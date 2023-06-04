Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending March 17, 2023.

AKRON

• 118 East Ave, Bryan T Pitisi to Kennedy Earsing, Parker A Ribbeck, $112,500.

ALDEN

• 11059 Broadway, Daniel Glushefski to Ann E Fix, $141,000.

AMHERST

• 141 California Dr, Natale Building Corp to Richard N Gilbert, Susan M Gilbert, $758,900.

• 70 Gesel Ln, Forbes Homes Inc to Brian J Markin, Samantha L Markin, $672,092.

• 258 High Park Blvd, Kevin Brinkworth to Megan J Malczewsky, Nicholas R Malczewsky, $580,000.

• 25 Huntington Ct, Caroline Leighton to Irving Andrew Barrett Jr, Patricia S Barrett, $470,000.

• 160 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes Of New York to Syed Muhammad Bilal Hasan, Lubna Arshad Siddiqui, $415,445.

• 85 Harding Ave, Equity Trust Company Cust to Madhavi Vadlamudi, $355,000.

• 72 Highland Dr, Michael W Michalowski, Tina M Michalowski to Scott Hourigan, Diane Szalasny, $342,500.

• 134 Winterbrook Dr, Alfonso Burgos to Maryanne Burgos, Claire Burgos, $340,000.

• 103 Wiltshire Rd, Elizabeth Oneill Walsh to Christopher M Triviz, $319,900.

• 165 Berehaven Dr, Albert A Hanna to Shuel Ahmed, Farhana Akter, $275,000.

• 4 Roman Ln, Lawrence M Unger, Mary Billie Unger, Mara P Endl, to Nancy L Atten, Robert H Atten, $270,000.

• 948 Robin Rd, Jennifer L Blersch to Tammy Ann Werts, David Joseph Werts, $265,000.

• 16 Kim Cir, Susan F Kleiman to Elizabeth Denman, $255,000.

• 88 Haverford Ln, Michael Smith to Ronald Sangeorge, $225,000.

• 40 Hamlin Sq Unit F Garage 78, Jeanine M Oneil, John J Oneil to Mahmood R Kiyani, $220,000.

• 408 Springville Ave, Amherst Rental Group Llc to Astrea Housing 1 Llc, $219,352.

• 45 Emerson Dr, Marcis B Cline to Kiara Denise Moon, $201,400.

• 153 S Union Rd, Timothy J Mcmahon, Dennis A Mcmahon to Dtoi Enterprises Llc, $200,000.

• 1406 Charlesgat, Edward G Hall to Turquessa Francis, $190,000.

• 89B Foxberry Dr, Everett J Lewlew to Matthew J Kondziela, $159,000.

• 1125 Youngs Rd Unit F, Josephine P Montana to Hanna Nydahl, $150,000.

• 73 Rosemont Dr, Rebecca L Bloom to Mrr Property Solutions Llc, $150,000.

• 25D Coolbrook Ct, Sandra L Flanders to Mina Eskandar, $120,000.

• 191 Marion Rd, Rita D Wagner to James R Mcquestion III, $115,000.

• 3901 Main St Unit 11, Alexander Carl Collichio, Gary Collichio to Jodi Benson, $68,000.

AURORA

• 8 Aurora Mills Dr, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Daniel M Penksa, $724,129.

• 24 Creekstone Dr, The Marrano/Marc-Equity Corporation to Anna Lutz, Paul R Lutz, $694,851.

BLASDELL

• 140 Helen, Cindy Story, William Story to Rachel Masters, $190,000.

BRANT

• 10694 Perry St, Stacy L Erickson to Matthew Militello, $65,000.

BUFFALO

• 33 Gates Cir #9G&F, Judith Judelsohn to Kenneth R Kahn, Linda A Kahn, $995,000.

• 315 Lincoln Pkwy, Susan M Piver to Daryl Bible, $772,000.

• 208 Rachel Vincent Way, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to George J Stock, Maria Mozzetti-Stock, $583,286.

• 1050 Elmwood Ave, John Powell to Zay Tun, $470,000.

• 45 Fairchild Pl, Kevin R Hughes, Mary A Hughes to Jason Opferbeck, $400,000.

• 87 Tacoma Ave, Buffalo Renaissance Properties Llc to Kristopher H Thompson, $342,000.

• 61 Manchester, James M Steinhorn to Lacey Bromley, $335,000.

• 301 Voorhees Ave, Margaret Healy to Kenneth Berbary, Eileen Berbary, $312,000.

• 11 Blaine Ave, Brazos Real Estate Holdings Llc to Robert Travis Estes, $292,750.

• 27 Ramona Ave, Jiangzhen Zheng, Jian Wang to Ahmed Abdullah Alotaibi, $265,000.

• 19 Park St, Justin T Barends, Scott James Bizub to Nationstar Mortgage Llc, $259,574.

• 54 Forest Ave, Smn Properties Llc to Connor Smith, $259,500.

• 81 Allegany St, Jeanine Sonier, Steven Ryndak to Brandon Rappold, $250,000.

• 63 Whitfield, Ethan Aaron Richenberg to Angela Britzzalaro, $220,000.

• 2 Oxford Ave, Melissa M Meyer to Sherif Khairy, Julie Pento, $210,000.

• 716 Hopkins, Tanisha Inc to Shukri Abdi, $200,000.

• 91 Steven, Biplob Kabir Mowla to Jose Morales, Alexandra Rosa, $182,000.

• 262 Weiss St, Kimberly L Jean AKA Kimberly Rodriguez to Carmen Maria Santiago Mejias, Joseph Dejesus, $180,000.

• 125 Deerfield, Humayun K Rubel to Damon D Weaver, $180,000.

• 108 Macamley St, Fee Lin Bunnett, Noah Bunnett to Ggsk Properties Llc, $180,000.

• 137 Wilkes Ave, Elaine Ellen Cook to Amy J Altheide, $177,500.

• 216 East St, Rocwood Inc to Pascale Nirampeba, $167,500.

• 62 Lawrence, Hadeed Mohammed to Rauf Khan, Aminah Bee, $160,000.

• 12 Hazelwood Ave, Dorian Jennings to Kevin E Vance, $153,000.

• 59 Riverside, Sharon Relation to John W Holladay, $150,000.

• 281 Prospect Ave, Cynthia Murphy, Andrew Murphy to Connor Smith, Jessica Smith, $150,000.

• 31 Harriett, David Blango, Nathaniel Blango, Randy Blango, Mark J Peszko to Shahid Ullah, $144,000.

• 184 Maple St, South Creek Properties Llc to John Pineda, $140,000.

• 219 Heath St, Karl F Kozlowski to Laura M Kozlowski, $132,500.

• 17 Ludington St, Barry J Esch to Mario Vega, Nicole Jimerson, $128,750.

• 29 Forman St, Hoda Hamza, Muhamed Hamza to Maksuda Yeasmin, Md Imran Hossain, $122,500.

• 350 E North St, Anthony T Caferro to Moots Llc, $115,000.

• 121 W Winspear Ave, Thomas M Olszowy to Ho Le, Linh Le, $113,500.

• 346 Walnut St, 775 Development Llc to Boats&More Llc, $110,000.

• 57 Gorski St, Robert Nass to Iqbal&Rumena Corporation, $82,000.

• 243 Cambridge Ave, Dominic C Gallon, Tanika Gallon to Muhammad Imam Mahdi, $80,000.

• 36 Alice Ave, Shamima Nasrin, Jahangir Ahammed to Amicus Qubella Llc, $72,000.

• 51 Grove St, Mark J Peszko, Leroy W Bates Jr to Black Rock Revival Llc, $70,000.

• 68 Pulaski St, Denise Hr Daley, Christopher Hr Szewczyk, Janet D Szewczyk, Jennifer Est Szewczyk, Jayme Hr Hapeman, Ralph M Mohr to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $67,585.

• 16 Dorris, Syc Trade Llc to Lmsm Propertys Llc, $62,000.

• 450 S Ogden St, Janina Chmielewska to Beata Grzegorek, Mariusz Grzegorek, $60,000.

• 44 Schuele, Sharon Lynn Hill to Kamrun Naher, Abul K Abu, $57,000.

• 2307 Niagara St, David Cohen to Vicky Nguyen, Giang Mai, $54,000.

• 84 Arthur St, Khamvone Luangpakdy to Kiattichai Laokhukhan, $50,000.

• 93 Coit St, Johnathan Bieber to All Green Realty Inc, $50,000.

• 338 Watson St, United Bd Llc to Am Best Inc, $50,000.

• 261 Ideal St, Mohammad Jahangir Alam to Yaseen K Inc, $40,000.

• 26 Roslyn, Sdp Properties Llc to Roy Allen, $25,000.

• 360 Longnecker, Barbara J Wheeler, Jerry J Wheeler to Equity Trust Company Cust, $23,100.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 125 Cayuga Creek Rd, Frank Cipressi to Fahima Begum, Md Muhibur Rahman, $260,500.

• 197 Greenway Blvd, Brandi V Dailey to Erika Hollis, Samantha Jacobs, $260,000.

• 3 Normandy Ave, Richard V Karlinski 2021 Family Trust to Ridwana K Khalik, $252,000.

• 34 Brown St, Carol A Kozub, to West Seneca Properties Llc, $250,000.

• 440 Walton Dr, Ellen M Zelasko, Patricia Recchio, Mark Mika, David J Mika, Catherine M Mika to Ryan R Mathien, Amy J Glover, $247,500.

• 7 Betty Lou Ln, Robert J Diehl III to Benjamin Lindquist, Jennifer Lindquist, $245,000.

• 115 Nokomis Pkwy, Boats & More Llc to David Cone, Stephen Cone, Catherine Cone, $215,000.

• 1414 Cleveland Dr, This Ones For The Boys Llc to Lauren Marie Lewandowski, Thomas William Shanahan, $211,000.

• 15 Hillside Ave, Alaa Mansi, Marwa Majeed to Danielle M Szablewski, $189,000.

• 38 Applewood Rd, Mary Ann Mullen AKA Maryann S Mullen to Ryan Robert Mullen, Tia Lee Piotrowski, $170,000.

• V/L Pleasant, Creation Properties Llc to Shumaila Z Qureshi, Zahid M Qureshi, $162,000.

• 80 Grand Blvd, Khadija Reyhan to Nfn Rubel, $160,000.

• 53 Alpine Pl, Carrie E Owens to Brandon R Molett Sr, $140,000.

• 53 Virginia Rd, Kathleen R Gizzo to Queen City Invest Llc, $136,550.

• 1621 E Delavan, Jessica Pham to Shahed Chowdhury, $135,500.

• 74 Harris Ct, Eight Lives Holdings Llc Rcr to Nasir Dowlatzai, $120,000.

• 46 Glendale Ln, William A Westfall to Jessica Kirker, $119,300.

• 20 Loxley Rd, Akm316 Properties Llc to Abdur R Bhuiyans, Jamila Khaton, $110,000.

• 13 Carolyn Ct, Marie A Gutschow, Mary F Pitrelli, Carmelynn M Cole to Frank Ungaro, $105,000.

• 230 Currier Ave, Linda Jean Cislo to Wolcott Development Llc, $65,000.

CLARENCE

• 5465 Kraus Rd, The Diane E Trippie Revocable Living Trust to Jeffrey Brewer, $800,000.

• 5652 Creekwood Ct E, Natale Building Corp to Kathleen A Mye, $524,950.

• 7440 Berghorn Rd, Orin Kelkenberg Jr to Jennifer Buyea, Robert Buyea, $450,000.

• 8982 Amy Leigh Ln, Robert P Vaccarella, Julie Vaccarella to Taylor K Adam, Matthew F Adam, $429,900.

• 5100 Meadowbrook Rd, Benjamin M Stadler, Corrine E Stadler to Mykhailo Koliadych, Oksana Koliadych, $374,900.

• 4139 Wildwood Dr, Venugopalan Kasturirangan AKA Venu Kas, Indira Rajagopalan AKA Indira Kass to Susan M Mcdowell, $280,000.

COLDEN

• 8030 Burr Rd, Clifford W Butsch, Diana J Butsch to Michael Steinwachs, Susan Steinwachs, $490,000.

COLLINS

• 3795 Route 39 , Mrr Property Solutions Llc to Timothy Bursee, $69,900.

• 14214 Pritchard Rd, Mark A Hawes to Peter Densing, $55,000.

CONCORD

• Vl Trevett Rd, Anthony Heary to Michelle A Zelie, $81,840.

DEPEW

• 85 Green Ter, Zachary Kozma to Courtney Hout, $235,000.

• 18 Lehigh Ave, James A Feeney to Christia L Sawyer, $190,000.

• 430 Rowley Rd, Joseph F Jay, Scott Anthony Bylewski to Hb1 Alternative Holdings Llc, $175,779.

• 2 Cardy Ln, Jean E Duke to Ama Future Holding Inc, $170,000.

• 111 Dorset Dr, Sharon Kinzie to Mrr Property Solutions Llc, $160,000.

EAST AURORA

• 4388 Two Rod Rd, Judith Ann Peterson to John Apgar, $90,000.

EDEN

• 9004 S State Rd, Ronald H Moore to Mrr Property Solutions Llc, $80,000.

ELMA

• 800 Henry Dr, Virginia H Langworthy to Robert A Murek, $351,250.

EVANS

• 790 Lake St, Cynthia A Procaccini to David Picone, $190,000.

• 631 Hickory Rd, James P Mcnamara to Edwin J Marchant Jr Revocable Trust, $150,000.

• 7444 Derby Rd, John David Warda to Anna Kathleen Mcgowan, Joseph Paul Mcgowan, $22,000.

GOWANDA

• 400 Buffalo St, Ralph Peters Jr, Abdullah Abdulrahman to Adrien L Matte, $85,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 23 Castlewood Ct, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Gayle Schutrum, $465,000.

• 5124 E River Rd, Randall M Scott, Kelly L Raby to Frank Cherry, Karen Cherry, $330,000.

• 66 West Park Rd, Mark G Wiesmore to Randy Z Thomas, Taya T Wiesmore, $180,000.

HAMBURG

• 4661 Carlyes Ct, Dato Development Llc to Santos Cristian G Dos, Edimar Dutra, $548,000.

• 5665 Green Meadow Ct, Jason T Renowden, Tamara M Renowden to David Q Harris, Kelly Rebecca Harris, $475,000.

• 4701 Pineview Dr, Darren P Labedz, Shannon M Labedz to Donald Keicher, Kristine Fox, $425,000.

• 5944 North Dr, Chester V Orzelski to Monica Stringham, David Stringham, $309,500.

• 4341 Parker Rd, Kendall A Smith, Aaron J Smith to James Francis Kelleher, $295,000.

• 4018 Sussex Pl, Donald I Denzel, Virginia Denzel to Michael P Bukowski, Shawna M Bukowski, $238,500.

• 29 Birkshire Rd, Adam J Koch to Benjamin Charles Warner, Olivia Sarah Warner, $218,000.

• 75 Oak Hill Dr, Marcia I Adamczak to Katherine Arendt, $200,000.

• 1616 South Bend, Michael J Suppa, Suzanna T Fitzner to Ronald Planter, $170,000.

KENMORE

• 364 Wabash Ave, Victor J Sobol to Mgng Real Estate Holdings Llc, $166,500.

LACKAWANNA

• 20 Keever Ave, James B Roche to Jordan N Dimitrievski, Malyssa Venable, $200,000.

• 33 Prospect Pl, Janine Sireika to David Stoehr, $105,000.

• 84 Victory Ave, Queen City Invest Llc to Jiniko Rodriguez, $82,000.

LANCASTER

• 50 Roosevelt Ave, Hwf Real Estate Llc to Kyle J Manning, Lisa M Manning, $200,000.

• 24 Laverack, Wallace C Piotrowski to Eric W Piotrowski, $175,000.

• 92 Wilkshire Pl, Ryan G Smith to Christy Pollard, $170,000.

• 22 E Garfield St, Jeffrey Moore, Cindy L Moore to Katherine Repka, Zachary Repka, $156,443.

• 15 Deepwood Pl, Hidden Meadow Lan Llc to Dan J Woods, Lisa J Woods, $73,000.

MARILLA

• 3, John Apgar to Daniel Cherniske, Marya Casey, $230,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 11174 Miland Rd, Heather L Williams, Christopher S Williams to Kevin P Schmitt, Rachel Mills, $385,000.

• 12372 Nice St, Sherry Grande to Beverly A Kazmierczak, Katrina P Kazmierczak, $206,700.

• 8530 Burdick Rd, Kathleen A Baker, Kathleen A Baker Supplemental Needs Trust to Bonnie A Frey, Brian Frey, William F Frey, $94,900.

NORTH COLLINS

• 10760 Gowanda State Rd, Joan M Hurley, Bryan R Hurley to Jonathan Michael Conklin, Maria Rosario S Conklin, $270,300.

• 2003 Brant Rd, Jason R Ellsworth, Divitta Maria Alexander to Fargo Bank Na Tr Wells, Option One Mortgage Loan Trust, $82,981.

ORCHARD PARK

• 7050 Michael Rd, Liana Marsha Reamsnyder, Paul A Reamsnyder, Mary Ann Boxhorn to Gavin Sheehan, Jerome Sheehan, $460,000.

• 38 Henning, Stephen W Zipp to James Filicky, Catherine Filicky, $400,000.

• 33 Crabapple Ct, Lori D Bannister to Wayne Vance Trust, $339,000.

• 5808 Lake Ave, David Q Harris to Lawrence M Filipski, Marie Filipski, $276,500.

• 253 Velore Ave, Scott A Gburek, Theresa A Gburek to P Schneider Ronald, $200,000.

SARDINIA

• 13709 Genesee Rd, Virginia A Hulton AKA Virginia L Hulton to James L Woloszyn, Laura E Woloszyn, $142,000.

• 11019 Middle Rd, Dennis N Degolier to Dianna Fisher, $75,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 157 Brookside Ter W, Brian T Naughton to Eric Sakshaug, $250,000.

• 191 Highland Ave, Joseph V Stallone, to Denise Fleming, $187,000.

• 657 Fletcher St, James R Stevens to Meagan D Swartz, Travis R Kley, $185,000.

• 286 Delaware St, Susan Kley, Travis Kley to Danny Ortega Rosado, $158,000.

TONAWANDA

• 197 Southwood, Mary Ann Pendrys to Carson Gaughan, $255,000.

• 196 Koenig Rd, Lauren A Gelz, Michael L Gelz to Lindsey Barta, Kyle Barta, $253,000.

• 225 Wellington Ave, Caley Wekenmann to David P Lanzatella, $225,000.

• 165 Cable St, Patricia F Frank, Donald M Frank to Andrea Collins, Michael Collins, $213,000.

• 72 Mayfair Ln, Paul R Chapman to Courtney Dunn, Alex Patterson, $186,000.

• 223 Darlington Dr, Anna M Sole to Sallie Browning, Don Herlan, $181,000.

• 20 Briarlee Dr, Robert L Sieracki to Renee D Cherico, Peter G Cherico, $175,000.

• 218 Dalton Dr, Glenn E Sherk, Stephen Mark Agt Sherk, Nicholas Grd Baich to Anisha Zaman, $113,000.

• 333 Edgewood Ave, Lois Jean Conklin to Frederick Iv Winkelmann, $109,200.

WEST SENECA

• 113 South Drive, Ryan Homes Of New York to Samantha Elizabeth Seymour, Ryan Andrew Rava, $289,465.

• 34 Fieldcrest , Renee Gennocro to Amy Conmy, $267,500.

• 99 Sunrise Ter, Daniel J Agt Kovach to Kelsey Starkey, Patrick Starkey, $261,000.

• 51 Davis Rd, Daniel Tucholski, Joseph Tucholski, Christopher Tucholski to Christopher Tucholski, $250,000.

• 19 Cardinal Ln, Ronald J Bolander to Deborah L Diehl, Robert J Diehl III, $250,000.

• 400 West Ave K7, Dawn E Handzlik, Stanley J Handzlik to Pierre Wallinder, $176,000.

• 205 Woodcrest Dr, Mary Ann Morrison to Richthammer Family Trust, $175,000.

• 108 Wildwood Pl, The Annarino Family Trust to Brian Reiss, $118,000.