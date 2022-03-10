Erie County clerk warns of foreclosure wave

Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns is sounding the alarm about what could be an unprecedented surge in home foreclosures locally, as lenders seek to catch up on a two-year backlog of loan defaults now that government-imposed moratoriums have ended.
He's urging people to seek free legal or housing counseling help from a variety of nonprofit sources rather than ignoring the warnings or abandoning their home out of fear that there's nothing they can do.
"If you are behind on your loan, stay in your home," Kearns said. "Even if the foreclosure has been filed here in the Clerk’s Office, that is only the beginning of the foreclosure process. We need you to stay in your home so you can get legal assistance from our great community partners."
Citing data collected from the state and compiled by Belmont Housing Resources for WNY, Kearns said Thursday that about 2,930 Erie County homeowners received pre-foreclosure default notices from their lenders in the past six months.
Those notices, which lenders are required to send under a 2016 state law, mean that the borrower is at least 90 days behind in payments. But they also could be hundreds of days at this point, because lenders were prohibited from filing foreclosures since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
The letters are filed with the state Department of Financial Services. They are not court documents like a lis pendens, but represent advance warnings to borrowers that a formal foreclosure filing may be coming.
Each borrower represents a household, usually with more than one person in it, and often with children, "so the number of people impacted by these notices is greater," said Kate Lockhart, director of the Vacant and Abandoned Property Program at the Western New York Law Center, which has partnered with Kearns on efforts to fight foreclosures and so-called "zombie" properties.
Statewide, housing advocates estimate that the default rate is currently about 10% in New York – more than double the peak of 3.8% during the Great Recession.
A direct local comparison was not available, but the Erie County Clerk's Office normally gets about 2,000 lis pendens filings each year, so the report signals a potential 50% increase.
"We've never seen this before," Kearns said.
Moreover, Kearns and Lockhart noted, the current crisis is geographically diverse across the county, instead of being more concentrated in the City of Buffalo, as during the 2008 financial crisis and recession, when one-third to half of the foreclosures were in the city.
In all, 64 ZIP codes throughout Erie County – from urban to rural – have homeowners that received one of the notices.
Twenty-three ZIP codes received the most, ranging from 53 notices in Buffalo's 14214 to 185 in 14225, in Cheektowaga. Eight had more than 100 each, and the top 10 represented 45% of the total. But only three of the top 10 were in Buffalo.
"We’re seeing every community in Western New York impacted by these numbers," Lockhart said. "When you see it on a map of Erie County, you’re probably driving past somebody who is struggling paying a mortgage every time you get in your car."
And they could also be just the tip of the iceberg, Kearns and Lockhart cautioned, because the moratoriums only recently ended, and not all lenders have begun going after their delinquent borrowers yet, nor do they all comply fully with the state law.
The data also does not include those borrowers who are less than 60 days late or are still under forbearance plans.
“So we are expecting to see these increase quite a bit now that the foreclosure moratorium has ended as of January,” said Lockhart, a "non-attorney advocate" who has worked at the law center for 12 years.
Finally, the partners warned against falling victim to scams and "unscrupulous agencies" that ask for money and claim they can fix foreclosure problems, taking advantage of the soaring home prices.