Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County Clerk’s Office for the week ending Dec. 9, 2022.

AKRON

• 123 East Ave, Heather C Asbeck, Joseph F Asbeck to Gillian Wright, $185,000.

• 18 Mechanic St, Edward A Dillon to Dr Boltt Llc, $82,000.

AMHERST

• 125 Via Foresta Ln, Jackie L Hoffman to Alexandra Schiappa, Anthony Michael Schiappa, $600,000.

• 33 Chicory Ln, John N Rohde, Marsilia D Rohde to Bradley Damon, Alexandra Damon, $540,000.

• 189 Haverford Ln, Linda Musun to Susan Patanella, $500,000.

• 5 Jack Rd, Michael T Gentile to Heather Coles, John Coles, $425,000.

• 3 Silver Thorne Dr, David Arcara, Lois Arcara to Bradley Arcara, Amy Arcara, $412,500.

• 240 Bridle Path, Ann Marie Kelly to Elexa Odonnell, Kevin Odonnell, $395,000.

• 81 Heritage Rd W, William A Berg, Angela M Walter to Zlatan Sadibasic, Jennifer Mary-Eilizabeth Sadibasic, $390,000.

• 72 Kristen Meadows, Zhanglong Yu to Wgi Property Management Llc, $380,000.

• 508 Fruitwood Ter, Frances M Gallo to Mikhail Melnitski, $380,000.

• 16 Ranch Trail W , Robert Corvino to Jillian E Ferrentino, Nicholas C Peters, $379,900.

• 125 Fairgreen Dr, Daniel A Goupil to Ruhel Alam, $375,100.

• 186 Schimwood Ct, Marsha Rosenthal to Ladpreet Kaur, Amritpal Singh, Amritpal Singh, Amritpal Singh, Ladpreet Kaur, Ladpreet Kaur, $360,000.

• 125 Chaumont Dr, John Peter Greiner, Sharon A Greiner to Erica Waszak, Jacob Waszak, $356,000.

• 74 Hunters Ln, Ronald Wheeler, Sandra L Wheeler to Catherine J Adsit, Janis E Burl, $332,000.

• 167 Hunters Ln, Cristina L Garcia, Juan J Garcia Jr to Sandra L Craft, $330,000.

• 36 Garden Ct, Kevin Sean Sweeney to Jessica L Seabury, $325,000.

• 285 Hendricks Blvd, David G Economou to Gwendolyn D Pinzone, John C Pinzone, $315,000.

• 108 October Ln, David G Wagner, Leslie E Wagner to David J Drabinski, $299,000.

• 288 Windermere Blvd, Jose A Latalladi Jr, Rhiannon K Lee to Nay Say Moo, Sher Tha Yu Htoo, $285,308.

• 375 S Ellicott Creek Rd, Eric P Roger, Joulet M Roger to Maddison Gellerson, $272,500.

• 11 Wood Lee Rd, Lmsm Propertys Llc to Melissa Garrison, $265,000.

• 87 Brookdale Dr, Gary K Preston, Kenneth A Preston, Deborah L Boersma to Marissa Pellegrino, William M Abraham III, $265,000.

• 25 Oakbrook Dr #E , Carol A Gilbert to Kathy Ann Nealy, $200,500.

• 140 Westchester Rd, James F Bentley Jr, Shari A Bentley, Robert C Baron to Cobny Llc, $200,071.

• 630 B Youngs Rd, Laurel Gould to Tracy Connolly, $200,000.

• 352 Mill St, Janet Pokorny to Marcia Humphrey, $181,000.

• 115 Layton Ave, Gardenview Properties Inc to Michael Polianchik Jr, Colleen Marie Polianchik, $154,900.

• 4547 Chestnut Ridge Rd 108B, Mary Crocker, William D Witnauer to Girma Agonafer, $149,000.

• 88 Larch Rd, Gabiel Guzman to Elisabeth Rose Germain, $146,000.

• 377 N Westfield Rd, Barbara A Karpie to Kenneth Cerra, $85,000.

• 153 Callodine Ave, Elizabeth A Rattle to 154Nfb Llc, $75,000.

• 10 Georgian Ln Unit C, Ann Demopoulos to Ann Demopoulos, Ilianna Ring, $8,300.

ANGOLA

• 5 High St, Cheyenne Saunders to Michaerl Rayeski, $35,300.

• 40 Lake St, Richard Mark Pratt to Todd Dybdahl, $23,000.

AURORA

• 760 W Falls Rd, Henry J Krol to Kevin Gibbons, $140,000.

BLASDELL

• 13 Pearl Ave, Scott D Anderson to Joseph L Kurowski, $213,000.

• 56 Salisbury Ave, Christine Kulczyk to Cody G Mayerat, $177,000.

BOSTON

• 7334 State Rd, David Elsaesser to Jessica R Dolac, Daniel A Armenia, $270,000.

BRANT

• 109 Oval St, Samuel A Lojacono to Jeff H Meissner, Margaret Meissner, $303,000.

BUFFALO

• 6 Morris Ave, Kevin Kelly, Cynthia Evans-Kelly to Anja Farrell, James Farrell, $745,000.

• 1088 Delaware Ave Unit, Jennifer Burger to 1088 Delaware Llc, $715,000.

• 18 Oakland Pl, Linda L Farley to Lauren Connors, Matthew Connors, $600,000.

• 40 Waterfront Cir, Daniel A Trent Sr, to David Sommers, $538,000.

• 96 Fordham Dr, Robert Piscatelli, Hannah Rose Urbanski to Hannah Jensen, $450,000.

• 189 Lovering Ave, Giuseppe Marchese, Joseph S Marchese, Mikkelson Linda Marchese, Rita Marchese to Awa Properties Llc, $350,000.

• 575 Auburn Ave, 575 Auburn Avenue Llc to David Pacheco, $324,500.

• 107 Humboldt, Medaille University to Trocaire College, $311,538.

• 352 Colvin Ave, Joel Feroleto to Tenzin Nyima, $310,000.

• 473 Colvin Ave, Michael S Dempsey to Rhino Rentals Llc, $300,000.

• 610 Main St #804, Nagalingan Jeyalingam, Praba Jeyalingam to Richard Recckio Jr, $285,000.

• 56 Tuscarora Rd, Michael H Mcmanus to Mary Claire Hart, $277,500.

• 237 Cedar, Pedro J Estrada to Julia Brown, $270,000.

• 187 Auburn Ave, Melissa L Cora, Antonia Ortiz to Mustafa Dirar Rekab, $250,000.

• 872 Lafayette Ave, Buffalo Gates Llc to Emily B Pike, William Pike, $235,000.

• 88 Pierce St, Sean M Moran, Danielle M Moran to Eddy Joseph, Vanilia E Joseph, Eliody K Joseph, Kevin E Joseph, $230,000.

• 44 Arnold, Andrew A Kottage to Raghavan Nagarajan, $215,000.

• 46 Albert Ave, Donald W Kiblin, Cynthia L Kiblin to Ismail Ali, Elyas Ali, $211,000.

• 264 Hoyt, Team Soda Properties Llc to Ariana M Iovine, $206,000.

• 18 Seabrook St, Heang C Suy to Candace M Hurst, $200,000.

• 405 Abbott Rd, Rockilyn Desantis, Rockilyn Desantis, Rockilyn Desantis to Darneather Watson, Darneather Watson, Darneather Watson, $190,000.

• 157 Fenton St, Atml Trading Inc to Timothy Koster, $180,000.

• 1829 Hertel Ave, Gary C Pufpaff to Christy Ann Perez, $176,000.

• 190 Hinman Ave, Carolyn A Maston, Shack L Maston to John S Ben Loffredo, Equity Trust Company Cust, $170,000.

• 265 Kehr St, Ryon Vernon to Kar Sin, $170,000.

• 142 Wende St, Habitat For Humanity/Buffalo Inc to Lisa R Gilbert, $165,000.

• 64 Lilac St, River Rock 2 Llc to Aweso Mberwa, Fatuma Muktar, $150,000.

• 120 Durham Ave, Maxine L Foster to Megan Lewis, $150,000.

• 145 Moselle, Mohammad R Sarker to Rodrigue Songolo, $140,000.

• 150 Vanderbilt, Carolyn A Converso, Kathleen Caros to Nasima Akter, Mohammad A Hanif, $140,000.

• 19 Commonwealth Ave, Rosa I Diaz to Iris Diaz, $135,000.

• 94 Weston, Ralph Archie to Brian Bailey Jr, $134,500.

• 56 Greeley St, Rose Marie Khubchandani to Matthew Pfeiffer, $130,000.

• 219 Pennsylvania, Thomas Lotempio to Wangelin Development Llc, $125,000.

• 47 Schiller St, Delores Platt AKA Dolores Platt to David Rodriguez, $125,000.

• 117 Pries Ave, Jeffrey H Wisor, Kathleen M Wisor to River Street Enterprises Llc, $120,000.

• 240 Gorton St, Ali Ali to Melissa Julia Bondaon Fos, $117,500.

• 27 Hunt Ave, Novelleuh Capital Llc to Farhana A Boby, $115,000.

• 49 Harriett, Zayan Wny Inc to Mohammad L Shaha Alam, Nilufa Sultana, $110,000.

• 117 Mineral Spri, Gary C Graber 2018 Irrevocable Living Trust 112118 Tr to Timothy Kennedy, $110,000.

• 47 Benzinger, Md A Kabir, Md J Haque to Shakeyla Mcdue, $107,000.

• 46 Schiller St, Sylvia C Pinzone to Isaias Pagan, $106,000.

• 45 Dart St, Julie Marie Dixon, Joel E Dixon to Mega Buffalo Llc, $106,000.

• 33 Haven St, E Joan Harris to Akter Hussain, Rabia Begum, $106,000.

• 24 Kopernik, Stephanie Prosser, Valerie A Prosser, Christopher Lesniak, Mary T Lesniak, Jeffery E Marion to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust Hb1, $104,998.

• 37 Freund St, Wny Estates Llc to Mt Sheuli Parvin, Md Shafiqul Islam, $100,000.

• 1389 E Delavan, D&J Rubens Trust 030399 Tr to Queen City Invest Llc, $95,000.

• 157 Victoria Ave, Broadway Lp 1253 to Mahija Khanum Rumki, $90,000.

• 285 Amherst St, Bashera M Armstrong to Leonor A Coronel, $90,000.

• 48 Humason Ave, Friends&Faith Inc to Taaj Corporation, $90,000.

• 468 Hewitt Ave, Cassandra Hoebbel to Abul Jafor Samsu Uddin, $85,000.

• 359 Skillen St, Brenda Flash to Fauad Ibrahim, $85,000.

• 366 Shirley St, Anthony Rantin to Abu Syeed Mohammad Mohsin, $85,000.

• 159 Gorton St, David Duffy to 159 Gorton Street Llc, $80,000.

• 138 Zenner St, Ahs Buffalo Inc to Chandan Kumar Debnath, $78,000.

• 497 Suffolk, Samuel H Davidoviz to 48 Devonshire Llc, $75,000.

• 348 Newburgh Ave, Tanice R Pedergrass to Norvella Christina Pendergrass, $65,000.

• 20 Harlow Pl, P&P Buffalo Llc to Kw Ventures Llc, $60,000.

• 98 Montana Ave, Mohammed Yasin, Mohammed E Yusuf to Mohammed Islam, $60,000.

• 398 Hoyt St, Michelle M Hanson to Colleen Mikula, James Mikula, $60,000.

• 43 Castle Pl, Antoinette Palmer to Sumon Corp, $60,000.

• 80 Ideal St, 716 Epd Llc to Shawkat Ali, Moni Nayan, $59,000.

• 178 Phyllis Ave, Md Jahangir Alam to Riashat Islam, $55,000.

• 255 Carl St, Gabriel Woodson to Wny Estates Llc, Md Shariful Islam, $50,000.

• 386 Norfolk, Fortunes America Properties Llc to Sumeta Property Inc, $49,000.

• 50 Dorris Ave, Church Of God Of Prophecy Of New York Holding Corporation to 716 Estates Llc, $47,000.

• 19 Lansdale Pl, Griel Huff Jr to Wny Estates Llc, $43,000.

• 203 Sweet Ave, Omar Faro to Thida Pyane, $40,000.

• 69 Richfield Ave, Benjamin P Kozak to Wny 18 Llc, $32,500.

• 42 Bogardus, Mustafizur R Moosa to Ryan Mckee, Steven Mckee, Lena Mckee, $32,500.

• 58 Swinburne, Abdul Hamid Shueb to Bin Habban Meah Haron Din, $30,000.

• 64 Victoria, Muhammad Ahmad to Shagufta Y Khokhar, $25,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 68 Rowley Hollow, Lawrence P Rozborski to Jennifer Lynn Riter, Antoinette H Riter, $350,000.

• 34 Croydon Dr, Susan M Stevens, Frederick C Stevens to Tara Jeanne Kennelly, Thomas Neil Lusk, $340,000.

• 151 Atlantic Ave, Rosalind Mikolajek AKA Rosalind Doyle to Md Abul Khair, $290,000.

• 129 Cathedral Ln, Paul G Kaczmarek, Peggy A Kaczmarek to Gregory Pollock, Katherine Connors, $250,000.

• 31 Heather Rd, Andrew J Murphy, Katherine Murphy to Beth A Rabe, $210,000.

• 58 Betty Lou Ln, Jeremy T Hileman, Rachel L Fronko to Amie Ford, $196,000.

• 25 Homesgarth Ave, Michael John Dellaneve to Mushfikur Rahman, Geneya R Tanaya, $195,000.

• 47 Louise Dr, Mary Ann Ignatowski to Dina M Giancarlo, $185,000.

• 26 Roswell Rd, Victoria Vigorito, Laura Whitley, Anita Benoit, Rosalinda Lamberty, Julia Gervase, Cristina Mahoney to Tasmina Begum, $183,000.

• 35 Veterans Pl, Carl T Elsaesser III to Jubayer Ahmed, $177,500.

• 4273 Union Rd, Todd R Farone to Boualivone Serixay, $165,998.

• 184 Grand Blvd, Aaron M Stanley to Llamarr Winston, $160,000.

• 122 Southcrest Ave, Tina Louise Farkas to Kyle Converse, $140,000.

• 41 Heather Rd, Shaneequa Cheney to Jonathan Michael Ferraro Jr, $135,000.

• 102 Woodell Ave, Mrr Property Solutions Llc to Nurshad J Tisha, Mohammad Rahman, $130,150.

• 20 Linden St, Catherine M Carroll-Matteliano to Md Zahirul Haque, $123,000.

• 44 Biscayne Dr, Nancy J Hamilton Bkr Tr to Samantha Fitzpatrick, $112,000.

• 143 Eggert Rd, Erie County to Md Islam Fakrul, $110,000.

• 91 East End Ave, Erie County to Mohammad Sufian, $75,000.

• 44 Biscayne Dr, Nancy J Hamilton, Cheryl A Norton Hinkle, Deborah L Korczynski to Samantha Fitzpatrick, $56,000.

CLARENCE

• 9039 Somerset Way, Essex Homes Of Wny Inc to Edward H Goit Jr, Margaret C Goit, $772,020.

• 8932 Willyoungs Overlook , Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation (The) to Stephen A Bell, Christina M Bell, $725,207.

• 10115 Clarence Center Rd, Jann E Scioli, Joseph B Scioli Jr to Lisa A Benedetto, Joseph Mcculloch, $650,000.

• 9291 Via Cimato Dr, Sheryl D Maher to Brian Seguin, Dawn Seguin, $620,000.

• 8905 Country Club Dr, Michael J Rogers, Carol A Rogers to Darlene Wilber, Christopher Wilber, $435,000.

• 33 Ainsley Ct, Walter Weber 2017 Family Trust Tr to Robert C Moore, Stephanie M Shane, $427,000.

• 5476 The Village Station Cir, Kenneth J Bartha to Tracy Witman, $242,000.

• 8730 Sunset Dr, Michelle Yageric Stephen Kline to Mary K Newhouse, $210,000.

• 9490 Clarence Center Rd, Bank Cnb to Harbor Holmes Llc, $195,000.

COLLINS

• 9490 S Hill Rd, Regina Shelley, Dale Shelley to Erica L Miller, $209,000.

• 2338 Wheater Rd, Rebecca M Stancl to Robert C Romine Jr, Wendy L Romine, $47,500.

CONCORD

• 6692 Concord Rd, Sarah A Andrews to Kathleen Owsiany, Matthew Owsiany, $295,000.

• 10957 Sharp St, Re Weiser Family Trust I Tr to Dale P Schwab, Susan M Schwab, $200,000.

DEPEW

• 2288 George Urban Blvd, Philip A Light to Ramona Toledo, $205,000.

• 39 Airview Ter, Leonard J Brudecki Sr to Anthony Bell, Tiffany L Bell, $169,000.

• 41 Erie St, Margareta A Pusmucans to Justin Herzog, $149,000.

• 170 Burkhardt Ave, Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, Us Bank Trust Company Na Tr to Sals Estate Llc, $133,000.

• 58 Muskingum St, Peter Ratzel to Amir Tawadrous, $105,000.

• 56 Suffield, Plantation Homes Llc to Jason Czerniak, Matthew Cuddahee, $91,000.

EAST AURORA

• 1262 Surrey Run, Pamela Vance, David T Vance Jr to Rachael Ireland, Wesley Ireland, $395,000.

EDEN

• 4487 Eckhardt Rd, Deborah A Mccall, Donald G Mccall Jr to Hali L Eck, $300,000.

ELMA

• 151 Oaknoll Ct, Genevieve Taberski, Christine Klimko to Veronica Scott, $388,000.

• 20 Old Mill Cir, Jennifer Pereira, Phyllis B Pereira, Anne Padmanabha to Marc J Edwards, Charles L Files, Martha A Files, $258,000.

EVANS

• 9046 Joyce Ln, Rudolph A Guenthner to James E Blanchard, Mary D Blanchard, $189,900.

• 6906 Putnam Dr, Amanda Dawson to Young Lion Development Llc, $55,000.

• 9073 Erie Rd, John P Weil, David Douglas Weil to Phillip L Pratt, $15,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 125 Sturbridge Ln, Macclellan Family Trust (The) 031320 Tr to James J Neville, $590,000.

• 1207 Majestic Woods Dr, James J Neville to Aaron Baumler, Sabrina E Baumler, $559,900.

• 52 Windham Ct , Forbes Homes Inc to Matthew J Fernandez, Caitlin J Fernandez, $547,900.

• 30 Eagleview Dr, Whitehaven Properties Llc to Peter Lambert, Robin Lambert, $539,000.

• 1065 Ransom Rd, Thomas E Hughes III to Sarbjit Kaur, Maninderjit Singh, $360,000.

• 186 Sandstone Cir, Ryan Homes Of New York to Nirshiee Arumugam, Rajaselvam Arumugam, Rajaloshini Arumugam, $346,345.

• 765 E River Rd, Joseph C Orsolits to Sean Round, Katie Mae Round, $329,000.

• 1520 Love Rd, Rosemary Fischer to Colton Elijah Lackey, Chloe Rebecca Lackey, $215,000.

• 3575 Warner Dr, Cassandra A Smith, Joel B Smith to Joseph Whyte, $200,000.

• 1966 Whitehaven Rd, Branka P Sciuk Revocable Trust Tr to Vjc Holdings Llc, $177,000.

• 3273 Whitehaven Rd, Karen Cadro AKA Karen Giddings to Jacob A Yund, $165,000.

HAMBURG

• 6385-13 Boston State Rd, Wetzl Boston State Road Development Llc to Niki Watson, David Watson, $723,621.

• 4650 Carlyes Ct, Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation (The) to Matthew P Saeger, Jena M Abati, $555,200.

• 3176 Amsdell Rd, Darryl P Allen, Patricia J Allen to Lynn W Pellicano, Paul A Pellicano, $440,000.

• 3285 Woodlawn Ave, Shelly M Phillips to Jonah Dayan, Keturah Schmidt, $317,000.

• 94 Oliver Pl, Beverly B Hastings Irrevocable Trust Tr to Ryan Smith, Kayla Smith, $267,000.

• 135 Maple Ave, Adam Lewinski to Peter V Suffoletto, Julie A Lewek, Nicholas R Lewek, $265,000.

• 76 Birkshire Rd, Stefan Iwan Mychajliw, Ashley C Mychajliw to Rachel L Castellar, Miguel Alonso Castellar Salazar, $250,000.

• 3313 Pleasant Ave, Martha Baker to Jake Hinman, $220,000.

• 4361 E Frontier Dr, Jaime Lynn Pietras to Jacob J Guglielmi, $211,894.

• 4890 Mt Vernon Blvd, Margaret F Riordan to Myrna Gott, $165,000.

• 3582 Harrison Ave, Hester E Faust to Sloane Niemet, $159,000.

• 3653 Big Tree Rd, John B Russell to Brian Cuthbert, $155,000.

• 5738 West Ln, Michael A Dembski Sr to Amy Scime, $125,900.

• 2257 Harbor Run Ln, Brian Flessa, Denise M Kapuza, Richard A Kapuza to Wny 18 Llc, $123,000.

KENMORE

• 192 Victoria Blvd, Katherine A Lentz to James Matthew Joseph Moscato, Marina Rose Moscato, $341,000.

• 24 Kenwood Rd, Jean Damour, Jessica L Damour to Christopher P Murphy, Louise E Penman, $265,000.

• 298 Nassau Ave, Renee Dipiazza to Salvatore M Gagliano, $123,000.

• 205 Stillwell Ave, Ruth Schanley to Smn Properties Llc, $100,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 45 Norfred Dr, Michael R Kelsey to Selwa Omer, $245,000.

• 34 Parkview Ave, Thomas H Coniglio to David P Perez-Rodriguez, $160,000.

• 42 Madison Ave, John Salunek, Jeanette Salunek to Roland Property Management Inc, $55,000.

• 74 Franklin St, Stanley J Janus III to Jill Janus, $55,000.

• 19 Gravel St, Theresa Paluch to Sweet Home Solution Inc, Sweet Home Solution Inc, $47,000.

LANCASTER

• 9 Blackstone Ct, Kellie D Brittingham, Ryan L Brittingham to Tony Victor Olofsson, Taylor Marie Mattfolk, $935,000.

• 41 Partridge Walk , Forbes Homes Inc to Martin B Patel, $599,900.

• 25 Creekwood Dr, Kathleen M Bruening, Joseph V Bruening to Kelly A Loomis, Corey Loomis, $475,000.

• 340 Westwood Rd, Kim M Light, Robert C Light to Susan M Stevens, Frederick C Stevens, $399,900.

• 45 Michaels Walk, Rebecca L Franjoine, Christopher P Franjoine to Geoffrey Ferenc, $350,000.

• 1841 Como Park Blvd 14086, Michael W Myers, Tammy J Myers to Kristina E Pollutro, Anthony J Giallanza, $231,000.

• 3465 Walden Ave, Dawn M Wirth to Edward Williams Jr, Matthew Bunting, $190,000.

• 5239 Genesee St, Beverly M Bryant to Robert L Ensminger, David Millspaugh, $174,900.

• 2667 Wehrle, Erie County to Brian Sebastian, $151,000.

MARILLA

• S239 Three Rod Rd, Nancy E Mastronardi, Paul A Stutzman to Jeremy Mark Mccool, $242,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 11865 Meahl Rd, Judy Vogt to Jeffrey Corretore, Lisa Corretore, $423,000.

• Vl Utley Rd #6, Nutley Acres Llc to Edward Eisenberger, Jenna Eisenberger, $59,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 2106 Langford, Erie County to Peter Faris, $45,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 6 Pine Ter, Richard L Gernold to Charles R Basil, Katrina M Basil, $865,000.

• 23 Woodthrush Trl, Capretto Homes Forbes to Avani Gayathri Kanneganti, Abhinay Reddy, $784,869.

• 18 Hillsboro Dr, Us Bank Trust Na Tr, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr to Catherine N Kiggins, Sean T Kiggins, $552,000.

• 7633 Michael Rd, Arr Holdings Llc to Frank C Castiglia, Heather A Castiglia, $468,080.

• 4805 Freeman Rd, Christopher M Mumbach, Maria A Mumbach to Sara Elizabeth Bowman, Ryan Elton Seward, $365,000.

• 18 Birch Run, Karen S Martinke to Mary Brandquist, Ryan Brandquist, $355,000.

• 5 Bittersweet Ln, Dorothy A Haun to Alexandra N Kelsey, Michael R Kelsey, $249,000.

• 5394 Big Tree Rd, Joseph Kasinski to Kevin Nunn, $185,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 132 North St, Darrel R Gasper to Jordan Green, Tyler Green, $130,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 67 Niagara Shore Dr, Audrey M Batt, Donald J Batt, Richard E Batt to Carol Nottingham, Gary Nottingham, $350,000.

• 160 Frederick Rd, Anthony Nocera, Jayme J Evans to Jessica M Shea, Laura E Shea, $196,000.

• 60 Franklin, Linda J Kudlets to Elizabeth M Sawyer, Elizabeth M Sawyer, April S Gorbach, April S Gorbach, $125,000.

TONAWANDA

• 55 Dorset Dr, Arlene J Henel, Arlene J Henel, Arlene J Henel to Tol Margaret C Van, Tol Margaret C Van, Tol Margaret C Van, $505,000.

• 40 Belmont Ave, Pamela L Neubeck, Janet E Ames to Bradley J Marzolf, Richard T Anderson, $300,000.

• 351 Fayette, Gurwinder S Nijjar to Fellanza Sopi, $266,000.

• 131 Puritan Rd, Robert C Boncore to Gloria Par Ku, Lal Lung Muan, $250,000.

• 93 Werkley Rd, Amanda E Hicks to Joan Ohare, William Ohare, $250,000.

• 511 Moore Ave, Geoffrey Leach to Richard Sipcich Jr, Danielle Sipcich, $249,500.

• 209 Traverse Blvd, Denise Goff to Rachel P Monkelbaan, $240,000.

• 135 Brockett Dr, Cathleen A Mcguire to Autumn Rose Wadsworth, David Ross Shelton, $235,500.

• 303 Paramount Pkwy, Kathryn E Dyrek to Nicholas R Carzo, $235,000.

• 188 Parkedge Ave, John E Rummel to Alexander W Kelly, $218,000.

• 42 Midland Ave, Lakhwinder Singh Multani to Ryan T Ritz, Gary Ritz, $199,500.

• 239 Werkley, Thomas M Naeger to Suzanna Poletz, $195,000.

• 249 Orchard Dr, Kathleen M Agt Lauck to Charles Swanick, Shelly L Swanick, $185,000.

• 28 Boswell Pl, Joseph R Contino to Meaghan Hillman, $160,000.

• 279 Koenig Rd, Miguel Bautista to Catherine Bautista, $150,000.

• 325 School St, Richard C Pastor, Justin White to Wny 18 Llc, $145,000.

• 315 Cleveland Dr, Donna E Sweeney to Wny Homeworks Inc, Duane Barwell, $95,000.

• 1036 Highland Ave, John William Lewis to 2021 Tj Llc, $78,000.

WEST SENECA

• 69 Cedar Ridge Dr, Nicholas Tiberia Revocable Trust 021508 Tr, Maria Tiberia Revocable Trust 021508 Tr to Maxwell Koo, $520,000.

• 47 Chancellor Ln, Lauren M Evanetski, Kevin M Evanetski to Tiffany Jones, Christopher M Jones, $460,000.

• 45 Pinewood Dr, Barbara M Ribbeck to Michael W Myers, Tammy J Myers, $301,000.

• 1004 Carriage Ln, Marrano/Marc Equity Corporation (The) to Laura Hamill, $262,525.

• 175 Leocrest Ct, Thomas E Josefiak, Emily J Josefiak to Michael Rich, $240,000.

• 62 Circle E, Mary D Schinner Revocable Trust Tr to Cynthia M Anderson, William G Anderson, $230,000.

• V/L Meadow Dr, Nancy A Weber, to Terrence R Mchenry, Christine M Mchenry, $204,000.

• 141 Edson St, Of Housing&Urban Development (The) Secretary to Imrana Khan, $106,747.

• 4117 Seneca St, Erie County to Ghelani Brothers Llc, $82,000.

• 57 Harlem Rd, Melanie Costin, Maria E Savage to Mohammed Ali Hossan, $52,500.