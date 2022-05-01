Erie County real estate transactions

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk's office for the week ending March 11, 2022.

AKRON

• 209 East Ave., Williams William Otto III to Melissa Ann Baehr; Douglas Steven Matusek, $292,000.

• 5 Cummings Ave., Melissa A. Baehr to Alexandria Therrien; Todd Therrien, $259,000.

• John St., Sunshine Concrete Co Inc to Charles Campanella, $50,000.

• Vl Brooklyn St., Ann M. Childs; Tom L. Childs to Terry Lotz, $17,000.

ALDEN

• 11322 Kieffer, Mary E. Eason to Jackie A. Jurek; Paul J. Jurek, $220,000.

• Vacant land Genesee St., Alice M. Whiting to 6161 Broadway LLC, $130,000.

• Vacant land Reinhardt Road, Mary Walter; Mary L. Walter; Michael P. Walter to Cmk Builders of Alden Inc, $50,000.

AMHERST

• 1121&1081 North French Road, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Parcel 2 Muir Woods Owner LLC, $4,000,000.

• 1121&1081 North French Road, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Amherst NY Properties Kp6 LLC, $2,300,000.

• 249 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Rachel Marie Ruggirello, $556,275.

• 41 Treebrooke Court, Edlira Gogo; Patrick J. Milks to Bereshna Hashmatullah; Ashmatullah Vali Mohammad, $405,000.

• 70 Daisy Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Paramjeet Singh, $364,955.

• 111 Culpepper Road, Paul D. Gollnick; Sandra O. Gollnick to Thet Tin Aung; Aye A. Nwe, $360,000.

• 113 Meadowstream Drive, Gail E. Canna; Nancy Fisher; Susan C. Garand; Barbara T. Hauck to Robert Shane Absalom, $342,000.

• 46 Stanton St., Grant Carr; Penelope Carr to Jason Stiffler; Laura Stiffler, $330,000.

• 73 Edward St., Elise M. Derose to Robert F. Cecchini; Kelly M. Shantler, $300,000.

• 330 Sunrise Boulevard, Vic Frusciante to Delores Hattie Davis, $290,000.

• 40 Troy Del Way, Marybeth Krampen; Jeffrey M. Pagano; Mark C. Pagano; Melissa A. Pagano-Kumpf to Mark Hayward, $290,000.

• 257 Cindy Drive, Rafael Khavis; Rahel Khavis to Letonio G. Johnson, $288,000.

• 45 Berehaven Drive, Steven R. Simmons to Judith A. Douglas, $285,000.

• 134 North Linden St., Leighann M. Smith to Shakitha Nisanthan Kanesamoorthy, $270,000.

• 1825 Dodge Road, Michael L. Mcmanus; Michael Lawrence Mcmanus to Zeek Global Inc, $251,000.

• 80 Guilford Lane Unit H, Kelly Maria Shantler to Jake W. Battistoni, $244,500.

• 1529 Maple Road, Paula Costello; Paula T. Costello to Sm Ariful Hasan, $221,000.

• 6 Union Place, Kenneth W. Kowalewski to Brian A. Goldstein, $207,000.

• 1135 Youngs Rd Unit B, Bonnie A. Doyle; David J. Doyle Jr. to Cynthia Stewart, $200,000.

• 38 Breezewood Common, James A. Joyce to 38 Breezewood Common LLC, $200,000.

• 134 Hamilton Drive, Ellen Lippa; Steven A. Lippa to Castricone Real Estate&development LLC, $200,000.

• 150 South Union Road, Lisa M. Quinn to Anita Cesar, $148,000.

• 127 Streamsong Court, Natale New LLC to Nicole E. Cornell; William D. Cornell, $130,000.

• 385 Ruskin Road, Lemuel Keith Jones to Lemuel Jones Jr., $120,000.

• 24 Old Lyme Dr Unit#3, Zanella Gustavo De Lima to Hanifeh Karazon, $115,000.

• 97 Founders Lake, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 61 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 208 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $60,187.

ANGOLA

• 146 Lake St., Myra Martin; Myra B. Martin to Pratt Phillip L, $40,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 30 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Jacqueline A. Berdinka, $610,711.

• 406 Main St., Chippewa Development; Chippewa Development Inc to Cristina Finnerty; Michael Finnerty, $440,000.

• 318 Olean St., Daryl J. Bennett to Brenna Fuda; Giorgio Fuda, $350,000.

• 312 Olean, Dorothy A. Copella to Kerryellen L. Syracuse; Richard James Syracuse, $222,200.

BLASDELL

• 250 Lake Ave., Queen City Encore LLC to Cleanfiber Lake Ave LLC, $431,426.

• 25 Kent Ave., Cheryl A. Ciapa; Stanley Ciapa to T&j Property Holdings LLC, $90,000.

BOSTON

• 6692 Hillcroft Drive, Shannon J. Collis; Shirley N. Collis; Shirley Naatz Collis to Zachary Brock; Melissa Ann Peschio-Nelson, $255,000.

BUFFALO

• 1625 Broadway St., Pyco 1625 Broadway St. LLC to Daniel G Kamin Buffalo LLC, $2,200,000.

• 148 Soldiers Place, Kathryn Dirkes Bass to Sean E. Cooney; Whitney A. Crispell, $999,999.

• 40 Waterfront Cir Unit 301, James R. Darlak to Pangborn-Lewis Living Trust 071914 Tr, $800,000.

• 739 Ashland, Peter K. Vaccaro to Rsi Assets LLC, $750,000.

• 368 Sycamore, Bd Enterprises of WNY LLC to Jemals Sycamore LLC, $615,000.

• 2 Saybrook Place, Max Humann to Ryan E. Caster, $470,000.

• 200 Anderson Place, Victoria Belniak; David G. Schwartz to Kevin J. Heffernan; Kristina G. Heffernan, $465,000.

• 2675 Main St., John Ceko; James Wojtowicz to G&j 2675 LLC, $460,000.

• 233 Richmond #14, Cheryl A. Arena to Halliday Meisburger, $440,000.

• 237 Lakefront Boulevard, Martha A. Brydges to Peter Eid, $440,000.

• 383 Bryant St., Angelo Turco to Aaron Lamarca, $435,000.

• 175 Tacoma Ave., David R. Christopher; Kaitlyn O. Christopher to Anthony Grisanti, $380,000.

• 293 West Ave., Nathan Kalwicki to Matthew Phillip Candlena, $325,000.

• 365 Pennsylvania St., Alexander J. Velasquez to Scott Dunkle, $320,000.

• 427 Hoyt St., Real Creative Development LLC to Njd Industries LLC, $315,000.

• 715 Mckinley Parkway, Marjorie A. Barbera; Richard J. Barbera to Amanda R. Trudell; James R. Trudell, $250,000.

• 71 East Morris Ave., Anthony Bellagamba; Michael R. Bellagamba to Ayan Alishba Alia 615 LLC, $250,000.

• 321 Rhode Island St., Emr Properties of WNY LLC to Katy M. Belz; Jordan Valley, $230,000.

• 125 Edward, Taylor L. Tobias to Nicholas G. Ennis, $220,000.

• 24 Herman St., Jitu Ig of NY LLC to Walden Management Inc, $218,000.

• 18 Villa Ave., Donald Zinteck Living Trust 111317 Tr to Niles Hardy, $215,000.

• 623 Utica E, Rsr Homes LLC to 623 E Utica St Intervivos Revocable Trust 122121 Tr, $210,000.

• 346 Amherst, Frank L. Massett; Jane D. Massett to Hall&sons Properties LLC, $200,000.

• 529 Parker Ave., Patricia R. Chowaniec to Devin M. Brewer, $194,000.

• 27 Mumford St., Christopher J. Perkins to Donna J. Gerbec, $190,000.

• 24 Herman St., Gordon Williams to Jitu Ig of NY LLC, $190,000.

• 125 Edward St #4c, Jeffrey W. Miller to Mark Robert Kourt; Monica Morales, $185,000.

• 162 West Delavan, Patrick J. Reinecke; Suzanne M. Reinecke to Learning Triangle Labs LLC, $180,000.

• 312 Esser Ave., Todd H. Beaver to Gordon Wallace Jaeckle; Wanda Marie Jaeckle, $180,000.

• 1704 South Park, Michael Stellrecht to Sam Patterson, $175,000.

• 323 Riverside Ave., Bella Development LLC to Tha Dee Paw; Maung Than, $175,000.

• 57 Greeley St., K&s Properties IV LLC to Brittney Nichole Nasca, $170,000.

• 336 Newburgh Ave., Demetria Early; Demetria Rincon to Banglai Tiger Inc, $160,000.

• 202 Kay, Stergios Kotsidis; Damianos Tallides to Spindola Natalia L Valencia, $160,000.

• 318 Southside Parkway, Steven E. Dickey to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $155,000.

• 320 Southside Parkway, Steven E. Dickey to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $155,000.

• 1220 Fillmore Ave., Mame Sene to Rahena Aktar, $152,000.

• 32 Ada Place, Cash Buyers of WNY LLC to Shawna Benjamin-Davalos; Anibal Davalos Morinigo, $145,000.

• 237 Laird, Allan Sesay to Eli Attias, $145,000.

• 229 Blaine Ave., Verlie B. Walton to Matthew D. Chase, $140,000.

• 519 Mckinley Parkway, Hook&ladder Development LLC to Roel Cabulang, $140,000.

• 82 Ross, Julie K. Cicero; Stephen D. Cicero to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $135,000.

• 138 Austin, Justina Banyai; Jusztina Banyai to Boualivone Serixay, $131,000.

• 130 Eden, Eugene J. Minich to 317 Breckenridge LLC, $130,000.

• 241 Madison, White House Black Market Realty LLC to Kiana Deleon; Jose J. Pinero, $130,000.

• 195 Royal Ave., Arlene L. Nasca; Raymond C. Nasca to Matthew P. Ronca; Soon Ho Sim, $130,000.

• 21 St Marys, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Mohammad Hoque; Nasrin Nahar, $125,500.

• 283 Berkshire, Cherish Y. Davis; Kahils S. Davis to Mohammad Mamun, $125,000.

• 161 Wecker St., Mohammad Khurshed Alam; Mahmuda Hussain; Muhammad Hussain; Nasrin Sultan to Mohammed Hyder Ali; Tahmina Begum, $125,000.

• 78 Woodside Ave., Michael D. Rader; Patricia R. Rader to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $122,500.

• 1978 Genesee St., Garry B. Kreuzer to Mst Khadiza Akter, $115,000.

• 54 Humber, Rbco Group LLC to Nahida Akter, $115,000.

• 216 Mackinaw St., James P. Blake; Kathleen A. Blake to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $110,000.

• 16 Cochrane, Noble House Property Group Inc to Karl Kofod, $110,000.

• 1954 Seneca St., Joshua R. Dix to Kweb Properties LLC, $110,000.

• 155 Gelston St., Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Abbotsinch Rental Housing Spv LLC, $110,000.

• 27 Gallatin Ave., Faisal Bhuyan to Yesica S. Abrego, $108,500.

• 161 Dodge St., Sunshine Buffalo Inc to Rosalee Anderson; Charmaine Nelson, $108,000.

• 141 Leroy Ave., Mary R. Middlebrooks; William Jerome Middlebrooks to Mariom Begum Khan, $100,000.

• 69 Jones St., Brian E. Rowell to Tony Watson, $100,000.

• 87 Elgas, Matthew E. Dietrick to 35 Sayre LLC, $100,000.

• 365 Greene St., Roy P. Gilley; Elizabeth A. Hejna to Arlene Quinones; David Sein, $95,900.

• 23 Hillside Ave., Fay Plonka; Fay Ann Plonka to Jessica Lorenzo, $95,000.

• 75 Mills, Loren D. Crowden to Aac 296 Seventh St. LLC, $90,000.

• 1137 Jefferson, 1137 Jefferson LLC to 1137 Jefferson Buffalo LLC, $90,000.

• 136 Gerald Ave., Loxley A. Brown to Andrea Cole, $87,500.

• 23 Townsend, Loren Crowden to Aac 296 Seventh St. LLC, $85,000.

• 291 Minnesota Ave., Mariann M. Nycel; Richard E. Nycel to Brian E. Nycel, $85,000.

• 49 Central, Kevin Vo to Shahid Ullah, $83,000.

• 19 Zelmer St., 19 Zelmer St. LLC to Halema Akter; Md Waliullah Miagi, $80,000.

• 319 Holly, Bros Pros Property Holdings Inc to Jinnat Farhana, $80,000.

• 68 Central North, Jms Property Holdings LLC to Tofa Business Group Inc, $80,000.

• 164 West Delavan, Patrick J. Reinecke; Suzanne M. Reinecke to Learning Triangle Labs LLC, $79,900.

• 36 Thomas St., Rred Properties LLC to Kazimohammed Fana Fillah, $72,000.

• 93 Fennimore, Buffalo Freeman Fennimore LLC to Arwny Inc, $71,500.

• 145 Howell St., 716 Estates LLC to 164 Altruria LLC, $71,000.

• 43 Aldrich Place, Tempo Holdings Inc to Jason Bald, $67,000.

• 316 Ramsdell Ave., Brian Dipasquale; Charles K. Dipasquale to 316 Ramsdell LLC, $66,000.

• 86 Zelmer, Dwight Daniels; Stephanie L. Daniels to Most Kamrun Nahar; Md Anwar Zahid, $65,000.

• 57 Connelly, Monica Jackson to 35 Sayre LLC, $65,000.

• 425 South Ogden St., Richard Pietras to Stephen C. Philip, $63,000.

• 107 Koons, Jms Property Holdings LLC to Tofa Business Group Inc, $63,000.

• 91 Krettner St., Barbara Ware-Fortner to Mafruha Beagum; Bellal Hossain, $60,000.

• 323 Loepere St., Earl Blacksheare; Mary V. Blacksheare to Iftekher Ahmed; Khodeja Ahmed, $60,000.

• 82 Sussez, Bros Pros Investment Firm Inc to Liton Khan; Sharmin Sultana Mitu, $60,000.

• 79 Evelyn, Anthony L. Valvo to Rre Holdings III LLC, $59,000.

• 39 Blake St., Salvatore S. Trigilio; Thomas D. Trigilio to Md Abul Hussein, $55,000.

• 119 Clare St., Rred Properties LLC to Md Shamsul Alam, $52,000.

• 752 East Eagle, Buffalo Greens LLC to Home Improvement LLC, $50,000.

• 83 Sanders, Robert Johnson to Buffalo Dwellings LLC, $45,000.

• 204 Herman, Gracie Terry; Theodore Terry to Mukta Hossain, $40,000.

• 22 Perkins, Jeanne C. Caryl to Gregory M. Weigel, $40,000.

• 950 Glenwood Ave., Derrel Moore to Nafesa Properties LLC, $36,000.

• 127 Kay St., Ez Industries LLC to Nahida Sultana, $35,000.

• 18 Buffum, Randall L. Hulse to 35 Sayre LLC, $35,000.

• 791 Fillmore Ave., Farhana Kabir to Mohammed Shahadat Hossain, $20,000.

• 160 Thompson, Gennaro Sambuco to Mustafa Aljassar, $9,900.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 14 Beryl Drive, 3018-3036 Genesee St. Inc to Rudr 1 At 3080 Genesee St LLC, $707,500.

• 4945 Genesee St., Swt Family Lp to Towne Re6 LLC, $660,000.

• 267 Zoerb Ave., Kevin Koestler; Theresa Koestler to Denis A. Merella; Yolanda D. Merella, $265,500.

• 27 Marie Ave., Vinicius Fernandes Moura to Margaret G. Habuhazi; Nadia A. Umwete, $252,000.

• 120 Tudor Road, Hazel Delores Atkinson-Willis; Hazel A. Willis to Fatema Akter; Noor Mohammed, $229,900.

• 12 Freda Ave., Selina Aktar; Patwary Md A K to Joel Moreno, $195,000.

• 36 Sunset Road, Eleanor A. Peinkofer; Joseph S. Peinkofer to Krista Grzebinski; Thomas Schmidt, $188,000.

• 47 Nandale, M Seenan Aswan LLC to Muhammad Ather, $180,000.

• 144 Rutland Ave., Fatema Begum; Mayn Uddin to Eahsan Ahmed Chowdhury, $180,000.

• 879 Dick Road, Ann Marie Marasciulo; Richard A. Marasciulo Jr.; Daniel W. Tomasello; Karen L. Tomasello to Joseph D. Desrosiers, $175,000.

• 124 Miami Parkway, Dallas A. Wutz; Donald J. Wutz to Courtney G. Sieg, $171,500.

• 156 Southcrest Ave., Taylor J. Cordes to Steven D. Horowitz, $170,000.

• 34 Terry Lane, Linda L. Kudrna to Virginia Stever; William Stever, $166,000.

• 226 Crisfield Ave., Barbara E. Herkey; Kenneth Herkey to Andrea Silverstein, $165,000.

• 38 Alexander Ave., Sanovia Debold to Mohammad Zaker Ullah, $160,000.

• 1011 Maryvale Drive, Peter J. Giancarlo to Casey Marie Pusateri, $150,000.

• 43 Andrews Ave., Kimberly D. Manney; Randy Morse to This Ones For The Boys LLC, $150,000.

• 25 Linden St., Maria T. Stachewicz to Carl L. Stokes; Hadeen M. Stokes, $140,000.

• 132 Clover Place, Meghan Edwards to Hong Nguyen; Vu H. Tran; Vu Huy Tran, $135,000.

• 82 Crescent Court, James E. Friel; Kathleen Friel to Mpr Properties of WNY LLC, $109,000.

• 53 Fath Drive, Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Sun Ming Wong, $72,653.

• 4411 Union Road, Peter J. Golonka to Hamza Hamoudi; Sammar Jabbar, $72,100.

• 23 Peridot Place, Emerald Gardens Inc to Marrano/marc Equity-Corporation, $55,000.

• 20 Peridot Place, Emerald Gardens Inc to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $55,000.

CLARENCE

• 8520 Stahley Road, Rana Samuel; Sam J. Samuel to Gagik Poladyan, $725,000.

• 5791 Kippen Drive, Bryan M. Brown; Michele M. Brown to Christopher S. Williams; Mary F. Williams, $537,000.

• 5325 Thompson Road, Alan J. Davis; Constance L. Davis to Joseph K. Bartos; Lauren Suzette Bartos, $435,722.

• 5805 Goodrich Road, Clarence Properties Inc to Patrick Mcduff, $212,000.

• 7680 Northfield Road, Joseph S. Lombardo to Jessica Lynett, $80,000.

COLDEN

• 10628 Crump Road, Colleen Clancy; David Guido to Brogdon-Tent Trust 060402, $210,000.

• 8773 Lower East Hill Road, David F. Grace Jr. to David Spillman, $85,000.

COLLINS

• 179 Erie Ave., Molly M. Kennedy; Terence P. Kennedy Jr. to Kevin P. Salzman, $90,500.

CONCORD

• 11974 Allen Road, Alice P. Arlow; William J. Arlow III; Kasi Zemrus to Jason R. Zemrus, $50,000.

EDEN

• 2795 George St., Robert M. Braeuner to Alisa M. Murphy; Jae Murphy, $335,000.

• 2630 Hemlock Road, Gary A. Gambini to Marissa Badaszewski; Cody Hallick, $191,000.

• 3650 North Boston Road, Leroy L. Pond III; Wendy A. Pond to Leroy L. Pond III, $34,042.

ELMA

• 2565 Bowen Road, Brian E. Walker; Deanne C. Walker to Rac Closing Services LLC, $780,000.

• 2565 Bowen Road, Rac Closing Services LLC to Teresa M. Conboy; Timothy J. Smith, $780,000.

• 181 Oakgrove Court, Constance J. Corigliano; Frank J. Corigliano to Salah Abdelhadi, $550,000.

• 35 Winspear Road, Gmr Properties LLC to Christopher Moden; Heather Moden, $482,000.

• 6650 Clinton St., Patricia A. Keech to Knj Foodservice Operations Inc, $130,000.

EVANS

• 7292 Beechwood Road, Donna J. Kuczmanski; William L. Kuczmanski to Vineeta S. Risbood, $264,716.

• 6987 Putnam Drive, Dorothy M. Fourby to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $44,627.

• 9127 Stevenson Ave., Jeremiah Driscoll; Angel Krenek to Angel Krenek, $38,500.

• 6861 Wayne Drive, Joseph E. Bateman to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $35,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 2176 East River Road, Jason P. Sokody; Sarah L. Sokody to James Hodan; Robert Hodan, $690,000.

• 181 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Trajanovski Chantal F J; Trajan Trajanovski, $358,732.

• 163 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Nigel P. Menezes; Hazel Vaz, $346,655.

• 187 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Catherine Wilhelm; Noel Wilhelm, $329,106.

• 183 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Lisa Marie Brandys; Richard Brandys Jr., $315,515.

• 1524 East Park Road, Douglas W. Harding; Patricia S. Harding to Kari Lynn Klos, $232,000.

• 1946 Bedell Road, Roberto Rivera Jr. to Terrance Kaille Acker; Nicholas Rastelli, $216,000.

• 191 Stonebridge Road, Gun Creek LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $123,200.

HAMBURG

• 3542 South Creek Road, Maureen P. Buckley to Beth Walters; Steven Walters, $579,000.

• 4599 Logans Lane, Luke H. Lheureux; Melissa M. Schultz to Jillian Marie Dumke; Michael Jason Dumke, $470,000.

• 6385boston State Road, Wetzl Boston State Road Development LLC to Susan Rozek, $464,818.

• 6229 Heltz Road, Susan Rozek to Lisa Yeager, $416,000.

• 4760 Clifton Parkway, Francis G. Warthling to Van Note Crystal J; Van Note Kyle J, $410,000.

• 6572 Stevens Road, Beth Walters; Steven Walters to Anthony George; Patricia George, $400,000.

• 4220 Victorian Drive, Alison M. Payne; Alison W. Payne; Marian T. Warthling; Paul F. Warthling; Paul T. Warthling to Kelly E. Lederhouse, $217,500.

• 4818 Chapman Parkway, Edith A. Sherwood; Edith Sherwood to Jeffrey Morgan, $205,000.

• 3995 Willowdale Ave., Jeffrey S. Stanton to Danielle Mason; Joshua J. Mason, $201,400.

• 67 Raymond St., Michele Jones; William Jones to Elizabeth Guzzetta, $200,000.

• 5622 Stilwell Road, Harold W. Boltz to Conor Courtade, $198,000.

• 3648 Salisbury, Cynthia M. Cervoni to Nicholas Cervoni, $150,000.

• 2968 Lynwood Ave., Kimberly A. Dembik to Ethan Scott Dembik, $120,000.

• 4993 Morgan Parkway, Daniel R. Hanna to Stacey A Rager Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $108,000.

• 5510 Sycamore Lane, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $85,000.

• Vacant land Eckhardt, Dean E. Becker to Donnie Heppner, $85,000.

HOLLAND

• Vacant land East Holland Road, Cheryl A. Danz; Michael H. Danz to Kathryn Barker; Richard Barker, $60,000.

• Vista Drive, Camper Resorts Inc to Philip M. Formwait; Antoinette Short, $21,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 1619 Electric Ave., Howard E. Feller Jr.; Ricardo L. Rivera to David Manuel; Theresa Smeltzer, $240,000.

• 90 Firestone St., Vinh Xuan Bui; Nguyen Loan Thanh Thi to 90 Firestone St LLC, $199,900.

• 36 Leonard St., Jeffrey D. Perry to Daryl Janczyk, $172,000.

• 84 Victory Ave., Ivette Rodriguez to Queen City Invest LLC, $67,500.

• 28 Home Place, Joann Panek to Joseph Wojcik Jr., $60,000.

LANCASTER

• 53 Apple Blossom Boulevard, David C. Smith to Michael W. Kissel; Rebekah Kissel, $405,000.

• 36 Stone Hedge Drive, E&r Horizons LLC to Yahya Alshuaibi; Anis Sheibi, $390,000.

• 8 Denton Drive, Dawn M. Savitz to Jeffrey David Palombaro, $299,950.

• 42 Foxwood Row, 2003 Whittaker Family Trust 081517 Tr; 2003 Whittaker Family Trust Tr to Debolina Mcclellan; Gregory J. Mcclellan, $260,000.

• 62 Eastwood Parkway, Christine J. Becker to Barbara E. Herkey; Kenneth L. Herkey, $214,000.

• 95 6th Ave., Edith M. Vallone to Steven Simme, $150,000.

• 60 Country Place, June M. Salzre to Christopher Krueger, $110,000.

• Vacant land Lake Ave., Deer Run Estates LLC to Deer Run Trail LLC, $100,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 5008 South Newstead Road, Shirley M. Bower; Darlene J. Harriger; Norma J. Knop; Norma M. Knop; Gail M. Parker; Robert W. Parker; Laura A. Pingitore to Raymond Braun, $130,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 5720 Ellis Road, Transport National Development Inc to Arch Cutting Tools Properties LLC, $1,800,000.

• 1 Bank St., Pm Plastics Inc to One Bnk St. LLC, $1,300,000.

• 121 South Meadow Drive, Eric J. Morrow to Elizabeth Marks Anstett; Jonathan Thomas Anstett, $432,000.

• 112 Reppien Place, Morgyn Mills; Zachary Sweetser to Emma K. Laipple; Arthur T. Owens, $225,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 240 Mill St., Gregory W. Adams; Nicholas S. Adams to Elizabeth M. Vacanti, $270,000.

• 189 Cattaraugus St., Anthony J. Lana; Jeramiah E. Miller; Lacey C. Miller to Fannie Mae, $132,792.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 83 Hill St., Deborah A. Allen; Larry J. Allen to Joseph B. Gross; Lindsey M. Gross, $220,000.

• 8 Lepiers Drive, Ronald E. Smith; Ronald E. Smith Sr.; Smith Ronald Ellsworth Sr to Rymato Inc, $95,000.

• 58 Stark St., Michelle L. Strauch to Fallsconnection Holdings LLC, $73,000.

TONAWANDA

• 3763 Delaware Ave., Gateway Wholesale Florist Inc to Bbe Unlimited LLC, $353,000.

• 26 Grosvenor Road, Annette M. Penhallurick to Matthew Edward Mowrey, $325,000.

• 106 West Hazeltine Ave., Mesmanb Holdings LLC to Lawrence Chiu Tan, $272,500.

• 138 Pryor Ave., Raphael E. Winzig to Jean M. Harris; Joan M. Kane, $269,900.

• 29 Washington Ave., Sarah E. Fitch to Lauren Walsh; Patrick Widmer, $265,000.

• 50 West Hazeltine Ave., Katie L. Coyle to Kevin F. Cheney, $253,500.

• 124 Wrexham Ct S, William R. Burger; William Robert Burger to Jennifer L. Conway, $242,000.

• 1271 Kenmore Ave., 442 North LLC to Brittany E. Larivey, $241,271.

• 430 Victoria Boulevard, Joel F. Suppa to Jintuan Chen; Xiaolan Yao, $210,000.

• 35 Ellwood Ave., Maureen E. Meyers to Brenda Lee Mansour, $208,000.

• 18 Greentree Road, Anastasia A. Clark to Brian M. Palmer; Selina M. Palmer, $206,000.

• 653 Brighton Road, Imelda F. Mathewson to Jenna Winiewicz, $195,500.

• 54 Wenonah Terrace, Joan M. Snyder; Snyder Family Trust 100107 Tr to Norma Rosa; Juan G. Zea, $190,000.

• 402 Hamilton Boulevard, Obaid S. Wahab to Noah Dibello, $180,200.

• 53 Keats Ave., Robert K. Ehrmann to Miranda L. Butler; Matthew Mark Smith, $178,500.

• 261 Belmont Ave., Alberta M. Puma; Joseph C. Puma; Robert W. Puma to Wandalisse Pagan, $174,900.

• 210 Pilgrim Road, Keith C. Holmes to Deborah Pristach; Joseph Pristach, $165,000.

• 256 Glencove Road, Marilynn S. Alliger to Pum Khan Khual, $165,000.

• 1070 Highland Ave., Frank Juliano; Kevin M. Juliano to Cody G. Erdmann, $165,000.

• 178 Kelvin Drive, Brian H. Lasher; Irwin W. Lasher to Robin Shifflet, $160,000.

• 1144 Parkhurst Boulevard, Jeanine M. Dossett; Jeanine M. Wagner to Thomas A. Wagner Jr., $150,000.

• 269 Parkwood Ave., Brian J. Miller; Jamie Miller to Susan E. Drummey, $145,000.

• 259 Knowlton Ave., Angela M. Linkous to Drgk Properties LLC, $40,000.

WEST SENECA

• 212 East Ave., David M. Mann; Jennifer A. Mann to James M. Roll, $296,500.

• 50 Shirley Drive, Lawrence J. Broad II to Kaleigh Creeden; Tyler Matecki, $260,000.

• 68 Leaside Drive, Kellee Kucewicz; Kathleen Neely to Carl Bueme Jr.; Michael Bueme, $230,000.

• 122 Cathedral Drive, John A. Connors; Karen Connors to Schiersing David Paul Jr, $220,000.

• 9 Marann Terrace, Nicholas Mocarski to Suman Sarki, $200,000.

• 288 Summit Ave., Kathy Ann Cook to Laura Mazurkiewicz; Deanna Rae Nankey, $195,000.

• 275 Kirkwood Drive, Sean W. Kruschke to Colleen M. Reiman; Robert M. Reiman, $185,000.

• 97 Evelyn Ave., Paulette L. Fuhrman; Peter A. Fuhrman to Salvatore M. Callea; Serina C. Callea, $175,000.

• 55 Ludwig Ave., Jeremy L. Hodson to Anita B. Gibson, $164,000.

• 29 Aurora Ave., Shirley A. Gill to North East Wave Holdings LLC, $77,000.

Buffalo Next

Related to this story

