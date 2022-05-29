Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending April 8, 2022.

ALDEN

• 12387 Westwood Road, Carol Freeman; Peter Freeman; Carol A Freeman Irrevocable Lifetime Trust 012517 Tr to Courtney K. Budzinski; David J. Piatkowski, $235,500.

• 12710 Reinhardt Road, Brian W. Weber; Jeffrey R. Weber; Robert E. Weber; Robert W. Weber to John A. Jondle, $220,000.

• 13960 Henskee Road, Daryl Beyer to Matthew Bradley; Casey Rampe, $95,000.

AMHERST

• 36 Hidden Pines Court, Jewula Josephine Mary Ann to Shannon Pass, $791,000.

• 35 Old Tower Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Gary C. Pohlman; Victoria M. Pohlman, $573,148.

• 28 Raine Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Charles F. Zaepfel, $551,630.

• 22 Raine Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Danielle J. Andalora-Sherman, $545,128.

• 15 Stonybrook Lane, Christa Marie Hobart; Hobart Thomas Yale III to Kelly Lignos Ziv; Ofer Ziv, $535,000.

• 40 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Bujar Rexhepi, $512,915.

• 15 Jack Road, Forbes Capretto Homes; Forbes Homes Inc dba to Lauren V. Domagala; Matthew Domagala, $494,879.

• 72 Bywater Drive, Jatin A. Desai; Hetel Patel to Lizetth Paola Pantano; Nicholas A. Pantano, $492,000.

• 11 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Kaylyn Perry; Ryan Perry, $486,345.

• 59 Ava Lane, Benjamin J. Buscarino; Mark N. Buscarino to Cassidy C. Cappello; Gerald T. Cappello, $410,000.

• 11 Cimarand Drive, Ruth E. Anderson to Keith L. Curry; Saundra L. Curry, $406,100.

• 120 Woodshire S, Dalene M. Aylward; John J. Aylward to Kerry Jones Waring; Thomas Waring III, $398,500.

• 198 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes of New York to Neff Eric Paul Jr; Sarah Elizabeth Neff, $395,470.

• 6 Belvoir Road, Diane Silvestro to Richard Leonard Carhart; Victoria Lynn Carhart, $385,000.

• 32 French Oaks Lane, Anthony B. Spada; Rita A. Spada; Rita L. Spada to Maria J. Barba, $380,000.

• 216 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes of New York to Gerrie Patterson-Krattinger, $362,550.

• 65 Berwick Lane, Mark J. Rotella to Harpreet Sheena; Ranjit Singh, $335,000.

• 301 Bramblewood Lane, Mary E. Johnson to John Kuhn; Laurie Kuhn, $335,000.

• 400 North Forest Road, Kevin J. Schellinger; Lauren J. Schellinger to Eric Deeb Weaver; Michael Deeb Weaver, $327,500.

• 66 Chassin Ave., Lisa Jablonski to Eoghan L. Connors; Margaret M. Higgins, $315,500.

• 31 Roycroft Boulevard, Jessica M. Bremer; Joyce Agt Bremer; Center For Elder Law Justice Grd to Meegan Rehak, $285,000.

• 37 Hirschfield Drive, Mary K. Mclean; Scott A. Mclean to Sean Mclean, $285,000.

• 19 University Court, Hah Holdings LLC to Van Houten Gary C; Houten Lesia Van, $279,000.

• 4815 Harlem Road, Mary Sharon Mccarthy to Epheus A. Benito; Ganaba Fesa Mae B, $270,000.

• 194 West Royal Parkway, Christina M. Dowsland; Eric P. North to Joselin Carballo; Nashwan Nassar, $250,000.

• 349 Lakewood Parkway, Allan R. Werbow; Myra E. Werbow to Yancy D. Cooper; Rochelle C. Sanders, $240,000.

• 1170 North French Road, Michael J. Daggers to Danielle M. Morse, $205,000.

• 36 Augusta Ave., Aileen M. Macdonald; Aileen Marie Macdonald to Julie Fleming; Adam Holzinger, $201,000.

• 68 Richfield Road, Timothy Delaney to Julie J. Baren; Bryan W. Ruda, $165,000.

• 84 A Wellington Court, Richard K. Barron; Sarah N. Barron to Cynthia L. Czaja, $165,000.

• 358 Wehrle Drive, Robert E. Glasgow; Joyce G. Meyer to David J. Meyer, $139,000.

• 215 Hirschfield Drive, Nina Kirkland to WNY Development Inc, $110,000.

• 187 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

ANGOLA

• 33 Woodward Ave., Michael J. Gian to Jacob Arlen Bates; Kristi Marie Bates, $175,900.

• 52 Orchard Ave., John S. Szydlowski; John Saturnin Szydlowski to On Track Real Estate Solutions LLC, $122,876.

• 46 School St., Mohamed Desouki to Jessie Lee Schmidt, $41,500.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 1050 Cheval Rd -unit #46, John Sigeti Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Jennifer M. Divincenzo, $480,000.

• 636 East Fillmore Ave., Urban Falls LLC to A&n Robinson Properties LLC, $350,000.

• 519 Ridge, Frederick E. Hill to Kevin D. Knarr, $279,900.

• 432 Prospect Ave., Blazing Star Lodge #694; East Aurora Masonic Lodge to Peter Mayfield, $250,000.

BLASDELL

• 64 Miller Ave., Alexander S. Kish; Joyce A. Kish to Jennifer Casey, $153,900.

BOSTON

• 7127 State Road, Paul Giannicchi to Ryan W. John, $185,000.

BUFFALO

• 3 Clarendon, Daniel H. Moriyama to Thomas Dobosz; Panthea Taghizadeh, $657,200.

• 322 Ashland Ave., Carolyn M. Young to Daniel Kruger; Jessica Kruger, $483,000.

• 203 Admirals Walk, Jane Weinert to John A. Dredger; Mary Lou Dredger, $470,000.

• 1366 West Ave., Frank S. Albanese to Neighborhood Health Center of WNY Inc, $450,000.

• 3000 Bailey Ave., Benton Announcements Inc to Briscoe Property Inc; Sss Estate Inc, $425,000.

• 1016 Niagara, Qrs Music Technologies Inc to Jonathan Kayser, $365,000.

• 33 Franklin, Geoffrey M. Mcdermid to R&r Capital Holdings LLC, $350,000.

• 128 Massachusetts Ave., Merle Dodge to Sumit Mahna, $333,000.

• 140 Albany St., 140 Albany Properties Inc to John Patrick Hogenmiller, $331,000.

• 289 Potomac Ave., Team Soda Properties LLC to Jason Frey, $330,000.

• 418 Virginia St., Phillip W. Holmes to Charles J. Winkler; Maura Winkler, $317,500.

• 607 Admirals Walk Circle, Marcia A. Bannister to Cynthia C. Ernst, $305,000.

• 103 Homer Ave., Mario Vacanti to Matthew John Deierlein; Samantha Mckenzie Leaf, $266,000.

• 8 Winston Road, Antoinette Tripi; Joseph P. Tripi to Investr Property Group LLC, $265,000.

• 37 Richfield, Amanda Dagostino; Anthony J. Dagostino to Kyle Gunn-Taylor, $242,000.

• 464 Taunton Place, Brian P. Roll to Eric J. Scibetta, $240,000.

• 239 Mckinley Parkway, Angela M. Demerle; Edward M. Dunlop to Ellyn M. Gregoire, $232,500.

• 75 Ojibwa Cir Unit #303, Darrell Kaminski; Darrell F. Kaminski to Alexandra Sima, $230,000.

• 340 Bird Ave Unit 102, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to Bryan M. Kupiec, $229,900.

• 340 Bird Ave14213, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to Raymond J. Fernandez, $229,900.

• 125 Skillen St., 125 Skillen LLC to Buffalo Mini Storage LLC, $225,000.

• 188 Saranac, Michael Esposito; Michael L. Esposito to Christine Kaczmarek; Julie Lewis; Cynthia Marshall, $225,000.

• 89 Montrose, Mojo&sons LLC to Jacob R. Becker, $225,000.

• 639 Crescent, Winifred Finbar; Winifred L. Finbar; Winifred Lee Finbar to 259 Breckenridge LLC, $220,000.

• 232 Voorhees Ave., John J. Markulis to Pkjb LLC, $211,500.

• 73 Minnesota Ave., Linda Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Mamunur Rashid; Sanjida Reza, $210,000.

• 125 #2i Edward St., Cheryl Gondek to Lisa A. Flandreau, $210,000.

• 288 Highgate Ave., Pamela Bordon; Pamela Burgoon; Suzanne Fromkin; Marie Schillo; Marie Schillo Intervivos Trust 051500 Tr to Migdalys E. Robinson, $210,000.

• 164 West Woodside, Mitu&sons Corp to Christopher Waters, $209,900.

• 370 South Elmwood Ave., Daniel R. Lamm to Sleet Enterprises LLC, $193,700.

• 84 Sheffield Ave., Catherine Gibbons-Kempf; Steven M. Kempf to Caroline Brightman; Kurtis Brightman, $190,000.

• 134 Hewitt Ave., Queen City Invest LLC to Shawntoy L. Pryor, $188,000.

• 69 Condon Ave., Eric Justice to Kaitlyn Leanne Pfeiffer, $173,100.

• 1047 Niagara, F&j Capital Real Estate LLC to Almansob LLC, $158,000.

• 971 Walden Ave., Sherlock Properties LLC to Three Ocean Business International Inc, $150,000.

• 67 Chadduck Ave., Roberto Diaz to Angela C. Chandia, $148,000.

• 497 Doat, Mohammed Faisul; Nahid Faisul to Nazmul Hasan, $140,000.

• 345 Hinman, Barbara Kitchen; Barbara L. Kitchen; Howard O. Kitchen; Kitchen Howard Oliver Jr to Tammy M. Maston, $132,500.

• 502 Shirley Ave., Leilanie S. Wilcoxen to Amena K LLC, $125,000.

• 126 Gorski, Zakir H. Talukder to Mansoor A. Siddiqui, $120,000.

• 414 Ideal Ave., Nafis S. Khan to Fariz Trading Inc, $120,000.

• 96 Albert Ave., David Flude; Paul Flude to Bway Htoo; Law Eh Say, $120,000.

• 215 Keystone St., Huseyin E. Okmen to Ramos Angel G Rodriguez, $116,400.

• 319 Okell St., Michael Cousins to David Danieu; Roberta Danieu, $110,000.

• 70 Wilson St., Salman Zafar to Md Mehedi Hasan; Farhana Akter Tisha, $110,000.

• 710 Hertel Ave., Walter N. Franusiak to Eg Property Holdings LLC, $110,000.

• 48 North Parade, Wade Enterprises LLC to Evinn Wheeler, $108,100.

• 47 Ward Court, Katy A. Schwarzmueller to James Dingeldey, $107,000.

• 1158 Ferry East, Rony Chowdhury to Asama Bepary; Mohammed Ballal Bepary; Mohammed H. Bepary; Mohammed Mizan Bepary, $105,000.

• 64 Stevens Ave., Fortunes America Properties LLC to Shamsul A. Patwari, $100,000.

• 24 Matejko, Adam Deisinger; Christopher M. Thoms to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, $92,864.

• 14 Birch Place, Gregory Thomas to Mohammed A. Howladar, $90,000.

• 131 Clarence Ave., Mitu&sons Inc to Mohammed N. Uddin, $82,000.

• 95 Theodore, Thomas A. Schugardt to Md Monirul Islam, $80,000.

• 71 Peace St., Livingstone Partners LLC to Rawdah Properties LLC, $80,000.

• 1194 Bailey Ave., Mark Schneider to Jajabor Inc, $80,000.

• 42 Lester St., 42 Lester LLC to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $80,000.

• 1637 Clinton, Tgs Residential LLC to Mohammed Alam; Mayn Uddin, $75,000.

• 128 Davey St., Stone Yellow LLC to Farjana Akhter; Md Dulal Uddin, $70,000.

• 395 Ontario, City of Buffalo to Drj Realty Inc, $68,000.

• 98 Eller Ave., Shirley Eller LLC to Sfr3-060 LLC, $67,500.

• 154 Goembel, Zayron Raspberry to Mohammed S. Alam, $62,000.

• 116 Jones St., Andrew J. Ford to Selim M. Reza, $58,000.

• 173 Northampton, Roberta James to Fortunes America Properties LLC, $56,444.

• 80 Sherman St., Dorothy Mae Russell to Honesty Property Inc, $45,000.

• 277 Riley St., Treon LLC to Habib Ullah, $45,000.

• 152 Goembel, Zayron Raspberry to Cumilla Plaza Reliance Group Inc, $45,000.

• 95 Vandalia St., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Home Chex Inc, $41,500.

• 308 Easton Ave., David N. Ivey; Sharon D. Ivey to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $35,000.

• 156 Seymour, D&n Rentals LLC to Ronnie Turner, $35,000.

• 37 Garvey, Kevin T. Mcmullen; Maria Mcmullen to Kevin T. Mcmullen, $27,189.

• 26 Clay St., Alablani Salam A D A to New York Innovative Builders LLC, $25,000.

• 928 Smith St., Lucky Brother Property Management Inc; Lucky Brothers Property Management Inc to American Bangladeshi Community of Buffalo Inc, $25,000.

• 328 Mills, Ernestine Washington to Jamario Mcdaniel, $6,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 2836 George Urban Boulevard, Suburban Realty Company LLC to Sail II Holdings LLC, $820,000.

• 3111 Walden Ave., Allen J. Stirling to Azur Transportation LLC, $327,000.

• 849 Losson Road, Theodore Hawkins; Aimee Yavno to Katharina Caserta; Maria Caserta, $270,000.

• 128 South Seine Drive, Kris A. Bolt to Rina Begum; Mir Hassan, $260,000.

• 15 Marrano Drive, Nichole L. Winans; Timothy F. Winans to Joshua E. Gromlovits; Rachael J. Gromlovits, $250,000.

• 78 St Boniface Road, Kristin N. Cook to Louisa Rodriguez; William Rodriguez Sr., $235,000.

• 200 Dean Road, Deborah A. Albert to Erin Ruddy; James Ruddy; Jared Ruddy, $225,000.

• 921 Sherwood Court, Justine Dichristina; Susan M. Pauly to Leann Palmer, $225,000.

• 185 St Felix Ave., Ryan S. Breckon to Mohammed Alom, $220,000.

• 3339 Genesee St., John P. Niesyty; Kathleen M. Niesyty to Miranda Auto Inc, $220,000.

• 16 Chateau Court, Joseph L. Dirienzo; Madeline Dirienzo to Mahmood Albasri, $217,650.

• 3764 Harlem Road, Synacom Networks Inc to Pdm Studios Inc, $195,000.

• 25 Kuhn Road, Kristen C. Guadagno to Goldie M. Crear, $190,000.

• 199 Kieffer Ave., Matthew J. Scalzi to Jacob Duell, $186,500.

• 224 Danbury Drive, Caitlin Mclean to Nicholas W. Goble, $180,500.

• 243 Seabert, Richard J. Odonnell; Charlotte Odonnell to Thomas Odonnell, $180,000.

• 18 Donlen Drive, Gardenview Properties Inc to Cheryl A. Abernathy, $175,000.

• 2995 George Urban Boulevard, Alice Szuder; Alice I. Szuder; Alice Irene Szuder to Wayne J. Zbytek, $165,000.

• 25 Poinciana Parkway, Nicholas D. Laratonda to Scott Cornell, $160,000.

• 17 Croy Ave., Bertha M. Brewer to Gregory L. Treadwell Jr., $158,000.

• 52 Euclid Ave., Sean Huff to Jf Holdings LLC, $153,061.

• 24 Joanne Lane, Tanya Taliaferro to Damon Woods, $152,000.

• 3343 Genesee St., John P. Niesyty to Miranda Auto Inc, $150,000.

• 293 Meadowbrook Parkway, Frank Gazda; Joanne Gazda to Jessica Rauscher, $126,000.

• 63 Sherry Drive, Daniel Markus; Lorraine Markus to Em Nguyen, $120,000.

• 37 Glenwood Court, Drym Management LLC; Lmsm Propertys LLC to Thomas J. Mcnamara, $99,900.

• 220 Michael Ave., Donna M. Klosinski; David R. Persico to Charles Horton, $30,000.

• 240 Oehman Boulevard, Austin Joseph Czapla to Kelley Burren, $18,500.

• 112 Cayuga Road, Edwin M. Freeland; Jennifer Freeland to Jennifer Freeland, $10,676.

CLARENCE

• 9800 Hollingson Road, Michael F. Mckee; Monika L. Mckee to Brian M. Wetter; Andrea N. Zasowski, $835,000.

• 5702 Waterford Lane, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Larry E. Mosley, $676,580.

• 9060 Michael Douglas Drive, Beth Ann Delvalle; Beth Anne Delvalle; Beth Anne Gilbert to Cassandra J. Zelawski; Richard G. Zelawski Jr.; Susanne K. Zelawski; Zachary J. Zelawski, $576,000.

• 6483 Transit Road, Omfs Properties LLC to Willow Transit Holdings LLC, $450,000.

• 4750 Boncrest, Kaitlyn M. Tokarczyk; Thomas J. Tokarczyk to Anna Paritsky, $420,000.

• 10625 Greiner Road, Jared M. Cominsky to Kevin Re Lovullo; Ashlyn Mccorry, $360,000.

• 9900 Main, 9900 Main St. LLC to Rappa Properties LLC, $344,900.

• 5085 Clearview Drive, Dorothy M. Meyer to Michael Meyer; Myriah Meyer, $265,000.

COLDEN

• 7554 Hayes Hollow Road, Edward Rutkowski; Sally Ann Rutkowski to Rachael F. Wojcik, $261,000.

EDEN

• 8121 North Main St., Fop Holdings LLC to Tg Estates LLC, $2,040,000.

• 3618 Eckhardt Road, Clara M. Haefner; Robert J. Haefner to James Lukan; Rebecca Read-Lukan, $1,350,000.

• 3036 East Church St., Michelle Ann Brenner to Darlene M. Stefan; Michael J. Stefan, $665,000.

• 2932 East Pleasant Ave., Roseann Calorico; Ricky P. Wright to Ashley N. Wright; Michael S. Wright, $312,500.

• 7435 North State Road, Nathaniel Cross to Amanda Lynn Bogulski, $230,000.

• 7753 Eden Valley Road, John P. Jensen to Robert K. Vanwie, $177,000.

• 8716 West Ave., Victor O. Zhybaj to James R. Schlierf, $85,000.

• 8354 Evelyn Drive, Richard E. Minekime to Sunset Custom Homes Inc, $44,000.

ELMA

• 1191 Bowen Road, Gary C. Henke to Steuben Foods Incorporated, $555,000.

• 1390 West Blood Road, Adam Cogan; Marissa L. Cogan to Cameron Trinkle; Marissa Trinkle, $435,000.

• 941 North Star Road, Christine Taylor; Daniel G. Taylor to Christopher Taylor; Valerie Taylor, $106,500.

EVANS

• 9664 Oak Grove Drive, Tamara Brewster; Geraldine R. Zeitler; Marcia Gillespie to Jeanne M. Miserendino, $465,000.

• 7956 Southwestern Boulevard, Schultz Homes LLC to Eric Leung, $387,000.

• Vacant land 6634 Lakeshore Road, Diane S. Herman; Richard H. Herman to Dina Ross; Gregory Ross, $377,000.

• 307 Lakeside Ave., Jill Pawlewski to Sara Pierro, $250,000.

• 6595 Lake Shore Road, Jonathan T. Skomra to Dorothy B. Haney; William H. Haney Jr., $240,000.

• 308 Eisenhower Ave., Cheryl Gajkowski; Wesley H. Santowski to Kurt P. Kowalski, $124,000.

• 9745 Lake Shore Road, Elaine M. Napierala; Robert J. Napierala to Felica Kohler; Kohler Jeremey Nicholas Michael, $114,000.

• 9643 Maplewood, Roy T. Gritzke; Roy Thomas Gritzke to Kenneth E. Hoeltke, $8,000.

GOWANDA

• 30 Sand Hill Road, Robert J. Heitzenrater Sr.; Barbara A. Heitzenrater to Dana K. Hawley; Daniel W. Hawley, $188,000.

• 59 Bader Ave., Jeremy J. Sauer; Tracey A. Sauer to Tracey A. Sauer, $51,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 2612 Bedell Road, Hugill Storage Inc to Osprey Storage Grand Island NY LLC, $1,000,000.

• 10 Eagleview Drive, Whitehaven Properties LLC to Sabarneet K. Dhanoa; Inderjit Singh, $499,900.

• 42 Windham Court, Forbes Homes Inc to Omoniyi M. Ayanbadejo; Rozana Ayanbadejo, $457,815.

• 165 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Bible John Brice Jr; Lisa Bible, $382,265.

• 208 Winkler Drive, Hoefner Living Trust 030907 Tr; Hoefner Living Trust Tr to David T. Goetz; Jennifer M. Goetz, $300,000.

• 1225 Stony Point Road, Tnt Investment Firm Inc; Tnt Investment Frim Inc to Mark T. Valle II, $109,900.

HAMBURG

• 5665 -1d Southwestern Boulevard, Kathleen A. Metzger to Daniel Corcoran; Margaret Corcoran, $405,000.

• 120 Huntington Court, William C. Macallister to Mark A. Graham; Riley Reiford-Graham, $341,100.

• 4241 Loran Ave., Chantal Costello; James Costello to Matthew Orban; Rebecca Moran, $336,000.

• 4984 Richmond Drive, Cherylann Mary Miller to Donald J. Leone; Marlene A. Leone, $320,000.

• 4279 Regents Park, Gerald J. Leary to Lucy W. Macpherson-Gallagher, $270,000.

• 249 Prospect, Walter D. Oconnor to Enduring Vision LLC, $262,500.

• 4219 Regents Park, Mary Jane Hornung to Susan Courtney, $254,000.

• 3635 Big Tree Road, Timothy J. Sobilo to Sharon Gauthier, $201,000.

• 4770 John Michael Way, Ramona L. Bellavia to Amber Denison; Derik A. Denison, $200,000.

• 3737 Saxony Place, Aniello Russo; Barbara Russo; Neal Russo to Julie Caligiuri, $190,000.

• 4886 Best St., Miller P. Alice; Pricilla Alice Miller to Patrick Burns; Sarah Burns, $190,000.

• 4848 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Joseph P. Foley; Joseph Peter Foley to Jolena Kinsman, $184,500.

• 459 Pleasant Ave., Christopher A. Myers to Francis S. Muscarella, $162,500.

• 3011 Kirschner Parkway, Carolyn J. Lamb to Michael Joseph Norman, $160,000.

• 5528 Sycamore Lane, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $84,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 111 Franklin St., A Giardino Properties LLC to Lucky Majid, $117,000.

LANCASTER

• 109 Grambo Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Charles H. Friedmann; Nancy A. Friedmann, $443,014.

• 102 6th Ave., Joanne Simme Good; Kevin Good to Katherine L. Bartolone, $300,000.

• 33 Hanover St., Daniel R. Drzewicki to Anthony Cercone; Angela Cercone, $270,000.

• 25 Garfield St., Joseph Anthony Bish; Larry Schiavi to Christopher Ryan Cloutier, $265,000.

• 169 Steinfeldt Road, Thomas P Schuster Ira Ben; Equity Trust Co Cust to Matthew Robert Klein; Samantha Carla Primeau, $220,000.

• 8 Highland Place, Craig S. Gordon to Aas Property Holdings LLC, $105,000.

• 6 Maple Ave., Robby Properties LLC to Stephen Gaglione, $95,000.

• Vacant land Lot 18 Genesee St., Joseph Martin Ciesla; Mark Stanley Ciesla to William R. Delano, $50,000.

• V/lgenesee St., Joseph Martin Ciesla; Mark Stanley Ciesla to Brittany P. Delano, $50,000.

• Vacant land Pavement Road, Gary M. Schaff to Dennis D. Haniszewski, $26,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• Vl Langford Road, Michelle Ann Brenner to Darlene M. Stefan; Michael J. Stefan, $895,000.

• 3532 Marshfield Road, Dennis Caez; Susan Marie Caez to Kayley Dosser; Scott Dosser, $390,000.

• 4747 Langford Road, Tracy A. Lyndsley to Joshua James Johnson; Katrina Johnson, $300,000.

• 4619 Langford Road, Mark F. Kryszak to Kenzie M. Norman, $35,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 5 Woodthrush Trail, Kathryn H. Sanghera; Rajwinder Sanghera to Heather Brand; Larry Brand Jr., $1,025,000.

• 78 Knoche Way, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Caplan Ariana Winter Amedore; Gregory C. Marra, $795,173.

• 4280 Freeman Road, Clayton P. Cheyney to Francine M. Zeis; Thomas O. Zeis, $645,000.

• 30 Squire Drive, Mary L. Dillon; Mary Lou Dillon to David Calandra; Laura C. Calandra, $555,000.

• Vacant land Bunting Road, John P. Dix to Bunting Ponds LLC, $550,000.

• 7981 Ellicott Road, Jeffrey&mary Frances Revocable Trust 082818 Tr to Ryan Neumeister; Meghan Rochester, $480,000.

• 239 Stonehenge Drive, Patricia M. Knab to Mary Palmeri-Holland, $419,000.

• 33 Hastings Drive, Richard C. Holmes to Sabine Seidel-Preischel, $215,000.

SARDINIA

• 12960 Deerfield Drive, HUD to George J. Hudson, $85,555.

SPRINGVILLE

• 103 Childs St., Catherine E. Proctor; Nathaniel D. Proctor to Caitlin M. James; Mason S. James, $196,000.

• 3 East Main St., Kathleen A. Winkey to Dhaliwal Property Holdings LLC, $85,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 62 Elm St., Bryan Legere to Madison Pelkey; Derek Sunderland, $240,000.

• 133 Kohler St., House2home Investing LLC to Benjamin M. Wolgast, $225,000.

• 78 Harriet St., Seven Twenty One Estates LLC to Laurie A. Hess; Paul Hess, $190,800.

• 89 Mitchell Drive, David Deutschlander to Jennifer L. Cirrito; Megan R. Mcgee; Carol A. Zuhr, $185,000.

• 140 Minerva St., Adavid LLC to Cmiddlebrook LLC, $148,000.

TONAWANDA

• 15-25 Dumas Place, Cms Rentals LLC to Tonawanda Estates LLC, $15,005,000.

• 335 Louvaine Drive, Sophia R. Balderman; Haccoun Laurent William Armand to Olivia Jackson, $350,000.

• 88 Woodmere Drive, WNY Development Inc to Amanda Dagostino; Anthony J. Dagostino, $301,000.

• 2473 Parker Boulevard, Erika N. Dolan; Andrew M. Mihalics; Erika N. Mihalics to Jesse Dellapenna; Ayah H. Esaleh, $281,000.

• 49 Edgewood Ave., Grace T. Nesper; James G. Nesper to Kelsey M. Toczek, $276,200.

• 68 School St., Kevin S. Adinolfi; Marian E. Adinolfi to Mark Goodwin, $260,000.

• 49 Woodcrest Boulevard, Carole A. Mcdade; Thomas W. Mcdade to Christopher M. Fellenz, $238,000.

• 198 Hoover Ave., Susan P. Burzynski to Paul Frainier, $200,000.

• 573 Highland Ave., Patricia Zelakiewicz to Michele Ritter, $200,000.

• 121 Glenalby Road, Mark W. Brunner to Ian M. Brown; Jessica A. Driscoll, $190,000.

• 375 Claremont Ave., Jayne Dymond to Jocleta Weiss, $188,000.

• 61 Grandview, Brooke M. Krebs; Jordan M. Krebs to Meghan E. Attridge, $185,000.

• 216 Waverly Ave., Joseph P. Retzer; Tabitha R. Retzer to John Stephans; John G. Stephans, $183,000.

• 255 Midland Ave., Elisabeth M. Sperber; Siegfried E. Sperber to Emma R. Knab, $170,000.

• 108 Newell Ave., David A. Kutlak to James R. Morris Jr.; Ronda L. Morris, $150,000.

• 34 Rockne Road, Jeffrey D. Mcgill to Rosemary Burkhart, $150,000.

• 1423 Kenmore Ave., Gerard M. Meehan; Mirella Meehan to Eufa Hani, $150,000.

• 368 Westgate Road, Carol A. Kuhn to Paul M. Schuster, $140,000.

• 145 Westgate Road, Isabel Chin; Tyrone Chin to Kurtz Development LLC, $135,000.

• 11-17 Tarkington Court, Betty A. Johnston to Sandy J. Daniels, $120,000.

• 29 Shepard, Thomas Senft to Susan M. Duffett; Timothy Patrick Duffett, $110,000.

• 45-51 Sheridan Parkside Drive, Christ Consiglio to Persico Real Estate Holdings LLC, $89,500.

WALES

• 6642 Meadow Lane, Joseph Kiesznoski Jr.; Julia Kiesznoski to Joseph J. Villafranca Jr.; Naget Villafranca, $320,000.

WEST SENECA

• 795 Indian Church Road, Spectrum Northeast LLC to Mid-Erie Mental Health Services Inc, $898,000.

• 14 Vista Court, Mario Addison to Paulina M. Diflavio; Ryan P. Diflavio, $450,000.

• 87 Chancellor Lane, Meaghen E. Garbay; Meaghen E. Venitelli; Vincent A. Venitelli to James Geiger; Natascha A. Thomas, $404,700.

• 521 Seneca Creek Road, Christine A. Newman; Christopher E. Newman to Courtney Matteson; Brianna Ptak; Brianna J. Ptak, $300,000.

• 210 Woodcrest Drive, Tiziana Vitale-Daniels to Andrew Garbacz; Gretta Geisen, $235,000.

• 69 Woodbine Ave., Alexia R. Schmidt; Cameron W. Schmidt to Courtney L. Tedesco, $225,000.

• 79 Flohr Ave., Tom Nguyen to Daniel Nguyen, $215,000.

• 3676 Seneca St., Loretta M. Cooper to Anthony Carter, $191,000.

• 240 Wimbledon Court, Susan M. Courtney to Mark Anthony Reid, $172,500.

• 55 Shirley Drive, Jeffrey J. Duquette to Melissa Schreiber, $160,500.

• 255 Greenmeadow Drive, Nicole L. Bookbinder to Zachary D. Burns, $155,000.

• 92 Sunbriar Drive, Edward Locke; Helen Locke to William Szczerba, $147,500.

• 646 Potters Road, Hollins Family Fund LLC to William J. Rasch, $146,280.

• 116 Wildwood Place, Jacquelyn Daniels to Shane Edward Gregory; Wiona K. Gregory, $130,599.

• 483 Mill Road, Perry Donna Mae Dec; Perry Jacob C Hr to Shahidul Hasan, $104,743.

• 88 Gordon Ave., Gregory J. Bullaro; Gregory James Bullaro to Jbh Partners LLC, $97,500.

• Vacant land 112 Norwood Drive, David H. Pietras to Emily Bitka; Brandon Bork, $48,000.

• 110 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

• 108 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $35,700.