Erie County proposes fund for storefront improvements

Mark Poloncarz has found a good use for some unexpected sales tax revenue that Erie County received last year: Support the local retailers that normally generate it.

The Erie County executive is proposing a $10 million storefront revitalization initiative as part of his 2022 budget, funded by a 23% increase in sales tax receipts, largely from online sales and the effect of stimulus payments.

The goal is to provide grants of up to $40,000 for 200 to 250 small businesses throughout the county that want to improve the look of their stores.

"It's a way to invest back in the small businesses that lost business to online sales during Covid," Dan Castle, the county's commissioner of environment and planning.

The effort would build upon state initiatives like the New York Main Street program, which is designed to help landlords and developers renovate their buildings and facades along central commercial corridors.

But unlike those programs, the new venture is aimed at the business owners – not necessarily the building owners – and it doesn't require a matching contribution.