Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending March 18, 2022.

AKRON

• 24 Bloomingdale, Madonna Spencer to Nathan Pieroni, $232,000.

• 44 Eckerson Ave., Mark A. Berner to Penelope S. Deyoung, $192,500.

ALDEN

• 11921 Broadway, Aaron Hucker; Paula Hucker to Certo&son Custom Rides LLC, $655,000.

• 1145 Greenfield Drive, Norman J. Rzepka; Norman John Rzepka to Sarah Miszuk; Steven Miszuk, $195,000.

• 1455 Exchange St., Jeffrey H. Lattimer; Carolyn M. Romance-Lattimer to Curtis Hoffman; Theresa Hoffman, $175,000.

AMHERST

• 2920-2938 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Donald S Lewis Living Trust 030216 Tr to Harper&rohan Realty LLC, $930,000.

• 40 Summer Hill Lane, Charles Vallone; Jane Vallone to Debra Lamparelli; Peter Lamparelli, $658,125.

• 103 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Pawandeep Singh; Ramandeep Singh, $543,735.

• 11 Old Tower Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Barbara A. Lees; Barry A. Lees, $539,341.

• 107 Founders Lake Court, Ryan Homes of New York to Mushtaq R. Aljenahi; Rojin Jassim, $517,855.

• 55 Bentham Parkway, James J. Hettich to John E. Becker Jr.; Cathlin K. Hettich, $511,000.

• 76 Burroughs Drive, John E. Becker Jr.; Cathlin K. Hettich to Colby K. Krug; Erin E. Krug, $506,000.

• 110 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Ranjita Aryal; Charles Mumo Waita, $413,520.

• 125 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Sajantha Niranjan; Niranjan Sivanantham Sr., $384,565.

• 179 Callodine Ave., Chuck Mu LLC to 179 Callodine LLC, $381,000.

• 114 Highland Drive, Charlene A. Youknut to Carly Ann Adornetto, $310,000.

• 30 Eagle St., Bruce D. Mcallister; Elizabeth H. Mcallister to Cathleen E. Young, $285,000.

• 373 Longmeadow Road, Aas Realty Management LLC to Eben Piazza, $280,000.

• 158 Forest Hill Drive, Lawrence J. Strauss to Ziwei Wang; Yujie Xu, $275,000.

• 181 Oakwood Drive, Sheila M Nancollas Living Trust 051021 Tr to Edward Adamson; Lashawn Adamson, $265,000.

• 319 Lamont Drive, Jayne E. Rhein to Ryan Matthews, $256,500.

• 305 Cadman Drive, James J. Mele; Lynn M. Mele to John W. Hewson Jr., $227,900.

• 327 Capen Boulevard, Henry E. Wells; Kathleen A. Wells to Shalini Kandwal, $226,000.

• 211 Frankhauser Road, Charles H. Zeis; Charlotte F. Zeis to Anna G. Ottaviano; Daniel J. Ottaviano, $220,000.

• 8 Keph Drive, Wane T. Barnes to Theodore Simon, $220,000.

• 196 Meadow Lea Drive, Talcion Properties LLC to Gavin R. Medole, $196,000.

• 600 Youngs Rd Unit F, Abadon Revocable Trust Tr to Robert N. Alessi, $192,500.

• 65 Guilford Lane #8, Paul Lamparelli to Margaret Brooks, $185,000.

• 449 Campus Drive, Margaret Husted; Margaret M. Husted to Landin A. Murphy, $178,000.

• 412 Windermere Boulevard, Jeffrey L. Hart; Hart L. M; Lawrence M. Hart to Antonio Hilario Flora; Fely Camarao Flora, $175,000.

• 76 Sweetwood Drive, James O Quarles Living Trust 111194 Tr to Queen City Invest LLC, $175,000.

• 182 Rosedale Boulevard, James Agt Mcgowan; Mary J. Mcgowan; Vincent F. Mcgowan to Donna M. Saia, $135,000.

• 59 Old Lyme Dr #4, Amritha Shetty to Xiaochen Li; Nan Xi, $132,100.

• 465 Hopkins Rd Unit 8, Ann E. Martinec; Ann Martinec to Patricia Keitz, $116,000.

• 177 Buckeye Road, Janelle L. Westerman to Queen City Invest LLC, $98,000.

• 77 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 67 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 1740 Maple Road, Jack E. Woodworth; Vicky M. Woodworth to Pb Investors LLC, $79,900.

• 52 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $60,187.

• 150 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $60,187.

• 89a Foxberry Drive, to Shawn I. Rogers, $10,000.

ANGOLA

• 6 Center St., Catherine Reinig to Brandon Joslyn, $15,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 537 Prospect, Adam Boyd; Ashley Glichowski to Joel Brandon; Lauren Brandon, $395,000.

• 664 Davis Road, Robert J. Mazurkiewicz to William J. Sahlem, $375,000.

• 1707 Emery Road, Paul Pawlak to Nicholas A. Graczyk; Lisa M. Guerra, $325,000.

• 54 Whaley Ave., Alvin Robert Ashman; Elizabeth Helen Ashman to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $170,000.

• 2081 Cornwall Road, Andrew A. Nicosia to Matthew Guard, $77,000.

BOSTON

• 9690d Trevett Road, Steven A. Main to Julia F. Gorman; Patrick R. Gorman, $215,200.

BRANT

• 1267 Milestrip Road, Louis A. Scalise; Mary G. Scalise to Cheri Ann Scalise; Robert N. Scalise, $121,000.

BUFFALO

• 81 Cleveland Ave., Erin Mcmahon; Michael P. Mcmahon to Christopher Ekimoff; Casey Martin, $865,000.

• 37 Lancaster, Uniland Properties Ltd to Jean M. Fletcher; Michael J. Ryan, $850,000.

• 1780 Seneca St., Leemilts Petroleum Inc to Hawley Development Corporation, $650,000.

• 88 Rachel Vincent Way, Gregory S. Vukelic; Tara A. Vukelic to Daren M. Sporski; Sarah A. Sporski, $535,000.

• 595 Ontario St., Leemilts Petroleum Inc to Hawley Development Corporation, $475,000.

• 74 Harrison, Seneca St. Buffalo LLC to John Zenger; T St. Development LLC, $425,000.

• 650 Tonawanda St., Leemilts Petroleum Inc to Hawley Development Corporation, $395,000.

• 231 Highland Ave., Alana Ryder to Jessica E. Jeziorski, $390,500.

• 340 Bird Ave Unit 202, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to Elizabeth M. Burke; James H. Engel, $380,000.

• 195 Tacoma, Ajd Buffalo Development LLC to Timothy I. Mulhern, $376,300.

• 681 Richmond, Derek J. Janca to Maryjo Farrell; Spencer Richard Farrell, $355,000.

• 370 Breckenridge, Western Property Rentals LLC to Mohamed M. Asbtani, $355,000.

• 44 Lafayette Ave., Bautista Rios to Caleb Rowe, $280,000.

• 19 Lovering Ave., Ellen Ryan to Mazhar Kaif, $241,000.

• 340 Bird Ave Unit 105, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to Mary Davis, $229,900.

• 35 Rebecca Park, Barbara E. Boland; Michael P. Boland to Anmol Pandey; Damanta Pandey; Karishma Poudel, $220,000.

• 340 Bird Ave Unit 104, 340 Bird Ave. Inc to Janine Hannel, $219,900.

• 427 Connecticut St., Rosae E. Wilkos; Rosaelia E. Wilkos to Laura Shedd, $208,000.

• 23 Avondale Place, Tyrel L. Reynolds to Alam Mohamed Sharif Noor, $205,050.

• 24 Red Jacket Parkway, Jeremiah F. Bretl to Brian Hillery, $200,000.

• 386 Ideal St., Delgado Jose L Rivera; Reina Santiago to Jose Melendez; Adriana Vicente, $195,000.

• 87 Hollywood, Kevin J. Higgins to Brian Hillery, $192,000.

• 183 Hazelwood, Xela Enterprise Inc to Md Shariful Islam, $191,000.

• 499 Connecticut St., Asha Said; Murjan Shaaban to Octavio Villegas, $190,000.

• 33 Vernon Place, Kim M. Lennert-Walek; Keith M. Walek to James H. Oakes, $170,000.

• 41 Wilbury Place, Ann L. King to Jenna L. Bichler, $170,000.

• 470 Winspear Ave., Jitu Ig of NY LLC; Jitu Investment Group LLC to Redbird Properties LLC, $168,000.

• 148 Potomac, Suburban Realty Company LLC to Tri Trekkers LLC, $164,000.

• 128 Goulding Ave., Madina Homes Inc to Saiful Kabir, $160,100.

• 20 Amber St., Cherylann Bevilacqua; Brodey K. Cummins; Britten M. Walker to Marijka Walters, $159,250.

• 139 Lockwood Ave., Marlene M. Bracco; Janet I. Macey to Mohammed B. Alam, $159,000.

• 77 Oakmont, Christian D. Russell Sr. to Faysal Abedin; Reduan Abedin, $150,100.

• 152 Rebecca Park, Sandra L. Schaefer; Sandra Lee Schaefer to Jayne M. Dymond, $148,000.

• 91 Fifteenth St., Team Soda Management LLC to Md Shahnur Talukder, $146,000.

• 47 Earl, Vernon Camper to Buffalo NY Homes Inc, $145,000.

• 378 Davidson, Arba L. Cooper; Richard J. Cooper to Shahjahan S. Wahid, $138,500.

• 126 Fredro St., Shirley Prusak to Jose Bonet Alsina, $135,000.

• 149 Milburn, Mohammed E. Lasker to Most Rubab Sarmin; Mohammad Mahmud Sultan, $135,000.

• 34 Tamarack St., Donald J. Ando; Timothy J. Kane to WNY Property Associates Inc, $132,000.

• 11 Viola Park, Verlenthia Tate to Rukshana A. Ahmed; Alim R. Chandant, $125,000.

• 157 Fenton St., Edward T. Hutton; Leah A. Kowal; Vincent J. Tobia to Atml Trading Inc, $117,000.

• 122 Spaulding, Nabil D. Naji to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $115,000.

• 22 Deer, Tnt Property Management LLC to Daniel Mansfield, $112,500.

• 11 Blum, Tnt Property Management LLC to Daniel Mansfield, $112,500.

• 115 Bogardus, Viking Rental LLC to Aliza Khanom; Raja Miah, $111,000.

• 61 Comstock, Rs Real Estate International Inc to Alluring Property NY LLC; Eminent Property Collection LLC, $110,000.

• 22 Hartman Place, Noble House Property Group LLC to 22 Hartman LLC, $110,000.

• 231 Weimar, Patricia J. Zglinicki to Moazzim Hossain, $110,000.

• 80 Abbott, Vance Randall to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $110,000.

• 157 Greene St., Phillip K. Rowley to Shahin Kakoli, $108,000.

• 371 Herkimer St., Mrd Zinger LLC to 330 Holdings LLC, $106,000.

• 47 Weyand Ave., Team Shaughnessy Properties LLC to Joelle Elizabeth Suites LLC, $105,000.

• 20 Laird Ave., Jane E. Collins to Mya Doe Say, $100,000.

• 1220 Kensington, Barbara Ware Fortner; Barbara D. Ware; Barbara Ware-Fortner to Sirazul A. Aslam; Mohammed P. Chowdhury, $100,000.

• 106 Zittel St., Thomas S. Barsi to Saidul Islam Nazim; Mohammed Muslim Uddin, $100,000.

• 154 Zenner, Mohammed S. Haque; Fm&d New York Inc to Md Sourav Arefin; Imrana Khanam, $96,500.

• 39 Weston, Tanisha Inc to Md H. Akand; Nousat Yesmin, $95,000.

• 256 Shirley Ave., Dav Chopra Properties LLC to Howlader Md Kabir H; Sharmin Jahan, $90,000.

• 1456 Kensington, Tanbil Real Estate LLC to Tanbir A. Choudhury, $90,000.

• 233 Schuele, Bros Pros Investment Firm Inc to Bd USA Housing LLC, $85,000.

• 261 Loepere St., Bangle Management Inc to Hifzur Rahman, $80,000.

• 39 Zittel, Jo-Ann Elise Brailey; Damien Noonan to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $80,000.

• 49 Delavan West, Nick Kabamba Luko to Fozia Ababor Abagero; Naima Mequanent Tesfu, $80,000.

• 164 Pries, Daniel Hanna to Four Brothers Realty of WNY Inc, $76,000.

• 318 Loepere St., Earl Blacksheare to Lucky Akter; Wahida Jannat, $75,000.

• 15 Barry Place, Bienvenido Pinero; Lydia Pinero to Mohammad Yakub Ali, $70,000.

• 137 Clark St., Rasel Miah to Ahmad Mohammed Ibrahim B Shobir; Gafar Roziah Binti Abdul, $70,000.

• 194 Southside Parkway, John D. Owens; Voncille G. Owens; Detadra Pate to Mohammed Farvez, $70,000.

• 226 Newfield St., Marguerite M. Butler to Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $65,000.

• 66 Moreland St., Tofa Business Group Inc to Zahid Hassan, $62,000.

• 236 Vermont St., Enzy Candelaria to 236 Vermont LLC, $62,000.

• 1090 Clinton St., Henry A. Ziomkowski; Henry Adam Ziomkowski to Kokab S. Khokar; Saddia Siddique Khokar, $60,000.

• 99 Clark St., Kazi Nazrul to Ismail Mohammad, $60,000.

• 361 French St., Alberta Whitt; Alberta M. Whitt; Judge Whitt Jr. to Nafesa Properties LLC, $57,500.

• 15 Northumberland Ave., Shawn Saunders to Hannan M. A, $55,000.

• 66 Woodside Ave., Michael R. Bleck to Arundina LLC, $53,000.

• 399 Bristol, Ronald E. Grzebielucha to Brandon 1 LLC, $49,900.

• 565 Busti Ave., Eric Pietron to Kgn Buffalo Inc, $45,000.

• 125 Ivy, Sylvia Pilarski to Howlander Md Abdul Wahab; Most Fatema Khanam, $45,000.

• 48 Grimes, Easmin Akter to Nayem Hossain, $40,000.

• 33 Sherwood, Alani Trading Corp to Hussein Sharwee, $40,000.

• 76 Olympic Ave., Stanford Enterprises LLC to Ayesha B. Joshna; Md Abdul Latif, $38,500.

• 71 Warren, Binu Akhter to Supariyana Binti Sukiran; Zama Mohammad Amin Bin Sayed, $35,000.

• 565 Spring St., David Garnett to Tp Gas LLC, $34,000.

• 95 Ludington, Rock Property Group Inc to North East Wave Holdings LLC, $30,000.

• 970 Sycamore St., Carolyn Lofton to Km Uddin Inc, $15,000.

• 316 Purdy St., Bethel Community Development Corporation to Third Estate Ventures Inc, $12,000.

• 83 Shumway, Vitalii Blazheiev to Anwarul Islam, $10,000.

• 21 Cornelia, James E. Schueler to Erica D. Jones, $9,500.

• 195 Hagen St., I Chowdhury; Imamuzzaman Chowdhury to Kazi Shamim Ahmmad, $9,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 13 Sable Palm Drive, Sable Palm Drive LLC to Sable WNY LLC, $2,000,000.

• 4347 Union Road, Ann Hoang to Drs Construction Group LLC, $400,000.

• 182 Cazenovia, Gertrude Beaman; John B. Beaman to Ramaz LLC, $285,000.

• 75 Brookedge Road, Gertrude E. Urbanski; Gertrude Urbanski to Anthony Ciccarelli, $230,000.

• 46 Wyandotte St., Nicole D. Eckert; Christian Santiago; Santiago Nicole D Eckert to Jordan G. Kersch, $223,000.

• 118 Standard Parkway, Jared M. Carris to James B. Mineweaser; Pamela G. Mineweaser, $215,000.

• 162 Southgate Road, Northern Realty Solutions LLC to Sultana Alam; Mohammed Mahmudul Hasan, $202,650.

• 316 Enez Drive, Angela M. Feness; Raymond M. Feness to Jill A. Caffery, $200,000.

• 189 Irving Terrace, Patrick H. Mack to Gloria Jean Polak, $190,016.

• 59 Marsdale Road, Deanna Rae Nankey to Keith A. Williams, $175,000.

• 3 Michele Drive, Michael Schalberg to Brendan Kreyling; Amy Phillips, $169,900.

• 7 St James Road, Richard J. Kirisitz to Kaylyn J. Billups, $160,000.

• 222 River St., Christina L. Beck; Rosemary A. Zgoda to Atlas Enterprises of WNY LLC, $147,000.

• 142 Cresthaven Drive, Joanne M. Kojm; James J. Rolek to John Bowback; Sarah Bowback, $130,000.

• 157 Francis Ave., Christine M. Burton to Tatiana Jimenez-Knight; Conn S. Sullivan, $130,000.

• 12 Appletree Ct #3, Thomas Pilarz to Tara Kim Pilarz, $120,000.

• 551 Dingens St., Sky Infratech Projects Inc to Shamim Ahmed, $112,000.

• 115 Nokomis Parkway, Clair F. Smith; Gail A. Smith to Boats&more LLC, $87,000.

• 45 Lewan Drive, Michael Przywuski to Eric Przywuski; Jasmin M. Przywuski, $87,000.

• 12 Rowland Road, Shirley G. Dileo; Shirley Grace Furman; Shirley Grace Sullivan to Queen City Invest LLC, $87,000.

• 86 Wenona St 1404, Christopher Ciccarelli to David Carver; Markellos Psorakis, $30,000.

CLARENCE

• 5559 Chatham Lane, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to James Mohan; Nancy Mohan, $503,840.

• 4210 Foxwood Lane, Timothy B. Hughes; Diana Khitrik to Timothy James Mcgravey, $481,000.

• 8846 Goodrich Road, Alan L. Craik; Suzanne P. Craik to Acre Farms LLC, $400,000.

• 9433 C Heritage Path, Heritage Path I LLC to Bernard J. Fisher, $395,000.

• 4660 Ransom Road, Mesmanb Holdings LLC to Andrew J. Bennett; Meagan E. Bennett, $305,000.

• 5534 Herons Gln, Spaulding Green LLC to Alex Daniel Tuch, $259,900.

• 5245 Bank St., Kenneth J. Work; Yvonne J. Work to Ruth E. Rider-Work; Nathan M. Work, $235,000.

• 5515 Herons Glen, Spaulding Green LLC to Michael J. Rea, $204,900.

• 5730 Salt Road, Barbara Ruszaj Scott; Michael Scott to Annette M. Wargo; Lewis J. Wargo Jr., $180,000.

• Vacant land 9780 Wehrle Drive, Dean Colis; Georgia Colis to Cecelia Raine; Eric Raine, $65,000.

COLDEN

• 9091 Holland Glenwood Road, Kw&jw Holding Company LLC to Peter J. Clarkson, $76,256.

COLLINS

• Vacant land Kerr-warner Road, Buy Great Land LLC to William G. Wilson, $44,900.

CONCORD

• 5600 Zoar Valley Road, Michael Quinn to Christopher Militello; Kathleen Militello; Maryellen Scully, $110,000.

• 9170 North St., Marisol Pareja to Maryama T. Mccarty, $35,000.

• 32 Ridgeview Lane, Sherry Lyn Hartel to Elizabeth Lydon; John Lydon, $15,000.

EDEN

• 9874 Jennings Road, Maureen Zabron; Raymond B. Zabron to Jonathan Korzen; Kim Korzen, $399,000.

ELMA

• 100 Winona Road, Ashley N. Biniecki to Jeffrey Kapuza; Jessica Kapuza, $275,000.

• 2180 Woodard Road, Gary A. Zimmermann to Heather L. Czuba, $265,000.

EVANS

• 278 Lakeside Ave., Haggerty 2012 Family Trust Tr to Mark Haggarty; Carolyn A. Haggerty, $250,000.

• 6729 Black Road, April Caggiano; April Lambert; April Demaria Lambert; Kathleen Zielinski to Amy Yarnes, $205,000.

• 9712 Redwing St., Daniel Paradiso to Erich William Roehner; Julie Ann Roehner, $135,000.

• 247 Grant Ave., Anthony J. Spekczynski to Darrian Dowdy; Shaun D. Wagner, $135,000.

• 6626 Hamilton Drive, James L. Gustas to Jonathan Novara, $101,500.

• 6987 Putnam Drive, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to First Property Asset Managers LLC, $61,000.

• 6861 Wayne Drive, Mrr Property Solutions LLC to First Property Asset Managers LLC, $52,000.

• Part-8934 Lake Shore Road, Grandview Bay LLC to Gb Angola Group LLC, $43,814.

GOWANDA

• 27 Perry St., Judith H. Thrasher to Paul J. Feger, $20,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 185 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Charles Edwin Ackerman; Deborah S. Ackerman, $309,990.

• 3314 Warner Drive, David A. Waite to Florencia Bonarto, $165,000.

HAMBURG

• 5461 Southwestern Boulevard, Leemilts Petroleum Inc to Hawley Development Corporation, $675,000.

• 3542 South Creek Road, Artisan Builders Inc to Maureen P. Buckley, $459,820.

• 2349 Winterberry Drive, Christopher P. Stack; Jennifer B. Stack to Madalene J. Merkl; Thomas J. Merkl, $420,000.

• 1517 Evergreen Drive, Marc A. Kurzberg to Alyssa K. Easton; Joseph W. Easton, $350,000.

• 4632 Lakeshore Road, Mt Vernon Garage LLC to Antoinette Kegelmyer; John D. Kegelmyer, $307,500.

• 5216 Scranton Road, Carol A. Liberatore to Thomas Mariano, $270,000.

• 4629 Morgan Parkway, Brandon M. Holeva to Collin Anderson; Patricia L. Anderson, $230,000.

• 5744 Walden Drive, Harold E. Young Jr.; Jean M. Young to Jayda M. Ammerman; Cory D. Mcmillan, $165,000.

• 6635 Versailles Road, Kathleen Hosken; Ronald C. Hosken to Karen Melisz, $125,000.

• Vacant land Southwestern Boulevard, Busshart James L Shrf; Garcia John C Shrf to James S. Metz, $100,000.

• 4449 Big Tree, Busshart James L Shrf; Garcia John C Shrf to James S. Metz, $100,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 2424 Hamburg Tpke, 2424 Hamburg Turnpike LLC to Mlg Contracting Inc, $375,000.

• 77 Modern Ave., Karen Biel-Costantino to Christopher M. Lorenz, $145,000.

• 62 Brown St., Mark Druzbik to Shirley Fernandez, $112,800.

• 57 Balen Drive, Edward W. Rudney to Roland Property Management Inc, $80,000.

LANCASTER

• 16 Chestnut Cor, Stephanie A. Devin; Brian S. Jardine to Candice Hastings; Philip Hastings, $550,000.

• 45 Rehm Road, Denise L. Rotella; Gary A. Rotella to Michael Urbanski; Richard Urbanski, $511,600.

• 170 Ransom Road, Jessica R. Nice; Robert J. Nice to Mary Beth Mcelligott, $440,000.

• 290 Enchanted Forest N, Dominica Marie Sortisio; Paul Sortisio to Tyler J. Bork; Julia N. Sortisio, $367,000.

• 23 Wilma Drive, Daniela M. Setlock; Shaun D. Setlock to Forbes Thomas, $225,000.

• 135 Olde Stone Lane, Carol Ann Beckman; Robert Beckman to Cynthia M. Adams, $179,900.

• 24 5th Ave., Laurali E. Colling to Rachel E. Obrien, $165,000.

• Vacant land Broadway, Lois J. Thiell to Scott Francis Collins; Carla Rose Henke, $110,000.

• 48 Wilkshire Place, Lisa M. Ciepiela to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $100,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 5141 Crittenden Road, Anne Kajfasz; Dennis Syracuse to Aaron Hucker; Paula Hucker, $515,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• Vacant land Marshfield Road, Marsha A. Converso; Paul P. Converso to Ann L. Converso, $40,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 5705 Chestnut Ridge Road, Frederick W. Gernold Sr. to Brenda Reigle; Dale Reigle, $450,000.

• 5004 Ellicott Road, Drnr Properties LLC to Tiziana Vitale-Daniels, $330,000.

• 5111 Berg Road, Terri J. Eckert to Kimberly Rich; Scott Rich, $320,000.

• 56 Bridle Path Lane, Nardiello Mary B Agt to George R. Munschauer; Mary Ellen Munschauer, $262,500.

• 55-2 Carriage Drive, Jacquelyn K. Skally to Donald C. Vollbrecht, $142,500.

• 97 Autumn Lane, Oak Orchard Development LLC to Lisa M Marshall Revocable Trust Tr, $140,000.

• 19 Golden Crescent Way, Pleasant Acres West LLC to Carol L. Dunbar; Patrick R. Dunbar, $135,000.

• 27 Golden Crescent Way, Pleasant Acres West LLC to Carolynne Ehinger Cuffney, $130,000.

• Vacant land Baker, Jason Taylor to Crafted Concepts Development Group LLC, $80,000.

• 80 Sunset Lane, Connie Laport to Patricia A. Cuviello; Connie Laport; Theodore F. Laport, $30,357.

SPRINGVILLE

• 51 Pearl St., Mark Walczyk to Jesse C. Bilowus, $115,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 45 Simson St., Ahad Advisory Group LLC to Michael C. Gerber, $160,000.

• 219 Delaware St., Natalie Lockwood to Michael Curran, $75,000.

TONAWANDA

• 231 Grand Island Boulevard, Annette Granville; Paul F. Granville to Rayel Enterprises LLC, $499,999.

• 660 Englewood Ave., Leemilts Petroleum Inc to Hawley Development Corporation, $425,000.

• 1458 Ellicott Cr Road, Alfred D. Roy; Joan G. Roy to Sarah Kosloski-Reed; Thomas J. Reed, $326,000.

• 162 Victoria Boulevard, Duane Barwell; WNY Homeworks Inc to Barton W. Chambers Jr.; Stephanie Masood, $276,500.

• 28 Old Colony Ave., Keegan L. Novack to Li Ping Lin; Gary Ye, $265,000.

• 284 Nassau Ave., Gary M. Ayer II to Brett A. Baker, $238,500.

• 560 Englewood Ave., Slavonic Christian Church to Richard Porter; Richard L. Porter Jr., $235,000.

• 38 Harrison Ave., Karen D. Matchette to Jermaine Washington, $220,000.

• 82 Morrison Ave., Pamela Bastings; Bartolomeo Fasano; Gabriella S. Malliaris to Katherine T. Santoro, $203,500.

• 331 Parkedge Ave., Harvey N. Lohouse to Bonny Seiling, $200,000.

• 164 Homewood Ave., Shilpa Patel; Vijaykumar Patel to Steven Lukasavich, $185,000.

• 291 Tremaine, 716epd LLC to Sama Bellomo, $183,500.

• 249 Kenmore, Michael T. Greiner to Hyacinth Patterson, $170,000.

• 19 Hoover Ave., Paul N. Dimaggio; Stephanie J. Dimaggio; Stephanie J. Mazzone to Pau Khan Khup, $161,000.

• 108 Newell Ave., David A. Kutlak to James R. Morris Jr.; Ronda L. Morris, $150,000.

• 76 Harrison Ave., WNY Development Inc to Triple Z Enterprises LLC, $138,600.

WEST SENECA

• 2303 Union Road, Garden Village South Plaza Lp to Bflo Wholesale LLC, $650,000.

• 141 Hillview Terrace, Wayne P. Degeorge to Maurice Doyle; Donelle M. Hibner, $299,900.

• 134 Collins Ave., Katharine A. Meyer to Marissa M. Baritot; Nicholas Szefler, $255,000.

• 82 Country Lane, Dolores L. Young; Kenneth W. Young to Holly Marie Pickens; Jason Daniel Pickens, $252,500.

• 155 Charlescrest Court, Chelsey Sam to Emily A. Leitzel, $242,000.

• 114 Flohr Ave., John R. Riggan; Laurie A. Weiglein to Jeffrey R. Campeau, $228,000.

• 151 Kelsey Drive, Margaret Jeanne Carsello; Chelsea Randel to Bekhzod N. Yunusov, $219,000.

• 34 Larkwood Road, Bonetto A. Richard to Carl Bonetto, $193,068.

• 3663 Seneca St., Shelby R. Fagan to Nicholas Dulak, $171,000.

• 134 Bellwood Ave., Rebecca L. Patterson to Jessica Cole, $170,000.

• 39 Burch Ave., Samuel J. Osmond to Ashley Kinney; Chris Kinney, $140,000.

• 172 Onondaga Ave., James P. Blenk; Maureen T. Keane to Hallmark Homes LLC, $117,000.

• 28 Savona Ave., Thomas J. Penders to Elite 28 Savona LLC, $70,000.

• 5155 Seneca St., Wm Equity Holding Corp to Patricon LLC, $23,500.

Buffalo Next

