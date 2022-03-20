Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Jan. 28, 2022.
AKRON
• 83 Main St., Woodhaven LLC to Buffalo Customs LLC, $148,000.
• Vacant land 126 Buell St., Lavocat Properties LLC to Paul Dipalma, $48,000.
ALDEN
• 201 Town Line Road, Lindsey L. Lamendola to Andrew Lahti, $352,000.
• Vacant land South Newstead Road, Elizabeth Fix; Kenneth Fix to Cody Wilkins, $59,900.
AMHERST
• 68 Crown Point Lane, Rosario Indelicato to Gregory Elizabeth Patricia Anne; Jason J. Gregory, $671,000.
• 18 Belmore Court, Joyce Krieger; Keith Krieger to John E. Scott; Nikole L. Scott, $525,000.
• 5 Darwin Drive, Laurence T. Beahan; Marilyn A. Beahan to Daniel R. Warner; Sarah G. Warner, $485,000.
• 153 Audubon Drive, Lynda Cessario to Thomas M. Farrell; Kelly Todd, $485,000.
• 228 Dan Troy Drive, Marinello Michelle J Agt to Elise Edward; Matthew J. Edward, $459,900.
• 59 Chaumont Drive, Maggie A. Zettle; Ryan R. Zettle to Racheal L. Erhardt; Robert M. Erhardt, $452,500.
• 9 Sherrelwood Court, Andrea A. Link; Jeffrey G. Link to Danielle Marie Pari; Frank Peter Pari, $419,200.
• 285 Rambling, Adria Francani; Enrico Francani to Nicole C. Petrelli, $400,000.
• 469 Rambling Road, Racheal L. Erhardt; Robert M. Erhardt to William Timothy Goode, $400,000.
• 119 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Thayaparan Kanapathy; Soumiya Thayaparan, $390,060.
• 211 Bentham Parkway, Harinder S. Dhillon; Paramjit Kaur to Kimberly A. Moore, $335,000.
• 108 Oakgrove Drive, Nancy F Wilson Living Trust 022805 Tr to Kim Murphy, $325,000.
• 123 Northledge Drive, Alexandra M. Blanche; Christopher A. Boustany to Catherine Zimmerman, $322,000.
• 36 Rosedale Boulevard, April M. Odonnell; James J. Odonnell Jr. to Patti Ann Lally; Robert E. Lally, $320,000.
• 210 Hopkins Road, Jonathan Burgio; Nicole Burgio to Daravanh Phakousonh, $320,000.
• 217 North Union Road, Omid Bensal to Jennifer M. Varn; Janet M. Werther, $280,000.
• 122 Sunrise Boulevard, Mvt Development Inc to Janice Feather, $265,000.
• 207 Oakbrook Drive, Elaine Mahaney to Hassan Ahmad Khan; Nimra Thanvi, $245,500.
• 590-594 Campbell Boulevard, Treg Lewis to Eric S. Syty; Joseph J. Syty; Kaitlyn L. Syty, $241,000.
• 1746 Eggert Road, Deloris Boone to Abdou Edris, $240,000.
• 27 Tralee Terrace, Margaret A. Kaczmarek; Matthew J. Kaczmarek; Margaret A. Sullivan to Anjelika Abrahamyan, $240,000.
• 244 Evans St., Nancy R. Finlayson; Peter Finlayson to Fei Ni, $238,001.
• 112 Pinebrook Ave., Jennifer Szulis to Tristan Mares, $220,000.
• 500 Mill St., Cheryl D. Florence to Adria Lanham; Eric Lanham, $172,500.
• 1651 Charlesgate Circle, Sharon A. Debernardis to Michael E. Dailey; Donna M. Manzella-Dailey, $172,000.
• 65 Hennepin Road, Philip J. Asarese to Yue Xing, $170,000.
• 299 Capen Boulevard, Marc M. Halpern; Michael A. Halpern to Peter Buccoleri, $170,000.
• 4583 Chestnut Ridge Road, Connie S. Liu to Jinhua Dong-Schwede, $168,000.
• 10 North Burbank Drive, Aldo Antonio Bastiani; Jennie L. Bastiani to Block4block LLC, $155,000.
• 4230 Tonawanda Creek Road, Jane Garver; Walter Garver to Julie L. Carroll, $146,000.
• 471 Sweet Home Road, Stanley S. Snopkowski to Farah Abduljabbar; Sarmad Sabir, $130,000.
• 73 Henel Ave Unit 6, Kakei Lon to Cheryl L. Halpin; Dennis M. Halpin, $107,000.
• 530 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Brenda Cawthon to Putting Around 2 LLC, $105,000.
• 255 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
• 61a Georgian Lane, Elena Arnautova to Ecaterina Arnautova, $80,000.
• 12 Spruce Road, Christopher Michael Manhardt to Joseph Capaccio; Karen M. Nevins, $78,000.
• 20 Pheasant Run Road, Peter Roetzer to Yinuo Chen, $65,000.
• 154 Royal Pkwy E, Van Dusen Gregory J; Van Dusen Richard A to Elmbrook Development Inc, $65,000.
• 10 Wayne Ter-unit 18, Doris M. Godert to Ls Realty #1 LLC, $65,000.
• 406 Windermere Boulevard, Charles W. Breem to Jason Darata, $65,000.
• 21 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 100 Corsica Way, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
ANGOLA
• 46 School St., Elizabeth Schweizer to Mohamed Desouki, $23,500.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 201 Sycamore St., Michael K. Bateman Jr.; Patricia M. Bateman to Christine C. Lyons; Michael C. Lyons, $575,000.
• 28 Fairlawn Drive, Thomas Obrien to Jacqueline Easton; Max Easton, $498,500.
• 575 Mill Road, Joyce Fisher-Walsh; Walsh Joyce A Fisher to Lina M. Smith; Thomas C. Smith Jr., $366,500.
• 2246 Center St., David L. Barus; Rosalie A. Barus to Dieter G. Voss; Sheri L. Voss, $275,000.
• 1047 Willardshire Road, Jerry W Morrow 2019 Family Trust 121319 Tr to Daniel Morrison; Joanna Morrison, $190,000.
• 552 Persons St., Mary B. Ogilvie to Amy Sullivan; Michael Sullivan, $180,000.
BOSTON
• 8713 Boston State Road, Keith C. Pelkey Jr. to Timothy B. Kramer, $185,000.
• Vacant land Homestead Road, Richard J. Hody to Lynn Johnson; Michael Johnson, $35,000.
• Vacant land Shero Road, Christine L. Banaszak; Frank Lisowski Jr.; Richard Lisowski to Frank Lisowski Jr.; Virginia Lisowski, $12,000.
BUFFALO
• 1031 Clinton St., Clinton St. Buffalo LLC to Atrium Circle Gp, $2,110,632.
• 2175 South Park, Orchard Mart Associates LLC to 2175 Buffalo NY LLC, $2,050,000.
• 26 Clarence, 37 Clyde Ave. LLC to Babys In Black LLC, $1,300,000.
• 326 Military Road, Linda S. Candino; Mario J. Candino to Big Moes Fast Stop LLC, $550,000.
• 75 Ojibwa, Joan F. Carlo; Joan M. Carlo to Thomas P. Malecki, $537,500.
• 573 Potomac Ave., Lindsay C. Harmon to Mark C. Walton, $437,500.
• 1 Windsor Ave., Thomas E. Peglowski to Jfb Residences LLC, $430,000.
• 829 Elmwood Ave., 5684 Properties LLC to Information Action Ratio LLC, $395,000.
• 63 Cary St., James F. Rosenberg; James S. Rosenberg to John Tyler Finn, $385,000.
• 76 Fordham Drive, M Aleese Martin Living Trust 030600 Tr to Allison H. Robbins; William J. Robbins Jr., $355,000.
• 792 Potomac Ave., Greenleaf Properties LLC to Tocany LLC, $350,000.
• 147 Mariner St., Joseph Trolli; Michele D. Trolli to Christopher B. Flierl, $335,000.
• 849 Delaware, Giovanni Preziuso to Diana C. Gomez; Oscar G. Gomez; Raquel Gomez, $335,000.
• 345 Hoyt St., Magdalena Jaworska to Erin Feeney; Phillip Wagner, $333,000.
• 233 Richmond Ave #17, Scott S. Allen Jr. to Brenda Joyce, $329,000.
• 401 Utica West, Aaron J. Brock-Huffman; Andrew D. Rector to Sarah R. Forbes; Dylan Jaloza, $325,000.
• 68 Traymore, Hamed Norani to Brian Benzin; Gregory Gans; Mark Gans; Chava N. Levanon, $317,500.
• 166 Colvin, Jonathan D. Kayser to Endrais Amanuel, $315,000.
• 700 Auburn, Erik M. Palermo to Jon Spitz, $301,000.
• 67 Woodside Ave., Matthew Lagambina to Studio 455 LLC, $300,000.
• 362 Hoyt St., Nicholas T. Texido to Marlon L. Darby, $292,000.
• 287 Hartwell, Rachele S. Coleman to Mahdi Enad, $290,000.
• 73 Avery, Keyna Holdings LLC to Vimal Patel, $287,000.
• 218 Courtland Ave., Fred B. Klein to Israt Anjam Inc, $267,000.
• 28 North Pearl, Lions Development Group LLC to David Robida, $265,000.
• 204 Norwalk Ave., Gloria Gibbs; Terrance N. Gibbs; Gloria G. Macy to Richard Ryall Ledyard, $265,000.
• 431 Hoyt St., Buffalo Dom LLC to Aaron Beneduce; Emily Beneduce, $265,000.
• 684 Mckinley Parkway, Cynthia A. Whalen; Timothy J. Whalen to Zachary J. Zabawa, $261,000.
• 87 Admiral, Marianne B Lodestro Irrevocable Trust Tr to Stephen Conti; Jenna Roth, $257,000.
• 458 Taunton Place, Zachary Collins; Candace Morrison to Elizabeth A. Cheteny, $250,000.
• 26 Abbottsford Place, Michael Campbell to Alex Thayer, $240,000.
• 302 Choate Ave., Eleanore E. Kolodziej; Eleonore Kolodziej to Michael Mcleod; Erin Neary, $223,500.
• 30 Macamley St., Reidy M. Elizabeth; Mary Elizabeth Reidy to Mohammed Ababulgu, $210,501.
• 1719 William St., William D. Jayes Sr. to Saif Jabbar, $200,000.
• 115 Tennyson Ave., Guy O. Mancuso; Kathryn D. Mancuso to Yang Li, $195,000.
• 1 Chenango St., Shawn A. Walsh to Amber Hultgren, $190,000.
• 56 Butler, Abner Trust to Didar Alam, $190,000.
• 59 Seminole Parkway, Angelo Peters; Dawn Peters to Anthony Peters, $187,500.
• 120 Bush, Mary Lou Setteducato; Thomas J. Setteducato Sr. to Catherine Pavon; Michael Pavon, $186,000.
• 505 Hopkins, Kevin Osborne to Heston Rivera; Michele Rivera, $185,000.
• 39 Buffum St., Kristin K. Wisz to Kristen Buckley, $182,000.
• 300 Fifteen St., Arlene Quinones; Arlene M. Quinones; David Sein to Elizabeth L. Foy, $180,000.
• 276 Lisbon Ave., Mohammed E. Khan; Alluring Property NY LLC to Md M. Reza, $180,000.
• 128 Albert Ave., Mustafa Aljassar; David Cassidy to Nataly Salas Lugo; Ramon Dumont Massari, $180,000.
• 24 Seattle St., Concetta Parisi to Zinat Afrose; Patwary Md Habib Ullah, $179,222.
• 125 Edward, Melissa L. Thompson to Lisa Morelli Daly, $175,000.
• 54 Mount Vernon Ave., Mk Properties 1522 LLC to Julie M. Nixon, $175,000.
• 125 Brinton St., Barbara Hanypsiak; Walter Hanypsiak; Richard Pinto to Katelynn E. Strusa, $171,000.
• 82 Indian Church Road, Elizabeth E. King to Safiul Islam, $170,000.
• 195 Whitehall Ave., Joan Flynn; Barbara A. Sandecki to Ashley A. Martin, $165,000.
• 1180 Lovejoy, Ann Noor Management Inc to Moon Nt Realty Corp, $160,000.
• 18 Coronada, Anne Marie Shea; Timothy E. Shea to Melanie Rosado, $159,900.
• 333 Shirley Ave., Dawn M. Goran; Ronald V. Goran to Urban Doors LLC, $150,000.
• 59 Hartwell, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Anthony Lojacono, $150,000.
• 620 Saint Lawrence Ave., Mark G. Wright Jr. to Vincent R. Cardenas, $150,000.
• 29 Sherwood, Yi Emily Wu; Dyl Realty LLC to Al Haramine Management Inc, $146,500.
• 106 Chadduck, Calvin R. Carr; Deborah J. Carr to Helen Kyaw; Zaw Kyaw, $142,000.
• 552 Tonawanda St., Samuel Lopez; Samuel Lopez Jr. to Salem Ali, $136,000.
• 428 Weimar St., Deborah A. Buyers; William T. Buyers to Cathy L. Beebe; Adam R. Morrison, $133,900.
• 79 Eaglewood Ave., Geraldine M. Zimmer; Henry L. Zimmer Jr. to Brian Hillery, $130,000.
• 15 Milford St., Catherine Mcdermott; Richard Mcdermott to M&a718 LLC, $125,000.
• 21 Holmes St., Patricia Graziano; Theresa Scrivani; Angeline Trybuskiewicz; Deborah Trybuskiewicz; Robert Trybuskiewicz; Thaddeus Trybuskiewicz Jr. to David Dechamps, $125,000.
• 39 Cliff, Rena A. Toole; Rene A. Toole to Jamh WNY LLC, $121,000.
• 15 Briscoe Ave., Marsha L. Davis to Mosammat J. Begum, $120,000.
• 26 Spaulding St., Tiffani A. Potesta to Figueroa Aida E Rodriguez; Figueroa Hilda Iris Rodriguez, $120,000.
• 113 Gorski St., Ronald J. Skierczynski Jr.; Susan M. Skierczynski to Jk Propreties 716 LLC, $119,250.
• 231 Rounds Ave., Barry D. Besmanoff to Mohammed Alam; Habiba Yeasmin, $116,500.
• 295 Ontario St., Boyd W. Bertram III; Glen Stuart Bertram; Karena Kay Bertram; Paul Jay Bertram; Lynne Marie Krisnosky to 141 Tot LLC, $110,000.
• 288 Roehrer Ave., Breanna Garcia-Ladiana; Saroya Garcia-Ladiana to Mohammad Alamin, $108,500.
• 153 Herkimer St., Mary H. Stracick to Mohamud Abdulwahid, $105,500.
• 99 Ledger St., Thomas W. Lenz to Luis R. Ayala, $105,000.
• 116 Marigold Ave., Ashaf U. Khan; Jannatul Khan to Imam Hossain; Iqubal Hossain, $104,000.
• 85 Hazelwood, Israt Anjum Inc to Safwan Real Estate LLC, $100,000.
• 90 Domedion, Israt Anjum Inc to Fatema Begum; Mahbur Rahman, $100,000.
• 76 Chester St., Farhad Abid to Shoyel Abdul; Khalilur Rahman, $100,000.
• 55 Wade Ave., This Ones For The Boys LLC to Chowdhury Property One LLC, $99,900.
• 247 Gold St., David P. Lewandowski to Daniel Seely, $99,100.
• 407 Willett St., Solomons NY Investments LLC to Drake Barczak; Michael Warden, $95,000.
• 347 Cambridge, Nasrin Sultana to Hasina R. Hashi; Hasan Mohyman, $90,000.
• 192 Kilhoffer, Taqwa Property Inc to Ayet Properties Inc, $90,000.
• 732 Crescent Ave., Rebecca-Ruth Buehrig to Queen City Invest LLC, $85,000.
• 78 Oakmont, Shamima Kakuli to Al Mamun Md Abdullah, $80,000.
• 16 Titus, Christine Lucas to Bilkis Begum, $80,000.
• 95 Barthel, Md Abu Shahin to Urmi Akter; Sumon Madbar, $78,500.
• 268 Moselle, Mehedi Bhuyan to Md A. Kabir; Salima J. Nilufa, $72,000.
• 18 California St., Buffalo Edge LLC to Maxwell Carl Scott, $72,000.
• 121 Humason, Jamh WNY LLC to Sharmin Akther; Fnu Monsur, $70,000.
• 224 Stevens Ave., Queen City Invest LLC to Md Ashqur Rahman; Shurojit Kumar Roy, $65,300.
• 105 Clarence, Saiful Islam; Nusrat Jahan to Parbin Anas Corporation, $65,000.
• 69 Manitoba St., Timothy J. Cody to Amran Hossain, $60,000.
• 158 Eden St., Marietta Kuehn; Ronald Labriola to Patrick Labriola, $60,000.
• 125 Gilbert St., Jst Property Group II; Jst Property Group II LLC to Manzilay Musafir Inc, $50,000.
• 157 Dodge St., This Ones For The Boys LLC to Bama Anpalagan, $46,000.
• 164 Pries, Mary Ann Schwarzott; Maryann Schwarzott to Daniel Hanna, $40,000.
• 189 Gorton, Cindylynn Wixson; Daniel E. Wixson to 716 Estates LLC, $35,000.
• 119 Grace, Cindylynn Wixson; Daniel E. Wixson to 716 Estates LLC, $35,000.
• 212 Ogden North, Daniel Baker; Joanna Baker to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $32,000.
• 271 Olympic Ave., Rosalind Gervase to Harunur Corporation, $30,500.
• 260 Stevens Ave., Ishaqe Ahmed to Abdullahil Wahid, $30,000.
• 329 Mortimer, Cash Buyers of WNY LLC to Abdul Shukur, $29,000.
• 263 Sumner, Lance Mallory to Rna Property Management Inc, $20,000.
• 228 Howard St., Ronald Rusinek to Sonirus Enterprise LLC, $17,500.
• 147 Lemon St., Nyles Johns to Fruit Belt Community Land Trust, $15,000.
• 145 Howell, Cindylynn Wixson; Daniel E. Wixson to 716 Estates LLC, $15,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 134 Barbados Drive, Dawn M. Szymkowiak; Dean J. Szymkowiak to Jessica M. Carney-Charvat; Donald J. Charvat, $307,000.
• 2197 George Urban Boulevard, Elizabeth A. Powalski to 2197 George Urban Boulevard LLC, $300,000.
• 149 Rushford Hollow Drive, Nancy J. Nesselbush to Anne T. Carney; Michael T. Carney, $280,000.
• 33 West 3rd St., Justin Mrozek to Nichole Mcmurray, $270,000.
• 125 Rehm Road, Debra A. Beiter to Eugene Urbanski; Mary C. Urbanski, $269,900.
• 166 North Creek Drive, John&marion Lauer Family Trust Tr to Rafiqul Alam, $260,000.
• 95 Evergreen Place, Ayet Properties Inc to Taqwa Property Inc, $251,000.
• 8 Beverly Drive, Theresa M. Jans to Mst Fatema Ahmed, $250,000.
• 165 Diane Drive, Michelle L. Wolf to Emily Epolito, $229,000.
• 706-708 Beach Road, Joel C Coppola Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Mohammad Osman, $225,000.
• 241 River St., Family Property Management LLC to Shabiha Jannat, $215,000.
• 574-576 Cleveland, Plantation Homes LLC to Kyle R. Bennett, $206,000.
• 23 South Prince Drive, Dorothy M. Laskoski; Michelle R. Szalasny to Emma Carpenter; John Walterich Jr., $205,000.
• 727 Beach Road, Jessica Cunningham to Edna Victoria Baehre-Kolovani, $200,900.
• 89 Cass, Capc USA Fund I LLC to Carrie B. Price, $200,000.
• 115 Cunard Ave., Jane W. Lawrence; Matthew J. Lawrence to Mitchell T. Narbe, $196,400.
• 533 Washington Hwy, Andrew S. Polny to Santos Torres, $195,000.
• 50 Thruway Court, April A. Aumick; Paul B. Kress to Ngoc Nhung Mai, $195,000.
• 84 East Cherbourg Drive, Michael Szymanski to Haylee Ewert; Jeremiah Machelski, $195,000.
• 130 Jackson St., Richard D. Sarama Sr. to 130 Jackson Ave Intervivos Revocable Trust 011422 Tr, $195,000.
• 102 Main St., Ying Cui; Feng Yu to Krasimir Bakardjiev; Jeffrey S. Brown, $192,500.
• 455 Lamarck Drive, Sara L. Schneider to Donald W. Pfeiffer; Rebecca R. Pfeiffer, $190,000.
• 103 Seton Road, Marissa A. Hoegerl; Brandon Wroblewski to Christina M. Thompson, $185,000.
• 62 St Boniface Road, Glenn R. Boneberg; Mary Jane Boneberg; Susan M. Boneberg; Jennifer L. Etzel; Kristen D. Fry to Khaled Md Zahir U; Samina Khaled, $182,200.
• 85 Harris Court, Ndo Housing LLC to Fuller Ricky Paul Jr; Nicole Lynn Riexinger, $181,000.
• 169 Orchard Place, Kathleen A. Venezia to Samuel Perpetus, $180,000.
• 23 St James Road, Robert Morley; Sandra A. Morley to Christina Price, $176,000.
• 87 Kilbourne Road, Mackenzee Mann to Mohiab M. Asbtani, $172,500.
• 65 Nadine Drive, Arthur W. Kornacki; Joan Marie Kornacki to Md Z. Ahmed, $172,000.
• 127 Ledyard Ave., Cynthia Juzdowski; Michael T. Juzdowski to Paul Carwile, $171,400.
• 11 Duchess Court, Jessie A. Jones to Ehsanuddin Shams, $170,000.
• 21 Cunard Ave., Michael Hurley to Md Rubel Ahmed; Sumaya Amin, $170,000.
• 153 Briarcliff Road, Caitlin Marie Gemmer to Kayla Eleczko, $160,000.
• 11-13 Redwood Drive, Jon A. Benzel; Jon Benzel to James A. Crosta Jr., $152,000.
• 331 North Pleasant Parkway, Mary A. Ziemba to Elasha Thompson, $151,000.
• 82 Leonard Post Drive, James Bittler to Jenna Cherie Edwards, $140,000.
• 19 Clover Place, Kenneth C. Caccamise to Jean Trinkle, $140,000.
• 32 Parkview Terrace, Alison L. Lewis to Urmi Akter; Md Rezaul Karim, $125,000.
• 68 Castlewood Drive, Gerald L. Porter; Melvin Porter to Shane C. Herr, $106,000.
• 88 Colony St., Richard J. Spiewak to Todd A. Beyer, $100,000.
• 1424 East Lovejoy St., Fatema Begum; Mayn Uddin to Tanjina Aktar; Ismail Abdul Mannan, $100,000.
• 212 Roland St., June Marie Young to Chester Kaczynski, $95,000.
• 389 Shanley St., Shaun A. Hernandez; Shaun Albert Hernandez to Arzuma Bhuiyan, $40,000.
• 854-858 Falcon Drive, 460 E Center LLC to Jamie J. Jablonski; Jesica L. Mcginnis, $35,000.
• 1175 Walden Ave., Mark Ton to Van Cong Huynh, $30,000.
CLARENCE
• 4745 Shimerville Road, Anthony Albert; Maria Guzetta; Maria Guzzetta to Chris Ann Miranda; Michael Miranda, $823,500.
• 6334 Pine Cone Court, Jeffery D. Palumbo; Kathleen Palumbo to Luciano Ballarin; Genoveffa Vaccaro-Ballarin, $665,000.
• 4624 Brentwood Drive, Ryan M. Glaser to Darren M. Huffman; Danielle Saulino, $620,000.
• 5490 Via Marina, Frederick G. Attea; Meltzer Deirdre Attea Tr to Fahimeh Afrouzidiznab; Mansour Mahallati, $569,500.
• 4540 Shisler Road, Cheryl Klyczek; James Klyczek to Ashley M. Holla; Matthew J. Holla, $550,000.
• 8667 Rebecca Drive, Nicholas P. Sarles to Fadel Hasan, $400,000.
• 5514 Herons Glen, Spaulding Green LLC to Settles Family Trust Tr, $329,900.
• 8563 Howard Drive, Donald E. Adams; Rosemarie Adams to Nicholas A. Cardarella; Rachel Cardarella, $285,000.
• 9830 Main St., Marjo Properties LLC to Stone Camillo, $220,000.
• 9515 Wehrle Drive, Paul R. Scheg; Ruth F. Scheg to Lila Mcgrath, $190,000.
• 10985 Main St., Kelly Schultz to Clarence Hollow Townhouses LLC, $160,000.
• 10045 Keller Road, Buy Great Land LLC to Lucille T. Ess; William G. Ess Jr., $28,000.
COLDEN
• 10242 Partridge Road, Dreumel Irvin Van; Dreumel Sherry Van to Shane S. Gowanlock, $205,000.
COLLINS
• 13803 Brewer Road, Iriving A. Smith; Jane Ellen Smith to Camryn Paige Kmitch; Matthew Jasper Webber, $345,000.
• 2698 Brown St., Westland Family Trust 101111 Tr; Westlund Family Irrevocable Trust Tr to Katherine A. Zulawski, $185,900.
• 13961 Quaker St., Helen J. Wygant to Alan L. Kwasnik; Kristen R. Kwasnik, $134,000.
EDEN
• 2904 East Pleasant Ave., Michael J. Sendor; Richard A. Sendor to Donald Genco; Kristen Genco, $180,000.
ELMA
• 23 Winspear Road, Gmr Properties LLC to Elaine Mary Korczykowski; James Carl Korczykowski, $495,000.
• 509 Rice Road, Caroline Dipardo; Joseph Dipardo to Gustavo A. Briseno; Ramos Claudia Briselda Villegas, $220,000.
• 6211 Clinton St., Anthony F. Morcio to Kim Karlnoski; Marcus Karlnoski, $150,000.
• 141 Willardshire, Marvin M. Smith to Suzette D. Mahoney; Jacob E. Smith, $150,000.
EVANS
• 7010 Sweetland Road, Andrew J. Goralski; Irene A. Goralski to Anthony J. Baginski, $479,900.
• 1333 Independence Drive, Dawn M. Ritz to Dawn Borzelleri; Joseph Costantino, $205,500.
• 9125 Iroquois St., Kimberley Heath; Kimberly Heath; Amy M. Seiders; Dawn Wasmund-Ringer to Paul L. Holtham, $195,000.
• 6799 Revere Drive, Lauren C. Violanti to Jeffrey A. Busch, $160,000.
• 6923 Putnam Drive, Kimberly M. Durham to Vaticano Kristen Gay Thomas, $130,000.
• 9387 Steffi Drive, Wood Family Trust 082118 Tr to Matthew D. Wood, $110,000.
• 467 Poplar Ave., John C. Novak to John R. Novak, $86,400.
• 6673 Lake Shore Road, Christina M. Turoldo; Michael J. Turoldo to Judith Galante; Salvatore Galante; Christina M. Turoldo, $21,423.
GRAND ISLAND
• 2769 Fix Road, Anthony L. Grimmelt; Rebecca L. Grimmelt to Paul Magers, $380,000.
• 10 Spicer Creek Run, Joanne E. Fleischman to Pieri Kenneth H Ben; Su B Pieri Marital Trust, $350,000.
• 18 Bluejay Lane, Kevin J. Duncan; Maribeth H. Duncan to Patrick C. Elliott, $340,000.
• 2278 Long Road, Randolph P. Cochren; Deann M. Wright to Saad Elahi; Talha Elahi, $305,000.
• 198 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Nancy D. Idzik; Peter K. Idzik, $277,760.
• 22 Brandywine Drive, Jerry T. Doland; Judith A. Doland to Alexandra M. Tomkins; Nicholas A. Tomkins, $275,000.
• 2075 Baseline Road, Lcm Baseline LLC to Darko Simic, $160,000.
HAMBURG
• 6385-l#19 Boston State Road, Wetzl Boston State Road Development LLC to Luann Teach; Mark Teach, $453,700.
• 2178 Shadow Lane, Katee E. Tiballi to Alexis Croisdale; Justin Croisdale, $405,000.
• 23 Pinegrove Park, Timothy Levindofske to James Peter Monos; Mary Ellen Monos, $355,000.
• 108 Prospect Ave., Cheryl Potts; William J. Potts to Collin P. Mcardle, $339,000.
• 4265 Arthur Court, Zachary Travis to Corrine A. Lockhart; Bradley E. Phillips, $261,000.
• 97 Huntington Court, Michael Kearns; Ryan Smith to Kristen Calorico, $240,000.
• 4768 Woodside Ave., Francis E. Evans to David Braymiller; Amy L. Schaefer, $240,000.
• 3956 Tudor Place, Kent L. Fournier; Kristy J. Fournier to Robert A. Yates, $237,900.
• 3364 Bethford, Mary K. Dimatteo to Cory Espinola, $220,000.
• 4353 Parker Road, Dorothy B. Radlowski; Radlowski Frederick L Agt to Denise J. Issa; James A. Issa, $220,000.
• 3678 Sixth St., Dolores Pupo to Ira Butler, $203,000.
• 739 Willett Road, Marcia Ann Paszkiewicz to Matthew Swartz, $200,000.
• 3408 Emerling Drive, Tessie Nowicki; Tessie Mary Nowicki to Deborah L. Fye; William H. Fye, $182,000.
• 3627 Dartmouth St., Scott Clark to Rebecca C. Derizans; Gregory J. Lis Jr., $173,000.
• 71 Boxwood Circle, Alexandra Sarach; Alexandra Ann Sarach to Edmund E. Jamison Jr.; Leanne M. Jamison, $169,000.
• 3989 Big Tree Road, Kelly A. Jaworski; Mathew Jaworski; Matthew Jaworski to Monica Bailey; Christopher Burke, $146,500.
• 5964 North Drive, Beth Palmer; Beth Weber to Margaret M. Heeter, $140,000.
• 5186 East Parkway, Michael J. Jacobson to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $95,000.
• 5486 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $85,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 95 Barlow Ave., Eleanor K. Eagan; William F. Eagan to Glavin Miranda Patricia Deanna; Michael T. Nahrebeski, $211,000.
• 53 Reed Ave., Walter G. Melohusky to Charles J. Coughlin; Caroline S. Kennon, $203,499.
• 523 Martin Road, Amy L. Foit to David C. Green, $164,000.
• 113 Sharon Parkway, Ramona A. Yuan-Sam to Branden Holden, $160,000.
• 89 Holland Ave., Abdullah Harhara to Amna A. Mohamad, $150,000.
• 17 Stearns Ave., Jason Allen to Great Fortune Trading Corp, $83,500.
LANCASTER
• 4401 Walden Ave., Tile Shoppe Enterprises Inc to Waldemar Blaszak; Blaszak Development Group LLC, $1,580,000.
• 5827 Broadway St., 5827 Broadway LLC to Lucas James, $565,000.
• 27 Sussex Lane, Aurelius M. Chaves Jr.; Megan R. Chaves to Aaron M. Reggie; Michelle L. Reggie, $390,000.
• 5 Foxhunt Road, Joseph A. Bish; James M. Mackinnon to Ha H. Le; Trang H. Phan, $375,000.
• 103 Kennedy Court, Delores H. Davis to Dana Kraska; Jason M. Kraska, $325,000.
• 1 Cumberland St., James G. Frascati to Gary Stock; Loretta Carr-Stock, $280,000.
• 75 Central Ave., Maria C. Mulaniff to 75 Central of WNY LLC, $235,000.
• 112 Slate Bottom Drive, Melissa Zaprzal to Michael T. Juzdowski, $222,000.
• 73 Lake Ave., Gary J. Arcadi; Stephanie M. Arcadi; Michael A. Benson to Drym Management LLC; Lmsm Propertys LLC, $197,500.
• 254 Aurora St., Laure L. Kolb to Jacob Henry Beers, $170,000.
• 62 Parkview Court, Barbara Cosby to Steven Bauman, $146,280.
NORTH COLLINS
• 2056 Spruce St., Kyle Gregoire to Madison Dzubella, $145,000.
• 10944 Angling Road, Judith M. Feltz; Robert R. Feltz to Cody Feltz, $120,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 27 Birdsong Parkway, Nisha Sharma; Vishal Sharma to Valerie D. Mcmanus; Salah S. Qutaishat, $875,000.
• 75 Bank St., Qis Leasing LLC to Qis Leasing LLC; 1700 Union Rd LLC, $865,000.
• 15 Burning Bush Way, Frank P. Bermel; Kathleen A. Chapman to Sarah A. Baran; John M. Funseth; Karl T. Funseth, $305,000.
• 6391 Bunting Road, Kellie A. Farrell; Sean T. Farrell to Amburley J. Burris; Ryan J. Mrugalski, $288,500.
• 131 Southwick Drive, Dennis W. Goupil; Lynn M. Goupil to Robert Bruce Campbell; Roberta Found Campbell, $279,000.
• 6841 Scherff Road, Lauria R. Martin; Lauria R. Volansky; Michael J. Volansky to Matthew J. Evans; Shea J. Evans, $242,500.
• 3950 North Freeman Road, Matthew J. Wales; Thomas J. Wales to Kaytlyn Morgan Gentry; Tanner Aarin Gentry, $235,000.
• 345 Hillside Drive, John Dominkewicz; Kathleen Dominkewicz to Daniel S. Hay; Virginia L. Hay, $145,000.
• 5566 Lake Ave., Loraine A. Riker; Norbert C. Riker to Matthew Thomas Scime, $137,250.
• 6 Sandpiper Court, Dps Southwestern Corp to Forbes Capretto Homes, $80,000.
• 60-4 Carriage Drive, Mary Katherine Brown to Deanna Bartolotti-Brown; Edmund S. Brown III, $75,000.
SARDINIA
• 12239 Hosmer Drive, Pedro Montalvo Jr. to Scott Hunter, $95,000.
• 10569 Warner Gulf Road, Lisa Kroll to Christine Rosser; Todd Rosser, $75,000.
SPRINGVILLE
• 24 Pinewood Drive, Gregory Ryan Hyman; Pamela Mae Zaprzal to Cynthia A. Whalen; Timothy J. Whalen, $240,000.
• 201 East Main St., Lori Fox; Jo Ellen Kwiatek to Daren Sternad, $125,000.
• 29 North Cascade Drive, S&n/eileens Greenhouse&flower Shoppe Inc to Akr Properties LLC, $115,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 36 Catherine St., Adrienne M. Lapham; Joshua D. Lapham to Joseph L. Andalora, $220,000.
• 239 Franklin St., Ryan D. Custer; Allyson J. Litz-Custer to Benjamin James Litz; Brie Zajac, $140,000.
• 320 Franklin St., Rebecca E. Henry to Phi-Mar LLC, $130,000.
• 466 Adam St., Karen J. Yacos; Richard J. Yacos to Mathew R. Yacos, $114,865.
• 265 Fillmore Ave., John A. Gerard to 257 Fillmore Ave. LLC, $112,000.
• 144 Bouck St., Mary L. Hastings; Mary Lou Hastings to Hastings Michael John Jr, $50,000.
TONAWANDA
• 2980 Sheridan Drive, Plaza St. Fund 84 LLC to A&i Property Group LLC, $4,486,500.
• 116 Devonshire, David A. Clark to Pauline Park; Steven A. Park, $315,000.
• 53 Courier Boulevard, Daniel R. Warner; Sarah G. Warner to Mary Sue Klaiber; Michael Albert Klaiber, $295,000.
• 71 Kenview Ave., Grace Niswander to Emily Kathryn Morrow, $290,000.
• 40 Enola Ave., Jeffrey D. Coleman to Adrienne Jade Motley, $275,000.
• 317 Glencove Road, Joshua D. Merwin; Sara Merwin to Allison Borcuch, $255,000.
• 911 Delaware Road, Jeremy J. Coupe; Tracey A. Coupe to Gilda M. Oliver, $255,000.
• 608 Fries Road, Nora Masters to Christine L. Davis; Michael J. Davis, $250,000.
• 236 Westfall Drive, Richard R. Perry to Laura Kristine Gatti; Matthew D. Gatti, $249,900.
• 383 Southwood Drive, Derek Hockenberry to Diana Cook; Donald James Cook, $247,000.
• 50 Midland Ave., Maria L. Morris; Michael D. Stapleton to Janet Clifford; Robert Clifford, $245,000.
• 106 Hampton Parkway, Margaret R. Pysczynski; Pauline Cella to Stephanie L. Joerger, $245,000.
• 47 Millwood Drive, Grace Ange; John Ange to Diane Miltz; Shirley Stickler, $243,500.
• 1099 Parker Boulevard, Laura W. Carballa to Christine M. Bryant; Daniel T. Bryant, $235,000.
• 419 Traverse Boulevard, Patrick E. Berst to Erik Paul Osuch, $217,000.
• 55 Claremont Ave., Rae Kalnitz to Joshua M. Lembke; Megan M. Schneider, $201,000.
• 99 Mayville Ave., Ryan Eaton; Sara Eaton to Katherine Heubusch, $200,000.
• 352 Mcconkey Drive, Patricia A. Babcock to Amy M. Cupido; John A. Marchitte Jr., $200,000.
• 74 Castleton Place, Todd A. Shields to Alimamy Bader, $200,000.
• 278 Forbes Ave., Michael J. Squelch to James W. Squelch; Danielle C. Stuart, $195,000.
• 428 Traverse Boulevard, Christina Hyna to James R. Groff; Sherry Groff, $192,222.
• 258 Lowell Road, Mary Ann Wolf; John R. Zamito; Mark J. Zamito; Michael R. Zamito to Rebecca L. Bigos; Andrew Melbrod, $187,500.
• 73 Waverly Ave., Christine D. Cappuzzo; Marc A. Cappuzzo to Florin Adalian Avram, $180,000.
• 68 Wilton Parkway, Edward R. Hengel; Margaret M. Stevens-Hengel to Marianne B Lodestro Irrevocable Trust, $175,000.
• 527 Woodstock Ave., Gruenthaner Kathleen Julie Johnson; Jay Michael Johnson to Jacob W. Logan Jr.; Taylor Vogel, $169,900.
• 32 Henderson Ave., Diego A. Poloche to Payton S. Jessen; Chyan G. Mitchell, $160,000.
• 396 Tremaine Ave., Norman P. Johnson to Ashley Coleman, $159,550.
• 985 Highland Ave., Shayne A. Fedorka; Stephen Fedorka Jr. to Andrew Erickson; Jillian K. Stenzel, $140,000.
• 133 Midland Ave., Frank Krisnosky; Katherine D. Tabbi to Christopher M. Williams Jr., $140,000.
• 502 West Hazeltine Ave., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Putting Around 2 LLC, $110,000.
• 2858 Eggert Road, Citizens Bank NA to Buffalo Revival LLC, $85,000.
• 1120 Highland Ave., Nicholas Michel to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $60,000.
WALES
• 13262 Strykersville Road, Margaret E. Brown; William R. Brown to Brittany Schweizer; Christopher Schweizer, $285,100.
WEST SENECA
• 15 Vista Court, Anibal Soler Jr.; Tracy Soler to Daniel E. Matteson; Melissa C. Matteson, $539,900.
• 340 Reserve Road, Thomas Marinaro to Dayna Mannion; Joseph J. Mannion, $334,500.
• 40 Walnut, Cheryl Anne Kraft; Robert William Kraft; Jill Marie Pecoraro to Chelsea Alexander; Justin Stacey, $265,000.
• 167 Roycroft Drive, Daniel Polis; Rachael E. Schneider to Fabiola Cano, $250,000.
• 91 Tim Tam Terrace, Eugenia R. Bluhm; Melvin W. Bluhm; Mary-Ann Bozek to Alexander Smaszcz; Erynn Smaszcz, $235,000.
• 230 Seneca Crk Road, Jason M. Gerbec to Alyssa Gregory; Brandon Gregory, $234,500.
• 128 Brookside Drive, Andrew D. Mccoy; Isobel A. Mccoy to Brent P. Maczuga; Mary B. Maczuga, $201,000.
• 95 Kelsey Drive, Steven Robert Lownie to Andrea P. Helminiak, $200,000.
• 340 Tampa Drive, Susan M. Creighton; Fred J. Kirisits; Mary Ann Saloman to Niall Olson; Bridget Thompson, $160,000.
• 285 Casimer St., James Adkins to Molly P. Bardwell, $127,800.
• 60 Electric Ave., David J. Gmyrek; Visitacion Gmyrek to Charles T. Whitbourne, $125,000.
• 289 Elmsford, Anita Bacher; Henry Bacher; John Bacher; Steven Bacher to Steven Bacher, $114,000.