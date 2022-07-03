 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending May 13, 2022.

AKRON

• 58 Parkview Drive, Donald L. George III; Sara A. George to Lucille W. Woodward; Scott H. Woodward, $315,000.

• 20 Hoag Ave., Dawn D. Izydorczak; Lawrence J. Izydorczak to Bennet Jennifer G L; Michael G. Bennet, $220,480.

ALDEN

• 11025 Westwood Road, Myron W. Prystajko Jr. to Hayley Rae Urbanski; Mathew G. Urbanski, $392,500.

• 3537 Townline Road, Robert E. Elis; Robert Eugene Elis to Levi M. Smeltzer; Megan Smeltzer, $205,000.

• 2793 Peters Corners Road, Elaine Gromek to Lambert Wind Family 2017 Trust Tr, $185,000.

AMHERST

• 69 Aspenwood Drive, Gary E. Johnson; Shirley A. Johnson to Ari M. Goldberg; Kelly E. Norman, $840,000.

• 501b North Forest Road, Karen L. Miner; Richard B. Miner to Jennifer Chiarilli; Kevin Russell, $801,000.

• 49 Brook Court, Stephen Hossenlopp to Tara Benczkowski; Adam Rezza, $555,000.

• 113 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Michael Alan Heflin; Tami Regina Heflin, $531,960.

• 222 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Francis Joseph Snyder; Snyder Lauren Ann Barrick, $525,865.

• 125 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Stephanie Moon, $516,110.

• 192 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to John M. Losi; Sarah Marie Losi, $509,015.

• 75 Lamarck Drive, Charlyn A. Glenn; Francis M. Glenn to Laura J. Barnum, $500,000.

• 59 Huntwood Court, Linda Krupski; Linda Tallau to Sedota Robert Charles Jr; Veronica Sedota, $465,000.

• 30 Oakcliff Court, Michael Jackson to Farhan Ahmed; Anum Khurshid, $451,000.

• 221 Shellridge Drive, Judith A. Ditallo to Adam C. Carbone; Danielle L. Carbone, $450,000.

• 50 Carriage Hill East, Pamela E. Laffler to Terrance Bowman, $430,000.

• 58 Holloway Creek Lane, Guy A. Macon; Todd M. Macon; Tammy M. Mancinelli; Kimberly A. Wilkinson to Richard T&nancy E Armstrong Living Trust 041614, $430,000.

• 38 Fiddlers Green, Jennifer B. Smith to Venkata Nitin Cherukupalli, $427,000.

• 12 Skylark Court, Autumn Mariano; Michael N. Mariano to Matthew R. Werder, $425,000.

• 35 Cimarand Drive, Beth A. Giles to Antoinette P. Gauthier; John F. Gauthier, $425,000.

• 17 Eastwick Drive, Diane M. Tulumello to Md Nazmul Hossain, $410,500.

• 408 Countryside Lane, Marilyn H. Halferty to Jadawn D. Wagstaff, $405,000.

• 105 Cherry Laurel Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Adam D. Kehrer; Kiersten E. Shoring, $395,144.

• 21 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Donna Marie Littlefield, $377,435.

• 56 Cobblestone Lane, Ilona K Tylwalk 2019 Trust Tr to Charles E. Milch, $376,000.

• 116 Telfair Drive, Madan G. Parvatiyar to Cynthia Scott; Keith Scott, $370,000.

• 100 Corsica Way, Ryan Homes of New York to John Kaczorowski; Tara Kaczorowski, $366,650.

• 36 Fox Hunt Lane, Florentina C. Gutierrez; Cynthia Ben Rosenblatt to Leslie G. Gutierrez, $360,000.

• 78-81 Denrose Drive, James S. Rados to Jatinder Pal Singh, $350,000.

• 37 Colonial Drive, Jennifer Kupczyk to Ashley C. Lightcap; Robert A. Lightcap, $343,037.

• 154 Patton Place, Joan M. Zlotkowski; Peter Zlotkowski to Morgan Krauss; Thomas Krauss, $330,000.

• 3 Robinhill Drive, WNY Development Inc to Ad Sweet Home Corporation, $320,000.

• 102 Brookdale Drive, Dolores A. Conshafter; Kent E. Conshafter to Alexander Grenning, $311,500.

• 102 East Summerset Lane, Amherst Rental Group LLC to Tarequr Rahman, $292,500.

• 102 Mahogany Drive, John C. Sigrist; John Charles Sigrist; Sue Ann Sigrist to Hana Hatoum; Nabil Hatoum, $290,000.

• 82 Hartford Road, Northeast Property Partners LLC to William Mcgowan, $286,650.

• 48 Chateau Terrace, Justin R. Malys to James J. Comeau III; Janelle L. Comeau, $280,000.

• 1295 North French Road, Laura Yates to Gautam Sarkar, $279,500.

• 122 Lamont Drive, Rev5910 Real Estate LLC to Dana L. Roehner, $250,000.

• 33 Oakland Road, Holly M. Hendrix; Philip M. Hendrix to Jennifer J. Bennett; Joseph G. Bennett; Kristen M. Stohl, $250,000.

• 144a Charter Oaks Drive, Joseph A. Margarucci; Michele E. Margarucci to Barbara F. Treger-Lupkin, $220,000.

• 1821 Hopkins Road, Monica Chojnacki to Troy Brent Weiler, $205,000.

• 78 Meadow Lea Drive, Kasey Alan Weinert; Kristine Elizabeth Weinert to Daniel James Bender, $200,000.

• 305 Charlesgate Circle, Johanna Oreskovic to Ronald V. Gaczewski, $199,000.

• 11 Wood Lee Road, Armstrong J Richard Com; Lisa Com Gordon to Lmsm Propertys LLC, $195,300.

• 336 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Louise Cooper to Cl3r Holdings II LLC, $176,100.

• 12 Southcreek Ct #a, Alesya Slobodian to George M. Neenos, $124,000.

• 924 Klein Road, Bliss Paul Michael II to Oasis Homes of Western New York LLC, $110,000.

• 768 North French Road, Louis A. Haremski; Susan Lynn Ormerod to HSBC Bank USA NA, $92,735.

ANGOLA

• 5 North Main St., Linda J. Hoelzle; Timothy J. Hoelzle to Super Duper Laundry LLC, $90,000.

• 254 North Main St., Van Wie Dorothy A; Van Wie Thomas R to Njs Holdings LLC, $85,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 30 Creekstone Drive, Fairey Revocable Trust 051616 Tr to Gregory S. Schlaich; Kathleen S. Schlaich, $787,000.

• 20 Millstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Tammy R. Hart, $737,682.

• 105 Walnut St., Arnold J Bartlett Jr 2021 Family Trust 020121 Tr to Casey Caldiero; Neil Caldiero, $470,000.

• 212 Hillcrest Road, Anthony E. Cariffe; Nancy M. Cariffe to Patricia R. Assad-Ketcham, $448,000.

• 1092 Jewett Holmwood Road, Tnglg LLC to Steven V. Krastev, $375,000.

• 424 Linden Ave., Richard A. Wiesen; Sandra L. Wiesen to Jeffery D Crook Living Trust 020722 Tr, $375,000.

• 54 Whaley Ave., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Ellen Augello, $255,000.

• Vacant land Mill Road, Anita M. Weppner; Matthew B. Weppner to Sylvia Oconnor, $80,000.

BLASDELL

• 30 Orchard Ave., Louis P. Vertino to Nicholas Mavrakis, $175,000.

• 55 Salisbury, Daniel L. Gorthy; Mary F. Gorthy to Matthew J. Crapsi, $170,000.

BOSTON

• 7692 Old Lower East Hl, Lucas M. Pecyna to Daniel Philips, $339,000.

• 6751 Hillcroft Drive, Norman T. Queeno; Sandra Lynn Queeno to Lauran C. Whiting; Matthew W. Whiting, $225,000.

• 7126bw Boston Cross, Louis M. Mercuri to Marcia Ellen Rickettson, $200,000.

BRANT

• 1366 Brant North Crd, Rkt Management LLC to Daniel Moss, $181,750.

BUFFALO

• 11 East Mohawk St., Jacobbi Realty Inc to Jemals Casa Pizza LLC, $1,137,500.

• 941 Tonawanda St., Riverside Park Properties LLC to Sonic Next LLC, $960,000.

• 969 Mckinley Parkway, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation to Arista Xx LLC, $830,000.

• 11 Granger, Chrisanne Grimaldi to Andrew E. Stein; Charles R. Stein, $655,000.

• 90 Lancaster Ave., Cantwell E. Carey; Roseann Lojacono to Thomas M. Murdock III, $491,500.

• 445 Vermont, Foster Wettlaufer to Brendan Maxwell Campbell; Leah Shabshelowitz, $410,000.

• 24 Tacoma, Jonathan V. Tirone to Harpreet Singh, $405,000.

• 826 Tonawanda St., Riverside Park Properties LLC to Sonic Next LLC, $362,695.

• 59 Inwood Place, Myari Ware to Kasey Haseley, $360,000.

• 112 Norwood, Susan Adamucci to Investr Property Group LLC, $345,000.

• 262 Mckinley Parkway, Catherine Gibbons-Kempf; Steven M. Kempf to Taylor J. Herne, $309,000.

• 233 Richmond Unit 6, Linda A. Clotfelter to Elizabeth A. Caprio, $305,000.

• 347 St Lawrence, Marlino Gress to Kumar Shah, $256,000.

• 67 Brinton St., Frank Pecoraro; Molly R. Pecoraro to Mackenzie R. Wood, $235,000.

• 119 Fourteenth, Santina Gullo; Josephine Lumadue to Habiba Abdelall, $226,600.

• 133 Philadelphia, Tsar Properties LLC to Bindu Ku Keyo; Riziki Omary; Sophia Omary, $220,000.

• 543 Humboldt Parkway, Mohan Jagdeo to Shayna Mariah Perry, $216,200.

• 77 Ullman, Riverside Park Properties LLC to Sonic Next LLC, $210,000.

• 59 La Force, Khaing M. Naing to Kaythi Nwe, $206,000.

• 943 Tonawanda St., Riverside Park Properties LLC to Sonic Next LLC, $202,305.

• 167 Grace St., Abdulhadi Jassim to Young Soo Yang, $200,000.

• 238 Dewitt St., Adel M. Obaid to NY Buffalo 16421 LLC, $200,000.

• 362 Tonawanda St., Jose R. Santos Jr. to Jorge Perez Colondres; Genesis Vazquez Santiago, $193,000.

• 131 Laird Ave., Wilbur J. Stein to Kyaw Htoo; Mue Mue, $186,000.

• 44 Cochrane St., Patrick Kinsley Jr.; Adam Zielinski to Mitchell Thomas, $180,000.

• 50 California St., Jennifer Rice to Dylan Baun; Stephanie Georgiou, $180,000.

• 40 Winslow Ave., Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to Donald Kitungano Etulo; Ebinda Zacharia Etulo, $177,000.

• 94 Colorado, Daisy M. Johnson to Annalise V. Cartenuto, $175,000.

• 1556 Delaware Ave., Edward Hart to Richard Schaab, $175,000.

• 130 Hartwell Road, John M. Connor; Siu L. Connor to Killrich Properties LLC, $172,000.

• 137 Lisbon Ave., Compass Realty Enterprises Inc to Linda Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $172,000.

• 40 Hayden St., Robert Sireika to Allan Sesay, $170,000.

• 136 Ideal St., 716 Estates LLC to Shayla Parvin, $167,250.

• 232 Delavan East, Grayson Unlimited LLC to Abdal Hussain, $165,000.

• 183 Cazenovia St., Beverly Agt Mersinger; Danielle Grd Leach to Thomas P Schuster Roth Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $160,000.

• 945 Tonawanda St., Riverside Park Properties LLC to Sonic Next LLC, $160,000.

• 215 Ideal St., Sammy Figueroa; Wendie Wigmore to Ruiying Zhang; Yuanzhang Zheng, $150,000.

• 319 Breckenridge, Michael Czajkowski to Cobny LLC, $150,000.

• 299 Grider, Bd 21 Corporation to Rabaka Bhuiyan; Khadija Mgmt Inc, $148,000.

• 360 Davidson Ave., Mrs Hippo LLC to Abbotsinch Rental Housing Spv LLC, $143,000.

• 222 Ross, Riverside Park Properties LLC to Sonic Next LLC, $140,000.

• 43 Greeley, Omar Nihlawi to Kimberly Bingman, $140,000.

• 489 Willett St., Hedwig Kloc to Marzena Nerantzakis; Waldemar B. Okulowicz, $139,000.

• 84 West Ave., Luz Aviles to Hawa Ibrahim Hassan; Hassan Jafar Osman, $130,000.

• 160 Stanislaus, Nazma Khanam; Muhammad Sadruzzaman to Fatima Memon, $125,000.

• 74 Schiller, Mrs Hippo LLC to Abbotsinch Rental Housing Spv LLC, $123,000.

• 151 Northampton, James L. Miller to Rust Belt Rentals LLC, $120,000.

• 45 Clemo, Robert Mcdonald to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $120,000.

• 478 Willett St., Barbara T. Mills; Lloyd P. Mills to Charles Abbott, $118,000.

• 136 Peter, Tiger Development Group LLC to Adrianna Harris; Ana Maria Maza, $114,000.

• 279 Rodney Ave., Sylvester J. Burks; Estella Spencer to Mirza Mitu; Mirza Taslima, $110,000.

• 114 Crowley, Riverside Park Properties LLC to Sonic Next LLC, $100,000.

• 49 Progressive Ave., Shelly Woods to Rezwan Ahmed, $96,000.

• 40 Wakefield Ave., Willie C. Huff to Excellent Buffalo Corporation, $92,500.

• 541 La Salle, Mrs Hippo LLC to Abbotsinch Rental Housing Spv LLC, $92,000.

• 1550 Delavan E, Mohammed Helal Uddin to Md Abdus Salam; Rumana Zaman, $90,000.

• 373 Grider, Mrs Hippo LLC to Abbotsinch Rental Housing Spv LLC, $90,000.

• 30 Roehrer, Courtney Joseph to Abu Sufian, $86,100.

• 79 Moreland, Buffalo House 1 LLC to Smam Property Management Inc, $86,000.

• 22 Leamington, Patrick J. Gannon to Community Realty 716 LLC, $85,000.

• 405 St Lawrence Ave., Alice L. Deforest to Janice M. Galluzzo, $84,500.

• 62 Timon St., Kim Marie Whitt-Lee to Buffalo Capital LLC, $82,500.

• 115 Cambridge Ave., Bernard F. Graves Jr.; Bernard F. Graves Sr.; Shaun Graves; Terri Jo Graves to Md Shahidul Islam, $82,000.

• 163 Hagen, Mosammad D. Khanam to Moynul Islam, $80,000.

• 230 Adams, Erma Brown; Erma J. Brown to Mila Islam Badhon; Md Akram Hossain, $80,000.

• 144 Durham, Jf Roslyn Inc to Abdul Malek, $80,000.

• 51 Eller Ave., Tyra Croom-James to Moon Moon; Molla M. Taiob, $80,000.

• 183 Crowley, Shawn Reid to Tsar Properties LLC, $75,000.

• 16 Littlefield, Mrs Hippo LLC to Abbotsinch Rental Housing Spv LLC, $72,000.

• 58 Lockwood Drive, John L. Hammond Sr. to Shawna Wagner, $70,000.

• 60 Roma Ave., Jf Roslyn Inc to Rahanuma Jahan, $60,000.

• 16 Domedion Ave., Mohammed S. Islam to Md Zonaid Hossain, $50,000.

• 66 Bennett Vlg, Paulette E. Ross to Mohammad F. Ullah, $50,000.

• 400 Cambridge Ave., Theodis Fields to Rhonda Ricks, $35,000.

• 77 Paul, David W. Wojtasik; Debra A. Wojtasik to This Ones For The Boys LLC, $35,000.

• 112 Urban St., Lemuel K. Jones Sr. to Lemuel K. Jones Jr., $27,000.

• 87 Peach, Betty J. Jeter; Willie E. Jeter to Tehjib Properties Inc, $20,000.

• 950 Walden, Md S. Howlader; Siddickur R. Manna to Bangladesh Driving Instructions Inc, $18,000.

• 56 Hartman Place, Maung Htwei Khin to Mustafa Aljassar, $11,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 1060 Harlem Road, 1060 Harlem LLC to Tayken Properties LLC, $500,000.

• 714 Terrace Boulevard, 714 Terrace LLC to Tayken Properties LLC, $500,000.

• 27 Madonna Lane, Robert L. Graves; Elana White-Graves to Shah Realty USA LLC, $375,000.

• 33 Lucy Lane, Thomas Schuster Roth Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Anna Jorgensen, $290,000.

• 43 Meadowlawn Road, Geraldine Budny; Corinne Kiszewski to Karlee M. Mcmasters; Jake T. Rush, $261,000.

• 717 Mapleview Road, Evan Kaminski to Mario B. Hubbard; Sheila Y. Hubbard, $251,717.

• 1064 Harlem Road, Kjmk LLC to Tayken Properties LLC, $250,000.

• 73 Danielle Drive, Dawn M. Bork; Richard T. Bork to Md Serajul Islam, $234,000.

• 134 Parkedge Drive, Wolcott Development LLC to Michael C. Church II; Jose A. Martinez, $230,000.

• 32 Laverack Ave., Helen M. Szablewski; William R. Szablewski to Ch Realty Ventures Inc, $205,000.

• 63 Kendale Road, Buffalo Group LLC to Tommy Carmichael, $194,900.

• 1440 Harlem Road, Micaiah Abram; Micaiah Abrams; Dominique Wilson to Sadia Afroz; Md Shariful Islam, $190,000.

• 42 Leroy Road, Louis Vitello; Suzanne Vitello; Suzzane Vitello to Zachary T. Smith, $181,000.

• 36 Woodell Ave., WNY Apartments LLC to Ferdous Aziz; Mohammad Aziz, $180,000.

• 227 Lackawanna Ave., Zygmunt E. Stangret to Sabiha Akter; Abid Hasan; Md Alamgir Hossen; Alimun Nessa, $170,000.

• 1319 George Urban Boulevard, Amy Pierce to Anderson Nguyen, $170,000.

• 50 Homeworth Parkway, David J. Sever to Aaron J. Mccormick, $162,500.

• 2 Boll St., Donald L. Dicarlo to Roksana Akter; Mohammad Jasim, $141,500.

• 70 Westchester Drive, Angela Fudeman; Paul J. Ulak II to Son Lam, $127,000.

• 4699 Broadway St., Conners Enterprises Inc to Pub Package LLC, $110,000.

• 34 Avery Place, Bonita Ann Winling; Joseph J. Winling Jr. to Sakif Realty Inc, $100,000.

• 4715 Broadway St., Conners Enterprises Inc to Pub Package LLC, $60,000.

• 35 Benz Drive, Gary J. Snow to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $50,000.

• 30 Humboldt Place, Conners Enterprises Inc to Pub Package LLC, $45,000.

• 111 Edmund St., Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Diona Price, $5,075.

CLARENCE

• 5409 Waterlefe Drive, Tesmer Builders Inc to Doreen G. Sheedy; Patrick John Sheedy, $859,145.

• 5061 Rockhaven Drive, Irene Toloue; Jafar Toloue; Jeff Toloue to 5061 Rockhaven LLC, $800,000.

• 5664 Creekwood Ct E, Natale Building Corp to James N. Mills; Annette M. Mills, $701,495.

• 10340 Bergtold Road, Catherine I. Haywood; Jason T. Haywood to Victoria Ellyse Mintz; Aniket Potdar, $633,700.

• 8080 Highland Farms, Savant Properties LLC to Anna Andreozzi; Justin Andreozzi, $480,000.

• 8902 Michael Douglas Drive, Nicole R. Rassman; Todd M. Rassman to Peter M. Setlock Jr.; Samantha C. Setlock, $435,000.

• 10749 Main St., Poirier Properties of WNY LLC to Red River Realty Inc, $190,000.

COLDEN

• 10664 Darien Road, Richard D. Rushok to Erik N. Staebell, $85,000.

COLLINS

• Vl Konert Road, Scott Smith to Samantha Smith, $20,000.

CONCORD

• 7512 Genesee Road, Frederick L. Heida to Lets Goat LLC, $65,000.

ELMA

• 820 Girdle Road, David N. Lewandowski; Robin P. Lewandowski to Scott A. Walters, $300,000.

• 10 Nanette Drive, Colleen M. Wenzel; Ronald J. Wenzel to Amy Smith; Timothy Smith, $289,000.

EVANS

• 7163 Versailles Road, Lori S. Arcara; Michael A. Arcara to Gary Michael Masterson, $390,000.

• 1400 Pontiac Road, Roberta L. Johnston to James S. Scarfone; Stephen Scarfone, $112,000.

• Vacant land Schuyler Drive, Joseph Kenney to Gerald A. Pope, $13,000.

• 475 Kennedy Ave., Philip B. Carpentieri to Sara Bell; Gary Crispin, $9,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 3863 East River Road, Tamra Michalowski to Kristen Paciorkowski; Charles Rebon III, $729,000.

• 96 Brandywine Drive, Kathleen Morabito to Christopher M. Keleher; Jenna M. Keleher, $415,000.

• 198 White Tail Run, Kathleen L. Hall; Steven S. Hall to Bianca Hall; Nicholas S. Hall, $390,000.

• 19 Alan Court, Mark G. Wiesmore to Daniel P. Dinsmore, $212,000.

HAMBURG

• 6284 Smith Road, Gerald N. Schmidt; Jane L. Schmidt; Michael G. Schmidt to Eric J. Reese, $497,000.

• 5558 Cooper Ridge, Amber Williams; Daryl Williams to Alyssa M. Marron; Jonathan C. Marron, $476,000.

• 4672 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Gary R. Neth; Jennifer E. Neth, $431,261.

• 6121 Fairway Court, Jose C. Sermini; Melissa M. Torrado to Nicholas J. Dragonette II; Angela Lorusso, $380,000.

• 109 Crownview, Stephen W. Jemiolo to Leslie A. Shoup-Buyers, $289,000.

• 28 Brookwood Drive, Lynn M. Boehringer to Sara M. Stornelli; Mark R. Makowski, $255,000.

• 39 Evans St., Treenuch Suphankomut to Ei Ei An; An Long Tony Tien, $250,000.

• 3599 Marlowe Ave., Jenny Podger Kauzala; Alan Podger; Christopher Podger; Keri Podger Schmidt to Sarah R. Fiorella, $244,444.

• 2089 Lakeview Road, Shawn Giardino; Amelia Schunk to Eric M. Williams; Katelynn S. Williams, $237,000.

• 3306 Cox Drive, Jason R. Morgan; Tessa M. Morgan to Drew Bartelo, $235,000.

• 185 Euclid Ave., Licker Mary Anne Agt; Kristina Grd Mosca to David Wilson; Mary Wilson, $235,000.

• 3580 Salisbury Ave., Ashley Matte to Eric Janas; Heather L. Janas, $228,500.

• 4042 Ockler Ave., John C. Kowalewski to Alan L. Kowalewski; Stephanie E. Kowalewski, $121,450.

• Vacant land Southwestern Boulevard, Hall Fdba Baker; Olv Human Services; Baker Victory Services dba to E2i Energy Holdings LLC, $40,000.

• Vl Arnold Court, David S. White; Linda L. White to Brian Horwood; Julianna Horwood, $38,000.

HOLLAND

• 93 Garfield Ave., Joanne Teresa Geary; Mary Elizabeth Green; John Charles Post; Ronald Vincent Post to Ashley Meinhold, $150,000.

• 70 South Main St., Allan T. Hofer; Barbara L. Parker to Christine Seguin; Timothy Seguin, $76,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 82 St Jude Drive, Daniel Godert; Donald J. Godert; Gregory Godert; Lynn Oconnor; Patti Smith to Scott Baldwin; Abigail E. Rojek-Schultz, $180,000.

• 137 Colton Ave., Robert L. Markel Jr. to Michele L. Williams, $174,900.

• 1 Muck St., Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC to Muhammad Maruf Elahi; Zayadur Rahman, $80,000.

LANCASTER

• 1 Blackstone Court, R&d Contracting Inc to William B. Williams, $815,000.

• 12 Henslow Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Judith M. Daly; William F. Daly, $512,362.

• 12 Burwell Drive, Honey Lucciano to Brittany Frances Rowan; Gregory Arthur Soyk, $435,000.

• 36 Church St., David Baeumler; Michael Hope to Ahad B. Anjum; Afreen Siddiqui, $390,000.

MARILLA

• 13430 Bullis Road, Joseph S. Pomana; Joyce D. Pomana to Ryan P. Mcfadden, $295,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 5659 Crittenden Road, Brian A. Woodruff; Krista L. Woodruff to Jennifer L. Burns, $350,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 2013 Brant Road, Pamela Agt Johengen to Trent Edward Golab, $155,000.

• 3715 School St., Daniel Chimera; Joseph R. Chimera; Mark Chimera to Joseph R. Chimera, $108,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 46 Birdsong Parkway, Heath Farwell; Julie Farwell to Joseph C. Brady IV, $1,225,000.

• 12 Christina Lane, Knoche Farms Three LLC to Daniel Lewis; Paige Lewis, $775,355.

• 41 Woodthrush Trl, Forbes Capretto Homes to Matthew Barmasse; Christine Marie Carr, $691,504.

• 85 Knoche Way, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Jason E. Rider; Stacey B. Rider, $649,900.

• 42 Knob Hill Road, Donald G. Nemec to Jenna Bills; Nathan W. Bills, $550,000.

• 62 Hodson Road, Adarienne Benning; James Scott Benning; Robert Frederick Benning to Alicia R. Scully; Ryan A. Scully, $250,000.

• 171 Maple Drive, James A. Miller; Shirley Miller to Scott E. Becker, $240,000.

• 86 Iroquois Drive, Edna M Leary Trust 110204 Tr to Michael Buckley; Gianna Marcantonio, $185,500.

• 20 Wentworth Drive, Pleasant Acres West LLC to Dmt LLC, $135,000.

• Vacant land Webster Road, Joseph A. Ippolito; Joseph Ippolito; Martin C. Winnert Jr.; Martin Winnert to Brandon Block, $55,000.

SARDINIA

• 10389 Pratham Road, Paulette D. Timm; Martin R. Timm to Kayla Hintz; Nathanial Hintz, $100,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 275 West Main St., Susan M. Borst to Debra Leish Carr; David A. Wynia, $97,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 100 Niagara St., Tg-Cotops Tonawanda NY LLC to Sky New York Holdings LLC, $12,738,391.

• 14 Mullen St., Nina C. Smith to Kelly L. Russ, $225,000.

• 94 Bouck St., Giovanni Pecoraro; John Pecoraro to Oak Creek Ventures LLC, $200,000.

• 23 Hackett Drive, Mary C. Bender; Wilma M. Bender; Wilma Marie Bender to Brianna Nicole Locurto, $162,700.

• 260 Morgan St., Giovanni Holdings LLC to Rooted Rei LLC, $65,000.

TONAWANDA

• 2777 Sheridan Drive, 2777 Sheridan Drive LLC to Kch Properties LLC, $500,000.

• 2690 Sheridan Drive, Kats Development LLC to Mckenica Properties LLC, $350,000.

• 207 Millwood, David Shpakovsky; Jessica Jennifer Shpakovsky to Ana M. Danheiser; Jason Danheiser, $300,000.

• 34 Kenwood Road, Laurel A. Munski; Laurel A. Rizzo; Samuel J. Rizzo to Emily Connelly; Joseph Connelly, $290,000.

• 43 Fairmount St., Souzan Tirgar Bahnamiri; Sina Razavi to Alan Gardner, $263,000.

• 71 Gardenwood Lane, Barry R. Dulniak; Robin L. Dulniak to Ebony Mcduffie, $247,000.

• 100 Willow, Josiah Renda to James Szabo, $235,900.

• 3 Wendover Ave., Robert Ensminger to Gregory Doxbeck; Lisa Doxbeck, $235,000.

• 111 Pilgrim Road, Alice M. Martin to Jaime Carrion-Soto; Win Pyu, $230,000.

• 25 Wenonah Terrace, Suzanne Zbrzezny to Holly A. Thomas; Nicholas J. Thomas, $212,815.

• 77 West Girard Boulevard, Salvatore Aiello to Edwin Rosario; Noemi Rosario, $205,000.

• 165 Willowbreeze Road, Angelo Albert to Shannon Degnan, $201,000.

• 46 Hawthorne Ave., Jaclyn Yager; Thomas W. Yager to Happliarino Properties LLC, $200,000.

• 463 University Ave., Caroline M. Clark; Caroline Nadolinski to Bruce Krzeminski, $190,000.

• 23 Knowlton Ave., Kathleen K. Franczak; Elaine J. Klee; Henry G. Klee III; Carolyn K. Jones to Shawn R. Keleher, $175,000.

• 199 Woodland Drive, Jenel L. Meier to Elizabeth Galla, $170,000.

• 640 Montrose Ave., Alicyn K. Ringler to Olivia Seiferth, $161,000.

• 188 Floradale Ave., Paul J. Dicorso to Michael Judd, $150,000.

• 133 Palmer Ave., Gregory A. Smith to Ladivina Dos Inc, $131,000.

• 260 Woodcrest Boulevard, Jilda Vaccaro to Bindert Holdings LLC, $130,000.

• 589 Montrose Ave., Finn Group LLC to John Apgar, $127,500.

• 244 Parkwood Ave., Holly M. Miechurski to Aaron B. Miechurski, $110,000.

• 47 Hawthorne Ave., Julia B. Purpera-Kolb to Cheryl L. Purpera, $42,000.

WEST SENECA

• 45 Park Meadow Drive, Melissa Kramer; Kramer Robert William II to Chelsea Jo Crance; Damien Michael Crance, $350,000.

• 34 Laurelton Drive, Jeanne M. Lanigan; Paul J. Lanigan to Kim N. Ngo, $342,000.

• 800 Reserve Road, James E. Wroblewski to Paul M. Daley, $320,000.

• 50 Molnar Drive, Ann Thea Beck to Hoang Pham, $310,000.

• 52 Mayfield Drive, Bruce F. Simmeth; Lynn R. Simmeth to Michael J. Polaski; Patricia Ann Polaski, $300,000.

• 425 Meadow Drive, James T. Turner; Jane E. Turner to Jamie L. Bybee; Jeff B. Bybee, $250,000.

• 22 Nash St., Linda M. Nagorski; Peter P. Pietrzak to Susan Krebs, $232,000.

• 170 Schultz Road, Mark C. Marrano to 170 Schultz Road LLC, $225,000.

• 457 Mineral Springs Road, Up The Hill Development LLC to Thomas Culkin, $220,000.

• 144 Knox, Eileen Bamrick to John Finn; Morgan Heist, $160,000.

• 400 West Ave., Ralph A. Nicosia to Robert P. Kneitinger, $150,000.

• 194 Westgate Road, Sunset Custom Homes to Jenna Lettieri; Lisa Piotrowski, $68,000.

• 100 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

• 102 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

• 61 Willow Drive, Dennis William Sherk; Lynn Hogan Sherk to Lynn Hogan Sherk, $10,000.

Buffalo Next

