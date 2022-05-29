Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending April 8, 2022.
ALDEN
• 12387 Westwood Road, Carol Freeman; Peter Freeman; Carol A Freeman Irrevocable Lifetime Trust 012517 Tr to Courtney K. Budzinski; David J. Piatkowski, $235,500.
• 12710 Reinhardt Road, Brian W. Weber; Jeffrey R. Weber; Robert E. Weber; Robert W. Weber to John A. Jondle, $220,000.
• 13960 Henskee Road, Daryl Beyer to Matthew Bradley; Casey Rampe, $95,000.
AMHERST
• 36 Hidden Pines Court, Jewula Josephine Mary Ann to Shannon Pass, $791,000.
• 35 Old Tower Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Gary C. Pohlman; Victoria M. Pohlman, $573,148.
• 28 Raine Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Charles F. Zaepfel, $551,630.
• 22 Raine Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Danielle J. Andalora-Sherman, $545,128.
• 15 Stonybrook Lane, Christa Marie Hobart; Hobart Thomas Yale III to Kelly Lignos Ziv; Ofer Ziv, $535,000.
• 40 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Bujar Rexhepi, $512,915.
• 15 Jack Road, Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba to Lauren V. Domagala; Matthew Domagala, $494,879.
• 72 Bywater Drive, Jatin A. Desai; Hetel Patel to Lizetth Paola Pantano; Nicholas A. Pantano, $492,000.
• 11 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Kaylyn Perry; Ryan Perry, $486,345.
• 59 Ava Lane, Benjamin J. Buscarino; Mark N. Buscarino to Cassidy C. Cappello; Gerald T. Cappello, $410,000.
• 11 Cimarand Drive, Ruth E. Anderson to Keith L. Curry; Saundra L. Curry, $406,100.
• 120 Woodshire S, Dalene M. Aylward; John J. Aylward to Kerry Jones Waring; Thomas Waring III, $398,500.
• 198 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes of New York to Neff Eric Paul Jr; Sarah Elizabeth Neff, $395,470.
• 6 Belvoir Road, Diane Silvestro to Richard Leonard Carhart; Victoria Lynn Carhart, $385,000.
• 32 French Oaks Lane, Anthony B. Spada; Rita A. Spada; Rita L. Spada to Maria J. Barba, $380,000.
• 216 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes of New York to Gerrie Patterson-Krattinger, $362,550.
• 65 Berwick Lane, Mark J. Rotella to Harpreet Sheena; Ranjit Singh, $335,000.
• 301 Bramblewood Lane, Mary E. Johnson to John Kuhn; Laurie Kuhn, $335,000.
• 400 North Forest Road, Kevin J. Schellinger; Lauren J. Schellinger to Eric Deeb Weaver; Michael Deeb Weaver, $327,500.
• 66 Chassin Ave., Lisa Jablonski to Eoghan L. Connors; Margaret M. Higgins, $315,500.
• 31 Roycroft Boulevard, Jessica M. Bremer; Joyce Agt Bremer; Center For Elder Law Justice Grd to Meegan Rehak, $285,000.
• 37 Hirschfield Drive, Mary K. Mclean; Scott A. Mclean to Sean Mclean, $285,000.
• 19 University Court, Hah Holdings LLC to Van Houten Gary C; Houten Lesia Van, $279,000.
• 4815 Harlem Road, Mary Sharon Mccarthy to Epheus A. Benito; Ganaba Fesa Mae B, $270,000.
• 194 West Royal Parkway, Christina M. Dowsland; Eric P. North to Joselin Carballo; Nashwan Nassar, $250,000.
• 349 Lakewood Parkway, Allan R. Werbow; Myra E. Werbow to Yancy D. Cooper; Rochelle C. Sanders, $240,000.
• 1170 North French Road, Michael J. Daggers to Danielle M. Morse, $205,000.
• 36 Augusta Ave., Aileen M. Macdonald; Aileen Marie Macdonald to Julie Fleming; Adam Holzinger, $201,000.
• 68 Richfield Road, Timothy Delaney to Julie J. Baren; Bryan W. Ruda, $165,000.
• 84 A Wellington Court, Richard K. Barron; Sarah N. Barron to Cynthia L. Czaja, $165,000.
• 358 Wehrle Drive, Robert E. Glasgow; Joyce G. Meyer to David J. Meyer, $139,000.
• 215 Hirschfield Drive, Nina Kirkland to WNY Development Inc, $110,000.
• 187 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.
ANGOLA
• 33 Woodward Ave., Michael J. Gian to Jacob Arlen Bates; Kristi Marie Bates, $175,900.
• 52 Orchard Ave., John S. Szydlowski; John Saturnin Szydlowski to On Track Real Estate Solutions LLC, $122,876.
• 46 School St., Mohamed Desouki to Jessie Lee Schmidt, $41,500.
AURORA/EAST AURORA
• 1050 Cheval Rd -unit #46, John Sigeti Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Jennifer M. Divincenzo, $480,000.
• 636 East Fillmore Ave., Urban Falls LLC to A&n Robinson Properties LLC, $350,000.
• 519 Ridge, Frederick E. Hill to Kevin D. Knarr, $279,900.
• 432 Prospect Ave., Blazing Star Lodge #694; East Aurora Masonic Lodge to Peter Mayfield, $250,000.
BLASDELL
• 64 Miller Ave., Alexander S. Kish; Joyce A. Kish to Jennifer Casey, $153,900.
BOSTON
• 7127 State Road, Paul Giannicchi to Ryan W. John, $185,000.
BUFFALO
• 3 Clarendon, Daniel H. Moriyama to Thomas Dobosz; Panthea Taghizadeh, $657,200.
• 322 Ashland Ave., Carolyn M. Young to Daniel Kruger; Jessica Kruger, $483,000.
• 203 Admirals Walk, Jane Weinert to John A. Dredger; Mary Lou Dredger, $470,000.
• 1366 West Ave., Frank S. Albanese to Neighborhood Health Center of WNY Inc, $450,000.
• 3000 Bailey Ave., Benton Announcements Inc to Briscoe Property Inc; Sss Estate Inc, $425,000.
• 1016 Niagara, Qrs Music Technologies Inc to Jonathan Kayser, $365,000.
• 33 Franklin, Geoffrey M. Mcdermid to R&r Capital Holdings LLC, $350,000.
• 128 Massachusetts Ave., Merle Dodge to Sumit Mahna, $333,000.
• 140 Albany St., 140 Albany Properties Inc to John Patrick Hogenmiller, $331,000.
• 289 Potomac Ave., Team Soda Properties LLC to Jason Frey, $330,000.
• 418 Virginia St., Phillip W. Holmes to Charles J. Winkler; Maura Winkler, $317,500.
• 607 Admirals Walk Circle, Marcia A. Bannister to Cynthia C. Ernst, $305,000.
• 103 Homer Ave., Mario Vacanti to Matthew John Deierlein; Samantha Mckenzie Leaf, $266,000.
• 8 Winston Road, Antoinette Tripi; Joseph P. Tripi to Investr Property Group LLC, $265,000.
• 37 Richfield, Amanda Dagostino; Anthony J. Dagostino to Kyle Gunn-Taylor, $242,000.
• 464 Taunton Place, Brian P. Roll to Eric J. Scibetta, $240,000.
• 239 Mckinley Parkway, Angela M. Demerle; Edward M. Dunlop to Ellyn M. Gregoire, $232,500.
• 75 Ojibwa Cir Unit #303, Darrell Kaminski; Darrell F. Kaminski to Alexandra Sima, $230,000.
• 340 Bird Ave Unit 102, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to Bryan M. Kupiec, $229,900.
• 340 Bird Ave14213, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to Raymond J. Fernandez, $229,900.
• 125 Skillen St., 125 Skillen LLC to Buffalo Mini Storage LLC, $225,000.
• 188 Saranac, Michael Esposito; Michael L. Esposito to Christine Kaczmarek; Julie Lewis; Cynthia Marshall, $225,000.
• 89 Montrose, Mojo&sons LLC to Jacob R. Becker, $225,000.
• 639 Crescent, Winifred Finbar; Winifred L. Finbar; Winifred Lee Finbar to 259 Breckenridge LLC, $220,000.
• 232 Voorhees Ave., John J. Markulis to Pkjb LLC, $211,500.
• 73 Minnesota Ave., Linda Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Mamunur Rashid; Sanjida Reza, $210,000.
• 125 #2i Edward St., Cheryl Gondek to Lisa A. Flandreau, $210,000.
• 288 Highgate Ave., Pamela Bordon; Pamela Burgoon; Suzanne Fromkin; Marie Schillo; Marie Schillo Intervivos Trust 051500 Tr to Migdalys E. Robinson, $210,000.
• 164 West Woodside, Mitu&sons Corp to Christopher Waters, $209,900.
• 370 South Elmwood Ave., Daniel R. Lamm to Sleet Enterprises LLC, $193,700.
• 84 Sheffield Ave., Catherine Gibbons-Kempf; Steven M. Kempf to Caroline Brightman; Kurtis Brightman, $190,000.
• 134 Hewitt Ave., Queen City Invest LLC to Shawntoy L. Pryor, $188,000.
• 69 Condon Ave., Eric Justice to Kaitlyn Leanne Pfeiffer, $173,100.
• 1047 Niagara, F&j Capital Real Estate LLC to Almansob LLC, $158,000.
• 971 Walden Ave., Sherlock Properties LLC to Three Ocean Business International Inc, $150,000.
• 67 Chadduck Ave., Roberto Diaz to Angela C. Chandia, $148,000.
• 497 Doat, Mohammed Faisul; Nahid Faisul to Nazmul Hasan, $140,000.
• 345 Hinman, Barbara Kitchen; Barbara L. Kitchen; Howard O. Kitchen; Kitchen Howard Oliver Jr to Tammy M. Maston, $132,500.
• 502 Shirley Ave., Leilanie S. Wilcoxen to Amena K LLC, $125,000.
• 126 Gorski, Zakir H. Talukder to Mansoor A. Siddiqui, $120,000.
• 414 Ideal Ave., Nafis S. Khan to Fariz Trading Inc, $120,000.
• 96 Albert Ave., David Flude; Paul Flude to Bway Htoo; Law Eh Say, $120,000.
• 215 Keystone St., Huseyin E. Okmen to Ramos Angel G Rodriguez, $116,400.
• 319 Okell St., Michael Cousins to David Danieu; Roberta Danieu, $110,000.
• 70 Wilson St., Salman Zafar to Md Mehedi Hasan; Farhana Akter Tisha, $110,000.
• 710 Hertel Ave., Walter N. Franusiak to Eg Property Holdings LLC, $110,000.
• 48 North Parade, Wade Enterprises LLC to Evinn Wheeler, $108,100.
• 47 Ward Court, Katy A. Schwarzmueller to James Dingeldey, $107,000.
• 1158 Ferry East, Rony Chowdhury to Asama Bepary; Mohammed Ballal Bepary; Mohammed H. Bepary; Mohammed Mizan Bepary, $105,000.
• 64 Stevens Ave., Fortunes America Properties LLC to Shamsul A. Patwari, $100,000.
• 24 Matejko, Adam Deisinger; Christopher M. Thoms to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $92,864.
• 14 Birch Place, Gregory Thomas to Mohammed A. Howladar, $90,000.
• 131 Clarence Ave., Mitu&sons Inc to Mohammed N. Uddin, $82,000.
• 95 Theodore, Thomas A. Schugardt to Md Monirul Islam, $80,000.
• 71 Peace St., Livingstone Partners LLC to Rawdah Properties LLC, $80,000.
• 1194 Bailey Ave., Mark Schneider to Jajabor Inc, $80,000.
• 42 Lester St., 42 Lester LLC to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $80,000.
• 1637 Clinton, Tgs Residential LLC to Mohammed Alam; Mayn Uddin, $75,000.
• 128 Davey St., Stone Yellow LLC to Farjana Akhter; Md Dulal Uddin, $70,000.
• 395 Ontario, City of Buffalo to Drj Realty Inc, $68,000.
• 98 Eller Ave., Shirley Eller LLC to Sfr3-060 LLC, $67,500.
• 154 Goembel, Zayron Raspberry to Mohammed S. Alam, $62,000.
• 116 Jones St., Andrew J. Ford to Selim M. Reza, $58,000.
• 173 Northampton, Roberta James to Fortunes America Properties LLC, $56,444.
• 80 Sherman St., Dorothy Mae Russell to Honesty Property Inc, $45,000.
• 277 Riley St., Treon LLC to Habib Ullah, $45,000.
• 152 Goembel, Zayron Raspberry to Cumilla Plaza Reliance Group Inc, $45,000.
• 95 Vandalia St., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Home Chex Inc, $41,500.
• 308 Easton Ave., David N. Ivey; Sharon D. Ivey to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $35,000.
• 156 Seymour, D&n Rentals LLC to Ronnie Turner, $35,000.
• 37 Garvey, Kevin T. Mcmullen; Maria Mcmullen to Kevin T. Mcmullen, $27,189.
• 26 Clay St., Alablani Salam A D A to New York Innovative Builders LLC, $25,000.
• 928 Smith St., Lucky Brother Property Management Inc; Lucky Brothers Property Management Inc to American Bangladeshi Community of Buffalo Inc, $25,000.
• 328 Mills, Ernestine Washington to Jamario Mcdaniel, $6,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 2836 George Urban Boulevard, Suburban Realty Company LLC to Sail II Holdings LLC, $820,000.
• 3111 Walden Ave., Allen J. Stirling to Azur Transportation LLC, $327,000.
• 849 Losson Road, Theodore Hawkins; Aimee Yavno to Katharina Caserta; Maria Caserta, $270,000.
• 128 South Seine Drive, Kris A. Bolt to Rina Begum; Mir Hassan, $260,000.
• 15 Marrano Drive, Nichole L. Winans; Timothy F. Winans to Joshua E. Gromlovits; Rachael J. Gromlovits, $250,000.
• 78 St Boniface Road, Kristin N. Cook to Louisa Rodriguez; William Rodriguez Sr., $235,000.
• 200 Dean Road, Deborah A. Albert to Erin Ruddy; James Ruddy; Jared Ruddy, $225,000.
• 921 Sherwood Court, Justine Dichristina; Susan M. Pauly to Leann Palmer, $225,000.
• 185 St Felix Ave., Ryan S. Breckon to Mohammed Alom, $220,000.
• 3339 Genesee St., John P. Niesyty; Kathleen M. Niesyty to Miranda Auto Inc, $220,000.
• 16 Chateau Court, Joseph L. Dirienzo; Madeline Dirienzo to Mahmood Albasri, $217,650.
• 3764 Harlem Road, Synacom Networks Inc to Pdm Studios Inc, $195,000.
• 25 Kuhn Road, Kristen C. Guadagno to Goldie M. Crear, $190,000.
• 199 Kieffer Ave., Matthew J. Scalzi to Jacob Duell, $186,500.
• 224 Danbury Drive, Caitlin Mclean to Nicholas W. Goble, $180,500.
• 243 Seabert, Richard J. Odonnell; Charlotte Odonnell to Thomas Odonnell, $180,000.
• 18 Donlen Drive, Gardenview Properties Inc to Cheryl A. Abernathy, $175,000.
• 2995 George Urban Boulevard, Alice Szuder; Alice I. Szuder; Alice Irene Szuder to Wayne J. Zbytek, $165,000.
• 25 Poinciana Parkway, Nicholas D. Laratonda to Scott Cornell, $160,000.
• 17 Croy Ave., Bertha M. Brewer to Gregory L. Treadwell Jr., $158,000.
• 52 Euclid Ave., Sean Huff to Jf Holdings LLC, $153,061.
• 24 Joanne Lane, Tanya Taliaferro to Damon Woods, $152,000.
• 3343 Genesee St., John P. Niesyty to Miranda Auto Inc, $150,000.
• 293 Meadowbrook Parkway, Frank Gazda; Joanne Gazda to Jessica Rauscher, $126,000.
• 63 Sherry Drive, Daniel Markus; Lorraine Markus to Em Nguyen, $120,000.
• 37 Glenwood Court, Drym Management LLC; Lmsm Propertys LLC to Thomas J. Mcnamara, $99,900.
• 220 Michael Ave., Donna M. Klosinski; David R. Persico to Charles Horton, $30,000.
• 240 Oehman Boulevard, Austin Joseph Czapla to Kelley Burren, $18,500.
• 112 Cayuga Road, Edwin M. Freeland; Jennifer Freeland to Jennifer Freeland, $10,676.
CLARENCE
• 9800 Hollingson Road, Michael F. Mckee; Monika L. Mckee to Brian M. Wetter; Andrea N. Zasowski, $835,000.
• 5702 Waterford Lane, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Larry E. Mosley, $676,580.
• 9060 Michael Douglas Drive, Beth Ann Delvalle; Beth Anne Delvalle; Beth Anne Gilbert to Cassandra J. Zelawski; Richard G. Zelawski Jr.; Susanne K. Zelawski; Zachary J. Zelawski, $576,000.
• 6483 Transit Road, Omfs Properties LLC to Willow Transit Holdings LLC, $450,000.
• 4750 Boncrest, Kaitlyn M. Tokarczyk; Thomas J. Tokarczyk to Anna Paritsky, $420,000.
• 10625 Greiner Road, Jared M. Cominsky to Kevin Re Lovullo; Ashlyn Mccorry, $360,000.
• 9900 Main, 9900 Main St. LLC to Rappa Properties LLC, $344,900.
• 5085 Clearview Drive, Dorothy M. Meyer to Michael Meyer; Myriah Meyer, $265,000.
COLDEN
• 7554 Hayes Hollow Road, Edward Rutkowski; Sally Ann Rutkowski to Rachael F. Wojcik, $261,000.
EDEN
• 8121 North Main St., Fop Holdings LLC to Tg Estates LLC, $2,040,000.
• 3618 Eckhardt Road, Clara M. Haefner; Robert J. Haefner to James Lukan; Rebecca Read-Lukan, $1,350,000.
• 3036 East Church St., Michelle Ann Brenner to Darlene M. Stefan; Michael J. Stefan, $665,000.
• 2932 East Pleasant Ave., Roseann Calorico; Ricky P. Wright to Ashley N. Wright; Michael S. Wright, $312,500.
• 7435 North State Road, Nathaniel Cross to Amanda Lynn Bogulski, $230,000.
• 7753 Eden Valley Road, John P. Jensen to Robert K. Vanwie, $177,000.
• 8716 West Ave., Victor O. Zhybaj to James R. Schlierf, $85,000.
• 8354 Evelyn Drive, Richard E. Minekime to Sunset Custom Homes Inc, $44,000.
ELMA
• 1191 Bowen Road, Gary C. Henke to Steuben Foods Incorporated, $555,000.
• 1390 West Blood Road, Adam Cogan; Marissa L. Cogan to Cameron Trinkle; Marissa Trinkle, $435,000.
• 941 North Star Road, Christine Taylor; Daniel G. Taylor to Christopher Taylor; Valerie Taylor, $106,500.
EVANS
• 9664 Oak Grove Drive, Tamara Brewster; Geraldine R. Zeitler; Marcia Gillespie to Jeanne M. Miserendino, $465,000.
• 7956 Southwestern Boulevard, Schultz Homes LLC to Eric Leung, $387,000.
• Vacant land 6634 Lakeshore Road, Diane S. Herman; Richard H. Herman to Dina Ross; Gregory Ross, $377,000.
• 307 Lakeside Ave., Jill Pawlewski to Sara Pierro, $250,000.
• 6595 Lake Shore Road, Jonathan T. Skomra to Dorothy B. Haney; William H. Haney Jr., $240,000.
• 308 Eisenhower Ave., Cheryl Gajkowski; Wesley H. Santowski to Kurt P. Kowalski, $124,000.
• 9745 Lake Shore Road, Elaine M. Napierala; Robert J. Napierala to Felica Kohler; Kohler Jeremey Nicholas Michael, $114,000.
• 9643 Maplewood, Roy T. Gritzke; Roy Thomas Gritzke to Kenneth E. Hoeltke, $8,000.
GOWANDA
• 30 Sand Hill Road, Robert J. Heitzenrater Sr.; Barbara A. Heitzenrater to Dana K. Hawley; Daniel W. Hawley, $188,000.
• 59 Bader Ave., Jeremy J. Sauer; Tracey A. Sauer to Tracey A. Sauer, $51,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 2612 Bedell Road, Hugill Storage Inc to Osprey Storage Grand Island NY LLC, $1,000,000.
• 10 Eagleview Drive, Whitehaven Properties LLC to Sabarneet K. Dhanoa; Inderjit Singh, $499,900.
• 42 Windham Court, Forbes Homes Inc to Omoniyi M. Ayanbadejo; Rozana Ayanbadejo, $457,815.
• 165 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Bible John Brice Jr; Lisa Bible, $382,265.
• 208 Winkler Drive, Hoefner Living Trust 030907 Tr; Hoefner Living Trust Tr to David T. Goetz; Jennifer M. Goetz, $300,000.
• 1225 Stony Point Road, Tnt Investment Firm Inc; Tnt Investment Frim Inc to Mark T. Valle II, $109,900.
HAMBURG
• 5665 -1d Southwestern Boulevard, Kathleen A. Metzger to Daniel Corcoran; Margaret Corcoran, $405,000.
• 120 Huntington Court, William C. Macallister to Mark A. Graham; Riley Reiford-Graham, $341,100.
• 4241 Loran Ave., Chantal Costello; James Costello to Matthew Orban; Rebecca Moran, $336,000.
• 4984 Richmond Drive, Cherylann Mary Miller to Donald J. Leone; Marlene A. Leone, $320,000.
• 4279 Regents Park, Gerald J. Leary to Lucy W. Macpherson-Gallagher, $270,000.
• 249 Prospect, Walter D. Oconnor to Enduring Vision LLC, $262,500.
• 4219 Regents Park, Mary Jane Hornung to Susan Courtney, $254,000.
• 3635 Big Tree Road, Timothy J. Sobilo to Sharon Gauthier, $201,000.
• 4770 John Michael Way, Ramona L. Bellavia to Amber Denison; Derik A. Denison, $200,000.
• 3737 Saxony Place, Aniello Russo; Barbara Russo; Neal Russo to Julie Caligiuri, $190,000.
• 4886 Best St., Miller P. Alice; Pricilla Alice Miller to Patrick Burns; Sarah Burns, $190,000.
• 4848 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Joseph P. Foley; Joseph Peter Foley to Jolena Kinsman, $184,500.
• 459 Pleasant Ave., Christopher A. Myers to Francis S. Muscarella, $162,500.
• 3011 Kirschner Parkway, Carolyn J. Lamb to Michael Joseph Norman, $160,000.
• 5528 Sycamore Lane, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $84,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 111 Franklin St., A Giardino Properties LLC to Lucky Majid, $117,000.
LANCASTER
• 109 Grambo Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Charles H. Friedmann; Nancy A. Friedmann, $443,014.
• 102 6th Ave., Joanne Simme Good; Kevin Good to Katherine L. Bartolone, $300,000.
• 33 Hanover St., Daniel R. Drzewicki to Anthony Cercone; Angela Cercone, $270,000.
• 25 Garfield St., Joseph Anthony Bish; Larry Schiavi to Christopher Ryan Cloutier, $265,000.
• 169 Steinfeldt Road, Thomas P Schuster Ira Ben; Equity Trust Co Cust to Matthew Robert Klein; Samantha Carla Primeau, $220,000.
• 8 Highland Place, Craig S. Gordon to Aas Property Holdings LLC, $105,000.
• 6 Maple Ave., Robby Properties LLC to Stephen Gaglione, $95,000.
• Vacant land Lot 18 Genesee St., Joseph Martin Ciesla; Mark Stanley Ciesla to William R. Delano, $50,000.
• V/lgenesee St., Joseph Martin Ciesla; Mark Stanley Ciesla to Brittany P. Delano, $50,000.
• Vacant land Pavement Road, Gary M. Schaff to Dennis D. Haniszewski, $26,000.
NORTH COLLINS
• Vl Langford Road, Michelle Ann Brenner to Darlene M. Stefan; Michael J. Stefan, $895,000.
• 3532 Marshfield Road, Dennis Caez; Susan Marie Caez to Kayley Dosser; Scott Dosser, $390,000.
• 4747 Langford Road, Tracy A. Lyndsley to Joshua James Johnson; Katrina Johnson, $300,000.
• 4619 Langford Road, Mark F. Kryszak to Kenzie M. Norman, $35,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 5 Woodthrush Trail, Kathryn H. Sanghera; Rajwinder Sanghera to Heather Brand; Larry Brand Jr., $1,025,000.
• 78 Knoche Way, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Caplan Ariana Winter Amedore; Gregory C. Marra, $795,173.
• 4280 Freeman Road, Clayton P. Cheyney to Francine M. Zeis; Thomas O. Zeis, $645,000.
• 30 Squire Drive, Mary L. Dillon; Mary Lou Dillon to David Calandra; Laura C. Calandra, $555,000.
• Vacant land Bunting Road, John P. Dix to Bunting Ponds LLC, $550,000.
• 7981 Ellicott Road, Jeffrey&mary Frances Revocable Trust 082818 Tr to Ryan Neumeister; Meghan Rochester, $480,000.
• 239 Stonehenge Drive, Patricia M. Knab to Mary Palmeri-Holland, $419,000.
• 33 Hastings Drive, Richard C. Holmes to Sabine Seidel-Preischel, $215,000.
SARDINIA
• 12960 Deerfield Drive, HUD to George J. Hudson, $85,555.
SPRINGVILLE
• 103 Childs St., Catherine E. Proctor; Nathaniel D. Proctor to Caitlin M. James; Mason S. James, $196,000.
• 3 East Main St., Kathleen A. Winkey to Dhaliwal Property Holdings LLC, $85,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 62 Elm St., Bryan Legere to Madison Pelkey; Derek Sunderland, $240,000.
• 133 Kohler St., House2home Investing LLC to Benjamin M. Wolgast, $225,000.
• 78 Harriet St., Seven Twenty One Estates LLC to Laurie A. Hess; Paul Hess, $190,800.
• 89 Mitchell Drive, David Deutschlander to Jennifer L. Cirrito; Megan R. Mcgee; Carol A. Zuhr, $185,000.
• 140 Minerva St., Adavid LLC to Cmiddlebrook LLC, $148,000.
TONAWANDA
• 15-25 Dumas Place, Cms Rentals LLC to Tonawanda Estates LLC, $15,005,000.
• 335 Louvaine Drive, Sophia R. Balderman; Haccoun Laurent William Armand to Olivia Jackson, $350,000.
• 88 Woodmere Drive, WNY Development Inc to Amanda Dagostino; Anthony J. Dagostino, $301,000.
• 2473 Parker Boulevard, Erika N. Dolan; Andrew M. Mihalics; Erika N. Mihalics to Jesse Dellapenna; Ayah H. Esaleh, $281,000.
• 49 Edgewood Ave., Grace T. Nesper; James G. Nesper to Kelsey M. Toczek, $276,200.
• 68 School St., Kevin S. Adinolfi; Marian E. Adinolfi to Mark Goodwin, $260,000.
• 49 Woodcrest Boulevard, Carole A. Mcdade; Thomas W. Mcdade to Christopher M. Fellenz, $238,000.
• 198 Hoover Ave., Susan P. Burzynski to Paul Frainier, $200,000.
• 573 Highland Ave., Patricia Zelakiewicz to Michele Ritter, $200,000.
• 121 Glenalby Road, Mark W. Brunner to Ian M. Brown; Jessica A. Driscoll, $190,000.
• 375 Claremont Ave., Jayne Dymond to Jocleta Weiss, $188,000.
• 61 Grandview, Brooke M. Krebs; Jordan M. Krebs to Meghan E. Attridge, $185,000.
• 216 Waverly Ave., Joseph P. Retzer; Tabitha R. Retzer to John Stephans; John G. Stephans, $183,000.
• 255 Midland Ave., Elisabeth M. Sperber; Siegfried E. Sperber to Emma R. Knab, $170,000.
• 108 Newell Ave., David A. Kutlak to James R. Morris Jr.; Ronda L. Morris, $150,000.
• 34 Rockne Road, Jeffrey D. Mcgill to Rosemary Burkhart, $150,000.
• 1423 Kenmore Ave., Gerard M. Meehan; Mirella Meehan to Eufa Hani, $150,000.
• 368 Westgate Road, Carol A. Kuhn to Paul M. Schuster, $140,000.
• 145 Westgate Road, Isabel Chin; Tyrone Chin to Kurtz Development LLC, $135,000.
• 11-17 Tarkington Court, Betty A. Johnston to Sandy J. Daniels, $120,000.
• 29 Shepard, Thomas Senft to Susan M. Duffett; Timothy Patrick Duffett, $110,000.
• 45-51 Sheridan Parkside Drive, Christ Consiglio to Persico Real Estate Holdings LLC, $89,500.
WALES
• 6642 Meadow Lane, Joseph Kiesznoski Jr.; Julia Kiesznoski to Joseph J. Villafranca Jr.; Naget Villafranca, $320,000.
WEST SENECA
• 795 Indian Church Road, Spectrum Northeast LLC to Mid-Erie Mental Health Services Inc, $898,000.
• 14 Vista Court, Mario Addison to Paulina M. Diflavio; Ryan P. Diflavio, $450,000.
• 87 Chancellor Lane, Meaghen E. Garbay; Meaghen E. Venitelli; Vincent A. Venitelli to James Geiger; Natascha A. Thomas, $404,700.
• 521 Seneca Creek Road, Christine A. Newman; Christopher E. Newman to Courtney Matteson; Brianna Ptak; Brianna J. Ptak, $300,000.
• 210 Woodcrest Drive, Tiziana Vitale-Daniels to Andrew Garbacz; Gretta Geisen, $235,000.
• 69 Woodbine Ave., Alexia R. Schmidt; Cameron W. Schmidt to Courtney L. Tedesco, $225,000.
• 79 Flohr Ave., Tom Nguyen to Daniel Nguyen, $215,000.
• 3676 Seneca St., Loretta M. Cooper to Anthony Carter, $191,000.
• 240 Wimbledon Court, Susan M. Courtney to Mark Anthony Reid, $172,500.
• 55 Shirley Drive, Jeffrey J. Duquette to Melissa Schreiber, $160,500.
• 255 Greenmeadow Drive, Nicole L. Bookbinder to Zachary D. Burns, $155,000.
• 92 Sunbriar Drive, Edward Locke; Helen Locke to William Szczerba, $147,500.
• 646 Potters Road, Hollins Family Fund LLC to William J. Rasch, $146,280.
• 116 Wildwood Place, Jacquelyn Daniels to Shane Edward Gregory; Wiona K. Gregory, $130,599.
• 483 Mill Road, Perry Donna Mae Dec; Perry Jacob C Hr to Shahidul Hasan, $104,743.
• 88 Gordon Ave., Gregory J. Bullaro; Gregory James Bullaro to Jbh Partners LLC, $97,500.
• Vacant land 112 Norwood Drive, David H. Pietras to Emily Bitka; Brandon Bork, $48,000.
• 110 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.
• 108 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $35,700.