Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Feb. 11, 2022.
ALDEN
• 13590 Genesee St., 13590 Genesee St. LLC to 13590 Crittenden LLC, $400,000.
AMHERST
• 85 Hunt Club Circle, Craig Mills Herron; Gina M. Herron to Kristen L. Elmore, $515,000.
• 293 Ruskin Road, Anthony G. Deluke; Karen L. Deluke to Gretchen Malikowski; Thomas Malikowski, $458,322.
• 292 Red Oak Drive, Joseph A. Gambino; Kristin L. Gambino to Charlene A. Leising; Earl A. Leising; Meghan C. Leising; Ryan E. Leising, $450,000.
• 722 Klein Road, Andrei Grati; Mariana Grati to Fred Pazzaglia; Lorraine Marie Pazzaglia, $402,000.
• 32 Shire Drive, Mj Monarch LLC to Jason R. Sole, $387,500.
• 190 Belvoir Road, Christopher J. Denz; Michelle L. Denz to Abbas U. Fayezi; Tasnim Ruhi, $350,000.
• 165 Fruitwood Terrace, Nathaniel W. Martin; Sujata Martin to Amit Majhi; Laxmi Murmu, $342,000.
• 90 Brookedge Drive, Sean R. Lesser to Mark A. Utech, $340,000.
• 112 Smallwood, Adele Kraus; John J. Kraus to Jessica L. Christ; Gary J. Fox, $325,000.
• 325 Ayer Road, Frank F. Sarfino to Thu T. Dinh; Cuong Nam Tran; Han Thao Tran, $320,000.
• 6 Shady Grove Drive, Michael L. Ryan; Noreen Ryan to David M. Konkle, $312,500.
• 71 Margaret Road, Elizabeth R. Shallowhorn; Karl Shallowhorn to Most R. Afroj; Mohammad F. Miah, $309,000.
• 10 Wood Lee Road, Michael L. Hoitink; Alexis F. Stachowski to Kimberly S. Cuskey; Jonathan Hughes, $292,000.
• 245 Roycroft Boulevard, Howard Russell Kight; Patricia Kight to Nicholas Nuttle, $285,000.
• 800 Klein Road, Karreen L. Kelly to Christopher Castleberry; Margaret E. Manz, $265,000.
• 6 Carriage Hill West, William D. Moses to 6 Carriage Hill LLC, $254,000.
• 308 Evans St., Jodi L. Eich; Steven J. Eich to Paul Pulinski; Amanda L. Wenner, $250,000.
• 190 Ridgewood Drive, Irene W Wingerter Revocable Trust 060911 Tr to Karen Ann Mosgeller, $250,000.
• 268 Coronation Drive, Carmela Pattacciato; Philip Pattacciato to Taylor Dipirro; Warren Schul II, $236,000.
• 50 East Royal Parkway, John M. Sikorski; Michele T. Sikorski to Andrew Dunn; Madison Cheryl Dunn, $235,000.
• 60 Albion, Robert Discavage to Imran Ali, $230,000.
• 58 Bucyrus Drive, Daraold W. Conklin; Darold William Conklin to Amy S. Kao; Matthew C. Kao, $210,000.
• 94 Frankhauser Road, Mirakasa Inc to Angelino Frijia; Janine I. Frijia, $203,000.
• 350 Sunrise Boulevard, Ellen Rossen Maman; Sandra Rossen to Shnas Habinyan Ventures LLC, $199,000.
• 2801 North Forest Road, Benchmark North Forest LLC to Nathaniel Voss; Chelsea Williams, $190,700.
• 25 Springville Ave., 185 Maple LLC to Prasad Mattala, $182,500.
• 48 Larch Road, Marc M. Halpern; Michael A. Halpern to Marc M. Halpern; Samantha Halpern, $150,000.
• 4218 Tonawanda Creek, Jane S. Garver; Walter R. Garver to Lee A. Tracy II, $150,000.
• 30 Oakbrook Dr Unit #4, Michael Passucci to Jennifer Petrie, $140,000.
• 7c Sunmist Sq, Thomas L. Ulm; Cynthia E. Zimmer to Adam Paul, $131,000.
• 4545 Chestnut Ridge Rd #104a, Denise Cefalu; Courtney Doxbeck to Sabrina Marie Puglisi, $128,000.
• 219 Buckeye Road, Bang Lin to Shaila Islam; Shainee Mahnaz Islam, $128,000.
• 4619-n Chestnut Ridge Road, Joshua Fickes to Nadine Peehler, $125,000.
• 202 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $59,007.
• 1756 Charlesgate Circle, Maureen Haley to Colleen Haley, $50,000.
ANGOLA
• 42 Newton St., Andrew O. Beaudoin; Melissa Beaudoin to Catherine Lemke, $127,000.
• Vacant land North Main St., Joann T. Hengerer; Joann Theresa Hengerer to Nichole L. Pinto; Michael J. Schmitt, $26,000.
• 42 North Main St., Robert John Jurczak to Vio Holdings Group LLC, $25,000.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 95 Bowen Road, Cindy Schmidt; Frederick Schmidt to Kyle Madonia, $540,000.
• 100 Shearer Ave., Glenys A. Butler to Lauren Fiust-Kink; Ryan Fiust-Klink, $299,000.
• 83 Knox Road, Russell Tucker Jr. to Chase Alan Jones, $202,681.
• 1009 Olean Road, Tara A. Martin to Jessica Wander, $200,400.
• 266 Prospect Ave., Richard L. Porter Jr. to James Richard Lawson; Theresa Lawson, $190,000.
• 272 Prospect Ave., Richard Porter to James Lawson; Nur Poly, $170,000.
BLASDELL
• 16 Orchard Ave., Janice D. Smith; Richard D. Smith to James Meyer; Stephen Meyer, $160,000.
BOSTON
• 7330 Lower East Hl, Dean Schreiber; Patricia C. Schreiber to Thomas S. Frantz, $475,000.
• 5227 Mayer Road, Leigh-Anne B. Diorio; Tyler P. Diorio to Kristy Jean Chubbuck; Chubbuck Theodore Harold Jr, $247,000.
• 6616 Liebler, Dorothy Dylong to Pamela R. Valentine, $240,500.
• 6471 Chestnut Lane, Jason P. Bouton; Jaymmie L. Bouton to Kelly Shaw; Susan Shaw, $215,000.
• 9424 Boston State Road, Heather Conmy; Robert V. Pede to Kevin Cramer, $201,400.
• 6590 Rice Road, Deborah Rhoads Bolt; Mark Bolt to Jacob Militello, $156,000.
• 9325 State Road, Glenwood Valley Properties LLC to Jp Boston State Road LLC, $85,000.
BRANT
• 10448 Lake Shore Road, T Shaffer Farm LLC to Michael D. Newman, $160,000.
• 271 Maiden Lane, Colleen A. Alvira; Jose A. Alvira to Lori Raysor, $154,900.
BUFFALO
• 126 Prospect Aka 111 Prospect, Bridgeton Property Holdings LLC to Whitney Buffalo Housing Development Fund Corporation, $8,325,000.
• 110 Hopkins St., Niagara Cold Drawn Corp; Niagara Cold Drawn Corporation to Gotham 180 LLC, $1,295,000.
• 209 Woodbridge Ave., Mahmud U&rubina M Mirza Joint Revocable Trust I 120905 Tr to Deborah Donner Filocamo; Peter A. Filocamo, $720,000.
• 396 Pearl, Mary Ann Berrafato; Richard J. Scarafia to Ajd 396 LLC, $500,000.
• 116 Linden Ave., Brooke E. Felgemacher; Kurt J. Felgemacher to Lee Culp, $475,000.
• 1582 Main, 1582 Main St Inc to 1582 Main LLC, $460,000.
• 66 St James Place, Susan Krebs to Jayson T. Katz, $424,000.
• 518 Linwood Ave., Leslie G. Ross; Michael A. Ross to Skywalker Properties LLC, $400,000.
• 319 Bryant, Thomas J. Garippo; Ryan T. Gill to Willis Trust 030609 Tr, $385,000.
• 268 Highland Ave., Joan C. Irving to Abbe K. Walsh, $350,000.
• 759 Columbus Parkway, Lisa J. Collins; Mark A. Santoro to Emily M. Lyon; Dennis W. Xenos, $350,000.
• 414 Jersey St., Amy E. Thill to Samuel Fogel, $330,000.
• 891 Richmond Ave., Samuel J Yannello Irrevocable Living Trust 083118 Tr to Aaron Czekaj; Henry Czekaj; Kathleen A. Czekaj, $317,000.
• 70 Como Avew, Vanessa M. Lattuca to Anthony Croskery, $300,100.
• 63 Avery Ave., Buffalo Revival LLC to Tanner L. Rhoades, $286,000.
• 60 College St., Timothy J. Kujawski; Kelly E. Patton to Richard M. Celentano Jr., $280,000.
• 243 West Utica St., Jan Kowalski; Randall H. Rich to Judith G Milde 1991 Trust 052291, $266,000.
• 382 Minnesota Av, Heston Rivera; Michele Rivera to Aaron Lombo; Joana Mambuto, $250,000.
• 91 Condon, Eh T. Moo to Kyai Kaw Sha, $250,000.
• 1106 Lovejoy, Robert M. Sherwood to Shimul Hasan Management LLC, $249,900.
• 240 Taunton, Rebecca Calvetti; Andrei Madan to Anna Rosa, $247,500.
• 305 Bird Ave., Dinesh W. Joseph; Jeannie B. Joseph to Patrick Shenal, $245,000.
• 2235 Genesee St., Alvin Avent Jr. to Iqbal H. Bhuiyan, $240,000.
• 733 Mckinley Parkway, Aron P. Borzillieri to Sean Connors, $230,000.
• 92 Treehaven Road, Gregory Lorenc to Caitlyn R. Critharis; John J. Critharis, $230,000.
• 60 Bridgeman St., Carole M. Bonanno; Carole Marie Bonanno; Dominic R. Bonanno to Crusaders Enterprise LLC, $205,000.
• 76 Blaine Ave., Mgv Holdings LLC to Deirdre Roper, $187,500.
• 441 Parkdale Ave., 154nfb LLC to Jacob Daniel Knott, $185,000.
• 334 South Ogden St., Luis Jimenez Dejesus; Carmen Rosa Mendoza to Maung Win, $185,000.
• 60 Dart St., David Dixon; Denise Dixon to Dezmond Marcus Mcclinton; Emilie Grace Mcclinton, $185,000.
• 402 Baynes St., Daniel R. Kjeldgaard to James Bargnesi, $176,000.
• 134 Evelyn, 716 Estates LLC to Mustaf Abdi; Khadijah Hussein, $170,000.
• 654 Taunton Place, Florina Altshiler to Gregory Scarpace, $165,000.
• 77 Shirley, 77 Shirley Associates LLC to Andrea Renteria; Anthony Renteria, $159,900.
• 364 La Salle Ave., Delores Lowry; Jazmine Osborne to Juanita Mcclain, $150,000.
• 107 Esser Ave., Parkside Homes LLC to Antwon C. Colston, $149,900.
• 70 O Connell, Anthony J. Prendergast to Steven J. Cracchiola, $144,000.
• 120 Rounds Ave., Elaine Wofford to Kaniz Fatema, $140,000.
• 121 Ridgewood, US Bank Trust NA Tr; Vrmtg Asset Trust Tr to Daniel J. Flumerfeldt, $138,500.
• 39 Freeman, Schenita Mccray; Schenita Williams to Mokabber Chowdhury, $135,000.
• 218 Potters Road, Pierre Vidal-Engaurran; Barbara A. Vidal-Engaurran; Barbara Vidal-Engaurran to Joshua M. Bradley, $135,000.
• 116 Humason St., Korst Properties LLC to Shamima Akter, $130,000.
• 65 Wiley Place, Laurie M. Sturckler to Stephen Carl Albano, $130,000.
• 1325 Seneca St., Timothy Zuppa to Noah M. Nardone, $129,900.
• 214 Columbus, Mary L. Soda; William M. Soda to Jennifer Kowal, $128,866.
• 129 Farmer, 1253 Broadway Lp to 129 Farmer St LLC, $125,000.
• 415 St Lawrence Ave., Darlene J. Carriero to Elizabeth M. Canella; Joseph P. Canella, $122,500.
• 33 Parkridge Ave., Naj Associates LLC to Jat Paradise Property Corp, $121,000.
• 276 Fenton, Joyce T. Monczynski; Robert P. Monczynski to Md Munna, $115,000.
• 671 Fulton St., Gary Wrest to Bahaa A. Jawad; Susan A. Jawad, $115,000.
• 17 Kopernik St., Noble House Property Group Inc to Kelly&hans Jorgensen Trust 082021 Tr, $114,500.
• 385 Mackinaw St., Darlene L. Leonard; Dennis P. Leonard to Robert S. Kearns, $109,000.
• 108 Colorado Ave., Maria Sfaiter Baard; Ulrik Baard to Mosammat Shamima Akhter; Harun O. Rashid, $105,000.
• 895 Walden Ave., Tofa Business Group Inc to Abrar Hussain, $100,000.
• 273 Chelsea Place, Alhamdulillah LLC to Farida Yasmin, $99,000.
• 205 Roslyn Ave., Mohammad Noman to Md Z. Alam; Nilufar Yeasmin Most, $94,000.
• 321 St Lawrence, Susan Bonetto; Susan Bonetto Butler to Mkam LLC, $93,000.
• 153 Laird Ave., Hooks Handyman Service LLC; Hooks Handyman Services LLC to Mohammad Rezaul Karim, $92,000.
• 64 Sagamore Terrace, Douglas Fague to Putting Around 2 LLC, $90,000.
• 531 La Salle, Doris J. Crawl to Sun Moon Buffalo LLC, $87,000.
• 36 Wakefield Ave., Donald S. Morrow to Md Hassan; Sumiya Rahman, $85,000.
• 42 Kane St., Cyyf WNY Apartments LLC to Md Islam, $85,000.
• 225 Alabama, Christian Casillas to Syed Ahmed; Farzana Masood; Iba Masood, $84,000.
• 330 Jewett, Leonard Russell Jr. to Abder Ali, $81,000.
• 158 Stewart Ave., Gary B. Daruszka; Rita A. Daruszka to Robert E. Stucke, $71,750.
• 96 Cloverdale, Richard Juda; Nathaniel Mceachin to Baria Home Inc, $70,500.
• 205 Schiller St., Main Uddin to Md K. Hasan, $70,000.
• 139 Gilbert St., Jst Property Group LLC to Jc Global Enterprises LLC, $65,000.
• 20 Ericson, Bros Pros Investment Firm Inc to Md Emran Hossain, $65,000.
• 41 Sidney, Christopher Contento; Jesse M. Imes to Eio Holdings LLC, $64,400.
• 461 Ferry East, Christopher Contento; Jesse M. Imes to Eio Holdings LLC, $64,400.
• 308 Northumberland Ave., Christopher Contento; Jesse M. Imes to Eio Holdings LLC, $64,400.
• 529 Winslow Ave., Christopher Contento; Jesse M. Imes to Eio Holdings LLC, $64,400.
• 85 Sidney St., Christopher Contento; Jesse M. Imes to Eio Holdings LLC, $64,400.
• 93 Fay, Ruth Serajuddowla to Noor Jahan, $60,000.
• 124 Mayer Ave., Cindylynn Wixson; Daniel E. Wixson to Carl Painter, $55,000.
• 114 Longnecker, Mark Young to Hussain Md Nazmul, $51,000.
• 917 Kensington Ave., Louis C. Foster; Maxine L. Foster to Lscr LLC, $50,000.
• 116 Thatcher Ave., Antonia Clark; William Clark Jr.; William T. Clark Jr. to Rbco Group LLC, $48,000.
• 107 Cloverdale, City of Buffalo to Sikder Mohammed N U, $47,000.
• 588 Norfolk Ave., Sharon D. Dixon to Ayesha Dixon, $45,278.
• 170 Hampshire, Hussain S. Mohammed to Mohamed Mohamed K S, $45,000.
• 350 Guilford, Cory G. Slaughter to Rukshana Sweety, $45,000.
• 68 Lang, Honesty Property Management&multi Services Inc to Amena Sultana, $41,000.
• 129 Esser Ave., Jeanallan Properties LLC to WNY Estates LLC, $40,150.
• 327 Cumberland, Patricia A. Ormond to Brigid Ormond, $10,000.
• 32 Locust, Clodine A. Smith; Clodine Adell Smith; Geraldine Smith to James M. Hammer; Sherron C. Hammer, $10,000.
• 190 Laurel, Willie C. Roberson to Fb Community Land Trust Inc, $8,500.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 3106 Walden, Union Auto Sales Inc to Re Development Associates LLC, $475,000.
• 174 Orchard Place, Laurie A. Stutz; Clara J. Zawatski to Tanvir Ahmed; Tanjila Akter Beauty, $315,550.
• 288 La Havre Drive, John W. Pajak; Lynne M. Pajak to Jacob P. Neubauer; Angela M. Neubauer, $290,500.
• 67 Marywood Drive, James W. Snyder; Judith Ann Snyder to Charles D. Baxter; Michael J. Duffy, $250,000.
• 3080 George Urban Boulevard, Ellen Wanat to Kathleen J. Place; William J. Place, $242,000.
• 58 Lille Lane, Michael A. Gwitt; Michael Gwitt; Michael Anthony Gwitt to Salvatore Gianforcaro, $230,000.
• 92 Oakwood Drive, Ashley M. Mclennan; Corey A. Mclennan to Beth A. Rohrdanz, $226,000.
• 43 Unionvale Road, William A. Bitterman to Albert Eric Bitterman, $225,415.
• 1 Little Lane, Michael Anthony Thomasulo to Micaiah Abram, $225,000.
• 8 Rouen Drive, Brittany M. Jones; Thaddeus Swartzmeyer to Roseanne Ryan; Sean Ryan, $222,000.
• 37 St James Road, Ann M. Eddy; Michael D. Eddy to Mohammad Sharkar, $220,500.
• 257 Evergreen, Scott A. Croce; Susan A. Croce to Jazmine Osbourne, $200,000.
• 52 Diane Drive, Philip M. Zizzi to Tamanna Siddika, $200,000.
• 39 Yeager Drive, Victoria H. Smith to Grace Wiest, $192,500.
• 92 Olmstead Ave., Jessica A. Gilmartin; John P. Wilcox to Aaron Shaw, $190,000.
• 174 Mcnaughton Ave., William J. Place to Md S. Jalal; Sabrina Suborna, $185,000.
• 16 Ruth Drive, Linda Matysiak; Michael Matysiak; Matysiak Robert Edwin Sr; Deborah Ryan to Emily Putzer, $181,500.
• 255 Seton, Matthew J. Matla to Kandace Lynn Brooks, $180,000.
• 76 Wayne Terrace, Peggy Sue Haney to Cindy S. Fiegl, $175,000.
• 21 Dennis Lane, Josue M. Rosado to Ieshi Solomon, $174,000.
• 44 Mcnaughton Ave., Diane A. Romanowski to William D. Bethge, $170,000.
• 389 Olmstead Ave., Allison Scanlon to Nicole Schembri Reitz; Thomas W. Reitz, $167,500.
• 17 South Colby St., Lea Bartz to Joseph A. Fortugno, $167,500.
• 42 Laurentian Drive, Lynn Marie Fusco to Ana Fusco, $160,000.
• 15 Pleasant Parkway, Jerome F. Okonzak III to Jeffrey Castellano, $156,500.
• 100 Miami Parkway, Paula Brechtel to David L. Woods; Mary Ellen Woods, $150,000.
• 660 South Huth Road, Arthur S. Lazewski; Teresa F. Lazewski to Yasar Shad, $130,000.
• 4704 Union Road, Marion A. Hoey to Ashraful Alam, $130,000.
• 14 Donlen Drive, Brenda M. Clark to Daniel Rivera, $121,700.
• 401 Cherokee Drive, Richard S. Kontak to Alexander Kontak, $120,000.
• 20 Blick, Logan Spaschak to Scott Clark, $107,000.
• 68 Carol Drive, Andrea Durlak; Thomas Durlak; Andrea Keegan to Jitu Ig of NY LLC, $95,000.
• 3683 Genesee St., Christopher D. Angelo to Lyndon Creek Residential LLC, $95,000.
• 84 Gates Ave., Ralph M. Mohr; Adrienne R. Smith to Lmsm Propertys LLC, $88,500.
• 44 Mcnaughton, Brick Daniel E Bkr Tr; Soldaczewski Edward D Bkr Tr to William D. Bethge, $76,942.
• 443 Shanley St., Paul G. Nichter to 716 Epd LLC, $70,000.
• 18 Hedwig Ave., Vu Duy Nguyen to Long P. Le; Mai Thong, $47,000.
• 39 Pinehurst Ave., Robert James Garcia to Philip Kimsing, $34,900.
CLARENCE
• 9622 Garden Walk, Christine L. Wachowicz to Jeffrey Gold; Stacia Gold, $725,000.
• Vacant land Roll Road, Roll Newhouse LLC to Natale Development LLC, $525,000.
• 8565 Merrihurst, Cheryl D. Chambers; Timothy P. Chambers to Jon Ollendorf; Joan Ollendorf, $520,000.
• 6560 Goodrich Road, William J. Brown to Pear Tree Homes LLC, $437,500.
• 4075 David Road, Barbra Jean Gambino to Paul Akman, $347,500.
• 8240 Sheridan Drive, Karen A. Mosgeller to Courtney Fick; John Fick Jr., $250,000.
• 8945 Roll Road, Rolling Creek LLC to Stephanie Ben Penman-Elefant; Penman Family Irrevocable Trust Tr, $175,000.
• 5403 Waterlefe Drive, Reserve Development LLC to Designer Homes of WNY LLC, $129,900.
• 9311 Tonawanda Creek Road, Larabell LLC to Brittany N. Niemira; Shawn D. Niemira, $60,000.
COLLINS
• 14113 Route 62, Julie Haller to Kiersten Kennedy, $190,000.
CONCORD
• 5759 Woodside Road, John W. James Jr. to Sean Reilly; Terra Reilly, $365,000.
ELMA
• 6411 Clinton St., Jeffrey E. Brodowski to Gail E. Sabal; James Sabal, $320,000.
• Vacant land Kirkwood Drive, Brian Armison; Leah S. Armison to Joshua Ziccarelli; Stephanie Ziccarelli, $60,000.
EVANS
• 6589 Revere Drive, Bradley J. Moore to Susan Mortenson-Tonge, $185,500.
• 329 Dawn Ave., Karl Ringer; Dawn Wasmund-Ringer to Matthew R. Guiher; Nicole E. Kreuzer, $130,000.
• 1287 Church Road, Richard Reynolds to Elizabeth A. Wilbert, $115,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 47 Castlewood Court, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Anthony H. Mascellino; Kristan E. Mascellino, $393,000.
• 1766 Grand Island Boulevard, Nealwash Inc to 1766 Grand Island LLC, $200,000.
HAMBURG
• 4535 Southwestern Boulevard, North Forest Properties #5 LLC to Jsek Hamburg LLC, $4,980,000.
• 8994 Willyoungs Overlook, Forbes Homes Inc to Bradley R. Eyster; Samantha L. Semenkow, $572,074.
• 5174 Woodway Court, Tony Gangarossa to Andrew Seiberg; Mikayla Seiberg, $425,000.
• 4964 Waterford Lane, Nancy Kania; Michael J. Mcguigan; Mark Sorrentino to Christopher Kania; Nancy Kania, $360,000.
• 5665-#27a Southwestern Boulevard, Carol A. Brauner to White Family Revocable Living Trust 051917 Tr, $351,000.
• 4299 Arrowwood Drive, Jaime L. Duda; Matthew Joseph Duda to Brittany L. Feuz; Stephen R. Feuz, $345,000.
• 3673 Woodhaven Circle, Vicki E. Swimline to Heather E. Buzzelli; Timothy A. Rood, $322,000.
• 16 Blake Lane, Christopher A. Phillips; Sherry Phillips to Alyssa M. Ciccarella; Gregory L. Payne, $305,000.
• 5138 Briercliff Drive, Ashley M. Haberly; Matthew Holla to Justin Michael Sacilowski; Michelle Marie Sacilowski, $305,000.
• 39 Victory Ave., Pamela R. Valentine to Ashley Kelleran; Kyle J. Kelleran, $301,000.
• 4259 Camp Road, Adam Fisher; Devin Fisher; Joshua Fisher to Andre Lamar Patrick; Sarah Ruth Patrick, $250,000.
• 3988 Ellsworth Ave., Cathleen S. Allen to Emily G. Schaffstall, $250,000.
• 5948 Lakeview Terrace, Lisa Graves; Ryan Graves to Ryan Mox; Cecil Neel, $169,900.
• 4040 Mckinley Parkway, Howard J. Hetherly to Mpr Properties of WNY LLC, $65,000.
• 5579 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $60,000.
• 5583 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $60,000.
• 4993 Morgan Parkway, Rose Lewis; Rose S. Lewis to Daniel R. Hanna, $54,000.
• Vacant land Southwestern Boulevard, North Forest Properties #5 LLC to Jsek Hamburg LLC, $20,000.
• 3695 Sixth St., Andrew David Haley to Tupchik Development LLC, $10,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 179 Ridge Road, Diane Perfetto; Michael P. Perfetto to Melissa L. Irizarry, $260,000.
• 1264 Electric Ave., Ying Cui; Feng Yu to Syed Yousuf Ali, $200,000.
• 2993 South Pk Ave., Mohamed Habir to 2993 South Park Ave. LLC, $85,000.
LANCASTER
• 5539 Broadway St., Broadway Lancaster Realty LLC to Broadway Huntley LLC, $1,000,000.
• 11 Kevwood Lane, Autumnwood Development of Lancaster LLC to Michael Szymanski; Samantha Szymanski, $425,280.
• 51 Hemlock Lane, Michael R. Shaw Jr. to Jessica Ann Cunningham; Gary W. Schmelzer Jr., $360,000.
• 45 Bentley Circle, Christopher L. Gelsomino to Mei-Rong Harper; John Pyle, $345,000.
• 530 Aurora St., Laura Austin to Yasmine Amin Alsaidi, $295,000.
• 80 Harvey Drive, Bryan W. Brooks; Kelly L. Brooks to Shamima Nasrin; Sm Shamim, $275,000.
• 48 Northwood Drive, Joanne Grant to Joseph Hupf Jr.; Judith Hupf, $245,000.
• 30 Deerpath Drive, Patricia L. Kozell to Sarah E. Smith; Baron T. Campione, $242,000.
• 70 Caswell St., Chelsea M. Kennard; Jeffrey D. Kennard to Kyle Delgado; Melissa Delgado, $242,000.
• 620 Columbia Ave., Marcia L. Beverly; Elizabeth A. Ruff; Joseph Stachura; Leona Stachura; Leonard M. Stachura to Matthew Stephen Kostek, $207,500.
• Vacant land Schlemmer Road, Christina M. Sutton to Van Pyrz Carlton P; Van Pyrz Deanna M, $140,000.
• 16 Parkview Court, Laura J. Widman; Richard C. Widman to Ericka J. Davis, $135,000.
• 38 Squirrel Run, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to John W. Pajak; Lynne M. Pajak, $71,000.
• 264 Stony Road, Melvin F. Scheer to Jeremy A. Colby, $10,000.
MARILLA
• 1539 Greenwood Terrace, Thomas P. Ryan to E&r Horizons LLC, $215,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 7709 Scotland Road, Courtney L. Campbell; Ralph P. Campbell to Christian M. Dipasquale; Rebecca L. Dipasquale, $350,000.
• Vacant land Clarence Center Road, Beverly A. Lally to Megan Vacanti; Victor Vacanti, $335,000.
• 13151 Main Road, Jack Willert to Kelly Schultz, $150,000.
• Vacant land Mcneeley Road, Nancy A. Peronne; William A. Peronne to Bonnie L. Kempisty; Richard F. Schie, $17,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• 10554 Elm St., Wachowiak Cheryl De Lisle to Jamn Home Design Inc, $40,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 6430 South Abbott Road, James T. Dunn; Myra E. Dunn to Boston Valley Farms LLC, $900,000.
• 91 Fox Chapel Drive, Edward T. Mazzu Jr.; Stacey A. Mazzu to Peter J. Harris, $515,000.
• 6288 Lake Ave., Barbara Hunt to Triad Realty LLC Trust 032114 Tr, $220,000.
• 98 Larned Lane, Kurt John Zarnikau to Ann Kurtz; Kyle Kurtz, $195,000.
• 176 Stepping Stone Lane, Brandon Mayerat; Sara A. Mayerat to Jeffrey L. King; Mandy M. King, $169,900.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 9 Ilion St., Rymato Inc to Norman Whitt, $230,000.
• 536 Morgan St., Daniel R. Dacheff; Edilynn Dacheff to Giovanni Roman Genovese; Cameron Emily Haberl, $185,000.
• 89 Cranbrook Road, Stephen D. Bentley; Shannon M. Hurst to Allyssa Antolin; Lavante T. Belgrave, $184,000.
• 28 Syracuse St., Lindsey A. Prather to Leigharenee Cook; Edward J. Roman, $175,000.
TONAWANDA
• 1567 Military Road, Terry Bechakas to George Bechakas; Nick Bechakas; Kelly Scouras, $500,000.
• 219 Bering Ave., Geraldine M. Graziano to Latoya Fonville; Stewart Q. Fonville III, $369,000.
• 709 Starin Ave., Francis J. Snyder to Kathryn Margaret Mendez; Thomas Austen Parsons, $350,000.
• 314 Liston St., Erin J. Totaro to Anthony T. Christopher; Nicol Lanthier, $310,000.
• 211 Liston St., Deborah Ann Mcguire to Donald Whitworth; Katrina Whitworth, $300,000.
• 183 Werkley Road, Allison L. Meindl; Christopher R. Meindl; Alison L. Ragusa to Saito Mo M Y; Susan M. Saito, $252,000.
• 366 Fairfield Ave., Gabriel S. Shoshan to Shanica Nicole Dees, $250,000.
• 432 Thorncliff Road, Joan G. Camelo; Michael P. Camelo; Victoria J. Mueller to Long T. Van, $235,750.
• 321 Liston St., Mary C. Veitch to Karen Matchette; Sarah Matchette, $233,500.
• 52 Nassau Ave., Aaron C. Williams; Julie A. Williams to Vendy Love-Hodges, $230,000.
• 66 Knowlton Ave., Justine R. Seier; Matthew S. Seier to Ashley Laurin Butler; Alexander Michael Keppel, $226,000.
• 393 Hartford Ave., Chrisann Militello; James Militello to Marshall Property Group LLC, $216,792.
• 160 Ralston Ave., Lawrence Borzillire; Raymond Borzillire to Allison R. Chatley; Connor A. Mcardle, $215,000.
• 39 Parkwood Ave., Anthony L. Pitnell; Jaime L. Pitnell to Andrew P. Booth, $211,000.
• 428 Wabash Ave., Alexis Golba; Micah David Golba to Margaret E. Siclari, $207,500.
• 915 Parker Boulevard, John Armstrong to Lynae Elizabeth Altemus, $205,000.
• 23 Harrison Ave., Christopher J. Koller to Natalie Argueta; Adam Messina, $205,000.
• 74 Old Colony Road, Rebecca A. Hart to James M. Staebell; Sandra M. Staebell, $187,500.
• 733 Colvin Boulevard, Joseph P. Marie to Joshua D. Robinson, $183,000.
• 1561 Parker Boulevard, Samantha J. Boron to Ryan James Trubits, $182,500.
• 1712 Parker Boulevard, Brian A. Vaccaro to Nicholas R. Mercuri, $180,000.
• 572 Loretta St., David M. Jackson to Katie Passanisi, $175,000.
• 264 Hamilton, Kathryn M. Wilson to Mary C. Rosenthal; Christopher E. Wos, $170,000.
• 1926 Parker Boulevard, Michelle A. Riggio to Peter John Markwardt, $165,000.
• 306 Homewood Ave., Kristy M. Ruiz; Thaddeus K. Stevens to Cydney L. Johnson, $165,000.
• 134 Palmer Ave., Robert J. Moreland; Moreland Shirley M Agt to Owen Wegman, $165,000.
• 45 Hampton Parkway, Jean M. Harris to Corey Mccrone, $160,000.
• 312 Vicksburg Ave., Alexa Hollander to Stephen R. Hermann, $157,000.
• 257 Evergreen Drive, Arnold Reinhardt to Bethany Dimaria; Frank Dimaria, $155,000.
• 181 Warren Ave., David A. Mcguire Sr.; Debra A. Mcguire to David M. Amoia, $145,000.
• 32 Lynbrook Ave., Deborah Zanghi; James W. Zanghi to Seaira Monterro, $145,000.
• 351 Westchester Boulevard, Matthew J. Zasowski to Margaret Foster, $137,800.
• 216 Lasalle, Kimberly A. Cedeno to Emma Roberts, $135,000.
• 196 Dalton, Martha Mcfadden; Nathaniel Mcfadden to Bindert Holdings LLC, $135,000.
• 255 Mckinley Ave., Michele L. Curcio to Michelle Mayo, $130,000.
• 278 Euclid Ave., Linda E. Leistner-Evers to WNY Development Inc, $120,000.
• 258 Dupont Ave., Lori A. Bidlack; Michael G. Bidlack to Buffalo Group LLC, $100,000.
• 181 Glenhurst, Jennifer L. Hilgreen to Houghtling Richard Alan Jr; Serguei A. Stepanov, $75,000.
• 386 Stillwell, Nickolas E. Janecki to Hayley N. Janecki, $44,000.
• 115 Crosby Ave., James J. Obrien; Suzette M. Obrien to Suzette M. Obrien, $25,766.
WALES
• 11430 Centerline Road, Robert&jill Guard Family Trust 012921 Tr to Trevor A. Reisdorf, $184,000.
WEST SENECA
• 745 Center Road, Jack R. Smith II to Alden State Bank, $320,235.
• 1289 East&west Road, Michael R. Brown to Brenda A. Tobin; Daniel R. Tobin, $308,000.
• 49 Deer Path, Peter J. Gorlewski; Marie A. Gorlewski to Holly Danielle Mergenhagen, $305,000.
• 38 Glenfield Drive, Susan H. Sand to Sharon Persichini, $231,500.
• 38 Naples Drive, Margaret A. Rolls; Robert E. Rolls to Barbara A. Rolls, $230,000.
• 233 Center Road, Charles Steck to Daniel Schultz; Mary E. Schultz, $227,000.
• 81 Walnut Road, Jean M. Rama to Jonathan J. Isham; Andrea M. Mclaughlin, $216,000.
• 40 Northwood Ave., Joyce Urbanski; Stanley Urbanski to Asma Nashwan, $207,000.
• 67 Sunnyside Drive, Caroline Rusch to Amy L. Zielinski, $182,000.
• 1907 Center Road, Living Faith Free Methodist Church to Cody Schmidt, $170,000.
• 435 Fisher Road, Nancy A. Norman to Pacem In Terris Properties LLC, $143,000.
• 212 Dwyer St., Josephine Gorski; Josephine L. Gorski to Adrienne Ryan, $116,500.
• 139 North Ave., Brandon Allen; James A. Ciminelli to Richard Viggato, $78,200.
• 144 Hybank Drive, Barbara Olivieri-Scarsella to Kenneth Jonmaire; Paul J. Jonmaire; Phyllis Jonmaire, $34,471.