Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending March 25, 2022.

ALDEN

• 13275 North Road, Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Jessica R. Domino; Michael D. Domino, $535,152.

AMHERST

• 140 Canalview Terrace, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Patricia L. Ball; Joseph H. Siero, $678,909.

• 61 Stonebridge Drive, Alankrita Gupta; Surendra Mohan to Faisal D. Rakun; Kartina Saifuddin, $545,800.

• 234 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Sandra Lee Dedo; Garrett Murphey, $523,545.

• 200 Fairways Boulevard, Gaya P. Yadav to Jason Ladner; Mckenzie Worden, $420,000.

• 137 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Bartolotta Anthony Joseph II; Megan Nicole Bartolotta, $394,990.

• 403 Fruitwood Terrace, Bart M. Grady to Vikram Kuntamukkala, $380,000.

• 254 Darwin Drive, Caitlin H. Lenihan; Mary Ellen Reilly to Kevin M. Hahn, $377,000.

• 40 Surrey Run, John J. Gambino to Ellen Pope; Gary R. Pope, $375,000.

• 239 Hunters Lane, Yetta Midda to Christopher T. Amara; Rachel A. Dinunzio, $365,000.

• 144 Winterbrook Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Stephanie A. Fuqua; Theodor R. Fuqua, $362,440.

• 410 Sprucewood Terrace, Kalyani Emmadishetty; Krishna Mohan Emmadishetty to Anoop Malappangat, $340,000.

• 198 Bridle Path, Loraine W. Leland to David Joaquin Aguirre; Carol Ann Baker; Patricia N. Mandarino, $300,000.

• 3 Woodpointe Run, Ann M. Pierce; Michael C. Pierce to Steven J. Kapka; Brigid Ohagan, $300,000.

• 935 Eggert, Donatella M. Oppenheimer; Jordan M. Oppenheimer to Julianne Elizabeth Barron; Carl Frederick Spielvogel, $285,000.

• 821 Eggert Road, Kevin Gibbons; James Jones; Lydia Dianne Jones; Lydia Jones to Mohi Ahmed; Gulun Nahar Shaly, $275,000.

• 283 Willow Ridge Drive, Mae Fannie; Fannie Mae to Jack Wong, $265,000.

• 2797 Tonawanda Creek, Kaitlin Shoemaker to Christopher Mais; Irene Mais, $250,000.

• 116 Alberta Drive, Scott D. Ormsby; Thluai Te; Isaac L. Zahau to Taqwa Property Inc, $245,000.

• 114 Hirschfield Drive, Diana G. Watson to Thomas P. Lenahan; Virginia L. Lenahan, $227,000.

• 8 Sweetwood Drive, Sharon Fortuna; Susan Hohl; Margaret J. Janiszewski to Chad Allen; Alyssa Fortuna, $210,000.

• 940 Hopkins Rd Unit A, Jean R. Schultz to Mary Jo Grundle, $210,000.

• 48 Heathwood Road, James R. Baldwin; Robert R. Baldwin to Thomas K. Baldwin, $210,000.

• 375 South Ellicott Creek Road, Robert J. Tronolone to Eric P. Roger; Joulet M. Roger, $201,000.

• 61 Mapleview Drive, Suting Huang to Andrea Durlak; Thomas Durlak, $175,000.

• 274 Stevenson Boulevard, Donna Lewandowski; Gregory Lewandowski; Amy Reen; Hope Vitello to Janam Shrestha, $170,000.

• 1835 Eggert Road, Peter G. Demakos to Calmrose LLC, $149,000.

• 591 Longmeadow Road, Matthew R. Lennert to Shm Zahidul Islam, $121,000.

• 685 Longmeadow Road, Lynn A. Browning; Christopher P. Hook; John T. Hook; Michael J. Hook; Timothy J. Hook to Cindy E. Hook; Timothy J. Hook, $90,000.

• 35 Founders Lake Court, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 1463 Tonawanda Creek Road, Craig Alesse to Trevor D. Willison; Victoria L. Willison, $72,000.

• 2c The Tradewinds, David O. Parish II to Daniel E. Neuman, $60,000.

• 85 Greenwich Dr Unit 3, Harriet E. Herberger; Richard L. Herberger to Michael Herberger, $58,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 25 Millstone Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Gail M. Lewis; Patrick T. Lewis, $660,847.

• 9 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Marie Gorlewski; Peter Gorlewski, $492,064.

• 620 Quaker Road, Diane L. Danitz to Lucas M. Kessler, $320,000.

• 1229 Emery Road, James L. Dodge to Brittany Mcdougall; Joshua R. Mcdougall, $320,000.

BLASDELL

• 79 Marlowe Ave., Clifford Mcrorie II; Seth Shier to Jeremy Raymond Shikarides, $196,000.

BUFFALO

• 307-309 Breckenridge St., J-P Group LLC to Rvc Group LLC, $805,000.

• 270 Woodbridge Ave., Kathleen J. Lenihan; Kathleen J. Verrastro to Victoria Belniak; David Schwartz, $730,000.

• 1558 Elmwood, Lcb Capital LLC to Hn7 LLC, $607,500.

• 1105 Delaware, Michael J. Bristol; Peggy A. Bristol to 244 Dewitt LLC, $510,000.

• 215 Anderson Place, Bridget O. Messina; Jared M. Messina to Joseph Aldinger; Maria Aldinger, $492,000.

• 706 Tacoma Ave., Sarah A. Bertozzi; Matthew M. Hoffman to Dennis M. Mccarthy; Donna E. Mccarthy, $475,000.

• 340 Rachel Vincent Way, Marrano/marc-Equity Corporation to Bowman Sarah E J; Miranda L. Lynch, $469,609.

• 225 Auburn Ave., Mgm Property Management LLC to Adam J. Seibert, $331,000.

• 1129 West Ave., Vera Bink to Ramaz LLC, $290,000.

• 30 York, York&porter LLC to Joe C. Meador Jr., $289,000.

• 240 Sanders Road, Robert L. Neubecker; Suzanne Neubecker to Sarah M. Mellerski; Aaron Weaver, $275,000.

• 315 Norwalk Ave., Kayleen Raiser to Craig A. Polston, $269,900.

• 53 Standish Road, Arlethea Mae Mullen; Regina Mae Mullen to Rosenda Belmonte, $250,000.

• 148 Blaine Ave., Home Budgeting Made Easy LLC to Kelvin Henderson, $250,000.

• 911 Amherst St., Michael Peters; Nancy S. Peters to Threepete LLC, $240,000.

• 216 Summer St #7, Aileen M. Hoak; Edward J. Hoak; Marlene A. Hoak to Attiya M. Siddiqi, $230,000.

• 71 Unger Ave., Maria M. Mutka to Jeco3 LLC, $230,000.

• 29 Duerstein, Buffalo Craft Homes Lp to Jordan D. Frey; Selenid M. Frey, $228,000.

• 87 Marbeth Court, Daren M. Sporski; Sarah A. Sporski to Rashiem Graham, $225,000.

• 159 Avery Ave., Rachel Jordan to Anna E. Delaney; Andrew C. Mogavero, $220,000.

• 317 Ideal St., Kats Development LLC to Melanie Coughlin, $200,000.

• 73 Edgewood Ave., Cathleen A. Seebald to Matthew Swistak, $198,000.

• 120 Lisbon Ave., K&k Newsstand Inc to Sarah Kashfi, $190,000.

• 143 Lovering Ave., Thomas P. Amodeo to Charles G. Lockwood II; Billy Homes LLC, $190,000.

• 531 Plymouth, Property Concepts LLC to Ting Lee, $190,000.

• 149 Garner Ave., Shawn M. Field; Taylor R. Field to Debra Fruchtman; Saffi Rigberg; Seth Rigberg, $187,000.

• 360 Doat St., Noor Mohammed; Kamiru Nahar to Monzur M. Chowdhury, $187,000.

• 607 Lasalle, Hatka Inc to Christopher C. Heffner, $185,000.

• 126 Folger St., Al Salman Properties Inc to Umme Salma, $185,000.

• 149 Crowley, Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Stephanie Robinson, $185,000.

• 73 Olcott Ave., Timothy Robert Whalen to Jeco3 LLC, $185,000.

• 48 Payne Ave., Judith A. Leary to Cjs Development LLC, $172,500.

• 97 Amber St., Bernosky&husvar LLC to Randy Lucas; Donna Marie Neiberline, $169,500.

• 28 Milford St., Jill A. Alessi; Matthew C. Alessi to Lydia Standeford, $165,000.

• 166 Pries Ave., Mrr Property Solutions LLC to Kathleen Dispenza; Crystal Mcqueen, $161,500.

• 814 Abbott Road, 814 Abbott LLC to 2030 Development Inc, $160,000.

• 178 Goulding Ave., Adam E. Jones Jr. to Muhammad Marzanul Islam; Nurjahan Akther Nazu, $156,000.

• 95 Pulaski St., Richard P. Schunke Sr. to Elyse K. Cronin; Andrew Watt II, $148,000.

• 665 Minnesota, Helal U. Bhuiyan to Bibi Fatema, $142,000.

• 147 Goethe, Jasper E. Rivera to Sadia Akter; Hossain Kanok, $140,000.

• 328 Jewett Ave., Dishari Enterprise Inc to Fakrun N Islam LLC, $135,000.

• 39 Condon Ave., Ser Reh to Ghn Venture Buffalo LLC, $134,000.

• 480 East Ferry, Golden Holdings of Buffalo LLC to Rsbd LLC, $131,000.

• 18 Goethe, Carousel Sub 2 LLC; Disco2 LLC to Silver Lining Homes LLC, $129,000.

• 244 Maple, City of Buffalo to Loblo Apartments LLC, $125,000.

• 16 Harriett Ave., Anthony Micheletti to Taqwa Property Inc, $115,000.

• 905 Tonawanda, John Carr Jr. to Omer F. Choudhury; Nafisa Faruque Chowdhury, $110,000.

• 64 O Connell, Abdul H. Aljamali to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $110,000.

• 127 Kelburn, Shomi Arora; Shang Lin Tsuei to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $107,000.

• 178 Zenner St., Verlenthia T. Jones to United Brothers NY LLC, $105,100.

• 213 Sycamore, Melvin Davis; Melvin Davis Sr. to Queen City Invest LLC, $100,000.

• 410 La Salle Ave., Mohammed F. Rahman to Runa Islam, $100,000.

• 60 Poplar Ave., Md S. Ali to Rana Md Golam Kibria, $100,000.

• 77 Gallatin Ave., Bilal Yousafzai to Rezwana Islam, $95,000.

• 216 Berkshire Ave., James R. Pezzino; Kara K. Pezzino to Md A. Sayed; Sadia Kabir Sejuty, $92,000.

• 146 Ladner, Joseph V. King to Sharon E. King; Vernon L. King, $86,300.

• 75 Lockwood Ave., Sarah Choczynski; Zaccaria Choczynski to Sobu LLC, $84,999.

• 331 Cable St., Kindra M. Dondajewski to Peninsula Wholesale Holdings Corp, $80,000.

• 99 Avondale Place, Bank of America NA to Richard Viggato, $78,500.

• 21 Crowley Ave., Kolesar John M Jr Grd; Ronald D. Kolesar to Ujjal Real Estate Corp, $77,000.

• 374 Koons Ave., William Hagan; Kweku Corp to Mohammad Y. Arafat, $72,500.

• 57 Connelly St., 35 Sayre LLC to Jubly Enterprises Inc, $71,000.

• 144 Babcock St., Daniel E. Soler to Aka Property Management Inc, $70,000.

• 167 Gorton St., Mohamad Sanad to Mirdan Hussein, $70,000.

• 37 Elmer Ave., Kimberly Adams to Abdullah M. Abutaher, $65,000.

• 140&144 Shumway, Marcia Baker to Noel Begollo, $61,000.

• 21 Kiefer, William Shaw to Delowar Hossain, $60,000.

• 252 Adams St., Jk Property Holdings LLC to Emmanuel Williams, $60,000.

• 32 Ericson Ave., Jing Wang to Sanoara Begum; Mohammad S. Bhuiya, $60,000.

• 94 Germain, Bros Pros Investment Firm Inc to Abdulhadi Jassim, $60,000.

• 308 Crowley, King Crow LLC to 275 Rano LLC, $60,000.

• 45 Riverside, Jeanallan Properties LLC to Tsar Properties LLC, $59,000.

• 224 Reed, House Hunter Inc to Mosammat Rumana Akter, $55,000.

• 46 Weaver St., Vera Bink to Ymr Homes LLC, $55,000.

• 31 Schiller, Bilal Yousafzai to Eric Mai, $55,000.

• 238 Stevens, Thelma B. Haskins to Kamil Chowdhury; Syeda Panna, $55,000.

• 199 Goethe, 199 Goethe LLC to Shahtaaj Rahman; Rony Md Ashraful Islam, $47,000.

• 189 Gorton St., 716 Estates LLC to Subas Maheswaran, $42,000.

• 354 Lisbon, Ronald D. Alessi to Saif LLC, $41,000.

• 261 Adams St., Kawsar Zakaria; Saba Construction Corp to Gelstone Properties LLC, $40,000.

• 73 Barnard St., Habitat For Humanity/buffalo Inc to Thomas John Kania, $35,000.

• 0 Spaulding St., Gems Properties of WNY Inc to North East Wave Holdings LLC, $35,000.

• 164 Davey St., Gregory P Schwarzenholzer Living Trust 073012 Tr to Haider USA Property Inc, $33,000.

• 142 Humason Ave., Main Uddin to Most Shahanaz Akter, $30,000.

• 49 Norway Park, J&jehan Corporation to Nowshad Khan; Md J. Uddin, $25,000.

• 105 Wex Ave., Joan Ruberto to Delou Home Buyers 401k Trust, $20,000.

• 77 Seventeenth St., Al-Mohammed Jassim Mohammed Lazern to Alis Home Improvement Inc, $20,000.

• 71 Krupp Ave., Carl H. Matthews to Global Holdings Property Management LLC, $13,500.

• 83 Putnam, City of Buffalo to Grassroots Gardens of WNY Inc, $8,925.

• 133 Metcalfe St., Rafaat Al Madi; Fatima Slimani to Manjur Latif, $8,000.

• 974 Jefferson, Betty T. Fowler to Ruth L. Kennedy, $8,000.

• 135 Kosciuszko, Almadi Ammar to Emmanuel Adekunle; Kimberla Adekunle, $6,299.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 188 Losson Road, John J. Hoeflich to Buff Property LLC, $300,000.

• 69 Fath Drive, John Torma; Diane A. Torma to Arif Hossain, $290,000.

• 51 Cromwell Drive, Amanda Wheeler to Diane A. Torma; John Torma, $270,000.

• 55 Indian Road, Kevin Nowak to Darrel Kasprzycki, $265,000.

• 68 Parwood Trl, Janet E. Monaghan; Robert E. Monaghan; Robert E&janet E Monaghan Irrevocable Living Trust 110614 Tr to Wendy Kalp, $265,000.

• 175 Poinciana Parkway, Jane M. Ficzere to Charles M. Mclarney; Tracy Maureen Westfield; Christopher Westfield, $262,500.

• 1343 Cleveland Drive, Mia Muniz Alfonzo; Adam Osborne to Andrew M. Duszynski, $220,000.

• 65 Alys Drive, James E. Strathearn; Linda M. Strathearn to Janet Rodems; John Rodems, $212,000.

• 139 Boll St., Nicholas A. Graczyk to Lauren A. Reczek, $204,501.

• 78 Ontario Drive, Brett A. Lanham to Cory Chervan; Sarah Nowark, $203,500.

• 25 Mayberry Dr E, Theresa Marie Imiola to Imiola Jessica E Frias Tellez; Imiola Jordan C Frias, $200,000.

• 101 Kilbourne Road, Lynjeanette E. Gordils to Monica Wilson, $190,800.

• 59 Suzette Drive, Michael Piskorowski to Jennifer Kowalewski; Brett Piskorowski, $182,000.

• 237 Nagel Drive, Thadeus J. Pyrce to Golam A. Chowdhury; Lilia Chowdhury, $180,099.

• 41 Litchfield Ave., Lori J. Kornacki to Cristina Gore, $180,000.

• 200 Alaska St., Jean Mary Hookway; Karen A. Hookway to Shahanaj Parvin, $176,500.

• 4838 Union Road, Plantation Homes LLC to Julian R. Cavanaugh-Gordon; Brianna Downing, $175,000.

• 75 Haller Ave., Han Tun to Mohammad Alamgir Hossain, $167,000.

• 132 Sprucewood Drive, Brian Federowicz to Andrew Ping, $166,500.

• 266 Parker St., B&w III Appliances LLC to Vega Christian J Gonzalez, $166,000.

• 35 Gualbert Ave., Wesphal Francois; Marie G. Teque to Manha Association LLC, $163,700.

• 140 David Ave., Brian G. Hargrave to Matthew A. Rusinski, $150,350.

• 10 Rockleigh Drive, Amber Meindl; Richard F. Meindl to Alyssa L. Capocci; Logan Zoeller, $130,000.

• 12 Hoerner Ave., Jr Asset Management Inc to Jashim Uddin, $112,000.

• 68 Brewster St., Carol Flaherty; Maureen A. Passmore to Fannie Mae, $88,006.

• 41 Pendennis Place, Silvia J. Kline; William Kline to Aas Property Holdings LLC, $85,000.

• 1 Cresthaven Drive, Thomas L. Kirby Jr. to Raihana Haque; Shafiqul Islam, $78,750.

• 1 Cresthaven Drive, Laurel Cotton to Raihana Haque; Shafiqul Islam, $78,750.

• 66 Susan Lane, David J. Fenz; Diane J. Fenz to Michael Moore, $70,000.

• 52 Clover Place, Michael Jolevski to November Sky LLC, $37,000.

CLARENCE

• 5406 Alderbrook Lane, Dog Bone Partners LLC to John S. Horton; Audra M. Lakeman, $640,648.

• 5441 Martha’s Vineyard, Charmaine Purser; Raymond Purser to David A. Dec; Kelly M. Dec, $605,000.

• Vl Wehrle Drive, Ltd Greatbatch to Shisler Road Associates LLC, $500,000.

• 9055 Fairways Circle, Jessica Noel; Joseph Noel; Darrell Peters; Jonathon Peters; Timothy Peters; Pandora Rathgeber; Sandra Lee Roberts to Stonewall Real Property LLC, $133,000.

• 9289 Tona Creek Road, Brian D. Rambarran; Carla A. Rambarran to Louie Martorana, $35,000.

CONCORD

• Vacant land Transit Line Road, El Scott LLC to Rex Olrogg Jr.; Sherry Olrogg, $45,000.

EDEN

• 9267 Jennings Road, Courtney C. Jerome; Ryan R. Jerome to Amy Peterson; John Peterson II, $630,000.

• 9115 South State Road, Keith E. Reinhard; Kevin K. Reinhard to Jessica Lorraine Gelster, $242,000.

• Vl Jennings Road, Maureen Zabron; Raymond B. Zabron to Andrew C. Minier; Christine L. Minier, $60,000.

ELMA

• 191 King Road, Cheryl Harling Irrevocable Trust Tr to David Derk, $510,000.

• 1111 Bullis Road, Thomas Cox to Rebecca R. Simmons, $265,000.

EVANS

• 7308 Beechwood Road, Brian D. Conley to Ronald A. Smith, $500,000.

• 6694 Prescott Drive, David W. Bates; Paula M. Bates; Bethany Rubin to Bank of America NA, $199,744.

• 1273 Peppertree Drive, Gary H. Lisowski; Jason M. Mazurkiewicz to Merrill Lynch First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series&see; US Bank NA Tr, $112,255.

GOWANDA

• 76 Mechanic St., Esther C. Kuhs to Robert Ross, $68,000.

• 216 Erie Ave., Daniel Keller; Heather Keller to Ronald C. Rohauer; Rohauer Family Trust I Tr, $14,825.

GRAND ISLAND

• 11 Hemlock Drive, Tina Davolio; Jeffrey Zdrojewski to Craig W. Chase, $599,900.

• 761 North Colony Road, Thomas W. Snyder Sr. to Teresa D. Endres, $500,000.

• 2347 Bush Road, Kim Korzen; Kim M. Swain to Robert Maier; Megan Starr, $340,000.

• 1541 Whitehaven Road, Gregory J. Huffnagle to Samantha Bawol; Judith Lew, $230,000.

• 3104 East River Road, David L. Knowl; Yiya Wang Knowl to Jeffrey J. Cianchetti, $225,000.

• 2162 Stony Point Road, Keith Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Joseph Hansen, $215,000.

• 1640 Love, Mitchell M. Lanthier to Aaron Wieloszynski, $205,000.

• Vacant land Stony Point Road, Paul M. Parwulski to Sean Mattrey, $47,500.

HAMBURG

• 310 Lake St., Thomas M. Montante to 310 Lake St LLC, $575,000.

• 4954 Waterford Lane, Waterford Pines Community LLC to Lisa M. Eckhardt; Philip A. Eckhardt, $454,875.

• 4934 Waterford Lane, Waterford Pines Community LLC to Sandra Sieminski, $421,073.

• 4713 Carlyes Court, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Michelle S. Lebow-Winter, $403,885.

• 4708 Pineview Drive, Nitin Gonsalves; Gonsalves Nitin C L; Maria M. Unger to Joseph F. Biddle; Timothy P. Biddle; Jessica E. Deyoe, $376,000.

• 3684 Heatherwood Drive, James Ciffa-Koszuta; Connor Pawlikowski to Gammeren Darin Van; Van Gammeren Kath Rine, $308,000.

• 6426 Mayflower Lane, Jacob C. Levinson to Daniel Joseph Crawford; Justina Crawford, $270,000.

• 4798 East Highland Parkway, Joyce A. Corlett to Claire Bigg; Richard Bigg, $265,000.

• 3700 Grafton Ave., Mary E. Ziobro to John M. Fruchtel; Rachele M. Fruchtel, $240,000.

• 239 Holiday Lane, Michael Wilson to Ramon Lopez, $210,000.

• 74 Kenton Place, Andrew W. Meller; Kelly A. Meller to Emily J. Markiewicz, $185,000.

• 4055 Harwood, Michael R. Guerra to Jennifer Lynne Button, $181,000.

• 4045 Bond St., Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to James J. Koszuta, $165,000.

• 3651 Cumberland Lane, Sandra V. Miller to Andrea K. Scherrer; Christopher D. Scherrer, $155,000.

• 3021 Kirschner Parkway, Denise A. Zamorski to Joshua A. Sudyn; Lucinda R. Zamorski, $130,000.

• 3681 Sixth St., Desiree Bratek to Bnr Productions LLC, $50,000.

HOLLAND

• 13500 Parker Road, Camper Resorts Inc to Fiboo Properties LLC, $1,480,000.

• 9979 South Protection Road, Glenn D. Lemke; Katherine J. Lemke to Margaret R. Kennedy, $155,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 26 Knowlton Ave., Tyler Clark to Michael P. Honer Jr., $269,000.

• 29 St Jude Drive, Emily A. Donovan; Roberta A. Donovan to Chad Maloy, $210,000.

• 242 Warsaw St., Michael Martin to Blake Schweikowsky, $185,000.

• 2829 South Park Ave., Allison M. Sayles; Matthew Sayles to Jeffrey J. Costa, $169,950.

• 23 St Paul Place, Joseph Houseknecht; Robert Houseknecht to Jonathan W. Pearson, $155,000.

• 166 Sharon Parkway, Ammar Maher Mohammed to Ali Adam Ahmed, $125,000.

• 63 Vincent St., Dawn M. Stevens to Sfr3-000 LLC, $95,000.

• 25 Holland Ave., Amelia E. Watkins to Sana Ali; Mahmudur Rahman Limon, $90,000.

• 27 Holland Ave., Amelia E. Watkins to Sana Ali; Mahmudur Rahman Limon, $67,000.

• 108 Dona, Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC to Union Fouta of Buffalo Inc, $50,000.

LANCASTER

• 5380 Genesee St., Saleh-Smith Realty LLC to Mega Realty WNY LLC, $1,550,000.

• 4 Henslow Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Mary Louise Rozek; Thaddeus L. Rozek, $456,245.

• 5 Martha, Saleh-Smith Realty LLC to Mega Residential LLC, $450,000.

• 3 Logan Lane, Leonard F. Kopra; Marcia A. Kopra to Catherine M. Schrader; David J. Schrader, $405,000.

• 157 Nichter Road, Robert A. Wollen to Paula Klinski, $372,000.

• 3 Lucia Court, Paul M. Meyerhofer; Sharon A. Meyerhofer to Justin Marble; Martha Leigh Marble, $370,000.

• 9 Nicholas Lane, Dianne S. Ulrich to James Klein; Sandra Klein, $370,000.

• 39 Park Boulevard, Barbara A. Westberg; Dennis E. Westberg to Rae Ann Lindberg; Takota R. Lindberg, $131,100.

• 269 Erie St., David M. Dewolf; Larry W. Dewolf; Sandra J. Grzelewski; Lorie A. Kuch to Jonathan Thompson, $101,500.

• 51 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan LLC to Lauren R. Konieczek; Steven R. Konieczek, $71,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 4579 Shirley Road, Mark Rand; Rosemary Rand to Jacqueline Goldfinch; John Goldfinch, $295,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 6506 East Quaker St., Four Corners Properties LLC to 6506 E Quaker Re LLC, $3,225,000.

• 108 Autumn Lane, Oak Orchard Development LLC to Robert S. Koshinski; Amanda L. Obenshain, $492,630.

• 6274 Cole Road, Cecelia L. Schroeder; Daniel F. Schroeder to Kathryn Stachowski; Nicholas Stachowski, $400,000.

• 5087 Lake Ave., Beverly Bullion; Beverly E. Bullion to Connor Pawlikowski, $156,000.

• 3752 Abbott Road, Mcnichol J. Keegan to Brian Hillery, $155,000.

• Vacant land South Freeman Road, Bradley Beck; Heather Beck to Christina B. Barnes; Robert W. Barnes; Jeannine L. Higgins; Terrence P. Higgins; Adam J. Metz; Martha R. Metz, $106,000.

• 23 Woodthrush Trl, Dps Southwestern Corp to Forbes Capretto Homes, $80,000.

• 21 Woodthrush Trl, Dps Southwestern Corp to Forbes Capretto Homes, $80,000.

• 25 Woodthrush Trail, Dps Southwestern Corp to Forbes Capretto Homes, $80,000.

SARDINIA

• Vacant land Creek Road, Gernatt Asphalt Products Inc to Joseph A. Eder; Karla M. Eder, $157,200.

• 11419 Mehm Road, Kimberly M. Graves to Denise Voigt; William Voigt, $125,000.

• 13730 East Schutt Road, Robert E. Hutchinson to Tyler J. Mirando, $100,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 28 Greenwood Place, Dennis R. Cobo Jr.; Linda L. Tucker to Southtown Renovations LLC, $100,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 570 Delaware St., John M. Bryans to Katherine Anne Meyer, $229,900.

• 167 Dexter St., Eric S. Putnam; Keith M. Putnam; Kenneth J. Putnam; Randal J. Putnam to Jamie Lynn Kolbert; Thomas Leonard Kolbert, $206,500.

• 284 Utica St., Donald S. Saj; Dorine M. Saj to Hanna Cipollina, $195,000.

• 12 Clarence Harder, Marilynn Berry; Marilynn Eagan to Alexis Marie Balz, $160,000.

• 68 Bellhurst Road, David W Hammond David Wayne Hammond Trust 061813 Tr to Simon Yu Liu, $151,000.

• 64 Syracuse St., Valarie J. Koszuta to Christiana Trust Tr; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba, $144,664.

• 304 Fletcher St., Lynda M. Arnold to Ronnies First LLC, $104,000.

• 86 Scott St., David F. Zorn; Pamela R. Zorn to William H. Wilson III, $89,900.

• 33 Mill St., Rasha Alzubi; Ulsouk Abdul Moeen Shikah to Shannon Bentley; Stephen D. Bentley, $35,000.

TONAWANDA

• 157 Deerhurst Park Boulevard, Julian L S Morrison Family Trust Tr to Michele L. Ziroli; Steven J. Ziroli, $475,900.

• 690 Ellicott Creek Road, Lindsay M. Hall; Kevin M. Richert to John C. Walp Jr., $400,000.

• 70 Victoria Boulevard, Sandra L. Dedo to Andrea L. Johnson; Philip J. Machemer, $354,000.

• 195 Heritage Road, Kurt A. Mommertz to Christina Lynch; Tyler Rodriguez, $351,000.

• 164 Argonne Drive, Jessica R. Hall to Penny Hutcheson, $322,617.

• 122 Woodcrest Boulevard, Joseph&eleanora Salerno Family Trust 081720 Tr to Michael Angelucci, $253,000.

• 130 Tremont Ave., Seven Twenty One Estates LLC to Sarah C. Quintieri, $250,000.

• 256 School St., Yadav Holdings LLC to Collin Keith Cimko; Alicia Marie Schihl, $232,000.

• 236 Green Acres Road, Ann M. Drexelius; Richard E. Drexelius to Cooper Wittig, $225,000.

• 79 Mang Ave., Christine A. Horey; Chrsitine A. Horey; Christine A. Mckenzie to Michael G. Bakowski; Taryn M. Bakowski, $225,000.

• 111 Fairbanks Ave., Eileen G. Hodiak to Sylvester Smith III, $220,000.

• 225 Nassau Ave., Robert M. Brodnicki to Dougher Christopher W L, $215,000.

• 625 Moore Ave., Michael Overholt to Hong Zheng, $201,800.

• 224 Newell Ave., Bernd S. Reihe; Melanie J. Reihe to Diana L. Bollinger; Timothy J. Howley, $185,000.

• 154 Wardman Road, Francis C. Hitchens to Melissa J. Pitek, $172,000.

• 54 Wilmington Ave., Tyler J. Rodriguez to Lisa Stoetzel, $170,011.

• 112 Kenview Ave., Alex C. Miller to Timothy John Castagnino; Ched C. Chichester, $157,000.

• 17 Welwyn Circle, Robert J. Maier Jr. to Kristin Manhardt, $150,000.

• 589 Montrose Ave., Elsie Harnisch; Elsie H. Harnisch to Finn Group LLC, $135,000.

WEST SENECA

• 7 Diane Court, Jillian L. Beyer to Jeanette Alston-Hawkins; Wade D. Hawkins Sr., $485,000.

• 475 Potters Road, Katherine A. Manka; Simon F. Manka to Edgardo Burgos; Shirley A. Burgos, $295,918.

• 111 Azalea Drive, Andrew K. Lavanture; Victoria P. Taylor to Kathryn Henkelman; Cory Mikida, $255,000.

• 40 Seneca Creek Road, Tbt Innovators LLC to Michael P. Honer Jr., $254,900.

• 207 Fawn Trail, Sheila K. Council to Joann Reeb; Ronald Edward Reeb, $245,000.

• 161 Hybank Drive, Donald J. Leone; Marlene A. Leone to Melissa Marie Leone; Malley Kevin Noel James Paycon, $200,000.

• 1180 Seneca Creek Road, Katelyn Mikolajczak; Peter Wagner to Michael Schalberg; Lea Shareno, $185,000.

• 132 Emporium, Sandra Ann Czarnecki; Schwartz William John Jr to James P. Lane, $160,000.

• 195 Langner Road, Marsha Monaghan to Matthew Ferry; Ellysia Martin, $145,600.

• Vacant land Seneca Creek Road, Paul M. Wisniewski to Heather Marie Pappa, $90,000.

• 144 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

• 139 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

• 146 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.

• 141 South Drive, 1000 Queens Grant LLC to Ryan Homes, $35,700.