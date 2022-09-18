 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie County real estate transactions

FIN REAL ESTATE GEE
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending July 29, 2022.

AKRON

• 90 East Ave., Diane M. Friesen; Stanley K. Friesen to Russell C. Dibble, $265,000.

ALDEN

• Vacant land Billo Road, Timothy M. Omara; Buffalo Shooting Club Inc Rcr to Myron Prystajko, $227,000.

• 1474 Kellogg St., Danielle Winzenried; Ryan Winzenried to Hlr Properties LLC, $180,000.

AMHERST

• 249 North Rockingham Way, James A. Greene; Pamela M. Krawczyk; Krawczyk-Greene to Joseph M. Domagala; Laryssa M. Domagala, $653,000.

• 61 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Carol Neves Stypa; Peter Alexander Stypa, $561,025.

• 258 Randwood Drive, Derrick J. Starks to Brendan Neill; Marissa Neill, $535,000.

• 33 Sable Run, James J. Voigt; Shirley Voigt to Heather M. Gerber; Todd V. Gerber, $525,000.

• 35 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Maria Elizaabeth Klee; Matthew David Klee, $482,695.

• 15 Shire Drive, John L. Miller to Sarah Davila; Joseph Hernandez, $480,000.

• 29 Carriage Circle, George Clement; Linda B. Clement to Courtney Alt; Jonathan Alt, $460,000.

• 60 Kings Trail, Kerry M. Mcmahon; Kerry M. Petrie; Scott H. Petrie to Alex M. Hopkins; Melissa L. Hopkins, $455,027.

• 83 Carriage Circle, Richard M&sharon M Costantini Living Trust 020808 Tr to Antonio D. Caravello; Lauren Kristen Wojciechowski, $430,000.

• 154 Foxpoint West, Barbara A. Homesberger to Shannon M. Carrigan, $420,000.

• 234 Sprucewood Terrace, Joanne Berent to Emitaz A. Chowdhury, $415,000.

• 58 Hubbardston Place, Ronald T. Silverio; Townsend Clarence W to Joanne Calandra; Mario Vacanti, $400,000.

• 35 Old Farm Circle, Amy Arcara; Bradley Arcara to Jeremy Demarco, $395,000.

• 359 Ayer Road, John D. Roba to Showkat Hamid; Aalia Khan, $380,000.

• 884 North Forest Road, Remodrn LLC to Jerome C. Haick, $365,000.

• 69 Summerview Road, Bui Anh Phuong T to Ras Closing Services LLC, $355,000.

• 69 Summerview Road, Ras Closing Services LLC to Ashley A. Kaminska; Darryl R. Kaminska, $355,000.

• 82 Redwood Terrace, Sakieneh Hasan to Shoshi Mazumder; Mohammed B. Rahman, $335,000.

• 84 Hickory Hill Road, Aida Feneziani to Christine A. Goergen; John M. Goergen, $330,000.

• 60 Briarhurst Road, Douglas J. Bolton; Mary H. Bolton to Kimberly Rogers, $300,000.

• 11 Manning Road, Brian Slaybaugh; Carolyn Slaybaugh to Debra Dayle Jones, $287,000.

• 341 Sundridge Drive, Amherst Rental Group LLC to Pak Hei Chu, $262,500.

• 8 Keph Dr Unit 6, Heather Marie Ford to Linda Teresa Moss, $262,000.

• 1701 Campbell Boulevard, Ellen R. Sykes; Pamela Sue Williams to Donald G. Marfurt; Virginia B. Marfurt, $260,000.

• 4470 Millersport Hwy, Gino Albini to Zaytun LLC, $250,000.

• 87 Windermere Boulevard, John Giaccotto to Goss Michelle E Howard, $245,000.

• 52 Arcade Ave., Carol R. Bajdas; Jeanne M. Humbert; Peggy A. Mullen; John R. Neureuther; Martin O. Neureuther; Stephen J. Neureuther to Brendan Bizier; Yichan Bizier, $240,000.

• 548 Capen Boulevard, Michael D. Stratford; Wade D. Stratford to Mohammad Rahman, $220,000.

• 31 The Courtyards, Jamie L. Hino; Jamie L. Osika to John J. Conway, $220,000.

• 43 Mapleview Drive, Mark M. Danni; Scott M. Danni; Todd P. Danni; Patricia Arlene Gavin; Traci L. Stabler to Nicole Caitlynn Kelly, $200,000.

• 1115 Youngs Rd Unit H, Joel D. Anastasi; Sandra M. Soto to Mody Amin, $200,000.

• 5854 Main St Unit 501, Rene L. Rubino to Mary Beth Krampen, $195,000.

• 66 Meadow Lea Drive, Thomas G. Childs; Thomas Gerald Childs to David Tiedman, $170,000.

• 85 Callodine Ave., Nicole M. Kropp; Patrick B. Kropp to Jc Combo Estate Inc, $161,388.

• 97 Chalmers St., Charles W. Kelly; Luella J. Kelly to Benjamin Almeter, $147,500.

• 60 Groton Dr Unit 1, Amarjit Singh Atwal; Harneet K. Gill; Kuldip Gill to Amanda R. Brown, $135,000.

• 28a Foxberry Drive, Angela Marando to Patricia Wilde, $133,000.

• 16 Avalon Drive, Leigh A. Empric; Leigh A. Laska to WNY Development Inc, $130,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 13 Woodcrest Drive, Aurora Equity LLC to Crystalyn Vanaernam, $2,000,000.

• 349 Oakwood Ave., David Becker to Mark Brooks, $337,500.

• 1927 Lapham Road, Lesley A. Rudnicki; William T. Rudnicki to Holly Reslink; Scott M. Reslink, $262,450.

• 1469 Quaker Road, Justin T. Stanton; Melissa R. Stanton to Michael Dudek, $200,000.

BOSTON

• 4668 Pinecrest Terrace, Victoria Forbush to Gavin Timothy John III, $350,000.

• 7497 Chestnut Rdg, Diana R. Foster to Rebecca A. Mohn; Michael W. Werner, $215,000.

BRANT

• 914 Milestrip Road, Charles R. Dinardo; Demaris Dinardo to Charles T. Dinardo, $127,200.

BUFFALO

• 17 Court St., 17 Court St. Associates LLC to 17 Court St. LLC, $3,300,000.

• 3382 Bailey, Emily Wu; Peng Wu; 3382 Bailey Inc; 3382 Bailey Properties Incorporated to Gnzr Inc, $1,700,000.

• 400 Linwood Ave., Kissling Interests LLC to Bnp Properties 2 LLC, $1,450,000.

• 176 North St., Elizabeth Vertalino; William Vertalino to Nancy Fix; Joseph Sole, $950,000.

• 185 Grant, Vincent Lorigo; Vincent Lorigo Jr. to 185 Grant LLC, $605,000.

• 32 Dorchester, Julie Koch to Christina Selk; Jeffrey Selk, $585,000.

• 37 Windsor, Suzanne J. Weathers to Sarah Margaret Baird; Benjamin D. Kerman, $500,000.

• 39 Park St., Church Cassandra to Bronwen C. Battaglia; Ronald J. Battaglia, $495,000.

• 182 Anderson, Kevin M. Connare; Lynn P. Connare to Taylor K. Hough; Nicholas S. Lamendola, $445,182.

• 69 Colvin Ave., Michael W. Krueger; Patricia Krueger to Matthew Patrick Durkin; Ariel Ann Nereson, $400,000.

• 510 Franklin St., 510 Franklin LLC to 510 Franklin Holdings LLC, $400,000.

• 103 Trinity Place, Brandon M. Hernandez; Heather M. Hernandez to Andrew Stecker; Eleanor Strand, $345,000.

• 2176 Main, Daniel J. Mazurek; Lisa D. Mazurek to Darryl Alexander, $342,690.

• 1074 Elmwood, 1074 Elmwood LLC to Elmwood Bird Associates II LLC, $335,000.

• 230 North Park, Andrew G. Mandell to Bmb2292 LLC, $310,000.

• 710 Potomac Ave Unit 21, Jonathan P. Cantil; Frances H. Stephenson to Cindy White; Edwin White, $310,000.

• 89 Coolidge, Jane Anne Bigelow to Francis T. Norman; Stephanie R. Norman, $297,000.

• 92 Carlyle, Ramaz LLC to Aron Borzillieri, $275,000.

• 96 Kamper, Abram F. Gadikian to Michael Huber, $240,000.

• 95 Pershing Ave., Xayah Concept LLC to Steven A. Montiel-Melgar, $230,000.

• 80 Blaine Ave., Koran Mccoy to Jeremy P. Smyczek, $230,000.

• 123 Vermont, Frank V. Mancinelli to Jennifer Carman; Robin Carman, $229,901.

• 2249 Elmwood, Monro Muffler Braker Inc to Ambition Properties LLC, $225,000.

• 84 Albany St., Ilana J. Gordon to Sarah Klawinski, $225,000.

• 149 Lander Ave., June Ghasemi Revocable Trust Tr to Brooke Ramey, $219,000.

• 451 Breckenridge, Richard J. Mohler to Luke Cook, $218,000.

• 63 Buffum, Brian Blake Living Trust Tr to Michael J. Pastrick, $215,000.

• 32 Portland Ave., Northern Realty Solutions LLC to Kyle Hassenfratz, $215,000.

• 267 Humboldt Parkway, Moynihan Enterprises LLC to Abu Sayed, $213,000.

• 15 Linwood Terr, Eric Heffler to 2030 Development Inc, $212,500.

• 65 Verplanck, Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to Mohammed Ababulgu, $207,500.

• 50 Clarence, Mary A. Handley to Alexis Hanson, $190,000.

• 272 Crowley Ave., Future Land Inc to Henry Htoo, $180,000.

• 133 Crowley, Esther Run Khin; Lal Nun Tluang to Eh NA; Aung Sein, $180,000.

• 182 Holly, Santiago E. Lopez to Riyam Albufrqdy; Hayder Badrawi, $178,000.

• 46 Garner, Eugene Yu Properties LLC to Kimberly H. Klinetob; Robert J. Klinetob, $172,000.

• 151 Montrose Ave., Frances I. Mcevoy; Richard W. Mcevoy to Mark Houston, $170,000.

• 43 Whitehall, Dianne M. Cekada; Raymond Steen to Noheri Mbonigaba, $168,900.

• 15 Fleming St., John J. Grucza Sr.; Wendy M. Grucza to Dahab O. Fukak, $165,000.

• 240 Lovering Ave., Jennifer A. Runfola; Bantam Funding Trust 2018-1 Tr; Christiana Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba to Bennett Enterprise of Buffalo LLC, $156,000.

• 171 Hastings, Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to Alain M. Ituma; Mireille M. Lukusa, $155,000.

• 36 Clio Ave., Mark J. Frentzel; Michael G. Frentzel; Rosemarie Mescall to Lauren R. Mescall, $155,000.

• 44 Winspear Ave., Ankur Singh to Sheritta Ward, $149,900.

• 420 Stockbridge, New World Green Inc to Nazmul Hassan, $145,000.

• 38 Tuxedo, Lebrun Estate LLC to Troy D. Salter, $139,000.

• 193 Dewitt, Charles Nagel to Lauren Ono; Stanford Ono, $137,000.

• 105 Hamilton, Sergio A. Aquino to Megan Mcpeek, $135,000.

• 41 Avondale, Nicholas E. Smith to Jeffrey J. Rachuna Jr., $130,000.

• 53 Progressive, Charles L. Korb II to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $130,000.

• 15 Littlefield Ave., Sharmin Akter to Mohammed A. Chowdhury, $128,000.

• 417 Auburn Ave., Joseph C. Carino to Mega Buffalo LLC, $127,000.

• 44 Macamley, Amber P. Hooper; Brenda Hooper to Bismillah Business Inc, $125,000.

• 120 Fredro St., Anthony G. Pistorio; Deborah M. Pistorio to Theresa Binga, $125,000.

• 24 Rano, Denise E. Dee; Lawrence J. Poitras Jr. to 24 Rano LLC, $124,000.

• 71 Sanders Road, Cynthia A. Nardello to Amy M. Borowiak; Matthew J. Borowiak, $123,500.

• 57 Hinman Ave., Elizabeth Morris to Dorothy R. Fanning, $120,000.

• 22 Harriet Ave., Queen City Invest LLC to Nay Myo Aung, $120,000.

• 314 French St., Borhun Ahammed; Farida Yasmin to Maksuda Akther, $100,000.

• 112 Gibson, Tran An; Phuong Thi Hoang to Yunus Bin Sultan, $100,000.

• 20 Folger, Samuel Alba; Edward S. Kankiewica III to Buffalo Group LLC, $97,550.

• 11 Manhart, Daleylah Al-Haqq; Daleylah D. Jenkins to Asma Ullah; Mohammed Ullah, $91,500.

• 19 Lester St., 19 Lester LLC to Milano Rodriguez, $90,000.

• 234 Hamburg St., Joseph E. Rowell to Sandra J. Massaro, $85,000.

• 48 Lonsdale, John Millwood to Bismillah Business Inc, $82,000.

• 316 Sobieski, Mosammat R. Begum; Mohammed Abu Kauser to Barakah Worldwide Inc, $80,000.

• 24 Kimberly Ave., Ronald Pegnia; Linda L. Stornelli to Ronald Pegnia, $80,000.

• 687 Hopkins, Thomas Kinsella; Thomas W. Kinsella to Al Salman Properties Inc, $75,100.

• 27 Grape Ave., Lmr Capital LLC to Mohammed A. Uddin, $75,000.

• 105 Domedion Ave., Home Collection&design LLC to Onice Castro, $75,000.

• 54 Olympic Ave., Rred Properties LLC to Md Abdul Kader, $70,000.

• 55 Sweet Ave., Tofa Business Group Inc to Msrs Business Group Inc, $55,000.

• 195 Goulding, Saad N. Rahman to Rashida Akter, $55,000.

• 563 Sycamore St., James Singletary to Actalee Slade, $40,000.

• 138 Hertel, Diedriz Sola Cabrera to David Maranjo Escudero, $30,000.

• 182 Rose, Akm M. Islam to Mohammad Howladar, $25,000.

• 24 George St., Kurtika S. Johnson to Miah Mohammad Abdul K, $25,000.

• 230 Bird Ave., Ismail Smajlovic to Md Ripon Ali, $20,000.

• 291 North St East, Katherine J. Brown to Lokman Hossain; Jahirul Islam, $15,000.

• 79 Butler Ave., Shivinder S. Deol to Kazi Shammim Ahmmed, $5,600.

• 186 Sumner, City of Buffalo to Ariful Hoque, $5,100.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 138 Steven Drive, John C. Regal; Rae Lynn Regal; Raelynn Regal; Bridget A. Williams to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $353,260.

• 3214 Genesee St., Kevin J. Miller; Lori R. Miller to Mustafa Properties LLC, $350,000.

• 26 Rushford Lane, Elaine A. Koszuta; Robert F. Koszuta to Morshadul Alam; Suraia Begum, $318,000.

• 27 Girard Ave., Cynthia Lindner-Ricotta; Christopher M. Ricotta to Nowshin Islam; Nusrath Islam, $299,999.

• 17 Frantzen Terrace, Delphin John Bogdan Asset Management Trust 062521 Tr to Mowsami Akter; Mahbubur Bhuiyan, $295,000.

• 226 Creek Drive, Hussein Fares to Mohammad Azam, $280,000.

• 2095 Broadway St., Florence Jablonski to Md Mamunor Rashid, $280,000.

• 128 Vern Lane, Marlene K. Conley to Philip Brind Amour; Ashley Stasio, $260,000.

• 7 Honduras Lane, Benjamin J. Rybczynski; Robyn E. Rybczynski to Md Raibul Islam, $255,000.

• 164 Raymond Ave., Rupchan Mia to Lauren Betzig, $255,000.

• 187 Farmingdale Road, Sarah E. Davila to Mikael Barge, $250,000.

• 65 Danielle Drive, Kyle A. Rogalski to Michael T. Janczylik; Rachel Janczylik, $240,000.

• 267 Parker St., Deric M. Demyanick to Amy L. Beard, $230,000.

• 23 Chateau Court, Sarah Christine Bajer; Sarah Wilkowski-Moesch to Chun Ling Tan; Yu Zou, $223,000.

• 22 Asbury Place, Jillian Smith; Stephen Smith to Willcox Kimberly, $220,000.

• 54 Lucille Drive, Kathleen A. Urbanski to Victoria Blaszak; Chantelle L. Niemer, $220,000.

• 79 Terrell St., Andrew J. Speyer to Krista Michelle Cornell, $215,000.

• 209 Merrymont Road, Krishna Niroula; Tika R. Niroula to Melvin K. Santiago, $212,000.

• 144 Claudette Court, Mark P. Baker to Queen City Invest LLC, $210,000.

• 214 Dean Road, Gregory J. Pike; Pike Laura A C to Dadhi Neupane, $210,000.

• 206 Westbrook Drive, Josef Gangarossa to Marvin Shelton, $205,500.

• 324 Pine Ridge Road, Mohamad Babar Shah to Sharmin Sultana, $200,000.

• 8 Rowland Road, Tracey E. Cleveland to Tracy R. Brown, $195,000.

• 11 Michele Drive, Barbara F. Bohlen to Jeffrey A. Reynolds; Patti-Jo H. Reynolds, $185,000.

• 38 Mansion Ave., Ryan M. Marranca; Sara Marranca to Michael Martin; Samantha Martin, $179,000.

• 277 Claudette Court, Kristen A. Slater to Tammy M. Benbynek; Joshua J. Slater; Mariah Rose Talmon, $178,000.

• 345 Beach Road, Rosemary Rogers to Cody Staufenberger, $176,000.

• 112 Milsom Ave., John R. Lock; Nancy M. Lock to Khem Gautam, $175,000.

• 82 Crescent Court, Mpr Properties of WNY LLC to Otho Williams, $171,100.

• 6-8 Idlebrook Drive, Debra Andrews; David Boersma; Karen Rathmann to Cruz Rodriguez; Anjonic Rodriguez-Williams, $165,000.

• 503 Dingens St., Robert E. Watkins; Christine T. Wiles to Kathryn A. Umstead; Jason Umsteade, $165,000.

• 20 Wanda Ave., Patricia C. Lembicz to Mahfuzul Haque, $164,500.

• 182 Poinciana Parkway, Edward N. Walker II; Kaitlin E. Walker to Daniela I. Zhivkova; Petar G. Zhivkova, $162,100.

• 1193 Borden Road, Karen M. Martz to Andrew Hofert; Vincent J. Terrana, $160,000.

• 57 Irving Terrace, Debra M. Ederer; Richard Ederer Jr. to Area 4000 LLC, $159,000.

• 143 Lackawanna Ave., Henry Galgan; Jane Galgan to Zenon J. Norek, $155,000.

• 190 Mcnaughton Ave., Carol H. Kinner; Edward C. Kinner; James Kinner; Susan Ortiz to Alex Ortiz, $150,000.

• 235 North Willowlawn Parkway, Bonnie A. Jacobson; Bonnie Ann Jacobson; Bonnie Jacobson; Robert P. Johnson to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; New Century Home Equity Loan Trust Series 2003-2 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates Tr, $149,600.

• 39 Mafalda Drive, Robrt C. Lang Jr. to Fatimah Sinan, $145,000.

• 135 Broad St., Shannon Cristler to Gabriel Everitt, $143,100.

• 52 Federal Ave., David Schnaufer to Cristina Hecht, $135,000.

• 40 Harlan St., David L. Satola; Patrica Satola to Jessica J. Hewitt; John R. Hewitt, $135,000.

• 208 Griffith St., Lisa Mahn to Sayeda Jerin; Abid Miah, $134,000.

• 170 Burkhardt Ave., Jeffrey J. Kosmoski; Jeffrey Jonathan Kosmoski; Jeffrey Kosmoski; Ralph M. Mohr to Citigroup Portgage Loan Trust 2006-Wfhe3 Asset-Backed Pass-Through&see; US Bank NA Tr, $130,653.

• 13 Wanda Ave., Patricia C. Lembicz to Mahfuzul Haque, $115,000.

• 33 Virginia Road, Gregory L. Rydza to Tappov Properties LLC, $105,000.

• 21 Ravenswood Terrace, Shannon Waldmiller to This Ones For The Boys LLC, $100,000.

• 21 Tyler St., Howard H. Mansur to Ashley Marie Webb, $62,000.

• 1-3 Siberling Drive, Arthur M. Oleary; Dana M. Oleary to Corey M. Oleary, $60,000.

• 23&25 Elkhurst, Douglas D. Huber to Delwar Hossain, $60,000.

CLARENCE

• 8310 Manchester Park Drive, Christopher Lane; Robin L. Lane to Kenneth Hiller, $925,000.

• 9680 The Maples, Sobhana Narayanan; Ganapathi Parameswaran to Kristen Degnan; Christian Peck, $749,900.

• 5555 Kraus Road, Melissa L. Yen; Peter Yen to Nicholle M. Overkamp, $712,500.

• 8622 Buttercup Drive, David A. Johnson; Francine L. Johnson to Kellen P. Coppola; Marie T. Coppola, $695,000.

• 5132 Eastbrooke Place, Patricia Digiacomo; Richard F. Digiacomo to Tasha T. Dandridge-Richburg; Murray Richburg, $650,900.

• 5706 Chatham Lane, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Michele Patti Kasimor, $647,802.

• 5707 Creekwood Ct West, Natale Building Corp to David H. Blank; Natalia Blank, $605,750.

• 6401 Bridlewood Dr So, Jean A. Bonito to Justin Bingel; Melissa A. Bingle, $600,000.

• 6321 Walnut Creek Drive, Sandra L. Mohan to Heesook Kwak; Nojin Kwak, $573,000.

• 6146 Highgrove Park, Anthony Formato; Tricia Kalinowski to Daozhi Han; Chaoxu Pei, $570,000.

• 9074 Covington Drive, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Anthony M. Falco; Renee Falco, $497,400.

• 9062 Covington Drive, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Jean Bonito, $489,348.

• 5175 Bank St., Brian T. Bennett; Melissa S. Bennett to Lauren T. Andres; Thomas M. Andres, $375,000.

• 4896 Clearview Drive, Shirley M. Kreppel to Ellen M. Kotsis; George J. Kotsis, $351,000.

• 8469 Chadway Court, Susan M. Zumwalt to Alexandra C. Minneci; Timothy C. Minneci, $350,000.

• Vl Main St., Rock Oak West I LLC to L Visone Development LLC, $10,000.

• 9775 Main St., 9775 Main LLC to Rock Oak West I LLC, $10,000.

COLDEN

• 9226 Partridge Road, Henderson H Paul III; Joan Taylor to Brice Reed; Julia Reed, $70,200.

COLLINS

• 2345 Maple Ave., Jennifer Lyn Nantka to Nicholas Enser; Donald Young, $138,000.

CONCORD

• 65 Deer Run, Scott J. Klaes to Erin Fredenburg; Kevin Fredenburg, $220,000.

EDEN

• 3761 North Boston Road, Karen Borst; Robert F. Borst to Cynthia M. Borst; Justin Robert Borst, $431,000.

ELMA

• 100 Dellwood Drive, Carley A. Stefaniak; Marcus G. Stefaniak to Natalie Pease; William Elvio Pease, $410,000.

• 30 Cookman Road, Karen Illig to Mark Wright, $380,000.

• 1261 Maple St., Laura B. Pitt; Rodney Pitt; Timothy C. Pitt to Ralph Preston, $150,000.

EVANS

• 9906 Shorecliff Road, Rodney F Pertsch Trust 080521 Tr to Patricia J. Suffoletto; Philip M. Suffoletto, $343,300.

• 6682 Schuyler Drive, Amanda L. Krywy to Ej Frazer LLC, $150,000.

• 9607 Point Breeze Drive, Keith Irwin Kadish; Michael A. Kay; Michael Kay to Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr, $68,125.

• Vacant land Herr Road, Larry J. Atti to Randal Notarnicola, $16,000.

GOWANDA

• 37 Caroline Road, Butcher Michelle A Kna; Michelle A. Jimerson to Brianna M. Klubek; Timothy D. Kruger, $169,900.

GRAND ISLAND

• 2580 East River Road, Diane R. Sadowski; Henry J. Sadowski to Charles D. Schmidt; Lisa A. Schmidt, $960,000.

• 475 Park Place, Fay C. Mcdonald; Richard C. Mcdonald to Donald A. Stahl; Shari L. Stahl, $520,000.

• 3511 West River Parkway, Cathleen Ann Steffan; Joseph P. Steffan; Michael David Steffan to Larissa M. Corso; Joseph John Zoratti, $340,000.

• 177 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Reyhaneh Raeouf, $332,466.

• 194 Laurie Lane, Carrie Clark to James Cares Dilbeck; Tina Marie Dilbeck, $317,000.

• 2372 Stony Point Road, Gilbert T. Delong Jr.; Delong Gilbert Thornton Jr to Jeffrey G. Justen; Rebecca S. Justen, $190,000.

• 1423 East Park Road, Jospeh J. Walf; Rachel L. Walf to Hooks Handyman Service LLC, $147,500.

HAMBURG

• 2731 Christopher Boulevard, Joseph D. Zuchlewski; Kimberly M. Zuchlewski to Jennifer Lee Morrow; Sterlin Morrow, $526,000.

• 213 Main St., Courtney Hamp; Whitney Taylor Shaw-Hamp to Gregory J. Herzog, $505,500.

• 2317 Agassiz Drive, Michael E. Palmer; Wendy G. Palmer to Morgan Rosentreter; Jason Michael Thornton, $470,000.

• 4744 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kirsten N. Felsman; Raymond J. Felsman, $452,213.

• 205 Kenton Place, Joy H. Bucher; Joy L. Bucher to Kirsten Berry; Kurt Berry, $355,500.

• 218 George St., Colleen E. Jones to 218 George St. LLC, $325,000.

• 93 Church St., Sarah B. Kranzier; Douglas P. Mcintyre to Linda Depasquale; Ronald P. Depasquale; Ronald S. Depasquale; Bipasha Ray, $325,000.

• 6457 Taylor Road, Jerome Q. Noworyta; Joanne E. Noworyta to Richard J. Ruh Jr.; Richard J. Ruh Sr., $255,000.

• 4228 Sprague Ave., Thomas D. Nicotera to Liberatore Management Group II LLC, $235,000.

• 78 Kenton Place, Ruth M. Oconnell to John P. Barrick; Alexandra P. Logel, $185,000.

• 4155 South Park Ave., Andrew J. Moskal to Jessie Marie Bailey; Ian Perry, $183,000.

• 3669 Lake Ave., Kimberly A. Gretka to Angeline L. Espinosa, $159,000.

• 5648 West Lane, James W. Moran; Karol Moran to Tammy Fadale; Thomas Fadale, $100,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 678 Ridge Road, Thaddeus B. Czosnyka to Tusk Real Estate Management LLC, $290,000.

• 42 Keever Ave., Samuel P. Carroccia; Charlene Guadagno; Alice R. Leavell to Joanne W. Dorolek, $200,000.

• 352 South Shore Boulevard, Robert F. Jagiello; William P. Jagiello to Dennis J. Jagiello, $60,000.

• 77 Roland Ave., John Stajduhar to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $55,000.

• 24 Fairview Ave., Brittany L. Penberthy; Ester Rivera to Khela John; Mohammed John, $40,500.

LANCASTER

• 18 Candlestick Court, Christopher G. Werner; Suzanne M. Werner to Melanie Bernal; Robert Burns, $650,000.

• 9 Hillside Parkway, Joseph P. Dangelo; Mary T. Deangelo to Michael Mearkle; Nicole Mearkle, $550,000.

• 24 Middlebury Lane, Heather M. Gerber; Todd V. Gerber to Jason Wright; Megan Wright, $525,000.

• 3 Hemlock Lane, David M. Twardowski; Joanne E. Twardowski to Christopher Glaeser, $490,000.

• 5805-5809 Broadway St., WNY Property Management LLC to Broadway Group LLC dba; Tbg Alabama LLC, $425,000.

• 2 Lake Forest Parkway, Michael Mearkle; Nicole Mearkle to Christopher S. Mccutcheon; Susan L. Mccutcheon, $381,000.

• 71 Pardee Ave., Frances A. Ralabate to Kristin Casper; Christopher B. Kitchen, $340,000.

• 90 Impala Parkway, Alexandra L. Pawlowski to Gina Fazzalaro; Matthew Fazzalaro, $335,000.

• 6 Greenbriar Drive, Brian Sokolowski; Michelle Sokolowski to Roy J. Wasiewicz; Shaunna L. Wasiewicz, $318,250.

• 31 Squirrel Run, Kwiatkowski Family Trust 111110 Tr to Laurence J. Sentiff; Peggy A. Sentiff, $283,000.

• 37 Woodlawn Ave., Brett M. Au; Jillian Elizabeth Au; Jillian Elizabeth Palisano to Christine Au; Jeffrey A. Au, $280,000.

• 5226 William St., Paul J. Linhardt; Rita M. Linhardt to James K. Stoll; Lori A. Stoll, $274,900.

• 143 Sawyer Ave., Mcmain LLC to 143 Sawyer LLC, $225,000.

• 52 Bowen Road, Mary L. Gerasimowicz to Christopher Eberhardt; Kaitlyn Kuznik, $225,000.

• 63 Didion Road, Mary A. Popielski to Barbara Bohlen, $215,000.

• 57 5th Ave., Joseph F. Buchert; Wendy S. Buchert to Adam J. Buchert; Gabrielle E. Cumbo, $190,000.

• 22 Deepwood Place, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Brandon M. Koch; Mallory R. Koch, $73,000.

MARILLA

• 3596 Timothy Lane, Thomas N. Truppo to Jonathan Roedel, $341,607.

NORTH COLLINS

• 10825 Sisson Hwy, No Name 5150 LLC to 10825 Sisson Highway LLC, $289,500.

• 2085 Sherman Ave., Ellen A. Luther to Chad J. Lucas, $75,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 4616 Freeman Road, Thomas J Johnson Construction Inc to Aurora Equity LLC, $1,200,000.

• 123 Middlebury Road, Christopher Mikulec; Jill Mikulec to Michael Philbin; Michelle Philbin, $540,400.

• 24 Daisy Lane, Amanda Manzella; Michael Manzella to Kelly Hess; Christopher Kephart, $467,500.

• 33 Breezewood Drive, Kimberly A. Eusanio; Paul J. Eusanio to Christopher Lindstrand; Kelsey Lindstrand, $450,000.

• 7 Eagle Heights Drive, Patrick A. Lally to Michael P. Honer Jr., $430,000.

• 3 Bruce Drive, Rosser Trust 041818 Tr to Andrew F. Hein; Emily G. Hein, $425,000.

• 4880 Bussendorfer Road, Mary Colleen Connell; Lucy Macpherson-Gallagher; Gallagher John M Tr to Mark D. Christy; Melissa M. Christy, $416,000.

• 3588 North Buffalo Road, 450 Seneca St. LLC to Kevin Beieler; Judith Bieler, $300,000.

• 62 Bridle Path, Sharon A. Merckel to Whitney A. Zwerdling, $239,900.

• 6934 Michael Road, Alfred C. Daum to Matthew A. Knab, $206,000.

SARDINIA

• Vl Timeless View D, Larry Petri Jr.; Travis Petri to Lee Patrick; Melissa Rhodus, $50,000.

• Vacant land Timeless View Drive, Larry Petri Jr.; Travis Petri to John Matuszak; Lois Matuszak, $40,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 250 Rogers Ave., Katharine L. Rickus; Robert L. Rickus to Tyler Weber, $188,000.

• 182 Franklin St., June A. Ryan to 154nfb LLC, $103,000.

• 36 Moyle Ave., Carl R. Lund to Tsar Properties LLC, $30,000.

• 41 Mill St., Rasha Alzubi; Ulsouk Abdul Moeen Shikah to Shannon M. Bentley; Stephen D. Bentley, $18,000.

TONAWANDA

• 230 Cortland Ave., Adrienne J. Woike; Elizabaeth M. Woike-Ganga to Bret T. Woolcock; Marina P. Woolcock, $370,000.

• 1127 Colvin Boulevard, Nancy A. Nasca to John P. Zenger; Meghan K. Zenger, $365,000.

• 54 Mang Ave., Daniel R. Northrup to Theodore Kusio; Kathleen Powers-Kusio, $340,716.

• 3058 Delaware Ave., Plaza One Group Inc to 3060 Delaware LLC, $325,000.

• 583 Montrose Ave., Jawad Izhaiman to Lisa Jane Robinson, $320,000.

• 186 Kettering Drive, Aubrey A. Bauso; Stephen M. Bauso Jr. to Md Imdadul Haque, $277,500.

• 167 Springfield Ave., Cynthia A. Alderman; James N. Alderman II; James N. Alderman Jr. to Evan B. Pagano; Melinda M. Whalen, $268,000.

• 6 Marian Drive, Marialana Buscaglia; Mary Alice Caezza to Doug Gross; Jacqueline Gross, $255,000.

• 396 Shepard Ave., Warda Jobowry to Patrick John Donnelly, $253,000.

• 295 Faraday Road, Dawn M. Lorenzo; Dayna M. Termini to Williette M. Fernandez-Nunez; Vicente Nunez, $250,000.

• 335 Nassau Ave., Christian G. Peehler to Peter Wittemann, $231,000.

• 192 Treadwell Road, John Fiorella to Edward Armold, $225,000.

• 278 Euclid Ave., WNY Development Inc to Gabrielle M. Kistner; Zachary Stanley, $225,000.

• 732 Brighton Road, Joanne Skorka; Joanne I. Skorka to Benjamin Chen, $216,500.

• 98 Burns Court, James Aboagye Budu; James Budu to Angelique D. Babagana; Demetrius Ramone Babagana, $195,000.

• 209 West Hazeltine Ave., Derek I. Pershyn; Carissa Anne Smith to Elizabeth Brokob; Alexander Simons, $195,000.

• 122 June Road, Lisa M. Klein to Nijade L. Burley, $194,000.

• 283 West Hazeltine Ave., Anthony V. Giambrone to James Victor Cielencki; Sarah Christine Fujiuchi, $193,000.

• 207 Waverly Ave., Piper Property Holdings Inc to Amanda Lepertine, $186,000.

• 287 Westgate Road, Stephen Hoadley to Matthew Gantress, $180,000.

• 15 Lasalle Ave., Plaza One Group Inc to 15 Lasalle LLC, $175,000.

• 89 Tremaine Ave., Glenn P. Maloney to Raymond B Vickers Trust Properties Inc, $167,000.

• 186 Avon Road, Anthony S. Riccio to Krempa Development Company LLC, $155,000.

• 123 Hawthorne Ave., Led Wu LLC to Sandy J. Daniels, $145,000.

• 559 Montrose Ave., Anne Mcardle; James Conor Mcardle to Michael Mcardle, $140,000.

WEST SENECA

• 7 Samantha Court, Marrano Development Corp to Rachel Mackiewicz; Sean M. Mackiewicz, $429,530.

• 66 Vista Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to John A. Connors; Kelly A. Shanahan, $392,630.

• 41 Lakeside Court, Carol A. Lovullo to Suzanne Petrillo, $360,000.

• 2292 Berg Road, Thomas W&shirley M Ulrich Irrevocable Trust 08112020 Tr to Demetria Young-Haslem, $303,000.

• 39 Tanglewood Drive, Jessica A. Milioto to Jeffrey C. Snyder, $293,000.

• 40 Schultz Road, David Schultz; Debora M. Schultz to Justin J. Deubell; Morgan Stark, $272,500.

• 91 Orchard Ave., William Walkden Jr. to William Walkden III, $260,000.

• 9 Robin Court, Kristine M. Zynda to Patricia A. Greger; Marlene Kepner, $251,000.

• 26 Pacecrest Court, Donald Borkowski; Nora Borkowski to Andrew J. Perrigo; Sarah J. Perrigo, $226,100.

• 378 Collins Ave., Elizabeth M. Powers; Nicholas R. Powers to David M. Czaplinski; Rose M. Czaplinski, $215,000.

• 26 Queens Drive, Christine Beavin to Jonathan H. Hammond; Valerie Hammond, $215,000.

• 2118 Transit Road, Betty Ann Barren; Bettyann Barren; James Nicholas Barren to Patricia A. Birrer; Paul B. Birrer, $150,000.

• 232 Wimbledon Court, Kenneth A. Thompson; Shannon E. Thompson to Pavlo Horlov; Yana Horlova, $143,500.

• 1091 Reserve Road, Patrick A. Herbert Jr. to Kevin C. Spicola, $122,500.

• 1162-6 Indian Church Road, Mary Lou Boinski to Kimberly M. Borrman, $120,000.

• 42 Forest Drive, Marianna Cieslik to Chester J. Cieslik, $87,700.

Buffalo Next

Krog restarts work on Trico apartment project

Krog restarts work on Trico apartment project

Orchard Park developer Peter L. Krog has restarted his $112 million project to turn the former Trico Products Corp. manufacturing plant into apartments and office space, two years after the Covid-19 pandemic threw his company off course and forced changes to the ambitious project.

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

