Erie County clerk warns of foreclosure wave

In all, 64 ZIP codes throughout Erie County – from urban to rural – have homeowners that received one of the notices.

Twenty-three ZIP codes received the most, ranging from 53 notices in Buffalo's 14214 to 185 in 14225, in Cheektowaga. Eight had more than 100 each, and the top 10 represented 45% of the total. But only three of the top 10 were in Buffalo.

"We’re seeing every community in Western New York impacted by these numbers," Lockhart said. "When you see it on a map of Erie County, you’re probably driving past somebody who is struggling paying a mortgage every time you get in your car."

And they could also be just the tip of the iceberg, Kearns and Lockhart cautioned, because the moratoriums only recently ended, and not all lenders have begun going after their delinquent borrowers yet, nor do they all comply fully with the state law.

The data also does not include those borrowers who are less than 60 days late or are still under forbearance plans.

“So we are expecting to see these increase quite a bit now that the foreclosure moratorium has ended as of January,” said Lockhart, a "non-attorney advocate" who has worked at the law center for 12 years.