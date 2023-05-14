Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Feb 24, 2023.
AMHERST
• 35 Knollwood Ln, Kelly Foti, Christopher D Robbins to Sean Oneill, $999,999.
• 104D California Dr, Natale Building Corp to Nancy A Lobocchiaro, $602,400.
• 295 Hunters Ln, Lawrence M Abate, Laura H Abate to Fnu Boney Mammen, Fnu Divya Suseel, $395,000.
• 177 Sunshine Dr, John W Mcneil, to Marcella Picone, $315,000.
• 83 President Walk, Julia A Donner to Daniel E Roedl, Winona F Roedl, $302,000.
• 11 Plymouth Pl, 416Homez Inc to Amjad Aref, $299,500.
• 41 Fleetwood Ter, Master Participation Tr Lsf9, Us Bank Trust to Iryna Zottola, Ruslan Demus, $282,000.
People are also reading…
• 96 Azure Pine Ct, Rose F Anderson to William Gregory Blodgett, Amanda Margaret Adams, $270,000.
• 2651 Dodge Rd, Ware Property Services Llc to Domenic Louis Sparacino, $268,000.
• 85 Willow Ln, Matthew A Becton to Yue Xing, $260,000.
• 43 Park Forest Dr, Marlene Schiferle, Margaret Hausbeck, Michelle L Kuebler to Rabeya Sultana, Md Ariful Islam Khan, $225,000.
• 9 Beacon Pk Unit I , Jyothi Lakshmi Rebala, Pradeep S Rebala to Pamela J Ball, $180,000.
• 791 N French Rd, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust to Chase J Woodward, Christina A Darlak, $179,500.
• 471-D Burroughs Dr, Plencia Corp to Margaret Miller, $167,900.
• 439 Burroughs Dr Ug , Jason Santiago to Lisa Joan Lopez, $139,000.
• 216 Hillcrest Dr, Kenneth R Bkr Tr Clabeau, Daniel Bkr Tr Brick to Mary E Goss, William J Goss, $27,500.
BUFFALO
• 267 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation (The) to Patsy M Young, $570,064.
• 255 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/Marc-Equity Corporation (The) to Gwendolyn Eldridge, $561,099.
• 639 W Delavan Ave, Premier Properties Of Wny Llc to Aaron J Gollegly, $439,900.
• 207 Hoyt St, Robert A Roush, Jay C Digangi to Evan Julian Sherman, Dorothy Emma Shuldman, $340,207.
• 987 W Delavan, Teysir Abajobir to Sophia G Smith, $277,500.
• 72 Taunton Pl, Mitchell A Jaccarino to Kaitlyn Bala, Edward Jakubowski, $270,000.
• 39 Indian Church Rd, Susan M Stump to Harvey Miles Jr, $269,000.
• 811 Humboldt Pkwy, Carmela D Thompson to Sean W Thompson, $225,000.
• 27 Pawnee Pkwy, James C Claydon to Kristin M Whitfield, $200,000.
• 398 Minnesota Ave, Stephanie Jones to Mollah Md M Rahman, Nasrin Akter, $190,000.
• 525 Ontario St, Joshua Saw to Elizabeth Man, $190,000.
• 50 Hewitt Ave, John H Hackney to Sonia Hutchins, $185,000.
• 413 Highgate Ave, Queen City Invest Llc to Fana Hunley, $175,000.
• 131 Forest Ave, Louis Lorenzo to Bruce D Lamantia, $172,000.
• 114 N Ogden St, Carol A Smith, Ralph R Smith, to Deborah N Guadalupe, $169,500.
• 200 Roesch, Patricia N Coughlin to Christopher A Pei, Elisa Pei, Casandra Pei, $159,500.
• 349 Parkdale Ave, William Szczerba to Susan M Stump, $155,000.
• 283 Skillen St, Mark D Abbott to Natalie Kurz, $155,000.
• 1292 Bailey Ave, Der Yaseen Properties Llc to Mohammed Liakat Ali Bhuiyan, $152,000.
• 263 Baynes St, Joan E Mangano to 263 Baynes Trust, $150,000.
• 182 Victoria Ave, Ruli Begum to Purnima Das, $150,000.
• 117 Okell St, Teofilo Dejesus, Angelita Dejesus to Ebaidullah Bin Abul Hussin, $142,000.
• 1354 Bailey Ave, Hawah&Elma Inc, Mohammed Al Baten Sarker to Nasrin Aktar, $140,000.
• 286 Miami St, Timothy J Wode, Mary K Wode to Alec J Olson, Samantha M Sliwinski, $137,800.
• 26 Humason Ave, Mohammad Kurshed Alam, Nasrin Sultana to Amanda Powell, $125,000.
• 95 Hubbell Ave, Erin Mccarthy to Charina Urena Maria, $125,000.
• 52 Proctor, Nationwide Development Inc to Kazi Enterprises Pvt Ltd, $120,000.
• 722 Norfolk Ave, Aaron J Bennett to Karen G Flores, $115,000.
• 1279 Michigan Ave, Rose N Watson to Riya Khanam, Md Eddrish, $115,000.
• 530 Fulton, Akib Development Corporation to Shahla Ferdous, $110,000.
• 159 Amber St, Ma Properties 1522 Llc,to Queen City Invest Llc, $108,000.
• 557 Doat St, John W Murray, William J Walters Jr, to Ab&Ah Business Llc, $87,500.
• 380 Utica East, Olivia P Miller to Malcolm Properties&Management Llc, $84,000.
• 126 S Pontiac St, Kenneth N Stack to Mitchell Soto Jr, $80,000.
• 597 Norfolk, Sabak Das AKA Sebak Das to Md Manirul Islam, $78,000.
• 39 Phyllis Ave, Albert Burruano, James E Humphrey to Jorna Management Llc, $75,001.
• 141 Metcalfe St, Robert Mark Henson to Mosammat Rita Tabrin Shahin, $71,000.
• 91 Central Ave, Bolo Enterprises Llc to Otha Smith, $62,000.
• 75 Shepard, Alfred C Myers III to Ferdous Farjana, $60,000.
• 262 Bissell Ave, Charmaine Bowman to Altaf Hussain, $55,000.
• 19 Mendola Ave, Sonja M Lumpkin, Michael Charles Cimasi to Mark Anthony Davis, $53,000.
• 47 Schmarbeck St, Damion D Thompson, Nicole Thompson to Sarker Corp, $35,000.
• 145 Weiss St, Mrr Property Solutions Llc to Syed M Ahmed, $34,100.
• 161 Reiman St, Martin Louis Mclaughlin to Reitz Roth Ira Ben Matthew, Diesenbruch Ira Ben David Equity Trust Company Cust, $31,500.
• 73 Navel Ave, Md Arif Rahman to Md Rabiul Islam, $30,000.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 137 Groell Ave, Matthew M Wach to Mark D Mcgregor, $310,000.
• 144 Messer Ave, Jennifer Walter, David C Batkowski to Rocco Anastasio, Melanie Anastasio, $250,000.
• 52 Victoria Blvd, Wny Estates Llc, Sun Moon Buffalo Llc to Md Lukman Alom, Rahima Begum Sumi, $230,000.
• 43 Liberty Ter, Casey J Rampe, Matthew J Bradley to Adelaide Witherspoon, $210,000.
• 110 Allendale Rd, Jacqueline M Borkowski, Brian J Borkowski to Md Muktadir, $205,500.
• 39 Joanne Ln, Michael E Chruscicki to Adam M Wojcik, Taya L Kondrasky, $205,000.
• 24 Honduras Ln, Kc Buffalo Enterprises Llc to Rubina Rahman, $185,000.
• 177 Crandon Blvd, Brenda Zelasko, Michele Drews, Kathy Sobkowiak to Patricia Anne Buckley, Linda Lee Morosey, $177,050.
Support Local Journalism
• 1024 George Urban Blvd, Denise G Juliano to Jeremy M Juliano, $175,000.
• 1264 Walden Ave, Kabir Miah to Syed M Noor, Syed Noor Minhaj, $173,000.
• 215 Santin Dr, Lisa Irizarry to Erin Piseczny, $155,000.
• 140 Parkedge Dr, Steven Strobele, Timothy Strobele to Sheikh Hossain, $150,000.
• 177 Curtiss St, Richard Elliott to Young Lion Development Llc, $85,000.
• 287 Halstead Ave, Amisha L Maldonado to Efrain Vega-Alvarez, $10,000.
CLARENCE
• 8179 Woodview Ct, Gregg E Robins, Shari L Robins to Jean M Schaedler, $700,000.
• 5700 Creekwood Ct W, Natale Building Corp to Kara L Cook, $551,477.
• 8045 County Rd, John Pieri to Thomas R Chiaramonte, $175,000.
• 8271 Transit Rd, James C Smith, Michelle A Smith to Charles D Smith, $165,000.
COLLINS
• V/L Konert Rd, Kenneth P Glass, Kimberly A Glass to Whitmer Holding Company Llc, $80,000.
DEPEW
• 45 Tyler St, Diane L Mager, Nancy J Kuras, Deborah A Baker to Jackson Proy, $160,000.
• 34 Tyler St, Jill M Thurston to Karen Grisanti, $160,000.
• 152 Cornell Dr, Joan K Mantelli to Jessica Theresa Kraus, $85,000.
EDEN
• 4336 Zenner Rd, Daniel J Munich to Kelly Lotempio, Brian J Oleary, $255,000.
• 3504 Schintzius, Joan R Pasnik, to Mark Pasnik, $80,000.
EVANS
• 1255 Sturgeon Point Rd, Tammy Pauley, Christopher Pauley to Jessica Mogavero, Christian Baratta, $300,000.
• 9363 Peach St, Michael T Metz to Mrr Property Solutions Llc, $50,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 1314 Majestic Woods Dr, Stephen J Cavuoto, Wanda J Cavuoto to Thomas K Murphy, $487,000.
• 75 Monica Rd, Donald Nizialek to Natalie I Bagnard, $190,000.
HAMBURG
• V/L Beaubein Dr, Tasseff 2014 Family Trust, to Ian M Landinguin,, Ryan L Landinguin, $560,000.
• 5665 Un16C Southwestern Blvd, Villas At Brierwood Llc to Joel M Cancilla, $409,000.
• 3884 Columbia St, Mariah K Ohler, Mark Nurmi to Gregory R Burg, Heather L Czaska, $220,000.
• 4119 Fairview Pkwy, Nicholas Lombardo, Kristin Lombardo to Susan M Senko, $216,240.
• 6260 L31 Eckhardt Rd, Christina M Ebeling to Jp Redding Contracting Inc, $185,000.
• 3312 E Pleasant Dr, Gardner B Low Jr, Patricia L Low, Mark S Aquino to Aries Real Estate Llc, $87,301.
• 3642 Third St, Louis&Mary Lou Toporek Irrevocable Trust to Stanley Blocho, $50,000.
HOLLAND
• 11377 Blanchard Rd, David P Duell to Silas Philbrick, Tiffany Hoffmann, $449,000.
KENMORE
• 165 Washington Ave, Triad Realty Llc Trust to Trevor Tumiel, Lauren Evans, $295,000.
LACKAWANNA
• 71 Center St, Mrr Property Solutions Llc to Reliance Enterprises Vi Inc, $72,000.
LANCASTER
• 6 Spruceland Ter, Jennifer M Kimura, Kenji J Kimura to Wendy J Cirocco, Nicholas J Celej, $405,000.
• 54 Nicholas Ln, Stephen&Nancy Turbe Revocable Trust to Eric P Kloss, $330,000.
• 78 Olde Stone Ln, Eugene Michael Urso to Gary M Nervo, $195,000.
• 59 Lake Ave, Jolie Young-Palmer to Andrea Larson, Andrew Larson, $180,000.
• 34 Deepwood Pl, Hidden Meadow Lan Llc to Sarah Falletta, Thomas Falletta, $73,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 109 Autumn Ln, Oak Orchard Development Llc to Christopher Ignatius, Kimberly Ignatius, $735,114.
• 35 Kathryn Dr, Eva Gifaldi to Jennifer Meyer, Nathan Randall, $550,000.
• 19 Brookins Green, Madonna M Priore to Thomas H Healy, Eileen G Healy, $345,000.
• 9 Ridgewood Dr, Patricia A Glowacki to Debra Bracco, $232,000.
SARDINIA
• 10890 Savage Rd, May B Oshei to Kristen Marie Friend, $325,000.
• 10890 Savage Rd, Larry J Kelly to May B Oshei, $200,000.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 120 Ellicott Crk Rd #20, Wendy L Mckenzie to Jennifer A Kilinskas, $215,000.
• 62 Mill St, Cheri M Henry, Justin Henry to Tracy L Wing, $150,000.
• 37 King St, Lillian Boncore to Lisa Drdul, Logan Drdul, $140,000.
• 315 Fillmore Ave, N Aswad Roth Ira Ben Alexandria, Equity Trust Company Cust to Christopher Ryan Kirwan, $90,200.
TONAWANDA
• 727 Parker Blvd, Frank R Dijames Jr, Jill M Dijames to Emma A Hodges, $300,000.
• 85 Willowgrove Ct, Joan B Mccomas to Omar Amra, $260,000.
• 511 Lynbrook, Francis Carnevale to Mark Charles Vara, $220,000.
• 235 Newell Ave, Ralph B Levere Jr to Danielle Pattison, Michael Pattison, $210,000.
• 429 Highland Ave, Adam J Rees to Amber Ried, $195,000.
• 172 Wendel Ave, Bonnie A Renzi, Maria R Rosciglione to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $177,644.
• 221 Glencove Rd, Zarcone Family Trust, Felicia Zarcone to Jacqueline Odum, Lizvalerie Pierre-Louis, $175,000.
• 2369 Parker Blvd, Cheryl M High to Md Irfanul Kabir, $65,000.
WEST SENECA
• 4481 Clinton St, Danielle M Proper to Alec A Roberts, Stephanie M Latoszek, $302,500.
• 137 Sky Hi, Debra Bracco to Shaunna Nicole Rospierski, Michael Patrick Mooney, $273,000.
• 130 South Dr, Ryan Homes Of New York to Donovan Cody, $267,745.
• 26 Dover Dr, Charles A Mclellan to Danielle Nicole Vanderwalker, $190,000.
• 99 Kirkwood Dr, Gerald F Kasperek to Ann Koch, Richard Koch, $138,000.
• 1124 Indian Church Rd #55, David Giordano to Diane L Foster, $120,000.