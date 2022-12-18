Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Oct. 15, 2022.

AKRON

• 11801 Clarence Ctr Rd, Charles S Kwiatkowski to Jenna J Jacobi, $193,000.

ALDEN

• 1625 Lindan Dr, James William Fleming, Kaylea Fleming to Aaron Minter, Jessica Minter, $344,900.

• 1423 Independence Dr, Lynn M Giardina to 1462 Main LLC, $122,000.

AMHERST

• 35 Ardsley Ln, Frederick G Attea to Gregory Sanderson, Nicole M Sanderson, $730,000.

• 300 Forestview Dr, Michael M Donaldson, Kathy A Donaldson to Joseph D Sievert, Lesley J Capuana, $530,000.

• 25 Woodhaven Rd, Wendy A Fredricks AKA Wendy Schutte to Nigel B Briggs, Maura A Oconnor, $526,000.

• 49 Founders Lake Ct, Ryan Homes Of New York to Moon Moon Maji, Subrath Maji, $509,745.

• 123 Valley Brook Ln, Ariyapadi Vembu Hari, Deepa Hari to Alamgir Kabir, $500,000.

• 95 Thamesford Ln, Karen E Salas to Robert Martin, Barbara Martin, $491,180.

• 87 Wood Acres Dr, Catherine A Pisano, Joseph D Pisano to Nidhika Rohatgi, Prateek Rohatgi, $430,000.

• 201 Rockdale Ct, Margaret A Pudlewski, Michael E Pudlewski to Jesica M Kenney, William G Kenney III, $430,000.

• 347 Brantwood, Marion S Fay to Kevin M Bronson, Fallon E Marin, $425,000.

• 20 Huntwood Ct, Carmen Rae Wilson, Joseph Durnin Gow to Jason Watrous, Amanda Ziegler, $420,000.

• 40 Winterbrook Dr, Ryan Homes Of New York to Delante K Hodges, $381,575.

• 135-C Northill Dr, John M Lunghino Trust 101300 Tr, Paige T Lunghino to Valerie Montague, $380,000.

• 3550 Sweet Home Rd, Laura A Hartrich-Taylor to Paul Felckowski, $350,000.

• 211 Westfield Rd, Anne K Roseberry, Robert J Waters to Heather L Nelton-Kelley, Sean J Kelley, $347,500.

• 175 Winterbrook Dr, Ryan Homes Of New York to Orlando V Vazquez, Lydia Gonzalez Cintron, $346,650.

• 154 Coventry Rd, Gary L Lampka, Margaret M Lampka to Aaron Reese, Sara Reese, $345,000.

• 78 Clifford Hts, Ruhollah Husseini to Taqwa Property Inc, $281,000.

• 15 Kingsbrook Ct, Vivian Frederika Greene to Hailey Bouche, Douglas Tagliarino, $266,000.

• 191 Callodine Ave, Lisa P Hess, John C Hess to Balachandran Ponnaiah, Kalaivani Balachandran, $262,500.

• 347 Miller Rd, Gerald A Dipaola to Alex J Uzarowski, $260,000.

• 266 Pepper Tree Dr, Jacklyn N Gifford to Mohammad Ali, $260,000.

• 68 Little Robin Rd, Elizabeth Rodriguez to James T Basta, Gloria Y Basta, $250,000.

• 71 Greengage Cir, Megan D Sievert to Karlene M Kardysauskas, $240,000.

• 113 Lynncrest Ter, Norman Gill to Alexandra Victoria Lauer, Michael Joseph Pidanick, $232,500.

• 1330 Dodge Rd, Curtis W Cook, Sophia G Handley to Adam Blocher, $226,000.

• 402 Longmeadow, Distinguished Properties LLC to Adam Pasisz, $210,000.

• 93A Homer Ln, Barbara L Organek, Jaimie Delaney to Glenn Lista, $187,500.

• 17B Foxberry Dr, Christine Wick to Ellen Ceglia, $185,000.

• 811 Eggert Rd, Alexander P Cox, Hannah J Cox to Paul Smith, $185,000.

• 39 Endicott Dr, Peter B Cullen to Amicus Qubella LLC, $180,000.

• 524 N Ivyhurst Rd, Jordan Schmidtke to Christopher Holzmann, $178,000.

• 375 W Klein Rd, Linda D Beatty, Robert B Beatty to John Evelt, $166,000.

• 4787 N Bailey Ave, Peter J Carreno to Paula Tasner, $165,000.

• 12 Southcreek Ct Unit C, Joseph Puglia, Michelle L Puglia to Cheryl R Gnojek, $137,000.

• 127 Country Pkwy, Sergio Mattina to Dominic J Darlak, $100,000.

• 170 Hillcrest Dr, Marc Eugene Jones to Wny Development Inc, $70,000.

ANGOLA

• 84 Lake St, Heather A Rodgers, Edward L Rodgers Jr to Jared R Lux, $140,000.

AURORA

• 128 Old Glenwood Rd, Rosalyn R Wolf to Eon Holdings LLC, $194,000.

BOSTON

• 8626 Back Creek Rd, John Carter to Anna Marie Land, John Drew Land, $660,000.

• 5690 Meadow Dr, Julie A Allen-Otis, Carl E Otis to Kristen Kucia, Jakob Murray Kamilow, $317,000.

BRANT

• 730 Commercial St, Edward J Hassenfratz III, Marlene Hassenfratz to Elayne Carey, Timothy Carey, $415,000.

BUFFALO

• 675 Potomac Ave, Dg&Me LLC, Loml&Me LLC to Albert C Yanez, Svetlana L Yanez, $725,000.

• 142 Lexington, Jessica M Baker, Stephanie Parobek to Mimi Z Amberger, Kenneth A Hood, $718,000.

• 18 Plymouth Ave, Carlos J Villarroel to Jacob Nosbisch, $585,000.

• 5 Ojibwa Cir, Daniel J Paille, Dana Goretsas to Brandy Kaiser, Christie Martell, $550,000.

• 495 Breckenridge, David Teske, Sharon Teske to Jessica L Hawes, Eric C Hawes, $549,900.

• 93 Crescent, David Breindel, Janet Breindel to Paige E Mason, $515,000.

• 163 Frontenac Ave, Matthew V Bonerb to Maxine C Sroda, William J Sroda, $451,000.

• 550 N Legion Dr, Johnpaul Marinaccio, Emily Katherine Marinaccio to Louis J Perfetto Jr, Christine M Hulme, $400,000.

• 322 Commonwealth Ave, Calogero Dolce, Maria D Sardegna to Mekonnen Firew Ayano, $357,000.

• 160 Carmel Rd, Katie M Garvey to Claudio Cesar Encarnacion, Yismairi Acevedo, $350,000.

• 185 York Street Unit 3, Brian A Gould to Kristen M Syracuse, $345,000.

• 58 Avery Ave, Taryn Lewis to Francesca Viola, $324,900.

• 199 Commonwealth Ave, Muriel Katz to Nicholas Barlow, $300,000.

• 347 Humboldt Pkwy, Edward C Bennett, Murnita A Bennett to Jamir M Cameron, $299,999.

• 17 Florence Ave, Gurkamal Singh Chatta, Rebecca Elizabeth Morris-Chatta to Christian Pittman, Marie T Pittman, $295,000.

• 160 Brunswick Blvd, Irelis Gonzalez to Samantha Scaduto, $290,000.

• 674 Richmond, Bohdan Kowalczyk, Lyudmila Kowalczyk to Timothy Busher, $285,000.

• 602 Downing St, Sue A Cavanaugh, Matthew D Smith to William D Murphy, $260,000.

• 357 Hoyt St, M2 Acquisitions LLC to Bover LLC, $260,000.

• 114 Whitehall Ave, Mary Kay Comerford, David P Comerford to Kylynn Kerwin, Lee Kerwin, $250,000.

• 129 Como, Michael Stuart Bailey, Hilary Ann Bailey to Michael William Albert, Kelli Scotti Albert, $245,000.

• 40 Putnam St, Carmen Vizzini to Kadeem A Gray, $240,000.

• 1088 5D Delaware, Richard P Roehner Sr AKA Richard P Rpoehner Sr to Barbara Bukowski, $235,000.

• 1484 Kensington, Christine M Hulme to Mohammad Salam, Nasima Yasmin, $230,000.

• 68 Sunset, Emily Ruddy, Joel Ruddy to Aisha Mackey, $225,000.

• 215 Herkimer St, Richard Rodriguez to Nathan T Robbins, Christina R Robbins, $225,000.

• 377 Esser Ave, Dorothy M Kasperek to Pah Day, $221,000.

• 439 Vermont St, Carousel Sub 3 LLC to Fillmore Five LLC, $219,000.

• 98 Delavan W, Amanda Harley, Mark Harley, Amanda Harley, Mark Harley, Amanda Harley, Mark Harley to Erik M Koch, Erik M Koch, Erik M Koch, $210,000.

• 33 Brunswick, Habitat For Humanity/Buffalo Inc to Mutoni Flavia, $210,000.

• 3 Newport, Jennifer A Becker to Sara Colon, $202,059.

• 13 Krakow St, William Neu, Vincent Andolina to Brian C Swatland, Paul P Swatland Sr, $190,000.

• 182 Stevenson, Monique M Mahfouz to Terrence Lovett, Tiffany Lovett, $185,000.

• 38 Ladner, Ellen Zimmerman to Mary Ellen Hurd, $185,000.

• 180 Aldrich, Henry M Porter to Daniel Burke, Sharon M Burke, $169,900.

• 453 Fourteenth, Thomas Edwin Casey to Elizabeth Cassetti, Robert Cassetti, $165,000.

• 137 Culver Rd, Patrick W Casey Jr, Beverly M Casey to Andres Ocasio, Melissa Ocasio, $154,400.

• 5 Clifford St, Rush Creek Properties LLC, Rush Creek Properties LLC to Mikhael Haughton, Mikhael Haughton, $140,000.

• 20 E End Ave, Zaid J Al-Azzawi to Susan V Thomas, $137,999.

• 395 Hampshire St, Aharon Raychman, Chava Raychman, David Moshe Yakovson, Gitl Yakovson to Kodjo Realty LLC, $125,000.

• 793 Mckinley Pkwy, Alexandra Harrington to JVE Holdings LLC, $125,000.

• 291 Franklin St, Trust 013113 Tr Gonzales, Trust 013113 Tr Gonzales, Trust 013113 Tr Gonzales to Motia Abdallah, Motia Abdallah, Motia Abdallah, $122,256.

• 190 Amber St, Shirley Ann Maloney to Steven Kardasovski, $120,000.

• 41 Haven St, Robert J Barksdale, Robert Barksdale Jr, Etido Ref Udousoro to Zayan Wny Inc, $120,000.

• 48 Keystone, James J Basham, James J Basham to Brian Nazrul, Brian Nazrul, $110,000.

• 65 Gatchell St, Anila Corporation to Taaj Corporation, $110,000.

• 86 Rejtan St, Brian P Ceriani Jr to Mark Anzalone, Andrew Fletcher, Patrick Santora, Tony Ii Watson, $110,000.

• 445 Amherst East, Marufa Shahn to Golam A Rahman, Shaheda Ferdous Akhter, $110,000.

• 49 Harriett Ave, Bradford I Pitts to Zayan Wny Inc, $107,000.

• 62 Trowbridge, Ernest J Gainey III, Nicholas P Amigone III to Shahid Ullah, $105,100.

• 66 Riverside, Dav Chopra Properties LLC to Motarraf Hosain, $102,000.

• 2019 Broadway, Mahammad Hakim to A Karim MD, Mst Jannatul Ferdusi, $100,000.

• 2190 Kenmore, Sharon L Agt Curtin, Courtney Donahue Tasner to Kevin Thomas Reinhardt, $97,000.

• 401 Shirley Ave, Norma P Hung to A Rahman MD, Sukria Jebin, $95,000.

• 621 La Salle Ave, Ronald S Rusinek to Queen City Invest LLC, $77,000.

• 76 Wilkes Ave, Robert Nass to Lotfa Akter Etti, Abdul Alim, $75,000.

• 156 Theodore St, Jonathan Ref Cohen, Mark David Ref Arcara to Maryann Rathman Inc, $74,700.

• 93 Baxter St, Nicole Almoukhtafi to 93 Baxter LLC, $60,000.

• 83 Bennett Village Ter, Chester Kittel, Chester Kittel to Fr Property Group LLC, Fr Property Group LLC, $60,000.

• 231 Southampton, Vannie Lee Taylor III to Mir B Ahmed, $58,000.

• 212 Longnecker St, Kenneth J Hill JR, Dorothy J Hill to Natalie Wasierski, $55,000.

• 145 Grote St, Christina J Wu to Al Salman Properties Inc, $53,000.

• 363 Koons Ave, Delana Butler to Bd Plaza LLC, $45,000.

• 5 Milburn St, Mohammed K Munshi to Aziza Ayub Sultan, Mohammad Younas Sultan, $30,000.

• 98 Tennessee St, Hussein Alnuaim to House2Home Construction LLC, Andrew Klin, $28,000.

• 2167 Niagara St, Joseph Andrzejewski to Lynn Wansant, $25,000.

• 195 Highgate Ave, Andrew Pace, Caroline Krug to Caroline Krug, $16,348.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 32 Martinique Dr, Lindsey V Smith, Jonathan Pantera to Lindsey Spengler, Dustin Beeman, $316,000.

• 687 Losson Rd, Cynthia E Merckel, Michael W Wagner to Jenii Tia Hillman, Caleb Ryan Hillman, $305,000.

• 172 Losson Rd, Christopher M Nordsiek to Gerard J Wasilewski, $251,000.

• 29 Nokomis Pkwy, Edward C Krier to Barbara Cekalske, $238,000.

• 53 Donald Dr, Leigh A Tomczak to Kelly Minnick, Tyler Minnick, $218,000.

• 1787 Kensington Ave, Sheree M Arnold to K Uddin MD, $210,000.

• 49 Linden St, Matthew Skok to Nicole M Wojcicki, $209,869.

• 261 Roland St, Raymond Sherry to Kaleb Mackin, $200,000.

• 79 Marilyn Dr, Michelle Ivansitz, George P Liaros to Michael J Mclean, $184,440.

• 39 Yvonne, Mary A Szatkowski to Mathew R Pietrzyk, $180,000.

• 359 Rowley Rd, Frank M Bogulski, Jean Goulding to Sayfur Rahman MD, $176,297.

• 123 Victoria Blvd, Herlene P Snell to Hicks Property Management LLC, $160,000.

• 96 Northcrest Ave, Paul Raimondo, Carolyn Raimondo to Julia Susanne Fisher, $155,000.

• 131 Kennedy Rd, Kevin Ref Smith, Jennifer Ref Runfola to Wny Partner Holdings Inc, $154,000.

• 296 Straley, Sarah L Luce, Ryan Thomas Luce, James R Luce to Barbara Frey, Steven Frey, $150,000.

• 53 Poinciana Pkwy, William M Mills Jr to Hallmark Homes LLC, $126,000.

• 86 Grand Blvd, Lorraine T Zotara to Fauad Ibrahim, $120,000.

• 1309 Harlem Rd, Ian Marvin Properties LLC to Jeffrey Patnode, Robin Patnode, $102,170.

• 47 Pleasant Pkwy, Anthony Albert to Joseph P Flatley, $100,000.

• 36E Glenwood Ct, Orion Property Management LLC to Mary Voltz, $45,000.

CLARENCE

• 6349 Woodland Dr, Sharon A Burdick to Karen L Stuhlmiller, Mark J Stuhlmiller, $900,000.

• 5393 Alderbrook Ln, Julianne Oleary, Paul E Oleary Jr to Sharon Burdick, $860,000.

• 9026 Somerset Way, Essex Homes Of Wny Inc to Howard I & Sherri E Davis Living Trust, $778,035.

• 8996 Roberts Grove, Grau Builders LLC to Roberta L Dahler, Douglas W Dahler, $725,000.

• 4692 Brentwood Dr, Mark F Zeis, Michaelene A Zeis to Bryan G Mertzlufft, Stacey Victoria, $575,100.

• 8076 Laurel Park Ln, Margaret A Favre to Michael E Pudlewski, Margaret A Pudlewski, $575,000.

• 5287 Shimerville Rd, Kathryn F Tiffany to James Russell Martin, Katie Lynn Kestel Martin, $420,000.

• 4415 Arondale Dr, Amanda Kramer, Vladimir Kramer to Zachary Ente, Mackenzie Ente, $272,000.

• 5861 Goodrich Rd U10C, Martin E Stafford to Dennis J Sharkey, Laura A Lewis, $249,900.

• 8225 Tonawanda Creek Rd, Roger W Wehrung, Frieda A Wehrung to Gina Swan, Jason C Klein, $170,500.

• 4032 Harris Hill Rd, Michael J Bloom to Paul S Stephen, $150,000.

COLLINS

• 14026 Sisson Hwy, Thomas A Nyitrai to Alicia Gominiak, Damien Gominiak, $27,000.

DEPEW

• 50 Fairview Dr, Luke Anthony Izydorczak to Jacqueline A Lewandowski, $202,200.

• 237 Bissell Ave, William A Root to Gabor Szell III, Sandra A Szell, $66,557.

EAST AURORA

• 25 Park Pl, Christopher V Tirone to Raelyn Capozzi, $342,000.

EDEN

• 3251 Hickox Rd, Justin Dalton, Casey Bossert to Kevin R Caffery, $655,000.

• 2955 E Church St, William E Rice, Sandra Rice Gassin, Leslie Rice King, Julie Wightman Loera to Philippe B Gassin, Sandra K Rice Gassin, $225,000.

ELMA

• 70 Kettle Run, Gary L Patton to Kevin Lyon, $812,500.

• 6741 Clinton St, David W Stutz, Patricia S Stutz to Paulette Kelley, Sean Kelley, $455,527.

• 881 Maple St, John Apgar to 881 Maple LLC, $285,000.

• 1171 Rice Rd, Darlene R Buckley, Patrick E Buckley to Patrick E Buckley, $41,472.

EVANS

• 333 Lakeside Ave, Kevin P Everett to Kimberly Marie Swiatek, $245,900.

• 6704 Schuyler Dr, Marissa H Washington, Barbara A Dorsheimer, Gary J Dorsheimer to Wells Fargo Bank Na Tr, Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2004-Opt1 Tr, $88,634.

• 168 Argyle Ave, Kevin C Swan to Chase Harmon, Catey Harmon, $72,500.

• 648 Eisenhower Ave, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Stephanie Bish, $60,000.

GOWANDA

• 23 Union St, Trust Cek to Chordas-Ewell Revocable Trust Joyce, $141,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 474 Whitehaven Rd, Dean Felschow, Marie Mergel to K Schnabel Trust (The) 070790 Ruth, $350,000.

• 107 Hennepin Rd, Anthony Burdzy to Jason Dimet, $267,000.

• 1976 Grand Island, Joseph D Runick to Deirdre Ann Cotroneo, $265,500.

• 52 Carol Ln, Joanne C Boutin to Thuy T Pham, $156,000.

HAMBURG

• 6385-#32 Boston State Rd, Wetzl Boston State Road Development LLC to Joseph M Mylotte, Kathleen M Mylotte, $536,405.

• 6490 Taylor Rd, Mary M Steenberg-Read to Margaret Oneill, Thomas Oneill, $450,000.

• 4826 Mckinley Pkwy, Dwight H Garland, Mary E Garland, Joshua E Dubs to Omaha Property Manager LLC, $315,000.

• 5167 Bayview Rd, Susan L Loguidice, Eric P Specht, Jonathan S Specht, Nancy L Zintz to Charles Vara III, Lisa M Vara, $300,000.

• 1335 N Creek Rd, Michael Sarkozy, Donald E Maue to Alexander J Warren, $265,000.

• 5628 West Ln, Brittany L Jewett to Michelle Dudzinski, Andrew M Dudzinski, $249,500.

• 4822 Jacks Trial, Marcia K Stephenson to Carrie Kielaszek, Timothy A Kielaszek, $220,000.

• 6045 Old Lakeshore Rd, Charles Jacob Schneider, Mary Kathryn Schneider to Zachary P Schneider, $200,000.

• 4966 Chapman Pkwy, Jamie Pike, Jessica Traina to Nicholas Herbert, $189,000.

• 3171 Winsted Rd, Michael Abbott, Patrica Abbott to Jonathan Raymond, Jennifer Raymond, $180,000.

• 4227 Abbott Pkwy, Beverly A Pauly to Ryan A Desjardins, $145,000.

• 69 Newton Rd, Richard R Tomaka to Andrew Charles Sherman, $140,000.

• 3294 Wildwood Dr, Robert E Richardson to Ellen Zimmerman, $121,500.

• 4684 Lakeshore Rd, Crawford Lafayette Barton LLC to Ach-Op Homes LLC, $95,000.

HOLLAND

• 7844 Olean Rd, Joseph J Tomczyk, John J Tomczyk to Norbert A Bennett, Diana L Bennett, $225,000.

KENMORE

• 414 Washington Ave, Barbara E Kapsiak, Gerard M Kapsiak, Patricia K Hess, Gabrielle Smolinski to Rhasel MD, $285,310.

• 259 Knowlton Ave, Drgk Properties LLC to Yuliya Yarmolenko-Nixon, $255,000.

• 79 Hamilton Blvd, Leah Brittain to Mohammed Ahmed, $248,500.

• 42 Charleston Ave, Caitlin Tyo, Jeffrey Tyo to Laura Schmitz Lubniewski, Corey Schmitz Lubniewski, $210,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 16 Home Pl, Joseph K Young Jr to Afsana Akther, Afzal Rumon, $50,000.

• 37 Nelson, Buffalo Kt Group LLC to Adina Properties Ltd Alia, $39,000.

LANCASTER

• 61 Quail Run Ln, Natalie Toni Hage, Patrick K Jowdy to Lauren Marie Graber, Vincent James Graber III, $525,000.

• 18 Sussex Ln, Kenneth Jaskier, Susan Jaskier to Kelly Carlson, Christopher Carlson, $500,000.

• 6 Henslow Way, Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation (The) to Lynn M Szymanski, Thomas R Szymanski, $474,847.

• 3 Willow Ridge Ct, David J Liskiewicz, Joanna M Liskiewicz to Joseph Demarco, Kimberly Demarco, $450,000.

• 5183 Genesee St, Merton M Labounty to Salvatores Downtown LLC, $400,000.

• 11 Rollingwood Dr, Janice M Brown, Michael I Brown to Vance Ii Wagner, Kelly Wagner, $375,000.

• 56 Robert Dr, Darlene Zwolinski, Darryl Zwolinski, John D Zwolinski to Nahidul Islam MD, $370,000.

• 54 Denton Dr, Suzanne M Allen to Rebecca M Lukasik, $316,000.

• 56 Nichter Rd, Richard E Kohl to Shawn J Cooper, $300,000.

• 107 Northwood, Michael G Pepe to Dawn M Delucia, $265,000.

• 1265 Penora St, Richard J Penner to Logan F Howard, Ashley A Howard, $260,000.

• 11 5Th Ave, Andrea L Trumpfheller to Mark J Aquilina, Therese M Aquilina, $257,000.

• 155 S Irwinwood, Cynthia J Kloss to Cory C Ekstrum, $235,089.

• 290 Seneca Pl, Trevor A Williams, Candace R Williams to Eric D Zimpfer, $220,000.

• 63 Saint John St, Allure Property Development LLC to 63 St John Street LLC, $199,000.

• 5226 Genesee St, Gretchen J Buckles, John L Buckles to Jake Dustin Lis, $174,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 2555 School St, Jeffrey A Poblocki Sr to Seth Greenauer, $310,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 88 Graystone Ln, Rocky J Gocella, Jennifer M Gocella to Aili Plants, Luke Plants, $630,000.

• 70-3 Carriage Dr, 2019 Family Trust 032519 Tr Quinn to Melissa Evans, $195,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 124 N Central, Clint S Winter, Shannon E Winter to Oakley D Markowski, $155,500.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 699 Niagara St, Doris A Oconnor, John J Oconnor, Kevin M Oconnor, Michael L Oconnor, Sharon K Bidell, A Oconnor Living Trust 032896 Tr Doris, Theresa L Douglas, Colleen D Gasbarro to Jefrey D Cox, Tanya A Dangelo, $365,000.

• 44 Sharon Dr, Joseph P Kancar, Christine L Schiedo to Alia Stark, Andrew Stark, $225,000.

• 233 Grove St, Joseph S Woodell, Kimberly A Woodell to William Edwin Dyer Jr, $215,000.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA

• 5 Tiernon Park, Joseph C Mombrea to Sarfaraz Ahmed Malik, $280,000.

• 643 Delaware Rd, Lori S Bouley, Lori S Bouley to Suzanne E White, Joshua R Cappello, Suzanne E White, Joshua R Cappello, $255,000.

• 149 Fairlane Ave, Daniel M Thuman to Jacque A Aldik, Josephine H Aldik, Elie Elias, $255,000.

• 105 St Johns Ave, Leandro Augusto Do Amaral, Viviane Souza Do Amaral to Kelly Anne Whelan, $252,000.

• 29 Dexte, Michael E Wendling Sr to Patricia Karcher, $250,000.

• 965 Parker Blvd, Elizabeth A Mamot, Donald E Oakes to Paolo Tagliaferri, $250,000.

• 170 Newell Ave, Alyssa M Serba to Jacob R Donn, $237,500.

• 98 Blackstone Blvd, Teresa Parker to Chad Alan Mancuso, Alyssa Marie Mancuso, $230,000.

• 67 Lyndale Ave, Brittany A Ramsden to Catherine Woodcock, Daniel R Ferrino, $227,000.

• 295 Abbington Ave, Paul Hartinger to Mary Ann Indelicato, $225,000.

• 54 Henderson, Vincent R Black, Whitney Black to Tesfaye Tesema, Kelemuwa Haile, $220,000.

• 80 Oakridge Ave, Chales Internicola AKA Charles Internicola to Robert Joseph Osborne, $205,000.

• 62 Louvaine Dr, Virginia M Carl to Caitlin Rizzo, Michael Rizzo, $195,000.

• 190 Grandview Ave, Brian Cournan to Aminah Salem, $190,000.

• 12 Overbrook Ave, Vincent J Tobia, Edward Altheide, Gary Altheide, Mary Jane Altheide, Ronald Altheide to Life Metropolitan, $164,581.

• 549 Harrison Ave, Jaime L Boisvert to Bibi Harjhoon, Jihan Ramroop, $135,000.

• 57 Edgewood Ave, Debra Campbell, John Campbell to James Gilbert, $129,900.

• 65 Newell Ave, Joseph Mattina to Olivia Darlak, $100,000.

• 153 Clark St, Paul&Marjorie Schulz Family Trust Tr to Wny Development Inc, $73,000.

WALES

• 11899 Center Line Rd, Mary Goodwin, John M Shaffer Jr to Kevin Ingraham, $240,000.

WEST SENECA

• 18 Pleasantview Ln, Kathleen M Gabamonte to Laura M Lester, Michael D Lester, $360,000.

• 1462 Ridge Rd, Hend A Habir to Zakher Choudhury, $290,000.

• 125 South Dr, Ryan Homes Of New York to Linda Cunningham, $286,545.

• 4 Round Trail Rd, Fulvia S Tesseyman to Kelly M Nypaver, Eric D Nypaver, $260,000.

• 254 Elmsford, Chelsea Lynn White, Nicholas I White to Wackie Crew LLC, $255,000.

• 127 Carla Ln, Alyssa L Ursin to Karen L Berger, $245,000.

• 40 Marilyn Dr, Alison A Fusillo, Herbert D Parker to Daniel Godert, Nancy Godert, $215,000.

• 168 Willowdale Dr, Adam Jason, Adam Jason, Adam Jason to Janelle M Taylor, Janelle M Taylor, Janelle M Taylor, $185,500.

• 66 Donald Dr, Kerrie M Pogodzinski to Molly Budzinski, $100,000.

• 2599 Seneca St, Albert H Fischer Jr to Michael Bommer, $80,000.