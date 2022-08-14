 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie County real estate transactions

GEE
Derek Gee/News file photo
Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending June 24, 2022.

AKRON

• 17 Brodies Way, Nancy V. Frey; Norman C. Frey to Deborah A. Kuhn; Nelson J. Kuhn Jr., $455,000.

ALDEN

• 13320 Irving St., Sarah A. Munn to Meredith Stoldt, $270,000.

• 13186 Broadway, Francine Rick; Thomas P. Rick to Eriks Real Estate Company LLC, $267,500.

• 13362 Irving St., Anita E. Blum to Nicholas W. Riter, $265,000.

• 11729 Boncliff Drive, Antoinette Wiltberger to Emil P. Kamenov; Darinka V. Kamenova, $206,800.

• 11585 Broadway St., Nancy Garigen; Nancy Garrigen; Sandra Rae Hawkins; Jane Carol Michalski; Daniel Miller; David Miller to Brett R. Hinsken, $165,000.

AMHERST

• 3921-3935 Harlem Road, Olmsted Realty Trust Tr to Nadg Nnn Wel (amh-Ny) Lp, $2,209,016.

• 82 Crown Point Lane, David F. Fedak; Kathleen A. Fedak to Jarrod Heath Kurtright; Sarah B. Kurtright, $800,000.

• 4543 Main St., 4543 Main St. Inc to Wffa LLC, $750,000.

• 89 Berryman Drive, Ivan Cohen; Alixandra Krzemien-Cohen to Hauber J Grant Jr; Kelly G. Hauber, $675,000.

• 94 Old Tower Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Xiuli Li; Lixin Zhang, $585,000.

• 34 Raine Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Irrevocable Trust of Michael C&mary M Battaglia 031219 Tr, $532,983.

• 22 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Amberlee Libertone; Ali-Sharif Robinson, $510,525.

• 94 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Dominic M. Sellitto; Emily Catherine Sellitto, $487,585.

• 89 Landings Drive, Alexandra M. Constantino; Michael J. Constantino to Jessica Ann Diapaul; Zachary Thomas Diapaul, $460,000.

• 287 Ranch Trail, Sally L. Blackledge to Alyson Smith; Benjamin Smith, $450,000.

• 181-b Northill Drive, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Lily H. Kim; Young Mee Kim, $432,055.

• 228 Darwin Drive, Kristen M. Amigone; John Paul Sfeir to April Marie Roberts; Roberts Charles Hartley III, $419,000.

• 208 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Englert Charles Joseph III; Elizabeth Ann Englert, $401,035.

• 111 Brooklane Drive, Virginia C Kempf Irrevocable Trust Tr to Mohammad M. Rahman; Tahmina Rahman, $370,000.

• 137 Autumnview Road, Ruth A. Tarrant to Majed Saleh Ottman, $344,500.

• 110 Columbia Drive, Inderjit Singh; Manmohan Singh to Angela Hacksel-Newmark, $342,820.

• 419 Country Parkway, Cheryl Iacono to Joshua J. Barrett, $340,000.

• 70 Bissell Drive, Elizabeth A. Hendricks; Justin L. Hendricks to Estella T. Mendelson; Stuart G. Mendelson, $307,000.

• 55 Forest Hill Drive, Karen A. Brandel; Robert P. Brandel to Ahmed Afifi, $302,000.

• 23 Argyle Ave., Juliette M. Caprio to Mary Lou Patterson, $300,000.

• 545 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Md Anawarul Islam to Desaray Helwig; William Helwig, $300,000.

• 4098 East Robinson Road, Peter R. Lemak to Alyssa Frndak; Seth Frndak, $281,000.

• 1153 Charlesgate Circle, Alyssa M. Klenk to Louise Ann Roberto, $253,333.

• 200 Northledge Drive, 200 Northledge LLC to Thomas J. Obrien, $250,000.

• 265 Allenhurst, William M. Pohle to Kyle Berrios; Nidiam Berrios, $247,000.

• 4789 Harlem Road, Noreen M. Zaccagnino to Karen F. Swiatek; Thomas G. Swiatek, $235,000.

• 95 Troy Del Way, Anne M. Noe; Robert J. Noe Jr. to Rbng Holdings LLC, $215,000.

• 124 Lennox Ave., Hazel Middlebrooks; Richard L. Middlebrooks Sr. to Martin Albert Calhoun, $210,000.

• 27 Olney Dr W, Marsha J. Sackett; Peter A. Sackett to John J. Colvin, $150,000.

• 300 Springville Ave., Fouma Holdings LLC to Halah Yahia, $80,000.

ANGOLA

• 102 Grove St., Victoria A. Trimm to Kate Heinrich-Noah, $195,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 1900 Hubbard Road, Alvin T. Fontanese; Nancy G. Fontanese to Cassandra C. Tasker; Deacon Tasker, $725,000.

• 449 Prospect Ave., Mark R. Kielma; Sharon C. Kielma to Melissa M. Hauser; Ryan J. Hauser, $435,000.

• 460 Linden Ave., Hugh Peter Stuart; Katherine Mary Tennier to James M. Clancy; Rebecca A. Clancy, $435,000.

• 494 North St., Susan Lee Allen-Mahoney to Miles N. Dimillo; Ryanne B. Dimillo, $430,500.

• 37 Hamburg St., Aurora Village Properties LLC to Ea 37 Hamburg LLC, $425,000.

• 277 South Grove St., Eric P. Kelchlin to Jeffrey Cox, $285,000.

• 136 Hillcrest Road, John M. Oscadal; John Martin Oscadal to Adam Lee Jacobs; Leah Kathryn Jacobs, $280,000.

• 1547 Quaker Road, Ona M. Halladay; Kathryn A. Stoll to Natalie R. Zeitz, $269,900.

• 128 Castle Hill Road, Ruth A. Schmidt to Philip Sarsfield, $210,000.

BLASDELL

• 3812 South Park Ave., Procknal&katra Trucking Company Inc to Tripis Holdings&developments LLC, $970,000.

BOSTON

• 6474 Omphalius Road, Marie C. Pitillo; Michael Pitillo to Cory D. Lillie; Kristine M. Lillie, $400,000.

• 7464 Heinrich Road, Kristine Lillie; Kristine M. Lillie; Kristine M. Miller to Kevin G. Dion, $205,000.

BRANT

• 10175 Mileblock Road, W&j Awald Farms Inc to Mileblock Farm LLC, $594,900.

BUFFALO

• 195 Starin Ave., Gregory J. Link to Julie T. Lang, $440,000.

• 308 West, Thomas&gloria Fuchs Trust 071614 Tr to Michael W. Lewis, $400,000.

• 721 Busti Ave., Elizabeth Louise Goretti to Marian Mankryos Ghaly; Rafik Sharobim Sorial, $380,000.

• 1134 Delaware Ave., Queen City Homes LLC to Bourke Family Properties LLC, $372,000.

• 915 Amherst St., Diane J. Marra to Asim Ilker Engin, $365,000.

• 14 Allenhurst, Carol Schiavone; Joseph L. Schiavone to Saiful Azam Bilal; Moshammat Shirin Sultana, $361,000.

• 40 Waterfront Cir #305, Joyce Persico to Deana Grace Chan; Walter Chan; Mai Tuyet Luong, $350,000.

• 725 Amherst, George A. Niemiec to Samuel Kwasi Opoku-Acheampong, $350,000.

• 73 Mariner St., Samuel J. Savarino to Courtney Samuels-Cox; Lisa Samuels-Cox, $337,500.

• 177 Fourteenth, Michelle L. Shanahan to Benjamin M. Mannarino, $311,970.

• 71 Englewood, 71 Englewood LLC to Red Maple Assets Management LLC, $300,888.

• 253 Villa Ave., Miles Gervase; Spencer Gervase; Dottie Mcgavern to Frank Massaro, $285,000.

• 319 Norwalk Ave., Thomas Fusillo to William Keating; Emily Landesberg, $281,100.

• 271 Norwalk Ave., Ryan B. Hare to Thomas Hellerer, $275,000.

• 83 Mckinley Parkway, Michelle J. Croce; Ryan M. Croce to Jose A. Ramos; Susan Ramos, $272,900.

• 42 Dundee St., Diane M. Miller; George F. Miller to Anthony Mccaslin; Donald Mccaslin, $260,000.

• 141 Coolidge Road, Kenneth L. Collins to David J. Irizarry II, $235,000.

• 43 Okell, Frances A. Smith; James F. Smith Jr. to David Kovatchev, $230,000.

• 125 Edward St #2i, Lisa A. Flandreau to Megan N. Wrest, $226,000.

• 188 Lasalle, Tyairra Chatley to Fatima Nabila Nawme, $225,000.

• 69 Eugene, Amber L. Groeller to Shannon Meyers, $211,500.

• 814 Humboldt Parkway, Regina Y. Northington to Md Mahbub Alom; Farida Parvin, $200,000.

• 232 Norwalk, Michael F. Genco; Michael Francis Genco to Dimitrios Theodore Gogos, $200,000.

• 39 19th, Rafael Ramos; Roxana Rodriguez to Laura Suelberg; Thilo Suelberg, $192,000.

• 109 Pierce St., Georgia F. Nowak; Stephen A. Nowak Sr. to Abdul Baten; Saleha Ferdous, $187,000.

• 599 Winspear Ave., James A. Gugino to Valeria Keys, $185,000.

• 30&34 Clemo, Nathan Marion to Santiago Orlando Jose Melendez, $184,000.

• 64 Paul Place, Towne Housing Real Estate Holdings LLC to Sterlyn Rojas, $181,000.

• 178 Riverside, Dav Chopra Properties LLC to Nathan Hernandez, $180,200.

• 150 Fenton St., Magdalena A. Wnuk to Darlene M. Bonetto, $172,000.

• 344 Riverside Ave., Ann E. Heide; Henry G. Heide to Kyaw Nay Htoo, $170,000.

• 271 Germania, Richard A. Quinn to Johnathan Szopinski, $165,000.

• 132 Shoshone St., Doris Catherine Kreuz to Joseph Olgin, $165,000.

• 174 Crowley Ave., Darko Vranic; Erica Vranic to Luis F. Isaac; Isaac Rudy S R, $165,000.

• 27 Ladner St., Terry L. Hausrath to Jordan T. Hausrath, $159,570.

• 176 Como Ave., Jillian L. Miller to Julie A. Romain, $150,000.

• 217 Doat, Moet Real Estate LLC to Saifan Holdings Inc, $150,000.

• 35 Schreck, Dishari Enterprise Inc to Faiyaz Trading Inc, $135,000.

• 1015 Abbott Road, Charles A. Kulp Jr.; Brian Shea to J-P Group LLC, $125,000.

• 401 Germania St., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Lamina Farhin Reja, $118,777.

• 81 Young St., Shadeda Akhter; Rofiqul Islam Bhuiyan to Nai N. Oo, $111,137.

• 28 Melvin, Sycamore Genesse LLC; Sycamoregenesee LLC to Jamie Ryder, $110,000.

• 91 Eaglewood Ave., James Lasky to Matthew Smith, $107,000.

• 441 Lisbon Ave., Gazi Mohammed Ayub to Mohammed Akbar Hossain; Ahsan Ullah, $100,000.

• 141 Geary St., Claire Ottey; Adam J. Stephany to Mario Monroe, $100,000.

• 77 Waverly, Saidah A. Medre to Dax Capital LLC, $98,000.

• 54 Indian Church Road, Daniel S. Wiertel Jr.; Deborah A. Wiertel to Queen City Invest LLC, $95,000.

• 469 Woodlawn, Xayah Concept LLC to Anwarul Azim; Shahana Azim, $90,000.

• 160 Timon, Kuakata Enterprises Inc to Md Moshiul Karim, $90,000.

• 36 Sattler Ave., Melquan Real Estate LLC to Sharmin Akther, $82,000.

• 492 Cornwall Ave., Fairy Mae Moore to Misbah Uddin Ahmed; Jahanara Khanam, $75,000.

• 141 Bush St., Drj Properties of Buffalo Inc to Mrg Black Rock Af LLC, $72,000.

• 60 Delavan W, Christopher Tatem to Barakah Worldwide Inc, $70,000.

• 21 Van Gorder, Dwan M. Khan to Md A. Sattar; Shopna Mst Dipa Y, $70,000.

• 101 Pomona Place, Paul Bourne; Paul John Bourne to Maranda Marie Gates, $60,000.

• 265 Guilford St., Inez Brand; Inez E. Brand; Stanley Brand Jr. to Sakif Realty Inc, $60,000.

• 275 Newburgh, George J. Anderson; Patricia A. Anderson to Carlette Martin; James Martin, $55,000.

• 193 Sweet Ave., Haji Mohammad Ashraf; Haji Muhammed Ashraf to Rayhanah Binti Sulaiman, $50,000.

• 359 Davey, Harold J. Garno; Victoria A. Garno to Abu Talukder, $46,000.

• 181 Fox St., David Hr Cotton; Elizabeth Est Cotton; Shontae Hr Cotton; Tameka Hr Cotton; Stevie Hr Edwards to Farah Ahmed; Muhit Ali, $26,000.

• 28 Wade St., John E. Slaughter to Blo Renovations&property Management LLC, $25,000.

• 25 Bissell, Dorothy C. Williams to Bangladesh Plaza LLC, $25,000.

• 24 Johnson St., Linda Dow to Ziaur Rahman, $16,000.

• 109 Barthel St., Gwendolyn Saddler to Rahima Akter, $13,450.

• 80 Montana Ave., Shahryar Mahmud to Sohrab Cina Grand LLC, $10,995.

• 814 Clinton, Mebrok Mohamed Wojciechowski-Elbanna; Mebrook Mohamed Wojciechowski-Elbanna to Maerich Inc, $10,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 229 Towers Boulevard, Jessica Conomos; Zachary Diapaul to Michael Frank Maniscalco; Nicole Maniscalco, $355,000.

• 5799 Transit Road, Kbsd LLC to 5799 Transit Inc, $315,000.

• 55 Peinkofer Drive, Arash Olyaei to Jacob Parker; Alyssa Pino, $295,000.

• 8 Bay Lane, Diane M. Lizak; Lizak Family Trust 061114 Tr to Nataliia Zvarych; Yurii Zvarych, $275,000.

• 224 South Huxley, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Brian Jeffrey Stachura, $267,000.

• 14 Gregory Court, Joseph M. Clarke to Behrooz Ghohazrat; Homa Mehrzad, $260,000.

• 75 Nokomis Parkway, Paul J. Tagliarino to Bradley C. Taube, $220,000.

• 23 Concord Drive, Barbie S. Zak to John Mendoza; Brittany Zouzias, $215,000.

• 226 Evane Drive, Jessica N. Reich to Lisa M. Norman, $205,000.

• 1302 Walden Ave., Kenneth Rutkowski to Shakila Tasnim, $200,000.

• 79 Loretto Drive, Brandon P. Gerritz to Kenneth Fleming; Rose Fleming, $199,500.

• 179 Yeager Drive, Patricia L. Brown to Rebecca Plew; Taylor Plew, $195,000.

• 9 Kaufman Drive, Dionne Evans; Dionne Marie Evans; Dionne M. Failla to Md Sapon Mia, $192,000.

• 102 Hemenway, Linda M. Mueller to Ashley Fries, $182,500.

• 97 Alpine Place, Ruby O. Cassidy to Bismillah Properties USA Corp, $181,000.

• 143 Halstead Ave., Karen Mazierski; Michael A. Sobczynski to Linda Kratzer; Tracy Rose Kratzer, $155,000.

• 80 Brentwood Drive, Swartz Kenneth H Agt to Erik B. Swartz, $150,000.

• 105 Como Park Boulevard, Thao Lai to Angel Saldivar, $150,000.

• 1353 Lovejoy St., Mary C. Lewandowski; Thomas A. Lewandowski to Queen City Invest LLC, $70,000.

• 646 Mount Vernon, Debra A. Achtyl; Gregory Achtyl to Amy Hashemi, $60,000.

• 233 Griffith St., Brian K. Oconnor; James A. Partacz to Lmsm Propertys LLC, $44,300.

CLARENCE

• 9639 Rosecroft Drive, Chad Miller; Cynthia Miller to Alexandra M. Constantino; Michael J. Constantino, $720,000.

• 5695 Creekwood Ct W, Natale Building Corp to Todd M Revocable Trust 062510 Tr, $708,714.

• 4624 Goodrich Road, Eric R. Ziobro; Dynamic Real Estate of WNY LLC to Dante Leasing LLC, $550,000.

• 4160 Thornwood Lane, Philip J. Huben; Diane Petrik-Huben to Brenda Ann Bell; Gregory Bell, $493,000.

• 6120 Goodrich Road, Redenbach Lisa P L to Michael Shane Mahoney, $485,000.

• 10710 County Road, Elizabeth L. Schmidt; Gregory J. Schmidt to Leah Matthews, $300,000.

• 6090 Goodrich Road, Daniel M. Singer to Joseph A. Saletta Jr., $168,500.

COLLINS

• 8958 Murray Hill Road, Gregg A. Pohlman to Jarek Anderson, $175,000.

EDEN

• 8199 Schreiner Road, Carol A. Paskuly; Stephen J. Paskuly to Karen L. Zupkov; Nicholas W. Zupkov, $381,000.

• 8625 Highland Drive, Thaddeus Kucharski to Barbara A. Hattorff; Deborah Lang, $330,000.

ELMA

• 716 Schultz Road, Michael R. Smith to Calvin E. Weston Jr.; Laura J. Weston, $310,000.

• 6330 Seneca St., David A. Vona; Deborah C. Vona to Todd R. Huber, $225,000.

• Vacant land Pound Road, Mark Katilus to Jessica Mariacher; Reece Mariacher, $110,000.

• Vacant land Seneca St., Daniel Mcnamara; Kevin Mcnamara; Thomas E. Mcnamara Jr. to Nicole L. Hill; Philip B. Hill, $100,000.

EVANS

• 1561 Eden Evans Center Road, Lynn A. Janowski; Terrance D. Janowski to Jeffrey B. Wilson; Samantha A. Wilson, $432,450.

• 761 Lake St., Melissa Tessoni Stepanski; Thomas Stepanski to Kathleen Lock-Boye, $358,000.

• 672 Beach Road, Chelsea Grabowski; Edward T. Grabowski to Nancy Dinapoli; Leo Kronert, $210,200.

• 1354 Independence Drive, Lorraine S. Sandow to Victoria A. Hender, $116,000.

• Vl Utica St., John Saturnin Szydlowski to Krysztofowicz Revocable Trust Tr, $10,000.

FARNHAM

• 751 Railroad Ave., Katrina L. Schunk to Brian Braymiller, $95,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 2447 Bush Road, Daniel Cich; Deborah R. Cich to Bethany Carpenter; Daniel Carpenter, $415,000.

• 2952 Baseline Road, Angela J. Mitchel; Joseph R. Mitchel to Brenda Lee Fox; James Robert Fox, $305,000.

• 3444 Sandy Beach Road, Robert Dibble to Brooke Chamberlain, $230,000.

• 3415 Wallace Drive, Donna Jellison; Peter C. Jellison to Adam Asbach; Katarina Asbach, $203,000.

• 2490 Oakfield Road, Sherry Mangione to Kathleen Shackelford, $160,000.

HAMBURG

• 6385 L#12 Boston State Road, Wetzl Boston State Road Development LLC to Jean Errington; Richard Errington, $527,304.

• 5227 Mckinley Parkway, Kenneth W. Brandes to Karen M. Smith; Steven A. Smith, $465,000.

• 1494 Evergreen Drive, Janice M. Bish; Rodney K. Bish to Steven Scott, $415,000.

• 3315 Countryside Lane, Robert C. Clendening; Robert C. Clendening Jr. to Thaddeus H. Kucharski, $412,500.

• 4430 Valley View Ave., Brian T. Klass; Jessica F. Klass to Andrew S. Dalka; Shauna L. Sauberan, $385,000.

• 11 Scooter Lane, Shiela T. Leitten to Leisha J. Carrasquillo; Ronald J. Carrasquillo II, $315,000.

• 2850 Amsdell Rd #2-l, Barbara M. Kwitowski; James R. Kwitowski to Scott Klaes; Tracy J. Sturm, $310,000.

• 3544 Heatherwood Drive, Karen Kozak to Marjorie A. Baker, $301,000.

• 131 South Lake St., Jill W. Ortner; John M. Ortner to Andrea Marie Beanan; Eiseman James Henry II, $285,000.

• 3041 Walbridge Drive, Pamela Amabile; Renee Amabile-Hatten; Michaelene Errington; Karen Hamilton to Diane Miller; George Miller, $255,000.

• 5000 Richmond, Sean F. Hassett to Ricquie J. Farszmil; Mitchell J. Hatten, $235,726.

• 5137 Abbott Road, Joan M. Abbott; Thomas C. Abbott to Brendan Bartoo; Hallie Bartoo, $230,000.

• 36 Marvin Court, Ann Smith; Ann F. Smith; Ann M. Smith to Joseph E. Degnan; Linda K. Degnan, $229,000.

• 4255 Sowles Road, Joseph P. Tighe to Sean Simano; Heather Tighe, $226,600.

• 5100 Clarice Drive, David W. Forant to Jovanka Soldo; Miroslav Soldo, $200,000.

• 4681 Tomaka Drive, Richard L. Sloan to William Patrick Patchett, $182,000.

• 5283 Wood Ave., Marcy Sisson to David Braun; Michael P. Kearns, $178,000.

• 3863 Harvard St., Norma A. Fahnestock; Norma Anne Fahnestock; Norma Fahnestock to Michelle R. Blasz; Thomas M. Blasz, $112,000.

• 6760 Taylor Road, Kathleen Augello; Karen A. Finnegan; Mary Kolb; John Palisano; Joseph Palisano; Michael Palisano; William Palisano; Timothy Palsino to James Kolb; Mary E. Kolb, $50,000.

• 3685 Saxony Place, Gregory A. Pawelek to William N. Buil Jr., $45,000.

HOLLAND

• 362 Capitol Heights, Edward C. Dyttmer; Edward C. Dyttmer Jr. to Grant R. Lancewicz; Renee Y. Lancewicz, $85,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 103 Colton Ave., Abdo A. Saif; Barood Saif to Renu Mala; Habibur Rahman, $190,000.

• 3176 South Park, Kevin Zybert to Gina Oddo, $166,500.

LANCASTER

• 11 Juniper Boulevard, Denise M. Kennedy; John P. Kennedy to Jennifer Strait; Kevin Strait, $558,000.

• 48 Sterling Place, Ronald A. Farrar; Tina M. Farrar to Adam Summers, $520,000.

• 8 Old Orchard Cmn, Martin A. Nemeth; Michelle R. Nemeth to Tyler T. Lis; Jessica M. Sheppard, $380,000.

• 2 Mary Rachel Place, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kevin M. Budelewski, $340,480.

• 697 Erie St., Dale S. Fleming; Michelle C. Fleming to Nicole Zienski, $340,000.

• 95 Laverack Ave., Derkovitz Clara L Est; Jane F. Derkovitz; Vincent Lotempio to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $286,921.

• 135 Brunck Road, Donna M. Lukowski to Corey M. Danni, $225,000.

• 8 Olde Stone Lane, Ronald A. Parker to Jason Diehl, $220,000.

• 51 2nd Ave., Kurt Spranz; Kurt M. Spranz to Brian Satison, $165,000.

• 120 Steinfeldt Road, William Severyn to Delaney Enterprises LLC, $65,000.

• 282 Pavement Road, Tlj Properties LLC to Debora S. Whiting, $40,000.

MARILLA

• 11008 Coleman Road, Oleg Perun; Olena Perun to Jolie Doyle; Matthew Thomas Doyle, $480,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 12361 Main Road, John E. Nicholas; Linda A. Nicholas to Daniel A. Nicholas; Kathleen Nicholas, $220,000.

• 12569 Brucker Road, Jamie Bradfield; Jamie Edward Bradfield; Sara A. Bradfield to Sara A. Bradfield, $27,236.

NORTH COLLINS

• 10705 New Oregon Road, Gloria A. Brzezinski; Gloria Ann Brzezinski to Andrea C. Demaioribus, $275,000.

• 11482 Quaker Road, Helen E. Luther to Francis J. Nowak, $210,000.

• 2014 Brant Road, Diane L. Rinaldi to Jonathan S. Tirado, $160,000.

• Vacant land New Oregon Road, Gloria A. Brzezinski; Gloria Ann Brzezinski to Andrea C. Demaioribus, $100,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 61 Birdsong Parkway, Forbes Capretto Homes to Michael T. Glascott; Patricia S. Glascott, $757,467.

• 139 Fox Meadow Drive, Tammy L. Gormley; Thomas J. Gormley Jr. to Denise Bement; Mark W. Bement, $670,000.

• 7320 Ward Road, Charles Vara III; Lisa M. Vara to Del Santo Monica L; Mark A. Passantino, $583,625.

• 3537 Baker Road, Matthew M. Jennings to Patrick John Daigler; Rachel Elizabeth Daigler, $360,000.

• 14 Kent Drive, Andrew M. Kenlon Jr.; Nancy A. Kenlon to John F. Matte Jr., $360,000.

• 77 Eaglebrook Drive, Cascade Property Management LLC to Andrew R. Anderson, $331,000.

• 6644 Powers Road, Joyce R. Haines to Marci Ann Grisanti, $292,000.

• 29 Golden Crescent Way S14127, Pleasant Acres West LLC to David J. Delecki; Rosemary Delecki, $135,000.

• Vacant land Ellicott Road, Dennis E. Aures; Linda A. Aures; Linda A Aures Living Trust 120699 Tr to Sown Field LLC, $120,000.

SARDINIA

• 12401 Timeless View Dr-lot 24, Larry Petri Jr.; Travis Petri to John Kozak III; Lisa K. Kozak, $50,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 535 West Main St., 535 West Main LLC to Wannemacher Enterprises Inc, $445,000.

• 64 West Main St., John M. Safford; Laura L. Safford to Gregory Q. Wilcox; Laura E. Wilcox, $300,000.

• 61 Elm St., Anne Ersing to Archie T. Burger II, $150,000.

• 26 Franklin St., David C. Batterson; Pamela M. Batterson to Catherine A. Wolniewicz; Michael J. Wolniewicz, $77,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 150 Niagara St., Sky New York Holdings LLC to Ns Retail Holdings LLC, $12,677,000.

• 28 Hill Place, 26-28 Hill Place Inc to 130 Greenfield LLC, $367,500.

• 186 Adam, Allison M. Krolczyk; Andrew M. Taube to Emily Logsdon; Nicholas Rizzo, $240,000.

• 51 Highland Ave., Michael L. Mcclennan to Daniel Mattle; Rachel Vicario, $172,500.

• 15 Baker Terrace, Ann F. Wagner to Jeffrey B. Hitro, $145,000.

TONAWANDA

• 2629 Elmwood Ave., Matlis Two LLC to Palermo Developments LLC, $765,000.

• 631 Kenmore Ave., Tjf Property Holdings LLC Rcr to Joe Ryan Lam, $392,500.

• 68 West Hazeltine Ave., Joshua G. Soto to Michael Gebre, $333,000.

• 24 Washington Ave., Matthew R. Fahs to David Andrew Archer, $250,000.

• 186 Wynnwood Ave., Dawn M. Ross; Jon A. Ross to Kyle Patrick Conover, $245,000.

• 650 Parkhurst Boulevard, Charles J. Englert III; Elizabeth A. Rutowski to Dennis Hall, $242,000.

• 523 Moore Ave., Kayla Moeller; Frank B. Pollina to Anthony Vaccaro, $240,000.

• 363 Victoria Boulevard, WNY Development Inc to Jeffrey David Brothers; Samantha Domagala, $240,000.

• 42 Colvinhurst Drive, Maxine Roy to Jessica D. Greene, $230,000.

• 76 Princeton Boulevard, Krista Dalton; Sean Dalton to Aaron M. Snyder; Joan H. Snyder, $225,000.

• 164 Zimmerman Boulevard, Patricia A. Hare to Zackery G. White, $206,100.

• 288 Lowell Road, Patricia A Kingston Irrevocable Trust 012519 Tr to Oliver Gaia D C, $200,000.

• 78 Fowler Ave., Denise Odonnell to Purna Bir Tamang, $195,000.

• 604 Englewood Ave., Shirin Akter; Farzana Newaz to Halima Khatun, $186,333.

• 117 Evergreen Drive, Andrew G. Vallone to Jason M. Williams, $186,000.

• 535 Moore Ave., Karen L. Zeis to James A. Filipski, $183,000.

• 333 Floradale Ave., Marcia R. Bieber to Daniel Francis Clark, $165,000.

• 23 Wrexham Ct S, Kevin M. Shine to Katie L. Marinaccio; Paolo V. Marinaccio, $150,000.

• 117 Palmer Ave., Francis J. Fetes to Carolyn Fetes; Thomas J. Fetes, $130,000.

• 320 Tremont Ave., Carol A. Prior to John J. Rubino; Rene L. Rubino, $125,000.

• 126 Orchard Drive, Wendy E. Berger; Robin A. Dabate to Danielle Dabate, $100,000.

• 604 Englewood Ave., Taqwa Property Inc to Halima Khatun, $93,167.

• 9 Woodcrest Boulevard, Angela P. Berti; Ryann E. Foster to Angela P. Berti, $79,000.

• 358 University, August J. Devos; Augustinus J. Devos to Thomas Briatico; Thomas Varano, $38,500.

WALES

• 6692 Vermont Hill Road, Bischof 2019 Family Trust Tr to Michael Pollo; Sheila M. Pollo, $377,500.

• 13291 Big Tree Road, Malorie J. Simon-Walsh to Jillian Roche, $105,000.

WEST SENECA

• 2 Chambers, Holly L. Cellino; Samuel C. Cellino to Bridget K. George; Adam J. Haker, $450,000.

• 91 Carla Lane, Jennifer M. Riccione to Bailee T. Behringer; John J. Draves, $360,000.

• 88 Carla Lane, Esther Y. Lopez; Ramon Lopez to Gesang Lamu; Jiang Yangqupi, $326,000.

• 603 Carriage Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Christa D. Zanghi; Kevin C. Zanghi, $315,400.

• 25 Bradwood Road, Laura M. Monaghan; Laura M. Scime to Kateri M. Walsh; Thomas M. Zimmer, $307,500.

• 73 Roycroft Drive, Stephen J. Monaco; Vincent Monaco to Shannon Denz; Tyler Hanavan, $300,000.

• 21 North Hill Drive, Lynn M. Weldy to William A. Dockery, $275,000.

• 35 Patricia Drive, Eleanor Pici to Hari M. Biswa; Ke B. Biswa, $260,000.

• 175 Woodward Drive, Louis George Gimbrone; Rita M. Gimbrone to Timothy C. Connors, $251,000.

• 331 Tampa Drive, Ronald P. Vogl; Viola M. Vogl to Joseph Strawder, $234,000.

• 816 Orchard Park Road, Donna J. Pleger; Ernest C. Pleger to Anthony B. Adinolfi; Kristine I. Adinolfi; Jillian T. Jonathan; Nicholas P. Jonathan, $230,000.

• 1160 Center Road, Rebecca M. Battaglia; Deborah A. Malchoff to Thomas L. Gorski, $210,000.

• 110 Delray Ave., Katherine Podraza; Katherine Podraza-Williams to Shannon J. Royer, $169,900.

• 249 Boncroft Drive, Connie L. Fitzpatrick to Peter Griffin, $164,900.

• 1046 Mineral Springs Road, Peter Wennin; Peter R. Wennin to Rymato Inc; Wnynoni LLC, $115,000.

• 73 Electric Ave., Cynthia Chamberlain to Dawn Prusinski, $85,000.

• 331 Casimer St., Dolores E. Kostelny to Teresa Burton, $81,000.

• 142 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

• 140 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

