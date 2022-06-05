 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending April 15, 2022.

ALDEN

• 3103 Peters Corners Road, Laurie A. Mitzel; Susan M. Alston; Joann Hanft; Thomas L. Hanft Jr. to Lnl Peters Corners LLC, $526,050.

• 13200 Broadway, Leonard A. Weisbeck Jr. to Alden State Bank, $180,000.

AMHERST

• 43 Eagle St., Architectural Elements LLC to Michael D. Geiger; Nicola A. Geiger, $850,000.

• 61 Penny Lane, Patricia E. Brandel; William J. Brandel to Karen Meehan; Patrick J. Meehan, $751,000.

• 2 Cooper Heights, Manoj J. Mammen; Rose Mammen to Cradoc Jeffrey Winkelvoss; Jennifer Rae Winkelvoss, $736,000.

• 138 Foxhunt Lane, Ann Hilgenfeldt; Thorsten Hilgenfeldt to Christopher Jenkins; Kristin Jenkins, $700,000.

• 41 Ruskin Road, Kathleen M. Walsh; Patrick J. Walsh to Michael Picerno; Sandra Picerno, $530,000.

• 73 King Anthony Way, Jeffrey E. Wasik; Jessica M. Wasik to Eleni Shehata; Mark Shehata, $483,000.

• 17 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Sridevi Kandarpa; Venkata P. Kandarpa, $464,790.

• 28 Countryside Lane, Dorothy R. Hoffman; Richard F. Hoffman to Maria Birke; Timothy Birke, $381,000.

• 16 Brenridge Drive, Thomas F. Hurley II to Chelsea Fann; Julian Fann, $350,000.

• 67 Rosedale Boulevard, Kristen M. Riley to Wade Dodi Lyn Tulang; Marc Daniel Wade, $245,777.

• 60 Cree Ton Drive, Kathleen R. Moley to Melissa Laird; Ryan Laird, $242,740.

• 845 Wehrle Drive, James Vasilou Jr. to Joseph A. Barone, $237,500.

• 2685 Sweet Home Road, Larry J. Damon to Schiappa Properties LLC, $188,000.

• 4547 Chestnut Ridge Road, Joshua Swigut to Safia Mustafa; Saleh F. Suboh, $166,000.

• 3936 Ridge Lea Rd Unit D, Sarah A. Hubbard to Abdul Qadir Brula; Huma Qadir, $150,000.

• 37 Creekside Drive, Jennifer Zanghi to Tahir Bhatti, $142,000.

• 487 Sweet Home Road, Evan Holme to Property Shop of WNY LLC, $130,000.

• 3901 Main St., David Weinheimer to Antoinette Charles; Richard Charles, $85,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 939 Center St., Erin K. Stearns; Kyle M. Stearns to Robert J. Christopher; Shirley M. Krotz, $335,000.

• Vacant land Cook Road, Nevsty Development LLC to Christine Stynes; Thomas J. Stynes, $100,000.

BOSTON

• 8635 Cole Road, Marcia M. Langer to Reynold H. Wierzba, $15,000.

BUFFALO

• 1597 Elmwood, 1597 Elmwood Buffalo LLC to Arc Elmwood LLC, $2,734,375.

• 172 Summer St., John B. Cart to Michael T. Cornacchio, $835,000.

• 160 Dorchester Road, Cynthia C. Ernst to Echeverri Carlos Julio Londono; Theresa Mary Mease-Londono, $600,000.

• 315 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Elena Nosworthy; Raymour Nosworthy, $555,237.

• 225 Delavan W, City of Buffalo to West Side Homes LLC, $381,100.

• 772 Elk, Rp Flynn LLC to Double C Realty of NY Inc, $350,000.

• 140 Albany, 140 Albany Properties Inc to John Patrick Hogenmiller, $331,000.

• 148 West Woodside Ave., Mark A. Lorenz; Mark Lorenz to Sjr Four LLC, $280,000.

• 12 Greenfield, Jaynee N. Shamenda to Kacy Lynn Howland, $265,000.

• 732 Crescent Ave., Queen City Invest LLC to John Yates, $200,000.

• 68 Fairchild Place, 68 Fairchild Place Trust to Safa Alyasiri, $195,000.

• 94 Madison St., Alicia Thompson to Avery Roper; Deirdre Roper, $192,000.

• 55 Evanston Place, Margaret M. Higgins to Jamie A. Abbott; Joel M. Lehman, $182,000.

• 170 Hollywood, Karen Taylor; Shawn Taylor to Michael J. Pastrick, $182,000.

• 1758 Clinton St., Kathleen A. Zinzola; Thomas G. Zinzola to Pcs Land Holdings LLC, $175,000.

• 16 Aldrich Place, Gregory L. Forsyth to Rhiannon M. Filer; Andrew D. Liberati, $167,000.

• 113 Florida St., Sabuda Family Holdings LLC to Nicholas Buscaglia; Krizzia Sanchez, $163,750.

• 137 La Salle Ave., Compass Realty Enterprises Inc to Fallsconnection Holdings LLC, $160,000.

• 95 Kensington, Ab&ah Business LLC to Omar Faroque; Abdul Karim, $150,000.

• 14 Heward Ave., Mohammad Ujjal Hossain to Erica A. Kuyoro, $150,000.

• 82 Spaulding, Cynthia Ann Mucciaccio; Cynthia Mucciaccio to Airiyana Buster, $149,900.

• Carroll St., City of Buffalo to Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum, $141,100.

• 67 Meech Ave., Triple Crown Properties of WNY LLC to Barbara N. Abel; Patrick Santora, $137,500.

• 91 Mariemont Ave., 91 Mariemont LLC to 317 Breckenridge LLC, $130,000.

• 119 Southside, Nagi A. Thabet to Kazi Alimun Reza, $125,000.

• 268 Miami St., Robert J. Bauer to Cjs Development LLC, $123,000.

• 236 Ideal St., Maria E. Bailon; Joan Burnett; Joan Mae Burnett to Kats Development LLC, $115,000.

• 536 Berkshire Ave., Bradford I. Pitts to Md Mazharul Islam; Khadizatul Kubra, $110,000.

• 243 Laurel St., Achwad Bakth; Achwad Talha Bakth; Buffalo Kt Group LLC to Pyu Nin New; Zaw Tun, $110,000.

• 114 Moselle, Sunshines 304 LLC to Mostafa Kamal; Md G. Rasol, $100,000.

• 17 Oneida, Lc Strategic Holdings LLC to Denis Zelaya, $99,000.

• 1045 Niagara St., Damian Bolden; Deneen Bolden; Joseph Bolden Jr.; Sabina Bolden; Latonya Redd; Shawndre Tramell; Barachel Williams to Almansob LLC, $97,500.

• 293 Ludington St., Christy Dicarlo; Donald L. Dicarlo to Most Begam; Mohammad Hossain, $91,000.

• 150 Gilbert, Barbara Czyz to Timothy Kilanowski, $86,000.

• 251 Woodlawn Ave., Melodye Mack to Enannehan Corp, $85,000.

• 112 Moselle, Sunshines 304 LLC to Kulsum Akter, $81,000.

• 1038 Abbott Road, Ten Thirty-Eight Management Corp to 1038 Abbott Road LLC, $80,000.

• 734 Prospect Ave., Tin Z. Lwin; Ei Phyu Zin to Islam Noor Mohammad Bin Noor; Shukur Zubaidah Binti Abdul, $75,000.

• 91 Mohr, Kimberly K. Owens to Senuara Binti Abudar; Shokotulah Bin Amanullah, $75,000.

• 328 Davey St., Tofa Business Group Inc to Mohammed Ibrahim Khalil, $70,000.

• 60 Manitoba, Thomas E. Paszko Jr.; Veronika Paszko to True Value Realty LLC, $65,000.

• 217 Massachusetts St., Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Company Inc to Ws Homes Housing Development Fund Company Inc, $64,500.

• 90 Hamilton St., Shamon A. Bevill to Al Salman Properties Inc, $52,500.

• 91 Hamilton, Shamon A. Bevill to Al Salman Properties Inc, $52,500.

• 261 Ideal St., Salvatore C. Scinta to Mohammad Jahangir Alam, $40,000.

• 518 La Salle, Kiflu Teklearagay to Temesgen Haile, $40,000.

• 42 Butler, City of Buffalo to Lamarr Alexander Smith; Sabriyah Smith, $36,000.

• 119 Grace St., 716 Estates LLC to Mgs 403 Holdings LLC, $35,100.

• 85 Abbott Road, Joyce A. Swanson to Edwin Borrero III, $35,000.

• 209 Titus, Md Abdul Mannan to Biplu Chakrabarty, $30,000.

• 121 Shumway, City of Buffalo to Mir Ahmed, $29,500.

• 25 Hartman, Donna Hall to Its In The Bricks LLC, $27,500.

• 629 West, Ujima Company Incorporated to Ws Homes Housing Development Fund Company Inc, $25,000.

• 178 Herman St., Daniels Rosie L B to Sunshine Buffalo Inc, $25,000.

• 48 Glenwood, James C. Legrand to Affinity NY Management Inc, $20,000.

• 385 Davey St., Sandra Krytus; Eleanor Schultz to Deg Properties LLC, $20,000.

• 176 Herman St., Daniels Rosie L B to Sunshine Buffalo Inc, $17,000.

• 129 Parkridge Ave., Mohamed Hamed to Kaza Shamim Ahmmad, $6,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 8 Marywood Drive, Jason M. Mccarrison to Nicole Backes; Andrew Graziano, $315,000.

• 116 Kokomo St., Thomas W Kaminski Asset Management Trust 111417 Tr; Thomas W Kaminski Asset Management Trust Tr to Jacqueline S. Kranick; Keith John Kranick, $255,000.

• 62 Suffield Ave., Shilpi Begum; Mohammed Rahman to Nash David Braun, $226,000.

• 35 Freda Ave., Gregg S. Trueman; Gregoria Trueman to Rapheal H. Washington, $200,000.

• 46 Vern Lane, Kathleen Bible; Patricia Georger; Carol Szczesniak; Christopher Szczesniak; Joseph Szczesniak; Mary T. Szczesniak; Thomas Szczesniak to Carol M. Szczesniak, $200,000.

• 77 Starlite Ave., Mary Jane Pieczynski; David Zuber to Chase M. Knight; Jenna L. Quenneville, $191,000.

• 12 Pendennis Place, Gerald Kubiak to Muhammed Ahmed, $183,000.

• 4560 Broadway St., Deeann Colmerauer; Richard G. Colmerauer to Camay Wolfe; Wolfe Jacob Paul Douglas, $183,000.

• 209 Olmstead Ave., Marcia Markus; Victor Markus to Brandon T. Atlas, $160,000.

• 3451 Harlem Road, Harmohinder S. Walia to Japanese Auto Repair Inc, $160,000.

• 176 Wagner Ave., Ann Marie Call; Joseph P. Call to Atika Osman, $142,000.

• 35 Yvonne Ave., Sharlene Anger; Cheryl Gallagher; Lisa Ladowski; Debra Pulinski to Stephanie Lynn Wolff, $139,770.

• 97 Meadowbrook Parkway, Craig Pruitt Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Hend Ahmed Ibrahim; Kassab Ismail Mahmoud Mohamed, $138,000.

• 1307 Walden Ave., Brenda L. Michalowski; Phillip G. Michalowski to Keyona Dandy; Debra Weich, $129,000.

• 235 Beale Ave., Triple Crown Properties of WNY LLC to Anthony Candino; Kimberly C. Pangrazio, $115,200.

• 62 Gualbert Ave., Douglas J. Carstens to Gabriel Norris, $80,000.

• 35 Yvonne Ave., Schlant Mark J Bkr Tr; Shepard Pamela A Bkr Tr to Stephanie Lynn Wolff, $34,943.

CLARENCE

• 8869 Lake Glen Court, Michael Lock; Stephanie Lock to Alicia Mandujano; Thaddeus Patrick Waters, $1,415,000.

• 4598 Brentwood Drive, Brian A. Smith; Meghan K. Smith to Brian W. Anderson, $815,000.

• 9338 Kristina Circle, Nagasree Maremalla; Siddarth Siddamsetty to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, $510,000.

• 9338 Kristina Circle, American International Relocation Solutions LLC to Christopher B. Holcombe; Molly Holcombe, $510,000.

• 6575 Transit Road, Lulus Property LLC to 6575 Transit Road LLC, $400,000.

• 5455 Kraus Road, Diane E Trippie Revocable Living Trust 090515 Tr to Judith A. Douglas, $363,500.

• 5030 Meadowbrook Road, Richard J. Tucker to Brian Croak; Laura Croak, $300,000.

• 4578 Shisler Road, Art Schrubb to James P. Klyczek, $256,000.

• 4421 Arondale Drive, Rice Beth Ann J to Brooklynn Gvertz; Daniel Gvertz, $255,000.

• 8785 Wolcott Road, Stanley Gembala; Stanley M. Gembala to Nicolas P. Stein; Patrick J. Stein, $153,900.

COLDEN

• 9505 Falls Road, Tammy L. Dauer; Tammy L. Schaffer to Cherylann M. Stachewicz, $305,000.

COLLINS

• 14894 Konert Road, Lori A. Roth to Dallas Craft; Leo Craft, $200,000.

• 13857 Jennings Road, Cynthia Nardello to Jill Russell, $103,400.

ELMA

• 80 Oaknoll Court, Jennifer L. Smith; Rebecca Beardi; Carl H. Rozek to Amrutha Idupuganti; Mark P. Kransler, $446,000.

• 3100 Bowen Road, Richard T. Marszalek to 460 E Center LLC, $15,000.

EVANS

• 6789 Derby Road, Christina Gajkowski to Christina M. North; Eric P. North, $330,000.

• 360 East Sterling Ave., Theresa A. Govenettio-Black; Wallace W. Black to Gideon Lewis, $175,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 1763-1795 Baseline Road, Harbor Towne Group LLC to Budget Rental Units LLC, $3,372,133.

• 980 Foxcroft Road, James H. Watz; Sharon L. Watz to David E. Werner; Stephani E. Werner, $440,000.

• 653 South Colony Road, Elizabeth L. Crocker to Michael J. Graziadei; Mary C. Polino-Graziadei, $340,000.

• 1850 Huth Road, Bianca M. Hall; Nicholas S. Hall to Jordan Robinson; Zachary Robinson, $325,000.

• 1826 Broadway, Osama H. Abdellatif to Atheer Issa, $109,000.

HAMBURG

• 2317 Agassiz Drive, Daniel J. Corcoran; Margaret Mulloy Corcoran; Margaret R. Mulloy to Michael E. Palmer; Wendy G. Palmer, $440,000.

• 4234 Bayview Road, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Crista A. James; David M. James, $396,642.

• 4264 Tisbury Lane, Merlin R. Alveres; Karin Provost; John David Schwartz to Carrie Bragg, $311,500.

• 126 Huntington Court, Kelly L. Baetzhold to Jennifer Cirino; Jason Kremblas, $300,101.

• 4554 Oxford Terr, Alto Collective LLC to Lisa Strassheim, $220,000.

• 6086 Southwestern Boulevard, Mary E. Moran; Peter N. Moran to T&l Unlimited Grace LLC, $207,500.

• 5726 Dover Road, Andrea J. Wilson to Nicole Marie Marszalkowski, $173,000.

• 128 Woodview, James S. Beatty; James Snedecor Beatty to Kathryn Fendya, $117,084.

• 4626 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Nicholas Korzkowski to Christopher Duffy, $75,000.

• Vacant land Kingswood Lane, Leanne M. Switala to Patrick M. Eddy, $15,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 55 Elmview Ave., WNY Properties Associates Inc; WNY Property Associates Inc to Ahmed Almontaser, $233,000.

• 23 St Johns Place, Paul J. Hruby to Azeiza Almathil, $200,000.

• 41 Avery Ave., James Golubski to Josephine Marie Konerth, $180,000.

• 161 Milnor Ave., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Bros Pros Property Holdings Inc, $115,500.

• 50 Stearns Ave., Raymond Paul Boduch to Ayish Alomari, $110,000.

LANCASTER

• 22 Benson Drive, Heather A. Moden to Darryl Kaczmarek; Kathleen Kaczmarek, $320,000.

• 48 Wilkshire Place, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Robert James Matthews, $201,000.

• 37 Holland Ave., Donna Laney; Donna L. Laney to Anna P. Caci, $178,200.

• 126 Erie St., Michael E. Kresin Jr. to Samantha R. Angrignon; Andrew Joseph Stoffel, $175,000.

• 462 Aurora St., Stephen T. Stekl; Penny Ann Vosburg to Timothy P. Lehner, $145,000.

• 2671 Wehrle Drive, Robert J. Naab; Robert J. Naab Sr. to John C. Worden, $122,000.

• 5229 Genesee St., Francesca R. Falzone; Robert Krupski; Robert John Krupski; Robert K. Krupski to Daniel Glushefski, $112,001.

• 24 Clark St., Kathleen M. Simme to Sandra J. Griffin; Cynthia M. Vanecek, $80,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 12427 Mcneeley Road, Maureen A. Roberts; Taylor L. Roberts to Taylor M. Lennert; Adam M. Tucker, $390,000.

• 4414 Billo Road, Arivanamariena Dewes; Stephen G. Dewes; Arivanamariena Solis to Jay Christopher Zuppa, $257,000.

• 11959 Buckwheat Road, Michael Heist to Christopher Bartolone; Deborah Bartolone, $45,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 3269 Genesee Road, Colin Lawrence to Johnathan Harrington, $210,000.

• 10439 Pine St., Bridget A. Maitland; Thomas H. Maitland to Malinda L. Rosenswie, $140,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 16 Rock Dove Lane, Eva Marie Schoen; Joseph Schoen to Ashley A. Daddario; Douglas S. Drumsta, $1,100,000.

• 3940 California Road, Richard R. Muscatello; Dianna A. Pugliese to Dom&lu LLC, $749,900.

• 38 Golden Crescent Way, Forbes Homes Inc to Brandon Meredyk; Kara M. Meredyk, $578,955.

• 3095 Southwestern Boulevard, Ideal You Weight Loss Center LLC to D&t Ventures WNY LLC, $479,900.

• 12 Ventura Drive, Tobi A. Stanton-Stewart; James A. Stewart to Phillip Yacone Jr., $410,000.

• 15 Bruce Drive, Donald E. Will; Donald Will to Amanda Ryan; Daniel J. Ryan, $390,000.

• Vacant land 25 Furlong Drive, Knoche Farms Three LLC to Emilie B. Vertalino; William A. Vertalino, $154,500.

• 9 Highpoint Court, Elevation Homes LLC to Jason F. Malayny; Victoria L. Malayny, $150,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 36 Pinewood Drive, Albert C. Heisler to Dale C. Grimm, $169,900.

• 118 Maple Ave., Adam G. Tillinghast; Melissa A. Tillinghast to John A. Orsini, $149,350.

• 192 North Central Ave., Lucy M. Bartoszek to Adriana G. Schoepflin, $135,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 64 Syracuse St., Christiana Trust Tr; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb dba to Mf716 Property LLC, $168,900.

• 27 Carney St., Goonerathna Merrennaghe Shenudh Hirusha to Kyle M. Brantley, $120,000.

• 245 Fletcher St., Pm Property Solutions LLC to Cody J. Clemons, $113,000.

• 71 Carney St., Carlo S. Settineri Jr. to Holly Fiore, $100,000.

TONAWANDA

• 11-15 Cobb St., Curwood Development LLC to Tonawanda Estates LLC, $995,000.

• 60 Lincoln Boulevard, WNY Property Holdings LLC to Charles M. Kreher; Kreher Mary Ann R, $300,000.

• 211 Westfall Drive, Kristine R. Brown; Stephen R. Brown to Kyle D. Trudell, $250,000.

• 166 Stillwell Ave., Lauren K. Shields to Alexa Schenk; Michael Streicher, $235,000.

• 228 Mckinley Ave., James E. Bible; Janet Bible to Emily Pierce-Delaney, $220,000.

• 1676 Parker Boulevard, Aditi Satish More; Tushar Vispute to Alex D. Perry, $193,000.

• 72 Wendover, Rosalie Ann Padegomis to William Sattelberg, $190,000.

• 247 Heath Terrace, Ronen LLC to Joseph R. Comerford; Mary P. Comerford, $165,000.

• 719 Englewood Ave., Majwire Corp to Christopher David Amico; Salvatore Francis Amico, $165,000.

• 353 Evergreen Drive, Walter F. Weglar to Holly Ann Henderson, $138,900.

WEST SENECA

• 4085 Seneca St., Colleen M. Dhafir; Mazin A. Dhafir to 4085 Seneca LLC, $825,000.

• 18 Clearview Drive, Christian S. Jungong to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $460,000.

• 18 Clearview Drive, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Andrew Caranski; Laura Caranski, $460,000.

• 114 Westcliff Drive, Helen M. Boldt; Robert M. Boldt to Michael T. King, $170,300.

