Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County Clerk’s Office for the week ending May 19, 2023.

AKRON

• 10 Hoag Ave, Kathryn E Allen to Shermco Inc, $225,000.

ALDEN

• 1587 Crittenden Rd, Joseph Morrow, Margaret Morrow to Stephen Szopinski, Sandra L Szopinski, $300,000.

AMHERST

• 10 Harbridge Manor, Architectural Elements Llc to Pamela J Derose, $1,067,000.

• 24 Glen Meadow Drive S, Dodge Road Development Llc to Deborah S Wyrobek, James F Wyrobek, $883,075.

• 24 Canalview Ter, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Thuy Thi Thanh Hoang, Viet Hoang, $829,102.

• 62 Sierr Dr, Ryan Homes of New York to Mark Joseph Nigro Jr, Alice Julia Valenti, $668,290.

• 50 Sierra Dr, Ryan Homes of New York to Janessa Estelle Givens Daniels, Alicia Dorinda Givens, $649,030.

• 30 Canalview Ter, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Craig W Munro, Paula J Munro, $597,285.

• 104B California Dr, Natale Building Corp to Laura C Amo, $577,900.

• 23 Forrester Ct, Linda Chearmonte, Philip Chearmonte to Dawud Mujeeb, Asifa Noreen, $570,000.

• 44 Sierra Dr, Ryan Homes of New York to Sabahat Moughal, Bilal Shoaib, $536,900.

• 18 Essex Woods Ln Unit C, Essex Homes Of Wny Inc to Gary G Klenk, Joanne Klenk, $513,835.

• 27 Snowberry Ln, Yan Hu, Yongrong Zhang to Michael Kugel, Alena Marshak, $500,000.

• 5106 Sherid, Chester O Grosofsky, Amy Grosofsky, Amy Grosofsky, Amy Grosofsky to Essntee Llc, Essntee Llc, Essntee Llc, $465,000.

• 168 Boxelder Ln, Karen M Long to Lavish Investments Llc, $455,000.

• 111 Florence Ln, Bret W Hein, Shannon Hockwater to Sreedevi Chinthamani, Rajendra Prasad Settem, $418,000.

• 15 Huxley Dr, Patricia N Grace to Sydney Peacock, Joseph Zielinski, $405,999.

• 39 Los Robles, Charles P Polizzi, Nancy Polizzi to Castine&Marchant Llc, $400,000.

• 325 Robinhill Dr, William H Newell to Heather Donvito, John Donvito Jr, $380,000.

• 3480 Sweet Home Rd, Jason Carroll, Martina Yahusiu Tsai to Jeffrey Patrick Alexander, Sarah Marie Alexander, $377,000.

• 530 Casey Rd, John E Herrington to Michael A Gambino, Susan M Gambino, $375,000.

• 19 Canterbury Ct, Brian M Brown to Jacob Barry Ernst, $350,000.

• 115 Telfair Dr, Elaine Perkins Klein to Kayla Boron, $321,000.

• 451 Old Meadow Dr, Thomas A Liberto to Daniel M Moran, Gloria Moran, $320,000.

• 64 Sudbury Ln, Kevin G Yaw to Pejman Aryapur, Roya Ashkooh, $318,000.

• 37 N Union, Joseph Chimera, Lynn M Chimera to Doreen Celotto, $309,000.

• 65 Cranburne Ln, Frank Maraschiello, Christine Maraschiello to John A Luraschi, Tracy L Felder, $286,000.

• 171 Hamilton Dr, Noah Yellen to Kathleen L Quinn, Jenae M Pitts, $285,000.

• 2000 Maple Rd, Laxman Pandey, Isha Sharma Gyawali to King Natarajan, Priya King, $281,000.

• 16 Avalon Dr, Wny Development Inc to Jason A Stewart, Amanda J Benz, $275,000.

• 21 Sweetbay Ln, John Brummer, Judith Brummer to Baiying Yu, Xiaoliang Zhang, $270,777.

• 130 Farber Ln, Ravinder Kaur, Gursimran Sood, Surjit Sood to De Souza Elivaldo Nunes, $270,000.

• 177 #1 Denrose Dr, Princess Edwin W to Lee M Grunert, William E Grunert, $255,000.

• 1382 Hopkins Rd, Michele A Komendat, Sharlene E Walser, Eric J Walser, Robert P Walser, Brian A Walser to Tappov Properties Llc, $225,000.

• 980 Hopkins Rd Unit B, Francine V Kurtz to Sara C Calabrese, $217,000.

• 251 Tonawanda Creek Rd, Amherst Rental Group Llc to James R Schwab, $215,000.

• 136 Old Orchard, Vilma L Denzel AKA Vilma F Denzel to Mrr Property Solutions Llc, $200,000.

• 32B Foxberry Dr, Kelsey Faulks to Shannon E Gilbert, $147,000.

• 4730 Harlem Rd, Alan B Lesniak to Mark Holzerland, $130,000.

• 185 Charter Oaks Dr #3, Amy L Keyes to Cheryl A Keyes, $123,600.

• 132-E Harrogate Sq, Dhruva S Poluru, Madhavi Saraswati Poluru, Rishi Sai Poluru to Arnez Hall, $120,000.

• 4355 Bailey Ave, Dyl Realty Llc to Nazim U Chowdhury, $115,000.

• 4654 Harlem Rd, Carl E Klein Jr, William T Klein to Pamela Ann Klein, Thomas P Klein, $100,000.

• 10990 Transit Rd, Eugene Bihari Jr, Leslie Bihari to Ramin Amiri, $67,500.

• 146 Heim Rd, Edward J Dryja, Judith F Aminoff to Judith F Aminoff, $25,000.

ANGOLA

• 294 N Main St, Bonnie Sue Mckee, Jonathan Kent Mckee to Kristina Grazier, Alexander V Tonzola, $207,000.

• 131 N Main St, Gabriele Ballowe to Gary Brockman, $125,000.

AURORA

• 1414 Emery Rd, Anthony Rafael Faraco Sr, Michele Faraco to Rachel Weiner, Robert Weiner, $625,000.

BOSTON

• 5727 Homestead Rd, Amy A Thompson, Christopher F Thompson to Abigail L Ellis, Kurt A Ellis, $355,000.

• 7464 Heinrich Rd, Kevin G Dion to Jessica A Friel, $259,900.

BUFFALO

• 147 Bidwell Pkwy, Yi Hung Li AKA Yi H Li, Aureo Chalo Wells to Dillon Joseph, $790,000.

• 97 Dorchester, Barbara E Williot, Pierre Williot to Amber Williams, Robert Louis Hale, $645,000.

• 591 Ashland Ave, Ann Simmons-Myers, Simmons Family Revocbale Trust to Linda J Marsh, Katherine G Howard, Arthur J Ziller, Benjamin M Ziller, $580,000.

• 268 Rachel Vincent Way, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Javone R Gift, $577,900.

• 134 Crescent Ave, Joyce A Purpura to Kristopher Philip Clark, Eric Edward Kaczor, $464,000.

• 11 Brantford, Adam W Perry to Jfb Residences Llc, $444,000.

• 345 Voorhees Ave, Ellen Beth Donaldson to Kevin M Wolf, Brianna D Carroll, $417,000.

• 3 Rachel Vincent Way, Christie R Nelson to Frank Collins, $415,000.

• 364 Woodward Ave, Shaun E Pierce to Stephanie Palau, $375,000.

• 355 Auburn, Samuel Mann Dolce-Powers, Siobhan Anisah Powers to Philip J Machemer, $365,000.

• 24 Coolidge Rd, James O Otwell to James O Ii Otwell, $350,000.

• 1367 Bailey Ave, Daniel C Tredo Sr to Ujjal Alam, $348,000.

• 2284 Genesee St, Oday Alwan to 2284 Genesee Llc, $300,000.

• 297 Highgate, Ulysses Jones Jr, Kim Collins-Jones to Moriah Kelly, $240,000.

• 309 North St #48, Floyd M Huntz to Eduardo P Toledo, $225,000.

• 61 Woodside Ave, Sjr Four Llc to Daniel P Mckeown, $224,000.

• 29 Oakhurst Ave, Christine M Quinn, Dennis P Quinn to Bridgete P Quinn, $222,000.

• 64 Stewart Ave, Cyprian L Mbeke to Nusrath Jahan, $219,900.

• 21 Ryan, Charity Holdings Llc to Upkeep Rental Inc Tr, $215,000.

• 69 Verplanck St, Habitat For Humanity/Buffalo Inc to Bandora Vitali, Josephine Vital, $204,000.

• 1814 William Diverted, 1814 William Llc to James Moore Sr, $185,000.

• 22 Magnolia Ave, Mustafizur Rahman to Gregory M Dunn, $180,000.

• 835 Ashland Ave, Dominic R Bonanno to Cribs Housing Lp College, $180,000.

• 124 Zittel St, Kathleen C Johnson to Jansel Ortiz Cintron, Karina Jimenez Mendoza, $175,000.

• 338 Davidson, Evelyn Owens-Hennings to Sheikh Mohammed Khalid, Mosammat G Khalid, $172,500.

• 318 Phyllis Ave, Kimberly Cole to Saveon Winkelman, $165,000.

• 146 Benzinger, Paul Vito Llc to Md Raihan Uddin, $165,000.

• 98 Griswold St, Gary J Chaples to Rebecca Marie Zagrabski, $162,000.

• 85 Marigold Ave, Octavio Jr Cruz to Miguel Charlotten, Nayda L Maysonet Morales, $144,000.

• 111 Monticello, Md Abdur Rahman to Tyler Kuty, $137,500.

• 280 Saranac Ave, Glen D Boyd, Marvin T Boyd to Kayvan Arjomand, $135,000.

• 257 Esser, The Rock Property Group Inc to Melvin Vaillant-Perez, $135,000.

• 47 Davey St, Davey 47 Llc to Cobny Llc, $130,000.

• 780 E Eagle, John P Topolski to Sean Cullen, Krista Leon, $125,000.

• 49 Woodette, Colleen A Kelley to This Ones For The Boys Llc, $120,000.

• 22 Albert Ave, Theodore T Webster to Farhana A Boby, $118,500.

• 60 Benzinger St, Benzinger Llc to Workman Vincent, $117,826.

• 96 Stevens, The Birdsong Of Wny Llc to Nahid Realty Inc, $115,000.

• 37 Peace St, Elgin Llc to Rawdah Properties Llc, $115,000.

• 50 Arnold St, Leighton R Johnson, James R Callea to New Door Property Group Of Wny Llc, $110,000.

• 84 Garner, Auburn Apartments Llc to Jm One Llc, $105,000.

• 123 Germain, Maureen Smith, Michael Smith to Lauren Farruggio, Joseph Farruggio, $102,500.

• 102 Vanderbilt St, Erica T Arroyo to Randolph Monterro, $102,000.

• 31 Abbott, Mnt Resale Inc to Al-Tashis Corp, $100,000.

• 639 Woodlawn Ave, Riza Jiffry to Vaithilingam Balachandran, Y Balachandran, $90,000.

• 41 Houghton St, Adane Haile to Nasimah Binti Habiballah, Boshir Ahmed Bin Muhamad Hussin, $71,500.

• 113 Deerfield, Azizul Hoque to Zf Realty Ny Llc, $65,000.

• 380 Willett, Charles H Mayer III to Ym Property Group Llc, $65,000.

• 93 Dempster St, Joan A Helminiak to Lmb Capital Inc, Lmb Capital Inc, $60,000.

• 816 Eagle E St, Katelynn Johnson, Anthony Isaac Dec Buscaglia to Md Nasimul Goni, Ahmed Hossain, $59,000.

• 79 Brownell St, Tuxedo Housing Llc to Sazida Zannath, Abdus Emad, $52,000.

• 32 Hammerschmidt Ave, Veronica A Mcquade, Elizabeth A Balicki, Charles A Balicki to Richard A Balicki, $45,000.

• 508 Fillmore Ave, Moulvi&Anwara Mgmt Inc to S Rahman Enterprise Llc, $35,000.

• 251 Davey St, Steven Dombrowski to Mohamad Faruq Hussain, $34,000.

• 430 Northampton, Shirley M Washington to J&M Legacy Corp, $25,000.

• 15 Dupont St, Fatema Akter, Mahbubur Rahman to Md Rasul Amin, $25,000.

• 24 Minton, Robert Paul Mueller Jr, Skip Mueller to Matthew Austin, $18,000.

• 400 Seventh, The City of Buffalo to Hispanic Heritage Council Of Western New York Inc, $14,517.

• 24 Minton St, Diane Baker to Matthew Austin, $6,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 197 Marrano Pkwy, WNY Partner Holdings Inc to Dalton Cerbone, Melissa Cerbone, $305,000.

• 12 Honduras Ln, Michael R Zimpfer, Craig E Zimpfer Sr to Mahbuba Motin, $271,000.

• 33 Riffel Ter, Jeanette Schultz to David Michael Stevens, Lisa Stevens, $252,000.

• 23 Davidson Dr, Racquel V Guido, to Joseph L Ingrao, Meredith L Walsh, $250,000.

• 14 Doyle Ct, Sharmima Akter to Sonia Sultana, Md A Hossen, $250,000.

• 154 Briarcliff Rd, Stephanie Lloyd, Zachary R Andrews to Jennifer Kossin, Marne Griffin, Patrick Griffin, $245,000.

• 14 Trudy Ln, Upendra Raut, Krishna A Chhetrighorsai to Jayson Okeeffe, $241,000.

• 128 N Prince Dr, Deborah Rogers, Cynthia Mediak to Thomas David Mediak, Kristin Marie Schuhmann, $240,000.

• 114 Century Rd, Yesmin Management Llc to Nargees Hossain, $239,000.

• 176 Diane Dr, Thomas J Grey, Frances V Dec Grey to Mason Rumdali Rai, Bhim Raj Rai, $210,000.

• 4828 Union Rd, Brad Walczak to Nigel Law, $209,000.

• 79 Parkedge Dr, Jared S Zerjav to Paing Min Khant, Nay Kyi Soe, $205,000.

• 33 Dellwood Pl, Jerome Piecuch to Chianna Porter, Eromosare Aghomon, $205,000.

• 31 Reo Ave, Scott F Tracey to Sharmin Jahan, Monir Ahmed, $200,000.

• 12 Brookfield Ln Unit #4, Wny 18 Llc to Lynn A Frier, $192,500.

• 10 Nina Pl, Timothy M Barry, Kathleen M Grzebinski to Abigail Griffith, $190,500.

• 220 Cass Ave, Jordan D Wilson to Amber C Supertino, $175,000.

• 155 Kilbourne Rd, Unisource Realty Llc to Alexander Nikolaev, $170,000.

• 60 Shanley St, Migdalia Lozada, Migdalia Lozada, Migdalia Lozada to Alliyah Mcintosh, Alliyah Mcintosh, Alliyah Mcintosh, $150,000.

• 56 Meadowbrook Pkwy, Diane L Coleman to Saleem Williams, $143,000.

• 495 Darwin Dr, Nabih Y Tablie to Ch Realty Ventures Inc, $110,000.

• 167 Oehman Blvd, Jack Schneider Jr, Maureen Schneider to Susan E Campbell, $80,000.

• 50 Diane Dr, Ronald J Trowbridge, Christine M Trowbridge to Alex Ackley, $80,000.

• 140 Willowlawn Pkwy, Carol J Tompolski to Swethambari Ramamurthy, $70,000.

• 234 Pleasant Pkwy, Frank J Witkowski Jr, Patricia A Witkowski to Suzanne M Witkowski, Gerald Neumann, $54,000.

• 17 Yvette Dr, Gsamp Trust 2003-Sea Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2003 to Kari A Notaro, Nicholas Notaro, $19,000.

CLARENCE

• 6002 Wexford Manor, Syed Qudsiyah Rufai, Ahmed Nasir Yousuf Shah to Andrea Setlik, Robert Setlik, $915,000.

• 9950 County Rd, 9950 County Road Llc to Kdm Property Management Llc, $800,000.

• 8145 Floss Ln, Angela Chen, Changwen Chen to Erica Miller, $655,000.

• 6405 Morningwood Dr, Cynthia C Murphy, Thomas D Murphy to Pamela Eck, Brian Butts, $565,000.

• 5148 Ledge Ln, Maryalice Donohue Revocable Trust, William J Donohue Revocable Trust to Lilian Mclellan, $441,000.

• 9170 Martin Rd, Joseph M Prinzbach to Architectural Elements Llc, $371,500.

• V/L Miland Rd, Robert J Honadle, Elizabeth A Zmirak to Jeffrey Hyde, Lesia Hyde, $202,000.

• 10580 Greiner Rd, Jessica L Kohler to Paul Wei, Patricia Wei, $199,000.

COLDEN

• 7790 Hayes Hollow Rd, Kathleen A Vertino, Michael Vertino, Rachel Castellar to Rachael Grant, Christopher Grant, $290,000.

CONCORD

• 112 Pine Run Ct, Joseph P Fraccica Jr to Matthew Lux, Dana Lux, $350,000.

• 11369 Trevett Rd, Leo R Mohler to William P Schneider, Andrea N Schneider, William P Schneider, $10,000.

DEPEW

• 461 N Creek Dr, Anna Bonk Living Trust to Sai Zom Tai, $240,000.

• 2808 George Urban Blvd, Carlton Witkowski to Kaileigh R Saeva, Alexander S Wojtulski, $217,000.

• 55 George St, Jordan Cooper to Daniel Marshall, $210,000.

• 19 Crane St, Cristin A Scott, Cristin A Nichol to Diana Berg, Tanisha Alicea-Berg, $193,500.

• 536 Gould Ave, Austin J Deer to Myles Tash, $150,000.

EAST AURORA

• 31 N Willow St, Rachel A Weiner, Robert J Weiner to Holly Schintzius, Gary Schintzius Jr, $483,000.

• 669 E Fillmore Ave, Lisa Nicotra Jacobs to Salvatore Alfano, Monica Lynn Alfano, $467,000.

• 282 Walnut St, Eric M Fiegel to Jenna H Thomas, Justin W Thomas, $390,000.

• 128 Hamlin Ave, William B Neu, Holly C Neu to April E Hartloff, $375,000.

• 1 Woodbrook Dr Unit 2, Eleanor F Strickland to Richard A Sojka, Joyce D Sojka, $200,000.

• 15 Fairlawn Ct, Mihai Noaje to Colin Higgins, Allison Keddie-Higgins, $70,000.

EDEN

• 2585 Meadow Ln, Sarah J Piasecki, Jeremy Bryant Harvey to Monica Christine Williams, David Timothy Williams, $230,000.

• 8161 Schreiner Rd, Valerie B Sarcione, Edward J Sarcione Jr to Todd D Laing, $80,000.

ELMA

• 2320 Woodard Rd, Kathleen Muck Markowski, William Muck to Joshua Jesonowski, $217,500.

EVANS

• 6906 Putnam Dr, Young Lion Development Llc to Jillian L Piccirilli, Scott J Smith, $204,000.

• V/L Lot 3 Backus Rd, Sharon L Steen, William J Steen to Bernard A Unger, Tania E Unger-Dumovich, $75,000.

GRAND ISALND

• 1961 Bush Rd, Gayle Schutrum to Christina Manciocchi, $390,000.

• 2241 Grand Island Blvd, Hanniemacs Llc to Michael S Wylke, $350,000.

• 176 Park Pl, Vanderbilt Properties Inc to Dominique Katrin Petrie, Samuel Robert Petrie, $109,000.

HAMBURG

• 3833 Bayview Rd, Rjp Land Llc, Rjp Land Llc to J-P Group Llc, J-P Group Llc, $610,000.

• 4775 Mosey Ln, The Wendell Living Trust to Andres Rodriguez, $465,000.

• 5116 Overlook Pt, Patricia A Matlock, Stephen A Matlock to Derrick Davis, Latrice Rias-Davis, $430,000.

• 233 Oak Hill Dr, Victoria Ann Mesi, Colleen M Mesi, Matthew M Mesi, Maxwell M Mesi, to John A Mcgowan, Patricia R Mcgowan, $331,000.

• 519 Pleasant Ave, Maureen F Miller to Frank Russo, Brittany Donaldson, $265,000.

• 5633 Juno Dr, Michael Ball to Danielle M Kelly, Adam B Stumpf, $250,000.

• 5706 Apollo Dr, Matthew H Smith to Caitlin Faso, Nicholas James Faso, $231,900.

• 36 Brenton Ln, Patrick Georger to Sean Johnson, Grace Johnson, $227,175.

• 88 North St, Ann Blinston Irrevocable Trust to Caroline M Barr, Philip James Barr, $222,000.

• 4257 Fairview Pkwy, David A Cuoco, Patricia Cuoco-Rosen, Margaret Czosek to Mary Margaret Magnant, $215,000.

• 26 Arthur Ave, Valerie A Reed, Catherine A Maser, Charles A Minich, Mary E Minich to Devaughn J Earthman, $215,000.

• 4719 Morgan Pkwy, Sherrie Dodge to Riley Micucci, Trevor Micucci, $210,000.

• 4233 Elmwood Ave, Carol Ann Duffett, David W Duffett to Michael Ryan Hill, $200,000.

• 3975-3977 Ellsworth A, Maureen A Boyd to James Dingeldey, $180,000.

• 3438 Emerling Dr, Linda J Marsh, Harry L Swierski Est to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust, $159,297.

• 4995 Roseview Ave, Carole J Lucas, Annette J German to 4995 Roseview Llc, $123,500.

• 5497 Sycamore Ln, Pleasant Development Llc to Forbes Homes Inc, $99,000.

KENMORE

• 116 Hamilton Blvd, Rebecca Karvouniaris to Danielle J Reilly, $250,500.

• 434 Victoria, Etienne Bulle to Anthony Atallah, $240,000.

• 280 Victoria Blvd, Grace Butler, Matthew Butler to Melanie Manzella, $202,500.

• 346 Knowlton Ave, Master Participation, Us Bank Trust Na to Thomas David Elling III, Lorene Bordonaro-Elling, $153,500.

LACKAWANNA

• 57 Center St, Center Properties Management Llc to Buffalo Brixx Llc, $285,000.

• 37 Brinker Rd, Finn Group Llc, Daniel Glushefski to Raju Ahmed, Mst Iffat Rubaya, $245,000.

• 166 Center St, Richard H Pacyon Jr to Shaker Mousa Yahya, $175,000.

• 16 Home Pl, Afzal Rumon, Afsana Akther to John B Purcell, $100,700.

• 31 Caldwell Pl, Angela Schichtel, Joshua E Dubs to Truman 2016 Sc6 Title Trust, Us Bank Na, $100,000.

• 41 Colton, Frank L Tylock, Beth Ann Keisling, Susan M Papierz, Gregory J Deeb to Raymond Mancuso, $95,000.

LANCASTER

• 4 Sterling Pl, Lisa A Paradowski, Mark R Paradowski to Michelle N Tipton, Joshua A Lauer, $600,000.

• 9 Katelyn Ln, Donna M Scalfaro to Matthew M Palmer, Lorianne M Palmer, $520,000.

• 24 Grafton Ct, Maureen A Mecca, Timothy P Mecca to Jason Nichols, Megan Nichols, $331,000.

• 57 Hanover St, Deborah J Brown, Kim M Smith to Donna M Scalfaro, $310,000.

• 127 Olde Stone Ln, Jerome E Kopec to Gary Weiser, Laura Weiser, $175,000.

• 20 Franklin St, Wny Real Property Holdings Llc to Andrew W Lueth, $42,900.

MARILLA

• 2807 Eldridge Rd, Michael J Czombel, Krista A Czombel to Nicholas Joel Guido, Racquel Victoria Guido, $510,000.

• 11731 Whitetail Dr, Mark A Woltz, Stacey L Woltz to Susan Larkin, Ryan Larkin, $420,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 13962 Bloomingdale Rd, Joseph Constantine, Sheridan Associates 7376 to Douglas O Bruning, $10,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• V/L Shirley Rd, Regula Seufert to Vicki Arthur, William Arthur, $125,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 15 Hearthstone Ter, Ckk Real Estate Llc to Rachel Bush, Jordan Poyer, $860,000.

• 9 Sandpiper Ct, Stephen R Ottley, Sylvia Ottley to Joseph C Danna, Nicole L Danna, $855,000.

• 3993 N Freeman Rd, Elizabeth Rose Hall, Chandler W Hall to Kelly Stencel, Marc Stencel, $549,900.

• 7060 Ellicott Rd, Sandra L Brand, Barbara L Tootle, Bruce E Wellington, Robert F Wellington, Jeanne G Baird, Robert F Wellington, Bruce E Wellington, Barbara L Tootle, Sandra L Brand, Jeanne G Baird to Denali Development Llc, Denali Development Llc, $546,240.

• 25 Melant Dr, Tracy A Strycharz to Korey E Klein, Eric Fiegel, $512,500.

• 65 Jolls Ln, Jennifer M Dillon to Sassys Equity Llc, $387,000.

• 50 South Ln, Matthew J Mancini, Tracey L Mancini to Cynthia Minnick, Matthew Coons, $378,000.

• 46 Bridle Path, Wilcox Revocable Trust Tr to Sharon Moore, $320,000.

• 41 Allen St, Thomas Moore, Heidi Moore to Sassys Equity Llc, $292,000.

• 173 Stepping Stone Ln, Kyeung Le to Patrick E Igoe, Kathleen Q Igoe, $265,000.

• 46 Auckland, Amanda Kowalski, Andrew J Kowalski to Zachary Thomas Eye, $251,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 19 Mill St, Debra P Patterson, Charles W Patterson to Kathleen M Minnick, Marc M Minnick, $166,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 45 Niagara Shore Dr, Daniel M Moran to Jerome E Kopec, $310,624.

• 189 William St, Ez Industries Llc to Andrew Cosme Jr, $210,000.

• 137 Frederick Rd, Marysue Kanalley to Ryan T Kanalley, $140,000.

TONAWANDA

• 138 Pinewoods Ave, Mary M Geraci to Mary E Woronowski, Stephen J Sinatra, $274,000.

• 20 Deumant Terr, Sarah M Alexander to Thomas Barrett, $250,000.

• 176 Lorelee Dr, Estelle G Krucenski to William Gaik Krucenski, $240,000.

• 119 Thurston Ave, Mark Engl, Gerard Engl, Thomas Engl, Olive F Engl, Judith Johel, Barbara Henderson to Sumon Ahmed, Ruma Begum, $232,000.

• 145 Moore Ave, Katie Mae Round to Meredith Cole, Max Wittig, $225,500.

• 53 Fayette Ave, Ashley Frazier, Thomas Frazier, Deanna Bancroft to Kristin Marie Gruber, $215,000.

• 134 Gettysburg Ave, Timothy Dziomba, Patricia Fiden, Kathleen Stefanko, Karen Ann Lent to Amanda Diane Clark, $187,000.

• 3685 Delaware Ave, Richard H Hoepfinger, Paul R Hoepfinger to Del Associates I Llc, $175,000.

• 128 Ralston Ave, Leroi C Johnson, Deanna Scott, Dennis C Scott to Dan Glushefski, $141,100.

• 246 Yorkshire Rd, Schoonhoven James Van to Rooted Rei Llc, $130,000.

• 44 Irene St, Jd7 Llc to Melanie Sturtz, $102,000.

• 393 Brighton, Matthew Begin to Thomas J Matusak, $90,000.

• 1594 Sheridan Dr, Thomas G Kobus to Harrell W Little III, Thomas G Kobus, $35,286.

WEST SENECA

• 1240 Center Rd, Oakridge Center Holdings Llc to Moundsville Industrial Park Llc, $2,600,000.

• 3036 Seneca St, 3030 Seneca Street Llc, 3036 Seneca Street Llc, to Broadway Group Llc, Tbg Alabama Llc AKA Tbg Alabama Llc, $599,000.

• 54 Hillview, Pasquale L Orsini to Amy L Orsini, John P Orsini, $350,000.

• 301 Carriage Ln, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Natasha Greenan, $347,595.

• 82 Allendale Rd, Brady A Myers, Haley A Breier to Garreth David Wippel, Caitlin R Wippel, $307,000.

• 138 Garry Dr, Kristy D Smith-Schuman to Nichole Rae Arab, Ismael Gonzalez Jr, $260,000.

• 250 Heather Hill Dr, Frank Boncore to David Suchan, Haley Suchan, $240,000.

• 171 Emporium Ave, Steven Melock, Jean C Melock to Syed Muhammad Zia, $220,000.

• 281 Burch Ave, Joselle M Baranski to Anthony Dolce, Haley Strassburg, $206,000.

• 289 Knox Ave, Breana M Cline to Elizabeth Bauer, $150,000.

• 1104-15 Indian Church Rd, Florence Nunes, Marcia A Ciapa to Elizabeth A Pokoj, $117,500.

• 186 South Dr, 1000 Queens Grant Llc to Ryan Homes Of New York, $37,500.

• 184 South Dr, 1000 Queens Grant Llc to Ryan Homes Of New York, $37,500.