage Ln, Equity Corporation (The) Marrano/Marc to Brandon J Kaczmarz, $305,155.
• 5340 Berg Rd, Nancy A Lenox, Ronald A Lenox to William R Loomis, $300,000.
• 87 Jasmine Ave, Wendy Persichini to Pamela Bell, $298,500.
• 45 Brook Ln, Brian J Radloff to Andy J Gibson, $297,900.
• 129 South Dr, Ryan Homes Of New York to Lisa M Giangrosso, $294,340.
• 30 Marlin Dr, Christopher S Fanelli, Katina L Fanelli to Brynna Keelin Kelly, Jacob Matthew Roach, $286,500.
• 35 Giblin Dr, Donna Marie Strzelczyk, Thomas E Strzelczyk to Margarita Gonzalez, $275,000.
• 52 Country Ln, Linda Glodowski, Gary Glodowski, Donna Szymanski to Annette Ahearn, $250,000.
• 156 Sharon Dr, Diane R Aures, Susan K Mazurowski to Caitlin Kogler, Jonathan Nowak, $245,000.
• 153 Heather Hill Dr, Audrey M Miller to Nicole A Haas, $240,000.
• 200 Covington Dr, Anthony J Lesakowski Irrevocable Trust to Kelly M Oconnor, $225,000.
• 3912 Seneca St, Matthew A Barker to Jeanette Jennings, $175,000.
• 95 Fernwood Ave, Charles J Manganaro to Ryan Gardner, $151,250.
• 149 Bellwood Ave, Mary P Mullins to Michael Gospodarski, $128,500.
• 229 Chamberlin Dr, Louis J Przystal Jr, Carol B Przystal to Seaman Ira Ben Kevin Trust Company Cust Equity, $96,500.
• 42 Stephenson, Mary P Barnas, Jeneane Bednarz to Mary P Barnas, $65,000.