Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending June 17, 2022.

AKRON

• 175 Main St., Robert J. Hudomint; Sandra J. Hudomint to Caleb John Zackey, $230,000.

• 17 Crittenden Road, 2150 Land Company Inc to Conlon Holohan; Steven Holohan, $32,500.

ALDEN

• 3225 Zoeller Road, Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Sharon Kubiak; Thomas Wisnowski, $649,360.

• 12750 Reinhardt Road, Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Robert Q. Nguyen, $70,000.

AMHERST

• 2605 Amherst Manor Drive, 111 North Maplemere LLC to Amherst 111 Apl Rkc LLC, $22,502,568.

• 58 Golden Pheasant Drive, Dharmjit Sandhu; Gurmeet Sandhu to Parikshit Padhi, $825,000.

• 220 Ruskin Road, David M. Engel; Jaruwan S. Engel to Samuel Gregory Cook; Stephanie Hynes Cook, $680,000.

• 352 Forestview Drive, David James; Regina A. James to Craig S. Aszkler; Sabrina J. Aszkler, $625,000.

• 221 Lynette Lane, Lindsey Hills; Robert Zaenglein to Ronak Bharucha; Swati Krishna Kulkarni, $565,000.

• 60 Thamesford Lane, Jatinder Singh; Purti Varma to Rachit Awasthi; Anuradha Krishnamurthy, $560,000.

• 96 Thamesford Lane, Janice V. Roseman; Janice V Roseman Revocable Trust 080521 Tr to Richard D. Oleksy; Susan K. Oleksy, $525,000.

• 181-f Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Anusha Rasalingam; Maithridevi Rasalingam; Shivani Rasalingam, $450,140.

• 181-a Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Douglas J. Martin; Janet M. Martin; Sean P. Martin, $449,855.

• 193 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Sweety Kabra; Saurabh Porwal, $440,570.

• 202 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Katelyn K. Schulz; Nicholas C. Schulz, $434,320.

• 72 Robinhill Drive, Alison J. Bernardi; Regis A. Bernardi to Jessica S. Dick, $416,500.

• 298 Mt Vernon Road, Aleks J. Quenneville; Joseph Spellman to David Michael Julian; Kathleen Ann Julian, $415,000.

• 15 Carriage Hill East, Michelle L. Green; Michelle L. Tuholski; Thomas J. Tuholski to Jacob Allan Morley; Mary Jane Rivington-Morley, $405,000.

• 24 Willow Green Drive, Stonish Debra A Hall; Donald C. Stonish to Brian P. Quinn; Heather L. Quinn, $380,000.

• 88 Redwood Terrace, Jean M. Grela; John M. Grela to Justin Kim, $377,500.

• 3 Sweetbay Lane, Marcia P. Kutner to Francine E. Nicholas, $363,000.

• 85 Millbrook Drive, Barbara L. Faller; John C. Faller to Maryanna Moskal, $352,585.

• 23 Norman Place, Jose J. Mendoza to Jennifer Miranda; Jenna Elizabeth Nassar, $345,000.

• 60 East Summerset Lane, Benjamin L. Haley; Charlotte J. Haley to Kulwinder Kaur; Billa Singh, $335,000.

• 74 Morningside Lane, Bettyann Kinyoun to Judith A. Harris, $330,000.

• 181-c Northhill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Nicholas J. Desimone; Alexa J. Wolfe, $327,456.

• 39 Lyrae Drive, Donald C. Bartha; Gloria A. Bartha to David A. Goss; Lisa M. Goss, $318,000.

• 35a Oakbrook Drive, Jennifer L. Giegel; Michael J. Zanghi to Joseph&anne Williams Revocable Living Trust 060618 Tr, $315,000.

• 239 Woodshire Court, Mark P. Kasting to Anne Wary, $300,000.

• 187 Harding Road, Anna G. Ottaviano; Daniel J. Ottaviano to Ricci A. Elnicki; Ryan A. Elnicki, $285,000.

• 379 Lakewood Parkway, Brittany A. Schweizer to Lily K. Cole; Cai X. Huang, $281,555.

• 297 Burroughs Drive, Kenneth R. Hallock to Jason M. Sammarco; Peggy Sammarco, $270,000.

• 10 Ayer Road, Sandra Ivelisse Litwin to Mary N. Calistan; Pathinather Calistan, $270,000.

• 811 Klein Road, Jennifer Esau; Robert B. Esau to Brent S. Schrenk; Dian L. Tucker, $269,000.

• 1126 Dodge, Brian Sadowski; Jane C. Sadowski; Grace Verbocy to Carmen Wingo, $260,000.

• 1409 Eggert Road, Jason M. Sammarco to Lindsay Sanik, $250,000.

• 225 Woodcrest Drive, Krystin M. Hoppel; Eric J. Mccarthy to Judy L. Dunn, $240,000.

• 90 East Summerset Lane, Amherst Rental Group LLC to Jinchao Lin; Zuiru Lin, $240,000.

• 144 North Autumn St., Joseph C. Gautille; Peter J. Gautille to Shelby Yanik, $235,000.

• 990 Hopkins Rd Unit A, Kathleen M. Kennedy to Azad Jassim, $225,000.

• 708 Charlesgate Circle, Andrea Morris to Usman S. Najam, $220,000.

• 208 Lafayette Boulevard, John G. Schmidt Jr.; Eight Lives Holdings LLC Rcr to Amy R. Inzina, $200,000.

• 3 Keph Dr Unit 2, Cynthia M. Wong; Nicole M. Wong to Moore Anthonyn Jerome Jr, $192,000.

• 125 Sudbury Lane, Catherine A. Phelan to North East Wave Holding LLC, $187,500.

• 377 Windermere Boulevard, Catherine M. Raham; Douglas P. Raham to Abdullah Kiani; Marriam Kiani, $180,000.

• 565 Sweet Home Road, Jennifer M. Connors; Jennifer M. Maher to Chunping Lu; Xiaohong Tang, $175,000.

• 5-h Cambridge Sq, Jeff Wang; Lucy Wang to Mmk 6856 LLC, $165,000.

• 128 Callodine Ave., Jacqueline A. Barry; Michael P. Barry II to Cl3r Holdings I LLC, $163,000.

• 586 North French Road, Saul Z. Schwarzberg to Butterson Holdings LLC, $156,000.

• 61 Gesel Lane, Gesel Woods LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $130,000.

• 135 Charter Oaks Dr Unit 3, Robin Mancuso-Startup to Charles E. Domiano, $125,000.

• 4613 Chestnut Ridge Rd Unit F, Chung Edmund Kin Man to Megan K. Morgante; Peter J. Morgante, $120,000.

• 10 Wayne Ter #16, Lawrence J. Sams Jr.; Lawrence Sams Jr. to Sharon Murray, $115,900.

• 65 Henel Ave Unit 5, Robin Young to Elena Alderson, $115,000.

• 20 Longmeadow Road, Mario Vacanti to Nadin Yousef, $110,000.

• 586 North French Rd St14228, Darrel R. Lloyd Jr. to William T. Knox; William T. Murphy, $95,000.

• 169 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $60,187.

• 175 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $60,187.

• 118 Corsica Way, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $60,187.

• 162 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $60,187.

• 2562 North French Road, Edmund A. Leising; Marie B. Leising to John Delellis, $10,000.

ANGOLA

• 21 Sunset Boulevard, Dorothy Harrison; Dorothy J. Harrison to Frank Monteleone, $145,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 2292 Emery Road, Susan A. Benz to Gregory J. Smolinski, $850,000.

• 637 Davis Road, Daniel Grover; Joseph Grover; Paul Grover; Robert Grover to William J. Sahlem, $800,000.

• 1452 Center St., Christine E. Carron; Roger D. Carron to Charles Degaugh III; Jason Lindsay, $652,555.

• 4150 Martingale Ct #26, Maureen Ann Martin; Ronald George Martin to Dawn Hall; Timothy Hall, $599,900.

• 15 Creekstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Gary A. Weibel, $589,062.

• 842 East Fillmore Ave., Deborah Carr-Hoagland; James L. Hoagland to Ira Johnson; Nancy Johnson, $570,000.

• 856 Porterville Road, David D. Lawrence; Alexandra T. Mcgeary to Megan A. Wall, $555,000.

• 22 Millstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Barbara R. Wagner, $492,010.

• 905 Jewett-holmwood Road, David G. Fritz; Michelle Fritz to Krystal Lewandowski; Sean P. Sahlem, $410,000.

• 1271 Grover Road, John T. Vickerd; John T. Vickerd II to Sayer J. Murphy; Shawn E. Murphy, $360,000.

• 79 North Willow St., Christina Elia to Diane L. Santi, $299,000.

• Vl Stoneybrook Road, Cindy Kay Schmidt; Frederick W. Schmidt to Marsha L Gralke Revocable Trust, $250,000.

BOSTON

• 9432 Boston State Road, Raymond Stewart to Calene R. Tremblay; Peter Joseph Tremblay, $376,000.

• 6183 Wildwood Drive, Jean E. Errington; Richard T. Errington to Gregory Lasker; Lori Lasker, $340,000.

• 7210 Elmtree Place, Henry M. Mcdonald; Jennifer L. Mcdonald to Denise E. Crowden; Loren D. Crowden, $299,900.

• 5489 Meadow Drive, Eugene D. White; Patricia A. White to Jsab Trust 050521 Tr, $255,000.

BUFFALO

• 699 Lafayette Ave., Barbara Buchheit to Daniel T. Montante, $947,000.

• 219 Anderson Place, Elizabeth J. Insalaco; Samuel Insalaco to Mark W. Nowak; Melihat Fidan Nowak, $581,500.

• 611 Linwood Ave., Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp to Golden Linwood LLC, $530,000.

• 369 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Mary Beth Debus; Ann Marie Eckert, $463,540.

• 288 Baynes, James Erika St to Alexus Ludwig; Brian Ludwig, $430,000.

• 65 Sterling Ave., Marc Sacco to Zachary Maecker, $417,500.

• 444 Crescent, George A. Berbary; Roslyn A. Berbary to Lisbeth A. Berbary, $410,000.

• 378 Breckenridge, Linda Potwora; Thomas Potwora; 5360 Murphy Road Inc; Tomlynson Enterprises LLC to Ef Homes LLC, $408,000.

• 310 Jersey St., Project X Holdings LLC to Milestone Development of WNY LLC, $400,000.

• 830 Abbott, Plaza One Group Inc to 830 Abbott Road LLC, $385,000.

• 198 Lovering, Rosies 198 LLC to Joseph Anthony Fedele; Paige Elizabeth Fedele, $372,500.

• 88 Dakota, Majed Ottman to Paul Csonka, $360,000.

• 42 Minnesota Ave., 42 Minnesota LLC to Md Hussain; Shahena Parvin, $360,000.

• 81 Allenhurst Road, Keepling Theodule to Jeffrey Hitchings; Jocelyn Seitter, $357,500.

• 402 Admirals Walk, Jacob M. Stearns to Erin Mcmahon; Michael Mcmahon, $355,000.

• 229 Lakefront Boulevard, Juanita Hunter to Jake T. Catalano, $341,500.

• 241 Commonwealth Ave., Charles L. Griffasi Jr.; Pamela L. Griffasi to Christopher Neil Farmelo, $335,000.

• 41 Saint James Place, Bernardo Jon Di to Sean Kilby, $330,000.

• 431 Auburn Ave., Daniel Figueroa; Elba I. Figueroa to Brianna Anderson; Andrew Scutt, $326,900.

• 1122 Lovejoy, Michael A. Divincenzo Jr. to Mohammad A. Bari, $312,500.

• 52 Carlyle Ave., Brian Hillery; Stephanie Hillery to Robert P. Trank; Robert Thomas Trank, $310,000.

• 116 Mckinley Parkway, Ann M. Kalinowski; Leonard Kalinowski to Michael A. Goodspeed; Morgan Reid, $302,000.

• 200 Cumberland, Allison J. Glowacki to Emmarie A. Etheridge; Ryan A. Mckeough, $300,000.

• 437 Breckenridge, Black Oakk Transport LLC to Kathleen A. Muckenhirn, $300,000.

• 29 Knox, Vaseliades Constantina M A to Danielle Ericka Matesich; Mark A. Matesich, $293,000.

• 139 Covington, Roxane L. Damico; Robert B. Hartman to Justin Yates, $290,000.

• 104 Lovering Ave., Frank S. Lovullo Jr. to Lauren H. Augustyniak, $275,000.

• 770 West Ferry, Gregory Zini to Benmar Wf LLC, $265,000.

• 203 Villa Ave., Claudia M. Villaman to Samantha Robbins, $260,000.

• 30 Strathmore Ave., Cheryl Allman; Erin M. Allman; Patrick Allman to Rachel Helms, $233,333.

• 185 Winspear Ave., Joann Lynn Wingfield to Yingyi Li, $230,000.

• 10 Glendale Place, Brian W. Pimm to Brandon Kulp; Casey Kulp, $230,000.

• 470 Winspear, Redbird Properties LLC to Md Abdul Goni, $220,000.

• 207 Colvin Ave., Richard J. Wohlfehrt to Carla R. Kuhl; Randolph J. Kuhl, $217,500.

• 25 Delaney Ave., Deborah Lelonek; Joseph J. Tomizzi to Jenna R. Tomizzi, $215,000.

• 30 West Woodside Ave., Joseph S. Urban to Emma Jeanne Hartman, $212,000.

• 91 Milford St., Melissa Sue Kortash; Melissa Sue Walsh to Deborah Critoph; Dennis Critoph, $205,000.

• 48 Kimberly Ave., Cheryl L. Allman; Patrick F. Allman to Erin Kasperek; Gerald Kasperek, $200,000.

• 652 Clinton St., Brenda D. Hart to Samia Tanzim; Asaduz Zaman, $200,000.

• 115 Crestwood Ave., Ernest A. Pagano to Ryan Kennedy, $186,000.

• 480 East Ferry, Mitu&sons Corporation to Anwarul Alam, $176,000.

• 219 Potomac, William C. Altrueter; Andra Schillaci to Nicholas Grostefon, $170,000.

• 54 Lilac St., Shannon Hadley to Adam Arroyo; Frances Arroyo, $166,000.

• 359 Davidson Ave., Jitu Ig of NY LLC to Emerald Property Collection NY LLC, $165,000.

• 245 Hutchinson Ave., Ronald Planter to Ashrafuzz Aman Bhuiyan; Hosneara Parvin, $162,900.

• 513 Masten Ave., Carlos Manuel Brunet to Bcy Properties LLC, $160,250.

• 142 Baitz Ave., Hanh Pham; Pham Thi Ngoc Hanh to Myo Aye; Za Mil, $160,000.

• 162 Buffum, Denise Chase; Debra Eobstel; Patricia Eobstel; Susan Paluch to Rebecca Szymonek, $150,000.

• 103 Fennimore Ave., Donald R. Harper; Judith G. Harper to John H. Brackett III, $140,000.

• 50 East Oakwood St., Mutambala Shweka; Regine Shweka to Connor Smith, $135,000.

• 325 Newburgh, Mrp Property Inc to Worldwide Goods Inc, $132,000.

• 214 Weimar St., Tcs Development LLC to Nicholas Tiede, $130,500.

• 112 Scoville Ave., Thomas Gorski to Mackenzie Campbell, $130,000.

• 182 Bickford, Rabbi Hershel Okonov Trust 033122 Tr to Sharif H. Sarowar, $125,000.

• 53 Littell Ave., Siyaamðan Brother Properties Corp to Afroza Rahman, $125,000.

• 74 Oakwood East, Sadie R. Johnson to Mallory Johnson; Katherine Loewen, $122,000.

• 531 Stockbridge Ave., Glenn Mcneil to Md Nazrul Islam, $112,000.

• 361 French 1421, Nafesa Properties LLC to Mohammed J. Alam; Rabiul Hoque; Mohammad Monirul Islam, $110,000.

• 203 Ideal, Diane Tapia; Joe Tapia; Joseph W. Tapia to Nafesa Properties LLC, $107,500.

• 352 La Salle Ave., Mohammed Mosharuf Hossain to Shahdath Hossain, $105,000.

• 478 Southside Parkway, HUD to Lubna Kaijar, $98,555.

• 859 Woodlawn, Dorothy M. Davis to Alan Bell, $95,000.

• 427 Ideal St., Justine Zolnowski to Mohammed Sajjad Hossain, $92,000.

• 59 Domedion Ave., Sayema Akter to Shrmine Akter, $90,000.

• 120 Courtland Ave., Honesty Property Management to Janatul Mawa, $90,000.

• 480 Doat St., Hafsha Alam; Masud Md Syful Islam to Mohamad R. Ballee; Shanta Ballee, $90,000.

• 7 Eller, Yousuf Ali to Jashim Uddin, $90,000.

• 81 Dempster, K&s Holding US Lp to Dolores Fontana; Richard Fontana, $88,000.

• 94 Germain, Abdulhadi Jass Im; Abdulhadi Jassim to Ahmed Alishaqi, $86,500.

• 29 Philadelphia St., James P. Lewandowski to Josue L. Melendez, $84,000.

• 104 Decker St., Dominic C. Gallon to Md Tayabur Rahman, $83,000.

• 55 Pulaski St., Benjamin Wooley; Benjamin O. Wooley Jr. to This Ones For The Boys LLC, $82,500.

• 950 Glenwood Ave., Nafesa Properties LLC to Abdullah Link LLC, $81,000.

• 606 East Ferry St., Helen Gidney to Sultan Ali LLC, $80,000.

• 95 Roberts, Mohammad U. Qureshi to Saleh Ghadiyali; Nadia K. Malik, $80,000.

• 457 Shirley, Mears Property LLC to Bamco Properties Inc, $80,000.

• 76 Lafayette Ave., Michael Amato Jr. to Bile Management LLC, $57,500.

• 1944 Clinton St., First Universal Christian Church to From Buffalo Holdings LLC, $55,000.

• 50 Cambridge Ave., Mark Mitchell to Carlos Taylor, $52,000.

• 137 Bloomfield, Charlotte A. Driscoll; Patrick J. Driscoll; Charles J. Rogers to Charles J. Rogers, $50,000.

• 242 Wyoming Ave., Damone Cannon to WNY Estates LLC, $50,000.

• 237 Dartmouth Ave., Tasha Pratcher to Legacy Empire Inc, $50,000.

• 168 Hazelwood Ave., Timothy Andruschat; Linda Goodman to Lmsm Propertys LLC, $47,230.

• 221 Schuele, Rayhanul Islam to Three Daughters Mgmt Inc, $35,000.

• 63 Sweeney St., Hdh Realty Inc to Mosammat Khatan; Yonus Meze, $35,000.

• 496 Howard, Tofa Business Group Inc to S Rahman Enterprise LLC, $35,000.

• 18 Regent, Diane Tapia; Joseph W. Tapia to Nafesa Properties LLC, $30,000.

• 389 Goodyear Ave., Raymond A. Hennings to Asma Aljamal, $20,000.

• 132 Trowbridge St., Donna M. Campbell to Brenda J. Leo; Joseph L. Leo, $20,000.

• 593 Jefferson Ave., Md Fakrul Islam; Sabnam Mustari to Shahida Chowdhury; Tofazzal H. Tapan, $20,000.

• 137 Milburn, Tw Receivership Trust Tr to Matthew Damon, $18,600.

• 143 Bissell, Treon LLC to Jahanara Chowdhury, $8,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 3224 Walden Ave., Walden Princeton LLC to Depew Walden LLC, $2,500,000.

• 5813 Transit Road, General Alarm Properties LLC to Jimenez Land Company LLC, $324,000.

• 1020 French Road, Jenna L. Goldsmith to 1020 French Rd Depew LLC, $275,000.

• 22 Cardy Lane, Austin Lee Fisher to Amanda K. Komaromi; Ryan P. Komaromi, $272,000.

• 25 David Ave., Eleanor Arbinger; Eleanor L. Arbinger to Michael J. Hambruch, $255,383.

• 49 Wells Ave7, Mariana C. Ruiz to Tamanna Begum, $243,000.

• 1119 Cleveland Drive, Amanda J. Catalano to Joshuah J. Lilly, $240,000.

• 170 Danbury Drive, Megan E. Niblock; Megan E. Wood to Amma Abrafi, $225,000.

• 138 Lou Ann Drive, Antonina L. Ball to Debbie M. Szczepanowski; Franklin W. Thompson Jr., $210,000.

• 849 George Urban Boulevard, Earl M. Stanton; Stanton Earl Milton Jr to Andrew W. Gillies, $210,000.

• 58 Nandale Drive, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Gilbert Melendez, $208,000.

• 3670 Harlem Road, Tnt Dynamite Properties LLC to Ha Property Buffalo LLC, $200,000.

• 4071 Union Road, Tcs Development LLC to Union 4071 LLC, $200,000.

• 120 Garland Ave., Sp WNY LLC to Runa Akter; Md Atiquz Zaman, $200,000.

• 60 Miami Parkway, Karen M. Wnek to Christopher Long, $195,000.

• 222 Rosewood Terrace, Gary Richard Kapuscinski; Kevin John Kapuscinski to Md Belayet Hossain, $185,000.

• 209 Westbrook Drive, Carrie M. Dabney; Michael S. Dabney to Madhav P. Adhikari, $180,000.

• 44 Mildred Drive, Steven W. Hofbauer to Analeza J. Echeverria, $180,000.

• 243 Chapel Ave., Sheryl A. Cleveland; Cheryl A. Thomas to Jessica Schmidt Upright; John A. Upright, $171,000.

• 24 Colden Court, Kenneth Karl to Thomas Gioia; Suleima Sanchez, $165,000.

• 119 Eggert Road, Mohammed Hossain; Mosammed Papea Sultana to Gasaana Bunaani; Peace Kampire, $165,000.

• 193 Garland Ave., Marguerite D. Martin to Bethane M. Zarcone, $162,000.

• 100 Atlantic, Bci Concrete Sealing LLC to David Utech, $160,000.

• 171 Claude Drive, Bernard A. Unger to Benzin William Edward Jr, $154,500.

• 322 Bryant St., Justin Janca to Sally S. Stier, $150,000.

• 213 Cayuga Creek Road, Audrey L. Pelczynski; Glenn F. Pelczynski to Geoffrey Zajac, $135,000.

• 275 Griffith St., Michelle Farren to Danielle Gates; Raymone Gates, $122,500.

• 207 Helen St., Aloysius Zielonka to Wolcott Development LLC, $105,000.

• 605 Doat St., Mark J. Drumsta; Stephen T. Drumsta to Carolyn Drumsta, $100,000.

• 49 Olcott Place, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Mohammad Sufian, $75,900.

• 67 Carol Drive, Stacey R. Williams to House2home Investing LLC, $60,000.

• 62 Hillwood Drive, Troy D. Ives; Michele D. Lee to Michele D. Lee, $10,000.

CLARENCE

• 8200 Main St., F&v Morabito Management LLC to Glmc8200 LLC, $3,250,000.

• 5403 Alderbrook Lane, Dog Bone Partners LLC to Mary Ann Marso; Michael E. Marso, $700,200.

• 10540 County Road, Dawn M. Hall; Timothy M. Hall to Brett M. Au; Jillian E. Palisano, $685,000.

• 9369 Via Cimato Drive, Mary Scalzi; Thomas Scalzi to Jacqueline Boyd; Sean Mcdonagh, $641,100.

• 4985 Meadowbrook Road, Anne S. Obrien to Caleb Huck; Kariann Huck, $451,000.

• 4578 East Overlook Drive, Robin Rice; Robert L. Zotara to Jess Timothy Mack; Kimberly Ann Mack, $432,500.

• 10912 Main St., Chelsea Kephart; Ryan M. Kephart to Ryan Alexin, $410,000.

• 10770 Miland, Carol Ann Fox; Kenneth E. Fox to Alice R. Shifflet; Thomas H. Shifflet, $400,000.

• 4260 Shimerville Road, Adam M. Haas; Tiffani L. Harper to Ellie N. Mcgee; Michael Andrew Paul, $300,000.

• 8367 Kimberly Drive, Patricia C. Wiepert; Wiepert Patricia C Larson to Susan M. Caggiano, $183,000.

• Vacant land 5460 Thompson Road, Henry D. Horbinski; Marlene Horbinski to Richard Mcnamara, $160,000.

• 6836 Ava Lane, Mary Kate Mackinnon to Donald E. Lavocat Sr.; Teri A. Lavocat, $92,500.

COLDEN

• 7241 Boies Road, Richard C. Tullar to Barbara A. Wagner; Wagner Gerald J G, $428,350.

• 8734 Hayes Hollow Road, John J. Kane; Nancy L. Kane; Nancy Langford Kane to Worthington Family Trust 042721, $230,000.

• Vacant land Partridge Road, Chris D. Manning; Joanne M. Manning to John Riley, $160,000.

COLLINS

• 14148 Dupont Road, Gerald N. Mammoser; Richard P. Mammoser; Ronald L. Mammoser to Eden Valley Farm LLC, $350,000.

EDEN

• 8310 Evelyn Drive, Richard E. Minekime to Sunset Custom Homes Inc, $392,000.

• 8396 North Main St., Jillala Land LLC to 8396 N Main St. LLC, $279,000.

• 3186 Weller Drive, Mary Jane Rich; Thomas O. Rich Sr. to Marie C. Pitillo, $253,186.

• 8594 Hunt Ave., Terrence M. King; Theresa M. King to Joseph Kruger; Kelsey Tender, $237,000.

• 2822 Roswell Parkway, Kimberly L. Curtis; Alora L. Gross to Erica Lee Cross, $217,000.

ELMA

• 800 Ostrander Road, Jennifer C. Lagrou to Edward&nina Heiser Living Trust 051121, $450,000.

• 1941 West Blood Road, Michael J. Zawisky; Michael J. Zawisky Jr.; Michael John Zawisky to Jason A. Monroe; Johanna C. Mustico, $320,000.

• 41 Golfview Drive, Natalie Dryden; Debra Ellison; John R. Kramer; Colleen Monin; Kathleen Rapp; Natalie Reuben to William Michael Gilbert; Mary Elizabeth Witherell, $278,500.

• 78 Schwartz Road, Cynthia Sikora; Thomas Sikora to Tyler J. Glaser, $160,000.

EVANS

• 8408 Lake Shore Road, Village of Angola to Karen Erickson, $186,000.

• 1221 Peppertree Drive, Ray Mojon to Marc E. Egle, $148,000.

• 6688 Hamilton Drive, George Dollas to Shannon M. Bacon, $36,600.

• Vacant land Seneca Road, Manguso Land Surveying Pc to Cristina Siepel; Greg Weipert, $30,000.

GOWANDA

• 36 Park St., James A. Wheat to Colette L. Kolb, $80,000.

• 25 Allen St., Shannon Chmielewski to Jennifer M. Jones, $45,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 377 South Lane, Anne Marie Sheldon; Jeromie Sheldon to Megan N. Mcdermott; Sean M. Mcdermott, $580,200.

• 825 Carter Creek Drive, Sean F. Donovan; Sean M. Donovan to Brendan C. Stone; Kelly M. Stone, $430,000.

• 2166 Harvey Road, Diana Lavis to Eric Swartzmeyer; Kaitlyn Swartzmeyer, $360,000.

• 309 Colonial Drive, Ryan M. Mcdonell; Courtney M. Weatherby to Alayna Petrie; Ryan M. Petrie, $350,000.

• 172 Slate Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Donna Allene Jellison; Peter Curtis Jellison, $340,465.

• 138 Jenell Drive, Eric S. Kozakiewicz to Carolyn Shivers, $250,000.

HAMBURG

• 4899 Holly Place, Joseph W. Battin Sr.; Kathleen L. Battin to Chloe L. Schumer; Timothy R. Schumer, $600,000.

• 6385 L#26 Boston State Road, Wetzl Boston State Road Development LLC to Gerald A. Genzel; Judith M. Genzel, $535,670.

• 3265 Kendrick Place, Deepak Khanna; Geeta Khanna to David J. Mangione; David A. Rico, $525,000.

• 4689 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Manpreet Kaur; Shavinder Multani, $477,585.

• 374 Buffalo St., John Zukowski to Sunrise Real Property Group LLC, $450,000.

• 4446 Valley View Ave., Mara J. Reynolds to John J. Kordrupel; Roseanna M. Kordrupel, $331,500.

• 114 Euclid, Martje H. Bryce; Bruce Alden Mccausland to Holly Beth Detlef; Michael Mcparlane, $313,000.

• 3761 Lynn Drive, Cindy M. Rehberg to Elizabeth Woods; Nathan Andrew Woods, $303,000.

• 80 Sandra Place, John D. Nowak; Katherine Nowak to Brian Cleary; Gabrielle Cleary, $295,000.

• 5244 Innesbrooke Court, Annette Manley; Annette N. Manley; Charles A. Manley to Cheryl L. Allman; Patrick F. Allman, $275,000.

• 3948 Nottingham Terrace, Ashley S. Kitson; Jacob J. Kitson to Kenneth M. Baetzhold, $265,000.

• 3329 Carol Court, Jennifer M. Liberatore; Kerry C. Reich to Alessandra Ahmad; Andrew Ahmad, $250,000.

• 1583 South Bend Lane, Dennis J. Pelc to Justin Frentzel, $245,000.

• 2617 Amsdell Road, Gregory M. Lasker to Peter Harrison Errington; Molly E. Hayden, $235,000.

• 30 Woodview Ave., Marilyn F. Corsun to Adam W. Wilson; Georgette D. Wilson, $233,000.

• 5063 Lake Shore Road, John J. Duggan to Micaela M. Love, $220,000.

• 6813 Taylor Road, Joseph A. Duggan; Linda A. Matter to Lauren Mcdermott, $205,000.

• 5098 Morgan Parkway, Barbara Boquard; Margery Boquard; William E. Boquard Jr.; Margery Salley to Kathryn Dowdell, $198,000.

• 5748 Apollo Drive, Brian R. Malek to Troy Malek, $190,000.

• 4928 Richmond Ave., Patrick J. Jeswald; Mary Moorman Penn to Dan Glushefski; WNY Property Associates Inc, $161,500.

• 5488 Ontario Ave., Susan C. Brueckl to Paul J. Bennett; Robin Bennett, $150,000.

• 3154 Seaford Terrace, Thomas W. Glinski to Jennifer Hobson; Mark Hobson, $73,000.

• 6748 Taylor Road, Kathleen Augello; Karen A. Finnegan; Mary Kolb; John Palisano; Joseph Palisano; Michael Palisano; Timothy Palisano; William Palisano to Justin P. Juzdowski; Samantha Jo Palisano, $50,000.

HOLLAND

• 13417 Day Road, Petrie Trust 051619 Tr to Craig Bartz, $232,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 95 Shannon Drive, Anthony Celestino III; Tia Theresa Celestino; Carla Nagel to Audrey Mulhisen; Bradley Rozwood, $252,500.

• 28 West Elmview Ave., Genevieve Sieminski; Sandra Sieminski to Araif Ali; Amani S. Mohammed, $236,000.

LANCASTER

• 59 Chestnut Cor, Elizabeth M. Manganaro; Joseph M. Manganaro to Frank Zarcone, $541,500.

• 49 West Home Road, Ann Marie George; Ronald A. George to Elaine S. Cutler; Michael S. Cutler, $500,000.

• 28 Sedge Run, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Bernard P. Larroque, $489,900.

• 18 Riemers Ave., Mary Lou Schmitt to Linda L. Schmiedel; Michael F. Schmiedel, $375,000.

• 528 Town Line Road, Jane Chmielewski; Paul A. Chmielewski to Brett Kirchmeyer; Brooke Kirchmeyer, $335,000.

• 561 Lake Ave., 561 Lake Ave. LLC to Andrew M. Kenlon Jr.; Nancy A. Kenlon, $295,000.

• 118 Harvey Drive, Frank J. Palumbo to April L. Diodato, $260,000.

• 32 Ashley Drive, Philip Woodard; Shannon I. Woodard to Robert Lewandowski, $251,000.

• 147 Slate Bottom Drive, Dominic M. Sellitto to Adriana L. Stumpff, $237,500.

• 13 Sawyer Ave., Grace Rentals LLC to Thomas Viau, $193,000.

• 50 Norris Ave., James P. Brogan; Kathleen G. Brogan to Penny L. Mckay, $185,500.

• 30 Wren Ave., Denise Marie Jablonski to Jacqulyn Bednarek; Thomas Bednarek, $125,000.

• 660 Schwartz Road, Elaine Hartnett; William T. Hartnett Sr. to David J. Trabucco, $25,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 11155 Hiller Road, Albert J. Moadoer; Kathleen Moadoer; Moadoer 2017 Family Trust 051117 Tr to Helen M. Domske; Jean M. Nuwer, $450,300.

• 12604 Meahl Road, Adam Matthew Worth; Rebecca Lynne Worth to Carolyn Fulford; Rebecca Trumbull, $322,000.

• Vacant land Schutt Road, Stanley R. Tatara to Walter J. Floss, $25,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 11580 Ketchum Road, Mark S. Figel; Michelle S. Figel to Joshua Fintak, $330,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 4164 North Buffalo Road, Devonshire Properties Inc to Op Village Plaza LLC, $2,150,000.

• 17 Woodthrush Trail, Forbes Capretto Homes to James Joseph Bienias, $716,122.

• 13 Redbrick Road, Matthew T. Whitehead to Dehlia J. Youngman; Thomas S. Youngman, $675,000.

• 34 Golden Crescent Way, Daniel R. Dinardo; Diana M. Dinardo to Matthew A. Ersing; Laura M. Monaghan, $605,000.

• 3273 Angle Road, Deborah Gaulin; John P. Gaulin to Debra A. Bridon; Steven R. Bridon, $559,000.

• 86 Breezewood, Jeffrey Reed; Laura Reed to Eric Creighton; Tizza Creighton, $505,000.

• 47 Meadowbrook Road, Laura M. Weber; Richard J. Weber to Kelly A. Kerrigan; Scott P. Kerrigan, $435,000.

• 6832 Gartman Road, Cherie A. Kadi; Joseph S. Kadi to Michael J. Brinkerhoff; Laurie M. Meissner-Brinkerhoff, $285,500.

• 19 Swallow Lane, Jennifer Runfola; 19 Swallow Lane LLC to Ongar LLC, $260,000.

• 6180 Newton Road, Barbara Sittniewski; Robert T. Sittniewski to 6180 Newton Road LLC, $181,806.

• 562 Lakeview Ave., Daniel D. Weber to Renee S. Hartnett, $55,000.

• Vacant land Hillside Ave., John M. Kalstek to Brad Deschamps, $36,000.

SARDINIA

• 12401 Timeless View Dr-lot, Larry Petri Jr.; Travis Petri to James Krueger; Kathy Krueger, $50,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 20 Niagara Shore Drive, Mary C Langenbach Irrevocable Trust 082020 Tr to Patrick J. Bannister; Tracey A. Bannister, $320,000.

• 37 Gath Terr, Donald J. Gwizdowski; Tina M. Gwizdowski to Kevin M. Dispensa; Julia Maxine Mead, $260,000.

• 54 Harriet St., Spencer H. Meara to Mohammad Omar Faroque, $240,000.

• 244 Main St., Alayna M. Deinhart to Aprill Danielle Edwards, $200,000.

• 127 Niagara St., Lisa C. Neuhaus; Richard H. Neuhaus to Thomas King, $185,000.

• 31 Hill Place, Kskc Properties LLC to Richard D. Juen, $165,600.

• 393 Delaware St., Bricks&mortar Properties LLC to James Cavalleri, $150,000.

• 43 Schuler Ave., Paige Gore; Luke William Koren to Jasmine Janice Hidalgo, $140,000.

• 21 Alliger Drive, Jennifer Presico; Amanda Williams to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $125,482.

• 127 Maldiner Ave., Regina F. Masceri to Carli Home Renovations LLC, $110,000.

• 315 Delaware St., Tonawanda Community Federal Credit Union to Mythuy Huynh, $102,500.

TONAWANDA

• 1455 Sheridan Drive, Matlis Inc to Lehp Properties LLC, $515,000.

• 119 Crosby Ave., Stacy J. Dralle; Michael S. Rickwald to Maxwell Perry Blitz, $435,000.

• 831 Starin Ave., Daniel P. Schaus to Jenny Mills, $355,000.

• 98 Northwood Drive, Victoria Curtin; Quala Taylor to Heather M. Nocero, $315,000.

• 339 Northwood Drive, Jean Marie Campbell; Timothy John Turcott to Kevin J. Corless; Stacey A. Corless, $310,000.

• 703 Parkhurst Boulevard, Kristin K. Roy; Robert A. Roy to John A. Heckert, $300,000.

• 283 Paradise Lane, Sharon D. Toth; Steven M. Toth to Husna Begum; Badruddaza Noman, $280,000.

• 1090 Englewood Ave., Shauna R. Raquet to Liam Mccabe; Chelsa Morehouse Wlodarczyk, $278,000.

• 28 Old Colony Ave., Keegan L. Novack to Li Ping Lin; Gary Ye, $265,000.

• 257 Ferndale Ave., Maxine J. Yeh; Shang-Hsi Yeh to Rafael J. Ramos; Roxana Rodriguez, $260,000.

• 969 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo Fire Department Federal Credit Union Suc; Crossroads Community Federal Credit Union to 969 Kenmore LLC, $250,000.

• 83 Tremont Ave., Renee M. Aronica to Aaron G. Besch, $250,000.

• 193 Edgewood Ave., Kylie A. Hotchkiss to Sheila R. Johnston, $244,500.

• 94 Gardenwood Lane, Cindy Bennes to Kyle Christner, $225,000.

• 142 Kenview Ave., Corey J. Flatau; Mary Beth Flatau to Rsjl Properties LLC, $224,000.

• 132 Wynnwood Ave., Lynn S. Beman to Kathryn Meredith Foster, $210,000.

• 121 Deumant Terrace, Herbert Calkins; Jack Calkins; Jack D. Calkins to Lynette Khan; Omar Khan, $208,000.

• 456 Tremaine Ave., Janet Kane to Carlene Derkovitz, $190,000.

• 52 Commodore Ave., Philip Schoenfeldt to Khin Nin Tay; Tha Wah, $190,000.

• 35 Pullman Ave., Pamela J. Fish; Robert H. Fish Jr. to Khaing Tun, $188,008.

• 331 Blackstone Boulevard, Alfred J. Winkle; Isabelle W. Winkle to Julia I. Winkle, $188,000.

• 483 Thorncliff Road, Frances Patricola Revocable Trust 042821 Tr to Mir Ahmed, $187,000.

• 456 Westgate Road, Marc Varisco; Susan Varisco to Jacqueline Lonski; Robert D. Lonski, $185,000.

• 3341 Elmwood Ave., Dodge Family Revocable Living Trust 020414 Tr to David Robinson-Gault, $180,000.

• 71 Fowler Ave., Brian L. Cook to George Williams Jr., $175,000.

• 107 Westfall Drive, Kenneth Pittner; Paul Pittner; Virginia T. Pittner to Adreanna Pittner, $140,000.

• 63 Pullman Road, Thomas Todaro to Gst WNY LLC, $130,000.

• 331 Wrexham Ct N, Chad Abbott; Kelly Abbott to Kelly Abbott, $39,776.

• 315 Joseph Drive, Daniel Molnar; Michelle L. Rowe to Daniel Molnar, $20,000.

WALES

• 13225 Bear Road, Lorraine A. Satanek to John Thomas Vickerd, $405,000.

• 11612 Big Tree Road, Anna E. Lathan; Bradley C. Lathan to Cartus Financial Corporation, $384,999.

• 11612 Big Tree Road, Cartus Financial Corporation to Julie Liang, $384,999.

• 13324 Warner Hill Road, David Friedhaber; David M. Friedhaber; Suk C. Friedhaber; Suk Friedhaber to Jill M. Laufer; Mark J. Laufer, $270,000.

WEST SENECA

• 27 Pine Ct N, Dennis M. Curtin; Joanne Curtin to Joseph S. Urban; Maria C. Urban, $325,000.

• 32 Crofton Drive, Brittany L. Hennessey; David J. Hennessey to Anthony Bertini; Danette Bertini, $310,000.

• 83 Lind Ave., Martin J. Rejewski to Carrie Ann Young; Cory M. Young, $300,000.

• 247 Main St., Kyle G. Buscaglia; Kristen M. Harrigan to Kelly Riordan, $295,000.

• 24 Woodbine Ave., Linda M. Garrison; Marc S. Garrison to Brian J. Detzler; Sierra M. Michaels, $232,000.

• 21 Gardenville On The Green, Margaret Martini; Neal Martini to Tonya Bulas; Donna Coffield, $220,000.

• 181 Bernadette Terrace, David Deluca; Mark Deluca to Steven Joseph Deluca; Lora Lynn Will, $185,000.

• 62 Lexington Green, Robert W. Warda to Emily Berchou; Lawrence Berchou Jr., $180,000.

• 111 Harlem Road, Richard T. Bavaro to Angela Gibson; Yves Kamtchoua, $113,900.

• 63 Harlem Road, Cynthia Barren; Michael Barren to Lisa Kulpa; David Musielak, $85,000.