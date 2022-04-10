Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Feb. 18, 2022.

ALDEN

• 12734 Broadway, Jean B. Leblanc; Lawrence R. Leblanc to Brenda B. Toth; Wade C. Toth, $220,000.

• 12569 Reinhardt Road, Arlene J. Seitz; Raymond E. Seitz to Joseph R. Gallina, $200,000.

• 437 Sullivan Road, Alan L. Bly to John Cummings, $199,900.

• 13369 Baxter Ave., Dennis M. Dehn; Karen N. Dehn; Darryl L. Greiner to Matthew Bessing; Sara Savicic, $181,400.

• 750 Exchange St., Deborah Gadd; Jennifer Persico to Southside Nsp 2018-Reo LLC, $145,000.

• 11679 Genesee St., Hoefler Building LLC to Joseph P. Ogden, $63,000.

AMHERST

• 3962 Bailey Ave., Olive Freeman Properties Inc to Quick Service Realco LLC, $2,000,000.

• 8 Sable Ct W, Gissou Azabdaftari; Bahman Daryanian to Mallori Coulombe; Eric Johnson, $635,000.

• 24 Tupelo Lane, Kenneth W. Thomas to Bhupinder Khabra; Mandeep Khabra, $500,000.

• 146 Canalview Terrace, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Melissa A. Ginestre; Michael V. Ginestre, $482,903.

• 238 Hopkins, Christopher Naugle; Lorissa Naugle to Colleen Elizabeth Kelley, $475,000.

• 59 Smallwood Drive, Kim A. Murphy; Paul J. Murphy to Lucia Frusciante; Vic Frusciante, $420,000.

• 236 Sunshine Drive, Scott R. Kostelny to Tamanna Ferdous Chowdhury; Md Khyrul Islam, $355,000.

• 155 Roycroft Boulevard, Mariely L. Downey to Jordan Blackman; Kristen Blackman, $325,000.

• 75 La Belle Terrace, Susan Moretti; Margaret Nowak to James Duval; Jane Duval, $317,000.

• 247 Fairways Boulevard, Jack R. Prybylski to Marcia M. Steiner, $307,000.

• 135 Coventry Road, Julie M. Wesolowski to Sarah Hussain, $281,000.

• 26 Cascade Drive, Erik B. Klis; Tiffany T. Klis to Rajvir Kaur; Bhupinder Singh, $273,000.

• 112 Greengage Circle, Rosemarie A. Giambrone to Allison Ann Grimaldi, $249,900.

• 645 Emerson Drive, Lindsey E. Walters; Michael J. Walters to Matthew Nurse; Liberty A. Snyder, $245,000.

• 1202 Netherton Court, Lynn M. Miles to Fred C. Endres, $237,500.

• 477 Seabrook Drive, Christopher M. Guadagno; Christopher Michael Guadagno to Nurun Nahar Chowdhury; Ahsan Akm Ullah, $227,000.

• 145 Mapleview Drive, Heather Zuch to Shirley Landgridge, $210,000.

• 95 Oakbrook Dr Unit G, Peter Gross to Donald G. Covert Jr.; Michele Covert, $195,000.

• 174 Peppertree Drive, Ka Kyung Lee to Leslie G. Ross; Michael A. Ross, $190,000.

• 1330 Maple Rd #4 Garage #79, Joan M. Roland; Lawrence G. Roland to Jodie Ann Melofchik; Robert Paul Melofchik, $161,000.

• 4 Keph Dr #3, Wendy F. Mednick to Nicole Lekki; Melinda J. Mang, $160,000.

• 373 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Loretta L. Pecoraro to Yuehua Du; Changxing Ma, $153,900.

• 2791 North Forest Road, Benchmark North Forest LLC to Karthigan Thavanesan, $150,000.

• 425 North Ivyhurst Road, Erik J. Nelson to Carrie Edwards; John Edwards, $138,000.

• 1304 Charlesgate Circle, Tariq Nawaz; Tariz Nawaz; Christopher Pannozzo to James Binner, $131,000.

• 3901 Main St Unit 10a, Antoinette Charles; Richard Charles to Ariyaratnam Gnanapragasam A K; Juliet S. Ariyaratnam, $65,000.

ANGOLA

• 45 Center St., Richard J. Alberts to Eli Attias, $200,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 18 Millstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Robert Wenglinski; Sharon M. Wenglinski, $640,147.

• 17 Millstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kevin W&patricia C Duggan Irrevocable Trust 082918 Tr, $595,864.

• 340 Main St., Best Brothers Development LLC to Jacob C. Steck, $459,000.

• 745 Ellis Place, Nancy Jayne Marks to Jordan Hartwig; Molly Hartwig, $105,000.

BLASDELL

• 222 Labelle Ave., William R. Abram; Mandy L. Hornberger to Ahmed H. Alsadam, $185,000.

• 43 Mcgurk Ave., Deborah R. Ellis to Shad Garner; Robert Sireika, $111,000.

BOSTON

• 0 Hillcroft Drive, Paula Mazur to Danielle L. Vandette; James M. Vandette, $65,000.

BUFFALO

• 160 Cambria, Nickel City Mini Storage LLC to Nickel City Storage LLC, $1,300,000.

• 389 Manhattan Ave., Bethune Hall LLC to Upstate Economic Opportunity Inc, $520,000.

• 17 Dorchester, Caryl F. Brent; Thomas E. Brent to Casey James Kvale; Tess Katherine Kvale, $465,000.

• 100 Covington, 100 Covington LLC to Daniel Hartman; Katherine Hartman, $380,000.

• 265 Niagara, Roy Brace to Katherine Magruder; John Miller, $365,000.

• 334 Baynes St., Mark Valle; Matthew Valle; Michael Valle to Allison Newman, $350,000.

• 453 Parker, Christine L. Davis; Michael J. Davis to Benjamin P. Fein-Smolinski; Sarah C. Mye, $343,000.

• 314 Utica West, Carolyn M. Alessi; Frank E. Alessi to 314 West Utica LLC, $325,000.

• 241 Niagara St., George Scime to 241 Niagara LLC, $319,000.

• 146 Sixteenth St., Kristen Moore; Craig Snoeyink to Shannon Daley; Gregory Robert Hartz; Linda Hartz, $315,000.

• 383 Washington, Stefan Kuhar to Arnold G. Philippi; Julie Ann Philippi, $305,000.

• 2181 Delaware Ave., 2181 Delaware LLC to Asian Center Mall LLC, $295,000.

• 95 19th St., Charles Comerford to Alexa M. Wosky, $287,000.

• 234 Potomac, Jose A. Serrano to Charlotte Olena, $277,000.

• 42 Wellington Road, John Cole to Daniel G. Knight, $252,000.

• 273 Lisbon, D&s Rentals LLC to Sadiatun Ahad; Emtiaz Chowdhury, $250,000.

• 63 Granger Place, David R. Mckane; Sheryn A. Mckane to 63 Granger Pl LLC, $250,000.

• 161 William St., Marguerite A. Mcafee to Sharlene N. Mendez, $220,000.

• 155 Kamper Ave., Cameron M. Dawley to Phillip K. Knobel, $210,000.

• 19 Gibbons St., WNY Estates LLC to Abdul Khalique; Rabia Khalique, $205,000.

• 223 Myrtle Ave., Darian A. Bryan; Jessica S. Micha to Rokshana Akter; Md Mynul Islam, $204,000.

• 210 Clinton St., Minnie A. Davis; Minnie Davis; Minnie Alfreta Davis to Armand J. Peoples, $185,000.

• 122 Hertel Ave., Helen M. Ferris to Mu Klay; Toh Lay, $180,000.

• 78 Baxter St., Metro Beach Inc to Jeb Real Estate Holdings LLC, $176,000.

• 495 Norfolk Ave., Rosalind Peeler; Rosalind Shelton to Alam Management LLC, $172,000.

• 125 Unit 1i Edward St., Michael Wach; Michael M. Wach to James Patrick Rehak, $172,000.

• 203 West Delavan Ave., Evan J. Squires to Luam Naizgi, $170,000.

• 122 Ideal, Karen Vanderwerf to Tanvir Kazi, $160,000.

• 153 Hertel Ave., Paul J. Feger to Buffalo Revival Holdings LLC, $160,000.

• 105 Delmar Mitchell Drive, Mary A. Taylor to Brandi Smith, $159,000.

• 167 Tyler St., Zachary J. Lafave to Eron Mahmood, $155,000.

• 97 Alsace, Phoenix House Capital LLC to Abbotsinch Rental Housing Spv LLC, $155,000.

• 256 Hastings Ave., Jitu Ig of NY LLC to Md Nurul Islam, $150,000.

• 18 Reservation, Ivan Minkewicz to Javier Vellon, $150,000.

• 216 Riverside Ave., Maryann M. Degennaro to Rabi Kami; Champa Lagun, $146,000.

• 1546 Broadway, Mason Alexander Holdings LLC to Abdul Quayum, $145,000.

• 119 Mortimer, Forest Mccormick to This Ones For The Boys LLC, $140,000.

• 256 Hastings, Letitia L. Harwell to Jitu Ig of NY LLC, $140,000.

• 168 West Woodside Ave., Chase Wilkins to 35 Sayre LLC, $138,000.

• 16 Greeley St., Arthur H. Hainz to Ryan M. Kenton, $135,500.

• 111 Pershing Ave., Xayah Concept LLC to Nusrat Jahan Hera; Mohammad Faisal Kabir, $125,100.

• 96 Shirley Ave., Lamaks Realty&management Inc to Azim Uddin, $125,000.

• 229 Greene St., Queen City Invest LLC to Bonita J. Robinson, $124,000.

• 162 Brinkman, Fahim M. Tazwar to Md Tifur Rahaman; Sharmin Sultana, $115,000.

• 369 Leroy Ave., Jevon Birtha; Rosana Birtha to Ridhi Estate Corporation, $105,000.

• 90 Benzinger St., Faith A. Douglas to Goodyear Realty USA Inc, $105,000.

• 461 Minnesota, Ayet Properties Inc to Mohammed Abu Sayed; Rina Sultana, $105,000.

• 299 Willett St., Maryanna A. Kozlowski to Ivan Torres, $101,000.

• 475 Shirley, Sandra D. Becker; Julia F. Mruk to Dhiraj Chandra Roy; Sopna Roy, $100,200.

• 27 Hewitt Ave., Falcon&sons Real Estate LLC to Shafi Uddin Ahmed; Airin Akter, $100,000.

• 82 Beverly Road, Tyrenza M. Hall; Phenesia Est Moss to Lone&company LLC, $91,000.

• 120 Grote St., Alexander Sheinerman; Dorina Sheinerman to Tadewos Haileyes; Yorusalem Yohannes, $90,000.

• 508 Glenwood, Royal Seven Firm Inc to Tarana B. Zaman, $85,000.

• 473 Minnesota Ave., Mohammed Abu Sayed; Rina Sultana to Halema Akter; Md Waliullah Miagi, $82,000.

• 397 Grider St., Ollie Mae Mixon to Zmg Group Inc, $80,000.

• 34 Lyth Ave., Seanserre Hawkins to Nubad Enterprises LLC, $78,000.

• 418 Schiller, Jst Property Group I1 LLC to Ramaz LLC, $75,000.

• 42 Northumberland, Mozammel Hossain; Shahid Ullah to Bilkis Akhter; Khan Md Zia Uddin, $70,000.

• 50 Burlington Ave., Royal Seven Firm Inc to Robiul Islam, $68,000.

• 26 Zelmer St., Benjamin Schultz to Md Rashed Jaman, $65,000.

• 210 Florida St., Sfr3-030 LLC to Marzina Akhter, $65,000.

• 142 Dartmouth, Royal Seven Frim Inc to Bd USA Housing LLC, $65,000.

• 639 Lasalle Ave., Rbco Group LLC to 1264 Hertel Ave. Hq LLC, $60,000.

• 60 Shepard St., Brian D Brown Ira Ben; Ira Cust Midatlantic to Lmp Maintenance Inc, $60,000.

• 21 St Marys, James C. Cosgrove; Barbara J. Rice; Barbara Rice to Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; U S Bank NA Tr, $60,000.

• 189 Virginia St., Ronald Scott to Jf Dickinson Construction Management Inc, $55,000.

• 1056 Kensington, Golam Sarwar to Anwar Hossain, $55,000.

• 108 Warwick Ave., Lee&vivian LLC to Buffalo Dreams Inc, $54,500.

• 42 Philadelphia, City of Buffalo to Khairul Jaffar, $52,000.

• 19 Shumway St., R Damon Property Group Inc to Zahi Corporation, $52,000.

• 30 Jones St., Michael Tirado to Sj Alam Traders Inc, $50,500.

• 32 Gatchell, Ahsan Ullah to Ma Kader Contracting Inc, $50,000.

• 58 Royal Ave., Kimberly Papaj; Norman F. Papaj to Kevin Papaj, $50,000.

• 126 Weimar St., Paul Manuszewski to Saifur Rahman, $50,000.

• 60 Weaver, Jst Property Group IV LLC to Ramaz LLC, $40,000.

• 136 Central Ave., 142 Botsford Place Inc to Tehjib Properties Inc, $40,000.

• 456 Gold St., 142 Botsford Place Inc to Kgn Buffalo Inc, $40,000.

• 494 Northland Ave., Harold L. Simmons Sr. to Shaundrea Perkins, $40,000.

• Vacant land 1339 West Ave., Carolyn M. Valle to Mohan Jagdeo; Vickram Parmanand, $34,900.

• 604 Norfolk, City of Buffalo to Erik Esau, $34,000.

• 792 Clinton St., Shahena Begum to Tehjib Properties Inc, $28,000.

• 175 West, Manuel Diaz to Mitchell Soto, $25,000.

• 295 Ontario, Bertram Karena K Bkr Tr; Brick Daniel E Bkr Tr to 141 Tot LLC, $19,186.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 143 Topaz Drive, Williams Holdings 19 LLC to Mushtaq Mohamed, $400,000.

• 11 Fairelm Lane, Dorothy C. Pulkownik; Richard S. Pulkownik to Imran J. Shazada, $275,501.

• 75 Alys Dr E, Courtney Paige Black; Brandon Gleason to David J. Townsend Jr., $268,000.

• 2310 William St., 2310 William St. LLC to Sultan Ripon; Fahim Tazwar, $265,000.

• 618 Mount Vernon Road, Daniel Glushefski to Tanzeela Nowreen; Khandaker Rocky, $247,000.

• 2559 William St., John Balbuzoski; Raven Barone to Glenn A. Critoph, $229,900.

• 136 University Ave., Linda M. Caveney; Patricia I. Demontfort; Thomas G. Voss to Connor M. Keith, $225,000.

• 135 Midland Drive, Jessica A. Lucciano to Badruzzaman Tipu, $218,000.

• 89 Andres Place, Norman H. Chudy Jr. to Davene K. Fayson; John Smith Sr., $211,000.

• 52 Claude Drive, Matthew Derion to Kenneth Richard Stephens; Lauren Stephens, $205,000.

• 5 Pinevale Court, Craig Wheeler; Jennifer Wheeler to Golam M. Kamal; Sonia Rahman, $205,000.

• 218 Harvard Ave., Mb Squared LLC to Gul Jan Nouroz, $202,400.

• 250 Pleasant Parkway, Glenn R. Lefko; Diane M. Stephens to Luis Jimenez Dejesus; Carmen Mendoza, $199,000.

• 83 Hedwig Ave., Mohammad Afsar to Salina Khatoon, $190,000.

• 36 Benz Drive, Nan T. Dar; Joseph Saw; Katherine Saw to Don A. Camillo Jr., $185,000.

• 119 Westbrook Drive, David F. Eyeington to Michael A. Montante, $178,000.

• 43 Allison Drive, Roxanna Rodriguez to Cotona S. Giddens, $177,900.

• 31 East End Ave., 31 East End Ave LLC to Deondreah Paulk; Deonna K. Paulk, $170,000.

• 201 Halstead Ave., Robert W. Smith Jr. to Tanjina A. Chowdhury, $165,000.

• 24-3 Brookfield Lane, Elizabeth M. Digiacomo; Nancy A. Dyl to Lori Miterko, $164,000.

• 14 Woodbine Place, Karl M. Chodora to Md Mofijul Islam; Suhi Sultana, $161,000.

• 41 Mann St., Horwitz Morris L Bkr Tr; Marciniak Carol A Bkr Tr; Marciniak Roy H Bkr Tr to Caren Houston; Gina Houston; Victoria Houston, $160,000.

• 41 Mann St., Carol Marciniak; Dorothy Slawiak; Dorothy T. Slawiak; Jerome Slawiak; Michael Slawiak to Caren Houston; Gina Houston; Victoria Houston, $160,000.

• 99 Beale Ave., Liberty A. Snyder to Nicholas C. Wojtkiewicz, $157,900.

• 2671 Broadway St., Lee Cadby to Azzi Holdings LLC, $155,000.

• 135 Roland St., Donald A. Estrada to Quineeda L. Johnson, $152,250.

• 219 Crisfield Ave., Christopher Franz; Shannon Franz; Shannon Gawel to Jordan J. Lindsay, $150,000.

• 119 Gardenvale Drive, Rita M. Sigman to Yosif Almayahi, $150,000.

• 2651 Harlem Road, Patricia A. Grabianowski to Ze Ren, $140,000.

• 124 Harvard Ave., Salvatore Casuccio Jr.; Marie C. Donahue to Melonee Amanda Brumbaugh, $125,000.

• 16 Hedwig Ave., Liet M. Vo to Hope Never Dies Ltd, $110,000.

• 56 Cornell Drive, Dorothy Dimitri; John J. Fromen Jr. to Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; US Bank NA Tr, $102,997.

• 51 Marilyn Drive, Woods Brian A Agt; Brian Agt Woods; Center For Elder Law&justice Grd to Roashan Ara, $102,500.

• 54 Allendale Road, Douglas S. Coppola; Cynthia Rankin; Cynthia R. Rankin to Israfil Islam, $97,000.

• 53 Marne, Mj Tap Properties LLC to Tasnim Akter, $82,500.

• 82 Shanley St., Kristen Morris to 716 Epd LLC, $78,000.

• 42 South Warsaw St., Matthew E. Dombrowski to Gladiator Empire LLC, $75,000.

• 52 Olcott, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Habitat For Humanity Buffalo, $7,500.

CLARENCE

• 10750 Main St., 10750 Main St. LLC to 10622 Main St. LLC, $1,427,982.

• 10622 Main St., Derose Properties LLC to 10622 Main St. LLC, $850,000.

• 7360 Goodrich Road, Mason Wireless Solutions Ltd to Db Tower Solutions LLC, $556,084.

• Vacant land Rockhaven Drive, Christopher C. Collins to Angel Swann; Robert J. Vezina Sr., $500,000.

• 10748 Main St., Derose Properties LLC to 10622 Main St. LLC, $350,000.

• 4877 Clearview Drive, Norman Frank Durawa to Carolyn L. Devaughn; James W. Devaughn Jr., $335,000.

• 5361 Shimerville Road, Nemmer 2017 Family Trust 122717 Tr to Erica Mcintosh; Robert R. Mcintosh, $275,000.

• 8980 Wehrle Drive, Kathleen Henzler; Carolyn E. Leed to Nicholas Riniolo; Sarah Riniolo, $224,999.

• Vacant land Wolcott Road, Jeannine M. Kelkenberg; Thomas C. Kelkenberg to Charlene Spoth; Patrick Spoth, $150,000.

• Vacant land 9121 Roll Road, Linda E. Bosinski; Paul C. Bosinski to Jon R. Kemp; Judith M. Kemp, $126,000.

• 10485 County Road, Barry Family Trust 123098 Tr to Joseph J. Decicco; Melissa Decicco, $92,000.

COLDEN

• 8012-5 Lewis Road, Mary K. Pleakis; Steven A. Pleakis to Brandon Burkhardt, $165,000.

EDEN

• 2131 New Jerusalem Road, John A. Sciolino; John Anthony Sciolino to Heather Pede; Robert V. Pede, $255,000.

ELMA

• 2200 West Blood, Nicholas Nuttle to Stephanie Nuttle, $257,000.

• Vacant land Bowen Road, Post Janice Int Rev; Post Norman Int Rev; District Director of Internal Revenue Int Rev to Richard Marszalek, $6,100.

EVANS

• 9432 South Main St., Mary Margaret Sawicki; Rene Danielle Sawicki to Joseph Castle; Melissa Castle, $274,900.

• 9617 Lakeshore Road, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Matthew Ronald Milks, $235,000.

• 6937 Wellington Drive, Gary M. Masterman; Susan L. Masterman to Hannah E. Mcevoy; Sean Campbell, $215,000.

• 7108 Versailles Plank Road, Cindy Rutz; Cindy L. Rutz; Joseph V. Rutz; Cindy Wiesmore; Cindy L. Wiesmore to Jason D. Sargent; Lisa N. Sargent, $175,675.

• 9543 Shore Drive, Brian A. Bernhard; Krystal A. Mccloskey to 9543 Lake Shore Rd LLC, $87,500.

• 9758 South Main St., Edward Kurz; Marilyn Kurz to Anthony Ginocchio; Laura Villalobos, $82,000.

• 1406 Wisconsin Road, Barbara L. Hanner; Roger A. Hanner Jr.; Judy A. Smith to Jessica A. Arends; Jeanne M. Riehle, $45,000.

• 8577 Patton Ave., Hartman Family Trust 100809 Tr to Corey Zientara; Kelly Zientara, $20,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 75 Windham Court, Forbes Homes Inc to David M. Meyers; Nicole L. Meyers, $536,775.

• 161 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Aleksandr Kovtunov; Pavel Kovtunov; Svetlana V. Kovtunova, $305,950.

• 1921 Huth Road, Matthew John Lazzaro to Gary Bolles, $112,000.

HAMBURG

• 1492 North Creek Road, Veronica C. Bluman; Veronica Bluman to Michael A. Anderson Jr.; Maureen J. Walh, $380,000.

• 3315 South Creek Road, Jill Lanfear; Matthew L. Lanfear to 3315 South Creek LLC, $375,000.

• 3734 Columbia St/cornell, Sean William Maclean; Sarah Jean Veith to Benjamin M. Kujawinski, $343,000.

• 37 Hillview Place, James L. Schroeter; James Leslie Schroeter to Tyler Barton, $257,000.

• 4275 Arthur Court, Joshua D. Mertzlufft; Shea L. Mertzlufft to Pawel Rutkowski; Piotr Rutkowski, $250,000.

• 3656 Woodhaven Circle, Jeanette M. Hohler; Robert P. Hohler to Giavanna Crawford; Jeffrey T. Crawford, $240,000.

• 5092 Richmond Ave., Howard J. Crawford Jr.; Theresa J. Dixon; Carolyn M. Karb; Wendy A. Klubek to Raechel L. Norat, $170,000.

• 4273 Greenfield Parkway, George C. Milks to Michael K. Livsey, $150,000.

• 4483 Oxford Terr, Keith Bond; Sherri L. Dingeldey; Bruce Kelly; Bruce W. Kelly to WNY Property Associates Inc, $141,500.

• 40 Newton Road, Acel A. Hovey; Barbara A. Hovey to Kendra L. Biehler, $110,000.

• 5850 Dover, Kellie French to Homester LLC, $100,000.

• 5743 Lakeview Terr, Nancy J. Hazard; Richard L. Hazard to Donald Charles Hazard, $90,000.

• 3378 Cedar Valley Way, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $61,500.

HOLLAND

• Vacant land Legion Drive, Donna J. Logel; Steven C. Logel to Deborah R. Logel; Steven R. Logel, $225,000.

• Vacant land East Holland Road, Claudia J. Hill; David E. Hill to Samuel Helm, $60,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 3261 South Park Ave., Edward H. Kremer to 3261 South Park Ave. LLC, $225,000.

• 59 Smith Drive, Lmb Capital Inc; Redbird Properties LLC to Vanequa S. Gilbert, $200,000.

• 82 Milnor Ave., Susan K. Hallman to Gregory Richard Imiola; Samantha Leigh Imiola, $194,000.

• 292 South Shore Boulevard, Nicole M. Fuller; Ricky A. Fuller to Andrea Collura, $150,000.

• 57 Kirby Ave., Vera Beta Inc to Cgi 57 Kirby LLC, $135,000.

• 23 Sandra Drive, Maher I. Said to Hajaj Ahmed, $125,000.

• 133 Madison Ave., Joseph Dicenzo; Joseph E. Dicenzo to Md Aliur Rahman, $76,500.

LANCASTER

• 9 Blackstone Court, R&d Contracting Inc to Kellie D. Brittingham; Ryan L. Brittingham, $897,450.

• Vacant land 6256 Broadway, Beatrice E. Paschke; Beatrice Eleanor Paschke; Raymond C. Paschke; Paschke Raymond Carl Jr to Karen E. Andrews; Kathleen A. Paschke, $750,000.

• 27 Pear Tree Lane, Gomathi Arthanari; Kumaresan Nagarajan to Ashley Mohr Graffam; Daniel James Graffam, $453,000.

• 41 Apple Blossom Boulevard, Mary E. Schupp; Richard D. Schupp to Annette Kerl; David Thomas Kerl, $440,000.

• 225 Nathans Trail, Barbara Healy to Vanessa M. Lattuca, $410,000.

• 173 Pleasant View Drive, Tamara Nelson; Bonnie Pawlak to David A. Zale, $385,000.

• 536 Lake Ave., Patricia Budniewski; William Even; Rosanne Napora to Chelsea Kennard; Jeffrey Kennard, $365,000.

• 10 Sagebrush Lane, Barrett G. Greene; Daniel R. Greene to Brittany Holloran; Nathaniel Holloran, $342,000.

• 1716 Como Park Boulevard, Martin Memminger Jr.; Michael Memminger to Imran Patel, $330,000.

• 235 Nathans Trail, David A&lucille A Pepe Irrevocable Trust 032318 Tr to Latinka Petrova Dasheva-Gencheva; Ivo A. Genchev, $315,000.

• 7 Sherwood Road, Virginia A. Catuzzi; Judith M. Derenda; Suzan P. Sieracki to Howard L. Cunningham Jr.; Margaret A. Cunningham, $205,000.

• 36 Eastwood Parkway, Alan V. Ortman; Elizabeth Ortman; Janine E. Ortman to Dennis Larsen; Eric Larsen, $200,000.

• 13 Cayuga Ave., Jordan M. Malecki to James Louisos, $191,000.

• 45 Wren Ave., Melissa Klonowski to Carolyn Infanti; Aaron M. Sliwinski, $182,000.

• 6224 Broadway, Beatrice E. Paschke; Beatrice Eleanor Paschke; Raymond C. Paschke; Paschke Raymond Carl Jr to Kathleen A. Paschke, $180,000.

• 48 Hidden Meadow, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Alyssa M. Klimuszka; Kevin M. Klimuszka, $71,000.

• Vacant land 33 Squirrel Run, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Damien Lawrence; Erin Lynn Nevin, $71,000.

• Vacant land 45 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Frankie L. Brumsted; Shawn Misechok, $71,000.

• Vacant land Westwood Road, Norbert H. Donhauser to Cmk Builders of Alden Inc, $37,500.

• 63 Central Ave., Karen Friedman; Karen M. Friedman; Richard Friedman; Richard F. Friedman to Village of Lancaster, $32,000.

• 60 Central Ave., 2468 Group Inc to Village of Lancaster, $8,550.

NEWSTEAD

• 7421 Cedar St., James J. Winship; Linda J. Winship to Gedon Kabangira Rugadju, $375,000.

• 11664 Rapids Road, Susan Emel to Matthew J. Derion, $227,500.

• 12565 Hunts Corners Road, Buy Great Land LLC to Makhoul Mikhael; Naami Mikhael, $22,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 2147 Sherman Ave., Richard V. Mardino; Theresa M. Mardino to Richard V. Mardino; Theresa M. Mardino; Jerry D. Rice, $20,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 22 Kings Court, Bradley Phillips; Karen Phillips to Frederic M. Schwab; Sharon M. Schwab, $265,000.

• Vacant land Reserve Road, William J. Sahlem to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $180,000.

• 305 Lakeview Ave., Kevin J. Krantz to Thomas Iafallo, $175,900.

• 3 Woodbine Court, William J. Smith to Madeline Elia; Patrick Kaleta, $140,000.

• Vacant land Bunting Road, Peter C. Eimer; Robert H. Eimer to Janelle N. Debbins; Nicholas D. Debbins, $95,000.

• 90-8 Carriage Drive, Patricia A. Ancona; Christopher J. Mullen to Quaker Meadow Condominium Board of Managers, $35,000.

SARDINIA

• 12529 Olin Road, Laverne Phillippi; Michelle Phillippi-Moran to Michael D. Zientara, $185,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 274 Wadsworth Ave., Catherine M. Tony; Catherine Moses Tony to Jessica A. Balling; John Balling, $225,000.

• 770 Fletcher St., Edward R Rosinski Living Trust 092818 Tr to David Mckay, $205,000.

• 27 Harvington Road, Nichole M. Sabino; Samuel A. Sabino to Victoria L. Couturier, $176,000.

• 51 Wheeler St., William R. Holland to Peter Rudnicki, $80,000.

• 245 Fletcher St., Ganster Family Trust 081220 Tr to Pm Property Solutions LLC, $70,000.

• 61 Delton St., Matthew Johnson to Jeffrey J. Johnson, $50,000.

TONAWANDA

• 1270 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Cresbury Clothes Inc to 1270 Niagara Falls Blvd LLC, $950,000.

• 327 Paramount, Thomas E. Auzina to Brianna Maria Callins, $265,000.

• 979 Delaware Road, Diane R. Marzec to Md R. Khan, $250,000.

• 71 South Irving Terrace, Raymod A. Smith; Smith Raymond Augustus Sr to Jacob Walter Bonar; Jessica Anne Pierson, $235,000.

• 399 Highland Ave., Kristie L. Stewart; Matthew A. Stewart to Adrian Ryles Jr., $220,500.

• 166 Mayfield Ave., Keith Burich; Mary Burich to Justin Lamonto, $205,000.

• 392 Faraday Road, Amy L. Sirianni to Shayna C. Devlin; Garey J. Wagner, $199,000.

• 142 Harrison Ave., Emily K. Morrow to Megan Mccormack, $185,000.

• 305 Blackstone Boulevard, Dorothy M. Cudzil; Lawrence T. Doerflein to Carlos E. Londono; Dora M. Londono, $175,000.

• 187 Bannard Ave., Jeanne M. Gallant to Stephanie A. Harper; Manuel A. Herrera, $175,000.

• 118 Parkedge Ave., David Ackerman; Harland A. Ackerman; Susan Gralak to Adam Kenneth Smith, $135,000.

• 222 Coventry Road, Roger F. Novits to Anthony Benjamin Fisher; Kelsey L. Novits, $120,000.

• 137 Orchard Drive, Evans Bradley A Hr; Evans Mickey Ursow Hr; Evans Thomas J Hr; Evans Thomas M Dec; Douglas Hamberger; Tina Hr Urso; Tina Hr Ursow to Lmsm Propertys LLC, $112,725.

• 1739 Parker Boulevard, Joanne I. White; Russell K. White to Northern Realty Solutions LLC, $112,000.

• 363 Victoria Boulevard, Rosa Phakkhonkham to WNY Delveopment Inc, $100,000.

• 97 Mckinley Ave., Myrtle A. Franke; Richard A. Franke to Abels&associates Inc, $70,000.

WEST SENECA

• 1343 Union Road, Jsek West Seneca LLC to Royal Wash Development LLC, $2,000,000.

• 57 Greenhill Terrace, Brian J. Ryszka; Lisa M. Ryszka to Robert Koteras; Stephanie J. Koteras, $290,000.

• 71 Southgate Drive, Anthony Avolio; Carlo Avolio; Nancy Sullivan; Nazzarena Sullivan to Anthony Lewandowski; Jennifer Lewandowski, $260,000.

• 83 Pamela Court, Kevin M. Yochum; Kevin Michael Yochum; Mary R. Yochum to Christopher J. Guerra; Corinne Lettieri, $250,000.

• 89 Woodward Drive, Langan Thomas John IV to Daniel Emma, $236,000.

• 38 Woodbine Ave., Deborah A. Anibaldi; Dale S. Hildebrant; Donald M. Hildebrant to Akinbobola Adebayo, $230,000.

• 820 Fisher Road, Molnar Family Trust Tr to Christopher Franz; Shannon Franz, $220,000.

• 96 Shawnee Place, Anthony Kryiakidis; Jennifer Kryiakidis to Kyle Wiedemann, $210,000.

• 63 Briarhill Drive, Christina A. Steck to Morgan Steffey, $200,000.

• 39 Nancycrest Lane, Carol Anne Petrik to Brandon M. Evans, $167,500.

• 120 Creekward Drive, William Peter Metzger to Ariahna Scirri, $112,500.

• 1051 Reserve Road, Samantha Elwell to Adam Jordan Evans, $106,000.