Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending March 10, 2023.
AMHERST
• 17 Brownstone Ct, Carl T Savarino, Phyllis A Savarino to The 2013 Scott Family Trust, $866,000.
• 125 Penny Ln, Amanda Marino, Thomas Marino to Stephanie Anne Malone, John Bradley Garfoot, $795,000.
• 25 Lebrun Cir, H Suzanne Levy, Reuven Levy to Jennifer Lynn Hand, Michael Scott Stoeckig, $711,000.
• 124 Summer Hill Ln, Claudia B Fish, Claire B Bacon, August Andrew Bruno Jr, Elaine B Vukelic to Sahar Daham, Walid Daham, $680,000.
• 350 Mill St, Andrea Mahoney, Arika Pevenstein to George Dertinger, Sarah F Watson, $425,000.
• 33 Winterbrook Dr, Ryan Homes Of New York to Qi Wei Weng, Ling Ye, $415,945.
• 71 Belvoir Rd, Barbara Andzel to Kelly Marie Mccarthy, $363,000.
• 353 Burroughs Dr, Hannah Hodgson to Jennifer Vandenheuvel Stowe, Graham Buckner Stowe, $360,000.
• 229 Tonawanda Creek Rd, Vera Moroz to Ronald R Southard, $335,000.
• 22 Sedgemoor Ct, Margaret Blake to David Marko, Marybeth Marko, $300,000.
• 367 N Forest Rd, The John V Radziwon Living Trust to Michele Dibiase, $300,000.
• 103 Fruehauf Ave, Julia E Scibetta, Frank C Scibetta to Caito Properties Llc, $139,000.
• 51 Garden Pkwy, Douglas Bkr Tr Whipple, Regina A Bkr Tr Walker to Mark Samuel Whipple, $36,629.
ANGOLA
• 114 South Main St, Bank Midfirst to Pervez Hai, $38,000.
AURORA
• 24 Millstone Dr, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation to Gretchen A Librock, $680,900.
• 255 Aurora Porterville Rd, James M Bandoblu Jr, Shannon Bandoblu to Jennifer Pecoraro, Peter Thomas Janes, $460,000.
BLASDELL
• 76 Orchard Ave, Mrr Property Solutions Llc to Patrick Joseph Kennedy, Serafima Zdjelar, $230,000.
BOSTON
• 7233 Lowr E Hill Rd, Shash Georgi AKA Sharlotte M Georgi, to Megan C Bischof, Kyle A Struck, $347,000.
BUFFALO
• 31 Gates Cir, Uniland Properties Ltd to J Judelshohn Trust, $1,360,000.
• 63 Irving Pl, Leon H Smith III, Marilyn Lee Campbell to Tehmina Masud, Joshua Aaron Regal, $682,025.
• 719 Parkside Ave, Jason T Braley, Bridget K Braley to Mitchell S Dushay, Robin Mitchell, $545,500.
• 631 W Delavan Ave, Joseph J Salhab to Mackenzie R Neary, $360,000.
• 1088 Delaware 5F, Sandra Cookson to Mary Dee Martoche, Salvatore Richard Martoche, $337,000.
• 225 Stevenson St, Ryan M Kenefick to Anthony Philippone, $240,000.
• 68 Peter St, Miroslava Bogdanets to Vincent&Karla Chung Revocable Trust 081905 Tr, $230,000.
• 69 Butler Ave, Equity Trust Company Cust, Bulluck Ira Ben Marcella, Kathleen Bulluck Ira Ben Mary to Bobby Woods, $212,500.
• 30 Kamper Ave, Equity Trust Company Cust, R Kelly Roth Ira Ben Kevin, Fred Punturiero to Josie Henry, Josephine Henry, $185,000.
• 257 Breckenridge St, Michael E Bowers, Deborah C Bowers to Katie M Miller, $155,000.
• 227 Efner, Against All Odds Enterprises Inc to Michelle M Wagner, Olivier P Wagner, $148,500.
• 29 Auchinvole Ave, Donald Bowden Jr, Keisha Bowden to Sandra N Tambi Jarbah, Titus S Jarbah, $145,000.
• 341 Vermont, Samuel Batista to Kyle Toth, Kathleen Toth, $140,000.
• 15 Dunlop Ave, Keith S Lafalce to Shumon Mia, $139,000.
• 55 Congress St, Dennis E Patterson to Lauren M Schifferle, $130,000.
• 136 Edison Ave, Yaakov Avraham to Umaiza Housing Llc, $130,000.
• 27 Courtland, Barbara E Keitz, Gary D Keitz to Mohammed E Khan, Emerald Property Collection Ny Llc, $128,000.
• 142 Scoville Ave, Connor Reisig to Daniel B Hall, $125,000.
• 1389 Delavan East, Queen City Invest Llc to Mahmudul Haque, $125,000.
• 168 Alabama St, Diane M Davison to Patrick Carrig, $120,000.
• 189 Barnard St, 189 Barnard Llc to Jeffrey J Preston, $120,000.
• 508 Highgate St, Dennis J Reed Jr to Three Ocean Business International Inc, $120,000.
• 40 Remington Pl, Ronald W Pochron, Daniel Schaus to Wny Partner Holdings Inc, $108,500.
• 1118 Broadway St, Melvin Bobbitt to Y&K Buffalo Inc, $105,000.
• 54 Weyand Ave, Vera Beta Inc to Nano Buffalo Llc, $105,000.
• 24 Kopernik St, Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb1 to Mario Munroe, $105,000.
• 19 Paul Pl, Evelyn J Milligan, Lawrence L Doctor Jr to Jennifer L Elinge, $104,000.
• 103 Millicent Ave, 103 Millicent Llc to Ashley B Thomas, $101,000.
• 465 Emslie, Taqwa Property Inc to Afia Ahmed, Zainul A Pasha, $101,000.
• 35 Sheffield, Shannon L Jones to Buffalo Group Llc, $95,000.
• 176 Hampshire, Yvonne A Braun-Meldrum, William J Meldrum to Je War, $95,000.
• 489 Stockbridge, Brian Piccillo to Biplob Kabir Mowla, $89,000.
• 50 Timon, Lapanch Bowman, Jalon Williams to Zajika Hasina, $84,000.
• 277 Austin, Nationstar Mortgage Llc to Visual Link Llc, $79,000.
• 258 East St, 258 East Llc to Moheeb Fadel, $65,000.
• 93 Jones, Paul Stanley Kucharczak to This Ones For The Boys Llc, $60,000.
• 45 Olcott, Jennifer L Whelan AKA Jenifer L Whelan to Nicholas Kozlowski, $55,000.
• 22 Rohr, Sunshine Buffalo Inc to Sri Wahyuninigsih, Bin Rashid Ismail, $55,000.
• 171 Forest, Ke F Chen to Ronald Scott, $50,000.
• 109 Krupp, Denise M Boivin to Tehjib Properties Inc, $26,500.
CHEEKTOWAGA
• 17 Panama Ln, Sandra Englert to Mozammel Hossain, Fatematuj Zohra, $264,000.
• 27 Vera Ave, Emaar Usa Inc to Sayadur Rahman, $200,000.
• 58 Haller Ave, Equity Trust Company Cust to Kanis Akhtar, Rahima Akhtar, $190,000.
• 58 Haller Ave, Equity Trust Company Cust to Rahima Akthar, Kanis Akther, $190,000.
• 49 Andrews Ave, Marvin R Saddler to Nahidur Rahman, $185,000.
• 67 Carol Dr, Kiradem Group Llc to Jannat Ara Emela, Ariful Iiyaas, $176,000.
• 314 Danbury Dr, John B Dembski to Black Pearl Traders Llc, $159,000.
• 89 Yvette Dr, Marvin Randolph, Morgan Randolph to Rabeya Yesmin, $140,000.
• 39 Marsdale Rd, Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb7 to Rooted Rei Llc, $111,500.
• 40 Marne Rd, Kathleen M Miller to Md Foyaz Ali, $110,000.
• 47 Thruway Ct, Roger J Salinardo to Andrea Irvine, Richard D Eicheldinger Jr, $100,000.
• 1341 Lovejoy St, Dominic Gallon, Catherine Bridget Dempsey to Us Bank Trust, Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust, $69,591.
CLARENCE
• 5850 Kraus Rd, 5840 Kraus Road Llc, to Steven R Bell, Nicole C Bell, $990,000.
• 4660 Hedgewood Dr, Suffolk Northwoods Llc to Tessa Lewis, $349,000.
• 8041 Clarence Center Rd, Lois A Daigler to Tunney S Murchie, $310,000.
• 9059 Main St, Charette Llc to Christie A Bennett, Quentin Joseph Carbone, $300,000.
• 5929 Goodrich Rd, Elizabeth L Ricketts to Thomas L Smith, $281,250.
COLDEN
• 8894 Woodview Dr, David Hr Kummer, Dorothy E Kummer, Wayne Hr Kummer, Christopher Pannozzo to Hb2 Alternative Holdings Llc, $349,713.
• 8653 Heath Rd, Emily L Dreyfus, Kip Dreyfus to Diana Grundtisch, Thomas Grundtisch, $242,000.
• 7999 Hayes Hollow Rd, Kenneth R Jump to Julie A Czora, Rob N Czora, $200,000.
CONCORD
• 8269 Genesee Rd, Daniel J Bojanowski, Diane M Bojanowski to Desiree Bojanowski, Diane Bojanowski, $6,000.
DEPEW
• 75 Bonita Dr, Ellen M Whitmarsh to Ryan E Kocher, $230,300.
• 878 Falcon Dr, Timothy Bly to Mohammed Islam, Tania Islam, $230,000.
• 124 Albert St, Dale Fisher, Renee Fisher to Blake Fisher, Emily Dowling, $214,000.
• 95 Burlington Ave, Leslie A Kwiatkowski to Thi Van Nguyen, Cong Hiep Hoang, $205,000.
• 85 Jane Ln, Jeffrey E Kempa to Karen Mecca, $190,000.
• 427 Dick Rd, Joanne Marie Pendziwiatr, to Tyler John Kunkel, $155,000.
EVANS
• 9223 Lakeside Ave, Patrice J Wylie, William P Wylie to Ashlee Newcomb, Adrian L Brady-Cesana, $425,000.
• 145 Oak Grove Dr, Francis J Reidy to 145 Oak Grove Llc, $94,800.
• 584 Seneca Rd, Betty Lu Hackford AKA Betty Lou Hackford to Kimberly J Militello, $93,000.
• 8801 Erie Rd, Shawn M Burke to Joyce Benedict, $79,000.
GRAND ISLAND
• 4030 East River Rd, Michael Vaccaro Sr to Michael Vaccaro Jr, $600,000.
• 740 Alt Blvd, Rymato Inc to Krista Itzo, Michael Itzo, $180,000.
• 8 Riverdale Dr, Helen L Biggie, Ronald J Biggie to Collin E Shamrock, $178,000.
HAMBURG
• 34 Scooter Ln, Brooke L Schleich, Jeffrey Schleich Jr to Sandeep Singh Chahal, $323,000.
• 20 Scooter Ln, Krishnaben H Patel to Justis Nelson, Autumn Nelson, $292,900.
• 20 Jordy Ct, Patrick Oherron to Kristie A Luongo, $261,000.
• 3674 Wabash Ave, Gino Albini to Ryan M Smolen, $245,000.
• 4173 Misty Meadow Ln, Ronald West Jr, Debra Dycha to Matthew Dolegowski, $234,000.
• 3461 Bethford Dr, Richard H Roberts III to Joseph Milkowski Jr, $190,000.
• 4031 Towers Pl, Saralynn Lessord, Jeanna M Cellino to Phh Mortgage Corporation, $161,592.
• 4260 South Park Ave, Charles A Kumet to Bhm Properties Llc, $130,000.
HOLLAND
• 8735 Hunters Crk Rd, Peter W Buttrill, Sarah E Costlow to Amanda L Lagoda, $315,000.
• 11378 Partridge Rd, Scott Walters to Daniel W Gimbrone, $189,900.
KENMORE
• 56 Warren Ave, Marie Hr Vandenbergh, Robert B Gleichenhaus, Bernice D Jeffreys, John Hr Jeffreys Jr to Savings Fund Society Fsb Wilmington, $190,000.
• 301 Argonne Dr, Michele C Lipuma to Donna Patricia Saviola, $150,000.
• 157 Hoover Ave, Donald J Partridge, to Dolan Ira Ben Patrick, Equity Trust Company Cust, $91,500.
LACKAWANNA
• 78 Della Dr, Sulejman Porcic to Deborah A Tuttle, Mark W Tuttle, $237,000.
• 19 Gravel St, Sweet Home Solution Inc, to Niagara Holdings Llc, $73,000.
LANCASTER
• 22 Sedge Run, The Marrano/Marc Equity Corporationto Carol L Goettel, David C Goettel, $572,935.
• 505 Central Ave, Paul Galbo, Kathleen Galbo to Daniel Sayre, Laura Johnson, $250,000.
• 195 Westwood Rd, Carrie A Ludwig, George P Ludwig to Joanne Simme Good, Kevin M Good, $225,000.
• 9 James Pl, Edward L Hokaj to Adam Hunter Laquier, Jordan Rose Hokaj, $210,000.
• 45 Bowen Ave 14086, 74 Garfield St, Phillip Burkhardt Jr, Sheila M Held, Anna B Keicher, Ann Marie Keicher to Valerie E Keicher, $179,900.
• 98 Pleasant Ave, Nanerica G Taylor to Cudzilo Holdings Llc, $135,000.
• 18 Clark St, Iv Property Holdings Llc to James Rutowski, Richard Lewandowski, $89,999.
• 3909 Bowen Rd Apt 8, Dawn M Greil, Kim M Hart to Jay Lockwood, Dawn M Greil, $82,000.
• 26 Deepwood Pl, Hidden Meadow Lan Llc to Aaron J Monahan, $73,000.
• 18 Clark St, Ann M Metzinger to Iv Property Holdings Llc, $70,000.
MARILLA
• 2615 Eldridge Rd, Kellie H Rowekamp, Kenneth J Rowekamp to Ronald K Fial, Brenda Fial, $360,000.
NEWSTEAD
• 6935 Cedar St, Ann M Black, Andrew J Black to Patricia R Wooley, $442,000.
• 36 Lewis Rd, Gerald C Bistoff, Joan L Bistoff to Mary Therese Chapin, $176,300.
• Lot#7 Utley Rd, Hickory Tree Estates Llc to Ashleigh M Schwallie, Michael C Schwallie, $70,000.
ORCHARD PARK
• 7373 Michael Rd, Christopher Olivieri to Adrianna Rose Hyman, Christopher Donald Gentile, $365,000.
• 105-6 Carriage Dr, William R Pippine to Sheri A Dermangian, Stephan G Dermangian, $158,750.
CITY OF TONAWANDA
• 501 Niagara St, John W Burkholder III, to Mohammed Islam Khan, Farjana Afroz, $300,501.
• 68 Delaware St, Win Htoo to Danielle Buttenhoff, $225,000.
• 23 Dexter St, Lee R Pope, Brenda Pope to 5582 East Lake Road Llc, $75,000.
TONAWANDA
• 175 Willowgrove St, Stone Point Development Group Llc to Meh Mor, Sway Mug, $335,000.
• 96 Midland Ave, Sallie A Browning to Tasnim Jahan Chowdhury, Ramisa T Rafi, Sarqume Md Rafi, $205,500.
• 2670 Eggert Rd, Danielle J Painter, Mark B Butyneski, Keith N Bond to Bank of America, $199,558.
• 579 Loretta St, Barbara E Beck to Kolton Moser, $140,000.
• 158 Brendan Ave, Robin Lynn Ruehl-Hamilton to Igor Palavestra, $99,000.
WEST SENECA
• 33 Lockhart Rd, Gwendalyn S Fitton, John W Fitton to Lenora Foote Beavers, Michael Beavers, $473,000.
• 90 Brianwood Dr, Matthew Galvin, Raechel Galvin to Scott Bartels, $310,000.
• 132 South Dr, Ryan Homes Of New York to Caitlin M Davis, $294,245.
• 240 Ansley Ct, Megan C Bischof to Patricia M Krouse, Richard O Krouse, $230,000.
• 69 Covington Dr, Kathleen J Kuebler to Alexander Francis Blamowski, Emily Ann Kuebler, $200,000.
• 1426 Center Rd, Lori A Sniderhan to Carley Stefaniak, $185,000.
• 1176-25 Indian Church Rd, Richard V Nawrocki to Andrew Lukjanczuk, $120,000.
• 1341 Center Rd, David S Pisto, Marcy J Pisto to Marcy J Pisto, $83,520.