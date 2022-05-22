Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending April 1, 2022.

AKRON

• 155 Main St., Carolyn A. Schad to Christine Newman, $332,000.

ALDEN

• 1313 East Laray, Sandra J. Lambert; Theodore H. Lambert III to Emily Dick; Jordan Servos, $200,000.

• 13294 Genesee, Ruth H. Jurek to Nathan W. Schwab, $75,000.

AMHERST

• 100 North Long St., Rebecca Lukan to Kevin J. Kobielski; Rebecca A. Kobielski, $980,000.

• 81 Waterford Park, Vincent J. Sanchez to Irfan Mohammed Elahi, $947,750.

• 110 Fairlawn Drive, Kenneth C. Drake; Shelly C. Drake to Christina Hynes Arthurs, $660,000.

• 65 Hunt Club Circle, Peter N. Aronis to Guoqing Dennehy; Shawn Dennehy, $555,000.

• 66 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Austin Blujus, $513,115.

• 18 Coniston Road, Elizabeth A. Smith; Loren H. Smith to Kevin Goodwin; Sarah Savattieri, $480,279.

• 119 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Sukhninder Singh, $474,855.

• 143 Park Drive, Jeffrey C. Klapper; Polly J. Klapper; Polly Q. Klapper to Dylan Quinlan, $425,000.

• 112 Presidents Walk, Big Tree Homes LLC to Siobhan K. Obrien; Matthew J. Riordan, $424,900.

• 28 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Amy Coleman; Julian Coleman, $413,520.

• 21-23 Fairgreen Drive, Miriam G. Inhelder to Kevin Kobza; Maura Kobza, $396,000.

• 257 West Royal Parkway, Frank P. Runfola; Rohini Runfola to Deanna L. Holme; Evan W. Holme, $360,000.

• 178 North Long St., James F. Marabella to Kevin James Schellinger; Lauren J. Schellinger, $325,000.

• 298 Joe Mccarthy Drive, Bms Property Management Services Inc to 298 Joe Mac LLC, $317,500.

• 394 Rosedale Boulevard, Donald J. Filer; Jessica Hallowell to Christine M. Black; Maria R. Marinucci, $307,921.

• 484 Brantwood Road, Robert M. Oshea to Maria Napoli; Thomas Napoli, $298,000.

• 176 Caesar Boulevard, Jennie M. Sullivan to Julie Kuberka; Robert Kuberka, $282,176.

• 271 Bellingham Drive, Donna Renee Moore; Lizzie M. Moore to Shirin Akter; Mohammed I. Sholaman, $260,000.

• 14 Union Common, Joan A Timalonis Living Trust 050918 Tr to James M. Hoffman; Marylynn Hoffman, $251,500.

• 78 Manning Road, Angela Maria Hess to Adam J. Wilk; Julie A. Wilk, $242,650.

• 650 Youngs Rd Unit G, Timothy Connolly to Deepa Sharma, $201,000.

• 95 South Cayuga Road, Elizabeth M. Hutzler; Claire Mcnamara; Pascal D. Radice; Stitt Angela M C to 95 S Cayuga LLC, $200,000.

• 416 Campus Drive, Lindsey Marie Carlucci to Sean Sweeney, $199,900.

• 24b Bristol Drive, Gabrielle L. Gosset; Joseph I. Nowakowski to Dawn M. Schlee, $182,000.

• 204 Wedgewood Drive, Lauren Hagerman; Eric R. Ziobro to House Numbers Inc, $166,000.

• 35 H Groton Drive, Dawn M. Cavallaro to Richard Boorman, $160,000.

• 66b Foxberry Drive, Molly A. Brown to Grace Licata, $157,500.

• 5854 Main St #501 Garage 17, Linda J. Richelson; Lloyd D. Godson to Rene L. Rubino, $147,500.

• 75a Old Lyme Drive, Deborah Comi to Allison Warmuth, $140,000.

• 31 Streamsong Court, Natale New LLC to Mark Conomos, $130,000.

• 304 Joe Mc Carthy Drive, Drew W. Morgan to Irene Matlin, $110,000.

• 21 Coolbrook Ct Ub, Ajay Bhala; Sesha Yalamanchili to Michael Mitchell; Tamara I. Recckio, $103,500.

• 112 Corsica Way, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $60,187.

• 156 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $60,187.

• 214 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $60,187.

• 221 Le Brun Road, Peter Sawchuk to Eric W. Holtz; Caylen E. Sawchuk, $45,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 2 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Ann Marie George; Ronald A. George, $637,105.

• 5 Millstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Dawn M. Paul; Randy C. Paul, $616,580.

• 442 Prospect Ave., Deborah Eimstad; Robert Eimstad to Haley Eimstad; Theodore S. Eimstad, $408,000.

• 1058 Quaker Road, Allan E. Robert; Marian Robert; Marian E. Robert to Alexandra Halpin; Steven M. Halpin, $245,000.

• Vl Lapham Road, John J. Brady; Maryanne Talty-Brady; Aurora Lands Incorporated to Adam Mcwilliams; Elizabeth Quinn, $84,000.

BUFFALO

• 716 Main St., Ansonia Center Partners LLC to Ansonia Center Owner LLC, $5,000,000.

• 708 Elmwood Ave., Crush Hospitality Concepts LLC to Wellnow Holdings LLC, $953,500.

• 124 Middlesex, Barbara S. Drenning to Jennifer Koch; Karl Koch, $900,000.

• 57 Symphony Circle, James D. Cookfair to Luisa M. Woods, $550,000.

• 303 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Frank Laura E Yingling; Matthew K. Frank, $435,428.

• 294 Ashland Ave., Mkj Buffalo Group Inc to Ramiro G. Maldonado; Nicole Zaftel, $419,900.

• 2156 Main St., Mgm Creekside LLC; Mgm Dakota LLC to Frederick Vincent Bassi, $388,500.

• 2162 Main St., Mgm Creekside LLC; Mgm Dakota LLC to 2162 Main St LLC, $388,500.

• 315 Commonwealth Ave., Brianne Klejdys-Long to Ahmad Dianat, $350,000.

• 354 Bedford, Brian P. Dailey to Janee Colin; Dylan Macdonell, $330,000.

• 32 University Ave., Michael J. Pietkiewicz; Susan M. Pietkiewicz to Claire Elizabeth Phelan; Gary M. Price Jr., $315,000.

• 111 College St., Viola Maggio; Violet Maggio to Andrew C. Storer; David J. Tear, $300,000.

• 119 Highgate Ave., Brian Gallivan; Mary Gallivan to Renee Likong, $260,523.

• 483 Voorhees, Anna C. Sessum to Md M. Haque, $236,900.

• 356 Herkimer St., William Peri to 317 Breckenridge LLC, $213,500.

• 129 Barton St., Paul Lakeman to Soe Naing Win, $200,000.

• 109 Milford St., Kathleen M. Leatherbarrow to Samuel J. Vespone, $200,000.

• 66 Pierce St., Dennis Bannister to Myaint Oo, $195,000.

• 80 Bush, Genet Woldegebriel to Rd&jz Enterprise LLC, $175,000.

• 89 Duerstein, Jill A. Alessi; Matthew C. Alessi to Blue Doors Property Development LLC, $170,000.

• 175 Donaldson Road, Darryl E. Dixon; Mable K. Dixon; Dana R. Dixon-Dunne to Sevyn Properties LLC, $160,000.

• 933 Tifft St., Vera Beta Inc to Mark Begovich; Maryanne Campbell, $155,000.

• 77 Lilac St., Hisham Salim Alshahen to Nicole Alshahen, $150,000.

• 70 Harriet Ave., Cleotis Dean Jr. to Ahmed Liton; Anila Corporation, $145,000.

• 105 Ramona, Linda A. Barrett; Pamela E. Coyle; Kathleen M. Deet to Kim M. Cartonia, $139,175.

• 544 Highgate Ave., M&m Batim Inc to Nasan Al Mamun, $125,000.

• 39 Keppel St., Joseph C. Herbert; Charlene A. Klein; Charlene Klein; Richard V. Klein; Joyce H. Michalak to Ketzia S. Perez; Jose Santiago, $124,000.

• 538 Highgate Ave., M&m Batim Inc to Nasan Al Mamun, $120,000.

• 81 Eckhert St., John M. Kiblin; Kelly M. Kiblin to 81 Eckhert St. Intervivos Revocable Trust 012822 Tr, $116,000.

• 106 May St., Shamsul Hoque to Md S. Khan; Nahid Sultana, $115,000.

• 716 Hopkins, 3dmt LLC to Tanisha Inc, $110,000.

• 60 Shepard St., Lmp Maintenance Inc to Jahangir Hossein, $110,000.

• 99 Lakeview Ave., Angelo S. Alabisi; Rose Ann Alabisi; Salvatore A. Alabisi; Vincent Alabisi; Salvatore A. Gruttadauria to Corner Brick Holdings LLC, $110,000.

• 97 Kilhoffer, Gm Realtor Inc to Basit International Corporation, $110,000.

• 260 Ludington, Frank Aramini; Frank D. Aramini to Cathy L. Klyczek, $110,000.

• 235 Gold St., Julianne Pawlak to Nargish Akter; Alam Syed Mohammed Jahidul, $105,000.

• 32 John Paul Court, William Coleman; William H. Coleman; Coleman William Henry Sr to Kenneth Coleman Sr., $102,400.

• 294 Holly, Carolyn Dulcita Dinsbier; Carolyn Dinsbier; Shelly Ann Dinsbier; Michael Risman to Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC, $99,500.

• 1876 Kenmore Ave., Teresa Trammell-Silver to House2home Investing LLC, $95,000.

• 30 Domedion Ave., Ramzan Soomro to Mohammad Burhan Uddin, $94,000.

• 329 Warwick Ave., Franklin Robinson; Pinease Robinson to Ab&ah Business LLC, $90,000.

• 1504 William St., Azimah Binti Jalil to Rukeya Islam, $90,000.

• 436 Shirley, Hns Properties LLC to Nusrat Jahan; Khan Md Shakhawat Hossin, $90,000.

• 22 Inter Park, Essie Williams to Sj Alam Traders Inc, $87,000.

• 63 Weyand, Brian A. Frears to Eg Property Holdings LLC, $85,000.

• 313 Normal Ave., Bilal Yousafzai to Jay NA Be; La Ba Se Ru, $75,000.

• 45 Langfield, Affinity NY Management Inc to Khan Mohammad Shaiful Islam, $75,000.

• 45 Ashley St., Barbara A. Nikonowicz; Jesse C. Nikonowicz to Teresa Cleary, $75,000.

• 91 Duerstein St., Vera Beta Incorporated to Syeda Panna, $70,000.

• 348 Glenwood Ave., Mgii Properties LLC to Mohammed J. Abedin, $66,000.

• 447 Northumberland, Susie White to Charlie Adamson, $60,000.

• 158 Zelmer St., Karen L. Garvin; Osgood Karen L Garvin to Chowdhury Syed A H, $55,000.

• 1658 Clinton, Thomas E. Paszko Jr.; Veronika Paszko to Mh Property Development LLC, $50,000.

• 28 Geneva, Amber Williams to Salam Jamillah Binti Abdul; Zakar Amanullah Bin Abdul, $50,000.

• 70 Woeppel St., Dominic Coward to Sj Alam Traders Inc, $50,000.

• 76 Hilton St., Sumeta Property Inc to Experty Educo&it Solutions Inc, $50,000.

• 45 Domedion Ave., Carol A. Zielezinski to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $50,000.

• 188 Hutchinson, City of Buffalo to Aminul Hoque, $49,000.

• 223 Baynes, Mark Valle to Valerie L. Stanek, $39,900.

• 233 Stevens, John H. Brown to Iram Contracting Corp, $30,000.

• 250 Fifteenth, Kyle Emery to Timothy Paul German, $16,000.

• 58 Gorton, Cameron Trout to Peter Lunn, $13,000.

• 68 Fennimore Ave., Kathleen S. Saemenes; Timothy G. Saemenes to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $12,000.

• 70 Germain, James Bargnesi; Michael Maywalt to 404 Amherst Property LLC, $10,000.

• 17 Rickert, City of Buffalo to Fillmore Forward Inc, $9,300.

• 85 Pooley, City of Buffalo to Brian N. Dickenson, $5,300.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 1820-1850 Dale Road, Dale Road Property Associates LLC to Pandale LLC, $1,050,000.

• 4890 Transit Road, 4890 Transit Road LLC to 4890 Transit Realty LLC, $940,000.

• 123 Meadow Place, 240 Seneca Holdings LLC to Joseph Mesi; Davina Development Associates LLC; Elevate Re Holdings LLC, $535,500.

• 77 Neoga St., New Ventures LLC to Mcfarland Enterprises LLC, $364,700.

• 33 Jessica Lane, Julie E. Pomelow; Nolan D. Pomelow to Ghyath Saleh, $335,000.

• 30 Rushford Lane, Michael W. Kissel to Salvatore T. Gallo; Patrick Nosal, $331,000.

• 83 Nancy Place, Chelsea Kasprzyk; Michael Kasprzyk to Jason T. Smith; Sara Smith, $315,000.

• 121 Century Road, Christopher S. Williams; Mary F. Williams to Gawrys Gregory Paul Jr; Emily Rose Oakley, $260,000.

• 1310 George Urban Boulevard, James Driscoll; Lucja Driscoll to Blain Saladin; Noelle Saladin, $255,000.

• 73 Leni Lane, Kimberly Musilli; Kimberly Nosek to Borhan Ahmed; Kanij Hafsa, $252,400.

• 18a-d Springfield S, Krasimir Bakardjiev to Jain Estates LLC, $235,000.

• 183 Poinciana Parkway, Thomas J. Mangione; Thomas J. Mangione Jr. to Krasimir Bakardjiev, $225,000.

• 55 Parwood Drive, Susan L. Cichuniec; Thomas A. Cichuniec Jr. to Ashlee L. Ransbury, $225,000.

• 94 Mcparlin Ave., Abu Bakkar Shohag to Sumaiya Akter; Zahedul Islam, $215,000.

• 82 Elaine Court, Jason T. Smith; Sara C. Smith to Alexandria M. Over, $211,000.

• 119 Danbury Drive, Deborah Catras; Deborah A. Locke to Shawn Klingelsmith; Shawn B. Klingelsmith, $206,100.

• 204 Curtiss St., Amburley J. Burris; Ryan J. Mrugalski to Mohammad M. Hossain, $151,749.

• 156 Cedar Road, Claybrone L. Twitty; Claybrone L. Twitty Jr. to Bush Deirdre L White, $150,000.

• 85 Hoerner Ave., Mark Mlodozeniec to Ibrahim Kamal Bulbul; Hawah&elma Inc, $102,250.

• 1131 Harlem, Thunder Road Holdings LLC to Sri Madhusan Nath, $65,000.

CLARENCE

• 6685 Transit Road, George A. Urban; Teresa M. Urban to Royal Wash Development LLC, $745,000.

• 6083 Samantha Lane, Joseph Dudek; Susan Dudek to Richard J. Baker; Susan Baker, $560,000.

• 43 Ainsley Court, John C. Jewett; Vicki A. Jewett to Camper Resorts Inc, $427,000.

• 4795 Thompson Road, Chery L. Grace; Cheryl A. Grace; Charles R. Lewis; Russell G. Lewis; Thomas M. Lewis to Matthew Prohaska, $260,500.

• 8107 Stahley Road, Mark A. Foley; Hannah M. Lutley to Diane L. Leising, $190,000.

• 8805 Sesh Road, Colin Sweeney; Tina Sweeney to Gregory A. Capodagli; Sarah A. Capodagli, $105,000.

COLLINS

• 4346 East Becker Road, Richard Diehl; Susan Diehl to Catch A Niner LLC, $230,000.

• 14014 Spring St., Joseph J. Kobiolka to Lori J. Kornacki, $69,000.

CONCORD

• 11083 Sharp St., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Brigid E. Ott, $125,000.

• Vacant land Groth Road, Buy Great Land LLC to Prost Properties LLC, $75,000.

EDEN

• 2520 Beverly Ave., Richard E. Minekime to Sunset Custom Homes Inc, $42,500.

• 2526 Beverly Ave., Sunset Custom Homes Inc to David Maddex; Yvonne Maddex, $42,500.

ELMA

• 60 Gaylord Court, Vadim Mett to National Residential Nominee Services Inc, $680,000.

• 60 Gaylord Court, National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Jillian L. Beyer, $680,000.

• 1090-1092 Stolle Road, Patricia A. Birrer; Paul B. Birrer to Joseph J. Zanghi, $295,000.

EVANS

• 6665 Wellington Drive, John Lattuca to Evan B. Bonczar; Morgan L. Ryerse, $126,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 20 Parkview Drive, Eugene Peczkowski; June Peczkowski to Jody E. Fogarty; Thomas R. Fogarty, $500,000.

• 1321 West River Road, WNY Development Inc to Anthony L. Pitnell; Jaime L. Pitnell, $465,000.

• 2051 Baseline Road, 2055 Baseline Rd Inc to North Baseline Properties LLC, $291,500.

• 1028 Enola Road, Lynn M. Fotia; Terri L. Szafranski to Lauren M. Lefevre, $165,000.

• 3025 Westwood Drive, Jeremiah C. Drushler to Brendon W. Benton, $135,000.

• 173&175&177&179 Slate Lane, Gun Creek LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $123,200.

• 3366 Greenway Road, Ann Shantler to Sfr3-050 LLC, $114,000.

HAMBURG

• 5030 Lakeshore Road, Suzanne Desmond to Arthur Daniel Shea; Linda Shea, $500,000.

• 5568 Cooper Ridge, Forbes Homes Inc to Ashley Crane; Stephen Crane, $438,120.

• 4321 Rushford Drive, Lawrence J. Speiser; Susan A. Speiser to Thomas Joseph Dosch, $419,900.

• 91 Union St., Jj Cox Revocable Living Trust Tr to Peace&breath LLC, $325,000.

• 4307 Fairview Parkway, Debra J. Sparks to Daniel L. Mallaber, $240,000.

• 4773 Rogers Road, Russell O. Matern to Rachel Wurster; Thomas Wurster, $225,000.

• 4477 Oxford Terr, Lynn M. Brown; Mary Beth Friscic; Shari A. Yerger to Enterline Elizabeth M Sion; Jarod J. Millspaugh, $177,000.

• 5022 Morgan Parkway, Richard A. Kwiatkowski to Jessica M. Zimpfer, $149,900.

HOLLAND

• 7334 Olean Road, Patrick John Rupp to Nicholas Orcutt, $215,000.

• 11288 Holland Glenwood Road, 8975 Boston State Road LLC to Mark Elvers, $55,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 234-240 Millhurst Road, Francis Mielcarek; Sandra J. Mielcarek to Jf Holdings LLC, $170,000.

LANCASTER

• 1 Trentwood Trl, Joseph J. Sledz; Mary Jane Sledz to Jeffrey M. Beacham; Alexandra D. Jadoch, $380,000.

• 28 Woodlawn Ave., Tawny Sacilowski; Michael Urbanski to Roxanne Aimee Daigneault; Joshua Howard Smith, $250,000.

• 25 Iroquois Ave., Tyler L. Rusin; Patricia E. Sebo to Sedona Dumyahn; Kevin Grubbs, $227,000.

• 11 Sturm St., Catherine Roncone; Gary Roncone to Anthony Roncone, $150,000.

• 9 Newell Ave., Charles B. Lee; Diane G. Lee to Sfr3-060 LLC, $90,000.

• 72 Lombardy St., Jean M. Nolan to Delevan Property Holdings LLC, $80,000.

MARILLA

• Vacant land Clinton St., Eugene Paul Timmel; Ingrid Timmel to Deborah A. Lenney; Richard J. Lenney, $25,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 7557 Greenbush Road, Eddie L. Hoover to Jacob Petroski; Sarah Petroski, $865,000.

• 5130 Havens Road, Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Ashley Ann Knavel; Michael Patrick Knavel, $580,750.

NORTH COLLINS

• 10504 Main St., A Frank Mauro Living Trust 081111 Tr to Michael A. Gullo, $91,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 104 Autumn Lane, Oak Orchard Development LLC to James W. Wilder; Kayla M. Wilder, $545,675.

• 20 Rolling Hills Drive, Julie Sullivan to Susan A. Patanella, $405,000.

• 3691 Southwestern Boulevard, Mary V. Dunn to Apollo Hq LLC, $350,000.

• 107 Southwick Drive, Edward Rybarczyk Living Trust Tr to Cheryl A. Young; Mark E. Young, $240,000.

• 5113 Lake Ave., Karen L. Kmitch; Thomas J. Kmitch to Ismael Valentin, $190,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 19 Mill St., Dale C. Grimm to Charles W. Patterson; Debra P. Patterson, $146,500.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 134 Broad St., Ccc Industries LLC to 34seymour LLC, $263,000.

• 72 Klinger Ave., Todd E. Fetterhoff; Lori A. Sauer to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $247,000.

• 72 Klinger Ave., Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Anthony J. Grecco; Dominic V. Grecco; Kimberly A. Grecco; Nicholas M. Grecco, $247,000.

• 530 Morgan St., Bonny Seiling to Alysa Yotter, $208,000.

• 91 Fuller Ave., Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Matthew J. Bagar, $186,000.

TONAWANDA

• 256 Sawyer Ave., Dennis J. Laughlin; Trina M. Laughlin; Trina Marie Laughlin to Ez Industries LLC, $375,000.

• 56 Fairmount St., Michele Leone; Michele Ziroli to Joshua Fuller; Meghan E. Fuller, $315,000.

• 380 Moore Ave., Mae O. Jackson to Ann Moscato; Michael J. Moscato, $252,000.

• 324 University Ave., Jenning C. Medina to Catherine Roncone; Susan Rosky, $250,000.

• 693 Ellicott Creek Road, Jamie Becht to Florina Altshiler, $234,000.

• 1941 Parker Boulevard, Andrew T. Yoder to Kaitlin Shoemaker Kilroy, $212,500.

• 402 Shepard Ave., James R. Paolini; Kathryn E. Paolini to Kyle D. Eigenbrod; James D. Waddington, $210,000.

• 86 Lyndale Ave., Shawn R. Oconnor to Kristina M. Oconnor, $170,000.

• 134 Thurston Ave., Cheryl B. Paul to Stephen Deck, $165,000.

• 67 Two Mile Cr Road, James R. Tokarczyk; Julie A. Tokarczyk to Kristina Kelichner, $120,000.

• 85 North Ellwood Ave., Robert Albin to Michael Hermann, $100,000.

• 259 Koenig Road, John P. Gawel Jr. to Danny Chayban; Michael Miranda, $90,000.

• 236 Hampton Parkway, Christina W. Miller; Walter M. Miller; Walter Miller to Jason J. Miller, $60,000.

WALES

• Vacant land Hunters Creek Road, Joan P. Schmidt to Matthew J. Schwab; Natalie J. Schwab, $140,000.

WEST SENECA

• 78 Vista Court, Archana A. Darwandar; Rakesh R. Pawar to Zachary M. Lill, $465,000.

• 75 Chancellor Lane, Faye I. Garbay; John J. Garbay to Jeanne Lanigan; Paul J. Lanigan, $440,000.

• 784 East&west, Sunset Custom Homes Inc to Matthew D. Door, $375,000.

• 503 Carriage Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Mae C. Harkins; Michael J. Harkins, $295,955.

• 32 Colonial Manor Court, Wnuk Family Trust Tr to Brian T. Keller; Kerianne Keller, $279,900.

• 81 Paxford Place, Elizabeth J. Hummel to Nick Navarro, $256,000.

• 693 Indian Church Road, Anthony Bertini; Danette Bertini to Katherine B. Myers; Jason Somerville, $252,000.

• 5557 Seneca St., Timothy J. Roche to Donald A. Krempholtz; Patrick James Krempholtz, $215,000.

• 57 Woodcrest Drive, Ross Bracco to Kelly Kostelny, $180,000.

• 44 Pineview Court, Phyllis R Gertis Trust Tr to Jill N. Gertis, $180,000.

• 16 Eldred Ave., Kerianne Grasso to Stephanie M. Mussel, $180,000.

• 338 Union Road, Rachael Ann Kapuscinski to 338 Union Road LLC, $170,000.