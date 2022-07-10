Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending May 20, 2022.

ALDEN

• 13324 Maple Ridge Drive, Christina M. Yockey; Christine M. Yockey to Eric D. Jahn; Heather Jahn, $380,000.

• 3913 South Newstead Road, Glenn Waldron; Natalie Waldron to Elizabeth Moleski; Richard Moleski, $360,000.

• 11319 Kieffer Road, Eric D. Jahn; Heather L. Jahn to Jennifer Anne Yoder, $250,000.

• 1260 Exchange St., Clyde E. Butcher; Clyde E. Butcher Jr.; Dolores C. Butcher to Cynthia L. Sikora, $170,000.

• 11123 Genesee St., Andrea Chojecki; Andrea L. Chojecki to Kelly Aurelio; Joseph Costrino, $56,100.

AMHERST

• 11 Sean Riley Court, Millersport Gardens LLC to Summit Millersport I LLC; Summit Millersport II LLC; Summit Millersport III LLC, $4,350,000.

• 520 Klein Road, Bscr Corporation to Emiley Pickering; Frank M. Pickering, $805,000.

• 166 Harbridge Manor, Patricia A. Richert to Francis M. Glenn, $635,000.

• 96 Levin Lane, Cheryl J. Taplin; Glenn E. Taplin to Gomathi Arthanari; Kumaresan Nagarajan, $612,000.

• 15 Snyderwoods Court, Elizabeth A. Wilson; Kenneth J. Wilson to Carl E. Larson; Julie Larson, $605,000.

• 91 East Pinelake Drive, Kristina R. Mawhiney to Omeed Hope Fathi, $594,000.

• 73 Sunburst Circle, Alan C. West; Kathleen M. West to Majed Aggi, $520,000.

• 61 Hampton Hill Drive, Barbara K. Bartels to Christine H. Albini, $510,000.

• 103 South Ellicott St., Marilyn E. Downing to Elizabeth M. Kozub; Mark Sutton, $425,000.

• 173 Teakwood Terrace, Saina Gao; Jinnan Zhang to Dipali Rajanikant Bhangale; Prashant Pandurang Rane, $420,000.

• 119 Belvoir, Colleen J. Schwartzmeyer; Melvin E. Schwartzmeyer Jr. to Shahena Begum; Jamil M. Khan, $405,000.

• 460 Berryman Drive, Joseph Miller; Susan Miller to Elizabeth Hole; Karla Hole, $375,460.

• 148 Northill Dr Unit C, Philip J. Desimone to Shawn M. Pheney, $360,000.

• 146 Foxcroft Lane, Lilian Thi Le; Quy Thi Le to Deepthi Krishna; Ajay A. Myneni, $357,300.

• 230 Briarhurst Road, Walton Denise M L; James D. Walton to Akram J. Tarazi; Labiba M. Tarazi, $350,000.

• 301 Bramblewood Lane, John Kuhn; Laurie Kuhn to Madeline J. Kuhn; Dustin T. Schulz, $335,000.

• 131-133 Fairgreen Drive, Adam Muchow to Mst Nurjahan Begum; Ramisa Fariha Monami, $331,000.

• 21 French Oaks Lane, Judy I. Hofner to Denise A. Klimek; Joseph M. Klimek, $305,000.

• 440 Park Club Lane, Nicole E. Ganger; Nicole E. Sexton to Jonathan P. Allen, $292,500.

• 148 Bennington Road, Jonathan Shimon to Derek Bongiovanni; Jessica Bongiovanni, $292,000.

• 10250 Transit Road, David Daigler; Patricia Giglielmo; Patricia Guglielmo; Annette Scott to Louis Vitello; Suzanne Vitello, $280,000.

• 42 Regency Court, Lynn M. Morrison to Chen Li; Yurun Li, $280,000.

• 940 North French Road, Fhannon Munch to Brenda Pustulka-Eckert, $276,000.

• 295 Harding Road, John Taschetta to Kristin A. Kavanaugh, $271,500.

• 103 Linwood Ave., Nicole M. Majewski to Jason Perna, $258,000.

• 63 Das Court, Carl Shepard to Donna Ohair; Guy Ohair, $255,000.

• 135 Dalewood Drive, Ellen M. Hargrove; Samuel Hargrove Jr. to Yipu Ren; Lin Zheng, $250,000.

• 186 Sunset, Michael Burnett; Yvonne Sewell to Aditya Varanasi, $250,000.

• 70 Hamlin Sq #114221, Gina Siracuse; Gina M. Siracuse; James Siracuse; James J. Siracuse to Andrea L. Hourigan, $248,000.

• 64 Acacia Drive, Peter A Manka Living Trust Tr to Lee C. Gugino; Jared J. Ventura; Bricks Reality LLC, $245,000.

• 355 South Cayuga Rd Unit C, Gretchen Lussier to Mark Kalota; Patricia A. Mergler, $240,000.

• 851 Pine Tree Court, Andrea N. Zasowski to Edwin Bailey, $226,000.

• 406 Windermere Boulevard, Jason Darata to Timothy Mccluskey, $220,000.

• 370 Hartford Road, Marie A. Ryer-Beasley to Casey L. Osei; Kwaku A. Osei, $214,000.

• 205 North Long St., Jeanne L. Sloane; Jeanne Louise Sloane to Megan Hurley; Timothy Shane Hurley, $185,000.

• 611 Skinnerville Rd Unit E, Dana Lieberman; Darryl Lieberman to Kathleen E. Moley, $165,000.

• 200 Paradise Road, Lin David Gau De; Sherry Shih-Ping Lin to Robert J. Briceland, $150,000.

• 2660 North French Road, Ken Seitz Yard Service LLC to Kats Development LLC, $115,000.

• 167 Wyeth Drive, James M. Karnath; Kathleen M. Karnath to Jill A. Mistretta, $88,000.

• 46 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 29 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 5680 Sheridan Drive, Ione M. Evans to John R. Davis, $50,000.

• 214 Buckeye Road, Kyle Witul to Am Realty Management Services LLC, $45,000.

• 176 Brenridge Drive, Daniel T. Spellman; Michelle K. Spellman to Daniel T. Spellman, $11,833.

ANGOLA

• 22 Franklyn Aka Franklin, Cheryl A. Wheeler; Mark D. Wheeler to Kayla Flynn, $250,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 7 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Susan A. Benz, $540,735.

• 253 Main St., New Jersey Nri LLC to 3376 Niagara Falls Blvd LLC, $380,000.

• 610 Aurora Porterville Road, Charles W. Schack; Janet S. Schack to Zachary Patrick Re; Melissa Claire Wing, $340,000.

• 64 North Willow St., David H. Rhodes to Emily C. Klein, $65,000.

BLASDELL

• 34 Helen Ave., Lino Ciciotti; Shannon Ciciotti to Ahmed Lahrache; Sandra Lahrache, $285,000.

BOSTON

• 6561 Sherwood Lane, Jacob M. Hammell; Yvonne M. Hammell to Brianna M. Blank; Patrick W. Worrell, $262,000.

BUFFALO

• 18 Stetson St., North Side Chemical Co Inc; Northside Chemical Co Inc; Northside Chemical Inc to Pvs-Cdi Chemicals Inc, $2,689,200.

• 513 Main St., 511 Main St. Corp; Dr Joseph R Takats III Irrevocable Trust Tr to Jemals Century Theater LLC, $2,000,000.

• 12 Bedford Ave., 2040 Delaware Ave. LLC to Timothy D. Duffy; Andrew A. Kulyk, $630,000.

• 375 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Chantal N. Ogle; Samuel J. Rothman, $513,895.

• 3101 Bailey, Reliance Property Solutions LLC to Bangladesh Plaza LLC, $500,000.

• 95 Ashland, Gerald B. Selby to Brian Caldwell; Amanda Wareham, $450,000.

• 82 Saranac Ave., Olivia J. Gerhardt to Hannah Shuttleworth; Justin Shuttleworth, $447,500.

• 416-426 Abbott Road, Lifetime Real Estate Holdings LLC to Kcm Realty Holdings Inc, $420,000.

• 45 Atlantic, Julian D. Bergstein to Lauren Natalia Moore, $360,000.

• 856 Niagara St., Team Soda Properties LLC to Evan Dowdall, $300,000.

• 16 Mayfair Lane, Noel Sutton to Gary Woltz, $300,000.

• 203 Hoyt St., Kevco Holdings 203 LLC to Shawn Patrick Roche, $295,000.

• 750 Columbus Parkway, Ronald Groth; Ronald I. Groth; Ronald Irwin Groth to Kevin Deese, $285,000.

• 34 Seminole Parkway, Kristina N. Pappas to Abdul Malek, $252,000.

• 94 Taunton, Andrew V. Ceranski to Marirose Brucato, $250,000.

• 13 Roanoke Parkway, Evergreen Enterprises&management LLC to Bryan Irish-Jones, $235,000.

• 29 Weaver, Best Homes Realty Holdings LLC to Rezaul Karim, $225,000.

• 368 Fougeron St., Israel of God; Israel of God Inc to WNY Reality LLC, $220,500.

• 1899 Seneca St., Disco2 LLC to Kwannok Leung, $200,000.

• 69 Allegany, Anthony R. Disarno; Joseph A. Disarno; Joseph Richard Disarno; Laura M. Disarno; Nicholas J. Disarno; Linda A. Hontz to Sierra Mari Danelly Lebron, $185,000.

• 163 Brinton St., James Williams to Karen Filippone; Randall Filippone, $185,000.

• 95 Hammerschmidt, Emily T. Johnson; Iaian S. Johnson to Christopher M. Kearney; Mariana Kearney, $165,000.

• 36 Winslow Ave., Habitat For Humanity Buffalo Inc to Tontaleya R. Tabb, $163,000.

• 78 Admiral Road, John L. Yates to House2home Investing LLC, $160,000.

• 109 French St., South Creek Properties LLC to Nayab A. Shah, $140,000.

• 130 Kay St., Joan E. Rabb; Raymond E. Rabb; Raymond Edward Rabb to Aklima Akther; Mohammed A. Bttuiyan, $135,000.

• 130 Eden, Eugene J. Minich to 317 Breckenridge LLC, $130,000.

• 72 Block St., Ec Cohen Real Estate LLC to Md Jahidul Islam, $125,000.

• 17 Coe Place, Belmont Housing Resources For WNY Inc to Vernon Walton, $120,000.

• 555 Highgate, Susie White to Sharon Patterson-White, $120,000.

• 63 Clarence Ave., Clarence Durham LLC to Mst Rojina Akter; Md Mokbul Hossain, $117,000.

• 61 Oakmont Ave., Harrita West to Mohammad Rashed Rhamatey, $112,000.

• 86 Henrietta Ave., Rose Marie Arvay to Chester Maliszewski; Maureen Maliszewski, $103,000.

• 22 Pulaski St., Irene Wozniak to James Douglas Farrow, $100,000.

• 39 Riverside, Yt Property Management LLC to Sh Property NY LLC, $95,000.

• 1786 Bailey Ave., Bettie Lunnon; Roosevelt Lunnon to Karen Frederick; Mattie Scisson, $90,100.

• 792 Clinton St., Tehjib Properties Inc to Mab Consulting Services Inc, $90,000.

• 135 Legion Dr S, Drss LLC to 716epd LLC, $90,000.

• 28 Chester St., Jaime Rodriguez to Mohammed S. Azam, $90,000.

• 155 Kensington Ave., Sharon Winfield to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $90,000.

• 115 Parkridge Ave., Scott Bizub; Timothy V. Jorden Sr. to Monoara Begum, $88,100.

• 474 Norfolk Ave., Jessie M. Herndon to Queen City Invest LLC, $85,000.

• 50 Wyandotte Ave., Wyandotte Real Estate LLC to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $80,000.

• 230 Herkimer St., Cesar J. Martinez to Jacob Basher; Nicholas Giambra, $80,000.

• 232 Herkimer St., Cesar J. Martinez to Jacob Basher; Nicholas Giambra, $80,000.

• 143 Blaine, Marcus Chambers to Antecki Properties LLC, $79,000.

• 478 Glenwood, Dav Chopra Properties LLC; Jeanallan Properties LLC to Fortunes America Properties LLC, $75,000.

• 113 Donaldson, Dav Chopra Properties LLC; Jeanallan Properties LLC to K&k Newsstand Inc, $75,000.

• 133 Gilbert St., Jeanna Cellino; Harris Joseph A Mnr; Joseph Mnr Harris; Kelly Stites to Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC, $72,500.

• 66 Chauncey St., Drss LLC to 716epd LLC, $70,000.

• 68 Erb, Aida Stewart to Md Rabiul Islam, $68,000.

• 362 Katherine, Royal Seven Firm Inc to Hszwn LLC, $65,000.

• 39 Hewitt Ave., Kevin Waller to Asraf Akanda; Md Mollah, $65,000.

• 50 Warren Ave., Salma Akter; Akter Salma to Siyaamðan Brother Properties Corp, $62,000.

• 53 Kermit Ave., Cristine Cumberlander to Clifton&co Property Group LLC, $60,000.

• 356 Highgate Ave., Carolyn D. Fajemisin; Sunday A. Fajemisin to Alana Adetola Fajemisin, $56,550.

• 165 Landon, Miri Braun to Lmsm Propertys LLC, $52,500.

• 303 Winslow, Yizhaky Oren; Osnat Yizhaky to Lmsm Propertys LLC, $52,500.

• 80 Ideal St., Drss LLC to 716epd LLC, $50,000.

• 387 Northampton, Kimberely Wilson; Kimberley Wilson to Pacific USA NY Inc, $50,000.

• 44 Riley, 85 Group LLC to Packard Building LLC, $46,000.

• 63 Roslyn Ave., Karen D. Austin; Joshua E. Dubs to Ymr Homes LLC, $45,001.

• 73 Peach St., Thomas Dimone to 8 Siblings Dynasty Ltd, $45,000.

• 885 East Lovejoy St., Andrew M. Esposito to Phuong-Dung T. Crosby, $41,000.

• 404 Koons, Hasan Mehedi Hasan to Mohammed Yashin; S Hoque Realty Inc, $35,000.

• 164 Rother Ave., Kenneth Robinson; Shannon D. Robinson to Nafia Naveen Corp, $17,000.

• 311 Dearborn St., Stephen Paskey to Sedat Bakay, $8,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 2695 Harlem Road, Noor M. Shah; Tasneem J. Shah to Baitul Jannah Jame Masjid Cheektowaga Muslim Center Inc, $295,000.

• 149 Goering Ave., Brett D. Bechtold to Wesphal Francois, $265,000.

• 39 Fradine, Douglas J. Larson to Kevin Buckley; Zachary W. Rodbourn, $253,000.

• 317 North Creek Drive, Khazrat Dovlatzai to 317 North Creek LLC, $250,000.

• 100 West Rouen, Jason C. Loretto to Eileen Bamrick, $236,000.

• 263 Nagel Drive, Judith A. Wollen; Roland S. Wollen to Croswell Chambers, $235,500.

• 87 Loretto Drive, Shaunna Szumada to Catherine L. Morgan, $231,000.

• 54 Hillwood Drive, Ronald J. Patrick to Michael J. Klein, $210,017.

• 243 Canton St., Marie A Dibease Irrevocable Trust Tr to Bradley Ackman; Clarissa Ackman, $205,000.

• 357 George Urban Boulevard, Alice Jaracz to Cory Zeestraten, $202,000.

• 142 Mcnaughton Ave., Daniel P. Topliffe III to Paul-David Pfeil, $196,000.

• 904 Sherwood Court, Valerie J. Schweers to Afshana Begum; Md Jahangir Hussain, $195,000.

• 21 Harbour Lane, Lawrence Repeta to Kayla Theresa Chandler; Zachary James Winkel, $186,000.

• 122 Currier Ave., Mary Binner; Robert J. Binner Jr.; Robert J. Binner Sr.; James M. Binner to Tyler Reid Mitchum, $185,000.

• 28 Brookfield Unit 4, Judy Fuentes; William Fuentes to Liana C. Carretto, $165,000.

• 71 Dartmouth Drive, Deborah Hall; Lynn M. Kagelmacher; Timothy J. Marien to Calvin Crosby; Kathleen Lawver, $155,000.

• 49 Peach Tree Road, Amy B. Klimko; Jason A. Klimko; Joseph C. Vispi Jr.; Paulette J. Vispi to Salim A. Chowdhury, $145,101.

• 65 Reo, David Korzkowski to Tiffani Hall, $140,000.

• 127 Wallace, Barbara Schweitzer; Peter J. Schweitzer to Jennifer Lee Castro; Ponticello Mark Joseph Jr, $100,000.

• 16 Olcott Place, Raymond J. Wasinger to Md Hossain; Sharun Marzia, $99,900.

CLARENCE

• 6900 Lexington Court, Norine N. Slawson to Nicholas Lynch, $900,000.

• 7108 Goodrich Road, Audrey L. Belz; John R. Belz to Daniel Ciullo; Lauren Ciullo, $637,000.

• 8293 Parliament Circle, Albert H. Schultz; Joan O. Schultz to Michael J. Ciborowski; Nancy A. Ciborowski, $599,999.

• 5990 Thompson Road, Peter Bartella; Sandra A. Bartella to Jonathan Shimon, $430,000.

• 9361 Roll Road, Douglas L. Topp II; Jennifer A. Topp to Evan Laczi, $350,000.

• 9276 Roll Road, Arthur N. Hartman; Jacqueline M. Hartman to Christiana Kfouri; Hanna Kfouri, $321,000.

• 4320 Cameron Drive, Carolyn Costello to Blake M. Dawson; Samantha R. Dawson, $255,000.

• 10650 Croop Road, Regina Abounader to V Realestate LLC, $200,000.

• 9147 Martin Road, Jamco Development Corp to Andrew Pellitieri; Mary Pellitieri, $60,000.

• 9290 Roll Road, Jacqueline M. Hartman; Grace E. Sandeno; Grace Evelyn Sandeno to Hanna Kfouri, $30,000.

COLDEN

• Holland Glenwood, John W. Chase; Kirsten M. Chase to David R. Smith; Sharon M. Smith, $255,000.

• 7624 State Road, Mark D. Kintner to Susan M. Cudaback; Jeffrey P. Osgood, $80,100.

COLLINS

• 14116 Hillview Ave., Ashley Agnew to Kaitlin J. Dempsey; Samuel A. Partridge, $165,000.

CONCORD

• 12020 Smith Road, Steven W. Clark; Wendy T. Clark to Erin Browning; Randy Browning, $99,000.

ELMA

• 940 Rice Road, Richard Murzynski; Susan Murzynski to 716epd LLC, $425,000.

• 50 South Blossom Road, Frank R. Lauciello III to Daniel J. Zehler, $322,000.

EVANS

• 9726 Redwing St., Cpr Capital Management LLC; Northeast Property Partners LLC to Gail M. Otto; William F. Otto, $229,010.

• 9167 Lakeside Ave., Anthony S. Giardina Sr.; Kathleen Giardina to Gerald P. Byrne; Susan M. Byrne, $183,000.

• 9644 Maplewood St., Mark S. Toth to Elijah J. Russell; Colten J. Trawinski; Patricia R. Trawinski; Suzanne M. Trawinski, $130,000.

• 1499 South Creek Road, Cherie L. Rohde to Brian Rohde, $82,400.

• Vl Harding Ave., Gabriele Ballowe to Elizabeth Bauch; Michael Bauch, $55,000.

• Vacant land Lakeshore Road, Daniel Blamowski; David Blamowski to Peter F. Hunt, $30,000.

• Vl Kennedy Ave., Daniel Hamberger to Northeast Property Partners LLC, $11,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 1922 Harvey Road, Albert W. Harvey; Albert W. Harvey Jr. to Colin X. Fitzgerald; Elizabeth A. Fitzgerald, $411,000.

• 25 Cottagewood Lane, Jerriyln A. Zinni; Michael D. Zinni to Bonnie B. Szydlo; Rafael L. Szydlo, $350,000.

• 1055 Stony Point Road, Deanna Marie Kerr; James William Kerr to Jennifer Renee Menter; Joseph Anthony Menter, $305,000.

• 1967 Staley Road, Danielle S. Faling to Thomas J. Mankowski, $131,000.

• 182 Sandstone Circle, Gun Creek LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $123,200.

• 5514 East River Road, Janel L. Greenwald; Janet L. Greenwald to Tamra Michalowski, $100,000.

• 15 Kaitlyn Court, Whitehaven Properties LLC to Diane Marie Jakubowski; Gregory Jakubowski, $65,000.

• 10 Kaitlyn Court, Whitehaven Properties LLC to Joel M. Betti; Hailey E. Stapleton, $65,000.

• 11 Kaitlyn Court, Whitehaven Properties LLC to Jean Marie Wiech; Robert Wiech, $65,000.

HAMBURG

• 4974 Waterford Lane, Rachel A. Duchon to Darcy J. Frangione; John A. Frangione, $440,000.

• 4775 Mosey Lane, Gandt Investments LLC to Wendell Living Trust 052918 Tr, $400,000.

• 3185 Woodlawn Ave., Robert C. Schultz to 3185 Woodlawn LLC, $350,000.

• 211 Pleasant Ave., Karen M. Soda to Christian Kanaley; Shannon Wood, $310,000.

• 1533 Sundance Trl, Barbara A. Morrisey to Richard Silvestro Jr., $290,000.

• 2181 Marina Drive, Annemarie Darmstedter to Christian Casillas; Odyanna Casillas, $290,000.

• 4439 Mckinley Parkway, Lucille M. Emmi to Gerald A. Vice; Janet K. Vice, $275,000.

• 5087 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Amanda Phillips to Raquel Padilla; Richard Donald Taber, $260,000.

• 4962 Roseview Ave., Steven J. Mejia to Dale W. Monnin, $223,600.

• 6345 Appaloosa Way, Brad Brown; Michael Brown to Red Fox Adf LLC, $192,500.

• 3684 Columbia St., Rick J. Strasser to Ronald Morrison, $185,300.

• 4758 South Park Ave Aka, Anne F. Lauber; Anne Lauber; Daniel Tronolone to Isanthes LLC, $166,370.

• 4667 Lakeshore Road, James C. Soda; Mary E. Soda to Karen M. Soda, $150,000.

• 5472 Sycamore Lane, Pleasant Development LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $85,000.

HOLLAND

• 8260 Vermont Hill Road, Hasan Koray Ergun to Concetta Cefalu; Robert Cefalu, $263,000.

• 195 North Main St., Amanda M. Ives; James Logan Ives to Daniel P. Quinn, $200,000.

• Vista Drive, Camper Resorts Inc to Deborah Moran; Michael Moran, $18,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 357 South Shore Boulevard, Michael Roy Catuzza to Taylor C. Duhm; Pamela M. Polonczyk, $190,800.

• 21 Orchard Place, Joseph R. Bruzga to Sandra L. Bruzga, $190,000.

• 92 Wiesner Road, Kelsey R. Quinn to Michael Catuzza, $175,000.

• 101 Spruce St., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Rokeya Haque; Suhel Rahman, $140,500.

• 140 Victory Ave., Rose M. Heckt to John Callahan; Sara A. Callahan, $105,900.

LANCASTER

• 94 Westwood Road, Mary J. Avino to Lynn Morrison; Kenneth Odien, $435,000.

• 12 Sedge Run, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to David J. Fazio; Ying-Fen W. Swagler, $427,103.

• 5113 William St., Michelle Ley to Gilray Thomas Alan Jr; Vivian K. Gilray, $382,000.

• 6293 Genesee St., Julie Taylor to Caly A. Dejesus, $340,000.

• 66 South Irwinwood Drive, Thomas S. Gregorio; David C. Radomski to Robert E. Muschaweck II, $315,000.

• 54 2nd St., Christine Scott; Phillip Scott to Chelsea Nowaczewski, $265,000.

• 59 Sixth Ave., Holly Ann Palmerton; Nick Joseph Thomas to Samuel Carwile; Jessica Leach, $206,000.

• 142 Central Ave., Eric Nagel; Julie Nagel to Kenneth R. Zidell, $160,000.

MARILLA

• 11690 Liberia Road, Donald A. Rieman; Gail E. Rieman to Justin D. Wood; Megan E. Wood, $326,000.

• 11118 Porterville Road, John Apgar to Alicia Diane Garzo; William J. Garzo, $142,000.

• S 225 Two Rod Road, Joan M. Kissell; Raymond K. Kissell to Dinah Nina Nye; Dustin Edward Nye, $120,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 12287 Clarence Center Road, Arrowhead Settlement LLC to Daniel W. Dressell Jr., $255,000.

• Vacant land Clarence Center Road, Arrowhead Settlement LLC to Daniel W. Dressell Jr., $165,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 6010 Big Tree Road, Quaker Self Storage Inc to Life Storage Lp, $8,520,000.

• 95 Mid County Drive, Quaker Self Storage Inc to Life Storage Lp, $5,300,000.

• 6290 Cole Road, Joanne R. Kaminski; Karl M. Kaminski to John M. Kohler III, $780,000.

• 7514 Milestrip Road, Joel M. Cancilla to Deborah R. Logel; Steven Logel, $642,000.

• 68 Willowbrook Drive, Larry J. Brand Jr.; Heather A. Warhol to David Olin Norton; Drake Mcconnell Rabon; Megan Rabon, $518,000.

• 205 Crescent Drive, Brian John Prewitt; Kaitlyn All Prewitt; Kaitlyn Ann Prewitt to Danielle Filsinger; Benjamin Urick, $400,000.

• 20-22 Saybrook Road, Margaret A. Bushen; William M. Bushen to Margaret A. Bushen; Nicholas P. Marek; Nicole G. Rockey, $335,000.

• 5299-b Chestnut Ridge Road, Jacqlyn Lee Quinn; Timothy Joseph Quinn to James K&carol A Brotz Irrevocable Trust 112018 Tr, $195,000.

• 86 Bridle Path, Andrea L. Durlak; Thomas T. Durlak to Karen J. Phillips, $180,000.

• 135 Burmon Drive, Gaydek Gary L Rcr; Gaydek Keith A Rcr; Gaydek Thomas M Rcr to Joseph L. Rohm; Zena B. Rohm, $166,000.

• 9 Wentworth Drive, Pleasant Acres West LLC to Daniel R. Dinardo; Diana M. Dinardo, $130,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 189 Niagara St., Ryan M. Petrie to Diane Shantler; Thomas Shantler; Thomas Kevin Shantler, $275,000.

• 246 Canton St., Laura Hopkins to Yousaf Saeed, $255,000.

• 15 Steiner Ave., Katherinem Keeton to Anthony M. Musilli, $217,000.

• 249 Fletcher St., Kelly Calderon; Richard Calderon to Adam Howitt; Kevia L. Howitt, $157,410.

• 71 Harvington, Lori L. Flanders; Roger A. Flanders to Barrel Gate Properties LLC, $120,000.

• 8 Queen St., Ralph M. Thomas to Carolyn Thomas; William Thomas, $112,000.

• 85&89 Mill St., Mark J. Woomer to Heather Lemar, $28,000.

TONAWANDA

• 746 Young St., Tg-Cotops Youngmann NY LLC to Sky New York Holdings LLC, $15,250,000.

• 289 Crosby Ave., Dolores Mitchell to Marissa L. Gibbons; Glenn Humphrey, $357,000.

• 840 Colvin Boulevard, Judith A Gorman 2018 Family Trust 070518 Tr to Patrick Hegarty; Sarah Hegarty, $292,000.

• 111 Washington St., Amy L. Cieslik; David M. Cieslik to Daniel Augustus Boyhan, $290,000.

• 21 Neumann Parkway, Bernice Ertrachter; Larry A. Ertrachter to Rachel Ertrachter; Scott Wallace, $250,000.

• 198 Lowell Road, Brian K. Herget; Deborah A. Herget to George Neftali Vazquez, $250,000.

• 221 Sweet Briar Road, Carlos T. Quince; Shirley E. Quince to Nicholas L. Hersey; Nicole D. Hersey, $250,000.

• 32 Canterbury Lane, Sara L. Fagerburg; Ryan D. Marmion to Courtney J. Bauer, $246,000.

• 651 Moore Ave., Amanda L. Anken; Brian D. Anken to Audrey S. Adams; Preston C. Martin, $235,000.

• 45 Willowbreeze Road, Christian A. Parrish; Jenna L. Parrish to Adam Diulus; Lindsey Jakiel, $230,000.

• 288 West Girard Boulevard, Stephen Hum to Allison Leigh Rickey, $212,500.

• 28 East Hazeltine Ave., Tasnia Tonima; Tasnia Noureen Tonima to Michael J. Mclellan Jr.; Haneul Park, $200,000.

• 283 Rochelle Park, Roger W. Haase Jr.; Terrie Haase to Thomas R. Haase, $198,000.

• 314 East Hazeltine Ave., Jayne A. Nadler; Leon I. Nadler to Conner Mullett; Kristen Mullett, $175,000.

• 80 Cleveland Drive, Frank J. Juliano to Shannon Cody, $150,000.

• 385 Tremont Ave., Matthew L. Luckoski to Shawna Desabio-Dipalma; Robert Dipalma, $136,000.

• 730 Highland Ave., Kerri M. Brown; James M. Vandette to Amos Financial LLC, $130,000.

• 333 Kinsey Ave., Eva M. Christ; Michael R. Christ to Syeda Jahan; Shahidul Islam Sayed, $121,500.

• 283 Wynnwood Ave., John J. Viger Jr. to Daniel P. Viger, $120,000.

• 31-33 Shelley Court, Jodi L. Watters to Camel Trucking LLC, $110,000.

• 59 Dale Drive, Russell C. Badame to Frank Balsano; Christopher Williams, $101,000.

• 76 Irene St., Michael J. Pintabona to James A. Cole, $65,000.

WEST SENECA

• 7 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Adam Penna; Lindsay Penna, $585,000.

• 11 East Bihrwood Drive, Carl Olewniczak; Eva M. Olewniczak to Allison Taube; Andrew Taube, $410,000.

• 107 Orchard Ave., Maureen E. George; Thomas R. George to Monica L. Slomba; Ronald T. Slomba, $375,000.

• 116 Lowell Lane, Arthur C. Casper; Olivia M. Casper to Alexandra Modica; Joseph S. Modica, $360,500.

• 604 Carriage Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Joel M. Cancilla, $320,345.

• 602 Carriage Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Chad A. Davenport; Emily J. Tripi, $316,120.

• 30 Morgott Ave., Thomas W. Drzewiecki; Theresa M. Woroniecki to Sarah Elizabeth Bailey; Monteleone Vincent Anthony Jr, $305,000.

• 88 Theresa Court, Le Lu to Debra I. Buckley; Marvin D. Buckley, $300,000.

• 174 Oakbrook Drive, Matthew T. Riter to Alisha I. Herald; Cody B. Herald, $290,000.

• 63 Erwin Road, Paul M. Daley to Kristen N. Betsch; Joshua R. Piegay, $285,000.

• 57 Reynolds Road, Donna M. Davidovich; Teresa M. Hartinger; Frederick C. Stevens; Frederick J. Stevens; John A. Stevens to Jessica Grogan, $240,000.

• 136 Westgate Boulevard, Amber L. James to Jennifer Jurcevic; Stephan Jurcevic, $227,900.

• 27 Northridge Drive, Terry R. Barlow; Terry Ralph Barlow to Alexandra Elyse Hubert, $225,000.

• 62 Warren, Bret Carroll; Bret J. Carroll; Gary Carroll; Gary J. Carroll; Paul Carroll; Paul C. Carroll to Erik P. Johnson, $224,000.

• 327 Summit Ave., Alvin W. Bauch Jr.; Joseph W. Bauch; Rosemary Bauch; Kaitlin Hanrahan; Lynne A. Palkowski; Emily Picone; Joseph Picone; Kathleen K. Springer to Kaitlin R. Hanrahan; Mark F. Hanrahan, $200,000.

• 62 Gordon Ave., Bruce P. Moore to Mya Monet Magby; Alan Mikel White, $200,000.

• 860 Elm Ave., Henry Bety; Henry C. Betz; Henry Betz; Rocco Lucente II to Bank Boston Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series 1998-2 Tr; Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company NA Tr; Chase Manhattan Bank Suc Tr, $190,365.

• 331 Summit Ave., Janet M. Finn to Raquel E. Dibble, $150,000.

• 108 Delray Ave., Deborah A. Kaiser; Ronald M. Kaiser to Kaitlyn Rose Kulbacki; Isaac Xaviar Vives, $146,000.

• 33 Bellwood Ave., Mary C. Heneghan to Abbott Partners LLC, $140,000.

• 283 Borden Road, Jill Babel; Gail Gentry; William J. Nowak to Donna L. Nowak, $97,500.

• 137 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

• 119 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $35,700.

• 135 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

• 121 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

• 29 Southwood Drive, Bruce C. Moser to Richard Allen Struebing; Suzanne Maria Struebing, $30,000.