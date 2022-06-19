 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending April 29, 2022.

AKRON

• 11 Crittenden Road, Burgher&grainy Auto Sales LLC to Adam Michael Jozwiak; Lauren Marie Weber, $200,000.

AMHERST

• 5404 Waterlefe Drive, Hdj Builders Inc to Lollipop Ventures LLC, $1,324,055.

• 129 Summer Hill Lane, Margaret A. Novotny to Stanford S. Copley; Susan M. Copley, $660,000.

• 6631 Main St., Robert Briceland; Robert J. Briceland to 6631 Main St. Property Management Associates LLC, $625,000.

• 145 Bramble Court, Kristin Gugino; Russell J. Gugino to Kailey Atwater; Travis Atwater, $555,000.

• 158 Coriander Court, Jing Chen; Chunyang Zhu to Galil Inc, $542,500.

• 216 North Linden St., Kevin J. Kobielski; Rebecca A. Kobielski to Craig Z. Small, $505,000.

• 84 North Parrish Drive, Karen E. Coddington; Terry D. Fluri to Kaimi Gao; Wenjie Yin, $455,000.

• 43 Dogwood Road, Christopher F. Mirando to Matthew R. Dicenzo; Michelle A. Dicenzo, $416,500.

• 22 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Saqib Samuel, $415,525.

• 72 Chestnut Hill Ln S, Maureen M. Quinn; Michael J. Velasco to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, $415,000.

• 72 Chestnut Hill Ln S, American International Relocation Solutions LLC to Cynthia Mccarver; Ruth Mccarver, $415,000.

• 512 Glen Oak Drive, Richard J. Baker; Susan T. Baker to Abigail Simon; Judd Simon, $391,000.

• 178 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Mohammad Ali, $389,150.

• 63 Cindy Drive, Mary Wallace to Margery Hazelet, $320,000.

• 87 Hitching Post Lane, Carolyn Podgurski to National Equity Inc Tr, $320,000.

• 87 Hitching Post Lane, National Equity Inc Tr to Ashley M. Harding; Patrick S. Lutz, $320,000.

• 42 Wood Lee, David S. Ullman; Lori E. Ullman; Lynn Ullman to Robert Allen Czworka, $305,000.

• 129 Dalewood Drive, Alan F. Pufpaff; Patricia J. Pufpaff to Wilson Chan, $272,000.

• 41 Arend Ave., Edward F. Bucholtz; Patricia A. Bucholtz; Robert Bucholtz to Jacob Karl Thompson, $260,000.

• 950 Hopkins Rd Unit L, Donald S. Forman to Harvinder K. Alagh, $230,000.

• 31 Park Lane Court, Diane Lucas; David Quatraro to Rahmat Loghmanich, $168,000.

• 63 Hillcrest Drive, Kevin M. Donoghue to Taqwa Property Inc, $165,000.

• 1 Keph Dr Unit 1, Russell A. Dibble to V Hennessy Michael F, $145,000.

• 15 Marion Road, Yara Developments 1 Inc to Ahmad Marroun; Asmaa Shibli, $132,700.

• 144 Saratoga Road, Barbara Steimle; Craig Steimle to Connor Hess, $120,000.

• 48 Grace Ave., Deep Singh to Balwinder Kaur; Sulinder Singh, $108,000.

• 10 Wayne Terrace, Manpreet Salh; Parvinder Salh to Paul Skinner, $100,000.

• 205 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 199 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 74 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 28 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 52 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 211 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 332 North Ellicott Creek Road, Christopher Fry to Ronald T. Silverio, $70,000.

• 46 Winterbrook Drive, Mj Peterson Airport LLC; Mj Peterson-Airport LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $60,187.

ANGOLA

• 75 Woodward Ave., Christopher Leonard to Lori Bielenberg, $238,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• Vacant land Walnut St., Terrence A. Kopp to Arr Holdings LLC, $819,375.

• 441 Cook Road, Ashlee M. Fullington; Erik S. Reinheimer to Raymond Pavicich, $534,900.

• 363 Prospect Ave., Terrence A. Kopp to Arr Holdings LLC, $430,625.

• 1639 Davis Road, William J. Sahlem to Jocelyn M. Heerdt; Alec T. Jones, $345,000.

• 696 Oakwood Ave., Woodside Lofts LLC to Northstar Ventures of Wales LLC, $332,000.

• Vacant land Center St., Robert Kuschel to Corinthian Homes LLC, $75,000.

• 1528 Blakeley Road, Michael Phillips; Sara Phillips to Mary K. Morgan; Corey R. Santonocito, $61,500.

BOSTON

• 7449 Chestnut Ridge Road, Jason A. Pawlowicz to Mary A. Campbell, $257,500.

BRANT

• 1925 Brant North C Road, Daniel B. Kujawinski; Michele B. Kujawinski; Benjamin M. Kujawski to Tyler M. Loretto, $185,000.

• Vacant land 23 Wide Beach Oval, Jeffrey Carroll; Lissa Carroll to Eric Glendenning; Sandra Glendenning, $25,000.

BUFFALO

• 531 Elmwood Ave., Keybank NA to 531 Elmwood Ave LLC, $925,000.

• 912 Elmwood, 912 Elmwood LLC to 912 Elmwood Ave LLC, $489,000.

• 210 Huntington, 4267 Camp Road LLC to Keith D. Reardigan, $439,900.

• 77 Wellington, Bruce F. Kransler; Mark P. Kransler to Matthew Aldinger; Sandra Aldinger, $366,600.

• 628 Parkside Ave., Charles Galante; Filippa Galante to Elisa Galante, $365,000.

• 603 Admirals Walk, Thomas P. Malecki to Mary Ellen Barone, $321,000.

• 122 Tacoma, Danesha Mclaughlin; James Mclaughlin to Asha Said; Murjan Shaaban, $285,000.

• 842 Richmond, Jeremy D. Cooper to Kayla Rose Pyc, $264,000.

• 73 Blaine Ave., Christopher R. Wilkinson; Kelly L. Wilkinson to Hasmeet Chawla, $250,000.

• 122 Ramona Ave., Ashlee M. Amoia to Kelly Folckemer; William Folckemer, $250,000.

• 43 Ashton, Dirkson Rehab LLC to Marian Perez, $227,500.

• 1002 Abbott, Goodspeed 1002 Abbott Inc to 1240 Group LLC, $220,000.

• 16 Robie, Debra Sarlin to Emily Robson; Ruth Debo Robson, $215,000.

• 15 Auchinvole Ave., Rumman Prodhan; Suprihatin Prodhan to Tiffany K. Seaman, $211,500.

• 210 Hudson, Ronald Scott to Hudson 210 LLC, $200,000.

• 596 Lisbon, Shahida USA Inc to Sm Asif Al-Amin; Md Ruhul Amin; Irin Nahar, $200,000.

• 235 Maryland, Mary Nicholopoulos to Daniel M. Biondolillo, $187,500.

• 164 Elk St., Buffalo Asset Management LLC to D3t LLC, $187,000.

• 309 Amherst St., Genesis Property Group Lp to Ahmed Abdullah, $185,000.

• 109 Cambria, Barbara A. Hanzlik to Sidney Rene Vanderford, $180,000.

• 780 Walden Ave., Peter Bartlett; Trevor Bartlett to Sitara Nowab Inc, $180,000.

• 1202 Lovejoy, Brian Scholl to Nb First Realty Inc, $175,000.

• 202 Hinman Ave., Patrick Higgins to Jerron Mcintosh; Leleith Mcintosh; Steveland Mcintosh, $172,000.

• 323 Grant St., Miosotis Villa to Earl Altheide; Bradley Irish-Jones, $170,000.

• 209 West Ferry, Thao C. Lai to Harvinder K. Alagh, $165,000.

• 212 Barnard, Eric J. Jeffers to Maria Ziejewski, $151,000.

• 1369 West, Alan Laville; Alan E. Laville to 1369 West LLC, $150,000.

• 103 Forest, Alan Laville; Alan E. Laville to 1369 West LLC, $150,000.

• 46 Ladner Ave., Ivonne Dauharje; Michael Hoffman to Zachary C. Brotz, $148,400.

• 26 Delham, Michelina Nigro to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $140,000.

• 225 Comstock, Kenton B. Anderson to Md Mashiur Rahman, $131,000.

• 262 Mystic St., Kimberly M. Mucciaccio to Monica M. Albrecht; Bruce M. Mucciaccio, $125,000.

• 140 Newburgh, Daniel Rodriguez to Justina White, $125,000.

• 349 Weimar St., Robin M. Kopacz; Jaime L. Pelow to Dawn Weyand, $120,000.

• 36 Zittel St., David S. Winnert II to 2424 Colvin LLC, $120,000.

• 151 Grider, Firoz Ahmed; Mohammed S. Alam; Bibi Zharna to Cumilla Plaza Reliance Group Inc, $120,000.

• 299 Stockbridge Ave., Dawn Mcneal; Dawne Mcneal; Trevor Mcneal to Ashley Shani Mcneal, $120,000.

• 27 Elgas, Carol Whetstone to Md Shafi Titu, $115,500.

• 251 Woodlawn Ave., Enannehan Corp to Saber Ahmed, $115,000.

• 47 Weston, Kenneth L. Young to Mohammad Afsar, $115,000.

• 162 Cantwell, Curtin Irrevocable Trust Tr to Patrick Dimatteo, $115,000.

• 236 Grey, Zmg Group Inc to Sheikh Mh Ali, $107,000.

• 53 Riverview Place, Christopher Westfield to This Ones For The Boys LLC, $105,000.

• 105 Gorton, Sunshine Real Estate Investment Trust; Sunshine Real Estate Investment Trust LLC to Zm Holdings Buffalo Inc, $102,500.

• 110 Dartmouth Ave., Thomas D. Brinkworth to Mikhail Nizhegorodtsev; Anastasia Nizhegorodtseva, $94,000.

• 149 Westminster Ave., Buffalo Niagara Investors Group Inc to Sharmeen Pasha Uddin, $90,000.

• 1155 Kensington, Henry Johnson to Fia Sha USA Inc, $90,000.

• 103 Fisher, Aklima Akther; Mohammed A. Bhuiyan to Seratun N. Al-Mobin, $90,000.

• 54 Roslyn, Muhammad Majba-Ul Hasan; Mohammed H. Rashid to Harunur Corporation, $90,000.

• 131 Dunlop, Roksana Pervin to Mam Family Inc, $85,000.

• 59 Freund St., James Vasiliou Jr. to Ahmed Hossain, $80,000.

• 22 Newton St., Mohammad R. Islam to Shafiqur Rahman Selim, $80,000.

• 67 Liddell St., Geraldine P. Panicali; Richard A. Panicali to Zmg Group Inc, $75,000.

• 163 Crowley, Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-Tc1 Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Upgrade Properties WNY LLC, $75,000.

• 48 Kilhoffer, Alisha Real Estate Inc to Molina Akter, $70,000.

• 138 Sweet Ave., Ahsan U. Fahim; Jannatul Saema to Khatijah Amir Hussein; Shafiullah Mohamad Ilyas Bin, $70,000.

• 47 Shirley, City of Buffalo to Dilruba Akhter, $70,000.

• 947 Glenwood Ave., George Taylor Ira Ben; Horizon Trust Company Cust to Fortunes America Properties LLC, $67,000.

• 589 Northumberland, Bros Pros Investment Firm Inc to Sk Muhasin Alam, $65,000.

• 79 Pennsylvania St., Larkspur York Alpha LLC to Md S. Lasker, $65,000.

• 71 Ashley, Cinderra Dorsey; Cindorra Dorsey to Fareda LLC, $60,000.

• 141 Auburn Ave., Ariel Crocker to Enannehan Corp, $59,000.

• 150 Freund, Fardin&fayzan Corp to Sanjid Corp, $50,000.

• 299 Walnut St., Shopna Aktar to Abdullah A. Bayzid, $50,000.

• 331 Connecticut, Aziz Lemes to Dejan Karanovic, $50,000.

• 131 Theodore, City of Buffalo to China Hai, $50,000.

• 103 Bird Ave., Mark C. Malinowski; Valentina Malinowski to Buffalo Empire LLC, $46,000.

• 50 Crossman Ave., Simrah Corporation to Taslima Akter; Khadiza Begum, $40,000.

• 386 Norfolk, Srinithya Ojasyananda; Nishanti Pillay to Fortunes America Properties LLC, $37,000.

• 26 Humason Ave., Mazumder Hosne Jaha Ferdous to Mohammad Khueshed; Nasrin Sultana, $27,500.

• 887 Lovejoy, Tran Thu Thi Phi to Thanh Tung Bui, $20,000.

• 30 Melvin, Shawn Woods to Mst Sharmin Aktar, $20,000.

• 74 Hampshire, George L. Casiano to Francisco Ramos; Susan Ramos, $18,910.

• 16 Glenn St., Alan J. Dziedzic; Corinne Dziedzic; Jeffrey D. Dziedzic to Peggy Ginter, $15,000.

• 140 Howell, Chen Fogelman; Matan Rachmani to Mrg Black Rock Gl LLC, $11,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 1030 Cleveland Drive, 1030 Cleveland Drive Holdings LLC to Noco Express Properties LLC, $1,050,000.

• 69 Claude Drive, Queen City Invest LLC to Anthony Enrico Bargnesi, $250,000.

• 61 George St., Joanne L. Cowan; Richard A. Cowan Jr. to Elaine M. Lennox; Jeffrey L. Lennox, $250,000.

• 123 Vern Lane, Edwin L. Kantowski Jr.; Eleanor A. Kantowski to Daniel E. Cycon; Kristen A. Morrow, $240,000.

• 43 Andrew Ave., This Ones For The Boys LLC to Habiba Ali; Koyes Kamal, $240,000.

• 33 Surfside Parkway, Kelly Koszuta to Stockman Ashton Rose Warner; Nolan Michael Stockman, $240,000.

• 32 Autumn Lea Road, Kjz Enterprises LLC to Laura Patricia Flatley, $233,000.

• 99 Le Havre Drive, Mpr Properties of WNY LLC to Noah F. Carpenter, $230,000.

• 36 Milsom Ave., David Beres to Bradley J. Gibson; Emily L. Klyczek, $230,000.

• 33 Lemoine Ave., Carli Home Renovations LLC to Renee Tsantoulis, $211,533.

• 37 Aurora Drive, Matthew Day; Sienna Day to Taylor Hoff, $200,000.

• 239 Beale Ave., Delores T. Stein to Mark Sloier, $195,000.

• 2138 Clinton St., Rumman Prodhan; Suprihatin Prodhan to Rebeka Sultana, $193,900.

• 148 Harvard Ave., Md S. Rahman to Faith A. Macris; Michael K. Macris, $186,770.

• 2460 Clinton St., Michael Development I LLC to Pocketeer Billiards LLC, $180,000.

• 2798 George Urban Boulevard, Richard I. Leff; Joyce Claudia Staub to Hb2 Alternative Holdings LLC, $171,000.

• 26 Lemans Drive, Sally Tanner to Kathryn P. Tanner, $165,000.

• 24 Standard Parkway, Margaret L. Cielinski; Richard E. Cielinski to Bailey E. Gott; Lexie B. Gott; Meghan E. Williams, $160,000.

• 971 Beach Road, Lisa M. Matteo; Nicholas A. Matteo to Hannah M. Lippincott, $153,000.

• 80 Garland Ave., Ruth M. Frost to Mohammad H. Zinuk, $122,000.

• 26 Rowan Road, Rbco Group LLC to Nafisa Taherin Chowdhury, $106,500.

• 56 Southgate Road, Christina Cedeno; Christina Ralabate; Nicholas C. Ralabate to Md Ruhul Kuddus, $95,000.

• 27 Neoga St., Mcmain LLC to Tgs Residential LLC, $95,000.

• 26 Marne Road, Lemoine Immo NY LLC to Craig Pruitt Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $85,000.

• 85 Cochrane St., Harry O. Lindsey; Holly L. Lindsey to Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $80,000.

• 55 Cleveland Drive, Daniel C. Morris; Meghan E. Sullivan to Bnb Estate LLC, $75,000.

• 54 Andrews Ave., Lemoine Immo NY LLC to Kc Erie Niagara Properties LLC, $65,000.

• 14 Euclid Ave., Nazre Moinuddin Khan to Mohanned Mehdi Omar; Mohanned Mozaddid Omar, $45,000.

• 2331 Broadway St., HUD to Varinder Gill, $20,000.

• Vacant land Sanilac St., Joanne M. Corrigan; Michael J. Potoczak to Village of Depew, $15,000.

CLARENCE

• 5419 Alderbrook Lane, Dog Bone Partners LLC to Kristina M. Bohn; Gregory T. Crozier, $589,605.

• 5675 Creekwood Court, Natale Building Corp to Colleen M. Fitzhenry, $531,250.

• 9453 B Heritage Path, Heritage Path I LLC to Dawn Nicosia; Michael Nicosia, $468,000.

• 9423 D Heritage Path, Heritage Path I LLC to Adam Cogan; Marissa L. Cogan, $466,400.

• 9364 Clarence Center Road, Brian M. Parkison; Brian Michael Parkison to Shamima Islam, $401,000.

• 8465 Main St., Santi L. Brobelli; Sandy L. Corbelli to 8465 Main St LLC, $220,000.

• 9654 Cobblestone Drive, Christopher Collins to Gms Development Inc, $200,000.

• 8660 Wolcott Road, Jean Ann Stafford; Michael W. Stafford to Daniel J. Vecchio Jr., $180,000.

• 5490 Firefly Court, Reserve Development LLC to Kelkenberg Home Inc, $120,000.

• 4588 Gentwood Drive, Bielmeier Builders Inc Bkr Tr to Dean Kopcho; Nancy Kopcho, $15,000.

COLDEN

• 7915 Irish Road, Brendan Kelly Ellis to Carley Hill, $300,000.

• 13763 Pritchard Road, Eric Todd Nugent to Walter Baranowski, $250,000.

• 8701 State Road, Jesse J. Penfold to Garrett Mitchell Hennenberg, $150,000.

EDEN

• 2910 East Pleasant Ave., Michael R. Mccord; Cynthia D. Roza to Michael P. Achtyl; Millie Blasz Achtyl, $170,000.

ELMA

• 611 Girdle Road, Margaret R Gerstung Trust 082919 Tr to Bridget Clark; Jeremy Clark, $421,000.

EVANS

• 961 Sturgeon Point Road, Ann Marie Tezanos; Rory S. Tezanos to Louis N. Gubala, $350,000.

• 1327 Independence Drive, Barbara J. Foy; John J. Foy IV to Morgan Scinta, $229,000.

• 6881 Chaffee Court, James Lobosco; Mary Stacey-Lobosco to Caitlin S. Mcgowan; Nolan H. Riley, $215,000.

• 6657 Wellington Drive, Brenda L. Singleton to Connor P. Gannon, $156,000.

• 6728 Schuyler Drive, Iliyan Iliev to Donald J. Vail; Michael E. Vail, $150,000.

• Vacant land Utica St., John Saturnin Szydlowski to Jordan Reickart, $10,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 171 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Lobrutto Frank Joseph Jr; Therese Marie Victor, $363,215.

• 1948 Huth Road, Anthony J. Zynda to Safin Ahmed; Dina Begum, $355,000.

• 169 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Christopher Thomas Moore, $342,185.

• 167 Sandstone Circle, Ryan Homes of New York to Gerard Anthony Henderson; Kathy Wicker Henderson, $330,800.

• 3036 East River Road, John A. Caswell; Louise M. Caswell to Michael N Rotella Living Trust 022320 Tr, $171,500.

• 1207 Stony Point Road, Stacey A. Monaco to Robert L. Monaco, $145,000.

• 52 Windham Court, New England Estates of Grand Island LLC to Forbes Homes Inc, $75,000.

HAMBURG

• 5330 Briercliff Drive, Josette P. Cunningham; Robert A. Cunningham to Brett Watson; Ashley Rovner-Watson, $520,000.

• 184 Highland Ave., David Robida to Michael Mcgee, $440,000.

• 3324 South Creek Road, Jacob Henry Abraszek; Nicole J. Abraszek to Katherine R. Jost; Eric W. Schroeder, $440,000.

• 2325 Agassiz Drive, Meaghan A. Winegar; Robert J. Winegar Jr. to Miranda Allen; Adam Martin, $430,000.

• 2752 Christopher Boulevard, Melissa C. Burke to Kristen L. Maciejewski; Matthew M. Maciejewski, $425,000.

• 4652 Logans Lane, Callie Rogemoser; Erick Rogemoser to Michael W. Held, $420,000.

• 5595 East Lane, Anna M. Pearson; Scott S. Pearson to Suki Place LLC, $335,000.

• 4200 Tisbury Lane, Jacquelyn N Betti Trust 062921 Tr to Gabrielle J. Eppolito; Craig Mikida, $328,000.

• 4664 Carlyes Court, Dato Development LLC to Marrano/marc Equity Corporation, $310,000.

• 2122 Marina Drive, Dennis A. Kitkowski to Bryan T. Mastin; Courtney E. Mastin, $282,000.

• 4585 Morgan Parkway, George W. Stroebel; Shannon M. Stroebel to David L. Pelow; Pamela S. Pelow, $160,000.

• 3886 Dartmouth St., Russell S. Caci to Nicholas Deperto, $132,000.

HOLLAND

• 335 Capitol Hts, Shirley Krotz to Aimee M. Karnath; Josh W. Karnath, $270,000.

• 9880 Warner Gulf Road, Alec Jones to Gregory S. Shepard, $187,500.

LACKAWANNA

• 344 Ridge Road, Ridge Road Contracting Inc to Daniel Dandrea, $299,500.

• 1189 Mckinley Parkway, William J. Coughlin to Milly Castro, $159,900.

• 29 Lynn St., Anne M. Vertino; Louis P. Vertino to Tyler A. Mason, $145,500.

• 81 Victory Ave., Arthur P. Wallum to Mrr Property Solutions LLC, $50,000.

LANCASTER

• 7 Woodlawn Ave., Leah R. Bradley; David R. Sobczynski to Jaclyn M. Bowser; Jeffrey M. Wick, $284,391.

• 8 Home Road, Eric J. Wolski to Jacob L. Brianard, $175,000.

• 513 Ransom Road, Edward D. Buszka; Arlene Buszka to Douglas Buszka, $120,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 12391 Rapids Road, Ryan M. Forrestel; Carley J. Hill to Ryan M. Forrestel, $425,000.

• 13504 Main Road, Donald R. Bauer; Linda K. Danner; Barbara L. Edgar; Cheryl A. George; Michele M. Wierzbicki to Jutta Krauss; Michael D. Krauss, $240,000.

• Vacant land Maple Road, Joann Hanft; Thomas Hanft to Donald Andres, $29,900.

ORCHARD PARK

• 6 Golden Oak Lane, James E. Vaughan IV; Kristyn M. Vaughan to Reginald Gilliam, $575,000.

• 45 Minden Drive, Mae Fannie; Fannie Mae to Nicholas Paolini; Stephanie Paolini, $323,000.

• 25 Lakeridge South Drive, Catherine A. Lyons to Jerome W. Yates, $295,000.

• 20 Nieman Drive, Mary Artis to Daniel P. Horan, $294,000.

• 71 Stepping Stone Lane, Joan Kathryn Sutton; Carol H. Swan; Richard L. Swan to Stacey L. Gunsher, $280,000.

• 35 Forest Drive, Lynn R Conaway Revocable Trust 121414 Tr to Liliana G. Cirulli; Jaime C. Gallagher, $235,000.

• 47 Iroquois Drive, Gerald A. Buchheit to Charisma Dubois, $229,000.

• 345 Vistula Ave., David C. Jensen to David K. Jensen; Karen M. Jensen, $195,000.

• 24 Wentworth Drive, Pleasant Acres West LLC to 24 Wentworth LLC, $135,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• Vacant land Pinewood Drive, Albert C. Heisler to Robert Klimtzak, $25,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 146 Penarrow Drive, Pam Kraft; Richard Kraft to Luis H. Martinez; Yanisleydis Martinez, $225,000.

• 328 Broad St., Robert O. Morse to Devon J. Brodka, $208,000.

• 11 Maple St., Frank Balsano to Johnny Phengsomphane, $180,000.

• 85 Harriet St., Turn-Key Properties LLC to Michael Gersitz, $135,000.

• 239 Young St., Giovanni Holdings LLC to Seven Twenty One Estates LLC, $95,000.

• 24 Fremont St., Giovanni Holdings LLC to Adnan Maksud, $35,000.

• 20 Walter Ave., John Borkowski; John Edward Borkowski to Steve Cutter, $20,000.

TONAWANDA

• 64 Curtis Parkway, Shirley B. Spriegel to Allison Fishback; Thomas Fishback, $310,000.

• 527 Zimmerman Boulevard, Christian G. Peehler; Kelly E. Stockman to Osika Joseph Thomas III; Megan Margaret Osika, $290,000.

• 181 Mang Ave., Michael D. Peacock to Gillian Evans Cannon, $275,000.

• 99 Greenfield Drive, James Gugino; John Gugino; Patricia Gugino-Conner to Sarah Johnson, $269,000.

• 171 Mang Ave., Kimberly A. Grecco; Mark V. Grecco to Maureen M. Fagan; Natalie C. Fagan, $265,000.

• 324 Westgate Road, John D. Logal to Karlin Bacher; Kristin Bacher, $252,100.

• 1951 Parker Boulevard, Michael David Bright; Sherrie Lynn Houck to Megan Ducey, $250,000.

• 303 Wynnwood Ave., Alyssa M. Norman; Luke A. Norman to Autumn Ormerod; Mark Sleinkirchner, $240,000.

• 990 Parker Boulevard, Ganga Subedi; Rohit Subedi to Naweed Shaw; Veeda Shaw, $235,000.

• 270 Somerville Ave., Adelaide Buldas; Nancy Buldas-Zinner to Joseph Mcbride; Lisa Mcbride, $220,000.

• 27 Morrison Ave., Sherrill M. Quinn to Clark Janson, $215,000.

• 280 Liston St., Loa Patricia Todd to Richard Wells; Robert Wells, $205,000.

• 258 Highland Parkway, Kenmore NY Teachers Federal Credit Union to Millers Thumb LLC, $200,000.

• 48 Hoover Ave., Marcia A. Brogan; Ronald J. Brogan to Katie K. Czyrny, $197,500.

• 142 Kettering Drive, Rohit Bista; Teja Bista to Rachael A. Wright; Timothy P. Wright, $195,000.

• 101 East Somerset Ave., Jennifer Deitzman to Caleb Daneef, $180,000.

• 431 Tremaine Ave., June S. Mangold; Thomas Orin Mangold to Khaing Tun, $170,000.

• 1341 Kenmore Ave., Shoko Hogan to Moinul Haque, $168,500.

• 53 Moulton Ave., Edwin L. Davey to David Lamastra; Denise Lamastra; James E. Mulka; Janette L. Mulka, $165,000.

• 587 Loretta St., Lauren A. Rushford to Maximo William Melchiorre, $165,000.

• 250 Parkhurst Boulevard, Kyle Nethaway to Juan G. Caraballo, $165,000.

• 767 Highland Ave., Kathleen M. Michael to Jdj Homes LLC, $145,000.

• 708 Highland Ave., Kimberly A. Burch; Theron Burch; Ronnie C. Michael to Jdj Homes LLC, $145,000.

• 800 Highland Ave., Kimberly A. Burch to Jdj Homes LLC, $145,000.

• 835 Highland Ave., Ronnie C. Michael to Jdj Homes LLC, $145,000.

• 847 Highland Ave., Kathleen M. Michael to Jdj Homes LLC, $145,000.

• 852 Highland Ave., Ronnie C. Michael to Jdj Homes LLC, $145,000.

• 863 Highland Ave., Theron Burch; Theron J. Burch to Jdj Homes LLC, $145,000.

• 853 Highland Ave., Kimberly A. Burch; Ronnie C. Michael to Jdj Homes LLC, $145,000.

• 859 Highland Ave., Ronnie C. Mciahel to Jdj Homes LLC, $145,000.

• 37 Wendover Ave., Rose A Krayski Irrevocable Trust 111221 Tr to Mark A. Berner, $145,000.

• 109 Palmer Ave., Ana K. Mangar to Manoj Gurung, $130,000.

• 76 Mallory Road, John V. Bedell Jr.; Rose Bedell to Two New Beans LLC, $55,554.

WEST SENECA

• 501 Carriage Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Timothy Michael Connolly, $304,000.

• 55 Centerview Drive, Lawrence S. Decker; Rachael Haker to Laura A. Karwick; Nicholas W. Schaffstall, $275,000.

• 105 South Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Kelley Marie Higginbotham; Michael Kenan Higginbotham, $271,845.

• 56 Treehaven Road, Florence Binis to Patrick K. Comerford; David A. Taylor, $267,000.

• 150 Christopher Drive, Christopher L. Ciminelli to Michael E. Zebehazy, $243,000.

• 45 Bellwood Ave., Nicholas A. Machelski to Cassidhe L. Dilbert, $184,000.

• 39 Emerald Drive, Margaret M. Rathke to Morgan Marie Sherwood, $165,000.

• 151 Edson St., Rumman Prodhan; Suprihatin Prodhan to Matthew Glose; Brigit May-Glose, $148,500.

• 219 North Ave., Shannon Ferguson to Kooks Handyman Service LLC, $145,000.

• 17 Smallwood Drive, David P. Evans to Joseph Bain, $140,000.

• 115 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

• 117 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

