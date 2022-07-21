Erie County legislators urge ECC stakeholders to work together to save college

When the Erie County Legislature passed SUNY Erie Community College’s $98.6 million budget for 2022-23 last month, legislators pledged to keep tabs on how ECC President David Balkin’s plan to “right-size” the college using retirement incentives, layoffs and cuts to low-performing programs would play out.

Thursday, they called Balkin and union reps in for an update that turned into an airing of concerns from those involved and a plea from legislators to work together for the future of ECC.

County legislators question new ECC president on budget and beyond SUNY Erie Community College is poised to cut staff by more than 150 people in the next month – and that’s just the beginning of the restructuring needed to keep the college alive, ECC President David Balkin told county legislators Thursday.

While labor and clerical unions worked with Balkin to cut 90 ECC positions and place almost all the affected workers into other county jobs, the faculty and administrator unions have not had the same relationship with the new president.

Balkin came aboard in February as a troubleshooter charged with fixing a $9 million deficit and immediately began talking about the need for reducing staff and redundant operations at ECC’s three campuses.

ECC and the county offered a retirement incentive that 47 people accepted. After the first round of 90 layoffs, ECC’s Board of Trustees approved cutting as many as 60 faculty and administration jobs to reduce the deficit to $1 million. Those cuts will affect 38 members of the faculty union, 30 of them part time and none of them faculty, Balkin said.

Tuition hike, staff cuts and program reforms recommended in ECC budget Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, in a letter to county legislators, warned that ECC has “one additional year of breathing room left” to make cost-cutting reforms or face dire consequences.

Andrew Sako, president of the Faculty Federation of ECC, said his biggest problem is “negative rhetoric” that seems to blame unions for protecting their employees and senior faculty and administrators for wanting to keep their jobs.

He blamed “15 years of mismanagement” by previous ECC leaders who overhired at the administrative level, ignored years of underfunding by the state and bought a resource planning system that hindered – rather than helped – the college and will cost $20 million to fix.

Sako introduced a few faculty members and a student to speak:

• Math professor Colleen Quinn criticized a study by consulting firm RPK that ECC and the county have cited in deactivating several South Campus-based programs with low enrollment. Quinn said RPK overcounted the number of ECC staff and undercounted South Campus enrollment, among other discrepancies.

• ECC student Brett Sullivan praised ECC’s South Campus as a place he could attend as a working student with no car who needed to “learn how to learn” before considering a four-year college.

“College requires a balance of studying and adulting,” he said, adding that ECC faculty helped him achieve that, rather than “look askance” at him for not being ready for college.

• Two other faculty, English professor Jacqueline Bollinger and Economics professor Marianne Partee, described non-traditional students who succeeded thanks to ECC offering classes – including some with low enrollment – that fit their individual needs.

“It isn’t cuts that will save ECC, it is increasing our enrollment,” Bollinger said.

ECC retirement incentive aims to cut faculty, administration 'redundancy' ECC President David Balkin said a preliminary review by an education consulting group describes the college as suffering from years of overspending on redundant administrations and faculty across its three campuses and calls for staff cuts to reflect student enrollment that dropped by nearly half in the last decade.

Legislators John Mills, R-Orchard Park, and Jeanne M. Vinal, D-Amherst, both noted that ECC does almost no advertising, compared to Niagara County Community College and Genesee Community College. Balkin said he is in the process of hiring a new vice president of marketing to beef up ECC marketing and recruitment.

Asked by Legislator John Gilmour, D-Hamburg, chair of the committee that oversees ECC’s budget, whether he plans to close South Campus, Balkin said state rules prevent ECC from doing so for at least two years – but current programs there could fit into two of the seven buildings there.

Legislator Joe Lorigo, C-West Seneca, noted that no ECC trustees were present, and said he has yet to hear how ECC, faculty and administrators are working together to create the best and most cost-effective programs.

“ECC needs to have programs that will attract people, and the students will come,” he said.

Legislator Lisa Chimera, D-Tonawanda, also urged all parties to work together.

“It is so apparent the level of investment you all have for SUNY Erie,” she said. “You all must play a role in creating a solution to make our community college the best it can possibly be – and it should be a priority to involve all the stakeholders in the solution, because we can’t afford to lose SUNY Erie.”