top story

Erie County real estate transactions

GEE
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending June 3, 2022.

AKRON

• 36 Shepard Ave., Elmer J. Ottney; Jean R. Ottney to Betty Williams; Robert Williams, $339,000.

AMHERST

• 25 Elmhurst Road, Virginia M. Panaro to Mgc Development LLC, $680,000.

• 4955 Sheridan Drive, Russell J. Ram to Timothy M. Devin, $425,000.

• 138 Northledge Drive, John P. Higgins; Matthew J. Webb to Lihuan Huang; Michael J. Mann, $368,000.

• 115 Westfield Road, Emily A. Levandusky; Stephen J. Levandusky to Annie T. Moore; Daniel D. Reitz, $321,000.

• 81 Nancy Lane, Lorraine Mckenrick to Putting Around 2 LLC, $95,000.

ANGOLA

• 53 Railroad Ave., Patrick M. Boland to Sara C. Misener, $74,000.

BUFFALO

• 452 Richmond Ave., Frederick Roehl; Mary Roehl; Meghan N. Roehl; Meghann N. Roehl; Timothy Roehl to Nazban Development LLC, $750,000.

• 1141 Delaware, Arlene M. Bunis to Lareine F Hungerford Clopper Trust(the) 122812, $560,000.

• 297 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Asha R. Srikanthan; Pradeep Srikanthan, $509,365.

• 8 Mayfair, David Fox to Zinan Cheng, $429,900.

• 199 Colvin, Christopher J. Carpenter; Christopher J. Carpenter-Majors to Amanda Cramer, $372,000.

• 32 Macamley, Saleman Alwishah to Keishla Hernandez Pizzaro, $225,000.

• 44 Mayer Ave., 48 Devonshire LLC to Mohammed Mahmood, $200,000.

• 94 Ontario, Hakel LLC to Birhane Hintsa, $195,000.

• 437 Prospect Ave., Karl Zernickel to Jason Davis, $195,000.

• 1784 William, Dam Thi Nguyen; Hong Nguyen to Brett Olson, $170,000.

• 58 Rejtan St., Cory J. Rinow to Masuda Begom; Juned Haque, $145,000.

• 20 Orchard, Patricia Westbrook to Bret Schroeder, $140,000.

• 134 Geary, Robert E. Beckley Sr. to Paul Krajas, $125,000.

• 41 Laird, St Laurent Gary P; St Laurent Marie P to Md Harunur Rashid, $99,900.

• 32 Pomona, HUD to Fatema Begum, $85,000.

• 23 Cliff St., Clear Plan Investments LLC to Asma Akter; Tanzina Akter, $68,000.

• 144 Kehr St., Curtis A. Hamilton to Kimberli L. Cruell-Munn; Arthur Munn II, $57,500.

• 48 Winslow, Efrem Awalom to 50 Winslow LLC, $7,000.

• 50 Winslow, Efrem Awalom to 50 Winslow LLC, $7,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 14 Rowland Road, Nicholas P. Bossert to Amin Md Adnan A, $245,000.

• 78 Judith Drive, Suzanne P. Covington; Jennifer E. Missland; Julie P. Portorici to Philip Arcara, $235,000.

• 63 Lydia Lane, Emily Ahearn; Patrick R. Ahearn to Andrew Peter Kowalski; Sarah Elizabeth Maurer, $230,000.

• 20 John Brian Lane, Kathleen L. Halter to Krystyn A. Chmura, $214,900.

• 255 Roland St., Christopher R. Bragg to Zachary John Uzar, $165,000.

CLARENCE

• 6205 Country Walk Court, Kathryn A. Neelon; Michael A. Neelon to Catherine Salerno; Francesco Salerno, $705,000.

• 5327 Briannas Nook, Jill C. Ashworth to Daniel Defranco, $575,000.

• 8050 Wehrle Drive, Amclar Realty Inc to 8050 Wehrle Drive LLC, $500,000.

• 10445 County Road, Jon R. Kemp; Judith M. Kemp to Thu Nguyen; Minh Vo, $122,000.

EVANS

• 1384 Wisconsin Road, Margaret L. Strade; Robert P. Strade; Strade Family Trust 072916 Tr to Matthew T. Oconnell; Sarah G. Oconnell, $225,000.

• 1395 Independence Drive, James M. Hart; Patricia A. Hart to Sunshine Aumiller, $208,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 595 East River Road, Charles E. Carfley; Mark Carfley to David M. Gottfried; Janette R. Clarke, $800,000.

HAMBURG

• 4 Allie Lane, Joanne P. Foeller; William H. Foeller to Lynn A. Janowski; Terrance D. Janowski, $285,000.

• 5841 Lakecrest Drive, Deanne Alicia Lester to Ryan Bzibziak, $250,000.

• 3550 Wabash Ave., Marlene M. Mangan to Maureen Malott, $135,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 35 Fernald Ave., Brandon Sireika Renovations LLC to Christine M. Turner, $212,000.

• 134 Edson St., Daniel J. Bednarz; David Bednarz; Joseph Bednarz; Shirley A. Bednarz to Kristofer Bednarz, $116,000.

LANCASTER

• 62 Parkview Court, Barbara Cosby to Steven Bauman, $146,280.

• 43 Parkview Court, Sharon A. Smrecak to Dylan M. Wesley, $136,555.

ORCHARD PARK

• 6 Grove Road, Oak Orchard Development LLC to James E. Vaughan; Kristyn M. Vaughan, $655,860.

• 26 Hearthstone Terrace, Forbes Homes Inc to Taranjeet Kaur; Ranjit Singh, $616,335.

• 48 Park Place, Leslie Hornung; Michael C. Korchynski to Rachel Grandell, $283,765.

• 18 Short Drive, Jeffrey G. Schmid to Jacie Schmid; Jesse Schmid, $182,000.

• 5244 Lake, Francis J. Bogacz to Eric A. Mascio, $119,500.

SARDINIA

• Creek R, Gernatt Asphalt Products Inc to Joseph A. Eder; Karla M. Eder, $90,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 890 Young St., Sky New York Holdings LLC to Ns Retail Holdings LLC, $9,000,000.

• 729 Fletcher St., Lois G. Brockway to Garrett Dobesh; Shane Dobesh, $185,000.

• 100 Linwood Ave., James Morris; Ronda Morris to Depasquale Irrevocable Supplemental Needs Trust Tr, $110,000.

TONAWANDA

• 235 Delaware Road, Jack P. Demeo; John G. Demeo; Philine Mack; Meo Jack P De; Meo John G De; Denise Tepas to Amanda Anken; Brian Anken, $340,000.

• 419 Highland Ave., Patricia A. Petit to Nathan J. Milroy, $268,000.

• 2659 Parker Boulevard, Elaine Mary Libruk; Libruk James Michael Jr; Laura Irene Libruk to Lauren Rose Kapus, $232,659.

• 1755 Colvin Boulevard, Joseph Roncone to Elizabeth Roncone; Usmani Muhammad Ammar Ali, $230,000.

• 152 Wardman Road, Rebecca Melerski to Paul Matthew Herberger, $223,000.

• 79 Coventry Road, Marcia M. Kisiel to Annie R. Carter; Christian C. Carter-Miller, $212,000.

• 219 Mcconkey Drive, Etta Lou Armstrong; William K. Armstrong to Joshua Ungaro, $190,000.

WALES

• 6531 Olean Road, Caradori Enterprises LLC to Joseph T. Macaluso, $579,000.

WEST SENECA

• 4717 Clinton St., Cjo Enterprises LLC to Hlnm Properties LLC, $400,000.

• 75 Delray Ave., Robin Clouden; Sara Clouden to Lynette M. Karcher, $245,075.

• 146 Allendale Road, William J. Flack; Grace H. Mcintosh to Conor Ocallaghan; Conor Pham, $238,000.

• 25 Sunnyside Drive, Lynn M. Avery to Gail Knobloch, $191,000.

• 400 West Ave Unit, Megan M. Igoe to Margaret A. Bushen, $170,000.

