Erie County proposes fund for storefront improvements
Erie County proposes fund for storefront improvements

Bill Skura, owner of Springville True Value hardware, looks out his storefront window.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Mark Poloncarz has found a good use for some unexpected sales tax revenue that Erie County received last year: Support the local retailers that normally generate it.

The Erie County executive is proposing a $10 million storefront revitalization initiative as part of his 2022 budget, funded by a 23% increase in sales tax receipts, largely from online sales and the effect of stimulus payments.

The goal is to provide grants of up to $40,000 for 200 to 250 small businesses throughout the county that want to improve the look of their stores.

"It's a way to invest back in the small businesses that lost business to online sales during Covid," Dan Castle, the county's commissioner of environment and planning.

The effort would build upon state initiatives like the New York Main Street program, which is designed to help landlords and developers renovate their buildings and facades along central commercial corridors.

But unlike those programs, the new venture is aimed at the business owners – not necessarily the building owners – and it doesn't require a matching contribution.

Eligible businesses have fewer than 75 employees and less than $5 million in revenues. County officials would work with the business owners to design the work and bid out the construction to contractors.

Details are still being worked out, and the proposal is still pending before the Erie County Legislature, but Castle noted that he presented it last week "and the support was unanimous on both sides of the aisle."

