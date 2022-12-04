Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County Clerk’s Office for the week ending Oct. 1, 2022.
ALDEN
• 1241 Sandridge Rd, Paul E Schoepflin to Kyle J Odebralski, James L Hawk-Odebralski, $285,000.
• 3160 Zoeller Rd, Sarah Lavrinick, Joshua A Lavrinick to Nathan Szefler, $255,000.
• 12935 Main St, Warren Richard Spann to Christopher J Zika, $195,800.
• 11822 Cary Rd, Cynthia A Schlabach, Gary F Schlabach to David J Gadd, Rhoda Pastuszynski, $22,500.
AMHERST
• 140 Brantwood Rd, Janice Sufrin, Janice Sufrin, Janice Sufrin to Tara A Cadmus, Tara A Cadmus, Tara A Cadmus, Howard D Cadmus, Howard D Cadmus, Howard D Cadmus, $689,900.
People are also reading…
• 39 Towhee Ct, Kats Development LLC to Tony Gangarossa, $615,000.
• 36 Fair Woods Dr, Albert V Randaccio Builder Inc to Jennifer L Dimitroff, Donald Charles Dimitroff, $607,900.
• 88 Old Tower Ln, Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Gomathi Sheila Thiruvannamalai, Sankaralingam Thiruvannamalai, $562,130.
• 32 Joliet Ln, Richard Costanza to Thomas Mislin, $550,000.
• 44 Hampton Hill Dr, Carole L Ferrick, Michael E Ferrick to Alfred Dixon Culliton, Jacqueline Sanchez Culliton, $520,000.
• 123 Radcliffe Dr, Gerald S Masker to Melissa E Collins, Joel T Collins, $505,000.
• 225 Lord Byron Ln, Jinwoo Park, Ji-Won Son to Jay L Newman, $500,000.
• 128 Woodshire S, Mancuso Revocable Trust 051920 Tr Joseph&Rose to Keith Drexinger, Jennifer Drexinger, $500,000.
• 86 Pinelake Dr, Cynthia M Sallerson, Mark R Alvut to Michael Gerwitz, $500,000.
• 41 Founders Lake Ct, Ryan Homes Of New York to Kaitlin Grace Pellerite, Matthew R Pellerite, $480,800.
• 613 Bauman Ct, Donna S Hartman to Shobhit Kapoor, Chhavi Sharma, $475,200.
• 18 Santa Clara Ct, Julian Siva, Sue A Siva to Aaron M Astyk, Traci M Astyk, $444,857.
• 51 Bywater Ct, Craig J Guy to Edwin Ernesto Haddad, $440,000.
• 202 Misty Ln, Douglas A Stoll, Stephanie J Stoll to Zaheda Khatun, Tariqul Islam MD, Zahirul Islam MD, $410,000.
• 210 San Fernando Ln, Roland V Messan to Corey Kadish, Megan D Kadish, $410,000.
• 251 Sagewood Dr, Andrew J Nostrant, Elizabeth E Nostrant to Gregory B Eyrick, $406,000.
• 70 Rockdale Dr, Alyssa C Kaczmarek, Kyle J Kaczmarek to Durga Dahal, Jose L Rodriguez, $400,000.
• 148 Northill Dr Unit C, Shawn M Pheney to Joseph Abouzeid, Sarah S Abouzeid, $394,000.
• 108 Swanson Ter, Keith Drexinger to Brian A Pappagallo, Tara A Larkin, $393,000.
• 129 Summerview Rd, Joyce M Wiktorowski to Gurjeet Singh, $377,550.
• 4350 Tonawanda Creek Rd, Michael R Ebeling to Sarah Graham, Jacob Leggat, $375,000.
• 875 Heim Rd, Michael R Brown to Nayab A Shah, $375,000.
• 206 Walton Dr, James J Coleman, Eileen T Coleman to Alan Olczak, Anne Marie Olczak, Michael Olczak, $340,000.
• 5079 Sheridan Dr, Virginia R Peters to George Palz, Thomas Boeck, $335,000.
• 106 Pheasant Run Rd, Sherry Echrat Niku, Bahman Niku to Deborah A Coughlin, Michael J Coughlin, $327,500.
• 359 Washington Hwy, Kellen Coppola, Marie Coppola to Susan Michalski, $315,000.
• 117 Patrice Ter, Charlotte M Zwara, David A Zwara to Gregory Miller, Tara Miller, $310,000.
• 195 Wedgewood Dr, Sandra W Myers to Jean C Dengler, John S Dengler, $305,000.
• 304 Bramblewood Ln, Annette L Pinder, John E Pinder to Vincent Iwanski, Emmalyn Iwanski, $297,000.
• 353 Lamarck, Danielle Schreiber to Samuel Alt, Alicia Tejada, $296,500.
• 153-155 Linwood Ave, James F Marabella to Vanessa Solomon, $275,000.
• 105 Amherstdale Rd, Benjamin A Drongosky, Carol E Drongosky to Alison Scaringi, John Ricotta, $275,000.
• 825 Heim Rd, Joan C Smith to Omar El Amri, $270,000.
• 26 Culpepper Rd, Michael T Gerwitz to Hawa Marissa A El, Kyle R Kapanek, $270,000.
• 150 Hollybrook Dr, Barbara Gorman to Matthew B Aichinger, $265,000.
• 620 Ayer Rd, Bilqees Jahan Malik to Tyree M Smith, $250,000.
• 119 Capen Blvd, James D Felske, Joyce E Felske to David V Herring Sr, $230,000.
• 110 E Royal Pkwy, Mark D Vanhorn to Nicole Rodriguez, $225,000.
• 14 Keph Dr Unit 3, Phyllis R Laske to Jennifer Benten, $225,000.
• 193 Tonawanda Creek Rd, South Long LLC to Sanjana Islam Raka, $220,000.
• 76 Sunset Ct, Shirley A Robichaud to Phyllis Laske, $189,900.
• 71 Unit 2 Georgian Ln, Joseph P Reznick, Linda A Reznick to Zhen Wang, $175,000.
• 12C Sunmist Sq, Jordan J Buck to Dorothy Beebe, Mark Beebe, $145,900.
• 100 Lamont Dr, Charleen D Oreilly to Haynes Home Solutions LLC, $135,000.
• 84 Margaret Rd, Castricone Custom Builders LLC to Buffalo Sleep Care LLC, $115,000.
• 133 N Autumn St, Emma E Brenkus to Helal Ahmed MD, $112,000.
• 117 Hitching Post Ln, Steven P Smith, Jennifer L Smith to Steven P Smith, $67,839.
ANGOLA
• 31 Franklin Dr, Jonica B Dimartino, Bradley J Dimartino to Michael Degenaars, $365,000.
• 29 High, Mark Mazur, Clair A Montroy III to William Prost IV, $270,000.
AURORA
• 1377 Underhill Rd, Christopher J Kuhnle to Mary Ellen Matthews, Brian H Caughel, $435,000.
• 2066 Mill Rd, Patrick A Blizniak, Anna C Blizniak to James Joseph Donovan, Patricia Marie Donovan, $365,000.
• 606 Center St, Margaret Mctigue to Samantha Pajak, $337,900.
BLASDELL
• 86 Pearl Ave, Jamie L Bielli to Taposy Sultana, Z Rahman MD, $235,000.
• 70 Pearl Ave, Amber Chandler to Darcie Burns, Michael Burns, $162,000.
• 55 Arthur Ave, James Paulick, William Paulick to 2030 Development Inc, $87,000.
• 38 Mcgurk Ave, Thomas V Janoske, Marie Schroeder to Brandon Sireika Renovations LLC, $70,000.
BOSTON
• 7683 Back Creek Rd, Donna L Mazurowski, Alan J Mazurowski to Curt A Gracie, Katherine L Gracie, $430,000.
BUFFALO
• 29 Ojibwa Cir, John R Eichel to Rachel Thompson, Tage Thompson, $1,050,000.
• 110 Meadow Rd, Stephanie P Pfalzgraf to Michael Sherry, Machael Sherry, $830,000.
• 132 Lexington, Machael P Sherry, Michael J Sherry to Gregory Brown, $757,575.
• 528 Richmond Ave, Ronald H Caruso to Derrick L Murry, Joellyn T Murry, $685,000.
• 170 Lancaster, Sharon M Hamilton, Meade Scott Hamilton to Christopher E Supernic, Hope K Supernic, $672,000.
• 132 Lakefront Blvd Unit 404, Gerald R Lombardo, Diane G Cummings Bennett to Praba Jeyalingam, $615,000.
• 132 Lakefront Blvd Unit 501, Trust (The) Tr Rbowb to Peter Derrico, Mary Lou Hannon, $575,000.
• 610 Main St Unit 1202, Z Holding Corporation to William Pfeifer, $550,000.
• 1141 Delaware Ave Unit 3S, Richard I Teach to Jerolyn M Mazur, Thomas A Mazur, $517,500.
• 46 Saranac, Michael L Talarico, Stefania Talarico to Federica Bulgarelli, Eric J Kamp, $485,000.
• 530 Auburn Ave, Elizabeth A Ervolina to Julia Henderson, Mark Henderson, $466,000.
• 32 Henley Rd, Theodore C Jarmuz to Daniel Salvatore, Tiffany R Salvatore, $425,777.
• 1088 Parkside Ave, Steven R Fox to Daniel Lewis, Paige Lewis, $381,000.
• 80 Norwood, Edward L Chassin to Jason M Hall, Sarah A Leyh, $349,900.
• 110 Johnson Pk, Anne Gareis Furlani to Jason Daniel Goldstein, $349,000.
• 1889 Hertel Ave, Edward M Sylcox to Courtney Intihar, $324,200.
• 148 Shoshone St, James M Quinn, Joseph Barry Quinn to Michael M Cason, $315,000.
• 375 Plymouth, Plymouth Rock LLC to Matthew R Collins, $300,000.
• 118 Admiral, Carol Johnston to Joel Feroleto, $300,000.
• 1041 Tifft, Della R Miller, Brianna F Miller to Kwannok Leung, $280,000.
• 155 Harding Rd, Thomas D Polisoto to Patrick J Krempholtz, $267,000.
• 49 Elmview Pl, James R Farnham to Emily Bovenzi, $265,000.
• 133 Greenfield St, Brent Patterson to Kristen Michelle Hibit, $235,000.
• 161 Dundee St, Clayton P Reed, Jillian M Reed to Shane T Mcmahon, $232,000.
• 275 Highgate Ave, Nicholas P Kozlowski to Jannatul Ferdaus, Salah Uddin, $230,000.
• 226 Blaine Ave, Darrell Shepherd to Cynthia Clarke, $230,000.
• 12 Radcliffe Rd, Willie Louis Daniel Jr to Sharon A Lorenzi, Thomas V Lorenzi, $225,000.
• 43 Lisbon Ave, Brendan Bulluck, Mary Kathleen Bulluck to Shahena Parvin, $223,400.
• 255 Ivyhurst Cir, Pauline C Drilling, Michael Elmo Drilling, Paula Drilling-Hunt, James H Drilling, Karen A Drilling, Donna M Drilling, Martha K Garrish, Susan Drilling Fritz, Joan M Kader, Michael Edward Kader, Christopher Elmo Kader, Catherine Hillary Kader to Chelsea L Smith, Megan E Drilling, Lynn Drilling, $220,900.
• 45 Roanoke Pkwy, Darcy S Connors to Israrul Chowdhury, $215,000.
• 46 Royal Ave, Mark J Draksic, Zorica Draksic to Ma Paw Kei, Ah Thein, $210,000.
• 521 Crescent, Dia H Nicolatos to Peter G Nicolatos, Laura E Davidson, $210,000.
• 100 Pooley Pl, Debra Sutton to Kristine Assue, $207,000.
• 247 Hancock, Tamara L Normile to Thomas Sullivan, $205,000.
• 220 Clinton St, Steven W Brady to Leatha L Jimerson, William E Denny, $203,000.
• 32 Duluth, Restivo Real Estate Holdings LLC to Marisa Restivo, $200,000.
• 18 Brinton St, 18 Brinton LLC to Jennifer Ulrich, $194,400.
• 142 Hamburg St, Azure Sky LLC to Casey Bolles, $187,500.
• 475 Campus Dr, Daniel H Wells to Brian Maloney, James Carr, $183,500.
• 77 Weyand Ave, 416Homez Inc to Anthony D Banks, $180,000.
• 25 Stevenson, Brian J Camalleri, Kathleen D Camalleri to Conor P Flannery, $180,000.
• 353 Taunton Pl, Isabelle D Moyes, William M Moyes to David Acosta, Sylvia Acosta, $180,000.
• 479 Southside Pkwy, Robert L Turchiarelli, Carol M Turchiarelli, to Nathan Michael Nasternak, $169,000.
• 419 Marilla, Joel Graham, Elizabeth F Graham to Annabelle Mills-Gerace, $155,000.
• 367 Weimar St, Angel E Martinez to Khaled Alabadi, $155,000.
• 1062 Clinton St, 1062 Clinton LLC to Salma Tafader, Khalid Tafader, Rebeka Sultana, $155,000.
• 467 Fargo, 416Homez Inc to Mega Buffalo LLC, $152,500.
• 350 Herkimer St, 716 Estates LLC to Steven Odebralski, $150,000.
• 36 Heussy, Jennifer Ann Runfola, Richard T Mcfarland to National Mortgage Association Federal, $150,000.
• 431 Roesch Ave, Tila C Dahal to Deyonca M Porter, $142,260.
• 20 Sandrock, Charles E Fell, James E Fell to Dawn Kohlbrenner, $140,000.
• 67 Leonard St, Najeyah Sultan, Rasheed Sultan to Adeylah Savala, Justin S Savala, $140,000.
• 407 Emslie St, Ronald Planter to L Milone 3Rd Party Special Needs Trust Tr Marisa, $136,000.
• 155 Geary St, Anne M Wilke, Daniel W Wilke to Dylan J Joseph, $135,000.
• 1238 Bailey, 1238 Bailey LLC to Taaraz Chowdhury LLC, $135,000.
• 93 Grove, Jose A Martinez, Mildred Rios to Gilberto J Lupianez Mullet, Irlanda E Alarcon Rodriguez, $125,000.
• 63 Northumberland Ave, Mattie M Jones to Salina Akter, Mohammed M R Salim, $121,500.
• 16 Malsch St, James E Roach, Barbara A Roach to Joseph Cascioli, $120,511.
• 1950 Genesee St, Cleotis Dean III to Islam MD, $120,000.
• 153 Hagen St, Alamgir Hossain MD, Abdur Razzaque MD, Jahangir Alam MD to Sultana Shilpi, $115,000.
• 385 Humboldt Pky, Dorian L Gaskin, Shawn Gaskin to Ymr Homes LLC, $114,200.
• 69 Rogers Ave, Joann F Hooftallen to Imran Mohammad Fazal Hoque, $110,500.
• 453 Normal Ave, Jesse Zimmer to Mohammed G Uddin, $108,000.
• 33 Nevada Ave, Jerry J Hayes to Mohammad Hossin, Mohammad Rahman, $100,000.
• 87 Bryson, Afija Ahammad Bristi, Abdur Rashid MD to Tarikul Islam MD, $100,000.
• 241 Weimar St, Hall Transportation Inc to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $98,900.
• 101 Marigold St, Amos Smith Jr to Sarah Blake, Courtney Blake, $98,000.
• 73 Pershing Ave, Progress Holding Inc to Ziaul A Tipu, $95,000.
• 172 Kosciuszko St, Shahana Chowdhury Ahmed to Baitul Lema LLC, $94,000.
• 11 Verdun Ave, Gail Q Carter to Courtney M Blake, Sarah Blake, $90,000.
• 337 Lisbon Ave, Daniel P Sweet, Sylvia Sweet to Fallon Phillips, $88,400.
• 56 Courtland Ave, John F Perna, Karen A Perna to Edith Staples, $85,000.
• 34 Pries Ave, Arek Akamu to Panna Hussain, $85,000.
• 63 Wade Ave, This Ones For The Boys LLC to Mamun Hossain Titu, Neaz Morshed, $82,101.
• 41 Hamilton St, Dearborn Development LLC to Buddish Dura, Santosh Gurung, $80,000.
• 917 Clinton St, Ganesh J Kugaraj to Fortunes America Properties LLC, $79,000.
• 286 Weston, John Mcadory to Abdulla Al Momun, $79,000.
• 22 Burgard Pl, Terrence Mcburrows to First American Dreamers Inc, $75,000.
• 31 Durham Ave, Isaac A Kenner, Julia Kenner to Muhammad M Rahman, Sun Moon Buffalo LLC, $72,370.
• 403 Highgate, Eugenia Masferrer, Santiago F Masferrer to Nelson F Madariaga, $70,000.
• 71 Ashley, Fareda LLC to USA Sanvees, $60,000.
• 235 Courtland Ave, Maria Ballard to Jannatunnesha Dolly, $60,000.
• 165 Stevenson St, PNC Bank Na to Smam Property Management Inc, $55,000.
• 31 Nevada Ave, Jerry Hayes to Sirazul A Aslam, $50,000.
• 630 Wyoming Ave, Hazera Begum, Humayra Khatun to Safe House Estate Inc, $40,000.
• 1307 E Delevan Ave, Douglas E Szmak to Anila Corporation, $40,000.
• 29 Glenn St, Alice Lorraine Gueli, Paul Michael Gueli to Sala Uddin, A Wohab MD, $35,000.
• 62 Guilford St, Abdul Muhib to Abdul Muktadir, $35,000.
• 582 Sycamore, Jimmie Aaron Steward to Abdul Majeed, $35,000.
• 41 Laurel St, Assaduzzaman MD to Masud Rana, $32,500.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 33 Susan Ln, Melissa K Stark, Timothy M Mccaden to A Rahman MD, $321,600.
• 48 Fairoaks Ln, Mesud Avdagic, Sabina Avdagic to Shams U Ahmed, $300,000.
• 69 Leni Ln, Linda A Cunningham to Anik Islam , Dhalia Akther, $280,000.
• 40 Castlewood Dr, Kevin M Kotarski to Bi Thanh Nguyen, Thiet Van Nguyen, $240,000.
• 51 Tillotson Ave, Chelsea Jo Borowski AKA Chelsea Jo Browoski to Jacob Sieracki, $225,000.
• 12 Deepwood Ct, David Richmond, Paul Richmond to Tony Enrique Velazquez Jr, $222,000.
• 60 Cheekwood Dr, Ann M Lacombe to Justin Tricoli, $218,000.
• 190 Lydia Ln, Michael P Brennan to Richard Marion, Tracy Johnson Marion, $212,000.
• 83 Colette Ave, Stephen P Gosciak to Rawshon Rahman, Syed Mudasser, $211,000.
• 49 Thornwood Dr, Steven J Kremblas to Kamrul Islam, Mustafun Sultana, $211,000.
• 36 Nagel Dr, Jean M Palame to Anna R Heerdt, $197,500.
• 66 Mayberry Dr W, Nicholas J Christopher, Casey J Christopher, to Kristen L Diodate, Joshua T Piesczynski, $192,000.
• 229 Cass Ave, Katelyn Margaret Letizia to Vincent Leonardi, $190,000.
• 15 Sandy Ln, Anthony Anderson, Audra Macie to Bhim Tamang, Tulki M Tamang, $189,900.
• 45 St Felix Ave, Jeffery D Rotthoff, Katelyn M Zell to Meghan M Moynihan, $185,000.
• 15 Greenleaf Ln, Sarah C Davis to Mariah N Simmons, Wendy Rolon, $185,000.
• 139 Mafalda Dr, Kimberly A Latko to Nicholas Dahn, $170,000.
• 47 St Boniface, Gerard S Zielinski, Maryanne Kowalski to Cale M Smith, $160,000.
• 10 Kendale Rd, George C Unger to Sandra V Gilliam, $155,000.
• 295 Burke Dr, Gias Uddin to Nazmin Sultana, Mohammed Abdus Samad, $150,000.
• 79 Mansion Ave, Susan M Franclemont to James E Shaw, $150,000.
• 147 Burke Dr, Dolores Staebell to Rachel Kerr, $145,000.
• 3569 Harlem Rd, Dorothy L Twardowski, Dorothy Twardowski Living Trust to Masud Kaysar, Sunia Mumin Samia, $141,900.
• 88 Kilbourne Rd, Rose Nowak, Jacquelyn Leuchtenberg, Linda Rosnak to Ursula R Lewandowski, $120,000.
• 119 Crescent Ct, Walter Est Ref Evaniak, Michael Ref Chmiel to WNY 18 LLC, $95,001.
• 1353 E Lovejoy St, Queen City Invest LLC to Tina Sutkowski, $90,000.
• 116 Wallace Ave, Donna Marie Casselberry to Property Solutions LLC Mrr, $35,000.
CLARENCE
• 5220 Donnington Rd, Paula Velarde to Elaine B Campanie, Joseph Warner Campanie, $770,000.
• 8540 Lakemont Dr, Peter F Hoelter, Susan E Hoelter to Jennifer Anne Mcgill, Gaetano Vincent Cordone, $756,000.
• 8360 Black Walnut Dr, Debora S Whiting to Kelsey Parker, Matthew Bonerb, $720,000.
• 9642 Rosecroft Dr, Wong K Moon to Robin Elizabeth Ostrov, Jamie Miles Ostrov, $680,000.
• 5741 Chatham Ln, Essex Homes Of WNY Inc to Richard Maclean, Amy Vigneron, $659,565.
• 9341 Pine Breeze Ln, Edward F Baumler, Jane M Baumler to Christine A Wilkinson, David D Wilkinson, $580,000.
• 9820 Keller Rd, Paul J Kelly, Sandra M Kelly to Edward F Baumler, Jane Baumler, $510,000.
• 4370 Westwood Rd, Michele Morabito, Vincent J Morabito to Bikhal Shwani, Ayman Ghoniem, $470,000.
• 8115 Centre Ln, Louise M Meyer to Violeta Manciu, Bogdan Manciu, $356,500.
• 8770 Sesh Rd, Jaqueline M Bryant, Stephen G Bryant to Peter West, $310,000.
• 8372 Kimberly Dr, Chantel A Terryberry, Michael J Terryberry to Jennifer M Dorenzo, $305,000.
• 4600 Shimerville Rd, Julianna R Sciolino to Kenneth Edward Merin, Brienne P Merin, $280,000.
• 10840 Miland Rd, Melissa A Barone to Denis Yatchuk, $120,000.
COLDEN
• 9546 Phillips Rd, David J Poulsen, Cindy Poulsen to Regan C Jaccuad, Kevin W Jaccuad, $425,000.
CONCORD
• 139 Genesee Rd, Emerling Family LLC to Phillips Wny Farm Properties LLC, $740,000.
• 10425 Emerling Rd, Martha R Faulring, John N Faulring to John A Terzulli, Alaina Terzulli, $600,000.
• 14041 S Hoffman Rd, Donna June Moroge, Raymond Lawrence Perrington to Ann E Salzler, Paul F Salzler, $50,000.
DEPEW
• 26 Ridgeview St, Linda Krzyzanowski to Kevin Matthew Kotarski, Jessica Marie Saraceno, $285,000.
• 49 Ledyard Ave, Anthony C Bloom to Jennifer Conti, Joseph Mancini, $189,000.
• 348 Argus Dr, Jennifer Kellerman, Jeremy M Kellerman to Jerry Moore, Pamela Moore, $185,000.
• 210 West St, Carolanne M King to Jason Wilkie, $160,000.
• 46 Green Ter, Virginia M Cummings to Beverly Chaples, $120,000.
• 161 Calumet St, Sandra Stumpf, Sandra Stumpf to David J Darnley, David J Darnley, $40,000.
EAST AURORA
• 301 Oakwood Ave, Christopher J Shea, Kelsey Kerr Shea to Karen Evola, Lawrence P Evola, $560,000.
EDEN
• 8737 Woodside Dr, Barbara L Neureuter, Gary W Neureuter to Stephen P Rachide, Sheila M Rachide, $391,000.
• 8336 Merrill Pl, Elizabeth A Bermingham, John P Bermingham to Kaitlyn R Greeley, Mitchell D Mason, $285,000.
• 7900 Sisson Hgwy, Matthew P Long, Kailey W Long to Patrick W Moran, $265,000.
• 2193 Derby Rd, Matthew M Fahey to Alysa Margaret Cole, Justin Keller, $172,000.
• 2914 Maple Ave, Minesh Patel, Tammy Bernas, John Bernas, Danielle Bernas to Makayla Eddy, Nathan Nobles, $165,000.
ELMA
• 1731 Jamison Rd, Amy M Butera to Stacie A Brennan, Ethan J Brennan, $340,000.
• 81 Kirkwood Dr, Brian Omara, Richard Omara Jr, Susan Klier to Nicole Schaub, $325,000.
• 8 S Herrick Rd, Potenza 2019 Family Trust 073119 to Jenna R Mancini, $261,250.
• 40 Willardshire, Maxwell J Grzywna, Linda A Grzywna, to Szalay Property Management LLC, $130,000.
EVANS
• 8222 Hillside St, James J Rzad to Suzanne D Brown, Thomas A Brown II, $820,000.
• 716 Bennett Rd, I&Evelyn J Brumagin Revocable Trust 041494 Tr Glenn to Sue Griffin, $217,500.
• 1349 Peppertree Dr, Inez Anzalone, Lisa Anzalone, Joseph Anzalone Jr to Sheila Billingsley, $201,000.
• 135 Timber Ave, Cynthia L Destefano to Luanne Cassoni, Nicholas Cassoni, $163,000.
• 9600 Northfield St, Rachael G Rury, Cole J Rury to Sarah E Spulveda Rios, Nancy Sepulveda Rios, $153,000.
• 6557 Wellington Dr, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt to E&R Horizons LLC, $114,000.
• 804 Beach Rd, Lake Shore Savings Bank to Queen City Remodeling Inc, $110,000.
• 489 Sycamore Ave, Paul N Pelz Jr, Sandra G Pelz to Nicole Jean Ohanlon, $106,000.
• 384 Coolidge Ave, Akh Properties LLC to Ohana Angola LLC, $75,000.
• 367 Central Ave, Glen Pittman to Anthony Fruci, $65,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 61 Riverwoods Dr, Marcia L Mclaughlin, Thomas J Mclaughlin to Meredith A Litz, Dennis C Seyer, $470,000.
• 111 Amberwood Dr, Bruce R Donn to Samad Elahi, $451,000.
• 15 Castlewood Ct, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Samuel J Alaimo, $435,000.
• 84 W Park Rd, Robin Shipman to Josh Shipman, $98,000.
HAMBURG
• 4476 Richwood Dr, Alan P Szal to Muhammad I Yusuf, Yasmin Yusuf, $439,900.
• 6145 Mckinley Pkwy L #13, Catherine S Maciag to Vera Mae Minati, $425,000.
• 24 Blake Ln, Elizabeth Hall to Thea Galantowicz, $333,500.
• 3033 Walbridge Dr, Maria E Flores, Ismael C Flores to Jason Sutter, Carissa Sutter, $310,000.
• 61 Foxcroft Dr, Joseph M Hayden, Shonah J Hayden to Matthew Vinti, Jasmine Ulger, $287,000.
• 4531 Buckingham Ln, David M Petkovsky, Judy C Petkovsky to Amber R Chandler, $272,000.
• 4622 Kennison Pkwy, Martin J Malone to Jeremy Obrien, Sarah E Danna, $265,000.
• 3942 Yale Ave, Bradley Shepard, Kelli Shepard to Amanda Mackenzie Weber, $250,000.
• 3505 Howard Rd, Louis S Vitello, Charles F Vitello, Louis C Vitello to Aaron J Neyman, Cherylin M Pauly, $245,000.
• 4231 Sheva Ln, Revocable Inter Vivos Trust 121514 Tr Haren to Patrick Darstein, $240,000.
• 4274 Salem Dr, David Farrell, Rose Marie Farrell, Maryann Specht to Benjamin A Paquet, Sarah Grace Paquet, $237,000.
• 1543 Sundance Trl, Marilyn A Tonnies to Alex Bonus, Hilary U Geary, $230,000.
• 7 Boxwood Cir, Edward Jones, Margaret Jones to Ethan T Reimondo, $217,300.
• 4331-J4 Berkley Pl, Chad C Wanderlich to Michelle Macro, $210,000.
• 5811 Lakeview Ter, James H Ii Eiseman to Deanne Lyn Rothenberg, Amy K Socha, $169,000.
• 4245 Clark St, Colleen M Bogumil, Timothy R Bogumil to Luke William Wilson, $165,000.
• 4018 Lincoln Ave, Dominic J Cieslica, Edward J Cieslica to Jeanine M Ashman, $103,332.
• 3689 James Ave, Suzanne E Maloney to 214 Cortland Avenue LLC, $90,000.
HOLLAND
• 7693 Hunters Creek Rd, David G Palmer to Cazenovia Holding Company LLC, $330,000.
KENMORE
• 70 Victoria Blvd, Andrea L Johnson, Philip J Machemer to Brandon L Davis, $379,900.
• 422 Argonne Dr, John Metke, Lori Metke to Brittany Perla, Cory Perla, $350,000.
• 696 Colvin Blvd, Joseph Edward Demarco, Kimberly Erin Demarco to Matthew Angelucci, $279,000.
• 27 Kinsey Ave, Michael E Fields, Kimberly M Fields to Anthony Cashaw, Emily Fields, $255,000.
• 119 Wabash Ave, Mesmanb Holdings LLC to Ntirenganya Gakuru, $250,000.
• 342 Euclid Ave, Thomas William Zavrel to Jason J Merz, $230,000.
• 247 Wabash Ave, Laura L Armstrong to David Giamo, $200,000.
• 446 Mang Ave, Charlene Gore to Simon Visco, $170,000.
• 240 Euclid Ave, Michael Kessler to Silver Grass Development LLC, $125,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 27 Bedford Ave, Kristen Caple, Thomas Caple to Daniel Wisher, $265,000.
• 32 Pulas, Kenneth L Motyka to Madalyn Love Field, $160,000.
• 57 Martin Rd, Jaclyn N Robinson to Samantha Patricia Lora, $155,000.
• 145 Madison Ave, Carol A Migliore to Minnie Mansions LLC, $135,000.
• 183 Milnor Ave, Gary P Cardamone to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $115,000.
• 45 Madison Ave, Matthew Gemmati to Moinuddin Tashrif MD, Ruhul Amin MD, $88,000.
• 103 Elkhart, Patricia Pluta to Matthew Morse, $70,000.
LANCASTER
• 92 Kennedy Ct, Melissa A Mercado, Antonio M Mercado to Amber Derenda, David West, $587,500.
• 126 Avian Way, Jerome T Jankowiak Jr to Sean H Martin, Lauren Martin, $540,000.
• 24 Sedge Run, Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Timothy Block, Frances Block, $463,992.
• 9 Shadyside Ln, KDM Property Management LLC to Anthony Michael Anderson, $450,000.
• 4 Bentley Cir, Nancy J Buscaglia, Steven M Buscaglia to Jeremy J Ruszczyk, Lindsey E Ruszczyk, $400,000.
• 11 Traceway, Jason D Gullo to Kali Wilkowski, Christian Michael Nati, $360,000.
• 10 Overton Ct, Jessica Curry, Johnathan Curry to Beverly Ann Drewery, Scott Alan Drewery, $350,000.
• 33 Mary Rachel Pl 1, Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Dale S Fleming, Michelle C Fleming, $342,405.
• 24 Petersbrook Cir, James J Murphy, Margaret Murphy to Elizabeth Licata, Andrew Logan, $325,126.
• 7 Towne Square Dr, Deborah C Webster, Lawrence C Webster to Mark T Woodward, Andrea M Woodward, $280,000.
• 5141 William St, Joshua D Hagner, Megan Hagner to George D Beckstein III, $277,000.
• 298 Broezel Ave, Brent Hardy to Kelsey Ellis, Quentin Ellis, $245,000.
• 15 Maple Dr, Marc L Wilson to Scott Hapeman, $227,000.
• 4751 William St, Robert W Bow to Schiappa Properties LLC, $201,000.
• 36 Sawyer Ave, Benjamin Duck, Liana Duck to Shaun P Coulter, Heather Lynn Winiarz, $200,000.
• 481 Harris Hill Rd, Gary Kendra to Shaniece Hendrickson, $190,000.
• 46 Brunswick Rd, Amelia Sims to Mark Stephen Witzleben, $179,900.
• 209 Aurora St, James T Short to Heather A Short English, $106,000.
MARILLA
• 2035 Two Rod Rd, James M Pundt, Susan E Pundt to Tiffany Clark, Randall Clark, $711,500.
• 3620 Two Rod Rd, Kenneth R Goliszek, Patricia A Goliszek to Stephanie Lynn Dee-Finley, Peter Charles Finley, $346,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 7243 Maple Rd, Ralph Blickensderfer to Kimberly L Gerstung, Steven F Tedesco Jr, $350,000.
• 11220 Stage Rd, Kelly Schultz to Randy A Schlager, Suzanne M Schlager, $335,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 5080 Murphy Rd, Drew J Gedra, Rosemary E Gedra to Richard J Zielinski, Brittney Zielinski, $385,000.
• 82 Stonehenge, Simone W Lam-Prent to Alexandra J Furlong, Patrick M Furlong, $385,000.
• 18 Meadowlawn Rd, Stacey A Cimmerer, to Robert John Kohler III, Jo Anna Kohler, $330,000.
• 7360 Milestrip Rd, Peter A Messina Sr to Jeremy William Bauer, Rockilyn Rose Desantis, $300,000.
• 132 Bridle Path, Mogcan LLC to Daneen W Eisinger, $299,900.
• 2296 Southwestern Blvd, Amanda Lohiser to Martin Montes, $250,000.
• 4809 California Rd, Philip J Sorge to Patrick Heister, $250,000.
• 34 Iroquois Dr, Kathleen E Caprio to Kyle Browning, Danielle Bass, $215,000.
• 5291-D Chestnut Ridge Rd, Dorothy E Mcgovern Trust Agreement to Stojanka Bogdanovic, $160,000.
SARDINIA
• 11200 Pratham Rd, Bethann Geiger to Jessica Tate, $400,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 165 Beyer Dr, Melissa Wasieczko to Lynda Stephens, $225,500.
• 56 Linwood Ave, Laura Geraci, Patricia M Geraci to Lea Kathryn Stachura, $211,500.
• 490 Adam St, Matthew Madigan to David Buckman, $210,000.
• 127 Maldiner Ave, Carli Home Renovations LLC to Patrick Covaleski, $200,000.
• 227 Broad St, Neal Baldelli, Marjorie Ann Baldelli to Julio Alberto Galeano, Ingrid Enid Rivera Hernandez, $197,000.
• 27 State St, Nancy Brady to Steven P Warthling, $180,000.
• 111 Franklin St, Stacy L Dewald to Trisha A Evans, $162,000.
• 29 Kohler St, Danton B Wells to 88 Vulcan LLC, $82,000.
• 68 Taylor Dr, Daniel W Mauger to David A Mauger, Cindy Lou Mauger, $80,000.
TONAWANDA
• 135 Moore Ave, Buffalo Empire LLC to David J Morgante, $322,500.
• 75 Sherwin Dr, Mary Ann C Parisi, Steven J Parisi, Timothy J Parisi, Joseph S Parisi to Alyssa M Braun, Joseph M Braun, $315,000.
• 6 Sweet Briar Ct, Kara A Whitmore to Barnabas Mammas, $310,000.
• 307 Louvaine Dr, Romanczuk Revocable Trust Tr Alexandra to Arden Sorge, $285,000.
• 138 Carpenter Ave, Noreen G Mendola to Heather M Savoy, Philip R Savoy, $275,000.
• 304 Ogden Rd, Jane Kopper to Karen J Young, Robert E Young Jr, $260,000.
• 423 Harrison Ave, Pamela A Zavodny, Douglas J Zavodny to Andre R Sims, Victoria Horecki, $250,000.
• 325 Woodland Dr, Carissa M Sutter, Jason P Sutter to Bridget A Jordan, Garrett H Storm, $226,000.
• 409 Traverse Blvd, Marguerite Snekser to Jean Kather, $220,000.
• 44 Marian Dr, Rita Giordano, Ross Giordano, Shirley Cina, Valerie White to Lorie M Perrin, $215,000.
• 812 Delaware Rd, Vivian Garcia Roman to Andrea Bettcher, Patrick M Bettcher, $205,500.
• 197 Harrison Ave, Bridget M Taylor to Jessa R Hartman, $202,000.
• 16 Bradford Walk, Helen Ann Pasztor, Ralph E Bossert to Kenneth E Hamm, Rebecca A Hamm, $200,000.
• 279 Moore Ave, Anthony J Lafornara III, Patricia K Lafornara, Carol M Kirk to Patricia K Lafornara, Charles A Anzalone III, $197,250.
• 90 Henderson Ave, Kenneth E Hamm to Doh Moo, $190,000.
• 1033 Parker Blvd, A Pitrola Revocable Trust (The) Tr Frank to Abeda Sultana Paru, Mohammed Manik Uddin, $190,000.
• 108 Dunlop Ave, Eric T Feathers to Matthew Murszewski, Nicole Murszewski, $185,500.
• 126 Fowler Ave, Dawn H Hart, Jonathan P Hart to 126 Fowler LLC, $185,000.
• 110 Millwood Dr, Phyllis J Cuviello AKA Philomena J Cuviello to Elizabeth Hudson, $184,000.
• 270 Koenig Rd, Emily K Gillig to Paulette Hurst, $180,000.
• 168 Greenhaven Ter, David Johnson, Kai-Jen Johnson to Kevin Nicholas Ciminelli, $177,510.
• 35 Kelvin Dr, Caitlin Robertson to William J Johnson, $175,000.
• 88 Nicholas Dr, Keith Czamara to Andrew Simpson, Emma Simpson, $160,000.
• 326 Harrison Ave, Ruth M Tiedman to Kara M Mooney, $159,000.
• 79 Edgar Ave, Nathaniel P Royal to Joseph M Mueller, $155,628.
• 118 June Rd, David W Kellogg to Creation Properties LLC, $134,000.
• 2564 Eggert Rd, Donald F Wahl to Kathleen A Lask, Brian J Lask, $110,000.
WEST SENECA
• 138 Treehaven Rd, Lauren Partridge, Mark Partridge to Allison Jessie Rudyk, Thomas Joseph Rudyk, $395,000.
• 252 Forest Dr, Nicholas J Hoffman, Marykate E Hoffman to Nicholas J Dagostino, Michelle E Dagostino, $330,000.
• 1100 Orchard Park Rd, George R Flattery to Benjamin Race, $325,000.
• 137 South Dr, Ryan Homes Of New York to Radomir Pupovac, $280,865.
• 121 South Dr, Ryan Homes Of New York to Kristin L M Fowler, $277,345.
• 119 South Dr, Ryan Homes Of New York to Lisa M Giannini, $277,345.
• 60 Southridge Dr, Richard J Zielinski to Caitlin Joy Palmer, $255,000.
• 54 Glenfield Dr, Christine Falkowski to Christopher Sokolowski, Teresa Sokolowski, $250,000.
• 156 Century Dr, David M Schoen to Krystyna Smaczniak, Matthew Smaczniak, $210,000.
• 338 Emporium Ave, Martha K Stachowiak to Jason Nazareth, $205,000.
• 200 Main St, Cheryl A Craig, John F Craig to Anthony Michael Borrelli, Antonio Borrelli, $200,000.
• 1181 Indian Church Rd G16, Joseph, J Jr & Kathleen L Terian Revocable Trust to Edward Jedraszczak, Kathleen Jedraszczak, $155,000.