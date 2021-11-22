Erie County Home for sale – again

A sale would mark the end of the county's long ownership of the property.

In 1928, the then-Erie County Board of Supervisors approved construction of a new Erie County Home on land donated by the Wende family. Often called the Wende Home, it housed people who needed care but lacked the money to pay for it privately.

It was close to the nearby Wende county penitentiary, which was later sold to the state to become a prison. The county built its new correctional facility across the street.

The Erie County Home was later operated by Erie County Medical Center as its nursing home, but the county closed the main facility in 2005, with the remaining operation – with 400 residents and 400 employees – relocated to the new Terrace View Long-Term Care Facility that replaced it.

ECMC Corp. – which was spun off from the county as a public benefit corporation – then transferred the vacant facilities and land back to the county in February 2016.

A study in 2013 had recommended that the county either demolish the buildings and sell the land or just sell it as-is, rather than trying to reuse it. So in 2018, the county Department of Public Works put it up for sale, with a sign on site that advertised its availability.