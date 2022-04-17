 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie County real estate transactions

GEE
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Feb. 25, 2022.

ALDEN

• 1630 Homecourt, Jeanne Gorney; Jeanne L. Gorney to Carol Cosgrove; Mary B. Cosgrove, $310,000.

AMHERST

• 240 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Teresa J. Domzal, $551,095.

• 25 Eltham Drive, Tanika C. Blanc; Yves-Richard Blanc to Phillip Sheridan Hubert; Maryam Saleemi, $550,000.

• 34 Brookshire Court, Robert F. Cavallari to Joseph A. Gambino; Kristin L. Gambino, $525,000.

• 45 Harbridge Manor, Architectural Elements LLC to Ayan Dasgupta, $525,000.

• 55 Brockmoore Drive, Sandra L. Williams to Melanie J. Gagliano, $350,000.

• 169 Chestnut Hill Ln S, Donald A. Sonnefeld; Dorinda K. Sonnefeld to Adam Bristol; Marissa Bristol, $325,000.

• 194 Fairways Boulevard, Cheryl G. Coonly Tr.; Harry Sperer Tr. to Mostafa Kamal; Sabina Mostafa, $292,000.

• 43 Hyledge Drive, Edward J. Robb to Alyssa N. Colarocco; Nicholas S. Myers, $255,000.

• 12 Alcona Ave., Judith Ferrentino Revocaable Trust 113015 Tr to Huaqing Bao, $244,000.

• 1689-c Maple Road, Barbara Schulefand to Barbra Jean Gambino, $240,000.

• 2456 North French Road, Kristan Anderson to Davewin Meade, $231,000.

• 47 Manning, Nina S. Cherian to David Wozniak; Melissa Wozniak, $220,000.

• 185 Thistle Lea, Michele L. Staskiewicz to Katherine Staskiewicz; Mitchell L. Staskiewicz, $220,000.

• 58 Bucyrus Drive, Daraold W. Conklin; Darold William Conklin to Amy S. Kao; Matthew C. Kao, $210,000.

• 158 Old Meadow, Frank A. Pfalzer; Frank A. Pfalzer Jr. to Abadon Revocable Trust 052396 Tr, $190,000.

• 801 Redfern Court, Melanie Gagliano to Wendy Faith Mednick, $180,000.

• 429 Robin Road, Edith Jean Watkins to Nataliia Andriiets; Dmytro M. Andriyets, $157,000.

• 9 Tralee Terrace, Kelly Chameli to Sonhee Choi Park, $149,900.

• 155 Old Lyme Dr Unit 1, Jean L. Kaiser to Lisa M. Molle; Nicolas P. Molle, $120,000.

• 2f Sunmist Sq, Melissa Scott; Rachel L. Scott; Zachary Snyder; Amber Kasperek; Eric Kasperek; Rachel L. Kasperek to Nicholas Fronczak, $111,000.

• 105 Greenwich Dr Unit 1, Gurjinder Bains; Surinder Bains to Gregory Cook, $110,000.

• 37 Cornell Ave., Salma Butt to Frank Silla, $85,000.

• 94 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 193 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $60,187.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 316 Stoneybrook Road, Patty A. Heck; Patty Heck to Cindy Kay Schmidt; Frederick W. Schmidt, $500,000.

• 1427 Blakeley Road, Michelle Hirsch; Wayne Hirsch to Jessica Doersam; Zachary Hirsch, $400,000.

• 376 Linden Ave., George W. Czerminski to Vonde Veld Edwin D; Vonde Veld Pamela K, $350,000.

• 1308 Underhill Road, Elizabeth A. Oswald to Kaitlyn R. Logan; Spencer H. Logan, $325,000.

BRANT

• Vacant land Vermont St., John Schwartz; Susan Schwartz to Donald J. Witczak; Sherri L. Witczak, $15,000.

BUFFALO

• 520 Colvin, Plaza Group 152 LLC to Depaul Acquisitions LLC, $1,464,000.

• 575-579 Starin Ave., Starla Properties LLC to 433 West Main St. LLC, $1,400,000.

• 200 Delaware Ave Unit 1410, Karen H. Curran; Kevin G. Curran to Button Nose Prince Properties LLC, $825,000.

• 439 Ferry West, Marquee Residential LLC to Blue Lizard Housing LLC, $555,000.

• 353 Bryant St., Marc A. Digiore Jr. to Matthew P. Donohue, $475,000.

• 351 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Pastora A. Bolden, $425,372.

• 1510 Hertel, Carousel Sub 1 LLC to 1510 Hertel LLC, $399,000.

• 184 Norwood Ave., 238 Normal LLC to Tamar Skrlin-Kozak, $377,000.

• 40 Manchester, Robert F. Montone to Alison Blankley, $370,000.

• 326 Linden Ave., Frank J. Spagnolo to Erin T. Doak, $326,000.

• 1088 Delaware Ave #7f, Susan N. Siegel to Margaret M. Syta, $315,000.

• 394 Massachusetts Ave., Charles D. Baxter; Michael J. Duffy to Emily Mary Daham, $272,500.

• 286 Ashland Ave., Ronald T. Serio; Sandra A. Serio to Nathalie T. Marin, $269,000.

• 1025 West Ave., Rhjr LLC to Joshua L. Lipka, $260,100.

• 85 Winspear Ave., Winspear Ave. Land Trust III 082213 Tr to Murraylines LLC, $250,000.

• 60 Dakota, Laura Yingling to Eleanor Bancroft, $250,000.

• 206 Ellicott St Unit 302, Joseph Palumbo to Adam A. Willson; Kate G. Willson, $232,000.

• 97 Winspear Ave., Joy Skurka; Joyce A. Skurka; Joyce Ann Skurka to Sre Development LLC, $208,000.

• 43 Days Park, Maureen Bartley to Charles E. Austin Jr., $200,000.

• 62 Woodside, Robert I. Gloss to Michael J. Pastrick, $190,000.

• 122 Greeley St., Shirley Fernandez to Mue Thaw, $180,000.

• 52 Ritt Ave., Irene Kucharski to Roy A. Laciura, $176,000.

• 82 Treehaven, John Jason Critharis to Peter Hamel, $175,675.

• 100 West Winspear Ave., Robert A. Lacey to Mohammed Aslam, $175,000.

• 116 Eden St., This Ones For The Boys LLC to Zackary Edward Snyder, $175,000.

• 307 Weston, Mona L. Edwards to 307 Weston LLC, $175,000.

• 859 Delavan East, Dream Land Group Inc to Monowara H. Obaid; Mohammed Obaid Ullah, $170,000.

• 170 Hughes Ave., Esther Wofford to Andrew Fletcher; Tony Watson II, $170,000.

• 314 Ideal, Michael Fiorello; Valeria J. Fiorello to Brian Warden, $164,000.

• 181 Plymouth Ave., Rafael Otero to Conrad Richter, $163,000.

• 166 Marion, Dexville LLC to Tiffany Michelle Scott, $153,000.

• 317 Choate Ave., Trocaire College to David Johnson, $150,000.

• 354 Roslyn St., A&l WNY Properties LLC to Shayala Afrin; Md Badrul Alam, $147,000.

• 159 Highgate, Adele Marino to Michael Whitt, $144,000.

• 231 Ideal St., Gregory R. Imiola to Md Abdus Salam; Rumana Zaman, $140,000.

• 1088 Delaware Ave Unit 12c, Summers Mary Lucille to Thomas Hallnan, $137,000.

• 245 Niagara St., Anes Ali to Habiba Begum; Muhammad Haque, $130,000.

• 19 Hartman Place, Monowara H. Obaid; Mohammed O. Ullah to Mosammat Shamima Akhter; Harun O. Rashid, $127,000.

• 36 Northrup Place, Suzanne Czamara; Suzanne Rutherford to Alison Fraser, $125,000.

• 14 Alice, Ugr Cap LLC to Cole Stearns, $124,900.

• 953 Abbott Road, Laura Leone; Lucy Leone to 4th Line Properties LLC, $118,000.

• 94 Easton, Shahida USA Inc to Surma Capital Group Inc, $116,000.

• 158 Sumner Place, Tamanna Begum to Jaynal Abdin; Ferdous Akther, $110,000.

• 109 Florida, Karen Kim Lagrange to James Mcclinton, $110,000.

• 140 Seymour, Ivonne Dauhajre; Michael J. Hoffman to Shanahan Holdings LLC, $108,000.

• 435 Baynes, Robert P. Johnson; Lazaro Rojas to Lmsm Properties LLC, $101,000.

• 236 Millicent, Denise D. Bennett; Kevin Bennett; Kevin W. Bennett Jr.; Kevin Shelby to Mukleshur Rahman, $100,000.

• 57 Montclair, Vaastu Enegy LLC; Vaastu Energy LLC to Mahammad Nasir, $95,000.

• 65 Winston Road, John J. Haumesser; Katarina Haumesser to David Pogorzala; Leah Pogorzala, $90,000.

• 316 Cornwall Ave., Tofa Business Group Inc to Mayn Uddin, $90,000.

• 140 Roma, Daniel L. Billups; Danny L. Billups to Calvin Moses, $90,000.

• 143 Davey, Andrew Torge to Anna Becher; Mahmoud M. Eid, $88,000.

• 883 Clinton, Equity Property Partners Inc to Kolpona Begum Chowdhury; Jahir Uddin, $80,000.

• 105 Deerfield, 8 Siblings Dynasty Ltd to Alia Adina Properties Ltd, $75,000.

• 127 Spaulding, Tofa Business Group Inc to Mohammed Amunur Rashid, $70,000.

• 55 Kerns Ave., Livingstone Partners LLC to Lezen Khan, $69,000.

• 31 Davey, Jms Property Holdings LLC to Tofa Business Group Inc, $65,000.

• 29 Texas St., Cameron L. Delaney; Karen L. Delaney to Md Abu Shahin; Najia Sharmin, $65,000.

• 129 Hirschbeck, Jms Property Holdings LLC to Tofa Business Group Inc, $60,000.

• 64 Hagen, Elaine Nichelle Taylor to Abdus Salam, $58,000.

• 224 Reed, Edward Hough to House Hunter Inc, $55,000.

• 136 Peter St., Sandra Lou Carnrike to Ym Property Group LLC, $55,000.

• 327 Paderewski Drive, Fatema Akther to Rohingya Community Inc, $50,000.

• 54 Shepard, Jms Property Holdings LLC to Bin Mohamad Yunus Rafiu Kader; Binti Sultan Ahmad Arijan, $50,000.

• 209 Babcock, Khairul Islam to Ruma Saha LLC, $50,000.

• 1038 Clinton, Buffalo Cozy Housing LLC to Suman&ruma LLC, $50,000.

• 97 Keystone, Rashid Harun to Md Delwar Hossain, $50,000.

• 19 Florida, Shellie Est Hawkins; Hawkins Shellie M Est; Jeffrey E. Marion to Ym Property Group LLC, $48,750.

• 98 Detroit, Fareda LLC to Mosammat Akther; Mohammad N. Uddin, $45,000.

• 520 Colvin, Plaza Group 152 LLC to Colvin Trail LLC, $36,000.

• 496 Howard, Jms Property Holdings LLC to Tofa Business Group Inc, $30,000.

• 68 Vanderbilt St., Angela A. Gibson; Angela A. Miller; Angela A. Pierce to Buffalo Oil Company Inc, $28,800.

• 81 Brownell, Jms Property Holdings LLC to Aminul Islam Mia, $25,000.

• 92 Royal, 1253 Broadway Lp to Gary White, $17,000.

• 242 Newburg, Rakan Talha LLC to Sazia Khanam, $15,000.

• 272 Schuele, Dream Atari LLC to Sazia Khanam, $15,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 786 Terrace Boulevard, Terrace Boulevard Associates LLC to Terrace Boulevard LLC, $2,370,000.

• 3788 Broadway St., Green Meadows-Buffalo LLC to Jhi Realty LLC, $1,025,000.

• 39 Collette Ave., Brittany Anthon; Brittany Persutti; Jeffrey M. Persutti to Megan Beth Rzeszut; Cody Gary Treichler, $250,000.

• 40 Sprucewood Drive, Jeffrey T. Crawford; Giavanna Wojnar to Andrea Turton, $240,000.

• 41 Ceil Drive, Robert P. Koteras; Stephanie J. Koteras to Anne Wilke; Daniel Wilke, $236,000.

• 4 Mildred Drive, Angela M. Neubauer; Jacob P. Neubauer to Luan Nguyen, $231,000.

• 204 Crabapple Lane, David M. Ziemba to James Rogers, $229,900.

• 182 Woodridge Ave., Christine A. Kraft; Eugene Matthew Kraft; Gary T. Kraft to Alex Michael Wendling; Elizabeth Louise Goretti, $225,000.

• 80 Banko Drive, Julie M. Ruszala to Michael R. Pawlak; Madeline Pelose, $217,000.

• 77 Yvette Drive, Megan Frost; Jason M. Marchewka to John Bermel; Savannah Krieger, $215,000.

• 20 Christophel Drive, Susan M. Brown; Kevin P. Mcgrath; Michael T. Mcgrath; Paul J. Mcgrath to Michael Nowak, $210,000.

• 251 Lou Ann Drive, Joseph Attardo; Frances Catania; Florence Ricci to Rachel Martinez; Robert Martinez, $203,000.

• 307 Pine Ridge Road, Mohammed J. Alam to Kanees Fatima; Jahangir Hossain, $200,000.

• 31 Irving Terrace, Charlaine M. Staniszewski to Timotny C. Willard, $190,777.

• 122 Haller Ave., Bird House Holdings LLC to Mahfuzar Rahman, $186,000.

• 152 Banko Drive, Edward Joseph Baumann to Kyle Glaub, $185,000.

• 3095 Genesee St., 3095 Genesee St. LLC to 3095 Genesee Inc, $180,000.

• 35 Wilshire Road, Norman J. Bealer to Connor Buhr, $178,000.

• 2937 William St., Paul Budziszewski to Habibur Rahman, $175,000.

• 66 Mcparlin Ave., Rachel L. Martinez; Robert E. Martinez to Mark Hara, $170,000.

• 150 Clearvale Drive, Joseph R. Golembiewski to Vanessa E. Calcador, $168,000.

• 71 Ellicott Place, Anthony D. Martinez to Justin Prusinski, $164,900.

• 46 Ellwood Place, Ymr Homes LLC to Michael R. Paquette, $154,760.

• 12 Appletree Ct Unit 8, Carolyn Rogowski; David Rogowski to Patti L. Hartzfeld, $146,000.

• 43 Chapel Ave., Timothy W. Mccadden to Julian Adonis Mccadden, $140,000.

• 66 Cass Ave., Michael Bellavia to Andrew Meissner, $140,000.

• 283 Ellington St., Brian E. Fitzgerald to Milidami LLC, $130,000.

• 150 Roland St., Ysms Property Holdings LLC to Nargis Akhtar; Mohammad Main Uddin, $115,000.

• 65 Woodland Terrace, Albert L. Staton; Jennifer E. Taylor to Amanda Matla; Matthew Matla, $115,000.

• 57 Dennis Lane, Joseph M. Kazmierski; Joseph M. Kazmierski Jr. to Jr Home Restorations LLC, $105,000.

• 171 Kieffer Ave., Christopher P. Marlow to Md Hossain; Ziaul Karim, $100,000.

• 670 Cleveland Drive, Gerald C. Igoe to Northern Realty Solutions LLC, $100,000.

• 115 Main St., Suburban Realty Company LLC to Prime Designs WNY LLC, $99,900.

• 119 Sheldon Ave., Darryl Lang to Viv LLC, $87,000.

• 2390 Union Road, David E. Ogiony to Castlebrook Development LLC, $40,000.

• 1603 Kensington Ave., Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Layer Equity Partners LLC, $40,000.

• Vacant land Humboldt Place, Conners Enterprises Inc to Necci Holdings LLC, $20,000.

CLARENCE

• 8992 Roberts Grv, Joel Samuel; Lincy Samuel to Diana Hughes; Tim Hughes, $740,000.

• 8420 Main St., 8420 Real Estate LLC to 8420 Main LLC, $599,000.

• 8884 Connemara Lane, Paula Herbert; Richard Herbert to Michael W. Romanyak Jr.; Stefani C. Romanyak, $540,000.

• 4820 Schurr Road, Cheryl K. Hendler to David Perry, $400,000.

• 10660 Clarence Center Road, Michael J. Williams to Amee L. Lower; Donald Lower, $332,500.

• 9191 Lapp Road, Donald E. Burkard to Marelyne Chung, $217,500.

• 9191 Lapp Road, David R. Andres; Donald P. Andres; Gary A. Andres; Gregory N. Andres; James J. Andres; Ronald T. Andres; Lynne M. Zaharie to Marelyne Chung, $217,500.

• 6090 Goodrich Road, Diane C. Baker to Daniel M. Singer, $152,000.

• 5285 Vista Ave., Ronald J. Diehl to Dietrich Diehl; Haley Diehl, $150,000.

• 8997 Willyoungs Overlook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $134,000.

• 8997 Willyoungs Overlook, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Christine E. Schmidt; John P. Schmidt, $134,000.

COLDEN

• 10579 Darien Road, Shannon Campagna; Casey Kuhn to Jarod J. Maciejewski, $210,000.

COLLINS

• 2632 Route 39, Cheryl Green; Morrison Deborah L Est to Pancap LLC, $60,317.

CONCORD

• 12467 Spaulding Road, Joseph P. Mccarthy to Andrew P. Pacifico, $235,000.

EDEN

• 8630 Sisson Hwy, James P. Natwora Jr. to Harold J. Haier; Lori Ann Haier, $250,000.

ELMA

• 31 Pleasantview, Ernst G. Yuhnke; Norma K. Yuhnke to Christopher Musilli; Kimberly A. Musilli, $270,000.

EVANS

• 841 Beach Road, Angela R. Christina; Steven J. Christina to Kenneth Mark Robertson, $200,000.

• 6866 Minuteman Trl, Diana A. Hitzges; Robert P. Hitzges to Marie Mierzwa-Hitzges, $195,000.

• Vacant land 945 Bennett Road, Thomas M. White; Tom White to Dennis Nichols; Sharon Nichols, $15,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 157 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Barbara Ann Mastrole, $349,230.

• 827 Legion Drive, Robert V. Fraser to Heather Marie Ryan, $265,000.

• 1508 Love Road, Joanne Yannello; Michael Yannello to Jason Rimes, $150,000.

• 35 Windham Court, New England Estates of Grand Island LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $75,000.

• 2907 Fix Road, Clifford F. Bush to John H. Oconnell, $70,000.

• 1062 Whitehaven Road, David M Bruno Building&remodeling Inc; David Michael Bruno Building&remodeling Inc to Larry J. Bota, $65,000.

HAMBURG

• 5650 Keems Lane, Nelson C. Keem Jr.; Nelson Keem Jr. to Joseph Zannoni; Susan Zannoni, $615,000.

• 5499 Cooper Ridge, Forbes Homes Inc to Benjamin Hopewell; Megan M. Hopewell, $437,307.

• 56 Brendel Ave., Elizabeth F. Howes; Graham J. Howes; Julianne J. Howes to John L. Umlauf Jr.; Melinda Umlauf, $250,000.

• 4255 Loran Ave., Tammy E. Carline to Kendal M. Cassatt; Nathan Edward Clark, $200,000.

• 4232 Milestrip Road, Richard L. Lewczyk; Shirley Lewczyk to Steven Schirmer, $183,000.

• 4784 Brompton Drive, Arthur J. Brauch to Michael J. Brauch, $180,000.

• 3854 Princeton St., Patricia Ann Antonik to Karrie D. Coleman, $166,000.

• 6461 Trillium Court, Mary E. Brueckman-Certo to Larry Place; Michael Place, $165,000.

• 3896 Dartmouth St., Catherine Mondrala; Elizabeth A. Mondrala; Maria C. Mondrala; Thomas J. Mondrala to Nell D. Bertran, $150,520.

• Vacant land Versailles Road, Tall Pine Builders LLC to Sharon Keane, $37,900.

HOLLAND

• 13031 Day Road, Ashlee A. Jasinski; Justin P. Jasinski to Michael Joseph Gruber; Jaime Lynn Zehler, $250,000.

• 278 Capitol Heights, Kimberly J. Inbody to Dylan W. Mutton; Veronika M. Tibold, $175,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 232 South Shore Boulevard, Margaret Chadwick to Larry W. Switzer Jr., $190,000.

LANCASTER

• 16 Northfield Lane, Cross Creek Eight LLC to James G. Frascati; Rachel E. Frascati, $546,222.

• 550 Pavement Road, Mark L. Handzlik; Mark Lawrence Handzlik to Chelsey M. Schiavone; Matthew J. Schiavone, $450,550.

• 15 Whitestone Lane, Judith M. Daly; William F. Daly to Nichole Winans; Timothy Winans, $373,000.

• 73 Wilma Drive, Jennifer D. Gattuso; Jennifer E. Gattuso; Andrew A. Monin; Douglas F. Monin; Martin D. Monin; Thomas C. Monin; Susan J. Severins to Lauren Nichter; Jacob Oetinger, $320,000.

• 5672 Broadway St., Katharine Good to John J. Loukatos, $230,000.

• 266 Aurora St., Benjamin M. Davis; Elizabeth P. Pesch to Sarah G. Kocher; Bradley C. Shaver, $207,000.

• 50 Olde Stone Lane, Darlene M. Falkner; Edward Allen Falkner to Helene E. Gilbert, $190,000.

• 53 Doris Ave., Joseph K. Sebaaly to Rosa M. Phakkhonham, $160,000.

• 48 Lombardy St., Carol A. Hadsall to Cory D. Adamczak; Clarisse Birkby, $160,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 6821 Cedar St., Stellamaris Properties LLC to Bams Property Holdings LLC, $117,500.

ORCHARD PARK

• 3085 Baker, Patricia A. Coyle to James Chirico; Carol H. Gair, $325,000.

• 11 Philson Drive, Cameron Hicks to Jaime Dombrowski, $273,000.

• 60 Washington Ave., Gregory Hoerner to Jeremy Lounsbury, $190,000.

• 30-8 Carriage Drive, Susan M. Kavanagh to 30 Carriage Drive #8 LLC, $158,000.

• 30 Golden Crescent Way, Pleasant Acres West LLC to Joseph Glieco; Angela Twentyfive, $130,000.

SARDINIA

• 11820 Allen Road, Edward D. Sliwinski; Susan M. Sliwinski to Jennifer Gallineau, $389,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 36 Scott St., James F. Guerin to James Peter Horgan, $245,000.

• 686 Fletcher St., Thomas Noe to Lauren Delaney; Justin Ragusa, $215,000.

• 228 Utica St., Kyrstin Lekki; Nicole Lekki to Tshering Tamang, $180,000.

• 223 Rogers Ave., Debra E. Abernethy; Kim L. Abernethy to Justin Karcher; Nicole Karcher, $130,000.

• 32 Patton Road, Marsala Barbara A Agt to Melanie Anderson, $120,000.

TONAWANDA

• 145 Wrexham Ct S, Jeremy B. Janese to Gerke John Robert Jr; Stacy Forrest Gerke, $290,000.

• 227 Louvaine Drive, Alla A. Costantini; Kevin C. Costantini to Thanh Nguyen; Alexis Vangelista, $260,000.

• 184 Mckinley Ave., Alitheia LLC to Dominick Roa, $259,900.

• 24 Heath Terrace, William J. Reyes to Mohammed Ali; Mosammat M. Khatan, $220,000.

• 289 Orchard Drive, Elizabeth Nelson to Elizabeth Mary Dingman; Robert Kenneth Dingman, $215,289.

• 446 Two Mile Creek Road, Mary E. Kogler to Seraphin Mulumba; Nicole Mutekeka, $212,000.

• 215 Hoover Ave., John V. Filipski; Kathleen A. Filipski to Efrain Rosario Jr., $195,000.

• 19-25 Channing Place, Erie Rental Inc to Saleh Shihadah, $190,000.

• 264 Claremont Ave., Megan M. Cheyne to Katherine Jurkas, $187,000.

• 343 Parkedge Ave., Jonathan E. Deluca to Dim Pae; Naing Thang, $185,000.

• 2059 Colvin, Drnr Properties LLC to Michael J. Gnacinski; Stacy E. Gnacinski; Steven Persico, $175,000.

• 87 Lasalle Ave., Lawrence Scanio; Peter Scanio to Erica Coleman; Michael Coleman, $160,000.

• 25 Idlewood Drive, Lynne M. Sheldon; Paul N. Sheldon to Kathryn Meyers, $158,079.

• 268 Lowell Road, Karla Mae Lazewski to Corrao Real Estate LLC, $158,000.

• 360 Faraday Road, Sarah Hurtley to Devon Southall, $157,900.

• 165 Washington Ave., William J. Holbrook to Triad Realty LLC Trust 032114 Tr, $151,500.

• 236 Shepard, Kim Marie Nowak to Jenna Lynn Wright, $149,150.

• 1380 Ellicott Creek Road, Queen City Invest LLC to Andrew Langworthy, $139,050.

• 463 Traverse Boulevard, Tyler M. Pulbrook to Victoria L. Cacciatore; Alex B. Potenza, $130,000.

WEST SENECA

• 5203 Seneca St., Broadway Group LLC dba; Tbg Alabama LLC to Avery Apts LLC, $2,479,340.

• 58 Partridge Lane, Alexis Luczak to Brian Ives, $375,000.

• 987 Orchard Park Road, William J. Sahlem to Brenden Dunning; Angela Sahlem, $375,000.

• 52 North Windmill Road, Dance Stavrevski; Olga Stavrevski; Dance Stravrenski; Olga Stravrenski to Nicholas J. Dominesey; Rachael A. Dominesey, $350,000.

• 3 Kellybrook Court, James A. Currey; Joanne M. Currey; Joanne Currey to Donn A. Calleja, $320,000.

• 6 North Hill Drive, Carol L. Buscaglia to Deborah A. Yost; Michael K. Yost, $240,000.

• 180 Tudor Boulevard, Jason C. Kloc to Kayla M. Redmond, $230,000.

• 106 Pamela Court, Kunz Patricia J Agt; Center For Elder Law&justice Grd to Zachary J. Miltenberger, $225,000.

• 608 Seneca Crk Road, Charles Kordos Jr.; Phyllis A. Kordos to Derek A. Bucciferro, $197,200.

• 45 Chamberlin Drive, Kathleen L. Mondia to Lia C. Dalessandro, $158,000.

• 87 Dirkson Ave., David&elva Seaford Revocable Trust Tr to Aries Real Estate LLC, $137,000.

• 3651 Seneca St., Jack G. Smith to Lisa A. Rudler, $130,000.

• 25 Hilldale Ave., Robert S. Klimtzak to Jeannette Sutter, $129,429.

• 2510 Seneca St., Diane Ciurczak; Robert Jreige to Lmsm Propertys LLC, $90,100.

