 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Erie County real estate transactions

  • 0
GEE
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending March 25, 2022.

ALDEN

• 13275 North Road, Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Jessica R. Domino; Michael D. Domino, $535,152.

AMHERST

• 140 Canalview Terrace, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Patricia L. Ball; Joseph H. Siero, $678,909.

• 61 Stonebridge Drive, Alankrita Gupta; Surendra Mohan to Faisal D. Rakun; Kartina Saifuddin, $545,800.

• 234 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Sandra Lee Dedo; Garrett Murphey, $523,545.

• 200 Fairways Boulevard, Gaya P. Yadav to Jason Ladner; Mckenzie Worden, $420,000.

• 137 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Bartolotta Anthony Joseph II; Megan Nicole Bartolotta, $394,990.

• 403 Fruitwood Terrace, Bart M. Grady to Vikram Kuntamukkala, $380,000.

People are also reading…

• 254 Darwin Drive, Caitlin H. Lenihan; Mary Ellen Reilly to Kevin M. Hahn, $377,000.

• 40 Surrey Run, John J. Gambino to Ellen Pope; Gary R. Pope, $375,000.

• 239 Hunters Lane, Yetta Midda to Christopher T. Amara; Rachel A. Dinunzio, $365,000.

• 144 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Stephanie A. Fuqua; Theodor R. Fuqua, $362,440.

• 410 Sprucewood Terrace, Kalyani Emmadishetty; Krishna Mohan Emmadishetty to Anoop Malappangat, $340,000.

• 198 Bridle Path, Loraine W. Leland to David Joaquin Aguirre; Carol Ann Baker; Patricia N. Mandarino, $300,000.

• 3 Woodpointe Run, Ann M. Pierce; Michael C. Pierce to Steven J. Kapka; Brigid Ohagan, $300,000.

• 935 Eggert, Donatella M. Oppenheimer; Jordan M. Oppenheimer to Julianne Elizabeth Barron; Carl Frederick Spielvogel, $285,000.

• 821 Eggert Road, Kevin Gibbons; James Jones; Lydia Dianne Jones; Lydia Jones to Mohi Ahmed; Gulun Nahar Shaly, $275,000.

• 283 Willow Ridge Drive, Mae Fannie; Fannie Mae to Jack Wong, $265,000.

• 2797 Tonawanda Creek, Kaitlin Shoemaker to Christopher Mais; Irene Mais, $250,000.

• 116 Alberta Drive, Scott D. Ormsby; Thluai Te; Isaac L. Zahau to Taqwa Property Inc, $245,000.

• 114 Hirschfield Drive, Diana G. Watson to Thomas P. Lenahan; Virginia L. Lenahan, $227,000.

• 8 Sweetwood Drive, Sharon Fortuna; Susan Hohl; Margaret J. Janiszewski to Chad Allen; Alyssa Fortuna, $210,000.

• 940 Hopkins Rd Unit A, Jean R. Schultz to Mary Jo Grundle, $210,000.

• 48 Heathwood Road, James R. Baldwin; Robert R. Baldwin to Thomas K. Baldwin, $210,000.

• 375 South Ellicott Creek Road, Robert J. Tronolone to Eric P. Roger; Joulet M. Roger, $201,000.

• 61 Mapleview Drive, Suting Huang to Andrea Durlak; Thomas Durlak, $175,000.

• 274 Stevenson Boulevard, Donna Lewandowski; Gregory Lewandowski; Amy Reen; Hope Vitello to Janam Shrestha, $170,000.

• 1835 Eggert Road, Peter G. Demakos to Calmrose LLC, $149,000.

• 591 Longmeadow Road, Matthew R. Lennert to Shm Zahidul Islam, $121,000.

• 685 Longmeadow Road, Lynn A. Browning; Christopher P. Hook; John T. Hook; Michael J. Hook; Timothy J. Hook to Cindy E. Hook; Timothy J. Hook, $90,000.

• 35 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 1463 Tonawanda Creek Road, Craig Alesse to Trevor D. Willison; Victoria L. Willison, $72,000.

• 2c The Tradewinds, David O. Parish II to Daniel E. Neuman, $60,000.

• 85 Greenwich Dr Unit 3, Harriet E. Herberger; Richard L. Herberger to Michael Herberger, $58,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 25 Millstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Gail M. Lewis; Patrick T. Lewis, $660,847.

• 9 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Marie Gorlewski; Peter Gorlewski, $492,064.

• 620 Quaker Road, Diane L. Danitz to Lucas M. Kessler, $320,000.

• 1229 Emery Road, James L. Dodge to Brittany Mcdougall; Joshua R. Mcdougall, $320,000.

BLASDELL

• 79 Marlowe Ave., Clifford Mcrorie II; Seth Shier to Jeremy Raymond Shikarides, $196,000.

BUFFALO

• 307-309 Breckenridge St., J-P Group LLC to Rvc Group LLC, $805,000.

• 270 Woodbridge Ave., Kathleen J. Lenihan; Kathleen J. Verrastro to Victoria Belniak; David Schwartz, $730,000.

• 1558 Elmwood, Lcb Capital LLC to Hn7 LLC, $607,500.

• 1105 Delaware, Michael J. Bristol; Peggy A. Bristol to 244 Dewitt LLC, $510,000.

• 215 Anderson Place, Bridget O. Messina; Jared M. Messina to Joseph Aldinger; Maria Aldinger, $492,000.

• 706 Tacoma Ave., Sarah A. Bertozzi; Matthew M. Hoffman to Dennis M. Mccarthy; Donna E. Mccarthy, $475,000.

• 340 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Bowman Sarah E J; Miranda L. Lynch, $469,609.

• 225 Auburn Ave., Mgm Property Management LLC to Adam J. Seibert, $331,000.

• 1129 West Ave., Vera Bink to Ramaz LLC, $290,000.

• 30 York, York&porter LLC to Joe C. Meador Jr., $289,000.

• 240 Sanders Road, Robert L. Neubecker; Suzanne Neubecker to Sarah M. Mellerski; Aaron Weaver, $275,000.

• 315 Norwalk Ave., Kayleen Raiser to Craig A. Polston, $269,900.

• 53 Standish Road, Arlethea Mae Mullen; Regina Mae Mullen to Rosenda Belmonte, $250,000.

• 148 Blaine Ave., Home Budgeting Made Easy LLC to Kelvin Henderson, $250,000.

• 911 Amherst St., Michael Peters; Nancy S. Peters to Threepete LLC, $240,000.

• 216 Summer St #7, Aileen M. Hoak; Edward J. Hoak; Marlene A. Hoak to Attiya M. Siddiqi, $230,000.

• 71 Unger Ave., Maria M. Mutka to Jeco3 LLC, $230,000.

• 29 Duerstein, Buffalo Craft Homes Lp to Jordan D. Frey; Selenid M. Frey, $228,000.

• 87 Marbeth Court, Daren M. Sporski; Sarah A. Sporski to Rashiem Graham, $225,000.

• 159 Avery Ave., Rachel Jordan to Anna E. Delaney; Andrew C. Mogavero, $220,000.

• 317 Ideal St., Kats Development LLC to Melanie Coughlin, $200,000.

• 73 Edgewood Ave., Cathleen A. Seebald to Matthew Swistak, $198,000.

• 120 Lisbon Ave., K&k Newsstand Inc to Sarah Kashfi, $190,000.

• 143 Lovering Ave., Thomas P. Amodeo to Charles G. Lockwood II; Billy Homes LLC, $190,000.

• 531 Plymouth, Property Concepts LLC to Ting Lee, $190,000.

• 149 Garner Ave., Shawn M. Field; Taylor R. Field to Debra Fruchtman; Saffi Rigberg; Seth Rigberg, $187,000.

• 360 Doat St., Noor Mohammed; Kamiru Nahar to Monzur M. Chowdhury, $187,000.

• 607 Lasalle, Hatka Inc to Christopher C. Heffner, $185,000.

• 126 Folger St., Al Salman Properties Inc to Umme Salma, $185,000.

• 149 Crowley, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Stephanie Robinson, $185,000.

• 73 Olcott Ave., Timothy Robert Whalen to Jeco3 LLC, $185,000.

• 48 Payne Ave., Judith A. Leary to Cjs Development LLC, $172,500.

• 97 Amber St., Bernosky&husvar LLC to Randy Lucas; Donna Marie Neiberline, $169,500.

• 28 Milford St., Jill A. Alessi; Matthew C. Alessi to Lydia Standeford, $165,000.

• 166 Pries Ave., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Kathleen Dispenza; Crystal Mcqueen, $161,500.

• 814 Abbott Road, 814 Abbott LLC to 2030 Development Inc, $160,000.

• 178 Goulding Ave., Adam E. Jones Jr. to Muhammad Marzanul Islam; Nurjahan Akther Nazu, $156,000.

• 95 Pulaski St., Richard P. Schunke Sr. to Elyse K. Cronin; Andrew Watt II, $148,000.

• 665 Minnesota, Helal U. Bhuiyan to Bibi Fatema, $142,000.

• 147 Goethe, Jasper E. Rivera to Sadia Akter; Hossain Kanok, $140,000.

• 328 Jewett Ave., Dishari Enterprise Inc to Fakrun N Islam LLC, $135,000.

• 39 Condon Ave., Ser Reh to Ghn Venture Buffalo LLC, $134,000.

• 480 East Ferry, Golden Holdings of Buffalo LLC to Rsbd LLC, $131,000.

• 18 Goethe, Carousel Sub 2 LLC; Disco2 LLC to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $129,000.

• 244 Maple, City of Buffalo to Loblo Apartments LLC, $125,000.

• 16 Harriett Ave., Anthony Micheletti to Taqwa Property Inc, $115,000.

• 905 Tonawanda, John Carr Jr. to Omer F. Choudhury; Nafisa Faruque Chowdhury, $110,000.

• 64 O Connell, Abdul H. Aljamali to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $110,000.

• 127 Kelburn, Shomi Arora; Shang Lin Tsuei to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $107,000.

• 178 Zenner St., Verlenthia T. Jones to United Brothers NY LLC, $105,100.

• 213 Sycamore, Melvin Davis; Melvin Davis Sr. to Queen City Invest LLC, $100,000.

• 410 La Salle Ave., Mohammed F. Rahman to Runa Islam, $100,000.

• 60 Poplar Ave., Md S. Ali to Rana Md Golam Kibria, $100,000.

• 77 Gallatin Ave., Bilal Yousafzai to Rezwana Islam, $95,000.

• 216 Berkshire Ave., James R. Pezzino; Kara K. Pezzino to Md A. Sayed; Sadia Kabir Sejuty, $92,000.

• 146 Ladner, Joseph V. King to Sharon E. King; Vernon L. King, $86,300.

• 75 Lockwood Ave., Sarah Choczynski; Zaccaria Choczynski to Sobu LLC, $84,999.

• 331 Cable St., Kindra M. Dondajewski to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $80,000.

• 99 Avondale Place, Bank of America NA to Richard Viggato, $78,500.

• 21 Crowley Ave., Kolesar John M Jr Grd; Ronald D. Kolesar to Ujjal Real Estate Corp, $77,000.

• 374 Koons Ave., William Hagan; Kweku Corp to Mohammad Y. Arafat, $72,500.

• 57 Connelly St., 35 Sayre LLC to Jubly Enterprises Inc, $71,000.

• 144 Babcock St., Daniel E. Soler to Aka Property Management Inc, $70,000.

• 167 Gorton St., Mohamad Sanad to Mirdan Hussein, $70,000.

• 37 Elmer Ave., Kimberly Adams to Abdullah M. Abutaher, $65,000.

• 140&144 Shumway, Marcia Baker to Noel Begollo, $61,000.

• 21 Kiefer, William Shaw to Delowar Hossain, $60,000.

• 252 Adams St., Jk Property Holdings LLC to Emmanuel Williams, $60,000.

• 32 Ericson Ave., Jing Wang to Sanoara Begum; Mohammad S. Bhuiya, $60,000.

• 94 Germain, Bros Pros Investment Firm Inc to Abdulhadi Jassim, $60,000.

• 308 Crowley, King Crow LLC to 275 Rano LLC, $60,000.

• 45 Riverside, Jeanallan Properties LLC to Tsar Properties LLC, $59,000.

• 224 Reed, House Hunter Inc to Mosammat Rumana Akter, $55,000.

• 46 Weaver St., Vera Bink to Ymr Homes LLC, $55,000.

• 31 Schiller, Bilal Yousafzai to Eric Mai, $55,000.

• 238 Stevens, Thelma B. Haskins to Kamil Chowdhury; Syeda Panna, $55,000.

• 199 Goethe, 199 Goethe LLC to Shahtaaj Rahman; Rony Md Ashraful Islam, $47,000.

• 189 Gorton St., 716 Estates LLC to Subas Maheswaran, $42,000.

• 354 Lisbon, Ronald D. Alessi to Saif LLC, $41,000.

• 261 Adams St., Kawsar Zakaria; Saba Construction Corp to Gelstone Properties LLC, $40,000.

• 73 Barnard St., Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to Thomas John Kania, $35,000.

• 0 Spaulding St., Gems Properties of WNY Inc to North East Wave Holdings LLC, $35,000.

• 164 Davey St., Gregory P Schwarzenholzer Living Trust 073012 Tr to Haider USA Property Inc, $33,000.

• 142 Humason Ave., Main Uddin to Most Shahanaz Akter, $30,000.

• 49 Norway Park, J&jehan Corporation to Nowshad Khan; Md J. Uddin, $25,000.

• 105 Wex Ave., Joan Ruberto to Delou Home Buyers 401k Trust, $20,000.

• 77 Seventeenth St., Al-Mohammed Jassim Mohammed Lazern to Alis Home Improvement Inc, $20,000.

• 71 Krupp Ave., Carl H. Matthews to Global Holdings Property Management LLC, $13,500.

• 83 Putnam, City of Buffalo to Grassroots Gardens of WNY Inc, $8,925.

• 133 Metcalfe St., Rafaat Al Madi; Fatima Slimani to Manjur Latif, $8,000.

• 974 Jefferson, Betty T. Fowler to Ruth L. Kennedy, $8,000.

• 135 Kosciuszko, Almadi Ammar to Emmanuel Adekunle; Kimberla Adekunle, $6,299.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 188 Losson Road, John J. Hoeflich to Buff Property LLC, $300,000.

• 69 Fath Drive, John Torma; Diane A. Torma to Arif Hossain, $290,000.

• 51 Cromwell Drive, Amanda Wheeler to Diane A. Torma; John Torma, $270,000.

• 55 Indian Road, Kevin Nowak to Darrel Kasprzycki, $265,000.

• 68 Parwood Trl, Janet E. Monaghan; Robert E. Monaghan; Robert E&janet E Monaghan Irrevocable Living Trust 110614 Tr to Wendy Kalp, $265,000.

• 175 Poinciana Parkway, Jane M. Ficzere to Charles M. Mclarney; Tracy Maureen Westfield; Christopher Westfield, $262,500.

• 1343 Cleveland Drive, Mia Muniz Alfonzo; Adam Osborne to Andrew M. Duszynski, $220,000.

• 65 Alys Drive, James E. Strathearn; Linda M. Strathearn to Janet Rodems; John Rodems, $212,000.

• 139 Boll St., Nicholas A. Graczyk to Lauren A. Reczek, $204,501.

• 78 Ontario Drive, Brett A. Lanham to Cory Chervan; Sarah Nowark, $203,500.

• 25 Mayberry Dr E, Theresa Marie Imiola to Imiola Jessica E Frias Tellez; Imiola Jordan C Frias, $200,000.

• 101 Kilbourne Road, Lynjeanette E. Gordils to Monica Wilson, $190,800.

• 59 Suzette Drive, Michael Piskorowski to Jennifer Kowalewski; Brett Piskorowski, $182,000.

• 237 Nagel Drive, Thadeus J. Pyrce to Golam A. Chowdhury; Lilia Chowdhury, $180,099.

• 41 Litchfield Ave., Lori J. Kornacki to Cristina Gore, $180,000.

• 200 Alaska St., Jean Mary Hookway; Karen A. Hookway to Shahanaj Parvin, $176,500.

• 4838 Union Road, Plantation Homes LLC to Julian R. Cavanaugh-Gordon; Brianna Downing, $175,000.

• 75 Haller Ave., Han Tun to Mohammad Alamgir Hossain, $167,000.

• 132 Sprucewood Drive, Brian Federowicz to Andrew Ping, $166,500.

• 266 Parker St., B&w III Appliances LLC to Vega Christian J Gonzalez, $166,000.

• 35 Gualbert Ave., Wesphal Francois; Marie G. Teque to Manha Association LLC, $163,700.

• 140 David Ave., Brian G. Hargrave to Matthew A. Rusinski, $150,350.

• 10 Rockleigh Drive, Amber Meindl; Richard F. Meindl to Alyssa L. Capocci; Logan Zoeller, $130,000.

• 12 Hoerner Ave., Jr Asset Management Inc to Jashim Uddin, $112,000.

• 68 Brewster St., Carol Flaherty; Maureen A. Passmore to Fannie Mae, $88,006.

• 41 Pendennis Place, Silvia J. Kline; William Kline to Aas Property Holdings LLC, $85,000.

• 1 Cresthaven Drive, Thomas L. Kirby Jr. to Raihana Haque; Shafiqul Islam, $78,750.

• 1 Cresthaven Drive, Laurel Cotton to Raihana Haque; Shafiqul Islam, $78,750.

• 66 Susan Lane, David J. Fenz; Diane J. Fenz to Michael Moore, $70,000.

• 52 Clover Place, Michael Jolevski to November Sky LLC, $37,000.

CLARENCE

• 5406 Alderbrook Lane, Dog Bone Partners LLC to John S. Horton; Audra M. Lakeman, $640,648.

• 5441 Martha’s Vineyard, Charmaine Purser; Raymond Purser to David A. Dec; Kelly M. Dec, $605,000.

• Vl Wehrle Drive, Ltd Greatbatch to Shisler Road Associates LLC, $500,000.

• 9055 Fairways Circle, Jessica Noel; Joseph Noel; Darrell Peters; Jonathon Peters; Timothy Peters; Pandora Rathgeber; Sandra Lee Roberts to Stonewall Real Property LLC, $133,000.

• 9289 Tona Creek Road, Brian D. Rambarran; Carla A. Rambarran to Louie Martorana, $35,000.

CONCORD

• Vacant land Transit Line Road, El Scott LLC to Rex Olrogg Jr.; Sherry Olrogg, $45,000.

EDEN

• 9267 Jennings Road, Courtney C. Jerome; Ryan R. Jerome to Amy Peterson; John Peterson II, $630,000.

• 9115 South State Road, Keith E. Reinhard; Kevin K. Reinhard to Jessica Lorraine Gelster, $242,000.

• Vl Jennings Road, Maureen Zabron; Raymond B. Zabron to Andrew C. Minier; Christine L. Minier, $60,000.

ELMA

• 191 King Road, Cheryl Harling Irrevocable Trust Tr to David Derk, $510,000.

• 1111 Bullis Road, Thomas Cox to Rebecca R. Simmons, $265,000.

EVANS

• 7308 Beechwood Road, Brian D. Conley to Ronald A. Smith, $500,000.

• 6694 Prescott Drive, David W. Bates; Paula M. Bates; Bethany Rubin to Bank of America NA, $199,744.

• 1273 Peppertree Drive, Gary H. Lisowski; Jason M. Mazurkiewicz to Merrill Lynch First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series&see; US Bank NA Tr, $112,255.

GOWANDA

• 76 Mechanic St., Esther C. Kuhs to Robert Ross, $68,000.

• 216 Erie Ave., Daniel Keller; Heather Keller to Ronald C. Rohauer; Rohauer Family Trust I Tr, $14,825.

GRAND ISLAND

• 11 Hemlock Drive, Tina Davolio; Jeffrey Zdrojewski to Craig W. Chase, $599,900.

• 761 North Colony Road, Thomas W. Snyder Sr. to Teresa D. Endres, $500,000.

• 2347 Bush Road, Kim Korzen; Kim M. Swain to Robert Maier; Megan Starr, $340,000.

• 1541 Whitehaven Road, Gregory J. Huffnagle to Samantha Bawol; Judith Lew, $230,000.

• 3104 East River Road, David L. Knowl; Yiya Wang Knowl to Jeffrey J. Cianchetti, $225,000.

• 2162 Stony Point Road, Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Joseph Hansen, $215,000.

• 1640 Love, Mitchell M. Lanthier to Aaron Wieloszynski, $205,000.

• Vacant land Stony Point Road, Paul M. Parwulski to Sean Mattrey, $47,500.

HAMBURG

• 310 Lake St., Thomas M. Montante to 310 Lake St LLC, $575,000.

• 4954 Waterford Lane, Waterford Pines Community LLC to Lisa M. Eckhardt; Philip A. Eckhardt, $454,875.

• 4934 Waterford Lane, Waterford Pines Community LLC to Sandra Sieminski, $421,073.

• 4713 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Michelle S. Lebow-Winter, $403,885.

• 4708 Pineview Drive, Nitin Gonsalves; Gonsalves Nitin C L; Maria M. Unger to Joseph F. Biddle; Timothy P. Biddle; Jessica E. Deyoe, $376,000.

• 3684 Heatherwood Drive, James Ciffa-Koszuta; Connor Pawlikowski to Gammeren Darin Van; Van Gammeren Kath Rine, $308,000.

• 6426 Mayflower Lane, Jacob C. Levinson to Daniel Joseph Crawford; Justina Crawford, $270,000.

• 4798 East Highland Parkway, Joyce A. Corlett to Claire Bigg; Richard Bigg, $265,000.

• 3700 Grafton Ave., Mary E. Ziobro to John M. Fruchtel; Rachele M. Fruchtel, $240,000.

• 239 Holiday Lane, Michael Wilson to Ramon Lopez, $210,000.

• 74 Kenton Place, Andrew W. Meller; Kelly A. Meller to Emily J. Markiewicz, $185,000.

• 4055 Harwood, Michael R. Guerra to Jennifer Lynne Button, $181,000.

• 4045 Bond St., Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to James J. Koszuta, $165,000.

• 3651 Cumberland Lane, Sandra V. Miller to Andrea K. Scherrer; Christopher D. Scherrer, $155,000.

• 3021 Kirschner Parkway, Denise A. Zamorski to Joshua A. Sudyn; Lucinda R. Zamorski, $130,000.

• 3681 Sixth St., Desiree Bratek to Bnr Productions LLC, $50,000.

HOLLAND

• 13500 Parker Road, Camper Resorts Inc to Fiboo Properties LLC, $1,480,000.

• 9979 South Protection Road, Glenn D. Lemke; Katherine J. Lemke to Margaret R. Kennedy, $155,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 26 Knowlton Ave., Tyler Clark to Michael P. Honer Jr., $269,000.

• 29 St Jude Drive, Emily A. Donovan; Roberta A. Donovan to Chad Maloy, $210,000.

• 242 Warsaw St., Michael Martin to Blake Schweikowsky, $185,000.

• 2829 South Park Ave., Allison M. Sayles; Matthew Sayles to Jeffrey J. Costa, $169,950.

• 23 St Paul Place, Joseph Houseknecht; Robert Houseknecht to Jonathan W. Pearson, $155,000.

• 166 Sharon Parkway, Ammar Maher Mohammed to Ali Adam Ahmed, $125,000.

• 63 Vincent St., Dawn M. Stevens to Sfr3-000 LLC, $95,000.

• 25 Holland Ave., Amelia E. Watkins to Sana Ali; Mahmudur Rahman Limon, $90,000.

• 27 Holland Ave., Amelia E. Watkins to Sana Ali; Mahmudur Rahman Limon, $67,000.

• 108 Dona, Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC to Union Fouta of Buffalo Inc, $50,000.

LANCASTER

• 5380 Genesee St., Saleh-Smith Realty LLC to Mega Realty WNY LLC, $1,550,000.

• 4 Henslow Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Mary Louise Rozek; Thaddeus L. Rozek, $456,245.

• 5 Martha, Saleh-Smith Realty LLC to Mega Residential LLC, $450,000.

• 3 Logan Lane, Leonard F. Kopra; Marcia A. Kopra to Catherine M. Schrader; David J. Schrader, $405,000.

• 157 Nichter Road, Robert A. Wollen to Paula Klinski, $372,000.

• 3 Lucia Court, Paul M. Meyerhofer; Sharon A. Meyerhofer to Justin Marble; Martha Leigh Marble, $370,000.

• 9 Nicholas Lane, Dianne S. Ulrich to James Klein; Sandra Klein, $370,000.

• 39 Park Boulevard, Barbara A. Westberg; Dennis E. Westberg to Rae Ann Lindberg; Takota R. Lindberg, $131,100.

• 269 Erie St., David M. Dewolf; Larry W. Dewolf; Sandra J. Grzelewski; Lorie A. Kuch to Jonathan Thompson, $101,500.

• 51 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Lauren R. Konieczek; Steven R. Konieczek, $71,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 4579 Shirley Road, Mark Rand; Rosemary Rand to Jacqueline Goldfinch; John Goldfinch, $295,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 6506 East Quaker St., Four Corners Properties LLC to 6506 E Quaker Re LLC, $3,225,000.

• 108 Autumn Lane, Oak Orchard Development LLC to Robert S. Koshinski; Amanda L. Obenshain, $492,630.

• 6274 Cole Road, Cecelia L. Schroeder; Daniel F. Schroeder to Kathryn Stachowski; Nicholas Stachowski, $400,000.

• 5087 Lake Ave., Beverly Bullion; Beverly E. Bullion to Connor Pawlikowski, $156,000.

• 3752 Abbott Road, Mcnichol J. Keegan to Brian Hillery, $155,000.

• Vacant land South Freeman Road, Bradley Beck; Heather Beck to Christina B. Barnes; Robert W. Barnes; Jeannine L. Higgins; Terrence P. Higgins; Adam J. Metz; Martha R. Metz, $106,000.

• 23 Woodthrush Trl, Dps Southwestern Corp to Forbes Capretto Homes, $80,000.

• 21 Woodthrush Trl, Dps Southwestern Corp to Forbes Capretto Homes, $80,000.

• 25 Woodthrush Trail, Dps Southwestern Corp to Forbes Capretto Homes, $80,000.

SARDINIA

• Vacant land Creek Road, Gernatt Asphalt Products Inc to Joseph A. Eder; Karla M. Eder, $157,200.

• 11419 Mehm Road, Kimberly M. Graves to Denise Voigt; William Voigt, $125,000.

• 13730 East Schutt Road, Robert E. Hutchinson to Tyler J. Mirando, $100,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 28 Greenwood Place, Dennis R. Cobo Jr.; Linda L. Tucker to Southtown Renovations LLC, $100,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 570 Delaware St., John M. Bryans to Katherine Anne Meyer, $229,900.

• 167 Dexter St., Eric S. Putnam; Keith M. Putnam; Kenneth J. Putnam; Randal J. Putnam to Jamie Lynn Kolbert; Thomas Leonard Kolbert, $206,500.

• 284 Utica St., Donald S. Saj; Dorine M. Saj to Hanna Cipollina, $195,000.

• 12 Clarence Harder, Marilynn Berry; Marilynn Eagan to Alexis Marie Balz, $160,000.

• 68 Bellhurst Road, David W Hammond David Wayne Hammond Trust 061813 Tr to Simon Yu Liu, $151,000.

• 64 Syracuse St., Valarie J. Koszuta to Christiana Trust Tr; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba, $144,664.

• 304 Fletcher St., Lynda M. Arnold to Ronnies First LLC, $104,000.

• 86 Scott St., David F. Zorn; Pamela R. Zorn to William H. Wilson III, $89,900.

• 33 Mill St., Rasha Alzubi; Ulsouk Abdul Moeen Shikah to Shannon Bentley; Stephen D. Bentley, $35,000.

TONAWANDA

• 157 Deerhurst Park Boulevard, Julian L S Morrison Family Trust Tr to Michele L. Ziroli; Steven J. Ziroli, $475,900.

• 690 Ellicott Creek Road, Lindsay M. Hall; Kevin M. Richert to John C. Walp Jr., $400,000.

• 70 Victoria Boulevard, Sandra L. Dedo to Andrea L. Johnson; Philip J. Machemer, $354,000.

• 195 Heritage Road, Kurt A. Mommertz to Christina Lynch; Tyler Rodriguez, $351,000.

• 164 Argonne Drive, Jessica R. Hall to Penny Hutcheson, $322,617.

• 122 Woodcrest Boulevard, Joseph&eleanora Salerno Family Trust 081720 Tr to Michael Angelucci, $253,000.

• 130 Tremont Ave., Seven Twenty One Estates LLC to Sarah C. Quintieri, $250,000.

• 256 School St., Yadav Holdings LLC to Collin Keith Cimko; Alicia Marie Schihl, $232,000.

• 236 Green Acres Road, Ann M. Drexelius; Richard E. Drexelius to Cooper Wittig, $225,000.

• 79 Mang Ave., Christine A. Horey; Chrsitine A. Horey; Christine A. Mckenzie to Michael G. Bakowski; Taryn M. Bakowski, $225,000.

• 111 Fairbanks Ave., Eileen G. Hodiak to Sylvester Smith III, $220,000.

• 225 Nassau Ave., Robert M. Brodnicki to Dougher Christopher W L, $215,000.

• 625 Moore Ave., Michael Overholt to Hong Zheng, $201,800.

• 224 Newell Ave., Bernd S. Reihe; Melanie J. Reihe to Diana L. Bollinger; Timothy J. Howley, $185,000.

• 154 Wardman Road, Francis C. Hitchens to Melissa J. Pitek, $172,000.

• 54 Wilmington Ave., Tyler J. Rodriguez to Lisa Stoetzel, $170,011.

• 112 Kenview Ave., Alex C. Miller to Timothy John Castagnino; Ched C. Chichester, $157,000.

• 17 Welwyn Circle, Robert J. Maier Jr. to Kristin Manhardt, $150,000.

• 589 Montrose Ave., Elsie Harnisch; Elsie H. Harnisch to Finn Group LLC, $135,000.

WEST SENECA

• 7 Diane Court, Jillian L. Beyer to Jeanette Alston-Hawkins; Wade D. Hawkins Sr., $485,000.

• 475 Potters Road, Katherine A. Manka; Simon F. Manka to Edgardo Burgos; Shirley A. Burgos, $295,918.

• 111 Azalea Drive, Andrew K. Lavanture; Victoria P. Taylor to Kathryn Henkelman; Cory Mikida, $255,000.

• 40 Seneca Creek Road, Tbt Innovators LLC to Michael P. Honer Jr., $254,900.

• 207 Fawn Trail, Sheila K. Council to Joann Reeb; Ronald Edward Reeb, $245,000.

• 161 Hybank Drive, Donald J. Leone; Marlene A. Leone to Melissa Marie Leone; Malley Kevin Noel James Paycon, $200,000.

• 1180 Seneca Creek Road, Katelyn Mikolajczak; Peter Wagner to Michael Schalberg; Lea Shareno, $185,000.

• 132 Emporium, Sandra Ann Czarnecki; Schwartz William John Jr to James P. Lane, $160,000.

• 195 Langner Road, Marsha Monaghan to Matthew Ferry; Ellysia Martin, $145,600.

• Vacant land Seneca Creek Road, Paul M. Wisniewski to Heather Marie Pappa, $90,000.

• 144 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

• 139 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

• 146 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

• 141 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

0 Comments

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Critics bite back at Shatkin dental school proposal

Critics bite back at Shatkin dental school proposal

Dr. Todd E. Shatkin's project is drawing criticism over the unusual structure of the relationship with Daemen University, and his bid for nearly $400,000 in sales tax breaks from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency.

National Fuel workers threaten to strike

National Fuel workers threaten to strike

Members of IBEW Local 2154 have voted to give their union the authority to call a strike. It doesn't necessarily mean a strike will occur, but the vote gives union leadership to call one.

ACV's growth continues, but its stock is tumbling

ACV's growth continues, but its stock is tumbling

After going public on the stock exchange in March 2021, the company's stock price shot up to more than $33, but the shares have steadily declined since. ACV shares fell nearly 8% Wednesday to close at an all-time low of $8.20.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some money traps and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News